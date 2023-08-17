Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center - Psychology Training

Each General Track intern completes three rotations over the internship year. There are five rotations, and it is expected that all five are filled each trimester (rotations cannot accommodate more than one intern at a time). Time commitments for rotation-related clinical activities are 20 hours per week.

Addictive Behaviors Clinic

The Addictive Behaviors Clinic (ABC) offers an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) to Veterans, of all ages, who misuse alcohol, heroin, cocaine, amphetamines, and/or other substances. Most patients have comorbid psychological problems, especially comorbid Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Patients in the IOP are required to commit to a minimum of 14 weeks of 3 days/week treatment and many continue in aftercare treatment for a year or longer. Therapeutic interventions are recovery oriented and include evidence-based treatment of early recovery and relapse prevention skills through the Matrix model of treatment, as well as DBT skills-based emotions management groups and CBT skills-based groups. Veterans develop a network of community and support through this program.

Interns on this rotation participate as junior colleagues. Within the IOP, they lead psychoeducation groups, small and large therapy groups, administer and interpret self-report measures, and conduct individual psychotherapy while working within an interprofessional team to make both administrative and treatment decisions. Interns are encouraged to teach and to model adaptive behaviors, including self-awareness, boundary management, and accurate empathy. In addition to the IOP, trainees may also participate in harm reduction-based groups, which allow for contrast from the abstinence-based component of training, giving the trainee a chance to learn how to match treatment approaches with patient needs.

Individual therapy will include time-limited, evidence-based interventions for substance use disorders including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) for Substance Use Disorders (CBT-SUD) and other mental health conditions (e.g., CBT-Depression), mindfulness- and acceptance-based methods, and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) skills, among others. Interns will also have the opportunity to deliver evidence-based interventions for trauma and PTSD through ABC, including Concurrent Treatment of PTSD and SUDs using Prolonged Exposure (COPE) and Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) with additional relapse prevention skills. Individual therapy in ABC may also include support and assistance around Veterans’ interactions with the justice system and other life stressors.

The treatment team is drawn from various disciplines, including nursing, peer support, psychiatry, social work, and psychology. Learning to coordinate interdisciplinary care is an important focus of training on the rotation. Trainees are encouraged to develop and to model effective staff interactions, which patients can utilize to improve their own peer relationships. Interns on the ABC rotation may facilitate the following groups:

Matrix Model Groups

The Matrix Model is an evidence-based group treatment that focuses on early recovery and relapse prevention skills with the use of cognitive behavioral, motivational enhancement, psychoeducation, and 12-step facilitation techniques. Veterans attend three days per week, and this is the foundation of the IOP.

Aftercare Group

This is an ongoing group for Veterans who have completed the IOP, to provide extended support for Veterans in longer-term sobriety. While this group is more supportive in nature, topics are typically informed by Matrix topics.

Emotions Management Group

This group is based on Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Skills Training (Linehan, 2014). Group content will focus on core mindfulness, interpersonal effectiveness, emotion regulation, and distress tolerance skill building. The group has been modified to be ongoing and open.

Mindfulness-Based Relapse Prevention Group

This group is based on the Mindfulness-Based Relapse Prevention for Addictive Behaviors (Bowen, et al., 2011) protocol, modified to be an ongoing and open group in IOP. This group integrates mindfulness meditation practices with traditional relapse prevention skills.

The following group is optional pending intern interest:

Healthy Habits Group

This group is based on the Group Treatment for Substance Abuse: A Stages-of-Change Therapy Manual (Velasquez, et al., 2001) protocol and CBT for Substance Use Disorders Among Veterans (DeMarce, et al., 2014), modified to be an open drop-in group. This group offers strategies based on the transtheoretical model of behavior change for Veterans who are thinking about reducing or modifying their current use of substances.

The goals of psychology training on the rotation are to:

Understand and implement the techniques of abstinence-based, relapse-prevention and harm-reduction approaches to treat substance use disorders. Competently obtain substance use histories while assessing co-morbidities. Comprehend issues and treatment strategies for dual-diagnosis patients with special emphasis on PTSD. Improve individual and group therapy skills. Understand the role of consistency and modeling in team cohesion and with patients.

Adaptations to Rotation Activities During the COVID-19 Pandemic:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person intakes, individual therapy and group therapy were suspended to assure the safety of Veterans and staff. As such, ABC moved to the use of both VA Video Connect (VVC), a secure web-based video platform, and telephone to perform intakes and to deliver individual and group therapy.

With social distancing protocols continuing to change due to the pandemic, interactions with Veterans will remain flexible, with a mix of virtual and in-person groups and individual therapy. The SUD treatment team meetings will continue virtually.

Clinical Supervisor:

Melissa Lewis, Ph.D. (Primary Supervisor)

Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)

The Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP) is an interprofessional clinic designed to provide team-based mental health services to Veterans of all ages. Disciplines include psychology, psychiatry, social work, nursing, and medical support assistants (MSAs). In this setting, trainees will work with Veterans presenting with a variety of different diagnoses and participate in various aspects of treatment. Training activities include 1. Functioning within the context of an interprofessional team to conduct weekly initial assessments; 2. Providing individual psychotherapy to a wide range of patients; 3. Facilitating various groups as indicated by patient need and trainee availability (including CBT for Anxiety, DBT Skills, CBT for Depression); and 4. Participating in team conferences. Trainees may also engage in patient triage/crisis intervention with walk-ins/open access appointments, which would include risk evaluation and treatment planning (e.g., hospitalization and connecting with psychiatry).

BHIP provides recovery-based treatment for Veterans presenting with a range of pre-existing and newly diagnosed mental health issues, including depression, anxiety disorders (e.g., GAD, Panic Disorder, Social Anxiety Disorder, Agoraphobia), trauma- and stressor-related disorders, OCD, bipolar disorder, psychotic disorders, substance use, and personality issues, among others. Trainees will provide time-limited individual and group psychotherapy using various evidence-based approaches and interventions, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and exposure-based interventions, among others. Treatment is individualized to assist Veterans in achieving their personal goals in the community.

Referrals to BHIP come from across the GLA system and primarily include Primary Care-Mental Health Integration (PCMHI) providers, specialty mental health clinics, treatment providers outside of mental health, and from other VA systems.

Specific components of the BHIP rotation include

ACT Group

This is an elective component of the rotation, depending on trainee interests and availability. It is a four-week, transdiagnostic group designed to encourage values-driven and goal-oriented behavior. Interventions include mindfulness practices and other acceptance-based and experiential exercises. The focus of this group is to help patients build a better life based on their values, with the main goals of helping them: 1) accept what is out of their personal control; 2) clarify what is truly important and meaningful to them, and 3) commit to taking actions that enrich their lives. Patients are seen for a range of clinical presentations that include depression, anxiety, trauma/PTSD, loss of direction, difficulty moving forward in life, and/or personality features. Interns will learn how to conduct in-the-moment functional analysis and apply relevant core processes of ACT.

CBT for Anxiety Group

This is a 12-week, evidence-based, present-focused approach to psychotherapy that helps patients learn/acquire skills for managing and coping with anxiety. Topics covered include components of fear and anxiety, breathing practices, identification of triggers and anxiety, effects of avoidance, unhelpful thinking patterns that maintain anxiety, safety signals, and exposures. The group introduces Veterans to interoceptive exposures to physical symptoms and personalized exposure hierarchies.

CBT for Depression Group

This is a 12-week, evidence-based treatment that helps patients learn skills for managing symptoms of depression. Topics covered include understanding the connection between thoughts, emotions, and behaviors; cognitive restructuring; and behavioral activation.

Managing Behavior and Affect (MBA) Group

This 24-week group is based on Dialectical Behavior Skills Training (Linehan, 2014). Group content will focus on core mindfulness, interpersonal effectiveness, emotion regulation, and distress tolerance skill building.

Time-Limited Individual Psychotherapy

Interns will provide individual time-limited, evidence-based psychotherapy to Veterans with a variety of presenting problems, either as a stand-alone treatment or in conjunction with pharmacotherapy and/or group psychotherapy. While the focus of psychotherapy can vary depending on Veteran needs, generally, treatment focuses on symptom reduction and/or increasing functioning in occupational, educational, and/or social domains. A developmental supervision approach is used, helping the trainee achieve greater autonomy in assessment, conceptualization, and intervention of patients with a variety of presenting problems.

Adaptations to Rotation Activities During the COVID-19 Pandemic:

Group and individual psychotherapy: Activities transferred to telehealth modalities. Content of sessions were adapted in response to the medical and mental health concerns patients reported experiencing in response to the pandemic.

Clinical Supervisors:

Joy Y. Lin, Psy.D.

Diane Strother, Ph.D. (Primary Supervisor)

Christina Quach, Ph.D.

Health Psychology: Behavioral Medicine

The Health Psychology: Behavioral Medicine rotation aims to introduce trainees to the foundational competencies expected in the doctoral-level health psychologist. This includes developing skills in the assessment of psychological concerns related to the interplay between physical and mental health, developing expertise in the implementation of empirically supported brief interventions, and developing the professional acumen necessary for working within interprofessional teams. The goal of this rotation is to provide the intern with the skill and experience in consultation, assessment, intervention, and education via direct experience with Veterans suffering from acute and chronic medical illnesses. Interns serve as collaborative members of interprofessional teams in which psychological skills and mind-body medicine are valued.

The clinical settings of the health psychologist are diverse; however, the competencies are similar across settings. These competencies include assessment strategies for individuals and systems, education, brief empirically-based interventions, evaluation of behavioral risk factors, consideration of the biopsychosocial factors that impact adherence to treatment, and consultation with patients, their family members and/or other providers on interprofessional teams. The health psychologist provides a variety of psychological interventions, such as group and brief individual psychotherapy, stress management, education and health-promotion activities, and support groups with a strong focus on evidence-based treatments. The health psychology rotation supervision team works closely with interns to provide the observation, modeling, and supervision required to develop competency in health psychology assessment and intervention skills.

Specific elements of the health psychology rotation include:

Bariatric Surgery Evaluations

Interns serve as consultants to the bariatric surgery team, conducting a two-hour structured clinical interview, administering and scoring standardized measures, and writing a brief report with recommendations. The intern conducts a brief feedback session with the Veteran, usually by phone, and occasionally interns provide time-limited psychotherapy to support Veterans in their weight loss efforts, either pre- or post-surgery.

Biofeedback

Individual psychotherapy caseloads can include Biofeedback in which the following can be measured: breath pace (respiration), muscle activity (Electromyography), heart rate and heart rate variability (HR and HRV), peripheral finger temperature (thermistor), and galvanic skin response (GSR). Interns will learn how to use and interpret the measurements and how to teach Veterans skills for modulating the processes being measured, thereby developing agency. We most often use thermal and Heart Rate Variability (HRV) biofeedback in our setting.

Coping with Chronic Pain Group

Interns will co-facilitate this 6-week group with a supervisor. Interns will provide psychoeducation about the biopsychosocial model and factors that affect chronic pain. Interns will train patients to use pain management strategies using techniques from both CBT and ACT approaches.

Progressive Tinnitus Management Program

Tinnitus research at the VA National Center for Rehabilitative Auditory Research (NCRAR) has led to the development of an interdisciplinary Progressive Tinnitus Management (PTM) program. Audiologists and Mental Health providers work together to deliver portions of the protocol. The psychology intern will work directly with the Audiologists to provide psychoeducation and management skills to patients presenting with tinnitus.

Time-Limited Individual Psychotherapy

Interns will provide time-limited psychotherapy to Veterans with comorbid physical and mental health problems and will implement various evidence-based approaches and interventions. Patients present with a range of medical diagnoses, and both preexisting and newly diagnosed mental health issues. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Chronic Pain, a VA EBP, is one therapeutic approach that is emphasized on this rotation. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia is also a common need.

For trainees who are not on the PCMHI rotation at some point in their internship year, they can gain the important experience of conducting Functional Assessments on the Health Rotation.

Adaptations to Rotation Activities During the COVID-19 Pandemic:

Group and individual psychotherapy: Activities transferred to telehealth modalities.

Biofeedback: Full Biofeedback protocols were not possible over telehealth, so supervisors and trainees explored creative ways to provide more biofeedback experiences while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Even as pandemic protocols have lifted, we still have a mix of in-person and virtual services, as virtual care is often preferred by patients in the context of medical comorbidities, chronic pain, distance, and scheduling complications due to multiple medical appointments.

Clinical Supervisors:

Sarah Duman Serrano, Ph.D., BCB (Primary Supervisor)

Diego Esparza-Duran, Ph.D. (Tinnitus Group Supervisor)

Kaddy Revolorio, Psy.D. (Coping with Chronic Pain Group Supervisor)

Primary Care Mental Health Integration

In this rotation, interns will engage in co-located collaborative care on an interdisciplinary primary care team. They will provide brief (30-minute) functional assessments to patients with a wide variety of presenting problems who may be experiencing their first contact with mental health services or who may be re-establishing care. Interns will have the chance to conduct intake interviews, generate joint treatment plans with psychiatrists, primary care providers, and other healthcare professionals, and perform “curb side” consults, as appropriate. Interns will actively engage in patient triage, determining whether patients should be seen in primary care or referred for more extensive treatment through specialty mental health services. If additional treatment is warranted, the intern will make the appropriate referral(s). Within primary care, the intern will deliver brief treatments to patients with mild to moderate psychopathology. Treatments delivered in PCMHI may target anxiety, depression, insomnia, history of trauma, adjustment disorders, chronic pain, and psychological factors related to chronic medical conditions. Additionally, interns may engage in diagnostic clarification and treatment planning to aid in making appropriate referrals to specialty mental health.

Patients seen in the PCMHI clinic are treated on a brief basis (4-6, 30-minute sessions) using a variety of evidence-based treatment approaches, which can include skills-based interventions, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I), Brief Behavioral Treatment for Insomnia (BBT-I), Imagery Rehearsal Therapy for Chronic Nightmares (IRT), Mindfulness-based psychotherapy, Motivational Interviewing (MI), Prolonged Exposure for Primary Care (PE-PC), and Problem-Solving Therapy for Primary Care.

Activities for the intern participating in this rotation will involve multiple weekly intakes, brief individual psychotherapy, group psychotherapy, and walk-in evaluations, as appropriate.

The intern will have the opportunity to co-facilitate the following groups:

Introduction to Relaxation

This transdiagnostic group educates patients on the physiological effects of unmanaged stress and helps them to build skills in a variety of evidence-based mind-body approaches. This can be effective in reducing subjective stress, depression, anxiety, physical pain, hypertension, insomnia, etc. Patients begin with the introductory group and are then offered their choice of weekly continuing practice yoga or meditation groups for skills enhancement. There is a new cycle every 4 weeks in order to provide prompt access to services.

MOVE – Weight Management for Veterans

This national, evidence-based program fully integrates psychology into a multidisciplinary team of medical providers, dieticians, and health educators treating obesity. Interns provide individual and group interventions incorporating motivational enhancement strategies and relevant psychoeducation.

Adaptations to Rotation Activities During the COVID-19 Pandemic:

At the start of the pandemic, training activities were transferred to telehealth modalities. Functional assessments, brief interventions and group psychotherapy sessions were completed by telephone or VVC. Since most of the patients in primary care clinics are currently being seen in-person, we offer a combination of in-person and virtual services based on patient preference and clinical indication.

Clinical Supervisors:

Sarah Duman Serrano, Ph.D., BCB (Intro to Relaxation Supervisor)

Diego Esparza-Duran, Ph.D.

Kaddy Revolorio, Psy.D. (Primary Supervisor)

Women's Health Clinic (WHC)

The Women’s Health Clinic (WHC) at the Sepulveda VA is a comprehensive women’s health care center that provides primary and specialty (e.g., OB/GYN) care, as well as psychiatry, psychology, and social work services. The Women Veteran population seen in the WHC is diverse in terms of age, race, ethnicity, and sexual orientation. Women Veterans present for mental health treatment with a range of psychiatric diagnoses such as mood disorders, anxiety disorders, substance use disorders, and personality disorders. A large subset of Women Veterans presents with single or multiple traumatic experiences, which include combat-related trauma, military sexual trauma (MST), and other non-military-related traumas (e.g., childhood trauma, domestic violence, racial discrimination). Many of the women Veterans seen in the WHC have served in combat zones. Common medical diagnoses include musculoskeletal disorders, including chronic pain, heart disease, and diabetes. Many women also present either during or post-pregnancy for mental health services. Interns have the opportunity to provide services with a focus on evidence-based treatments for PTSD, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, peripartum mental health, mood and anxiety disorders, and issues specifically related to female Veterans in the context of an interprofessional team and work closely with providers from multiple disciplines.

Interns on the WHC rotation will conduct weekly comprehensive mental health initial assessments which are designed to increase their diagnostic and interviewing skills as well as build strong treatment-planning abilities. Interns will also provide individual psychotherapy to female veterans using evidence-based interventions such as Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Prolonged Exposure (PE) Therapy, and Skills Training in Affective and Interpersonal Regulation (STAIR). The intern will receive live (through virtual video) observation of two trauma cases. Interns in the WHC will also participate in the DBT-informed Consultation Team and Women’s Mental Health Team. In addition, the intern will co-facilitate the following female-only groups:

DBT Skills Group

This group is based on Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Skills Training (Linehan, 2014). Group content focuses on core mindfulness, interpersonal effectiveness, emotion regulation, and distress tolerance skill building. Interns will co-facilitate this 17-week group with a Women’s Health Clinic Postdoctoral Resident or Psychologist

PTSD 101- Psychoeducational Group

PTSD 101 is a 6-week psychoeducational and skills building group designed for those who are entering trauma treatment. Veterans will learn to better understand their diagnosis and learn skills to help manage symptoms of PTSD. Interns will co-facilitate this group with a Women’s Health Clinic Postdoctoral Resident or Psychologist.

Adaptations to Rotation Activities During the COVID-19 Pandemic:

All group psychotherapy activities are provided virtually. Individual psychotherapy and intakes can be provided virtually or face-to-face based on Veteran preference.

Clinical Supervisors:

Marissa Burgoyne, Psy.D. (Primary Supervisor)

Gwen Carlson, Ph.D.

Grace Rosales, Ph.D.