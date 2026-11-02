Internships and fellowships
VA Fayetteville Coastal health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
PGY-1 Pharmacy Program
PGY1 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training.
Upon completion of this residency, a resident will achieve all of the required educational competency areas, goals, and objectives of a PGY1 residency and will be able to function in the role of clinical pharmacist responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions.
PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Program
The Fayetteville NC VAMC offers a one year ASHP Accredited PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency Program. The Ambulatory Care Residency is designed to prepare pharmacists to be highly qualified independent ambulatory care practitioners within the VA or similar patient care setting. These pharmacists will be prepared to take and pass the BCACP. These pharmacists will be integral members of a multidisciplinary primary care team skilled at educating patients and healthcare professionals, and will be prepared for leadership roles within their practice.
The Advanced Education in General Dentistry-1 (AEGD-1)
The Advanced Education in General Dentistry-1 (AEGD-1) Program at the Fayetteville, North Carolina Veteran Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) is a one-year residency that accepts five residents per year. Our goal is to provide the general dentist with continued opportunity for professional growth and advancement. This comprehensive program prepares the resident to meet the oral health needs of a wide variety of medically compromised ambulatory and hospitalized patients. It also advances the residents’ knowledge and skill in clinical dentistry by exposing them to a significant number of supervised, comprehensive treatment experiences.