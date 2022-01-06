Whole Health
VA Whole Health is a cutting-edge approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Whole Health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person, before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System
Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:
Explore your Mission, Aspiration and Purpose, complete a Personal Health Inventory and create a Personal Health Plan on the pathway to Whole Health.
- Mondays, 9 a.m., at Sepulveda VA Medical Center
For more information and enrollment: call 818-401-3543
- Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m., at West Los Angeles VA Medical Center
For more information and enrollment: call 424-232-7921
Mindfulness is the practice of cultivating present moment awareness in a non-judgmental and friendly way. VA Greater Los Angeles offers a number of Mindfulness-Based Interventions offering proven approaches to reduce stress, alleviate depressed mood, and enhance well-being.
Mindfulness Meditation
Mondays, 10 a.m.
For more information and enrollment: call 310-694-6045
Compassion is the feeling that arises when you are confronted with suffering and feel motivated to relieve it. Self-compassion is meeting one’s own suffering with tenderness and courage. VA Greater Los Angeles is the first VA site to demonstrate the improvement in physical, social and mental well-being in Veterans through a self-compassion training program.
Meditation is a set of techniques used to increase awareness, reduce stress, promote relaxation, and enhance personal and spiritual growth.
Mind Over Illness
Mondays, 11 a.m.
To join: call 404-397-1596, access code: 199 644 7462#
For more information: call 310-478-3711, ext.32089
iRest Guided Imagery Meditation
- Mondays, 2 p.m.
To join: call 404-397-1596, access code: 199 683 2860#
- Wednesdays, 10 a.m.
To join: call 404-397-1596, access code:199 603 9524#
- Fridays, 1:30 p.m.
To join: call 404-397-1596, access code: 199 529 9122#
For more information: call 310-478-3711, ext.36265
Meditative Movement
- Tuesdays, 8:30 a.m.
- Thursdays, 9 a.m.
- Fridays, 10 a.m.
For more information on how to join over VA-Video-Connect: call 310-478-3711, ext.36265
Classes to help you prepare you and support you in quitting smoking.
Tobacco Cessation Group,
Mondays, 12:15 p.m.
For more information and enrollment: call 310-694-6045
Stop Smoking—Support & Medication
- Mondays, 11 a.m.
For more information on how to join over VA-Video-Connect: call 818-895-9569
- Thursdays, 1 p.m.
For more information on how to join over VA-Video-Connect: call 310-478-3711, ext.54393
- Fridays, 10 a.m.
For more information on how to join over VA-Video-Connect with individual phone calls for those who cannot join by video: call 818-895-9569
Allowing the body to sleep, rest and relax is directly connected to physical, mental and emotional health and wellbeing.
Sleep Well
Mondays, 10 a.m.
To join: call 404-397-1596, access code: 199 324 8743#
Manage Stress: for Women
Wednesdays, 11 a.m.
To join: call 404-397-1596, access code: 199 404 7232#
Ways to Relax
Thursdays, 7:30 p.m.
To join: call 404-397-1596, access code: 276 0290 4052#
For more information: call 310-478-3711, ext.32089
Learn skills for building health, wellness and resilience.
Diabetes Shared Medical Appt
Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
To join: call 404-397-1596, access code: 199 100 6601#
For more information: call 310-478-3711, ext.32089
Wellness Support Group
Mondays, 11 a.m.
For more information and enrollment: call 310- 694-6045
Whole Health to Manage Anger
- Wednesdays, 10 a.m., at Sepulveda VA Medical Center & 1 p.m. To join: call 404-397-1596, access code:199 421 7401
- Thursdays, 10 a.m.
To join: call 404-397-1596, access code: 199 334 0776#
For more information: call 818-401-3543
An ancient Chinese martial art combining slow-flowing movements with breathing, awareness and visualization. Shown to improve physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health.
- Mondays, 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m.,
- Tuesdays, 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
- Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m.
- Fridays, 8:30 a.m.
For more information and enrollment: call 310-478-3711, ext.40847
Intro to Tai Chi
Thursdays, 8:30 a.m., and 1 p.m.
For more information and enrollment: call 310-478-3711, ext.40847
Women’s Intro to Tai Chi
Fridays, 12:30 p.m.
For more information and enrollment: call 310-478-3711, ext.36265
Yoga is a mind and body practice with origins in ancient Indian philosophy. The combination of postures and breathing techniques are beneficial for physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health.
Intro to Yoga
- Mondays, 10 a.m.,
- Tuesdays, 10 a.m
- Wednesdays, 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.
- Fridays, 9 a.m.
For more information and enrollment: call 310-478-3711, ext.53276 or ext.43230
Restorative Yoga (gentle, easy movements with meditation)
- Tuesdays, 11 a.m.
- Thursdays, 10 a.m.
To enroll: contact your primary care team to request a consult.
For more information: call 310-478-3711, ext.43230
Women’s Yoga
Thursdays, 12 p.m., Ask your provider for “MOVE Exercise Recommendation” Consult.
To enroll: contact your primary care team to request a consult.
For more information: call 310-478-3711, ext.43230
Chair Yoga/Dance for Seniors/Veterans
Fridays, 10:15 a.m.
For more information and enrollment: call 310-478-3711, ext.53276.