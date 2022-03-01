Fort Myers Vet Center

Currently we’re conducting in person, virtual, and telephone appointments as needed.

If this is your first counseling appointment with us you can expect to:

Complete an intake packet that includes Vet Center consent, confidentiality agreement, demographic information, release of information (optional), and assessments as appropriate

Be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe

Establish and develop a treatment plan with your counselor that’s appropriate to your needs

Schedule follow-up appointments as determined by your counselor

Walk-ins are welcome or call us to learn more about how we can best assist you.

Call us for more information 239-652-1861.