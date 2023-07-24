PACT Act Summer VetFest

The event is casual summer gathering for Veterans, their families, and caregivers.

Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks will have Food and activities as well as Veteran advocates, VA health care and benefits professionals, and community available to help and answer any questions. VA staff will be ready to help Veterans apply for PACT Act-related benefits (or submit an intent to file), enroll in VA health care, get screened for toxic exposures, and more. VA encourages all eligible Veterans and survivors to file a claim — or submit their intent to file a claim — for PACT Act-related benefits now. Veterans who do so by Aug. 9 may have their benefits, if granted, backdated to Aug. 10, 2022, the day that President Biden signed the bill into law.

For more information visit: VA.gov/PACT or call 1-800-MYVA411.