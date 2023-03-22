Center for Mindfulness

“Since I returned from combat, I have been on every psych pill that they make. After the MBSR class, I finally feel like my life is worth living again. Please offer this class to every vet that comes back from a combat zone. It’s a life saver”

“I have had chronic pain for years. I’m finally getting some relief. I just wish I had found these classes sooner.”

“My family sure has noticed. They keep asking ‘who is this happy smiling guy?’ But most importantly, I didn’t know I could actually like myself again.”