Explore your Mission, Aspiration and Purpose, complete a Personal Health Inventory and create a Personal Health Plan on the pathway to Whole Health.

Mondays, 9 a.m., at Sepulveda VA Medical Center

For more information and enrollment: call 818-401-3543

Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m., at West Los Angeles VA Medical Center

For more information and enrollment: call 424-232-7921