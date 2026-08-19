Sepulveda VA Medical Center

Our adaptive sports program helps disabled Veterans live active and healthy lives through recreation and athletics.

In person and virtual services available. Call our call center to schedule, reschedule or cancel an appointment.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Seasonal adaptive sports programs improve your independence, well-being, and quality of life. We work with national, regional, and local community-based organizations year round to provide opportunities through our support of:

Inpatient and outpatient sports activities, and community partners specializing in adaptive and inclusive sporting competitions

National Veterans Wheelchair Games, which offers sporting to Veterans with spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis, amputations, stroke, and other neurological disorders

National Veterans Golden Age Games, which offers track & field athletics sporting to senior Veterans, promoting an active and healthy lifestyle

National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic, which offers adapted winter sporting & adapted scuba diving to Veterans with disabilities overcoming challenges

The National Disabled Veterans Golf Clinic, which offers golf instruction and adaptive sporting opportunities to Veterans with disabilities

National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic, which offers water sporting, like surfing, sailing, kayaking, and cycling Veterans with disabilities

Summer Surf Camps, which offers water sporting, like surfing, paddle boarding, and body boarding to Veterans with disabilities

Greater Los Angeles Veteran Administration Adaptive Sports Invitational, which offers track & field athletics sporting to Veterans with disabilities

Learn more about VA National Veterans Sports Programs and watch our teams on our PM&RS YouTube Playlist