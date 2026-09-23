Get help from a VA accredited representative or VSO
An accredited attorney, claims agent, or Veterans Service Organization (VSO) representative can help you file a claim or request a decision review. Learn how to find and appoint one of these types of accredited representatives to help you.
Types of accredited representatives
These individuals can provide you with responsible, qualified representation on your VA benefit claims:
- Accredited Veterans Service Organization (VSO) representatives
- Accredited attorneys
- Accredited claims agents
Check if you already have an accredited representative
We don’t automatically assign you an accredited representative, but you may have appointed one in the past.
If you appoint a new accredited representative, they will replace your current one.
Find an accredited representative to appoint
Use our search tool to find an accredited representative. Keep in mind that the services an accredited VSO representative provides on your VA benefit claims are always free. But an accredited attorney or claims agent can charge you fees for their services.
Contact the accredited representative
After you find the accredited representative you’d like to appoint, you should contact them to ask if they’re available to help you.
If you’d like to appoint an accredited VSO representative, you should also ask them which organization to name on your form.
Appoint an accredited representative
Use our online tool to fill out your form.
If you don’t want to use our online tool to fill out your form, you can fill out one of the PDF forms listed here. The form you’ll need to fill out depends on the type of accredited representative you’re appointing.
- If you’re appointing an accredited VSO representative, fill out an Appointment of Veterans Service Organization as Claimant's Representative (VA Form 21-22).
Get VA Form 21-22 to download
- If you’re appointing an accredited attorney or claims agent, fill out an Appointment of Individual as Claimant's Representative (VA Form 21-22a).
Get VA Form 21-22a to download
Both you and the accredited representative need to sign your form. Then, you or the accredited representative can submit your form in any of these 3 ways.
Option 1: Upload your form through AccessVA
Upload your form using the QuickSubmit tool through AccessVA. If it’s your first time signing in to this tool, you’ll need to register first. After you’ve registered, you can upload your form.
Option 2: Submit your form by mail
Send your form to the address that’s right for you.
To get help filing a disability compensation claim
Department of Veterans Affairs
Evidence Intake Center
PO Box 4444
Janesville, WI 53547-4444
To get help applying for pension and survivor benefits
Department of Veterans Affairs
Pension Intake Center
PO Box 5365
Janesville, WI 53547-5365
To get help requesting a Board Appeal
Department of Veterans Affairs
Board of Veterans’ Appeals
PO Box 27063
Washington, DC 20038
To get help appointing a fiduciary
Department of Veterans Affairs
Fiduciary Intake
PO Box 95211
Lakeland, FL 33804-5211
Option 3: Submit your form in person
Bring your form to a VA regional office near you.
How to contact us if you have questions
You can call us at