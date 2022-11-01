Grand Rapids Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Grand Rapids Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Contacting us
- Please call 616-285-5795 to speak with a team member. They can assist you with scheduling an appointment or answering any questions you may have.
- If you call outside of our normal operating hours, you'll reach the Vet Center Call Center, which is located in Colorado. You may leave a message with their team. They can provide a warm handoff to us, and we'll contact you right away.
Canceling or rescheduling an appointment
- If you know you'll miss an appointment, please call to cancel 24 hours in advance.
- If you have an appointment conflict and need to reschedule, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.
Visiting
- If you're a first-time visitor, stop by during our office hours or call 616-285-5795 to discuss how we can help.
- You may request our Veterans Outreach Program Specialist to give you an in-depth overview of services as well.
- Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
- Non-traditional hours are available by appointment.
You don't need to be enrolled in VA health care, have a service-connected disability, or receiving any other VA benefits to be seen at the Vet Center. On your first visit, we'll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don't have these documents on hand, we can help you get them. Come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
Parking
Free parking is available at the Vet Center. Please park in any available space in the lot.
Building Access
We're located on the ground floor. The entrance is located on the northeast side of the building in suite 100.
Ride The Rapid pick up and drop off is directly on the west side of our location.
Find the bus route and number at The Rapid
In the spotlight at Grand Rapids Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Interested in joining a group with other Veterans or service members?
- Wellness group
- Community events
- GWOT Veterans
- Community partnerships with recreation and sports organizations
Vet Center testimonial
We facilitate meaningful connections, a sense of camaraderie, and a strong support community for Veterans, service members, and their families. Through group activities, we help navigate through challenges and thrive in everyday life.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Our counselors specialize in the Gottman Method for couples counseling.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We support Gold Star families. We offer grief and bereavement counseling if your service member died while serving on active duty.
Read more about Gold Star families
We can help get you connected to the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration and navigate burial and survivor benefits using the Planning Your Legacy Toolkit.
Check out VA's toolkit for burial benefits and pre-need planning information
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We partner with the VA and other organizations in the community to support LGBTQ+ Veteran populations.
To connect with the LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator
Reach out to our Veterans Outreach Program Specialist for more information!
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer unique individual and group therapies to support your needs.
Our group therapies include:
- Readjustment Group
- Wellness Group
- PTSD Group
- Whole Health
- Meditation
- Guided Imagery
We offer evidence-based therapies, such as:
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Imagery Rehearsal Therapy (IRT)
- Internal Family Systems (IFS)
- Mindfulness-based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Our counselors use a trauma-informed care approach to provide therapy and supportive services to those who have experienced military sexual trauma (MST).
We have groups for MST survivors to focus on processing trauma and receive support from other MST survivors. Please call if you're interested in joining a group.
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We partner with VA and other organizations in the community to support minority Veteran populations.
Connect with the Battle Creek VAMC Minority Care Coordinator
Reach out to our Veterans Outreach Program Specialist for more information.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
If you're experiencing symptoms of PTSD—such as feeling on edge, having trouble with sleep or motivation, or feeling off-track—we can help. We can provide the tools to manage these problems. You can learn more about PTSD and treatments available by giving us a call.
We offer evidence-based practices and specialty care, such as:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Adaptive Disclosure
- Whole health activities such as meditation and sound therapy
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We're here to welcome you home. We provide a community where you can connect with other Veterans and service members.
Whether you're returning from deployment or leaving the military, we can help you connect with:
- Applying for VA health care
- Reviewing VA benefits
- Employment and training opportunities
- Your local Veteran Service Officer for state benefits
Give us a call, we’ve got your six!
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We have male and female counselors available based on your preference. We can also connect you with specific programs for women Veteran inside the VA or with organizations in your community.
Learn more about:
We can also connect you with the Women Veterans Call Center. You can call or text 855-829-6636
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We can help you connect to a substance use inpatient or outpatient program with the VA. We also work closely with our community partners to help you with addiction, detox, or stability.
We offer group support too. Our Seeking Safety group can teach you skills to cope with impacts of trauma and substance use, and to feel more in control of your day-to-day life.
We work closely with the following community providers:
Please call us for more information.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
We partner with VA and other organizations in the community to support homeless Veteran populations.
Learn about how the Battle Creek VAMC can assist
For support, call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-424-3838.
You can also reach out to our Veterans Outreach Program Specialist for more information.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
If you need help and want to connect with another Veteran, we are here. Some of our staff are Veterans, too. We understand Veteran and military experiences and can provide one-on-one counseling.
Connect with the Battle Creek VAMC Suicide Prevention Coordinator
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Understanding your benefits, navigating health care, and choosing what is best for you are sometimes difficult tasks to manage. We can help connect you with benefits, services, and programs that support your transition from the military.
Let us help you with:
- Enrolling in VA health care and connecting with primary care
- Where to file a disability claim and the necessary steps to take
- Using your VA education benefits
- How to apply for and use your VA home loan
- Accessing VA burial and survivor benefits
We can help you make direct connection with a Veteran Service Officer in your city or town and the local Veteran Service Organizations.
Find a Veteran Service Officer in Michigan
If you are a Woman Veteran, you can find resources by connecting with the Women Veterans & Special Populations Coordinator for the State of Michigan.
Visit the Women Veterans page on michigan.gov
Visit the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency
For more information, you can speak with our Veteran Outreach Program Specialist.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We work with our local partners and use our resources to advocate for your needs.
Some of our partners include:
- Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency
- Kent County Veteran Services
- Veteran Navigators
- 92 For 22
- Empowering Veterans | Zero Day
- WINC: For All Women Veterans
- LEO - Labor and Economic Opportunity
- Ingham County Department of Veteran s Affairs
- Local first responders
- The National Guard, Reserves, and Active-Duty units
- Universities in our local community
If you or your organization would like to learn about working with Veterans and military culture or how you can support the Veteran community, we can provide individual or group educational briefings. Call us for more information.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
We want to make counseling convenient for you. We use virtual platforms such as WebEx and VA Videoconnect. If you can’t make it to our location because of a hectic schedule, daunting traffic, or another reason, we can schedule a telehealth appointment with you. You can join individual or group counseling by grabbing your smartphone or laptop, having an internet connection, and finding a private location. We will be there for you.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.