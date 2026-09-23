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Get help from a VA accredited representative or VSO

An accredited attorney, claims agent, or Veterans Service Organization (VSO) representative can help you file a claim or request a decision review. Learn how to find and appoint one of these types of accredited representatives to help you.

Types of accredited representatives

These individuals can provide you with responsible, qualified representation on your VA benefit claims:

  • Accredited Veterans Service Organization (VSO) representatives
  • Accredited attorneys
  • Accredited claims agents

Learn more about accredited representatives

Check if you already have an accredited representative

We don’t automatically assign you an accredited representative, but you may have appointed one in the past.

If you appoint a new accredited representative, they will replace your current one.

Find an accredited representative to appoint 

Use our search tool to find an accredited representative. Keep in mind that the services an accredited VSO representative provides on your VA benefit claims are always free. But an accredited attorney or claims agent can charge you fees for their services.

Contact the accredited representative

After you find the accredited representative you’d like to appoint, you should contact them to ask if they’re available to help you.

If you’d like to appoint an accredited VSO representative, you should also ask them which organization to name on your form.

Appoint an accredited representative

Use our online tool to fill out your form.

If you don’t want to use our online tool to fill out your form, you can fill out one of the PDF forms listed here. The form you’ll need to fill out depends on the type of accredited representative you’re appointing.

  • If you’re appointing an accredited VSO representative, fill out an Appointment of Veterans Service Organization as Claimant's Representative (VA Form 21-22). 
    Get VA Form 21-22 to download
  • If you’re appointing an accredited attorney or claims agent, fill out an Appointment of Individual as Claimant's Representative (VA Form 21-22a). 
    Get VA Form 21-22a to download 

Both you and the accredited representative need to sign your form. Then, you or the accredited representative can submit your form in any of these 3 ways. 

Option 1: Upload your form through AccessVA

Upload your form using the QuickSubmit tool through AccessVA. If it’s your first time signing in to this tool, you’ll need to register first. After you’ve registered, you can upload your form.

Upload your form through AccessVA

Option 2: Submit your form by mail

Send your form to the address that’s right for you.

To get help filing a disability compensation claim

Department of Veterans Affairs
Evidence Intake Center
PO Box 4444
Janesville, WI 53547-4444

To get help applying for pension and survivor benefits

Department of Veterans Affairs
Pension Intake Center
PO Box 5365
Janesville, WI 53547-5365

To get help requesting a Board Appeal

Department of Veterans Affairs
Board of Veterans’ Appeals
PO Box 27063
Washington, DC 20038

To get help appointing a fiduciary

Department of Veterans Affairs
Fiduciary Intake
PO Box 95211
Lakeland, FL 33804-5211

Option 3: Submit your form in person

Bring your form to a VA regional office near you.

Find a VA regional office near you

How to contact us if you have questions

You can call us at (TTY: 711). We’re here 24/7.

More information

  • Find out how to become a VA-accredited representative.

  • Get answers to common questions about VA-accredited representatives. Learn how to replace your current accredited representative, file a complaint, and more.

  • Find out how to file a claim for disability compensation or increased disability compensation.

  • Find out how to apply for tax-free VA pension benefits as a Veteran.

  • If you disagree with a VA decision, you can choose from 3 decision review options to continue your case.

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