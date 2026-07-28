Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center - Psychology Training
The Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center (SACC), located in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles, is part of the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System. Learn about Pre-Internship, Internship and Postdoctoral Residency opportunities at the Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center.
Pre-Internship Program (practicum)
The pre-internship program at the VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center is considered an advanced placement and is a primary practicum for doctoral level clinical psychology students. Students must be in their third year or above of training. Applicants must have at least one year of an intervention-focused practicum placement before they will be considered for the pre-internship at Sepulveda. Students must be able to commit to at least 16 hours per week. Please note that during the first month there are trainings and orientation activities that will take place outside of your normal rotation times. Sepulveda can accommodate up to seven pre-internship students each year in the following areas: 1. Addictive Behaviors Clinic; 2. Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP); 3. Couples Therapy Clinic; 4. Homeless Patient Aligned Care Team (HPACT); 5. Primary Care Mental Health Integration/Behavioral Medicine; 6. Trauma Recovery Services; 7. Women’s Health Clinic.
Kaddy Revolorio Psy.D.
Director of Psychology Pre-Internship Training, VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Phone:
Email: kaddy.revolorio@va.gov
Important Dates
Application Deadline: November 1, 2024
Interview Date: December 6, 2024 (Virtual)
Notification Date: December 13, 2024
Eligibility Requirements
The Pre-Internship program at the Sepulveda VA is considered an advanced placement and is a primary practicum. We only consider students who are in their third year or above of training. Applicants must have at least one year of an intervention-focused pre-practicum placement before they will be considered at the Sepulveda VA. Students must be able to commit to at least 16 hours per week at Sepulveda. Sepulveda can accommodate up to seven pre-Internship students each year.
Application Requirements and Procedures
- Applicants must receive approval and recommendation from their DCT to apply to Sepulveda VA
- Please submit a cover letter indicating areas of interest and rank your top three rotations of preference (1=most interested)
- Provide three letters of recommendation (one from your DCT, and at least one from a supervisor familiar with your clinical work)
- Submit a current CV
- Submit graduate and undergraduate transcripts (unofficial is fine)
- Email application and materials to Dr. Kaddy Revolorio at Kaddy.Revolorio@va.gov by November 1, 2024.
- Please include in the subject line of every email Your Name- Pre-Internship Application – School Name.
- Example: Jane Doe – Pre-Internship Application – Psychology University
- Please name your documents including those from recommenders “Pre- Internship Application – Your Name – Name of Document.”
- Example: Pre-Internship Application- Jane Doe – Letter of Recommendation
You will be notified by email about an interview, which will be held virtually on December 6, 2024. Selection decisions will be communicated by December 13, 2024.
Covid-19 Response and Adaptations
The health and safety of our Psychology Trainees, along with the competent care of our nation’s veterans, is of utmost importance to us. Psychology trainees will be seeing veterans in person and via telehealth modalities for individual and group therapy.
Trainees will attend and participate in didactics via virtual media technologies and engage in supervision, both in-person and via virtual media technologies. Trainees will benefit from live, direct observation of clinical care by supervising psychologists. We will continue to provide high-quality training in professional psychology while simultaneously keeping our trainees’ health and wellness at the forefront. We will update this status and our training materials as the circumstances surrounding the pandemic continues to evolve.
Training Opportunities
- Addictive Behaviors Clinic (ABC)
- Clinical Days: Mondays, Wednesdays, & Fridays
- Required Clinical Days: Mondays & Fridays
- Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)
- Required Clinical Days: Mondays & Wednesdays
- Couples Therapy Clinic
- Required Clinical Days: Tuesdays & Fridays
- Homeless Patient Aligned Care Team (HPACT)
- Clinical Days: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays
- Required Clinical Days: At least two of the clinical days
- Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI)/Behavioral Medicine (BMED)
- Preferred Clinical Days: Tuesdays & Thursdays (plus half day elective on Friday if pre-intern would like to be involved in the Behavioral Sleep Medicine (BSM) Clinic. Flexibility for Wednesdays and Fridays if pre- intern is unable to attend clinic on Tuesdays & Thursdays.
- Trauma Recovery Services (TRS)
- Required Clinical Days: Tuesdays & Thursdays.
- There is flexibility to attend clinic on Mondays instead of Tuesdays, but Thursday is required.
- Women’s Health Clinic (WHC)
- Required Clinical Days: Tuesdays & Thursdays
Addictive Behaviors Clinic (ABC)
The Addictive Behaviors Clinic (ABC) has an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), which offers services to Veterans of all genders and of all ages, who misuse alcohol, heroin, cocaine, amphetamines, and/or other substances. Most patients have comorbid psychological problems. Patients are required to commit to a minimum of 14 weeks of 3 days/week treatment and many continue in aftercare treatment for a year or longer. Therapeutic interventions are recovery oriented and include evidence-based treatment of early recovery and relapse prevention skills through the Matrix model of treatment, as well as DBT skills-based emotions management groups and CBT skills-based groups. Veterans develop a network of community and support.
Trainees on this rotation participate as junior colleagues. They will conduct intakes/treatment planning sessions with Veterans interested in substance use disorder treatment. Within the IOP, they lead psychoeducation groups, small and large therapy groups, administer and interpret self-report measures, and conduct individual psychotherapy while working within an interdisciplinary team to make treatment decisions. Trainees are encouraged to teach and to model adaptive behaviors, including self-awareness, boundary management, and accurate empathy. Trainees may also participate in a Healthy Habits group, which is an empirically supported, harm-reduction treatment group based on the stages of change model. This group allows for contrast from the abstinence-based component of training, giving trainees a chance to learn how to match treatment approaches with patient needs.
Individual therapy will include time-limited, evidence-based interventions for substance use disorders including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Substance Use Disorders (CBT-SUD) and other mental health conditions (e.g., CBT-Depression), mindfulness- and acceptance-based methods, and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) skills, among others. Individual therapy in ABC may also include support and assistance around Veterans’ interactions with the justice system and other life stressors.
The treatment team is drawn from various disciplines, including nursing, psychiatry, social work, pharmacy, and psychology. Learning to coordinate interdisciplinary care is an important focus of training on this rotation. Trainees are encouraged to develop and to model effective staff interactions, which patients can utilize to improve their own peer relationships.
Trainees on the ABC rotation may have the opportunity to facilitate the following groups:
Matrix Model Groups
- The Matrix Model is an evidence-based group treatment that focuses on early recovery and relapse prevention skills with the use of cognitive behavioral, motivational enhancement, psychoeducation, and twelve-step facilitation techniques. Veterans attend three days per week, and this is the foundation of the IOP.
Aftercare Group
- This is an ongoing group for Veterans who have completed the IOP, to provide extended support for Veterans in longer-term sobriety. While this group is more supportive in nature, topics are typically informed by Matrix topics.
Emotions Management Group
- This group is based on Dialectical Behavior Skills Training (Linehan, 2014). Group content will focus on core mindfulness, interpersonal effectiveness, emotion regulation, and distress tolerance skill building. The group has been modified to be ongoing and open.
Heathy Habits Group
- This group is based on the Group Treatment for Substance Abuse: A Stages-of-Change Therapy Manual (Velasquez, et al., 2001) protocol, modified to be an open drop-in group. This group offers strategies based on the transtheoretical model of behavior change for Veterans that are thinking about reducing or modifying their current use of substances.
The goals of psychology training on the ABC rotation are to:
- Understand and implement the techniques of abstinence-based relapse-prevention and harm-reduction approaches to treat substance use disorders.
- Competently obtain drug histories while assessing co-morbidities.
- Comprehend issues and treatment strategies for dual-diagnosis patients with a special emphasis on PTSD.
- Improve group therapy skills.
Clinical Supervisor:
Melissa Lewis, Ph.D. (Primary Supervisor)
Adaptations to Rotation Activities During the COVID-19 Pandemic:
- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person intakes, individual therapy and group therapy were suspended to assure the safety of Veterans and staff. As such, ABC moved to the use of both VA Video Connect (VVC), a secure web-based video platform, and telephone to perform intakes and to deliver individual and group therapy.
- With social distancing protocols continuing to change due to the pandemic, interactions with Veterans will remain flexible, with a mix of virtual and in-person groups and individual therapy. The SUD treatment team meetings will continue virtually.
Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)
The Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP) is an interprofessional clinic designed to provide team-based mental health services to Veterans of all ages. Disciplines include psychology, psychiatry, social work, nursing, and medical support assistants (MSAs). In this setting, trainees will work with Veterans presenting with a variety of different diagnoses and participate in various aspects of treatment. Training activities include: 1. functioning within the context of an interprofessional team to conduct weekly initial assessments; 2. providing individual psychotherapy to a wide range of patients; 3. facilitating various groups as indicated by patient need and trainee availability (including CBT for Anxiety, DBT Skills); and 4. particpating in team conferences as schedule permits. Trainees may engage in patient triage/crisis intervention with walk-ins/open access appointments, which would include risk evaluation and treatment planning (e.g., hospitalization, connecting with psychiatry).
BHIP provides recovery-based treatment for Veterans presenting with a range of pre-existing and newly diagnosed mental health issues, including depression, anxiety disorders (e.g., GAD, panic disorder, social anxiety disorder, agoraphobia), trauma- and stressor-related disorders, OCD, bipolar disorder, psychotic disorders, substance use, and personality issues, among others. Trainees will provide time-limited individual and group psychotherapy using various evidence-based approaches and interventions, including Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Prolonged Exposure (PE) and other exposure-based interventions, among others. Treatment is individualized to assist Veterans in achieving their personal goals in the community.
Referrals to BHIP come from across the GLA system and primary include Primary Care-Mental Health Integration (PCMHI) providers, specialty mental health clinics, treatment providers outside of mental health, and from other VA systems.
Specific components of the BHIP rotation include:
Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) Group
- This is an elective component of the rotation, depending on trainee interests and availability. It is a 4-week, transdiagnostic group designed to encourage values-driven and goal-oriented behavior. Interventions include mindfulness practices and other acceptance-based and experiential exercises. The focus of this group is to help patients build a better life based on their values, with the main goals of helping them: 1) accept what is out of their personal control; 2) clarify what is truly important and meaningful to them, and 3) commit to taking actions that enrich their lives. Patients are seen for a range of clinical presentations that include depression, anxiety, trauma/PTSD, loss of direction, difficulty moving forward in life, and/or personality features. Interns will learn how to conduct in-the-moment functional analysis and apply relevant core processes of ACT.
CBT for Anxiety
- This is a core component of the rotation. This is a 12-week, evidence-based, present-focused approach to psychotherapy that aims to help Veterans learn/acquire skills for managing and coping with anxiety. Topics covered include components of fear and anxiety, breathing practices, identification of triggers, effects of avoidance, modifications of dysfunctional thinking patterns that maintain anxiety, safety signals, and Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP) approaches.
CBT for Depression
- This is an elective component of the rotation, depending on trainee interests and availability. This 12-week, rolling admission, evidence-based group is located within the outpatient mental health clinic. Veterans learn skills to challenge unhelpful thinking patterns and to activate behaviors that support improved mood and assist in resolving current problems.
Managing Behavior and Affect (DBT Skills)
- This is a core component of the rotation. This group is based on Dialectical Behavior Therapy Skills Training (Linehan, 2014). Group content focuses on four core content modules: Mindfulness, Distress Tolerance, Emotion Regulation, and Interpersonal Effectiveness
Time-Limited Individual Psychotherapy
- Trainees will provide time-limited psychotherapy using various evidence-based approaches and interventions, including ACT, CBT, and ERP, among others. Patients present with a range of preexisting and newly diagnosed mental health problems, including depression, anxiety disorders, psychotic disorders, and personality issues, among others.
Goals
- Learn to assess a wide range of psychiatric diagnoses, with an emphasis on mood disorders and PTSD. Develop increased familiarity of differential diagnoses.
- Learn evidence-based treatment, specifically CBT-A, DBT skills, and CBT or ACT, depending on trainee interests and availability.
- Learn to work within an interprofessional team and across treatment teams
- Address issues of individual and cultural diversity in assessment, treatment, and consultation.
Requirements
- Complete 1 weekly mental health assessment and treatment plan for Veterans, with a focus on recovery- oriented goals.
- Co-lead and/or lead at least 2 groups (pending patient demand).
- Provide individual psychotherapy to at most 3-4 Veterans.
- Attend treatment team meetings (as schedule permits); contribute to recovery- oriented case management, case conceptualization, and treatment planning.
- Assist with coordination of care of Veterans across multiple treatment teams.
- Increase knowledge of cultural factors and implications for presentation and treatment through supervision, case discussion, and readings.
Clinical Supervisors:
Joy Y. Lin, Psy.D. (Primary Supervisor)
Couples Therapy Clinic
In this clinic, pre-interns, along with interns, will learn to view couples as organizationally complex emotional systems in which members engage in repetitive transactions.
Therapeutic interventions are directed at collaborating with couples as they, together, seek new solutions to previously unresolved conflicts. Interns will learn how to deliver Integrative Behavioral Couples Therapy (IBCT). Trainees will also learn about other therapeutic modalities, such as Emotion Focused Therapy (EFT), the Gottman Method of Couples Therapy, and ACT for Couples. Previously, a consultation room with a one- way mirror allowed observers to view ongoing treatment as conducted by trainees or as demonstrated by the supervisor. Currently, most couples are opting for virtual services, which allows for direct supervision by the trainees and supervisor. Live supervision of trainees conducting therapy, co-therapy with supervisor and trainees, videotapes of master therapists, and continuous case conferences provide exposure to a variety of clinical situations and lead to enhanced clinical skills. Individual supervision is available to supplement group supervision. Aside from the initial session, patients will be scheduled outside of seminar time. It is expected that the pre-intern will care a caseload of 1-2 couples minimum at a time. There may be an opportunity to received training in Couples Group Therapy as part of the rotation.
Goals & Requirements for Couples Seminar:
- Learn about IBCT and other EBP modalities.
- Implement use of IBCT in couples’ treatment.
- Learn about ethical, risk management, and legal issues related to working with couples.
- Attend Seminar and participate in Individual & Group Supervision.
- Participate in live observation intake process.
- Present and discuss cases in group supervision.
Clinical Supervisor
Falguni Chauhan, Ph.D.
Homeless Patient Aligned Care Team
The mission of HPACT is to identify and engage the highest-risk, highest-need unhoused Veterans who are not able to get the care they need through traditional channels. We focus on providing care that facilitates stabilization of mental health and medical problems, incorporates social determinants of health into their care delivery, and expedites placement in housing.
HPACT is a full-stop-shop clinic for homeless and recently housed Veterans which provides primary care and mental health services. The SACC H-PACT clinic specifically houses a primary care physician, nurse practitioner, RN, LVN, social worker, psychiatrist, and psychologist. We meet daily to attempt to provide coordinated and integrated care to meet Veterans where they are and help them establish respective goals within often highly stressful biopsychosocial circumstances.
HPACT Psychologists tend to provide initial psychology consultations/triage (i.e. determining mental health needs, readiness to engage, and possible referrals to appropriate treatment within other specialty clinics), mental health intake assessments, risk assessment, group and individual psychotherapy, and coordination with the interdisciplinary HPACT team as well as other parts of the VA which our Veterans may be engaged with (e.g. Veterans’ Justice Outreach, Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing).
**Further, comorbidity and complexity is the rule rather than the exception, so emphasis will be made on case conceptualization and shared treatment planning using cognitive behavioral processes (e.g. problem solving, cognitive restructuring, mindfulness, psychoeducation, etc.) rather than the utilization of a specific manualized treatment protocol for individual diagnoses.**
Goals and Requirements for HPACT Training Rotation:
- 3-5 Individual Psychotherapy patients
- Co-facilitation of 1 psychotherapy group
- Weekly patient consultation session for treatment planning
- Weekly individual supervision (2 hours) with HPACT staff psychologists
Clinical Supervisor:
Joshua Buch, Psy.D. (Primary Supervisor)
Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI)/Behavioral Medicine
This rotation includes training experiences in the Primary Care Mental Health Integration Clinic, Behavioral Medicine: Health Psychology Clinic, with an optional half-day elective in the Behavioral Sleep Medicine (BSM) Clinic.
Pre-Interns will engage in co-located collaborative care on an interdisciplinary primary care team. They will provide brief (30-minute) functional assessments to patients with a wide variety of presenting problems who may be experiencing their first contact with mental health services or who may be re-establishing care. Pre-Interns will have the chance to conduct intake interviews and to collaborate and generate joint treatment plans with psychiatrists, primary care providers, and other medical providers. Pre-Interns will actively engage in patient triage, determining whether patients should be seen in primary care or referred for more extensive treatment through specialty mental health services. If additional treatment is warranted, the Pre-Intern will make the appropriate referral(s). Within primary care, the pre-intern will deliver brief treatments to patients with mild to moderate psychopathology. Treatments delivered in PCMHI may target anxiety, depression, insomnia, history of trauma, adjustment disorder, chronic pain, and psychological factors related to chronic medical conditions. Additionally, pre-interns may engage in diagnostic clarification, psychoeducation, coping skills, and assisting in facilitation of treatment planning to aid in making appropriate referrals to specialty mental health.
Patients seen in the PCMHI clinic are treated on a brief basis (4-6, 30-minute sessions) using a variety of evidence-based treatment approaches, which can include skills-based interventions, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Mindfulness-based psychotherapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I), Brief Behavioral Treatment for Insomnia (BBT-I), Imagery Rehearsal Therapy (IRT) for chronic nightmares, and Motivational Interviewing (MI).
Additionally, trainees may have the opportunity to co-facilitate the following groups:
Introduction to Relaxation and Meditation Group
- This group introduces evidence-based cognitive behavioral, mind-body skills to patients who have a variety of mental health and medical concerns. This transdiagnostic group educates patients on the physiological effects of unmanaged stress, and helps them to build skills in a variety of evidence-based mind-body approaches that can be effective in reducing subjective stress, depression, anxiety, physical pain, hypertension, troubled sleep, etc. Patients begin with an introductory group and are then offered their choice of weekly yoga or meditation groups for skill enhancement. Pre-interns will co-facilitate their own introductory groups together with a psychology intern in the Behavioral Medicine: Health Psychology rotation.
Coping with Chronic Pain Group
- Pre-interns will co-facilitate this 6-week group with a supervisor. Pre-interns will provide psychoeducation about the biopsychosocial model and factors that affect chronic pain. Interns will train patients to use pain management strategies using techniques from both CBT and ACT approaches.
Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic Elective: Trainees have an opportunity to participate in an elective training activity in the Behavioral Sleep Medicine (BSM) Clinic. Trainees who participate in the BSM Clinic elective will have opportunities to complete sleep-focused intakes and individual follow ups with patients presenting with a number of different sleep disorders including insomnia, nightmare disorder, circadian rhythm sleep-wake disorders, and difficulty adhering to continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) treatment. Of note, BSM Clinic group supervision takes place on Thursdays from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. and BSM Clinic is scheduled on Friday afternoons from 12:30 - 4:30 p.m.
Attendance in group supervision and the full half-day clinic are required to be able to participate in this elective. We also ask that trainees interested in this training experience attend a 2 day workshop on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) facilitated by a VA subject matter expert/VA national trainer in CBT-I. This is a unique opportunity as the training is derived from the CBT-I training staff-psychologists receive as part of the evidence-based rollout training, a national program designed to help VA staff psychologist learn gold standard evidence- based treatment modalities. This training may take place prior to the formal start date of the Pre-Internship.
The main goal of this elective rotation is for trainees to become proficient in delivering CBT-I. Trainees will potentially have the opportunity to learn additional evidence-based protocols targeting sleep disorders including Brief Behavioral therapy for Insomnia (BBT-I), Imagery Rehearsal Therapy, and mindfulness-based approaches to treatment of Insomnia.
The goals and requirements for PCMHI/BMED:
- Learn and implement various brief evidenced-based psychotherapy models to treat a wide variety of disorders.
- Enhance psychotherapy skills by providing evidence-based, short-term therapy and maintaining a caseload of at least four Veterans.
- Develop skills for quick and thorough assessment of a range of diagnostic issues, including Veterans with subclinical presentations and complete at least one functional assessment per week.
- Improve group therapy skills by facilitating at least one psychotherapy group.
- Function effectively as a psychology consultant on an interdisciplinary medical team and assist medical providers with health behavior change for issues, such as insomnia, pain, lifestyle issues, adjusting to illness, or adherence concerns.
Clinical Supervisors:
Kaddy Revolorio, Psy.D. (Primary Supervisor)
Sarah Duman, Ph.D. (Intro to Relaxation and Meditation Group Supervisor)
Austin Grinberg, Ph.D., D.B.S.M. (Primary for BSM elective)
Sarah Kate McGowan, Ph.D., DBSM (co-supervisor for BSM elective)
Trauma Recovery Services (TRS)
Mission
The mission of Trauma Recovery Services (TRS) is to provide assessment and evidence-based treatment to Veterans who have been diagnosed with PTSD.
Goals and Objectives of TRS
The primary goal is to coordinate comprehensive clinical services for Veterans who have been diagnosed with PTSD. This includes the following objectives:
- To ensure an accurate diagnosis of PTSD and connect Veterans to the most appropriate treatment (outlined by VA/DoD Clinical Practice Guidelines [CPG]).
- To develop individualized treatment plans based upon a diagnostic assessment and with Veteran feedback.
- To provide culturally responsive evidence-based psychotherapy.
- To provide treatment when there is co-occurrence with substance-use disorders.
- To provide symptom-specific management interventions (i.e., chronic pain, insomnia, nightmares, or anxiety).
- To facilitate connection to community resources and alternative care modalities, as appropriate.
- To train practitioners and trainees in the diagnosis and treatment of Veterans with PTSD.
- To establish an interprofessional team of qualified staff, both clinical and administrative, to support the delivery of services.
Veterans are assessed in TRS with a thorough diagnostic assessment (e.g., CAPS-5, trauma interview) to establish an accurate PTSD diagnosis. Through this process, the Veteran will either be found to be appropriate for TRS, and a treatment plan will be collaboratively developed with the Veteran, or the Veteran will be referred to more appropriate care (e.g., back to referring provider, higher level of care, etc.). Veterans of all genders with military and non-military trauma, including sexual trauma, are eligible to participate in TRS.
Once a diagnosis of PTSD has been made by the TRS team, the Veteran will be enrolled in the treatment phase. The core aspect of TRS will be trauma-focused work. Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) and Prolonged Exposure (PE) will be offered, in accordance with the VA Uniform Mental Health Services Handbook. Concurrent Treatment of PTSD Using Prolonged Exposure (COPE), integrated CPT for concurrent PTSD and SUD (ICPT), Written Exposure Therapy (WET), and Cognitive Behavioral Conjoint Therapy (CBCT) for PTSD are also offered through TRS. Treatment may include stabilization, with a focus on helping the Veteran obtain greater coping skills and symptom-specific management (e.g., anger management, stress management, CBT for Insomina, CBT for Nightmares, CBT, Imagery Rehearsal Therapy, or relaxation). Programming may also include substance use programming.
Rotation Activities
Pre-Internship students’ activities in TRS will primarily consist of conducting intakes with a focus on PTSD assessment (using CAPS-5) and providing evidence-based, trauma- focused treatment to 3-5 individual patients. Individual cases will focus on learning and implementing CPT and PE, though there may be opportunities to use other modalities. There are limited group options in TRS at this time, but there may be an opportunity to co-facilitate selected groups (outlined below). Group experience is not guaranteed and will depend on patient interest and provider availability.
Skills Training in Affective and Interpersonal Regulation (STAIR)
- 10-week group focused on providing skills to manage emotional and interpersonal dysregulation.
Other Possible Group Options:
- Male Military Sexual Trauma (MST)
- Moral Injury
- Trauma Recovery (incorporates logotherapy)
Pre-Interns also have the opportunity to attend the GLA Trauma Psychology Seminar, which is a virtual weekly didactic attended by GLA staff, Vet Center therapists, and trainees (pre-interns, interns and postdoctoral residents) across all of GLA who are interested in the assessment and treatment of PTSD. The seminar, which is led by a variety of guest speakers, focuses on increasing understanding of trauma/PTSD, reviewing evidence-based approaches for assessing and treating PTSD, examining both practice and theoretical issues in the treatment of PTSD and discussing emerging new knowledge in the field of trauma psychology.
Goals
- Learn assessment of PTSD through use of the Clinician Administered PTSD Scale. Develop increased familiarity of differential diagnoses.
- Learn evidence-based individual and group treatments.
- Learn to work within an interprofessional team and across treatment teams.
- Address issues of individual and cultural diversity in assessment, treatment, and consultation.
Requirements
- Complete a weekly intake or assessment for Veterans with a suspected diagnosis of PTSD.
- Provide individual psychotherapy to at least 3 Veterans.
- Co-lead group(s), depending on availability.
- Attend weekly individual supervision (2 hours) and group supervision (.5 hours).
- Attend treatment team meetings one time per week, and contribute to recovery-oriented case management, case conceptualization, and treatment planning for Veterans diagnosed with PTSD.
- Assist with coordination of care of Veterans across multiple treatment teams (e.g., ABC, OTP, PCMHI, MHC).
- Increase knowledge of cultural variables through supervision, case discussion, and readings
Clinical Supervisors:
Rosy Benedicto, Ph.D., ABPP
Xiaorui (Shirley) Chen, Psy.D.
Bobby Jakucs, Psy.D.
Shana Spangler, Psy.D.
Women's Health Clinic
The Women’s Health Clinic (WHC) at the Sepulveda VA is a comprehensive women’s health care center that provides primary and specialty (e.g., OB/GYN) care, as well as psychiatry, psychology, and social work services. The women veteran population seen in the WHC is diverse in terms of age, race, ethnicity, and sexual orientation.
Transgender and non-binary individuals are also treated in WHC. Women veterans present for mental health treatment with a range of psychiatric diagnoses such as mood disorders, anxiety disorders, including posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), substance use disorders, and personality disorders. A large subset of women veterans presents with combat-related trauma, military sexual trauma (MST), and other non-military- related traumas (e.g., childhood trauma). Many of the women veterans seen in the WHC have served in recent combat zones. Common medical diagnoses include musculoskeletal disorders, including chronic pain, heart disease, and diabetes.
Trainees have the opportunity to provide services in the context of an interprofessional team, such as conducting comprehensive mental health initial assessments, providing individual and group psychotherapy, and consulting with interprofessional team members. Current psychotherapy groups available for trainee participation may include a DBT-skills based Emotions Management Group, Race-Based Trauma Group which focuses on race, ethnicity, acculturation, and immigration related trauma, and LBQ Group which is a process group. Trainees will receive training on providing Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and/or Dialectical Behavior Therapy in individual and group settings. Based on the level of a trainee’s prior experience with evidence-based practices, there may the opportunity for training in PTSD-specific treatments (e.g., Cognitive Processing Therapy and Prolonged Exposure). Trainees will attend weekly Women’s Mental Health Staff meeting and weekly DBT Consultation group.
Current groups in which WHC Pre-Internship students may participate include:
DBT Skills Group
- This group is based on Dialectical Behavior Skills (DBT) Training (Linehan, 2014). Group content focuses on core mindfulness, interpersonal effectiveness, emotion regulation, and distress tolerance skill building. Interns will co-facilitate this 17-week group with the Women’s Health Clinic Psychologist and participate in weekly DBT Consultation Team with all members of WHC Psychology.
CBT for Anxiety Group
- This is a 12-week manualized CBT for anxiety group. Group content focuses on psychoeducation of anxiety, developing cognitive flexibility to relearn how to respond to anxiety, and develop skills for managing anxiety via various exposure techniques. Topics covered include components of fear and anxiety, breathing practices, identification of triggers, effects of avoidance, modifications of dysfunctional thinking patterns that maintain anxiety, safety signals, and Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP) approaches. Trainee will have increased responsibility on presenting group topics and opportunity to learn group management skills.
Race-Based Trauma Group
- This is a group for veteran women of color who have been impacted by racism. This 12-week structured semi-manualized treatment is rooted in Liberation Psychology, Racial Identity Theory, Feminist Theory, Mindfulness and Acceptance Commitment Therapy. The aim of the group is to guide participants with use of experiential exercises to explore internalized and externalized racialized messages of self and their impact on current functioning. Using mindfulness and ACT interventions women find empowerment in community by living their values despite navigating racists environments. Trainee will co-facilitate the group with increasing responsibility on group themes and management as is developmentally appropriate.
Lesbian, Bisexual Queer Women’s Group (Optional opportunity- group is on Wednesday mornings at 10am)
- This group is an ongoing process group for women who identify as LBQ. The group is designed to run as a process group informed by Yalom group psychotherapy techniques. The group provides a space for women to discuss their unique experiences as queer veterans of intersecting identities within a social political context. The trainee will co-facilitate this group with a WHC psychologist and provide learning opportunities on running a non-manualized group.
Goals and Requirements for WHC Training Rotation:
- Co-facilitation of at least 2 psychotherapy groups per week
- 1 Mental Health Initial Assessments per week
- 3-5 Individual Psychotherapy patients
- Weekly DBT Consultation Group Participation
- Weekly individual supervision (2.5 hours of clinical supervision) with WHC staff psychologist.
Clinical Supervisors:
Grace Rosales, Ph.D. (Primary Supervisor)
Deborah Madnick, Psy.D. (DBT Supervisor)
Camilla Cummings, Ph.D. (Secondary Supervisor)
Training Staff
Benedicto, Rosy, Ph.D., ABPP
- Training Roles: Supervisor
- Training Activities: Trauma Recovery Services
- Undergraduate Program: University of California, San Diego, 2006 Doctoral Program: University of Nebraska-Lincoln (Clinical), 2015 Doctoral Internship: West Los Angeles VA Healthcare Center, 2014-2015
- Postdoctoral Residency: West Los Angeles VA Healthcare Center (Trauma Psychology), 2015-2016
- Board Certification: Behavioral and Cognitive Psychology (2021)
- Academic Affiliations: Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, UCLA
- Areas of Interest: Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, Co-occurring Trauma and Substance Use Disorders, Family-Focused Approach to Treatment, Evidence- Based Practice
- Certifications: Certified VA Prolonged Exposure (PE), Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) Provider; Peer-Reviewed PE Consultant by the Emory University Prolonged Exposure Consultant Training Program; Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Trained Provider
- Orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral, Integrative
Buch, Joshua, Psy.D.
- Training Roles: Supervisor
- Training Activities: Homeless Aligned Patient Care Team (HPACT)
- Undergraduate Program: California State University, Northridge 2012
- Doctoral Program: Pepperdine University Graduate School of Education and Psychology (Clinical), 2019
- Doctoral Internship: VA Loma Linda Healthcare System, 2018-2019
- Postdoctoral Residency: VA Loma Linda Healthcare System, Holistic MH/PTSD, 2019- 2020
- Areas of Interest: Mindfulness, posttraumatic growth, resilience PTSD, Severe Mental Illness
- Certifications: Certified VA Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Substance Use Disorders provider
- Orientation: Cognitive Behavioral, Third Wave, Eclectic/integrative
Chauhan, Falguni, Ph.D.
- Training Roles: Supervisor; Facilitator of Couples Therapy Seminar
- Rotation: Health Psychology: Geriatrics
- Undergraduate Program: University of California Irvine, 1992
- Graduate Program: Boston University, M.A., 1995
- Doctoral Program: University of Houston (Counseling), 2007
- Predoctoral Internship: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, 2006-2007
- Areas of Interest: Geropsychology, Couples Therapy, Home Based Primary Care, Neuropsychology, Dementia, Alzheimer’s Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, TBI, Family Therapy, Caregiver Stress, Individual and Group Therapy.
- Certifications: Certified VA Integrative Behavioral Couples Therapy (IBCT), Gottman Method Couples Therapy Levels 1 & 2, Cognitive- Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) Provider, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy for Depression (ACT-D), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Depression (CBT-D) Provider, Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR)
- Orientation: Third Wave, Integrative
Chen, Xiaorui (Shirley), Psy.D.
- Training Roles: Supervisor
- Training Activities: Trauma Recovery Services
- Undergraduate Program: University of California, Los Angeles, 2009 Doctoral Program: Pepperdine University Graduate School of Education and Psychology (Clinical), 2017
- Doctoral Internship: VA Loma Linda Healthcare System 2016-2017
- Postdoctoral Residency: VA Loma Linda Healthcare System (Holistic MH), 2017-2018 Areas of Interest: Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, Posttraumatic Growth, Resiliency, MST, Family-Focused Approach to Treatment, Evidence-Based Treatments, Individual and Group Therapy.
- Certifications: Certified VA Prolonged Exposure (PE), Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Written Exposure Therapy (WET), Skills Training in Affective and Interpersonal Regulation (STAIR), STAIR-Parenting, and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) Provider; Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Trained Provider
- Orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral, Third Wave
Cummings, Camilla, Ph.D.
- Training Roles: Secondary Supervisor
- Training Activities: Women’s Health Clinic
- Undergraduate Program: Portland State University, 2016
- Doctoral Program: DePaul University, 2022
- Doctoral Internship: Palo Alto VA, 2021-2022
- Academic Affiliations: Clinical Instructor, UCLA; Core Investigator, GLA Center for the Study of Healthcare Innovation, Implementation & Policy (CSHIIP)
- Areas of Interest: Homelessness and other Social Determinants of Health, Women’s Health, Health Services Research, Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, Mood and Anxiety Disorders, Sexual and Relational Functioning, Evidence-Based Treatments, Individual and Group Therapy.
- Certification: Certified VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) Provider
- Orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral, Third Wave
Duman, Sarah, Ph.D.
- Training Roles: Supervisor; Section Chief, Mental Health Community Care (Psychotherapy) & Evidence Based Psychotherapy Coordinator. Staff member in Complimentary and Integrative Health.
- Rotation: Health Psychology: Behavioral Medicine; PCMHI Undergraduate Program: Yale University, 2000
- Graduate Program: USC Clinical Science, M.A. 2005 Doctoral Program: USC Clinical Science (Clinical), 2010
- Doctoral Internship: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, 2009-2010
- Postdoctoral Fellowship: Women’s Health, UCLA/VA Greater Los Angeles, 2011-2012 Areas of Interest: Health Psychology, Integrative Medicine, Mindfulness, Biofeedback, Psychology in Medical Setting, Evidence Based Treatments, Women Veterans, Individual and Group Therapy.
- Certifications: Board Certified in Biofeedback, iRest Yoga Nidra Level I Teacher, VA CALM Mindfulness Facilitator, VA CALM Self-Compassion Facilitator; Certified VA Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (for Depression) Provider; Certified CBT-Chronic Pain Provider.
- Orientation: Cognitive Behavioral, Third Wave, Integrative
Grinberg, Austin, Ph.D., DBSM
- Training Roles: Supervisor and Evidence Based Psychotherapy Coordinator
- Training Activities: Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic
- Undergraduate Program: University of California, Los Angeles, 2009
- Doctoral Program: University of Arizona (Clinical), 2017
- Doctoral Internship: University of California, San Diego/VA San Diego Healthcare System, 2016-2017
- Postdoctoral Residency: Psychosomatic/Behavioral Medicine, University of California, San Diego/VA San Diego Healthcare System, 2017-2018
- Areas of Interest: Behavioral Medicine, Psychology in Medical Setting, Chronic Pain, Psycho-Oncology, Behavioral Sleep Medicine
- Certifications: VA Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) Provider and Consultant, Certified VA Co-located Collaborative Care (CCC) Provider, Certificed VA Motivational Interviewing (MI) Provider, Diplomate of the Board of Behavioral Sleep Medicine
- Orientation: Cognitive Behavioral, Integrative
Jakucs, Bobby, Psy.D.
- Training Roles: Supervisor
- Training Activities: Trauma Recovery Services Undergraduate Program: Loyola Marymount University, 2008
- Doctoral Program: Pepperdine University Graduate School of Education and Psychology (Clinical), 2020
- Doctoral Internship: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, 2019-2020
- Areas of Interest: Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, Co-occurring Trauma and Substance Use Disorders Posttraumatic Growth, Resiliency, Evidence-Based Treatments, Spirituality, Existential Approaches to Treatment, Insight-oriented Treatments; Military Culture
- Certifications: Certified VA Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) Provider; Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing Trained Provider
- Orientation: Eclectic/Integrative
Kulick, Alexis D., Ph.D., ABPP/CN
- Training Roles: Director of Training, Supervisor, Facilitator of Neuropsychology Seminar Rotation: Neuropsychology Clinic
- Undergraduate Program: Brandeis University, 1996
- Doctoral Program: Bowling Green State University (Clinical), 2001 Doctoral Internship: Southern Louisiana Internship Consortium, 2000-2001
- Postdoctoral Fellowship: Kaiser Permanente, Oakland; Department of Behavioral Medicine, 2001-2002
- Areas of Interest: Clinical Neuropsychology; Psychodiagnostic Assessment; Behavioral Medicine/Health Psychology; Pain Management
- Certifications: Diplomate in Clinical Neuropsychology Orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral, Eclectic/Integrative
Lewis, Melissa M., Ph.D.
- Training Roles: Supervisor, Psychology Training Seminar Coordinator
- Rotation: Addictive Behaviors Clinic
- Undergraduate Program: University of San Francisco, 2001 Doctoral Program: Saint Louis University (Clinical), 2009
- Doctoral Internship: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, 2008-2009
- Postdoctoral Fellowship: University of California, San Diego/VA San Diego Healthcare System, 2009-2010
- Areas of Interest: Substance Use Disorders, Posttraumatic Stress Disorder; Severe Mental Illness; Psychodiagnostic Assessment; Evidence-Based Interventions Certifications: Certified VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) Provider, Certified VA Social Skills Training (SST) Provider
- Orientation: Cognitive Behavioral, Integrative
Lin, Joy Y., Psy.D., MFT
- Training Roles: Supervisor, Postdoctoral Resident DEI Seminar Facilitator, Supervision Seminar Facilitator, Supervision of Supervision Seminar Co-Facilitator
- Training Activities: Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)
- Undergraduate Program: Columbia College, Columbia University, 1997
- Doctoral Program: Pepperdine University (Clinical), 2019
- Doctoral Internship: VA West Los Angeles 2018-2019
- Postdoctoral Residency: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, Trauma Recovery Services/Women’s Health Clinic, 2019-2020
- Areas of Interest: Diversity and Multicultural Psychology, Integrative Health, Anxiety Disorders, Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, MST, Women’s Health, Multicultural Supervision
- Certifications: Certified VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) Provider Orientation: Multicultural, Integrative, Interpersonal
Revolorio, Kaddy, Psy.D.
- Training Roles: Director of Psychology Pre-Internship Training, Supervisor, Supervision of Supervision Seminar Co-Facilitator
- Training Activities: Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI) Undergraduate Program: University of California, Los Angeles, 2010 Doctoral Program: Pepperdine University (Clinical), 2017
- Doctoral Internship: Southern Arizona VA Health Care System, 2016-2017 Postdoctoral Residency: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, PCMHI/B-Med, 2017- 2018
- Areas of Interest: Behavioral Medicine/Health Psychology, Evidence-Based Practices, Sleep Disorders, Mindfulness, Individual and Group Therapy
- Certifications: Certified VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) Provider, Certified VA Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) Provider, VA Co-located Collaborative Care (CCC) Provider, Skills Training in Affective and Interpersonal Regulation (STAIR) Provider, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Nightmares (CBT-N) Provider
- Orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral, Third Wave, Integrative
McGowan, Sarah Kate, Ph.D., DBSM
- Training Roles: Supervisor (Employes at WLA)
- Training Activities: Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic
- Undergraduate Program: Northwestern University, Chicago, 2008
- Doctoral Program: University of Illinois, Chicago, 2013
- Doctoral Internship: Boston Consortium in Clinical Psychology, VA Boston Healthcare System, 2012-2013
- Postdoctoral Residency: Behavioral Sleep Medicine/Anxiety Clinic, University of California, San Diego/VA San Diego Healthcare system, 2014-2015
- Areas of Interest: Behavioral Sleep medicine, Behavioral Medicine
- Certifications: Certified VA Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) Provider, Consultant and Local Trainer, Certified VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) Provider, Diplomate of the Board of Behavior Sleep Medicine
- Orientation: Cognitive Behavioral, Integrative, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy
Rosales, Grace, Ph.D.
- Training Roles: Supervisor Rotation: Women’s Health Clinic
- Graduate Program: University of Massachusetts Boston, M.A. 2000 Doctoral Program: University of Massachusetts Boston, M.A. 2004 Pre-Doctoral Internship: VA West Los Angeles, 2003-2004
- Post-Doctoral Training: Didi Hirsch Community Mental Health Academic Affiliations: Clinical Assistant Professor, UCLA
- Areas of Interest: Women’s Health, Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, LGBTQ, Immigrant Mental Health, Cross Cultural Psychology, Substance Use Disorders.
- Certification: VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) Orientation: Interpersonal
Spangler, Shana, Psy.D.
- Training Roles: Supervisor; Co-Leader of Trauma Seminar Rotation: Trauma Recovery Services
- Undergraduate Program: University of California, Los Angeles, 1998 Doctoral Program: Pepperdine University (Clinical), 2009
- Doctoral Internship: W.G. “Bill” Hefner VA Medical Center, Salisbury, NC, 2008-2009 Postdoctoral Fellowship: University of California, San Francisco/VA San Francisco, PTSD/Substance Use, 2009-2010
- Areas of Interest: Posttraumatic Stress Disorder; Substance Use; Evidence-Based Interventions; OEF/OIF Post-Deployment Integrated Care; Sleep Disorders.
- Certifications: Certified VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Interpersonal Psychotherapy (IPT), Motivational Interviewing (MI), Prolonged Exposure (PE), Written Exposure Therapy (WET), and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Nightmares (CBT-N) Provider; Board Certified in Biofeedback (BCB)
- Orientation: Cognitive-behavioral, Integrative
Getting to Sepulveda
16111 Plummer Street North Hills, CA 91343
Driving Directions
From West LA
405 North to Nordhoff Left onto Nordhoff Right onto Haskell Left onto Plummer
Entrance to the Medical Center is on the right
From Ventura
101 South to the 405 North Exit at Nordhoff
Left on Nordhoff Right on Haskell Left onto Plummer
Entrance to the Medical Center is on the right
From Bakersfield
Take the 99 or I-5 south to the I-5 to the 405 South Exit at Devonshire
Right on Devonshire Left on Haskell Right on Plummer
Entrance to the Medical Center is on your right
From Lancaster/Palmdale
Take the 14 Freeway south to the I-5 to the 405 South Exit at Devonshire
Left on Haskell Right on Plummer
Entrance to the Medical Center is on the right
Internship Program
The doctoral internship at the VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA). The next site visit will be during the academic year 2035. We currently offer seven fully funded internship positions; five positions in our General Track and two positions in our Neuropsychology Track. According to VA policy, internship funding can be provided only to students who are U.S. citizens and are in good standing at an American Psychological Association (APA) or Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) accredited graduate program in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined psychology or at a Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS) accredited program in Clinical Science. Applicants with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA or CPA criteria for re-specialization training in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology are also eligible. In addition, we require that a prospective intern's university advisor or director of training verify that they approve and recommend that the student receive an internship at this facility as specified on the APPIC "Academic Program's Verification of Internship Eligibility and Readiness" form. To be considered, internship applicants must demonstrate completion of at least three years of graduate course work and a minimum of 500 direct contact hours in intervention and assessment by the application date. The Psychology Department at Sepulveda is committed to expanding the diversity characteristics of our staff and training programs; qualified candidates from diverse backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply.
For a pdf version of the Internship Program brochure, please email Alexis.Kulick@va.gov.
Alexis D. Kulick Ph.D., ABPP
Director, Psychology Training, VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Phone:
Email: Alexis.Kulick@va.gov
APPIC Match Numbers and Application Deadline
APPIC Match Numbers
General Track: 116312
Neuropsychology Track: 116311
Application Due Date: November 1, 2026
Accreditation Status
The Doctoral Internship at the VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center (SACC) is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA). The next site visit will be during Fall 2025 session.
Inquiries regarding the accreditation status of our internship program may be directed to:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE,
Washington, DC 20002-4242
Telephone:
Email: apaaccred@apa.org
Application and Selection Procedures
The training program is funded to support SEVEN full-time internship positions; five positions are in the General Track, and two positions are in the Neuropsychology Track. The 2027-2028 internship year will begin on July 12, 2027.
Applications must be submitted through the AAPI Online portal by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time (8:59 p.m. Pacific Time) on November 1, 2026.
In your cover letter, please include the following:
- Please indicate if you are applying to the General Track or the Neuropsychology Track. Applicants can only apply to one track.
- Please describe how the Sepulveda VA internship can help you fulfill your future goals.
- For the General Track applicants, please list your top three Major Rotations and your top three Specialty Clinic Electives in order of interest (1=most interested). You are not committed to these training experiences should you match here for internship, but this will determine with whom you might interview.
SACC does not require any supplemental application materials. Please ensure that at least two of your three submitted letters of recommendation are from clinical supervisors.
Please contact the Director of Training if you have any questions:
Alexis Kulick, Ph.D., ABPP/CN
Telephone:
Email: alexis.kulick@va.gov
Eligibility Requirements
Health Professions Trainees (HPTs) are appointed as temporary employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs. As such, HPTs are subject to laws, policies, and guidelines posted for VA staff members. There are infrequent times in which this guidance can change during a training year which may create new requirements or responsibilities for HPTs. If employment requirements change during the course of a training year, HPTs will be notified of the change and impact as soon as possible and options provided. The VA Training Director for your profession will provide you with the information you need to understand the requirement and reasons for the requirement in timely manner.
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) adheres to all Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action policies. As a Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Health Professions Trainee (HPT), you will receive a federal appointment following the selection process, and the following requirements will apply prior to that appointment
- U.S. Citizenship. VA is unable to consider applications from anyone who is not currently a U.S. citizen. Verification of citizenship is required following selection. All interns and fellows must complete a Certification of Citizenship in the United States prior to beginning VA training.
- U.S. Social Security Number. All VA appointees must have a U.S. social security number (SSN) prior to beginning the pre-employment on-boarding process at the VA.
- Selective Service Registration. A male applicant born after 12/31/1959 must have registered for the draft by age 26 to be eligible for any US government employment, including selection as a paid VA trainee. Male applicants must sign a pre-appointment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration before they can be processed into a training program. For additional information about the Selective Service System, and to register or to check your registration status visit https://www.sss.gov/.
- Fingerprint Screening and Background Investigation. All HPTs will be fingerprinted and undergo screenings and background investigations. Additional details about the required background checks can be found at the following website: http://www.archives.gov/federal-register/codification/executive-order/10450.html
- Drug Testing. Per Executive Order 12564, the VA strives to be a Drug-Free Workplace. HPTs are not drug-tested prior to appointment, however, are subject to random drug testing throughout the entire VA appointment period. You will be asked to sign an acknowledgement form stating you are aware of this practice. This form authorizes your drug test results to be shared with VA officials, and others who have a need to know. Failure to sign the authorization form may result in disciplinary action up to and including removal.
As a trainee subject to random drug testing, you should be aware of the following:
- Counseling and rehabilitation assistance are available to all trainees through existing Employee Assistance Programs (EAP) at VA facilities (information on EAP can be obtained from your local Human Resources office).
- You will be given the opportunity to submit supplemental medical documentation of lawful use of an otherwise illegal drug to a Medical Review Officer (MRO).
- VA will initiate termination of VA appointment and/or dismissal from VA rotation against any trainee who is found to use illegal drugs on the basis of a verified positive drug test or who refuses to be tested.
- Although medical and recreational use of cannabis is legal in the state of California, it is illegal for federal employees and trainees to use marijuana and its derivatives, including CBD, on or off duty.
Additional information regarding eligibility requirements for appointment as a VA psychology HPT can be found at the following link:
Internship Program Tables
Date Program Tables are updated: 6/2/2026
Program Disclosures
As articulated in Standard I.B.2, programs may have “admission and employment policies that directly relate to affiliation or purpose” that may be faith-based or secular in nature. However, such policies and practices must be disclosed to the public. Therefore, programs are asked to respond to the following question.
Post-Internship Activities
All graduating interns successfully completed their dissertations and doctoral programs. Many continue to be actively engaged in scholarly activity, and all interns who are engaged in clinical service delivery have obtained licensure or plan to seek it. We feel confident that our Training Program prepares interns for a wide range of positions consistent with our program’s aim.
Post-Internship Programs of Interns
Clinical Postdoctoral Residency Positions
- California Pacific Medical Center
- CBT California
- CBT Los Angeles
- Center for Integrative Counseling and Psychology (Dallas, TX)
- Family Psychological Services (Agoura Hills, CA)
- Hampton VA -Women’s Mental Health and Trauma
- Harbor UCLA – Adult Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
- Harbor UCLA – Behavioral Medicine
- Kaiser Permanente, South San Francisco Chemical Dependency Services
- Kaiser Permanente, Walnut Creek
- Loma Linda VA - Geropsychology
- Loma Linda VA - Trauma
- Long Beach VA, Advanced Mental Health Interprofessional Special Emphasis Area
- Long Beach VA, Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)
- Long Beach VA, Liver Disease and Human Immunodeficiency (HIV) Special Emphasis
- Long Beach VA, PTSD Special Emphasis
- Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center, SUD/PCMHI
- Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center, Women’s Mental Health and Trauma
- Metropolitan Psychological Services (Arlington, VA)
- Palo Alto VA, SUD, PTSD, and Co-occuring Disorders
- Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center
- San Diego VA, PCMHI
- San Francisco VA, SUD, PTSD, and Co-occurring Disorders
- Selph Solutions (San Francisco)
- Sepulveda VA, PCMHI/B-Med
- Sepulveda VA, SUD/PTSD
- Sepulveda VA, Trauma
- Sepulveda VA, Women’s Mental Health with a Focus on Diversity and Trauma
- Stanford University, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences (Adult Program)
- Swedish Medical Group - Integrated Primary Care and Behavioral Health (Seattle)
- The Capital Institute for Cognitive Therapy (Washington D.C.)
- The Clinic (San Francisco and Los Angeles)
- The Motherhood Center (New York)
- VA Puget Sound, Seattle Division, Mental Health
- West Los Angeles VA, Health Psychology
- West Los Angeles VA, Interprofessional and Integrative Health
- West Los Angeles VA, Trauma
Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency Positions (Two-Year)
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente Sacramento/Roseville
- Loma Linda VA Medical Center
- UCLA, Clinical Neuropsychology of Polytrauma/TBI and Recovery Track
- UTHealth - Houston
- West Los Angeles VA Medical Center
Research Postdoctoral Residency Positions
- Houston VA, MIRECC
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- San Diego VA, Center of Excellence for Stress and Mental Health (CESAMH)
- University of California, Los Angeles Department of Psychology
- University of California, San Diego, Department of Medicine
- VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System Women’s Health Clinic Fellowship
- West LA VA MIRECC
Employment Positions
- Northwest Return to Work (Lynnwood, WA)
- Tampa VA
- Sepulveda VA
Program Setting
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System
The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (GLA) is one of the largest healthcare system within the Department of Veterans Affairs. It is one component of the VA Desert Pacific Healthcare Network (VISN22) offering services to Veterans residing in Southern California, New Mexico, Arizona, and Southern Nevada. GLA consists of a tertiary care facility (West Los Angeles VA), two large ambulatory care centers (Sepulveda VA and the Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center), and eight community based outpatient clinics. The GLA VA Healthcare System provides comprehensive ambulatory and tertiary care to Veterans in five counties in Southern California, with 716 beds, over 4500 employees and an annual operating budget of over $1.1 billion.
In fiscal year 2025, GLA provided medical and mental health services to nearly 89,000 Veterans residing in the primary service area, including Los Angeles County, which has the largest concentration of Veterans of any county in the United States. The patients seen for mental health services in GLA were 87% male and 13% female (of note: limited dichotomous category). In terms of age, 42% were older than 65, 28% were between 45 and 64, and 29% were between the ages of 24 and 44. In terms of ethnoracial background, patients seen were 51% White, 20% Latinx, 18% Black/African American, 5% Asian, 2% Pacific Islander, and 1% American Indian or Native American.
GLA provides a full spectrum of primary and tertiary inpatient and ambulatory care services, including acute, sub-acute, rehabilitation, extended care, mental health services, telehealth and home healthcare. GLA is one of 23 national Polytrauma Network Sites (PNS) that serves Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation New Dawn (OEF/OIF/OND) Veterans who have complex medical and psychological injuries, including traumatic brain injury. GLA's Homeless Program has been designated as a Homeless Program Center of Excellence. To find out more about GLA, please go to https://www.va.gov/greater-los-angeles-health-care/
GLA directs the Department of Veterans Affairs' largest educational enterprise. It serves as a training site for 61 ACGME-approved medical residency programs offering 349 residency positions and is affiliated with more than 45 colleges, universities and vocational schools. In addition, the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) sponsors eight medical fellowship positions. GLA sponsors a total of 85 positions in associated health training programs that include dentistry, podiatry, optometry, pharmacy, clinical psychology, social work and dietetics. GLA is also the site for the Advanced Practice Nursing programs sponsored by local universities. Primary university affiliates include the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine and the USC School of Medicine.
GLA has numerous VA and NIH funded Clinical Research Centers, for example THRIVe: Toward Homelessness Recovery & Integration for Veterans, Health Services Research & Development, the VA Geriatric Research, Education, & Clinical Center (GRECC), the Health Service Area (HSA) 5.3 Mental Illness Research, Education, & Clinical Center (MIRECC), the Parkinson's Disease Research, Education, & Clinical Center (PADRECC), the VA Health Services Research Center of Excellence for the Study of Provider Behavior, the Center for Ulcer Research & Education (CURE), a VA/UCLA Consortium for gastrointestinal research; and the VA/UCLA Center for the Neurobiology of Stress.
VA Greater Los Angeles is a designated Center of Innovation for the national Office of Patient Centered Care and Healthcare Transformation. Our Integrative Health and Healing Center offers a wide variety of clinical programs for Veterans and staff. Psychologists play a leading role in implementing evidence-based integrative modalities of care, training interprofessional staff to provide these interventions, and conducting quality improvement and funded research studies on integrative care outcomes. Some of the modalities include mindfulness-based interventions, Tai Chi, yoga, acupuncture and introductory courses for integrative self-management practices. GLA has a fully developed Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction program (MBSR) for Veterans and staff with an ongoing retreat practice for our Veteran graduates.
Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center
The Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center (SACC), located in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles, is part of the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System. SACC is a fully independent, though integrated component of the educational mission of GLA. SACC is the major outpatient facility that provides care to the Veterans living in Northern Los Angeles. Following the earthquake in 1994, Sepulveda redefined its mission to become a comprehensive ambulatory care, education, and research facility. From an old-style traditional VA Medical Center, SACC has emerged as a facility in tune with contemporary and innovative health care delivery approaches and interprofessional collaboration. SACC offers a comprehensive array of services that supports the primary care program. These services include a wide spectrum of on-site ambulatory care activities for internal medicine, neurology, and specialty ambulatory surgery services, comprehensive psychiatry and psychology services, including alcohol and substance use treatment, dentistry, social services, rehabilitation medicine, audiology, speech pathology, prosthetics services, and comprehensive homeless services. There is also a 40-bed academic nursing home care unit on the campus.
SACC is recognized for special programs, including Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Care Program (GRECC) and the Women's Health Program. SACC is unique for its expertise in primary, managed care education, and is a site for national VA PRIME medical residents and associated health trainees. Sepulveda's strong academic affiliation with UCLA Schools of Medicine, Dentistry and Nursing assures a progressive, high-quality healthcare environment. As a teaching facility, education and training are prominent at SACC. Most members of the medical staff hold clinical and/or academic appointments at UCLA or other academic institutions. Psychology is an independent discipline, but a fully integrated and respected component of the overall mental health and medical services.
SACC serves a diverse patient population. While the population is predominately male, we make every effort to ensure that the interns see a varied sample of patients. Efforts to reach out to women Veterans have resulted in an increased number of female patients and specialized women's clinics to address their unique needs. Creating a rotation in the Women’s Health Clinic has allowed our interns to work with this traditionally under-represented population in VA Medical Centers.
The Psychology Department at the VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center has a strong commitment to and a long history of providing training. The Psychology internship program at the Sepulveda VA has been accredited by the American Psychological Association since 1979. Of the 33 clinical psychologists on staff at Sepulveda, 29 provide clinical supervision in the psychology training program. All psychologists on staff are licensed, are from APA-accredited doctoral programs in clinical or counseling psychology, have completed an APA-accredited doctoral internship, and most supervisors have completed postdoctoral residency programs. Many supervisors hold clinical and academic appointments at local institutions, including the University of California, Los Angeles and Pepperdine University. Psychologists at the Sepulveda VA engage in a variety of roles in interprofessional outpatient medical and mental health settings, with many staff members involved in program and service leadership positions.
In addition to the clinical internship, the Psychology training program provides training for 6-8 pre-interns each year, most of whom are from local doctoral programs. In addition, we have three postdoctoral residency positions – Trauma (2 positions) and Behavioral Sleep Medicine/ Primary Care Mental Health Integration (BSM/PCMHI). There are also two other postdoctoral residency positions available to psychology trainees at Sepulveda which are not housed under the Psychology Department. Both the positions are two years long and are 75% research/25% clinical positions – one is in the Women’s Health Clinic, and the other is in the Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center (GRECC). Thus, interns will have the opportunity to work closely with a variety of psychology trainees from different levels during the internship year.
Program Structure at a Glance
Our internship program offers 7 funded, full-time internship positions for the 2027-2028 Academic Year; 5 positions are in the General Track, and 2 positions are in the Neuropsychology Track. All schedules are designed to be 40 hours per week (including lunch, breaks, and administrative time). The following descriptions are brief summaries of the schedule. Detailed information regarding rotations and didactics appears later in this brochure.
General Track Program Structure
For the General Track interns, the program will include two major, six-month rotations (20 hours/week), 2-3 year-long or half-year Specialty Electives (12 hours/week), and didactic training (2.5 hours/week).
Major Rotations:
The general internship consists of two major clinical rotations, which require a time commitment of 20 hours per week for about four months each; this includes 10-12 hours of patient encounters, 1.5-2 hours of supervision, team meetings, as well as administrative time. For each rotation, interns are assigned a primary supervisor who will be working in that same setting. Currently, six major rotations are offered:
- Addictive Behaviors Clinic (ABC)
- Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)
- Health Psychology: Behavioral Medicine (Health)
- Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI)
- Trauma Recovery Services (TRS)
- Women’s Health Clinic (WHC)
Specialty Electives:
The general internship consists of a combination of year-long and half-year Specialty Electives with a time commitment of 12 hours/week (these Specialty Electives include patient encounters, didactics, supervision, and administrative time). Currently, four Specialty Electives are offered, and interns can select anywhere from two to three of these:
- Acceptance and Commitment (ACT) Clinic - 6 months or 12 months (6 hours/week)
- Behavioral Sleep Medicine (BSM) Clinic - 6 months or 12 months (6 hours/week)
- Couples Therapyp Clinic - 12 months (6 hours/week)
- Trauma Recovery Services (TRS) - 12 months (6 hours/week)
Didactics:
Interns will spend 2.5 hours/week in formal didactics.
- Clinical Research Seminar (1.5 hour/month)
- Psychology Training Seminar (1 hour/week)
- Supervision Seminar (1.5 hours/month)
- Elective Mindfulness Seminar (1 hour per week)
Neuropsychology Track Program Structure
For the Neuropsychology Track, interns will be in the Neuropsychology Clinic for the full year, will co-facilitate a cognitive rehabilitation group for the full year, and will participate in two six-month rotations
- The Neuropsychology Clinic – full year placement; change supervisors at 6-month point; 20 hours/week
- Memory and Aging Group – full year placement; 2 hours/week
- Geriatrics placement: Community Living Center (CLC)/Hospice and the Adult Day Health Care Program (ADHC) - 6 month rotation; 12 hours per week
- Memory Clinic – 6 month rotation; 12 hours per week
Detailed information regarding Neuropsychology Track rotations appears later in the brochure. Each placement includes time for patient encounters, supervision, and documentation, scoring, and writing. The Neuropsychology Track Interns will also participate in didactics (3 hours/week).
Didactics:
Interns will spend 3 hours/week in formal didactics.
- Clinical Research Seminar (1.5 hour/month)
- Psychology Training Seminar (1 hour/week)
- Supervision Seminar (1.5 hour/month)
- Neuroanatomy Lectures, 5-week series
- Neuropsychology Didactic (1 hour/week)
Additional Experiences For Both General and Neuropsychology Tracks
Additional Didactics:
In addition to program-sponsored didactics listed above, there are numerous educational opportunities at the Sepulveda VA. There are didactics that are part of the Specialty Electives (described later) as well as weekly colloquia in Geropsychology and Geriatrics, Grand Rounds in Medicine, UCLA Grand Rounds, and several full-day workshops offered for GLA psychologists and trainees.
Presentations:
There are many opportunities for interns to provide formal presentations to the psychology department or other service providers within the context of their clinical placements.
Training Aims, Model, and Program Philosophy
The aim of the Sepulveda VA doctoral internship in health service psychology is to promote competencies necessary for postdoctoral or entry-level psychology positions in healthcare settings specializing in the assessment and treatment of patients with behavioral and mental health problems. For the Neuropsychology Track interns, there is an additional aim to provide special emphasis training in neuropsychology that prepares them to meet the requisite competencies necessary to advance to a neuropsychology postdoctoral residency program and ultimately to pursue board certification through the American Board of Professional Psychology. We provide a broad range of training opportunities and offer close supervision and competency-based training in a highly collegial setting. Our goal is to provide each intern with a variety of training experiences in assessment, intervention, and consultation with a diverse selection of patients in medical and mental health settings.
The training in both the General and Neuropsychology Tracks is based on the practitioner-scholar model. The training model reflects our philosophy that psychological practice is based on the science of psychology which, in turn, is influenced by the professional practice of psychology. We expect that interns will acquire a broad range of clinical and consultation skills that are informed by the scientific literature. We emphasize training in Evidence-Based Therapy Modalities. Nearly all of our training supervisors are VA certified in one or more evidence-based practice modalities. Training opportunities exist in the following areas:
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Biofeedback
- Brief Behavioral Treatment for Insomnia (BBTi)
- Cognitive Behavioral Conjoint Therapy for PTSD (CBCT-PTSD)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) for anxiety, chronic pain, depression, insomnia, nightmares, and substance use disorders
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Concurrent Treatment of PTSD and Substance Use Disorders Using Prolonged Exposure (COPE)
- Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) skills
- Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP)
- Gottman Method of Couples Therapy
- Imagery Rehearsal Therapy (IRT)
- Integrated CPT for Concurrent PTSD and SUD (ICPT)
- Integrative Behavioral Couples Therapy (IBCT)
- Integrative Health and Healing modalities (IHH)
- Interpersonal Therapy (IPT)
- Interpersonal Therapy for Reproductive Mental Health (IPT for RMH)
- Matrix Model for Substance Use Disorders
- Mindfulness Based Relapse Prevention (MBRP)
- Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) and other Mindfulness approaches
- Motivational Interviewing (MI)
- Problem Solving Therapy for Primary Care
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
- Processing Emotions for Primary Care (PE-PC)
- Reminiscence Therapy
- Skills Training in Affective and Interpersonal Regulation (STAIR)
- Written Exposure Therapy (WET)
The VA system continually disseminates trainings on cutting-edge EBPs based on the current scientific literature. Our training supervisors are highly motivated to seek additional training in newer modalities and pass this training onto their supervisees. Supervisors are also highly skilled in providing training in these methods with a multicultural lens, assisting trainees in adapting and modifying EBPs for diverse clients based on clients’ cultural factors and values.
Internship Competencies
The APA Commission on Accreditation requires that all trainees in APA accredited programs develop specific competencies as part of their preparation for practice in health service psychology. Interns must demonstrate increasing competence in the following nine profession-wide competencies over the course of the year. The broad range of clinical and demographic diversity in our training setting provides an exceptional environment for developing these competencies.
- Research – interns will demonstrate the substantially independent ability to critically evaluate and disseminate research or other scholarly activities (e.g., case conference, presentation, publications) at the local (including the host institution), regional, or national level.
- Ethical and legal standards – interns will demonstrate knowledge of and act in accordance with each of the following: (i) the current version of the APA Ethical Principles of Psychologists and Code of Conduct; (ii) Relevant laws, regulations, rules, and policies governing health service psychology at the organizational, local, state, regional, and federal levels; and (iii) relevant professional standards and guidelines. Interns will recognize ethical dilemmas as they arise and apply ethical decision-making processes in order to resolve the dilemmas. Interns will conduct themselves in an ethical manner in all professional activities.
- Individual and cultural diversity – interns will demonstrate understanding of how their own personal/cultural history, attitudes, and biases may affect their understanding and interaction with different people. Interns will demonstrate knowledge of the current theoretical and empirical knowledge base as it relates to addressing diversity in all professional activities including research, training, supervision/consultation, and service. Interns will integrate awareness and knowledge of individual and cultural differences in the conduct of professional roles (e.g., research, services, and other professional activities). Interns will apply a framework for working effectively with areas of individual and cultural diversity not previously encountered. Interns will learn to work effectively with individuals whose group membership, demographic characteristics, or worldviews create conflict with their own. They will demonstrate the ability to independently apply their knowledge and demonstrate effectiveness in working with the range of diverse individuals and groups encountered during residency, tailored to the learning needs and opportunities consistent with the program’s aim(s).
- Professional values and attitudes – interns will behave in ways that reflect the values and attitudes of psychology, including integrity, deportment, professional identity, accountability, lifelong learning, and concern for the welfare of others. They will engage in self-reflection regarding their personal and professional functioning; engage in activities to maintain and improve performance, well-being, and professional effectiveness. Interns will be encouraged to actively seek and demonstrate openness and responsiveness to feedback and supervision. They will be expected to respond professionally in increasingly complex situations with a greater degree of independence as they progress across levels of training.
- Communication and interpersonal skills – interns will develop and maintain effective relationships with a wide range of individuals, including colleagues, communities, organizations, supervisors, supervisees, and those receiving professional services. They will produce and comprehend oral, nonverbal, and written communications that are informative and well-integrated; demonstrate a thorough grasp of professional language and concepts. Interns will demonstrate effective interpersonal skills and the ability to manage difficult communication well
- Assessment – interns will select and apply assessment methods that draw from the best available empirical literature and that reflect the science of measurement and psychometrics; collect relevant data using multiple sources and methods appropriate to the identified goals and questions of the assessment as well as relevant diversity characteristics of the service recipient. They will interpret assessment results, following current research and professional standards and guidelines, to inform case conceptualization, classification, and recommendations, while guarding against decision-making biases, distinguishing the aspects of assessment that are subjective from those that are objective. Interns will communicate orally and in written documents the findings and implications of the assessment in an accurate and effective manner sensitive to a range of audiences.
- Intervention – Interns will establish and maintain effective relationships with the recipients of psychological services. They will develop evidence-based intervention plans specific to the service delivery goals. They will implement interventions informed by the current scientific literature, assessment findings, diversity characteristics, and contextual variables. Interns will demonstrate the ability to apply the relevant research literature to clinical decision making. They will be expected to modify and adapt evidence-based approaches effectively when a clear evidence-base is lacking. Interns will evaluate intervention effectiveness and adapt intervention goals and methods consistent with ongoing evaluation.
- Supervision – interns will apply supervision knowledge in direct or simulated practice with psychology trainees, or other health professionals. Examples of direct or simulated practice examples of supervision include, but are not limited to, role-played supervision with others, and peer supervision with other trainees.
- Consultation and interprofessional/interdisciplinary skills – interns will demonstrate knowledge and respect for the roles and perspectives of other professions. They will apply this knowledge in direct or simulated consultation with individuals and their families, other health care professionals, interprofessional groups, or systems related to health and behavior.
Interns are formally evaluated on these nine areas of competence on a quarterly basis (at the mid-year and end-of-year points) for all training experiences.
Training Plan Development
Staff at the Sepulveda VA believe in and respect the individuality of interns, honoring the diversity of their personal and professional background, skills, and interests. We recognize and appreciate the individual nature of their aspirations. The internship itself is structured to allow flexibility and to facilitate individualized training experiences. Sepulveda's goal is to provide a successful and rewarding internship experience for all of our interns. The staff is highly committed to training, and we work to tailor the internship to meet each intern's individual interests, needs, and goals. Prior to internship, the Director of Training sends the incoming interns a survey that assesses internship goals, long-term career plans, gaps in training, and asks general track interns to rank all of the Major Rotations and Specialty Electives. Intern preferences and areas of specialization are strongly considered when determining these rotation schedules. Please note that while the Training Committee will do their best to accommodate intern preferences, no specific supervisor or training experience is guaranteed (aside from the Neuropsychology Track interns who will be supervised by all Neuropsychology track supervisors).
Supervision
Interns will have a number of different delegated supervisors at any one time, but all interns, regardless of track, will have two primary supervisors throughout the year, which is dictated by which rotation they are on. All interns will receive a minimum of four hours of supervision per week, at least two hours of which includes individual face-to-face supervision, one with the primary supervisor and the other with delegated supervisors. At least two hours per week will include group supervision with primary/delegated supervisors. The program employs a developmental model of training; there is more intensive supervision at the outset of the internship and at the beginning of each new rotation, with the goal of increasing the interns' independence and ability to manage increasingly complex situations as their knowledge and skills develop. Supervision takes place through a number of different modalities, including co-therapy, direct observation, audio and videotape review, case presentations, role plays/response to vignettes, review of written work, review of test data, observations in interdisciplinary team meetings, and feedback from other staff members. Interns have the opportunity to observe supervisors providing services in many settings, especially at the outset of the rotation, and frequently serve as co-facilitators for group interventions.
Supervision of Junior Trainees:
While there are limited opportunities to provide formal supervision to pre-interns, there are many opportunities for professional interactions (e.g., co-facilitating groups, participating in team meetings) and for the interns to serve in informal mentorship roles. All interns will participate in a highly-rated, monthly 90-minute Supervision Seminar to provide foundational training in competency-based supervision with a an emphasis on multicultural factors.
Evaluation
Interns are asked to complete a self assessment at the beginning of the training year and again at the midpoint; this is done to promote self reflection, to identify gaps in training, and to develop goals and a plan for the internship year. The Internship Program encourages ongoing feedback among interns, supervisors, and the Training Committee. Staff members review interns' progress at monthly staff meetings. All interns are evaluated on a quarterly basis. These evaluations encourage communication, identify strengths and weaknesses, and set goals for training. Interns are required to complete evaluations of their supervisors, the rotations, and the didactics. The Training Program also solicits feedback from interns on programmatic issues informally throughout the year. Interns are scheduled to meet with the Director of Training on a monthly basis to discuss any problems, concerns, or suggestions for program improvement. Interns complete a formal, anonymous program evaluation and an exit interview with the Director of Training at the completion of the year.
Requirements for Completion
In order to maintain good standing in the program, interns must:
- Abide by the APA Ethical Principles and Code of Conduct and all VA policies, rules, and regulations
- Obtain ratings of 3 (“requires close supervision on advanced tasks") or higher on 80% of items in each of the nine core competency areas, with no serious ethical violations at the mid-point of the year.
- Meet all administrative requirements
Criteria for Successful completion of internship:
- Completion of 2080 hours of supervised professional experience, to be completed in one year of full-time training (inclusive of time off)
- It is required that a minimum of 25% of the intern’s worked hours are scheduled to be in direct patient care (10 hours of face-to-face care in a 40 hour/week)
- Satisfactory performance in all nine clinical competency areas. It is expected that as interns develop in knowledge and skill during the internship year, they will be able to carry out more advanced tasks with greater independence. Successful completion of internship is determined by ratings of '4' (“Ready for Entry-Level Practice”) or higher on 100% of items in all nine clinical competency areas, with no areas requiring remediation and no serious ethical violations.
- Didactic Training. Interns are required to attend Psychology Seminars and Psychology Department workshops. In addition, interns must attend educational activities required on their rotations.
Major Rotations for the General Track
Each General Track intern completes three rotations over the internship year and there are six rotations from which to choose. Time commitments for rotation-related clinical activities are 20 hours per week.
Addictive Behaviors Clinic
Substance use disorders (SUD) are both common and significantly under‑treated among U.S. Veterans. With millions affected and high rates of co‑occurring conditions like PTSD (60%) and depression (30-45%), SUD represents one of the most pressing and complex behavioral health challenges in Veteran care. Yet only a minority of those struggling ever receive treatment. These realities highlight how essential it is for clinicians to be skilled in recognizing and treating substance use disorders, both to meet the needs of this population and to improve overall mental health outcomes.
The Addictive Behaviors Clinic (ABC) offers an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) to Veterans, of all ages, who misuse alcohol, heroin, cocaine, amphetamines, and/or other substances. Most patients have comorbid psychological problems, especially comorbid Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Many of our patients are justice-involved. Patients in the IOP are required to commit to a minimum of 14 weeks of 3 days/week treatment and many continue in aftercare treatment for a year or longer. Therapeutic interventions are recovery oriented and include evidence-based treatment of early recovery and relapse prevention skills through the Matrix model of treatment, as well as DBT skills-based emotions management groups and CBT skills-based groups. Veterans develop a network of community and support through this program.
Interns on this rotation participate as junior colleagues. Within the IOP, they lead psychoeducation groups, small and large therapy groups, administer and interpret self-report measures, and conduct individual psychotherapy while working within an interprofessional team to make both administrative and treatment decisions. Interns may also have the opportunity to assist with writing letters to the court for those who are court-ordered to treatment. Interns are encouraged to teach and to model adaptive behaviors, including self-awareness, boundary management, and accurate empathy. In addition to the IOP, trainees may also participate in harm reduction-based groups, which allow for contrast from the abstinence-based component of training, giving the trainee a chance to learn how to match treatment approaches with patient needs.
Individual therapy will include time-limited, evidence-based interventions for substance use disorders including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Substance Use Disorders (CBT-SUD) and other mental health conditions (e.g., CBT-Depression), mindfulness- and acceptance-based methods, and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) skills, among others. Interns can also deliver evidence-based interventions for SUD and PTSD through ABC, including Concurrent Treatment of PTSD and SUDs using Prolonged Exposure (COPE) and Integrated Cognitive Processing Therapy (ICPT). Individual therapy in ABC may also include support and assistance around Veterans’ interactions with the justice system and other life stressors.
The treatment team is drawn from various disciplines, including nursing, psychiatry, social work, and psychology. Learning to coordinate interdisciplinary care is an important focus of training on the rotation. Trainees are encouraged to develop and to model effective staff interactions, which patients can utilize to improve their own peer relationships. Interns on the ABC rotation may facilitate the following groups:
Matrix Model Groups
- The Matrix Model is an evidence-based group treatment that focuses on early recovery and relapse prevention skills with the use of cognitive behavioral, motivational enhancement, psychoeducation, and 12-step facilitation techniques. Veterans attend three days per week, and this is the foundation of the IOP.
Aftercare Group
- This is an ongoing group for Veterans who have completed the IOP, to provide extended support for Veterans in longer-term sobriety. While this group is more supportive in nature, topics are typically informed by Matrix topics.
Emotions Management Group
- This group is based on Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Skills Training (Linehan, 2014). Group content will focus on core mindfulness, interpersonal effectiveness, emotion regulation, and distress tolerance skill building. The group has been modified to be ongoing and open.
The following group is optional pending intern interest:
Healthy Habits Group
- This group is based on the Group Treatment for Substance Abuse: A Stages-of-Change Therapy Manual (Velasquez, et al., 2001) protocol and CBT for Substance Use Disorders Among Veterans (DeMarce, et al., 2014), modified to be an open drop-in group. This group offers strategies based on the transtheoretical model of behavior change for Veterans who are thinking about reducing or modifying their current use of substances.
Therapeutic Beekeeping
- This is a unique adjunctive experience for trainees, following a national VA protocol called HIVES (Honeybee Initiative for Veterans’ Empowerment and Support). The mission of the HIVES program is to utilize beekeeping as a way to manage Veterans’ well-being and support VA employees in facilitating a wellness-based program. Trainees will assist in providing the mindfulness intervention during the bimonthly groups, as well as learning about beekeeping and getting hands-on experience. There is also the opportunity to participate in weekly hive inspections and overall learn the art and science of beekeeping. Trainees can participate anywhere from one time to every other week for six months, depending on availability.
- Research has shown that Veterans who participate in HIVES programs have improvements in anxiety and depression symptoms over time, as well as improvement in overall health. Further, Veterans have reported decreases in loneliness, sadness, and pain, which impact risk of suicide, and they have increased connections in their community with other Veterans and local bee clubs. Trainees have the opportunity to teach Veterans more about mindfulness, which is a key requirement of being in the hives, as well as assist in gathering data on how this program benefits Veterans at GLA.
The goals of psychology training on the rotation are to:
- Understand and implement the techniques of abstinence-based, relapse-prevention and harm-reduction approaches to treat substance use disorders.
- Competently obtain substance use histories while assessing co-morbidities.
- Comprehend issues and treatment strategies for dual-diagnosis patients with special emphasis on PTSD.
- Improve individual and group therapy skills.
- Understand the role of consistency and modeling in team cohesion and with patients.
Clinical Supervisor:
Melissa Lewis, Ph.D. (Primary Supervisor)
Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)
The Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP) is an interprofessional clinic designed to provide team-based, recovery-oriented mental health services to Veterans of all ages presenting with a range of pre-existing and newly diagnosed mental health issues, including depression, anxiety disorders (e.g., GAD, Panic Disorder, Social Anxiety Disorder, Agoraphobia), trauma- and stressor-related disorders, OCD, bipolar disorder, psychotic disorders, substance use, and personality issues, among others. Disciplines include psychology, psychiatry, social work, nursing, and medical support assistants (MSAs).
In this setting, trainees will work with Veterans presenting with a variety of different diagnoses and participate in various aspects of treatment. Training activities include:
- Functioning within the context of an interprofessional team to conduct weekly initial assessments
- Providing individualized, time-limited individual psychotherapy to a wide range of patients using various evidence-based approaches and interventions, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and exposure-based interventions, among others
- Facilitating various groups as indicated by patient need and trainee availability (see below for both core and elective options).
Additionally, trainees may also engage in patient triage/crisis intervention with walk-ins/open access appointments, which could include suicide and homicide risk evaluations, safety planning, and treatment planning (e.g., completing a Safety Plan, hospitalization, and/or connecting with psychiatry).
Referrals to BHIP come from across the GLA system and primarily include Primary Care-Mental Health Integration (PCMHI) providers, specialty mental health clinics, treatment providers outside of mental health, and from other VA systems.
The following clinical experiences are required components of the BHIP rotation:
CBT for Anxiety Group
- This is a 12-week, evidence-based, present-focused approach to psychotherapy that helps Veterans learn/acquire skills for managing and coping with anxiety. Topics covered include components of fear and anxiety, breathing practices, identification of triggers and anxiety, effects of avoidance, unhelpful thinking patterns that maintain anxiety, safety signals, and exposures. The group introduces Veterans to interoceptive exposures to physical symptoms and personalized exposure hierarchies.
Managing Behavior and Affect (MBA) Group
- This 24-week group is based on Dialectical Behavior Skills Training (Linehan, 2014). Group content will focus on core mindfulness, interpersonal effectiveness, emotion regulation, and distress tolerance skill building.
Individual Treatment Planning Assessments/BHIP Intakes
- BHIP intakes provide trainees with the opportunity to integrate diagnostic and clinical information with the Veteran's values and goals in order to arrive at a customized treatment plan with specific referrals, recommendations, and links to VA and various community services. Trainees will first observe and then conduct clinical treatment planning and diagnostic assessment interviews (intake interviews) with Veterans referred for services within BHIP. The purposes of the intake assessments are to: assess history and presenting symptoms and administer brief measures to arrive at initial treatment diagnoses; devise an initial treatment plan with Veterans to include treatment goals and referrals to services within BHIP and Mental Health, as well as to specialty and other VA services; and orient Veterans to BHIP, VA Whole Health, and the time-limited, goal-oriented model of treatment.
Time-Limited Individual Psychotherapy
- Interns will provide individual psychotherapy within a time-limited, evidence-based, goal-oriented model to Veterans with a variety of presenting problems, often with significant complexity, either as a stand-alone treatment or in conjunction with pharmacotherapy and/or group psychotherapy. While the focus of psychotherapy can vary, depending on the veteran’s needs and goals, treatment generally focuses on symptom reduction and/or improving functioning in occupational, educational, and/or social domains. A developmental supervision approach is used, helping the trainee achieve greater autonomy in assessment, conceptualization, and intervention within an interdisciplinary, time-limited, goal-oriented setting.
The following clinical experience is an elective components of the BHIP rotation:
CBT for Depression Group
- This is a 12-week, evidence-based treatment that helps Veterans learn skills for managing symptoms of depression. Topics covered include understanding the connection between thoughts, emotions, and behaviors; cognitive restructuring; and behavioral activation.
Trauma Skills Group
- This 8-week, CBT-based group is designed to help Veterans who have experienced trauma learn skills for managing common trauma symptoms. Topics covered include understanding why trauma symptoms develop/persist and learning coping skills for managing each of the four symptom clusters of PTSD: intrusive symptoms, avoidance, negative mood and thoughts, and hyperarousal symptoms.
Clinical Supervisors:
Krista Engle, Ph.D.
Joy Y. Lin, Psy.D.
Christina Quach, Ph.D.
Diane Strother, Ph.D. (Primary Supervisor)
Health Psychology: Behavioral Medicine
The Health Psychology: Behavioral Medicine rotation aims to introduce trainees to the foundational competencies expected in the doctoral-level health psychologist. This includes developing skills in the assessment of psychological concerns related to the interplay between physical and mental health, developing expertise in the implementation of empirically supported brief interventions, and developing the professional acumen necessary for working within interprofessional teams. The goal of this rotation is to provide the intern with the skill and experience in consultation, assessment, intervention, and education via direct experience with Veterans suffering from acute and chronic medical illnesses. Interns serve as collaborative members of interprofessional teams in which psychological skills and mind-body medicine are valued.
The clinical settings of the health psychologist are diverse; however, the competencies are similar across settings. These competencies include assessment strategies for individuals and systems, education, brief empirically-based interventions, evaluation of behavioral risk factors, consideration of the biopsychosocial factors that impact adherence to treatment, and consultation with patients, their family members and/or other providers on interprofessional teams. The health psychologist provides a variety of psychological interventions, such as group and brief individual psychotherapy, stress management, education and health-promotion activities, and support groups with a strong focus on evidence-based treatments. The health psychology rotation supervision team works closely with interns to provide the observation, modeling, and supervision required to develop competency in health psychology assessment and intervention skills.
Specific elements of the health psychology rotation include:
Hematology/Oncology Clinic
- Interns will be exposed to a collaborative, co-located, care model of mental health integration in outpatient medical oncology. Interns will develop interprofessional skills by working directly with medical attendings, fellows, and residents. The intern will learn how to conduct brief, same-day assessments involving distress and suicide screenings to assess Veterans’ needs and develop a collaborative care plan. For many Veterans, this is their first interaction with a mental health provider.
- Beyond being present during Hem/Onc clinic, interns may be able to carry a small caseload of individual psychotherapy patients. Interns may learn or draw from Individual Meaning-Centered Psychotherapy or other evidence-based approaches in cancer.
- Groups: Interns will serve as a co-facilitator of a four-session stress management skills class for Veterans with hematological and oncological diseases. Interns may have the opportunity to observe or co-facilitate a breast and gynecological cancer support group or our general support group.
- Pre-Transplant Mental Health Evaluations: Interns may learn how to conduct the mental health evaluation prior to a stem cell transplant, which involves a clinical interview with the patient, symptom assessments, collateral interview with a caregiver, and a written report with recommendations to the medical team.
Introduction to Relaxation & Meditation Group
- This transdiagnostic group, which won a VA Innovation Award, educates patients on the physiological effects of unmanaged stress and helps them to build skills in a variety of evidence-based mind-body approaches. This can be effective in reducing subjective stress, depression, anxiety, physical pain, hypertension, insomnia, etc. Patients begin with the introductory group and are then offered their choice of weekly continuing practice yoga or meditation groups for skills enhancement. There is a new cycle every 4 weeks in order to provide prompt access to services. The group is co-facilitated with an Interdisciplinary Health and Healing RN.
Biofeedback
- Individual psychotherapy caseloads can include Biofeedback in which the following can be measured: breath pace (respiration), heart rate and heart rate variability (HR and HRV), and peripheral finger temperature (thermistor). Interns will learn how to use and interpret the measurements and how to teach Veterans skills for modulating the processes being measured, thereby developing agency.
Bariatric Surgery Evaluations
- Interns serve as consultants to the bariatric surgery team, conducting a two-hour structured clinical interview, administering and scoring standardized measures, and writing a brief report with recommendations. The intern conducts a brief feedback session with the Veteran, usually by phone, and occasionally interns provide time-limited psychotherapy to support Veterans in their weight loss efforts, either pre- or post-surgery.
Time-Limited Individual Psychotherapy
- Interns will provide time-limited psychotherapy to Veterans with comorbid physical and mental health problems and will implement various evidence-based approaches and interventions. Patients present with a range of medical diagnoses, and both preexisting and newly diagnosed mental health issues. Common approaches used include: Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Chronic Pain and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia.
Clinical Supervisors:
Sarah Duman Serrano, Ph.D., BCB (Primary Supervisor)
Gillian Ulrich, Ph.D. (Hem/Onc Supervisor)
Primary Care Mental Health Integration
In this rotation, interns will engage in co-located collaborative care on an interdisciplinary primary care team. They will provide brief (30-minute) functional assessments to patients with a wide variety of presenting problems who may be experiencing their first contact with mental health services or who may be re-establishing care. Interns will have the chance to conduct intake interviews, generate joint treatment plans with psychiatrists, primary care providers, and other healthcare professionals, and perform “curb side” consults, as appropriate. Interns will actively engage in patient triage, determining whether patients should be seen in primary care or referred for more extensive treatment through specialty mental health services. If additional treatment is warranted, the intern will make the appropriate referral(s). Within primary care, the intern will deliver brief treatments to patients with mild to moderate psychopathology. Treatments delivered in PCMHI may target anxiety, depression, insomnia, history of trauma, adjustment disorders, chronic pain, and psychological factors related to chronic medical conditions. Additionally, interns may engage in diagnostic clarification and treatment planning to aid in making appropriate referrals to specialty mental health.
Patients seen in the PCMHI clinic are treated on a brief basis (4-6, 30-minute sessions) using a variety of evidence-based treatment approaches, which can include skills-based interventions, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I), Cognitive Behavior Therapy for Headaches (CBT-HA), Brief Behavioral Treatment for Insomnia (BBT-I), Imagery Rehearsal Therapy for Chronic Nightmares (IRT), Cognitive Behavior Therapy for Nightmares (CBT-N), Mindfulness-based psychotherapy, Motivational Interviewing (MI), Processing Emotions in Primary Care (PE-PC), and Problem-Solving Therapy for Primary Care.
Activities for the intern participating in this rotation will involve multiple weekly intakes, brief individual psychotherapy, and group psychotherapy. Interns will also participate in a monthly PCMHI didactic/peer consultation meeting where they will learn about different PCMHI-relevant topics and have an opportunity to discuss cases with other PCMHI trainees and provide feedback, promote peer learning, and foster discussion around case conceptualization and providing brief mental health care in primary settings.
The intern will have the opportunity to co-facilitate the following groups:
Coping with Chronic Pain Group
- Interns will co-facilitate this 6-week group with a supervisor. Interns will provide psychoeducation about the biopsychosocial model and factors that affect chronic pain. Interns will train patients to use pain management strategies using techniques from both CBT and ACT approaches.
MOVE! Weight Management Program
- MOVE! Is a comprehensive, evidence-based lifestyle intervention designed to support Veterans in achieving and maintaining health goals through behavioral changes. Interns will collaborate with our registered dieticians to co-facilitate group sessions and help address the psychological components of weight management, including motivation, habit formation, and stress-related eating behaviors. The interdisciplinary approach allows interns to integrate psychological principles with nutritional science to help assist Veterans managing weight and comorbid chronic health conditions.
Progressive Tinnitus Management (PTM) Program
- Tinnitus research at the VA National Center for Rehabilitative Auditory Research (NCRAR) has led to the development of an interdisciplinary Progressive Tinnitus Management (PTM) program. Audiologists, Speech Pathologists, and Mental Health providers work together to deliver portions of the protocol. The psychology intern will work directly with the Audiologists and Speech Pathologists to provide psychoeducation and management skills to patients presenting with tinnitus.
Stress Management
- This transdiagnostic group is an educational and skills-based course that aims to help patients reduce subjective stress, build resilience, and improve overall well-being. The class reviews the effects of stress on health and guides patients to build effective stress management skills with a variety of evidence-based approaches. There is a new cycle every 6 weeks in order to provide prompt access to services.
After co-facilitating Coping with Chronic Pain group, interns may have the opportunity to co-facilitate the following group:
Women’s PCMHI Relaxation and Meditation
- This transdiagnostic group provides Women’s Health Clinic (WHC) Veterans the opportunity to build skills and learn about the physiological effects of stress through a variety of evidence-based, mind-body approaches to improve wellness. This can be effective in reducing stress, depression, anxiety, physical pain, hypertension, insomnia, and other co-occurring conditions. WHC Veterans begin with the introductory group and are then provided with additional opportunities for weekly mindful movement practice or meditation groups for skills enhancement after the group concludes.
Clinical Supervisors:
Diego Esparza-Duran, Ph.D. (PCMHI, MOVE! and PTM Group Supervisor)
Lavina Ho, Ph.D., (Women’s PCMHI Relaxation and Meditation Group Supervisor)
Michelle Lin, Ph.D. (Stress Management Group Supervisor)
Kaddy Revolorio, Psy.D. (Primary PCMHI Supervisor)
Trauma Recovery Services
Trauma Recovery Services (TRS) is a specialty outpatient clinic that provides assessment and evidence-based treatment to Veterans diagnosed with PTSD. This clinic serves diverse Veterans of all genders from all service eras, exposed to all types of trauma, military and non-military, including combat, sexual, and childhood traumas. Veterans often present with co-occurring issues including substance use, pain, sleep problems, and depression. Care provided is recovery-oriented, effective, and individually tailored to meet each Veteran’s unique needs and preferences.
Interns in this major rotation will learn to assess Veterans using thorough diagnostic testing (e.g., CAPS-5, trauma interview) to establish an accurate PTSD diagnosis, and gain experience in shared-decision making and measurement-based care. Interns will also be trained to provide individual trauma-focused therapy including Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Prolonged Exposure (PE), Concurrent Treatment of PTSD and Substance Use Disorders (COPE), integrated CPT for concurrent PTSD and SUD (ICPT), and Written Exposure Therapy (WET), as well as group psychotherapy (see options below). Depending on interest, prior training experience, and availability, interns may also have the opportunity to provide CBT for Insomnia, CBT for Nightmares, Imagery Rehearsal Therapy, Skills Training in Affective and Interpersonal Regulation (STAIR), and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy.
TRS also offers an accelerated treatment option known as the H.O.P.E. Track (Helping Overcome PTSD Efficiently). This track provides Veterans with intensive care through individual CPT/PE/COPE/ICPT sessions three times per week. Trainees will have the opportunity to deliver accelerated CPT/PE/COPE/ICPT as part of this track, contingent on patient participation, gaining valuable experience in evidence-based treatment within an accelerated outpatient model.
Interns will also participate in a weekly treatment team meeting and weekly case consultation meeting, which focuses on deepening our knowledge and understanding of case conceptualization and evidence-based, trauma-focused assessment and treatment. Discussions include complex presentations when providing trauma-focused care, as well as utilizing a case conceptualization approach and effectively adapting trauma-focused interventions to better serve our diverse patients.
Finally, interns will have the opportunity to gain experience in layered supervision by facilitating a weekly group supervision for TRS pre-interns Under the guidance of licensed supervisors, interns will help support the clinical development of pre-intern trainees by leading discussions on foundational skills in trauma-focused psychotherapy, including case conceptualization, treatment planning, and the application of evidence-based practices for PTSD. Interns will provide general feedback, promote peer learning, and foster discussion around common challenges in trauma-focused treatment.
Group therapy options include:
- Male MST Courage group: 12-week group that draws on cognitive and behavioral principles and addresses a broad range of life areas that may be impacted following the experience of MST.
- Trauma Recovery group: 10-week group based on Viktor Frankl’s Logotherapy that aims to help Veterans focus on different aspects of the meaning-making process in the context of recovery from traumatic events.
Interns participating in the TRS major rotation are required to participate in the specialty TRS elective. The TRS major rotation includes group therapy experience, layered supervision, potential training experience in accelerated CPT/PE/COPE/ICPT, CBT-I, CBT-N, IRT, STAIR, and/or ACT, and participation in the TRS treatment team and case consultation meetings, none of which are included in the six-hour specialty TRS elective.
TRS Major Rotation
- 6 months, 20 hours per week
- Individual and group psychotherapy experience
- Gain experience assessing Veterans using thorough diagnostic testing
- Layered supervision opportunities with pre-intern trainees
- Learn to work within an interprofessional team and across treatment teams
- Participate in a weekly TRS case consultation meeting
TRS Specialty Elective
- Full year, 6 hours per week
- Individual psychotherapy experience
- Half-day clinic
- Seminars, discussions, training, and application focused on trauma treatment
- Live observation of therapy sessions
- Group and individual supervision
- Virtual GLA-wide trauma psychology seminar
*Required if participating in major rotation*
Clinical Supervisors:
Rosy Benedicto, Ph.D., ABPP
Xiaorui (Shirley) Chen, Psy.D.
Bobby Jakucs, Psy.D.
Shana Spangler, Psy.D.
Women's Health Clinic (WHC)
The Women’s Health Clinic (WHC) at the Sepulveda VA is a comprehensive women’s health care center that provides primary and specialty (e.g., OB/GYN) care, as well as psychiatry, psychology, and social work services. The Women Veteran population seen in the WHC is diverse in terms of age, race, ethnicity, and sexual orientation. Women Veterans present for mental health treatment with a range of psychiatric diagnoses such as mood, anxiety, trauma-related, and personality disorders as well as issues of grief, relational functioning, and reproductive mental health. A large subset of Women Veterans present with single or multiple traumatic experiences, which include combat-related trauma, military sexual trauma (MST), and other non-military-related traumas (e.g., childhood trauma, intimate partner violence, racial discrimination, gender-based violence). The goal of this rotation is to provide the intern with experience in consultation, assessment, treatment planning, delivering individual and group interventions, and working within an interdisciplinary treatment team setting.
Specific elements of the WHC rotation include:
General Women’s Clinic:
Interns will conduct weekly comprehensive mental health intake assessments which are designed to increase their diagnostic and trauma-informed interviewing skills as well as build strong treatment-planning abilities. Interns will also provide individual psychotherapy to 3-4 WHC Veterans using evidence-based interventions such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Prolonged Exposure (PE) Therapy, and Skills Training in Affective and Interpersonal Regulation (STAIR). The intern will have the opportunity to receive live (through virtual video) observation of two trauma cases.
Reproductive Mental Health (RMH):
Interns in the WHC will have the opportunity to provide individual psychotherapy for 2-3 reproductive mental health cases (i.e., including issues related to reproductive change, peri- and post-partum, perimenopause, gender identity, and/or sexual functioning).
The intern will have the opportunity to select two or three groups over the course of the rotation to co-facilitate from the following options:
- Self-Compassion Group: 10-week group based on the Mindful Self-Compassion (MSC) program (Germer & Neff, 2019). Group content provides transdiagnostic education, skills, and discussion focused on mindfulness, building self-compassion, reducing suffering, and improving well-being.
- Executive Functioning Skills Group: 8-week skills-focused group primarily for individuals with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), though this includes others with self-reported executive dysfunction. This group is based on CBT for ADHD and includes psychoeducation, discussion, and interventions to improve time management, planning, organization, and other executive function deficits.
- Skills Training for Affective and Interpersonal Regulation (STAIR) Group: 12-week skills-focused group for trauma survivors (but is not trauma-focused therapy) that focuses on areas trauma survivors tend to struggle with, namely managing emotion dysregulation and relational difficulties.
- Perimenopause Group (RMH: alternating): 8-week transdiagnostic group to reduce stigma and isolation among patients who are experiencing physical and/or psychological distress associated with perimenopause. This group will be a hybrid between psychoeducation, skills building, and process oriented. Group content will include discussions around changes in relationships and identity, sexual health, coping skills to navigate physical changes and discomfort, and sleep health.
- Improving Sexual Wellbeing Group (RMH: alternating): 12-week transdiagnostic group for women and gender diverse Veterans who are experiencing psychological distress associated with sexual experiences and related functioning. This group includes a strong emphasis on mindfulness practice and increasing adaptive sexual beliefs and behaviors.
- ROSE Postpartum Depression Prevention Group (RMH): 4-week transdiagnostic group for pregnant Veterans focused on effective coping and interpersonal strategies to navigate stress during the early postpartum period. This group will use an IPT-informed model and will incorporate skills-building in the domains of behavioral activation, self-soothing, and assertive communication to mitigate the risks associated with postpartum depression.
Clinical Supervisors:
Camilla Cummings, Ph.D. (Primary Supervisor)
Rebecca Gitlin, Ph.D. (Reproductive Mental Health Supervisor)
Lavina Ho, Ph.D.
Specialty Electives for the General Track
As noted, General Track interns are allotted 12 hours per week to engage in half-year or full-year Specialty Electives. Configurations range from 2 to 3 Specialty Electives per year. Thus, interns can either select 2 full-year Specialty Electives, or 3 (1 full-year and 2 half-year) Specialty Electives.
ACT Clinic (6 hours/week) - Half-Year or Full-Year
Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) is a transdiagnostic, third-wave cognitive-behavioral treatment that encourages Veterans to accept their thoughts and feelings, choose valued directions, and take action. Interns will participate in a didactic and experiential training in ACT at the beginning of the training program. Upon completing their initial training, interns will apply ACT to various clinical presentations for approximately 2-3 clinical hours per week. Patients will be scheduled during seminar times and as time permits there will be direct observation of cases. Supervision will be conducted in a group format, incorporating behaviorally-based feedback, ACT exercises, videos, and reading lists. Additionally, individual supervision will be available upon request.
Clinical Supervisor:
Charles DeLeeuw, Ph.D.
Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic (6 hours/week) - Half-year or Full-year
As members of the behavioral sleep medicine team, a specialty mental health clinic embedded within the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) accredited VAGLA Sleep Medicine Center, interns will provide clinical services to patients presenting with a number of sleep disorders. The main focus of the rotation is for interns to gain expertise in delivering Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) following the case-conceptualization-based approach that is disseminated by the Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention. This clinical program was developed by a Diplomate of the American Board of Behavioral Sleep Medicine who is also a National Expert Trainer and subject matter expert for the VA’s National Provider training program in CBT-I (Dr. Jennifer Martin).
Prior to starting in the clinic, interns will complete a 1.5-day training led by a nationally certified VA CBT-I trainer that matches the training delivered to staff psychologists as part of the VA nationwide rollout of CBT-I. In addition to gaining expertise in delivering CBT-I, interns will have the opportunity to learn other evidence-based treatment modalities targeting a multitude of sleep disorders including improving adherence to Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Nightmares (CBT-N), Brief Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (BBT-I), acceptance-based approaches to treating insomnia, and work in tandem with psychiatry/sleep medicine to successfully titrate patients off of hypnotic medications. Each week, interns will complete one sleep-focused intake and 2-3 follow up treatment sessions. In addition to weekly group supervision, interns will be offered live supervision during clinic using a medical precepting model of supervision. Interns will also work closely with the BSM/PCMHI postdoctoral fellow and with sleep medicine physicians and fellows to manage patients with multiple sleep-related difficulties. Additionally, interns will have the opportunity to shadow Respiratory Therapy to learn more about CPAP treatment.
Society of Behavioral Sleep Medicine (SBSM) accreditation:
The VA Sepulveda Behavioral Sleep Medicine/PCMHI fellowship is now accredited by the Society of Behavioral Sleep Medicine (SBSM). Although the internship is not specifically accredited, interns who ultimately pursue board certification in behavioral sleep medicine (DBSM) will be able to count supervised hours in the BSM rotation towards the hours requirement for sitting for the DBSM exam. Interns will also have access to BSM-specific CE opportunities should their schedule allow for participation in additional didacts.
Clinical Supervisors:
Austin Grinberg, Ph.D., DBSM (Primary)
Megan M. Hoch, Ph.D.
Monica R. Kelly, Ph.D., DBSM
Sarah Kate McGowan, Ph.D., DBSM
Couples Therapy Clinic (6 hours/week) – Half-year or Full-year
In this seminar, interns will learn to view couples as organizationally complex emotional systems in which members engage in repetitive transactions. Therapeutic interventions are directed at collaborating with couples as they, together, seek new solutions to previously unresolved conflicts. Interns will learn how to deliver Integrative Behavioral Couples Therapy (IBCT). Trainees will also learn about other therapeutic modalities, such as Emotion Focused Therapy (EFT), the Gottman Method of Couples Therapy, and ACT for Couples. Previously, a consultation room with a one-way mirror allowed observers to view ongoing treatment as conducted by trainees or as demonstrated by the supervisor. Currently, most couples are opting for virtual services, which allows for direct observation by trainees and supervisor. Live supervision of trainees conducting therapy, co-therapy with supervisor and trainees, videotapes of master therapists, and continuous case presentations provide exposure to a variety of clinical situations and lead to enhanced clinical skills. Individual supervision is available to supplement group supervision. Aside from the initial session, patients will be scheduled outside of seminar time. It is expected that the intern will carry a caseload of 2-3 couples at a time.
There will be an opportunity to receive training in Couples Group Therapy focused on psychoeducation and skills building as part of this specialty elective. Currently, the group is 90 minutes each week for five weeks and is offered virtually. Areas of focus include learning about individual differences, emotional sensitivities, and external stressors that may lead to problematic patterns of interactions in the relationship. The group curriculum includes education on Gottman’s Four Horseman (Criticism, Contempt, Defensiveness, and Stonewalling) as well as the antidotes. Couples will be taught intervention skills, such as using “I statements” and “you statements,” effective speaker/listener techniques, appropriate use of time-outs, and self-soothing strategies.
Clinical Supervisor:
Falguni Chauhan, Ph.D.
Trauma Recovery Services (6 hours/week) - Full Year
This year-long training experience offers specialized education and clinical training in evidence-based assessment and treatment of PTSD. Interns will attend a weekly, half-day clinic that includes seminars, discussions, training, application, live observation of therapy sessions, and individual/group supervision focused on trauma treatment as recommended by the 2017 VA/DOD Clinical Practice Guideline. Interns will also see up to two additional patients for trauma treatment outside of this dedicated clinic time. Seminars will involve discussions about the complex presentation of many of the Veterans being seen for trauma-related treatment. This will include exploration and consideration of the interplay between symptoms of PTSD and pain, substance use, sleep problems, and depression, as well as addressing contextual factors in trauma-focused care. Interns will be given the opportunity to work with Veterans exposed to a range of traumas, including combat, sexual, and childhood. This rotation includes training in the assessment of PTSD through use of the Clinician Administered PTSD Scale for DSM-5 (CAPS-5), and in the treatment of PTSD with Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Prolonged Exposure (PE), Concurrent Treatment of PTSD and Substance Use Disorders Using Prolonged Exposure (COPE), and Written Exposure Therapy (WET), as well as effectively utilizing measurement-based care to help optimize treatment.
During the half-day clinic, interns will participate in the GLA Trauma Psychology Seminar, which is a weekly virtual seminar attended by GLA VA staff, Vet Center therapists, and trainees (pre-interns, interns, and postdoctoral residents) across all GLA sites who are interested in the assessment and treatment of PTSD. The seminar, which is led by a variety of guest speakers, focuses on increasing understanding of trauma/PTSD, reviewing evidence-based approaches for assessing and treating PTSD, examining both practice and theoretical issues in the treatment of PTSD, and discussing emerging new knowledge in the field of trauma psychology.
The specialty TRS elective includes group supervision, live observation of therapy cases, and participation in the GLA Trauma Psychology seminar, none of which are included in the TRS major rotation activities.
Clinical Supervisors:
Alex Barrad, Psy.D.
Rosy Benedicto, Ph.D., ABPP
Xiaorui (Shirley) Chen, Psy.D.
Bobby Jakucs, Psy.D.
Shana Spangler, Psy.D.
Major Rotations for the Neuropsychology Track
The Neuropsychology Track internship program closely adheres to the recommendations of the Houston Conference on Specialty Education and Training in Clinical Neuropsychology and we will be closely following the guidelines put forth by the Minnesota Update Conference (Minnesota Conference – Updating Education and Training Guidelines in Clinical Neuropsychology). Interns in this track will devote at least 50-75% time to neuropsychological training in the context of assessments, individual and group interventions with older Veterans, supervision, and advanced didactic training. The program provides special emphasis training in neuropsychology that fully prepares interns to meet the requisite competencies necessary to advance to a neuropsychology postdoctoral residency program and ultimately to pursue Board Certification in Clinical Neuropsychology. This program was uniquely developed to assist the intern in enhancing skills in the full range of neuropsychological assessment (comprehensive neuropsychological evaluations, cognitive screens, capacity evaluations, mood/personality assessment); individual and group evidence-based psychotherapy with older Veterans; interprofessional collaboration and consultation; and recognition and competent management of ethical and legal issues unique to older Veterans and those with disabilities. Training focuses on the biopsychosocial and lifespan developmental perspectives that are important for understanding older adult patients.
The Neuropsychology Track Interns will participate in a full-year clinical placement in the Neuropsychology Clinic – 20 hours/week, and both interns will co-facilitate a Memory and Aging Group for the full year (2 hours). The interns will also participate in two additional six-month clinical placements in Geriatrics - 12 hours/week and in the Memory Clinic - 12 hours/week. Each placement includes time for direct patient encounters, supervision, and administrative work/scoring/writing.
Full-Year Placements
The Neuropsychology Clinic:
The Neuropsychology Clinic provides neuropsychological consultation to all departments and services at the Sepulveda VA; it also serves all non-geriatric cases from northern Community Based Outpatient Clinics up to San Luis Obispo. The Neuropsychology Clinic receives, on average, over 130 testing requests per year, with most consult requests coming from Neurology, Primary Care, Geriatric Medicine, Mental Health, Polytrauma, Neurobehavior Clinic, Audiology, and Speech/Language Pathology, among other services. Testing referrals are received for a diverse range of Veterans, of all ages and from a variety of eras. Interns will have the opportunity to work with patients who have a wide range of neurologic issues. Common diagnoses include Mild and Major Neurocognitive Disorders due to Alcohol-Related Etiologies; Alzheimer’s Disease; Dementia with Lewy Bodies; Frontotemporal Dementias, both Behavioral and Language Variants; Mixed Dementia; Multiple Sclerosis; Parkinson’s Disease; Parkinson’s Plus/Multiple System Atrophy; Seizure Disorders; Traumatic Brain Injuries; and Vascular Etiologies, among others.
Interns will receive training in the hypothesis-testing/flexible battery approach to neuropsychological assessment and will be exposed to numerous neurocognitive and psychodiagnostic tests. The objectives of this training experience are varied, and include enhancing interviewing skills; achieving autonomy with regard to test selection, administration, and scoring; enhancing interpretation and integration of information from multiple sources; refining differential diagnostic ability; strengthening report writing; independently creating individualized recommendations; refining ability to provide sensitive feedback regarding results to patients and families in an understandable way; coordinating care; and enhancing consultation skills with providers from different disciplines. The expectation is that the intern will complete one neuropsychological evaluation and one feedback session per week in the allotted 18 hours in this clinic. Typical neuropsychological batteries range from 3-5 hours.
The two interns will participate in the Neuropsychology Clinic for the full duration of the year; however, they will switch supervisors at the mid-year-point to give them an opportunity to work with two different neuropsychologists, to learn report-writing skills from two different perspectives, and to promote flexibility and breadth in terms of adapting to two different supervisors’ styles.
Interns are assigned one of two testing rooms to use while working in the Neuropsychology Clinic. Each room is fully equipped with adjustable tables, office supplies, assessment materials, normative sources, and computers with test administration and scoring software. These testing rooms are located across the hall from the Neuropsychology Supervisors who are readily available to provide support and supervision during the neuropsychological evaluation time.
Supplemental Neuropsychology Training Opportunities (AKA: Field Trips)
At the midpoint of the training year, which coincides with the busy psychology training recruitment season, interns will take a brief hiatus from outpatient neuropsychological assessment services and will have an opportunity to shadow other providers working in various clinical service areas throughout the Greater Los Angeles VA Healthcare System. This is a wonderful opportunity to engage in interprofessional collaboration across sites, to familiarize interns with services provided by Associated Health Providers, and to see how neuropsychologists function across different clinics. Shadowing opportunities have included, but are not limited to:
- Audiology Services: interns have been able to observe evaluations to diagnose Central Auditory Processing Disorders as well as Vestibular Evaluations.
- Speech and Language Pathology: interns have observed speech therapy for patients with Parkinson’s Disease, videostroboscopies, as well as videofluoroscopic swallow studies.
- Memory and Neurobehavior Clinic: interns have participated in a physician-run, interprofessional clinic serving Veterans with rare forms of neurocognitive disorders.
- Kinesiotherapy Driver’s Training and Evaluation Clinic: interns have been able to observe evaluations to determine Veteran’s driving safety using tests and simulated driving methods.
- Inpatient Consultation/Liaison Neuropsychology: interns have trained with a neuropsychologist who provides cognitive evaluation services and capacity evaluations to inpatients at the WLA VA.
Clinical Supervisor(s): Natalie Kaiser, Ph.D. and Alexis D. Kulick, Ph.D., ABPP/CN
Memory and Aging Group:
The Memory and Aging Group is a weekly 60-90-minute psychotherapy group that uses psychoeducation, cognitive stimulation, socialization, and reminiscence therapy to support healthy aging with CLC and Hospice residents. Psychology interns are responsible for creating lessons and co-leading the group for the entire year. Common topics include Healthy Aging and Lifestyle Factors, Music and the Brain, Attention and Active Listening, Basic Stroke Education, and Pets and Brain Health. Group outline generally includes psychoeducation/discussion, trivia questions to gauge learning and knowledge, and various group activities designed to engage all participants.
Clinical Supervisor: Falguni Chauhan, Ph.D.
Half-Year Placements:
Geriatrics: Adult Day Healthcare (ADHC) Program, Community Living Center (CLC), and Hospice
The Adult Day Health Care (ADHC) Unit is housed within Building 99, the Nursing Home, and offers comprehensive outpatient interdisciplinary treatment involving such disciplines as Rehabilitation Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, Dietetics, Psychology, Speech and Audiology, Geropsychiatry, Social Work, Kinesiotherapy, and Occupational and Recreational Therapies. The patient population is predominantly male and middle-aged to very elderly. Some of the more common diagnoses include stroke, traumatic brain injury, and Parkinson’s Disease. Less common diagnoses are also seen, such as Huntington’s disease and Multiple Sclerosis. Most patients have no prior psychiatric histories, but many present with depression and social isolation, secondary to their altered functional status. All patients have disabilities in areas such as ambulation, speech, cognition, and/or activities of daily living.
The Community Living Center (CLC) and Hospice units are inpatient programs at the Nursing Home and offer opportunities to work with families and patients facing terminal diseases and end of life concerns. Among the most complex psychological problems in nursing homes are behavioral and other psychological symptoms (e.g., aggression, agitation, wandering) associated with Major Neurocognitive Disorders and other neuropsychiatric conditions. Over the last few decades, there has been increasing empirical support for evidence-based psychosocial interventions for these problems. Similarly, in recent years, there has been increasing efforts in nursing homes to enhance resident well-being and reduce negative behaviors by changing the treatment culture to emphasize more home-like and person-centered principles.
In these settings, the intern will spend 12 hours per week on the unit and will provide a full range of psychological services to patients and their families, including screening, psychological, cognitive and capacity assessments; psychotherapy; and prevention-oriented services that emphasize evidence-based and best practice approaches. The intern will also participate in interprofessional team meetings, interdisciplinary consultation, and treatment planning.
In addition to the Memory and Aging Group, the intern on the Geriatrics rotation will facilitate the following group and provide individual psychotherapy services to individual patients.
Caregiver Support Group
The caregiver support group is offered though the ADHC program weekly. It is for families, partners, and other caregivers of adults who are enrolled in the ADHC program and are dealing with disorders such as major neurocognitive disorders, stroke, brain injury, and other chronic debilitating health conditions. The group offers a safe place to discuss the stresses, caregiver burnout, challenges, and rewards of providing care for a significant other.
Clinical Supervisor: Falguni Chauhan, Ph.D.
Memory Clinic
The Memory Clinic at SACC serves as a screening clinic for mild and major neurocognitive disorders in older adult Veterans. This clinic provides comprehensive evaluation and development of treatment recommendations for older adults with suspected cognitive impairment and functional decline. In addition to diagnosing dementia, this clinic serves to provide capacity evaluation consultation for referring providers as well as dementia support to both patients and caregivers. As part of a memory clinic evaluation, interns will complete comprehensive chart reviews, conduct thorough clinical interviews, administer and score cognitive and psychological screening measures, gain skills in differential diagnosis of dementia, provide recommendations and education to patients and family members, and conduct capacity evaluations (i.e., capacity to live independently, capacity for medical decision making and capacity to assign a DPOA for healthcare), if needed.
Interns will also provide individual therapy to Veterans via the “Memory Clinic Intervention Series,” a one-to-four session, manualized cognitive rehabilitation and psychoeducation treatment for Veterans with subjective memory concerns, mild neurocognitive disorder, and mild dementia.
Depending on intern interest and clinic needs, there may also be an opportunity to co-lead the “Memory Group,” an 8-week group designed to educate patients about memory loss and other cognitive changes that occur with aging. Group facilitators will teach strategies to compensate for attention and memory problems, educate patients about lifestyle factors that can impact memory function, and provide a supportive environment for talking about how thinking and memory changes may affect patients’ mood and relationships/roles.
Clinical Supervisor: W. Emma Stamps, Psy.D.
Schedules:
Intern #1 - First Six Months; Intern #2 - Second Six Months
- Neuropsychology Clinic - 20 hours per week (Intern #1 starts with Dr. Kulick; switch to Dr. Kaiser at 6 months)
- 1 comprehensive evaluation
- 1 feedback session
- 1-2 hours individual supervision; 1.5 hour group supervision
- Memory and Aging Group – 2 hours/week; ½ hour group supervision (full year)
- Geriatrics Placement: CLC/Hospice/ADHC - 12 hours per week (half-year)
- 5 individual patients + 1 group + 1 meeting + 1 hour supervision + consultation and administration time
- Didactics - 3 hours per week
Intern #2 - First Six Months; Intern #1 - Second Six Months
- Neuropsychology Clinic - 20 hours per week (Intern #2 starts with Dr. Kaiser; switch to Dr. Kulick at 6 months)
- 1 comprehensive evaluation
- 1 feedback session
- 1-2 hours individual supervision; 1.5 hour group supervision
- Memory and Aging Group – 2 hours/week; ½ hour group supervision (full year)
- Memory Clinic -12 hours per week (half-year)
- 1 initial cognitive screen + 2 cog rehab patients + group (possibly) +1 hour supervision
- Didactics - 3 hours per week
Didactics
For Both General and Neuropsychology Tracks:
Clinical Research Seminar
This is a monthly, 90-minute seminar attended by interns. Content focuses on developing a knowledge base for the use of research in clinical practice. Specific topics include quality improvement, understanding and using clinical trials to inform practice, discussion of diversity in clinical research, and understanding how clinical practice guidelines are developed from research findings.
Coordinator: Monica R. Kelly, Ph.D., DBSM
Psychology Training Seminar
This is a weekly, 60-minute seminar on a broad range of issues related to professional development, attended by interns and residents. Speakers are different each week and topics include Laws and Ethics, Licensure Preparation, Military Culture, Wellness/Self Care, How to Start a Private Practice, and Hiring Opportunities in the VA, among others.
Coordinator: Varied
Supervision Seminar
This is a monthly, 90-minute seminar designed to provide postdoctoral residents and interns with training in evidence-based supervision practice to develop supervision competency. Seminars include formal didactic presentations, assigned readings, exercises, case discussions, self-assessments, and role-plays. Topics include APA Guidelines for Clinical Supervision, models and theories of supervision, roles and responsibilities, the supervisory relationship, legal and ethical issues, diversity, reflective practice, and evaluation and feedback.
Facilitator: Joy Y Lin, Psy.D.
Elective Mindfulness Seminar
This is a weekly, hour-long seminar that is held for six months. It focuses on understanding and integrating mindfulness and compassion-based principles as they apply to clinical work and to enhance self-care in support of clinical work. The seminar will include introductions to mindfulness and compassion practices, as well as principles and skills for their facilitation, their history and cultural context (including Buddhist psychology perspective), and special topics. In short, the seminar is designed to help trainees build a personal mindfulness and compassion practice and to use their own practice to inform skillful mindfulness and compassion facilitation in clinical settings. The seminar follows principles and standards consistent with VA CALM, the VA’s national mindfulness facilitation clinician training program. This seminar is open to all GLA trainees.
Facilitators: Michael A Karakashian, Ph.D. (LAACC) and Susan Steinberg, Ph.D. (WLA)
Additional Didactics:
In addition to program-sponsored didactics listed above, there are numerous educational opportunities at the Sepulveda VA. There are weekly colloquia in Geropsychology and Geriatrics, Grand Rounds in Medicine, UCLA Grand Rounds, and several full-day workshops offered for GLA psychologists and trainees. Topics typically include Law and Ethics; Supervision; and other topics of interest, such ACT, DBT, Mindfulness Meditation, Telehealth, etc.
Didactics Specific for the Neuropsychology Track
Cerebrovascular Cognition Conference
GLA Neuropsychology and Vascular Neurology have recently collaborated to create this interprofessional conference. The goal of this conference is to discuss neuroanatomical and cognitive changes in patients with a wide variety of cerebrovascular diagnoses. Numerous etiologies are discussed, including Probable/Possible Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy (CAA), Cerebral Autosomal Dominant Arteriopathy with Subcortical Infarcts and Leukoencephalopathy (CADASIL), ischemic strokes, intracranial hemorrhages, etc. This case conference will occur quarterly.
The format for each case presentation is structured as follows:
- Vascular Neurology Fellow(s) will give a brief clinical summary and review the diagnostic imaging
- Neuropsychology (interns, residents, attendings) will review neuropsychological testing results
- Discussion/Questions & Answers
Neuroanatomy Lecture Series
This is a five-week, 90-minute lecture series that teaches neuroanatomy from the perspective of neuropsychological functioning and cognitive neuroscience. The course will explore advanced neuroanatomy, including cortical and subcortical structures, major white matter paths, and brain vasculature. This will include focused lectures on neuropsychological domains and neuropsychological syndromes. By the end of the lecture series, attendees will be expected to describe the principles of brain organization and will be able to predict specific sites or networks of neural damage based on neuropsychological profiles, and vice versa.
Co-Facilitators: Amy Jimenez, Ph.D. and Rebecca Melrose, Ph.D.
Neuropsychology Didactic
This is a weekly, 60-minute didactic attended by the Neuropsychology Track Interns. The facilitator and guest lecturers will provide didactic instruction on a number of topics, related to neuropsychological assessment, neurologic syndromes, diagnostic considerations, behavioral neurology, functional neuroanatomy (brain-behavior relationships), cultural consideration for test selection and interpretation, and ABPP board certification. Case conferences and journal article review will also be conducted during the seminar.
Coordinator: Natalie Kaiser, Ph.D.
Why Choose the Sepulveda VA for Internship?
We are certain that when reviewing Training Brochures for internship, it can be difficult to determine how some programs differ from one another. However, we are well acquainted with many programs and feel that the one at the Sepulveda VA stands out for many reasons; here are just a few of those reasons, and we are happy to elaborate further during the interview process:
Variety of Experiences:
Our internship program is designed to provide both breadth and depth. Over the years, we have been very fortunate to add many talented supervisors to our staff which has allowed us to offer numerous, unique training opportunities in areas that may not be available at other internship sites; among others, these include extensive training and opportunities in the following:
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) Clinic
- Couples Therapy Clinic
- Therapeutic Bee Keeping
- Treatments to address sleep disorders in an AASM-Accredited Sleep Medicine Center
- Opportunities to work with Women Veterans in a Comprehensive Women’s Health Care Clinic with training in reproductive mental health
- Ability to specialize in both combat-related and non-combat-related trauma
- Specialized training in a Neuropsychology Internship Track
Focus on Evidence-Based Modalities:
Most of the training experiences at the Sepulveda VA are empirically informed and nearly all training supervisors have been VA certified in one or more evidence-based practice modalities. In addition to this, several of the supervisors on staff at SACC are regional trainers and subject matter experts -- they are the ones training other supervisors throughout the VA system! Thus, trainees will have the benefit of learning from “the best” and will learn how to flexibly apply evidence-based protocols with fidelity and to employ measurement-based care strategies to assess treatment outcomes.
Quality of Supervision/Supervisors:
With the exception of a small number of our supervisors, one of whom is ironically the Training Director, almost every other supervisor has trained at the Sepulveda VA in some capacity, whether it was during pre-internship, internship, or postdoc (and in some cases, multiple levels of training)! This speaks volumes about the environment at SACC; most trainees have such positive experiences that they end up wanting to stay on as staff members. Additionally, supervisors have the added perspective of having been both a SACC trainee and SACC supervisor, which can be very helpful. Finally, many of the Sepulveda supervisors hold high-level leadership positions in GLA as well as academic appointments at local universities and can therefore provide valuable mentorship to trainees regarding professional development and leadership opportunities.
The Vibe:
Finally, and probably most importantly, one of the features that stands out about the Sepulveda VA the most is the vibe – created by the physical environment, the trainees, and the staff members. We have a beautiful campus that is jokingly referred to as “the country club of GLA,” with sprawling grounds, lots of foliage, views of mountains, and (some) lovely buildings. Aside from office space within the rotations, the interns are provided with a large workspace, known as the “bullpen” where they can work together, engage in consultation, and yes, even participate in meditation and yoga activities on the floor, as has been done in previous years. The Training Committee is committed to helping to create a collaborative, supportive, and cohesive internship class, and the bullpen, as well as regularly scheduled social events, helps to promote the development of that feeling.
The supervisors on staff are a collaborative, nurturing, and cohesive group of conscientious professionals who truly enjoy working and spending time with one another; trainees have remarked that they can feel and appreciate the respect, kindness, and support that supervisors convey toward one another and to the trainees. Finally, we would be remiss if we did not mention our potlucks for which we are regionally (and maybe even nationally!) known. We have some very talented chefs on staff who express their affection for their co-workers and trainees through food.
Facility and Training Resources
Interns are provided with office space and computers necessary for patient care and administrative responsibilities. They have access to the VA Medical Library services as well as VA Intranet and Internet resources for clinical work and research. The Psychology Department has a Psychology Assessment Lab, which includes a wide variety of psychological assessment instruments and test scoring programs.
Administrative Policies and Procedures
Authorized Leave: The Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center's policy on Authorized Leave is consistent with the national standard. In the course of the year, interns accrue 13 vacation days and 13 sick days (4 hours of vacation and 4 hours of sick time are accrued every two-week pay period) and 11 paid holidays. Interns may request up to 5 days (40 hours) of educational leave/administrative absence (AA) for off-site educational activities. The following professional activities qualify: defending one's dissertation, postdoctoral fellowship interviews, conferences, pre-licensure seminars, and workshops outside of GLA.
Stipend: The stipend for the training year is $40,499.
Benefits: VA interns are eligible for health, dental, and vision insurance (for self, legally married spouses of any gender, and legal dependents). Trainees are also eligible for VA Childcare Subsidy Program and Public Transit Fare Benefits.
Due Process: All trainees are afforded the right to due process in matters of problematic behavior and grievances. A copy of our due process policy is available upon request.
Privacy policy: We will collect no personal information from you when you visit our Website.
Self-Disclosure: We do not require interns to disclose personal information to the program administrators or clinical supervisors, except in cases where personal issues may be adversely affecting the intern’s performance and such information is necessary to address any difficulties.
Family and Medical Leave: The internship program allows for parental leave as well as for leave in the event of serious illness. Family and Medical Leave are granted for the birth of a child and care of a newborn, or placement of a child with oneself for adoption or foster care; a serious health condition of a spouse, child, or parent; or one’s own serious health condition. Interns are required to complete the full 2080-hour requirement; any leave time will result in an extension of the training contract. Interns are encouraged to address any requests for leave with the Director of Training as early as possible.
Reasonable Accommodations: It is the policy of VA to provide reasonable accommodations to qualified applicants and employees with disabilities in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). SACC is committed to providing access for all people with disabilities and will provide accommodations, as needed. Interns are encouraged to address any questions regarding reasonable accommodations or the process for requesting such to the Director of Training. Additional information can also be found at the following websites:
Reasonable Accommodations (opm.gov)
Reasonable Accommodations - Office of Resolution Management, Diversity & Inclusion (ORMDI) (va.gov)
Liability Protection for Trainees: When providing professional services at a VA healthcare facility, VA-sponsored trainees acting within the scope of their educational programs are protected from personal liability under the Federal Employees Liability Reform and Tort Compensation Act 28, U.S.C.2679 (b)-(d).
Graduate Programs of Recent Trainees
Intern Class of 2026-2027
Loma Linda University
Pepperdine University
The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, Anaheim
University of California, Los Angeles (2)
University of Missouri-Columbia
University of Southern California
Intern Class of 2025-2026
Alliant International University/CSPP, San Diego
California Lutheran University
Fordham University
Loma Linda University
Pepperdine University
University of California, Los Angeles
University of Denver (Counseling)
Intern Class of 2024-2025
Alliant International University/CSPP, Los Angeles
Alliant International University/CSPP, San Diego
Fuller Theological Seminary
Loma Linda University
PGSP-Stanford PsyD Consortium (2)
University of Houston
Intern Class of 2023-2024
California Lutheran University
Clark University
Loma Linda University
Pepperdine University
University of California, Los Angeles
University of Massachusetts, Boston
University of Southern California
Intern Class of 2022-2023
Fuller Theological Seminary
Loma Linda University
Loyola University Maryland
PGSP-Stanford PsyD Consortium
The Wright Institute
University of California, Los Angeles
University of Colorado, Denver
Training Staff
Barrad, Alex, Psy.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor; Facility TeleMental Health Champion
Training Activities: Trauma Recovery Services
Undergraduate Program: University of California, San Diego, 2007
Doctoral Program: PGSP-Stanford Psy.D. Consortium (Clinical), 2013
Doctoral Internship: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, 2012-2013
Postdoctoral Residency: VA Loma Linda Healthcare System (Trauma), 2013-2014
Areas of Interest: Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, Treatment of Sleep Disorders, Evidence-Based Treatments, Substance Use Disorders
Certifications: Certified VA Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Prolonged Exposure (PE), and Cognitive Behavioral Conjoint Therapy (CBCT) for PTSD Provider
Orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral, Integrative
Benedicto, Rosy, Ph.D., ABPP
Training Roles: Supervisor
Training Activities: Trauma Recovery Services
Undergraduate Program: University of California, San Diego, 2006
Doctoral Program: University of Nebraska-Lincoln (Clinical), 2015
Doctoral Internship: West Los Angeles VA Healthcare Center, 2014-2015
Postdoctoral Residency: West Los Angeles VA Healthcare Center (Trauma Psychology), 2015-2016
Academic Affiliations: Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, UCLA
Board Certification: Behavioral and Cognitive Psychology
Areas of Interest: Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, Co-occurring Trauma and Substance Use Disorders, Family-Focused Approach to Treatment, Evidence-Based Practice
Certifications: Certified VA Prolonged Exposure (PE), Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomina (CBT-I) Provider; Peer-Reviewed PE Consultant by the Emory University Prolonged Exposure Consultant Training Program; Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Trained Provider
Orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral, Integrative
Chauhan, Falguni, Ph.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor
Training Activities: Geriatrics, Couples Therapy Clinic
Undergraduate Program: University of California Irvine, 1992
Graduate Program: Boston University, M.A., 1995
Doctoral Program: University of Houston (Counseling), 2007
Doctoral Internship: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, 2006-2007
Areas of Interest: Geropsychology, Couples Therapy, Home Based Primary Care, Neuropsychology, Dementia, Alzheimer’s Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, TBI, Family Therapy, Caregiver Stress, Individual and Group Therapy.
Certifications: Certified VA Integrative Behavioral Couples Therapy (IBCT) Provider; Gottman Methods Level I and 2; Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) Provider; Acceptance and Commitment Therapy for Depression (ACT-D) Provider; Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Depression (CBT-D) Provider.
Orientation: Eclectic/ Integrative
Chen, Xiaorui (Shirley), Psy.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor
Training Activities: Trauma Recovery Services
Undergraduate Program: University of California, Los Angeles, 2009
Doctoral Program: Pepperdine Graduate School of Education and Psychology (Clinical), 2017
Doctoral Internship: VA Loma Linda Healthcare System 2016-2017
Postdoctoral Residency: VA Loma Linda Healthcare System (Holistic MH), 2017-2018
Areas of Interest: Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, Posttraumatic Growth, Resiliency, MST, Family-Focused Approach to Treatment, Evidence-Based Treatments, Individual and Group Therapy.
Certifications: Certified VA Prolonged Exposure (PE), Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Written Exposure Therapy (WET), Skills Training in Affective and Interpersonal Regulation (STAIR), STAIR-Parenting, and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) Provider; Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Trained Provider
Orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral, Third Wave
Cummings, Camilla, Ph.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor
Training Activities: Women’s Health Clinic
Undergraduate Program: Portland State University, 2016
Doctoral Program: DePaul University, 2022
Doctoral Internship: Palo Alto VA, 2021-2022
Postdoctoral Fellowship: Health Services Research & Development, GLA VA, 2022-2024
Academic Affiliations: Clinical Instructor, UCLA; Core Investigator, GLA Center for the Study of Healthcare Innovation, Implementation & Policy (CSHIIP)
Areas of Interest: Homelessness and other Social Determinants of Health, Women’s Health, Health Services Research, Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, Mood and Anxiety Disorders, Sexual and Relational Functioning, Evidence-Based Treatments, Individual and Group Therapy.
Certification: Certified VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) Provider
Orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral, Third Wave
DeLeeuw, Charles E., Ph.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor; Chief, General Care Division
Activities: ACT Clinic
Undergraduate Program: Hope College, 2005
Doctoral Program: Fuller Graduate School of Psychology (Clinical), 2011
Doctoral Internship: Pacific Clinics, Arroyo FSP, 2010-2011
Postdoctoral Residency: VA Pacific Islands Health Care System, PTSD & SMI, 2011-2012
Areas of Interest: Acceptance and Commitment Therapy
Certifications: VA Acceptance and Commitment Therapy for Depression
Orientation: Third Wave CBT
Duman Serrano, Sarah, Ph.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor; Acting Deputy Chief of Complementary and Integrative Health Section
Training Activities: Health Psychology: Behavioral Medicine
Undergraduate Program: Yale University, 2000
Doctoral Program: USC Clinical Science (Clinical), 2010
Doctoral Internship: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, 2009-2010
Postdoctoral Residency: Women’s Health, UCLA/VA Greater Los Angeles, 2011-2012
Areas of Interest: Health Psychology, Integrative Medicine, Mindfulness, Biofeedback, Psychology in Medical Setting, Evidence-Based Treatments, Women Veterans, Individual and Group Therapy.
Certifications: Board Certified in Biofeedback, iRest Yoga Nidra Level I Teacher, VA CALM Mindfulness Facilitator, VA CALM Self-Compassion Facilitator; Certified VA Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (for Depression) Provider; Certified CBT-Chronic Pain Provider
Orientation: Cognitive Behavioral, Third Wave, Integrative
Engle, Krista, Ph.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor
Training Activities: Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)
Undergraduate Program: University of Pennsylvania, 2013
Doctoral Program: University of Colorado Colorado Springs (Trauma Track), 2022
Doctoral Internship: VA Long Beach, 2021-2022
Postdoctoral Residency: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, Trauma, 2022-2023
Areas of Interest: Trauma, PTSD, Complex PTSD, Sleep Disorders, Evidence-Based Practice, Measurement-Based Care, Individual and Group Therapy
Certifications: VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) Provider
Orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral, Integrative (Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, Dialectical Behavior Therapy)
Esparza-Duran, Diego, PhD.
Training Roles: Supervisor
Training Activities: Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI), Health Psychology: Behavioral Medicine
Undergraduate Program: Pomona College, 2007
Doctoral Program: University of Florida (Clinical), 2017
Doctoral Internship: Loma Linda University Medical Center, 2016-2017
Postdoctoral Residency: VA Loma Linda Ambulatory Care Center, PCMHI, 2017-2018
Areas of Interest: Behavioral Medicine/Health Psychology, Evidence-Based Practices, Chronic Pain, Sleep Disorders, Mindfulness, Individual and Group Therapy
Certifications: VA Co-located Collaborative Care (CCC) Provider, VA Prolonged Exposure for Primary Care Provider
Orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral
Gitlin, Rebecca, Ph.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor
Activities: Women’s Health Clinic, Reproductive Mental Health
Undergraduate Program: Wesleyan University, 2008
Doctoral Program: Palo Alto University, 2015
Doctoral Internship: Pacific Clinics, Arroyo FSP, 2014-2015
Postdoctoral Residency: Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, 2015-2016; VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, 2017-2018
Areas of Interest: Reproductive Mental Health, Behavioral Medicine/Health Psychology, Women’s Health, Intersectionality, Trauma-Informed Practice, Sexual and Gender Diversity, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy
Orientation: Third Wave Integrative, Feminist
Grinberg, Austin, Ph.D., DBSM
Training Roles: Supervisor and Evidence Based Psychotherapy Coordinator
Training Activities: Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic
Undergraduate Program: University of California, Los Angeles, 2009
Doctoral Program: University of Arizona (Clinical), 2017
Doctoral Internship: University of California, San Diego/VA San Diego Healthcare System, 2016-2017
Postdoctoral Residency: Psychosomatic/Behavioral Medicine, University of California, San Diego/VA San Diego Healthcare System, 2017-2018
Areas of Interest: Behavioral Medicine, Psychology in Medical Setting, Chronic Pain, Psycho-Oncology, Behavioral Sleep Medicine
Certifications: Certified VA Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) Provider and Consultant, Certified VA Co-located Collaborative Care (CCC) Provider, Certified VA Motivational Interviewing (MI) Provider, Diplomate of the Board of Behavioral Sleep Medicine
Orientation: Cognitive Behavioral, Integrative
Ho, Lavina, Ph.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor
Training Activities: Women’s Health Clinic, PCMHI
Undergraduate Program: University of California, Irvine, 2012
Doctoral Program: University of Mississippi (Clinical), 2022
Doctoral Internship: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, 2021-2022
Postdoctoral Fellowship: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, WHC Trauma & Diversity, 2022-2023
Areas of Interest: Women’s Health, Reproductive Mental Health, Health Psychology, Diversity, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, Individual and Group Therapy.
Certification: Interpersonal Therapy for Reproductive Mental Health (IPT for RMH)
Orientation: Functional Contextual Behaviorism and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy
Hoch, Megan, Ph.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor
Training Activities: Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic
Undergraduate Program: New York University, 2015
Doctoral Program: University of California, Los Angeles, 2024
Doctoral Internship: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, 2023-2024
Postdoctoral Residency: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center (PCMHI /BSM), 2024-2025
Areas of Interest: Behavioral Medicine, Behavioral Sleep Medicine, Chronic Stress
Orientation: Cognitive Behavioral, Third-Wave CBT, Integrative
Jakucs, Bobby, Psy.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor
Training Activities: Trauma Recovery Services
Undergraduate Program: Loyola Marymount University, 2008
Doctoral Program: Pepperdine Graduate School of Education and Psychology (Clinical), 2020
Doctoral Internship: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, 2019-2020
Areas of Interest: Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, Co-occurring Trauma and Substance Use Disorders Posttraumatic Growth, Resiliency, Evidence-Based Treatments, Spirituality, Existential Approaches to Treatment, Insight-oriented Treatments; Military Culture
Certifications: Certified VA Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Nightmares (CBT-N) Provider; Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Trained Provider.
Orientation: CBT, ACT, Integrative (existential/meaning-focused)
Kaiser, Natalie, Ph.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor, Assistant Director of Psychology Training
Training Activities: Neuropsychology Clinic
Undergraduate Program: Pepperdine University, 2004
Doctoral Program: Loma Linda University (Clinical), 2011
Doctoral Internship: West Los Angeles VA Healthcare Center, Gero track 2010-2011
Postdoctoral Residency: West Los Angeles VA Healthcare Center GRECC Advanced Geriatric Fellowship, 2011-2013
Areas of Interest: Early-onset neurodegenerative conditions; Teleneuropsychology; Health Psychology: health disparities and healthy aging
Certifications: Certified VA Provider Integrative Behavioral Couples Therapy (IBCT); Certified VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
Orientation: Integrative
Karakashian, Mike, Ph.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor (employed at LAACC)
Training Activities: Mindfulness and Compassion Interventions Facilitation
Undergraduate Program: George Mason University, 2003
Doctoral Program: University of Memphis, 2011
Doctoral Internship: VA Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center, GLAHCS, 2010-2011
Postdoctoral Residency: Harbor UCLA Medical Center, 2011-2012
Areas of Interest: Mindfulness and Compassion-Based Intervention and Facilitation, PC-MHI, Emotion-Focused Therapy (EFT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy Buddhist Psychology
Certifications: VA CALM Mindfulness Facilitation Faculty, ACT-D, EFT (level 2), Problem Solving Therapy, Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction Qualified teacher. Managing Stress & Emotions (Unified Protocol Group)
Orientation: Neo-humanistic, Functional Contextualist
Kelly, Monica, Ph.D., DBSM
Training Roles: Supervisor, Clinical Research Seminar Co-Facilitator
Training Activities: Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic
Undergraduate Program: University of Arizona, Tucson, 2008
Doctoral Program: University of Arizona, Tucson (Clinical), 2018
Doctoral Internship: VA San Diego Healthcare System, 2017-2018
Postdoctoral Fellowship: Geriatrics/Research, Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center (GRECC), VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS), 2018-2021
Academic Affiliations: Assistant Professor of Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA); Research Health Scientist, VAGLAHS GRECC
Areas of Interest: Psychological Treatment of Insomnia, PTSD, Chronic Nightmares and Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders, Sleep Apnea, Geriatrics, Health Psychology, Motivational Interviewing
Certifications: Diplomate of the Board of Behavioral Sleep Medicine
Orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral, Integrative (Motivational Interviewing, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy with a focus on case conceptualization)
Kulick, Alexis D., Ph.D., ABPP/CN
Training Roles: Director of Psychology Training, Supervisor
Training Activities: Neuropsychology Clinic
Undergraduate Program: Brandeis University, 1996
Doctoral Program: Bowling Green State University (Clinical), 2001
Doctoral Internship: Southern Louisiana Internship Consortium, 2000-2001
Postdoctoral Residency: Kaiser Permanente, Oakland; Department of Behavioral Medicine, 2001-2002
Areas of Interest: Clinical Neuropsychology; Psychodiagnostic Assessment; Behavioral Medicine/Health Psychology; Pain Management
Certifications: Diplomate in Clinical Neuropsychology
Orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral, Integrative
Lewis, Melissa M., Ph.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor, Coordinator of Psychology Training Seminar
Training Activities: Addictive Behaviors Clinic and Therapeutic Bee Keeping
Undergraduate Program: University of San Francisco, 2001
Doctoral Program: Saint Louis University (Clinical), 2009
Doctoral Internship: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, 2008-2009
Postdoctoral Residency: University of California, San Diego/VA San Diego HCS, 2009-2010
Areas of Interest: Substance Use Disorders, Posttraumatic Stress Disorder; Severe Mental Illness; Psychodiagnostic Assessment; Evidence-Based Interventions
Certifications: Certified VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) Provider, Certified Cognitive Behavior Therapy for Substance Use Disorders (CBT-SUD) Provider, Certified VA Social Skills Training (SST) Provider
Orientation: Cognitive Behavioral, Integrative
Lin, Joy Y., Psy.D., MFT
Training Roles: Supervisor, Supervision Seminar Facilitator, Resident DEI Seminar Facilitator, Supervision of Supervision Seminar Co-Facilitator
Training Activities: Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)
Undergraduate Program: Columbia College, Columbia University, 1997
Doctoral Program: Pepperdine Graduate School of Education and Psychology (Clinical), 2019
Doctoral Internship: VA West Los Angeles 2018-2019
Postdoctoral Residency: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, 2019-2020
Areas of Interest: Diversity and Multicultural Psychology, Integrative Health, Anxiety Disorders, Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, Multicultural Supervision, Group Psychotherapy, Military Sexual Trauma, Women’s Health.
Certifications: Certified VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) Provider; Certified VA Prolonged Exposure (PE) Provider
Orientation: Multicultural, Integrative, Interpersonal
Lin, Michelle, Ph.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor
Training Activities: Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI)
Undergraduate Program: University of California, Irvine, 2013
Doctoral Program: Palo Alto University, 2020
Doctoral Internship: Veterans Affairs Pacific Islands Health Care System, 2019-2020
Postdoctoral Residency: VA Loma Linda Ambulatory Care Center, PCMHI, 2020-2021
Areas of Interest: Behavioral Medicine/Health Psychology, Evidence-Based Practices, Cultural Intersectionality, Trauma, Mindfulness, Sleep disorders, Individual and Group Therapy
Certifications: Certified VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) Provider, VA Co-located Collaborative Care (CCC) Provider
Orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral, Third Wave
McGowan, Sarah Kate, Ph.D., DBSM
Training Roles: Supervisor (Employed at WLA)
Training Activities: Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic
Undergraduate Program: Northwestern University, Chicago, 2008
Doctoral Program: University of Illinois, Chicago, 2013
Doctoral Internship: Boston Consortium in Clinical Psychology, VA Boston Healthcare System, 2012-2013
Postdoctoral Residency: Behavioral Sleep Medicine/Anxiety Clinic, University of California, San Diego/VA San Diego Healthcare System, 2014-2015
Areas of Interest: Behavioral Sleep Medicine, Behavioral Medicine
Certifications: Certified VA Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) Provider, Consultant and Local Trainer, Certified VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) Provider, Diplomate of the Board of Behavioral Sleep Medicine
Orientation: Cognitive Behavioral, Integrative, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy
Quach, Christina, Ph.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor
Training Activities: Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)
Undergraduate Program: University of California, Davis, 2013
Doctoral Program: Seattle Pacific University, 2021
Doctoral Internship: VA Long Beach Healthcare System, 2020-2021
Postdoctoral Residency: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, Trauma, 2021-2022
Areas of Interest: Trauma-Focused Treatment, Evidence-Based Practices, Individual and Group Therapy
Certifications: Certified VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) Provider
Orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral, Third Wave
Revolorio, Kaddy, Psy.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor, Supervision of Supervision Seminar Co-Facilitator, Director of Pre-Internship Training
Training Activities: Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI)
Undergraduate Program: University of California, Los Angeles, 2010
Doctoral Program: Pepperdine University (Clinical), 2017
Doctoral Internship: Southern Arizona VA Health Care System, 2016-2017
Postdoctoral Residency: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, PCMHI/B-Med, 2017-2018
Areas of Interest: Behavioral Medicine/Health Psychology, Evidence-Based Practices, Sleep Disorders, Mindfulness, Individual and Group Therapy
Certifications: Certified VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) Provider, Certified VA Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) Provider, VA Co-located Collaborative Care (CCC) Provider
Orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral, Third Wave, Integrative
Spangler, Shana, Psy.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor; Deputy ACOS, Mental Health, GLA
Training Activities: Trauma Recovery Services
Undergraduate Program: University of California, Los Angeles, 1998
Doctoral Program: Pepperdine University (Clinical), 2009
Doctoral Internship: W.G. “Bill” Hefner VA Medical Center, Salisbury, NC, 2008-2009
Postdoctoral Residency: University of California, San Francisco/VA San Francisco, PTSD/Substance Use, 2009-2010
Areas of Interest: Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, Sleep Disorders, Substance Use, Evidence-Based Interventions.
Certifications: Certified VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Interpersonal Psychotherapy (IPT), Motivational Interviewing (MI), and Prolonged Exposure (PE); Written Exposure Therapy (WET); Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Nightmares (CBT-N); Board Certified in Biofeedback (BCB)
Orientation: Cognitive-behavioral, Integrative
Stamps, W. Emma, Psy.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor
Training Activities: Memory Clinic
Undergraduate Program: Tulane University, 2008
Doctoral Program: Pepperdine University (Clinical), 2020
Doctoral Internship: VA West Los Angeles, Geriatric Track 2019-2020
Postdoctoral Residency: VA West Los Angeles, Neuropsychology, TBI/Polytrauma Track 2020-2022
Areas of Interest: Clinical Neuropsychology; Geriatrics, Traumatic Brain Injury
Orientation: Biopsychosocial, Psychodynamic, Integrative
Strother, Diane F., Ph.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor
Training Activities: Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)
Undergraduate Program: University of Washington, 2000
Doctoral Program: Fuller Graduate School of Psychology (Clinical), 2008
Doctoral Internship: Heritage Clinic: The Center for Aging Resources (2006-2008)
Postdoctoral Residency: Heritage Clinic: The Center for Aging Resources (2008-2009)
Areas of Interest: Geropsychology, Complex Grief, Treatment-Resistant Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, Moral Injury, Integrative Health, Hoarding, Interdisciplinary Work, Treatment Efficacy, EBPs
Certifications: Certified VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) Provider, Written Exposure Therapy (WET), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I)
Orientation: CBT, integrative, psychodynamic
Ulrich, Gillian, Ph.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor
Training Activities: Health Psychology Rotation: Hematology-Oncology Clinic
Undergraduate Program: Wake Forest University, 2015
Doctoral Program: University of Colorado Denver, Clinical Health Psychology, 2023
Doctoral Internship: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, 2022-2023
Areas of Interest: Psycho-Oncology, Health Psychology, Mental Health Integration in Medical Settings, Brief Interventions, Evidence-Based Practice, Mindfulness, Individual and Group Therapy.
Orientation: Integrative
Directions to the Sepulveda VA
16111 Plummer Street, North Hills, CA 91343
Driving Directions
From West LA
- 405 North to Nordhoff
- Left onto Nordhoff
- Right onto Haskell
- Left onto Plummer
- Entrance to the Medical Center is on the right
From Ventura
- 101 South to the 405 North
- Exit at Nordhoff
- Left on Nordhoff
- Right on Haskell
- Left onto Plummer
- Entrance to the Medical Center is on the right
From Bakersfield
- Take the 99 or I-5 south to the I-5 to the 405 South
- Exit at Devonshire
- Right on Devonshire
- Left on Haskell
- Right on Plummer
- Entrance to the Medical Center is on your right
From Lancaster/Palmdale
- Take the 14 Freeway south to the I-5 to the 405 South
- Exit at Devonshire
- Left on Haskell
- Right on Plummer
- Entrance to the Medical Center is on the right
Postdoctoral Residency Program
The postdoctoral residency program at the VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA). The next site visit will be during the academic year 2028. Prior to the start of residency, a candidate must have obtained a doctorate in Clinical or Counseling Psychology from a graduate program approved by the American Psychological Association (APA), the Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS), or the Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) at the time the program was completed. The applicant may have a doctoral degree in any area of psychology and have successfully completed a re-specialization program in Clinical or Counseling Psychology that is APA or CPA accredited. The applicant is expected to have completed an internship program accredited by APA or CPA or have completed a VA-sponsored internship. We currently offer four funded postdoctoral residency positions in three specialty areas: 1. Behavioral Sleep Medicine/Primary Care Mental Health Integration (BSM/PCMHI); 2. Trauma (2 positions), and 3. Women’s Health: Reproductive Mental Health (RMH) and Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI).
We are seeking residency applicants with strong skills in intervention, assessment, consultation, program development, and program evaluation activities. Our selection criteria focus on background training, clinical experiences, and the perceived fit between the applicant’s goals and the objectives of the training programs. The Psychology Department at Sepulveda is committed to expanding the diversity characteristics of our staff and training programs; qualified candidates from diverse backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply.
For a pdf version of the Postdoctoral Residency Program brochure, please email Alexis.Kulick@va.gov.
Alexis D. Kulick Ph.D., ABPP
Director, Psychology Training, VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Phone:
Email: Alexis.Kulick@va.gov
Application Deadline
Applications Due: December 10, 2026
Postdoctoral Residency Positions
The Sepulveda VA is offering four, funded, one-year, full-time Postdoctoral Residency positions in Health Service Psychology:
- Behavioral Sleep Medicine/ Primary Care Mental Health Integration (BSM/ PCMHI)
- Trauma (2 positions)
- Women’s Health: Reproductive Mental Health (RMH) and Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI)
For the 2027-2028 academic year, the first day of the postdoctoral residency will be Mon. August 9, 2027.
Accreditation Status
The postdoctoral residency program at the VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center (SACC) underwent a site visit in 2018 and received the maximum 10-year Accreditation. Thus, the postdoctoral residency is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA), and the next site visit is currently scheduled to occur during the academic year 2028.
Questions related to the program's accreditation status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 First Street, NE
Washington, DC 20002
Telephone:
Application Process
Applications must be submitted through the APPA CAS portal by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time (8:59 p.m. Pacific Time) on December 10, 2026 and must include the following:
- Cover letter summarizing educational, clinical, and research experiences relevant to the focus area, along with a description about residency goals and career goals, more generally
- An autobiographical statement (the same or similar to what you submitted in your AAPI)
- An updated copy of your Curriculum Vitae
- Three letters of recommendation from supervisors familiar with your clinical work
- Letter from your internship training director verifying on-track completion of internship
- If Internship TD is writing one of your reference letters, please ask TD to verify on-time completion of internship.
- A letter from your dissertation advisor or Director of Clinical Training verifying you are expected to complete or have already completed your dissertation by the end of your internship. This letter should also indicate that your doctoral degree has been, or will be, completed before the start of the residency
- Graduate Transcript
Questions regarding the residency can be directed to:
Alexis Kulick, Ph.D., ABPP
Director of Psychology Training
Email: Alexis.Kulick@va.gov
Phone:
Eligibility Requirements
Health Professions Trainees (HPTs) are appointed as temporary employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs. As such, HPTs are subject to laws, policies, and guidelines posted for VA staff members. There are infrequent times in which this guidance can change during a training year which may create new requirements or responsibilities for HPTs. If employment requirements change during the course of a training year, HPTs will be notified of the change and impact as soon as possible and options provided. The VA Training Director for your profession will provide you with the information you need to understand the requirement and reasons for the requirement in timely manner.
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) adheres to all Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action policies. As a Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Health Professions Trainee (HPT), you will receive a federal appointment following the selection process, and the following requirements will apply prior to that appointment
- U.S. Citizenship. VA is unable to consider applications from anyone who is not currently a U.S. citizen. Verification of citizenship is required following selection. All interns and fellows must complete a Certification of Citizenship in the United States prior to beginning VA training.
- U.S. Social Security Number. All VA appointees must have a U.S. social security number (SSN) prior to beginning the pre-employment on-boarding process at the VA.
- Selective Service Registration. A male applicant born after 12/31/1959 must have registered for the draft by age 26 to be eligible for any US government employment, including selection as a paid VA trainee. Male applicants must sign a pre-appointment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration before they can be processed into a training program. For additional information about the Selective Service System, and to register or to check your registration status visit https://www.sss.gov/.
- Fingerprint Screening and Background Investigation. All HPTs will be fingerprinted and undergo screenings and background investigations. Additional details about the required background checks can be found at the following website: http://www.archives.gov/federal-register/codification/executive-order/10450.html
- Drug Testing. Per Executive Order 12564, the VA strives to be a Drug-Free Workplace. HPTs are not drug-tested prior to appointment, however, are subject to random drug testing throughout the entire VA appointment period. You will be asked to sign an acknowledgement form stating you are aware of this practice. This form authorizes your drug test results to be shared with VA officials, and others who have a need to know. Failure to sign the authorization form may result in disciplinary action up to and including removal.
As a trainee subject to random drug testing, you should be aware of the following:
- Counseling and rehabilitation assistance are available to all trainees through existing Employee Assistance Programs (EAP) at VA facilities (information on EAP can be obtained from your local Human Resources office).
- You will be given the opportunity to submit supplemental medical documentation of lawful use of an otherwise illegal drug to a Medical Review Officer (MRO).
- VA will initiate termination of VA appointment and/or dismissal from VA rotation against any trainee who is found to use illegal drugs on the basis of a verified positive drug test or who refuses to be tested.
- Although medical and recreational use of cannabis is legal in the state of California, it is illegal for federal employees and trainees to use marijuana and its derivatives, including CBD, on or off duty.
- Please see VA Drug-Free Workplace Program Guide for Veterans Health Administration Health Professions Trainees
Additional information regarding eligibility requirements for appointment as a VA psychology HPT can be found at the following link:
Post-Doctoral Residency Program Tables
Date Program Tables are updated: 6/3/2026
Program Disclosures
As articulated in Standard I.B.2, programs may have “admission and employment policies that directly relate to affiliation or purpose” that may be faith-based or secular in nature. However, such policies and practices must be disclosed to the public. Therefore, programs are asked to respond to the following question.
*Note. Programs are not required by the Commission on Accreditation to provide all benefits listed in this table.
Post-Postdoctoral Activities
All graduating postdoctoral residents have successfully obtained licensure and employment. Many graduating postdocs continue to be actively engaged in scholarly activities. We feel confident that our Postdoctoral Training Program prepares postdocs for a wide range of positions consistent with our program’s aim.
Employment Agencies include:
- Atlanta VA
- Austin VA
- CBT California (private practice)
- COPE Psychological Center (group practice)
- Didi Hirsch
- Independent Practice
- Kaiser Permanente
- Loma Linda VA
- Long Beach VA
- Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center
- Oxnard VA
- San Diego VA, Center of Excellence for Stress and Mental Health (CESAMH)
- Sepulveda VA
- UCLA, Department of Behavioral Sleep Medicine
- Ventura VA
- West LA VA
- WJB Dorn VA (South Carolina)
Program Setting
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System
The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (GLA) is one of the largest healthcare system within the Department of Veterans Affairs. It is one component of the VA Desert Pacific Healthcare Network (VISN22) offering services to Veterans residing in Southern California, New Mexico, Arizona, and Southern Nevada. GLA consists of a tertiary care facility (West Los Angeles VA), two large ambulatory care centers (Sepulveda VA and the Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center), and eight community based outpatient clinics. The GLA VA Healthcare System provides comprehensive ambulatory and tertiary care to Veterans in five counties in Southern California, with 716 beds, over 4500 employees and an annual operating budget of over $1.1 billion.
In fiscal year 2025, GLA provided medical and mental health services to nearly 89,000 Veterans residing in the primary service area, including Los Angeles County, which has the largest concentration of Veterans of any county in the United States. The patients seen for mental health services in GLA were 87% male and 13% female (of note: limited dichotomous category). In terms of age, 42% were older than 65, 28% were between 45 and 64, and 29% were between the ages of 24 and 44. In terms of ethnoracial background, patients seen were 51% White, 20% Latinx; 18% Black/African American; , 5% Asian, 2% Pacific Islander, and 1% American Indian or Native American.
GLA provides a full spectrum of primary and tertiary inpatient and ambulatory care services, including acute, sub-acute, rehabilitation, extended care, mental health services, telehealth and home healthcare. GLA is one of 23 national Polytrauma Network Sites (PNS) that serves Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation New Dawn (OEF/OIF/OND) Veterans who have complex medical and psychological injuries, including traumatic brain injury. GLA's Homeless Program has been designated as a Homeless Program Center of Excellence. To find out more about GLA, please go to https://www.va.gov/greater-los-angeles-health-care/.
GLA directs the Department of Veterans Affairs' largest educational enterprise. It serves as a training site for 61 ACGME-approved medical residency programs offering 349 residency positions and is affiliated with more than 45 colleges, universities and vocational schools. In addition, the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) sponsors eight medical fellowship positions. GLA sponsors a total of 85 positions in associated health training programs that include dentistry, podiatry, optometry, pharmacy, clinical psychology, social work and dietetics. GLA is also the site for the Advanced Practice Nursing programs sponsored by local universities. Primary university affiliates include the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine and the USC School of Medicine.
GLA has numerous VA and NIH funded Clinical Research Centers, for example THRIVe: Toward Homelessness Recovery & Integration for Veterans, Health Services Research & Development, the VA Geriatric Research, Education, & Clinical Center (GRECC), the Health Service Area (HSA) 5.3 Mental Illness Research, Education, & Clinical Center (MIRECC), the Parkinson's Disease Research, Education, & Clinical Center (PADRECC), the VA Health Services Research Center of Excellence for the Study of Provider Behavior, the Center for Ulcer Research & Education (CURE), a VA/UCLA Consortium for gastrointestinal research; and the VA/UCLA Center for the Neurobiology of Stress.
VA Greater Los Angeles is a designated Center of Innovation for the national Office of Patient Centered Care and Healthcare Transformation. Our Integrative Health and Healing Center offers a wide variety of clinical programs for Veterans and staff. Psychologists play a leading role in implementing evidence-based integrative modalities of care, training interprofessional staff to provide these interventions, and conducting quality improvement and funded research studies on integrative care outcomes. Some of the modalities include mindfulness-based interventions, Tai Chi, yoga, acupuncture and introductory courses for integrative self-management practices. GLA has a fully developed Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction program (MBSR) for Veterans and staff with an ongoing retreat practice for our Veteran graduates.
Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center
The Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center (SACC), located in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles, is part of the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System. SACC is a fully independent, though integrated component of the educational mission of GLA. SACC is the major outpatient facility that provides care to the Veterans living in Northern Los Angeles. Following the earthquake in 1994, Sepulveda redefined its mission to become a comprehensive ambulatory care, education, and research facility. From an old-style traditional VA Medical Center, SACC has emerged as a facility in tune with contemporary and innovative health care delivery approaches and interdisciplinary collaboration. SACC offers a comprehensive array of services that supports the primary care program. These services include a wide spectrum of on-site ambulatory care activities for internal medicine, neurology, and specialty ambulatory surgery services, comprehensive psychiatry and psychology services, including alcohol and substance use treatment, dentistry, social services, rehabilitation medicine, audiology, speech pathology, prosthetics services, and comprehensive homeless services. There is also a 40-bed academic nursing home care unit on the campus.
SACC is recognized for special programs, including Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Care Program (GRECC) and the Women's Health Program. SACC is unique for its expertise in primary, managed care education, and is a site for national VA PRIME medical residents and associate health trainees. Sepulveda's strong academic affiliation with UCLA Schools of Medicine, Dentistry and Nursing assures a progressive, high-quality healthcare environment. As a teaching facility, education and training are prominent at SACC. Most members of the medical staff hold clinical and/or academic appointments at local academic institutions. Psychology is an independent discipline, but a fully integrated and respected component of the overall mental health and medical services.
SACC serves a diverse patient population. While the population is predominately male, we make every effort to ensure that the trainees see a varied sample of patients. Efforts to reach out to women Veterans have resulted in an increased number of female patients and specialized women's clinics to address their unique needs.
The Psychology Department at the VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center has a strong commitment to and a long history of providing training. In addition to our postdoctoral residency training program, which was APA accredited in 2018, we have a highly competitive (~130 applications annually) doctoral internship program, which has been accredited by APA since 1979. Our psychology internship program provides one-year, full-time, clinical training to seven doctoral interns in the context of a general track and a neuropsychology track. In addition, the training program selects 6-8 pre-interns each year, all of whom receive at least nine months of supervised training in different clinical rotations. Postdoctoral residents will have a chance to provide layered supervision to our junior trainees.
Of the 33 clinical psychologists on staff at Sepulveda, 29 provide clinical supervision in the psychology training program. All psychologists on staff are licensed, are from APA-accredited doctoral programs in clinical or counseling psychology, have completed an APA-accredited doctoral internship, and most supervisors have completed postdoctoral residency programs. Many supervisors hold clinical and academic appointments at local institutions, including the University of California, Los Angeles and Pepperdine University. Psychologists at the Sepulveda VA engage in a variety of roles in interprofessional outpatient medical and mental health settings, with many staff members involved in program and service leadership positions.
Training Aims, Model, and Program Philosophy
The aim of the Postdoctoral Residency Training Program is to promote advanced competencies necessary for the independent practice of psychology in healthcare settings specializing in the assessment and treatment of patients with behavioral and mental health problems. The VA Sepulveda Psychology training program offers a breadth of training opportunities through supervised patient care and didactics. Our developmental training model takes into consideration that postdoctoral residents arrive with varying degrees of experience. We strive to build upon baseline skills and competency benchmarks acquired during the doctoral internship year. Thus, over the course of the postdoctoral year, the resident will be granted more autonomy and responsibility in an organized and developmentally sensitive sequence.
The residency is learning oriented, and training considerations take precedence over service delivery. Because residents enter the program with varying levels of experience and knowledge, training experiences are tailored so that a resident starts at an appropriate level of independence and clinical responsibility. Supervisors engage in direct observation of residents’ clinical activities throughout the training year to determine level of clinical skill and supervision required (e.g., room, area, available). Residents receive a minimum of four hours of supervision each week, two hours of which are individual, face-to-face supervision and two hours of which are group supervision. Complementing basic supervision, through the process of working closely with a number of different Psychology Service supervisors, residents are also exposed to role modeling and mentoring on an ongoing basis. Residents provide layered supervision to pre-interns in the residents’ focus area, and they receive supervision on their supervision of the trainees, both in a weekly seminar format and in individual supervision with their primary supervisor(s). Residents also provide consultation to psychology interns and trainees in other services (e.g., social work and psychiatry residents).
Our residency program is based on the practitioner-scholar model of training. Our program emphasizes the application of current scientific knowledge to the professional delivery of services. This emphasis is reflected in the content of training experiences, which include training in evidence-based practices, such as:
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Biofeedback
- Brief Behavioral Treatment for Insomnia (BBTi)
- Cognitive Behavioral Conjoint Therapy for PTSD (CBCT-PTSD)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) for anxiety, chronic pain, depression, insomnia, nightmares and substance use disorders
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Concurrent Treatment of PTSD and Substance Use Disorders Using Prolonged Exposure (COPE)
- Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) skills
- Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP)
- Gottman Method of Couples Therapy
- Imagery Rehearsal Therapy (IRT)
- Integrated CPT for Concurrent PTSD and SUD (ICPT)
- Integrative Behavioral Couples Therapy (IBCT)
- Integrative Health and Healing modalities (IHH)
- Interpersonal Therapy (IPT)
- Interpersonal Therapy for Reproductive Mental Health (IPT for RMH)
- Matrix Model for Substance Use Disorders
- Mindfulness Based Relapse Prevention (MBRP)
- Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) and other Mindfulness approaches
- Motivational Interviewing (MI)
- Problem Solving Therapy for Primary Care
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
- Processing Emotions in Primary Care (PE-PC)
- Reminiscence Therapy
- Skills Training in Affective and Interpersonal Regulation (STAIR)
- Written Exposure Therapy (WET)
The VA system continually disseminates trainings on cutting-edge EBPs based on the current scientific literature. Our training supervisors are highly motivated to seek additional training in newer modalities and pass this training onto their supervisees. Nearly all of our training supervisors are VA certified in one or more evidence-based practice modalities. Supervisors are also highly skilled in providing training in these methods with a multicultural lens, assisting trainees in adapting and modifying EBPs for diverse clients based on clients’ cultural factors and values.
The training program includes seminars that focus on theoretical as well as applied aspects of clinical work. Resident-only seminars include a weekly Supervision of Supervision Seminar to discuss the process of providing layered supervision to pre-interns, and a monthly clinical research seminar to provide training in Quality Improvement protocols and to review and evaluate research underlying the development of clinical practice guidelines. Postdoctoral residents attend additional seminars with interns, including a weekly Psychology Training Seminar and a monthly Supervision Seminar (separate from the Supervision of Supervision Seminar). Residents are also responsible for presenting/teaching, and in some cases, organizing various seminars. Finally, residents participate in program development activities, quality improvement projects, and numerous didactics and seminars offered through the VA.
Program Goals and Objectives
Postdoctoral residency training focuses on the nine Profession-Wide Competencies, and residents are expected to obtain increasing proficiency in these areas as the year progresses. The broad range of clinical and demographic diversity in our training setting provides an exceptional environment for developing these competencies.
- Integration of science and practice – residents will demonstrate the substantially independent ability to critically evaluate and disseminate research or other scholarly activities (e.g., case conference, presentation, publications) at the local (including the host institution), regional, or national level.
- Ethical and legal standards – residents will demonstrate knowledge of and act in accordance with each of the following: (i) the current version of the APA Ethical Principles of Psychologists and Code of Conduct; (ii) Relevant laws, regulations, rules, and policies governing health service psychology at the organizational, local, state, regional, and federal levels; and (iii) relevant professional standards and guidelines. Residents will recognize ethical dilemmas as they arise and apply ethical decision-making processes in order to resolve the dilemmas. Residents will conduct themselves in an ethical manner in all professional activities.
- Individual and cultural diversity – residents will demonstrate understanding of how their own personal/cultural history, attitudes, and biases may affect their understanding and interaction with different people. Residents will demonstrate knowledge of the current theoretical and empirical knowledge base as it relates to addressing diversity in all professional activities including research, training, supervision/consultation, and service. Residents will integrate awareness and knowledge of individual and cultural differences in the conduct of professional roles (e.g., research, services, and other professional activities). Residents will apply a framework for working effectively with areas of individual and cultural diversity not previously encountered. Residents will learn to work effectively with individuals whose group membership, demographic characteristics, or worldviews create conflict with their own. They will demonstrate the ability to independently apply their knowledge and demonstrate effectiveness in working with the range of diverse individuals and groups encountered during residency, tailored to the learning needs and opportunities consistent with the program’s aim(s).
- Professional values and attitudes – residents will behave in ways that reflect the values and attitudes of psychology, including integrity, deportment, professional identity, accountability, lifelong learning, and concern for the welfare of others. They will engage in self-reflection regarding their personal and professional functioning; engage in activities to maintain and improve performance, well-being, and professional effectiveness. Residents will be encouraged to actively seek and demonstrate openness and responsiveness to feedback and supervision. They will be expected to respond professionally in increasingly complex situations with a greater degree of independence as trainee progresses across levels of training.
- Communication and interpersonal skills – residents will develop and maintain effective relationships with a wide range of individuals, including colleagues, communities, organizations, supervisors, supervisees, and those receiving professional services. They will produce and comprehend oral, nonverbal, and written communications that are informative and well-integrated; demonstrate a thorough grasp of professional language and concepts. Residents will demonstrate effective interpersonal skills and the ability to manage difficult communication well
- Assessment – residents will select and apply assessment methods that draw from the best available empirical literature and that reflect the science of measurement and psychometrics; collect relevant data using multiple sources and methods appropriate to the identified goals and questions of the assessment as well as relevant diversity characteristics of the service recipient. They will interpret assessment results, following current research and professional standards and guidelines, to inform case conceptualization, classification, and recommendations, while guarding against decision-making biases, distinguishing the aspects of assessment that are subjective from those that are objective. Residents will communicate orally and in written documents the findings and implications of the assessment in an accurate and effective manner sensitive to a range of audiences.
- Intervention – residents will establish and maintain effective relationships with the recipients of psychological services. They will develop evidence-based intervention plans specific to the service delivery goals. They will implement interventions informed by the current scientific literature, assessment findings, diversity characteristics, and contextual variables. Residents will demonstrate the ability to apply the relevant research literature to clinical decision making. They will be expected to modify and adapt evidence-based approaches effectively when a clear evidence-base is lacking. Residents will evaluate intervention effectiveness and adapt intervention goals and methods consistent with ongoing evaluation.
- Supervision – residents will apply supervision knowledge in direct or simulated practice with psychology trainees, or other health professionals. Examples of direct or simulated practice examples of supervision include, but are not limited to, role-played supervision with others, and peer supervision with other trainees.
- Consultation and interprofessional/interdisciplinary skills – residents will demonstrate knowledge and respect for the roles and perspectives of other professions. They will apply this knowledge in direct or simulated consultation with individuals and their families, other health care professionals, interprofessional groups, or systems related to health and behavior.
Satisfactory completion of the postdoctoral residency meets postdoctoral supervised practice requirements for licensure in California. At the completion of training, our residents are prepared and expected to successfully obtain licensure and to function as competent, entry-level psychologists.
Postdoctoral Residency in Behavioral Sleep Medicine/Primary Care Mental Health Integration (BSM/PCMHI)
Program Structure
This program is accredited by the Society for Behavioral Sleep Medicine (SBSM). Training for the psychology resident will be focused in the Behavioral Sleep Medicine (BSM) Program and Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI) Clinic. The resident will spend approximately half of their clinical time in each of these two programs.
Behavioral Sleep Medicine (BSM) Program
The SBSM Accredited BSM program is located within the VAGLA/UCLA AASM Accredited Sleep Medicine Center as part of comprehensive patient-centered care program for sleep disorders. The resident will work closely with the supervising psychologists (all of whom have received board certification in behavioral sleep medicine) to deliver evidence-based treatments for a variety of sleep disorders including insomnia, circadian rhythm sleep/wake phase disorders, parasomnias, hypersomnolence, and to address adherence issues in the use of positive airway pressure therapy (“CPAP”) in Veterans with obstructive sleep apnea. The resident will also have opportunities to participate in BSM-specific research activities. The main activities will include the following:
Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic (BSM: 8 hours per week): The resident will spend 8 hours per week in the BSM clinic. The primary focus of the clinic is the assessment and treatment of patients diagnosed with insomnia disorder using Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I), the gold-standard treatment for insomnia. The BSM clinic follows the case conceptualization-based approach that is disseminated by the VA Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention. This clinical program was developed and implemented by a Diplomate of the American Board of Behavioral Sleep Medicine who is also a National Expert Trainer and Subject Matter Expert for the VA’s National Provider training program in CBT-I (Dr. Jennifer Martin).
The resident will begin the training year by attending a 1.5-day intensive training on CBT-I led by Dr. Sarah Kate McGowan and by Dr. Austin Grinberg, who are both VA national CBT-I roll out consultants. This training is the same training VA staff psychologists attend as part of the VA national evidence-based psychotherapy roll out of CBT-I and, combined with clinical cases seen in the BSM clinic, will allow for the resident to meet equivalency training status as a certified CBT-I provider in the VA system should the resident decide to continue on to a staff position within the VA.
The resident will gain expertise in delivering CBT-I including how to modify the treatment in special populations including patients with comorbid PTSD, mild neurocognitive disorder, and serious mental illness. Based on clinical need and resident interest, residents may also be involved in delivering behavioral treatments to patients with other sleep disorders, including circadian rhythm sleep-wake disorders (delayed/advanced sleep wake phase disorders), nightmare disorder, and narcolepsy. Additionally, the resident will also have the opportunity to gain proficiency in addressing issues related to Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) adherence including Motivational Interviewing targeting adherence to CPAP treatment and exposure-based CPAP desensitization protocols. These clinical experiences may be combined with time spent in the BSM clinic or for up to 2 hours per week outside based on resident interest and supervisor approval. The resident will also co-lead a BSM clinic orientation group with one of the BSM supervisors designed to help Veterans participate in shared decision making about engagement in BSM services (1 hour per week).
Behavioral Sleep Medicine Didactics (2-3 hours): Residents will participate in behavioral sleep medicine-focused continuing education (CE). Didactics include local trainings through the VAGLA sleep medicine clinic and grand rounds at UCLA as well as remote/virtual didactic training opportunities including quarterly training through the VA-ECHO Sleep Group and weekly BSM-focused virtual trainings through the University of Arizona department of Psychiatry. The resident will also have the opportunity to attend the annual APSS Sleep conference (usually occurs in June).
Clinical Research (8 hours): There is a thriving behavioral sleep medicine clinical research program at SACC, and the resident will have the opportunity to engage in scholarly writing and to work directly with study investigators to deliver manual-based interventions within IRB-approval protocols. Due to requirements for research credentialing, the early months of the training year will typically focus on completing required trainings in human subjects research and scholarly activities that do not involve contact with human subjects. These activities will be based on the resident’s interests and may include:
- Conceptualizing and writing a book chapter or review article
- Participating in development of treatment manuals, patient materials or other activities in preparation for new clinical research projects
- Analysis of de-identified data from prior studies
- Writing and submitting an abstract for presentation at a scientific meeting or conference
- Contributing to peer-reviewed manuscripts
The remainder of the year (after research credentialing is complete) will provide an opportunity to learn “hands on” about clinical research and to participate in ongoing studies as a study therapist or in other activities that include interaction with research subjects. While the available opportunities vary by year, current opportunities include:
- Delivery of CBT-I to older Veterans and women Veterans with comorbid insomnia disorder and PTSD (VA and NIH funded clinical trials)
- Delivery of an ACT-based intervention to Veterans with comorbid insomnia disorder and PTSD (VA-funded clinical trial)
SBSM Accreditation
The VA Sepulveda BSM/PCMHI fellowship is accredited by the Society of Behavioral Sleep Medicine. The accreditation status allows residents to be eligible to sit for the behavioral sleep medicine exam (DBSM) after completing their training year and obtaining licensure (note licensure is a requirement to sit for the exam).
Supervisors:
Austin Grinberg, Ph.D., DBSM (BSM clinic lead)
Megan Hoch, Ph.D.
Monica R. Kelly, Ph.D., DBSM (Primary supervisor for research activities)
Sarah Kate McGowan, Ph.D., DBSM
Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI)
SACC was an early adopter of Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI) and has consistently performed above national goals for mental health visits within primary care. The postdoctoral resident will be engaging in co-located collaborative care on an interprofessional primary care team, providing initial assessments to patients presenting with a wide variety of issues who may be experiencing their first contact with mental health services. Residents will have the opportunity to conduct brief (30 min.) functional assessments, to provide short-term interventions, and to consult with other providers in the primary care setting. Residents will also be involved in conducting groups, seeing patients during open access, and will be responsible for providing patients with psychoeducation, coping skills, and/or facilitating patients' involvement in the next step of their mental health treatment.
The resident will work closely with supervising psychologists to deliver brief interventions and to provide consultation services within an interprofessional team. Treatments delivered in PCMHI may target anxiety, depression, insomnia, history of trauma, adjustment disorders, chronic pain, and psychological factors related to chronic medical conditions. Additionally, residents may engage in diagnostic clarification and treatment planning to aid in making appropriate referrals to specialty mental health.
Residents will have various opportunities to work with interprofessional team members. There are opportunities for residents to co-facilitate primary care resident didactics on various mental health topics depending on the resident’s clinical interests. Past topics have included Motivational Interviewing in the Primary Care Setting, Overview of Evidence-Based Treatments, and Psychological Interventions for Coping with Chronic Pain. Residents will also have opportunities to participate in primary care education days and present on various mental health topics to primary care staff.
Residents in PCMHI function as junior colleagues on our interprofessional team. The resident will also provide layered supervision of the PCMHI pre-intern, and co-supervise group supervision for the Coping with Chronic Pain group. Additionally, the resident will attend the PCMHI monthly didactic and will have an opportunity to co-facilitate some topics.
Patients seen in the PCMHI clinic are treated on a brief basis (4-6, 30-minute sessions) using a variety of evidence-based treatment approaches which can include skills-based interventions, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Problem-Solving Therapy for Primary Care, Mindfulness-based psychotherapy, Brief Behavioral Treatment for Insomnia (BBT-I), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I), Imagery Rehearsal Therapy for Chronic Nightmares (IRT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Nightmares (CBT-N), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Headaches (CBT-HA), Skills Training in Affective & Interpersonal Regulation for Primary Care (STAIR-PC), and Motivational Interviewing (MI).
Specific behavioral medicine elements include:
Coping with Chronic Pain Group
- The resident will co-facilitate this 6-week group with interns rotating in Primary Care Mental Health Integration. Residents will provide psychoeducation about the biopsychosocial model and factors that affect chronic pain. Residents will train patients to use pain management strategies using techniques from both CBT and ACT approaches.
Time-Limited Individual Psychotherapy
- Residents will provide time-limited psychotherapy to Veterans with comorbid physical and mental health problems and to implement various evidence-based approaches and interventions. Patients present with a range of medical diagnoses and both preexisting and newly diagnosed mental health issues.
Supervisors:
Kaddy Revolorio, Psy.D. (Primary Supervisor for PCMHI)
Diego Esparza-Duran, Ph.D.
Postdoctoral Residency in Trauma
Program Structure
Training for the psychology residents will be focused primarily in Trauma Recovery Services (TRS). The mission of TRS is to provide assessment and evidence-based treatment to Veterans diagnosed with PTSD. TRS serves Veterans of all genders who present with a broad range of trauma experiences, including military and non-military trauma, combat-related trauma, military sexual trauma, interpersonal violence, childhood trauma, and complex trauma presentations.
This residency provides advanced, specialized training in the assessment and treatment of PTSD, as well as co-occurring substance use disorders. A unique feature of this program is its emphasis on both clinical excellence and professional development, offering residents extensive experience in evidence-based trauma-focused treatment, interdisciplinary collaboration, and intentional training in clinical supervision through a layered supervision model.
Residents will learn to conduct comprehensive assessments and differential diagnosis of PTSD and co-occurring conditions using gold-standard measures, including the Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale for DSM-5 (CAPS-5). Through direct clinical experience, residents gain expertise in case conceptualization, treatment planning, and determining appropriate levels of care and evidence-based treatment recommendations. Using a collaborative, Veteran-centered approach, residents develop individualized treatment plans that integrate diagnostic findings, patient preferences, and shared decision-making principles.
The core aspect of TRS will be trauma-focused work. The resident will be trained to deliver evidence based treatments for PTSD and co-occurring disorders, including:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
- Concurrent Treatment of PTSD and Substance Use Disorders (COPE)
- Integrated CPT for concurrent PTSD and SUD (ICPT)
- Written Exposure Therapy (WET)
Depending on resident interest and availability of cases, there may also be opportunities to provide Cognitive Behavioral Conjoint Therapy for PTSD (CBCT-PTSD). Treatment may also include stabilization, with a focus on helping the Veteran obtain greater coping skills and symptom-specific management (e.g., STAIR, anger management, stress management, CBT-I, CBT-N, CBT-SUD, CBT, IRT, or relaxation).
TRS also offers an accelerated treatment option known as the H.O.P.E. Track (Helping Overcome PTSD Efficiently). This track provides Veterans with intensive care through individual CPT/PE/COPE/ICPT sessions three times per week. Trainees will have the opportunity to deliver accelerated CPT/PE/COPE/ICPT as part of this track, contingent on patient participation, gaining valuable experience in evidence-based treatment within an accelerated outpatient model.
Finally, residents will have the opportunity to develop foundational supervision skills through a layered supervision experience with a pre-intern trainee. With support and oversight from licensed supervisors, residents will facilitate weekly supervision meetings focused on trauma-focused assessment and individual psychotherapy cases. Responsibilities may include leading case discussions, reviewing recorded psychotherapy sessions, editing notes, and providing developmentally appropriate feedback to support the trainee’s clinical growth. This experience offers residents a valuable opportunity to deepen their understanding of effective supervision practices while strengthening leadership and teaching skills within the context of evidence-based PTSD care.
Thus, residents in TRS are expected to:
- Learn to accurately diagnose PTSD using the CAPS-5 and assess co-occurring PTSD and SUD
- Develop individualized treatment plans with Veterans based upon the diagnostic assessment and shared decision making with consideration for the Veteran’s goals
- Learn and deliver evidence-based psychotherapy for PTSD, as well as integrated PTSD/SUD treatment
- Address contextual factors in assessment, treatment, and consultation
- Provide symptom-specific management interventions for comorbid conditions, such as chronic pain, insomnia, nightmares, or anxiety
- Facilitate connection to community resources and alternative care modalities, as appropriate
- Learn to be an effective clinical supervisor through layered supervision of a pre-intern trainee
- Function as part of an interprofessional team to support the delivery of services
As a part of TRS, residents function as junior colleagues; they conduct assessments and treatment planning, provide individual psychotherapy, provide layered clinical supervision of junior trainees, and participate as part of an interprofessional team. While the focus is on individual psychotherapy, there is an opportunity to lead groups (e.g., MST, Logotherapy, STAIR, Anger Management, PTSD Family Support and Education).
Given the high rates of substance use disorders (SUD) in Veterans with PTSD, it is important that trauma providers have experience with the evaluation and treatment of SUDs. Therefore, the resident will participate in the Addictive Behaviors Clinic (ABC) for 6 hours a week (up to 10 hours a week if resident chooses the ABC elective training) throughout the year. ABC offers an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) to Veterans of all genders and ages who misuse alcohol, opioids, cocaine, amphetamines, and/or other substances. Most patients have comorbid psychological problems. Patients in the IOP are required to commit to a minimum of 14 weeks of 3 days/week treatment, and many continue in aftercare treatment for a year or longer. Therapeutic interventions are recovery-oriented and include evidence-based treatment of early recovery and relapse prevention skills through Matrix model of treatment, as well as DBT skills-based emotions management groups and CBT skills-based groups. The resident will have the opportunity to conduct assessments, lead a group, and provide psychotherapy (often for Veterans with co-occurring substance use and PTSD).
Residents participate in and have an opportunity to help coordinate the GLA Trauma Psychology Seminar, which is a virtual weekly didactic attended by GLA VA staff, Vet Center therapists, and trainees (pre-interns, interns and postdoctoral residents) across all GLA sites who are interested in the assessment and treatment of PTSD. The seminar, which is led by a variety of guest speakers, focuses on increasing understanding of trauma/PTSD, reviewing evidence-based approaches for assessing and treating PTSD, examining both practice and theoretical issues in the treatment of PTSD, and discussing emerging new knowledge in the field of trauma psychology.
Residents attend and participate in a weekly TRS Case Consultation meeting with TRS staff members that focuses on deepening our knowledge and understanding of case conceptualization and evidence-based trauma-focused assessment and treatment. Discussions include the influence of therapists’ diversity factors when providing trauma-focused care, as well as utilizing case conceptualization approaches and effectively adapting trauma-focused interventions to better serve our diverse patients.
Elective Training in the Trauma Residency:
In addition to the core training activities in TRS, there will be opportunities for one 12-month or two 6-month electives. These training opportunities are 4 to 4.5 hours per week and include .5 to 1 hour of supervision.
Addictive Behaviors Clinic
- The resident can engage in additional time providing individual and group psychotherapy with Veterans in substance use treatment. Residents may choose to facilitate the following group: Healthy Habits:
- This group is based on the Group Treatment for Substance Abuse: A Stages-of Change Therapy Manual (Velasquez, et al., 2001) protocol and CBT for Substance Use Disorders Among Veterans (DeMarce, et al., 2014), modified to be an open drop-in group. This group offers strategies based on the transtheoretical model of behavior change for Veterans who are thinking about reducing or modifying their current use of substances.
Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic
- Residents can offer individual psychotherapy in a Pulmonary Sleep Disorders Clinic working closely with sleep medicine physicians and other healthcare providers to manage patients with multiple sleep-related difficulties. The primary treatment modality will be CBT for Insomnia (CBT-I), although there may be opportunities for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for nightmares, and other sleep disorder treatments. This elective is 4.5 hours per week.
Supervisors for Postdoctoral Residency in Trauma:
Alex Barrad, Psy.D.
Rosy Benedicto, Ph.D., ABPP
Xiaorui (Shirley) Chen, Psy.D.
Bobby Jakucs, Psy.D.
Melissa Lewis, Ph.D. (ABC program supervisor)
Shana Spangler, Psy.D.
Postdoctoral Residency in Women's Health: Reproductive Mental Health and Primary Care Mental Health Integration
Program Structure
Training for the psychology resident will be in the Women’s Health Clinic (WHC) with a focus on reproductive mental health (RMH) and primary care mental health integration (PCMHI). This residency is intended to build the resident’s capacity to work on interdisciplinary teams and provide evidence-based treatment to women and gender diverse Veterans with co-occurring medical and psychiatric diagnoses. Core elements of this residency include reproductive mental health services and brief behavioral health interventions.
The Women’s Health Clinic (WHC) at the Sepulveda VA is a comprehensive women’s health care center that provides primary and specialty (e.g., OB/GYN) care, as well as psychiatry, psychology, and social work services. The Veteran population seen in the WHC is diverse in terms of age, race, ethnicity, and sexual orientation. The Women’s Clinic also supports transgender men and women and non-binary individuals. Women and gender diverse Veterans present for mental health treatment with a range of psychiatric diagnoses such as mood disorders, anxiety disorders, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), substance use disorders, and personality disorders. A large subset of Women Veterans presents with single or multiple traumatic experiences, which include combat-related trauma, military sexual trauma (MST), and other non-military-related traumas (e.g., childhood trauma, intimate partner violence, racial discrimination). Common co-morbid medical diagnoses include musculoskeletal disorders, chronic pain, heart disease, and diabetes.
Residents will provide mental health services for women and gender diverse Veterans presenting with psychiatric diagnoses or increased distress in the context of reproductive life changes (e.g., peripartum, perimenopause, pregnancy loss, infertility, sexual difficulties). There will be an emphasis on conducting biopsychosocial assessments with a focus on conceptualizing the interactions between psychological and reproductive health factors and providing individual and group psychotherapy. Residents will be trained in evidence-based psychotherapies for reproductive mental health concerns, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Interpersonal Psychotherapy (IPT), and mindfulness-based interventions. There may be opportunities for specialized training in Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), including co-facilitation of an emotion regulation skills group for women Veterans referred through General Women’s Mental Health. Possible group therapy opportunities include postpartum depression prevention for pregnant Veterans, postpartum support, sexual health and wellbeing, and wellness during perimenopause.
Supervision of a junior trainee will occur within the context of WHC’s General Women’s Mental Health training program. Junior trainees (practicum students) will conduct biopsychosocial assessments and provide individual and group services for women and gender diverse Veterans who present for treatment with a range of psychiatric diagnoses such as mood, anxiety, trauma-related, and personality disorders as well as issues of grief, relational functioning, and reproductive mental health.
Within the WHC, there is a robust PCMHI program at multiple sites in which mental health providers offer PCMHI services in concert with the Women’s Health primary care providers. The postdoctoral resident will be engaged in co-located, collaborative care within the women’s health primary care team. Residents will have the opportunity to conduct brief (30 minute) functional assessments, provide short-term interventions (4-6, 30-minute sessions), and collaborate with other disciplines in the primary care setting. Treatments delivered in PCMHI may include CBT, CBT for Insomnia (CBTi), CBT for Substance Use Disorders (CBT-SUD), ACT, Processing Emotions in Primary Care (PE-PC), mindfulness-based interventions, and Motivational Interviewing (MI). Common presenting concerns in WH PCMHI include anxiety, depression, insomnia, trauma, adjustment disorders, grief and loss, chronic pain, pregnancy and postpartum-related concerns, and psychological factors related to chronic medical conditions. Additionally, residents may engage in diagnostic clarification and treatment planning to aid in making appropriate referrals to specialty mental health. Residents may also have opportunities to collaborate with interdisciplinary team members including social work, nursing, pharmacy, physical therapy, and dietician. Group therapy opportunities include Introduction to Relaxation and Mindfulness, Unified Protocol, and ACT for Anxiety.
Supervisors for Postdoctoral Residency in Reproductive Mental Health and PCMHI:
Rebecca Gitlin, Ph.D. (Primary Supervisor)
Lavina Ho, Ph.D.
Valerie Watts, Psy.D.
Residency Didactics for all Postdoctoral Positions
Clinical Research Seminar
This is a monthly, 60-minute seminar attended by residents. Content focuses on developing a knowledge base for the use of research in clinical practice. Specific topics include: quality improvement, (including support in conducting a QI project during the fellowship year), understanding and using clinical trials to inform practice, discussion of representativeness of different patient groups in clinical research, and understanding how clinical practice guidelines are developed from research findings.
Facilitator: Monica R. Kelly, Ph.D., DBSM
Psychology Training Seminar
This is a weekly, 60-minute seminar on a broad range of issues related to professional development, attended by interns and residents. Speakers are different each week and topics include: Laws and Ethics, Licensure Preparation, Military Culture, Wellness/Self Care, How to Start a Private Practice, and Hiring Opportunities in the VA, among others. Additionally, the residents will be responsible for providing presentations on reporting laws and postdoc preparation.
Coordinator: Varied
Supervision Seminar
This is a monthly, 90-minute seminar designed to provide postdoctoral residents and interns with training in evidence-based supervision practice to develop supervision competency. Seminars include formal didactic presentations, assigned readings, exercises, case discussions, self-assessments, and role-plays. Topics include APA Guidelines for Clinical Supervision, models and theories of supervision, roles and responsibilities, the supervisory relationship, legal and ethical issues, diversity, reflective practice, and evaluation and feedback.
Facilitator: Joy Y Lin, Psy.D.
Supervision of Supervision Seminar
This is a weekly, 60-minute group supervision/seminar and is attended by the postdoctoral residents who are supervising pre-interns. While the Supervision Seminar provides training and didactics in supervision practice, this seminar aims to provide a structure within which to review pre-interns’ progress as well as those students’ clinical care of patients. Through a group supervision format, Psychology Postdoctoral Residents will have an opportunity to engage in group discussions regarding the process of developing as a competent supervisor, refine their general supervisory stance, and receive input/feedback on their supervisory skills, including but not limited to giving feedback, discussing challenges, and noticing parallel processes.
Co-Facilitators: Joy Y. Lin, Psy.D. and Kaddy Revolorio, Psy.D.
Additional Didactics
In addition to program-sponsored didactics listed above, there are numerous educational opportunities at the Sepulveda VA. There are weekly colloquia in Geropsychology and Geriatrics, Grand Rounds in Medicine, UCLA Grand Rounds, and several full-day workshops offered for GLA psychologists and trainees. Topics typically include Law and Ethics; Supervision; and other topics of interest, such ACT, DBT, Mindfulness Meditation, Telehealth, among others.
Schedule
For all postdoctoral residency positions, the schedule is 40 hours per week. The general expectation is that trainees spend, on average, 24 hours per week in patient care activities, which includes a minimum of 10 hours per week (or 25% of worked hours) in direct, face-to-face services, such as intake assessments, individual psychotherapy, and group psychotherapy. Other patient-care activities include: consultation, patient care conferences, interdisciplinary team meetings, and clinical support activities, including writing progress notes, assessment reports, and coordination of care. The remainder of their time is spent in receiving supervision (4 hours/week), providing supervision (4 hours/week), didactic trainings (3 hours/week), and research-related activities (2 hours/week). Thus, it is clear from the structure of our program that resident training requirements take precedence over service delivery and revenue generation. All clinics operate with staff psychologists and are not dependent upon the presence of trainees to function, although the presence of trainees allows for greater patient capacity.
Supervision
Residents will have a different supervisor in each of the clinics in which they are working, but a primary supervisor will be assigned for the entire year. Residents will receive a minimum of four hours of supervision per week, at least two hours of which includes individual face-to-face supervision, one with the primary supervisor and the other with delegated supervisors. At least two hours per week will include group supervision with primary/delegated supervisors. The program employs a developmental model of training; there is more intensive supervision at the outset of the residency and at the beginning of each new clinical activity, with the goal of increasing the residents’ independence and ability to manage increasingly complex situations as their knowledge and skills develop. Supervision takes place through a number of different modalities, including co-therapy, direct observation, audiotape review, case presentations, role plays/response to vignettes, review of written work, review of test data, observations in interdisciplinary team meetings, and feedback from other staff members. Residents have the opportunity to observe supervisors providing services in many settings, especially at the outset of the rotation, and frequently serve as co-facilitators for group interventions
Supervision of Junior Trainees
Residents will also serve as supervisors to one of the pre-interns who will be working in the same clinical area. Residents will be encouraged to observe pre-interns’ clinical activities, review notes, listen to audiotapes/videotapes, meet for weekly, hour-long supervision sessions, provide constructive feedback to junior trainees, provide mentorship in areas of professional development, contribute to the bi-annual evaluations, and even write letters of recommendation. Residents will receive supervision on their supervision through a weekly seminar (Supervision of Supervision) in which they discuss the process of developing as a competent supervisor. Additionally, residents will discuss their pre-intern’s patients in weekly supervision with the resident’s primary supervisor.
Evaluation
Residents are asked to complete a self assessment at the beginning of the training year and again at the midpoint. This is done to promote self reflection, to identify gaps in training, and to develop goals and a plan for the residency year. The Residency Program encourages ongoing feedback among residents, supervisors, and the Training Committee. Staff members review residents’ progress at monthly staff meeting. Supervisors and residents complete formal, written, competency-based evaluations at the mid-point and end-point of the year-long with the expectation that feedback is an ongoing process throughout the year. These evaluations encourage communication, identify strengths and weaknesses, and set goals for training. Residents are required to complete evaluations of their supervisors, the clinical activities, the didactics, and their elective placements. The Training Program also solicits feedback from residents on programmatic issues informally throughout the year. Residents are scheduled to meet with the Director of Training on a monthly basis to discuss any problems, concerns, or suggestions for program improvement. Residents complete a formal program evaluation and an exit interview with the Director of Training at the completion of the year.
Sepulveda's goal is to provide a successful and rewarding training experience for all of our residents. The staff is highly committed to training, and we work to tailor the training program to meet each resident’s individual interests, needs, and goals.
Presentations
During the year, each resident will provide presentations in the context of the psychology training seminar on a number of topics related to laws and ethics as well as postdoctoral residency application procedures (for the interns). There are many opportunities for residents to provide formal presentations to the psychology department or other service providers within the context of the clinical placements.
Requirements for Completion
In order to maintain good standing in the program, residents must:
- Abide by the APA Ethical Principles and Code of Conduct and all VA policies, rules, and regulations
- Obtain ratings of 5 (“Approaching Autonomous Practice") or higher on 80% of items in each of the nine core competency areas, with no serious ethical violations at the mid-point of the year.
- Meet all administrative requirements
Criteria for Successful Completion of Residency:
- Completion of 2080 hours of supervised professional experience, to be completed in one year of full-time training
- It is required that a minimum of 25% of the resident’s worked hours be scheduled in direct patient care (10 hours of face-to-face care in a 40 hour/week)
- Satisfactory performance in all nine clinical competency areas. It is expected that as residents gain in knowledge and skill during the training year, they will be able to carry out more advanced tasks with greater independence. Successful completion of residency is determined by ratings of '6' (“Ready for Autonomous Practice”) or higher on 100% of items in all nine clinical competency areas, with no areas requiring remediation and no serious ethical violations.
- Didactic Training. Residents are required to attend required Psychology Seminars and Psychology Department workshops. In addition, residents must attend educational activities required on their rotations.
Why Choose the Sepulveda VA for Postdoctoral Residency Training?
We are certain that when reviewing Training Brochures for postdoctoral residencies, it can be difficult to determine how programs differ from one another. However, we are well acquainted with many programs and feel that the one at the Sepulveda VA stands out for many reasons; here are just a few of those reasons, and we are happy to elaborate further during the interview process:
Focus on Evidence-Based Modalities:
Most of the training experiences at the Sepulveda VA are empirically informed and nearly all training supervisors have been VA certified in one or more evidence-based practice modalities. In addition to this, several of the supervisors on staff at SACC are regional trainers and subject matter experts -- they are the ones training other supervisors throughout the VA system! Thus, trainees will have the benefit of learning from “the best” and will learn how to flexibly apply evidence-based protocols with fidelity and to employ measurement-based care strategies to assess treatment outcomes.
Quality of Supervision/Supervisors:
With the exception of a few supervisors, one of whom is ironically the Training Director, every other supervisor has trained at the Sepulveda VA in some capacity, whether it was during pre-internship, internship, or postdoc or all three! This speaks volumes about the environment at SACC; most trainees have such positive experiences that they end up wanting to stay on as staff members. Additionally, supervisors have the added perspective of being both a former SACC trainee and a current SACC supervisor, which can be very helpful. Finally, many of the Sepulveda supervisors hold high-level leadership positions in GLA as well as academic appointments at local universities and can therefore provide valuable mentorship to trainees regarding leadership development.
The Vibe:
Finally, and probably most importantly, one of the features that stands out about the Sepulveda VA the most is the vibe – created by the physical environment, the trainees, and the staff members. We have a beautiful campus that is jokingly referred to as “the country club of GLA,” with sprawling grounds, lots of foliage, views of mountains, and (some) lovely buildings. The Training Committee is committed to helping to create a collaborative, supportive, and cohesive residency class, which is done by scheduling shared didactics as well as social events to promote the development of that feeling.
The supervisors on staff are a collaborative, nurturing, and cohesive group of professionals who truly enjoy working and spending time with one another; trainees have remarked that they can feel and appreciate the respect, kindness, and support that supervisors convey toward one another and to the trainees. Finally, we would be remiss if we did not mention our potlucks for which we are regionally (and maybe even nationally!) known. We have some very talented chefs on staff who express their affection for their co-workers and trainees through food.
Facility and Training Resources
Residents will be provided with office space and computers necessary for patient care and administrative responsibilities. They will have full access to VA Medical Library services, the UCLA Biomedical Library, as well as VA Intranet and internet resources for clinical and research work. We have a comprehensive Psychology Assessment Lab, which includes a wide variety of psychological assessment instruments and scoring programs.
Administrative Policies and Procedures
Authorized Leave: The Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center's policy on Authorized Leave is consistent with the national standard. In the course of the year, residents accrue 13 vacation days and 13 sick days (4 hours of vacation and 4 hours of sick time are accrued every two-week pay period) and 11 paid holidays. Residents may request up to 5 days (40 hours) of educational leave/administrative absence (AA) for off-site educational activities. The following professional activities qualify: job interviews, conferences, pre-licensure seminars, licensing exams, and workshops outside of GLA.
Stipend: The stipend for the training year is $62,929.
Benefits: VA residents are eligible for health, dental, and vision insurance (for self, legally married spouses of any gender, and legal dependents). Trainees are also eligible for VA Childcare Subsidy Program and Public Transit Fare Benefits.
Due Process – All trainees are afforded the right to due process in matters of problematic behavior and grievances. A copy of our due process policy is available upon request.
Privacy policy: we will collect no personal information about you when you visit our website.
Self-Disclosure: We do not require residents to disclose personal information to the program administrators or clinical supervisors, except in cases where personal issues may be adversely affecting the residents' performance and such information is necessary to address any difficulties.
Family and Medical Leave: The residency program allows for parental leave as well as for leave in the event of serious illness. Family and Medical Leave are granted for the birth of a child and care of a newborn, or placement of a child with oneself for adoption or foster care; a serious health condition of a spouse, son or daughter, or parent; or one’s own serious health condition. Residents are required to complete the full 2080-hour requirement; any leave time will result in an extension of the training contract. Residents are encouraged to address any requests for leave with the Director of Training as early as possible.
Reasonable Accommodations: It is the policy of VA to provide reasonable accommodations to qualified applicants and employees with disabilities in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). SACC is committed to providing access for all people with disabilities and will provide accommodations, as needed. Residents are encouraged to address any questions regarding reasonable accommodations or the process for requesting such to the Director of Training. Additional information can also be found at the following websites:
Reasonable Accommodations (opm.gov)
Reasonable Accommodations - Office of Resolution Management, Diversity & Inclusion (ORMDI) (va.gov)
Liability Protection for Trainees: When providing professional services at a VA healthcare facility, VA-sponsored trainees acting within the scope of their educational programs are protected from personal liability under the Federal Employees Liability Reform and Tort Compensation Act 28, U.S.C.2679 (b)-(d).
Recent Postdoctoral Residents
*Represents additional postdoctoral positions obtained with Temporary Funding through OAA
Training Staff
Barrad, Alex, Psy.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor; Facility TeleMental Health Champion
Training Activities: Trauma Recovery Services
Undergraduate Program: University of California, San Diego, 2007
Doctoral Program: PGSP-Stanford Psy.D. Consortium (Clinical), 2013
Doctoral Internship: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, 2012-2013
Postdoctoral Residency: VA Loma Linda Healthcare System (Trauma), 2013-2014
Areas of Interest: Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, Treatment of Sleep Disorders, Evidence-Based Treatments, Substance Use Disorders
Certifications: Certified VA Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Prolonged Exposure (PE), and Cognitive Behavioral Conjoint Therapy (CBCT) for PTSD Provider
Orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral, Integrative
Benedicto, Rosy, Ph.D., ABPP
Training Roles: Supervisor
Training Activities: Trauma Recovery Services
Undergraduate Program: University of California, San Diego, 2006
Doctoral Program: University of Nebraska-Lincoln (Clinical), 2015
Doctoral Internship: West Los Angeles VA Healthcare Center, 2014-2015
Postdoctoral Residency: West Los Angeles VA Healthcare Center (Trauma Psychology), 2015-2016
Academic Affiliations: Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, UCLA
Board Certification: Behavioral and Cognitive Psychology (2021)
Areas of Interest: Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, Co-occurring Trauma and Substance Use Disorders, Family-Focused Approach to Treatment, Evidence-Based Practice
Certifications: Certified VA Prolonged Exposure (PE), Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), and Cognitive Behavior Therapy for Insomina (CBT-I) Provider; Peer-Reviewed PE Consultant by the Emory University Prolonged Exposure Consultant Training Program; Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Trained Provider
Orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral, Integrative
Chauhan, Falguni, Ph.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor
Training Activities: Geriatrics, Couples Therapy Clinic
Undergraduate Program: University of California Irvine, 1992
Graduate Program: Boston University, M.A., 1995
Doctoral Program: University of Houston (Counseling), 2007
Doctoral Internship: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, 2006-2007
Areas of Interest: Geropsychology, Couples Therapy, Home Based Primary Care, Neuropsychology, Dementia, Alzheimer’s Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, TBI, Family Therapy, Caregiver Stress, Individual and Group Therapy.
Certifications: Certified VA Integrative Behavioral Couples Therapy (IBCT) Provider; Gottman Methods Level I and 2; Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) Provider; Acceptance and Commitment Therapy for Depression (ACT-D) Provider; Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Depression (CBT-D) Provider.
Orientation: Eclectic/ Integrative
Chen, Xiaorui (Shirley), Psy.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor
Training Activities: Trauma Recovery Services
Undergraduate Program: University of California, Los Angeles, 2009
Doctoral Program: Pepperdine Graduate School of Education and Psychology (Clinical), 2017
Doctoral Internship: VA Loma Linda Healthcare System 2016-2017
Postdoctoral Residency: VA Loma Linda Healthcare System (Holistic MH), 2017-2018
Areas of Interest: Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, Posttraumatic Growth, Resiliency, MST, Family-Focused Approach to Treatment, Evidence-Based Treatments, Individual and Group Therapy.
Certifications: Certified VA Prolonged Exposure (PE), Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Written Exposure Therapy (WET), Skills Training in Affective and Interpersonal Regulation (STAIR), STAIR-Parenting, and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) Provider; Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Trained Provider
Orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral, Third Wave
Cummings, Camilla, Ph.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor
Training Activities: Women’s Health Clinic
Undergraduate Program: Portland State University, 2016
Doctoral Program: DePaul University, 2022
Doctoral Internship: Palo Alto VA, 2021-2022
Postdoctoral Fellowship: Health Services Research & Development, GLA VA, 2022-2024
Academic Affiliations: Clinical Instructor, UCLA; Core Investigator, GLA Center for the Study of Healthcare Innovation, Implementation & Policy (CSHIIP)
Areas of Interest: Homelessness and other Social Determinants of Health, Women’s Health, Health Services Research, Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, Mood and Anxiety Disorders, Sexual and Relational Functioning, Evidence-Based Treatments, Individual and Group Therapy.
Certification: Certified VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) Provider
Orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral, Third Wave
DeLeeuw, Charles E., Ph.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor; Chief, General Care Division
Activities: ACT Clinic
Undergraduate Program: Hope College, 2005
Doctoral Program: Fuller Graduate School of Psychology (Clinical), 2011
Doctoral Internship: Pacific Clinics, Arroyo FSP, 2010-2011
Postdoctoral Residency: VA Pacific Islands Health Care System, PTSD & SMI, 2011-2012
Areas of Interest: Acceptance and Commitment Therapy
Certifications: VA Acceptance and Commitment Therapy for Depression
Orientation: Third Wave CBT
Duman Serrano, Sarah, Ph.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor; Section Chief, Mental Health Community Care (Psychotherapy)
Training Activities: Health Psychology: Behavioral Medicine; Primary Care Mental Health Integration
Undergraduate Program: Yale University, 2000
Doctoral Program: USC Clinical Science (Clinical), 2010
Doctoral Internship: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, 2009-2010
Postdoctoral Residency: Women’s Health, UCLA/VA Greater Los Angeles, 2011-2012
Areas of Interest: Health Psychology, Integrative Medicine, Mindfulness, Biofeedback, Psychology in Medical Setting, Evidence-Based Treatments, Women Veterans, Individual and Group Therapy.
Certifications: Board Certified in Biofeedback, iRest Yoga Nidra Level I Teacher, VA CALM Mindfulness Facilitator, VA CALM Self-Compassion Facilitator; Certified VA Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (for Depression) Provider; Certified CBT-Chronic Pain Provider
Orientation: Cognitive Behavioral, Third Wave, Integrative
Engle, Krista, Ph.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor
Training Activities: Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)
Undergraduate Program: University of Pennsylvania, 2013
Doctoral Program: University of Colorado Colorado Springs (Trauma Track), 2022
Doctoral Internship: VA Long Beach, 2021-2022
Postdoctoral Residency: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, Trauma, 2022-2023
Areas of Interest: Trauma, PTSD, Complex PTSD, Sleep Disorders, Evidence-Based Practice, Measurement-Based Care, Individual and Group Therapy
Certifications: VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) Provider
Orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral, Integrative (Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, Dialectical Behavior Therapy)
Esparza-Duran, Diego, PhD.
Training Roles: Supervisor
Training Activities: Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI), Health Psychology: Behavioral Medicine
Undergraduate Program: Pomona College, 2007
Doctoral Program: University of Florida (Clinical), 2017
Doctoral Internship: Loma Linda University Medical Center, 2016-2017
Postdoctoral Residency: VA Loma Linda Ambulatory Care Center, PCMHI, 2017-2018
Areas of Interest: Behavioral Medicine/Health Psychology, Evidence-Based Practices, Chronic Pain, Sleep Disorders, Mindfulness, Individual and Group Therapy
Certifications: VA Co-located Collaborative Care (CCC) Provider, VA Prolonged Exposure for Primary Care Provider
Orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral
Gitlin, Rebecca, Ph.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor
Activities: Women’s Health Clinic, Reproductive Mental Health
Undergraduate Program: Wesleyan University, 2008
Doctoral Program: Palo Alto University, 2015
Doctoral Internship: Pacific Clinics, Arroyo FSP, 2014-2015
Postdoctoral Residency: Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, 2015-2016; VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, 2017-2018
Areas of Interest: Reproductive Mental Health, Behavioral Medicine/Health Psychology, Women’s Health, Intersectionality, Trauma-Informed Practice, Sexual and Gender Diversity, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy
Orientation: Third Wave Integrative, Feminist
Grinberg, Austin, Ph.D., DBSM
Training Roles: Supervisor and Evidence Based Psychotherapy Coordinator
Training Activities: Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic
Undergraduate Program: University of California, Los Angeles, 2009
Doctoral Program: University of Arizona (Clinical), 2017
Doctoral Internship: University of California, San Diego/VA San Diego Healthcare System, 2016-2017
Postdoctoral Residency: Psychosomatic/Behavioral Medicine, University of California, San Diego/VA San Diego Healthcare System, 2017-2018
Areas of Interest: Behavioral Medicine, Psychology in Medical Setting, Chronic Pain, Psycho-Oncology, Behavioral Sleep Medicine
Certifications: Certified VA Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) Provider and Consultant, Certified VA Co-located Collaborative Care (CCC) Provider, Certified VA Motivational Interviewing (MI) Provider, Diplomate of the Board of Behavioral Sleep Medicine
Orientation: Cognitive Behavioral, Integrative
Hoch, Megan, Ph.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor
Training Activities: Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic
Undergraduate Program: New York University, 2015
Doctoral Program: University of California, Los Angeles, 2024
Doctoral Internship: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, 2023-2024
Postdoctoral Residency: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center (PCMHI /BSM), 2024-2025
Areas of Interest: Behavioral Medicine, Behavioral Sleep Medicine, Chronic Stress
Orientation: Cognitive Behavioral, Third-Wave CBT, Integrative
Jakucs, Bobby, Psy.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor
Training Activities: Trauma Recovery Services
Undergraduate Program: Loyola Marymount University, 2008
Doctoral Program: Pepperdine Graduate School of Education and Psychology (Clinical), 2020
Doctoral Internship: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, 2019-2020
Areas of Interest: Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, Co-occurring Trauma and Substance Use Disorders Posttraumatic Growth, Resiliency, Evidence-Based Treatments, Spirituality, Existential Approaches to Treatment, Insight-oriented Treatments; Military Culture
Certifications: Certified VA Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Nightmares (CBT-N) Provider; Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Trained Provider
Orientation: CBT, ACT, Integrative (existential/meaning-focused)
Kaiser, Natalie, Ph.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor, Assistant Director of Psychology Training
Training Activities: Neuropsychology Clinic
Undergraduate Program: Pepperdine University, 2004
Doctoral Program: Loma Linda University (Clinical), 2011
Doctoral Internship: West Los Angeles VA Healthcare Center, Gero track 2010-2011
Postdoctoral Residency: West Los Angeles VA Healthcare Center GRECC Advanced Geriatric Fellowship, 2011-2013
Areas of Interest: Early-onset neurodegenerative conditions; Teleneuropsychology; Health Psychology: health disparities and healthy aging
Certifications: Certified VA Provider Integrative Behavioral Couples Therapy (IBCT); Certified VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
Orientation: Integrative
Kelly, Monica, Ph.D., DBSM
Training Roles: Supervisor, Clinical Research Seminar Co-Facilitator
Training Activities: Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic
Undergraduate Program: University of Arizona, Tucson, 2008
Doctoral Program: University of Arizona, Tucson (Clinical), 2018
Doctoral Internship: VA San Diego Healthcare System, 2017-2018
Postdoctoral Fellowship: Geriatrics/Research, Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center (GRECC), VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS), 2018-2021
Academic Affiliations: Assistant Professor of Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA); Research Health Scientist, VAGLAHS GRECC
Areas of Interest: Psychological Treatment of Insomnia, PTSD, Chronic Nightmares and Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders, Sleep Apnea, Geriatrics, Health Psychology, Motivational Interviewing
Certifications: Diplomate of the Board of Behavioral Sleep Medicine
Orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral, Integrative (Motivational Interviewing, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy with a focus on case conceptualization)
Kulick, Alexis D., Ph.D., ABPP/CN
Training Roles: Director of Psychology Training, Supervisor
Training Activities: Neuropsychology Clinic
Undergraduate Program: Brandeis University, 1996
Doctoral Program: Bowling Green State University (Clinical), 2001
Doctoral Internship: Southern Louisiana Internship Consortium, 2000-2001
Postdoctoral Residency: Kaiser Permanente, Oakland; Department of Behavioral Medicine, 2001-2002
Areas of Interest: Clinical Neuropsychology; Psychodiagnostic Assessment; Behavioral Medicine/Health Psychology; Pain Management
Certifications: Diplomate in Clinical Neuropsychology
Orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral, Integrative
Lewis, Melissa M., Ph.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor, Coordinator of Psychology Training Seminar
Training Activities: Addictive Behaviors Clinic
Undergraduate Program: University of San Francisco, 2001
Doctoral Program: Saint Louis University (Clinical), 2009
Doctoral Internship: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, 2008-2009
Postdoctoral Residency: University of California, San Diego/VA San Diego HCS, 2009-2010
Areas of Interest: Substance Use Disorders, Posttraumatic Stress Disorder; Severe Mental Illness; Psychodiagnostic Assessment; Evidence-Based Interventions
Certifications: Certified VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) Provider, Certified Cognitive Behavior Therapy for Substance Use Disorders (CBT-SUD) Provider, Certified VA Social Skills Training (SST) Provider
Orientation: Cognitive Behavioral, Integrative
Lin, Joy Y., Psy.D., MFT
Training Roles: Supervisor, Supervision Seminar Facilitator, Resident DEI Seminar Facilitator, Supervision of Supervision Seminar Co-Facilitator
Training Activities: Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)
Undergraduate Program: Columbia College, Columbia University, 1997
Doctoral Program: Pepperdine Graduate School of Education and Psychology (Clinical), 2019
Doctoral Internship: VA West Los Angeles 2018-2019
Postdoctoral Residency: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, 2019-2020
Areas of Interest: Diversity and Multicultural Psychology, Integrative Health, Anxiety Disorders, Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, Multicultural Supervision, Group Psychotherapy, Military Sexual Trauma, Women’s Health.
Certifications: Certified VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) Provider; Certified VA Prolonged Exposure (PE) Provider
Orientation: Multicultural, Integrative, Interpersonal
Lin, Michelle, Ph.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor
Training Activities: Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI)
Undergraduate Program: University of California, Irvine, 2013
Doctoral Program: Palo Alto University, 2020
Doctoral Internship: Veterans Affairs Pacific Islands Health Care System, 2019-2020
Postdoctoral Residency: VA Loma Linda Ambulatory Care Center, PCMHI, 2020-2021
Areas of Interest: Behavioral Medicine/Health Psychology, Evidence-Based Practices, Cultural Intersectionality, Trauma, Mindfulness, Sleep disorders, Individual and Group Therapy
Certifications: Certified VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) Provider, VA Co-located Collaborative Care (CCC) Provider
Orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral, Third Wave
McGowan, Sarah Kate, Ph.D., DBSM
Training Roles: Supervisor (Employed at WLA)
Training Activities: Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic
Undergraduate Program: Northwestern University, Chicago, 2008
Doctoral Program: University of Illinois, Chicago, 2013
Doctoral Internship: Boston Consortium in Clinical Psychology, VA Boston Healthcare System, 2012-2013
Postdoctoral Residency: Behavioral Sleep Medicine/Anxiety Clinic, University of California, San Diego/VA San Diego Healthcare System, 2014-2015
Areas of Interest: Behavioral Sleep Medicine, Behavioral Medicine
Certifications: Certified VA Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) Provider, Consultant and Local Trainer, Certified VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) Provider, Diplomate of the Board of Behavioral Sleep Medicine
Orientation: Cognitive Behavioral, Integrative, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy
Revolorio, Kaddy, Psy.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor, Supervision of Supervision Seminar Co-Facilitator, Director of Psychology Pre-Internship Training
Training Activities: Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI)
Undergraduate Program: University of California, Los Angeles, 2010
Doctoral Program: Pepperdine University (Clinical), 2017
Doctoral Internship: Southern Arizona VA Health Care System, 2016-2017
Postdoctoral Residency: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, PCMHI/B-Med, 2017-2018
Areas of Interest: Behavioral Medicine/Health Psychology, Evidence-Based Practices, Sleep Disorders, Mindfulness, Individual and Group Therapy
Certifications: Certified VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) Provider, Certified VA Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) Provider, VA Co-located Collaborative Care (CCC) Provider
Orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral, Third Wave, Integrative
Spangler, Shana, Psy.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor; Deputy ACOS, Mental Health, GLA
Training Activities: Trauma Recovery Services
Undergraduate Program: University of California, Los Angeles, 1998
Doctoral Program: Pepperdine University (Clinical), 2009
Doctoral Internship: W.G. “Bill” Hefner VA Medical Center, Salisbury, NC, 2008-2009
Postdoctoral Residency: University of California, San Francisco/VA San Francisco, PTSD/Substance Use, 2009-2010
Areas of Interest: Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, Sleep Disorders, Substance Use, Evidence-Based Interventions.
Certifications: Certified VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Interpersonal Psychotherapy (IPT), Motivational Interviewing (MI), and Prolonged Exposure (PE); Written Exposure Therapy (WET); Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Nightmares (CBT-N); Board Certified in Biofeedback (BCB)
Orientation: Cognitive-behavioral, Integrative
Stamps, W. Emma, Psy.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor
Training Activities: Memory Clinic
Undergraduate Program: Tulane University, 2008
Doctoral Program: Pepperdine University (Clinical), 2020
Doctoral Internship: VA West Los Angeles, Geriatric Track 2019-2020
Postdoctoral Residency: VA West Los Angeles, Neuropsychology, TBI/Polytrauma Track 2020-2022
Areas of Interest: Clinical Neuropsychology; Geriatrics, Traumatic Brain Injury
Orientation: Biopsychosocial, Psychodynamic, Integrative
Strother, Diane F., Ph.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor
Training Activities: Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)
Undergraduate Program: University of Washington, 2000
Doctoral Program: Fuller Graduate School of Psychology (Clinical), 2008
Doctoral Internship: Heritage Clinic: The Center for Aging Resources (2006-2008)
Postdoctoral Residency: Heritage Clinic: The Center for Aging Resources (2008-2009)
Areas of Interest: Geropsychology, Complex Grief, Treatment-Resistant Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, Moral Injury, Integrative Health, Hoarding, Interdisciplinary Work, Treatment Efficacy, EBPs
Certifications: Certified VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) Provider, Written Exposure Therapy (WET), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I)
Orientation: CBT, integrative, psychodynamic
Ulrich, Gillian, Ph.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor
Training Activities: Health Psychology Rotation: Hematology-Oncology Clinic
Undergraduate Program: Wake Forest University, 2015
Doctoral Program: University of Colorado Denver, Clinical Health Psychology, 2023
Doctoral Internship: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, 2022-2023
Areas of Interest: Psycho-Oncology, Health Psychology, Mental Health Integration in Medical Settings, Brief Interventions, Evidence-Based Practice, Mindfulness, Individual and Group Therapy.
Orientation: Integrative
Watts, Valerie, Psy.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor (Employed at WLA)
Training Activities: Women’s Health Clinic, PCMHI
Undergraduate Program: California State University, Long Beach 2018
Doctoral Program: Loma Linda University, 2023
Doctoral Internship: West Los Angeles VA Medical Center 2022-2023
Postdoctoral Fellowship: VA Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center, 2023-2024
Areas of Interest: Women’s Health, Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI), Substance Use Disorders, Reproductive Mental Health, Health Psychology, Individual and Group Therapy.
Certification: Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Substance Use Disorders
Orientation: Third Wave Integrative Therapy primarily drawing from spaces of CBT, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, and Mindfulness based services.
Directions to the Sepulveda VA
Driving Directions
From West LA
- 405 North to Nordhoff.
- Left onto Nordhoff
- Right onto Haskell
- Left onto Plummer
- Entrance to the Medical Center is on the right
From Ventura
- 101 South to the 405 North
- Exit at Nordhoff
- Left on Nordhoff
- Right on Haskell
- Left onto Plummer
- Entrance to the Medical Center is on the right
From Bakersfield
- Take the 99 or I-5 south to the I-5 to the 405 South
- Exit at Devonshire
- Right on Devonshire
- Left on Haskell
- Right on Plummer
- Entrance to the Medical Center is on your right
From Palmdale/Lancaster
- Take the 14 Freeway south to the I-5 to the 405 South
- Exit at Devonshire
- Left on Haskell
- Right on Plummer
- Entrance to the Medical Center is on the right