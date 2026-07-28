Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center - Psychology Training

Each General Track intern completes three rotations over the internship year and there are six rotations from which to choose. Time commitments for rotation-related clinical activities are 20 hours per week.

Addictive Behaviors Clinic

Substance use disorders (SUD) are both common and significantly under‑treated among U.S. Veterans. With millions affected and high rates of co‑occurring conditions like PTSD (60%) and depression (30-45%), SUD represents one of the most pressing and complex behavioral health challenges in Veteran care. Yet only a minority of those struggling ever receive treatment. These realities highlight how essential it is for clinicians to be skilled in recognizing and treating substance use disorders, both to meet the needs of this population and to improve overall mental health outcomes.

The Addictive Behaviors Clinic (ABC) offers an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) to Veterans, of all ages, who misuse alcohol, heroin, cocaine, amphetamines, and/or other substances. Most patients have comorbid psychological problems, especially comorbid Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Many of our patients are justice-involved. Patients in the IOP are required to commit to a minimum of 14 weeks of 3 days/week treatment and many continue in aftercare treatment for a year or longer. Therapeutic interventions are recovery oriented and include evidence-based treatment of early recovery and relapse prevention skills through the Matrix model of treatment, as well as DBT skills-based emotions management groups and CBT skills-based groups. Veterans develop a network of community and support through this program.

Interns on this rotation participate as junior colleagues. Within the IOP, they lead psychoeducation groups, small and large therapy groups, administer and interpret self-report measures, and conduct individual psychotherapy while working within an interprofessional team to make both administrative and treatment decisions. Interns may also have the opportunity to assist with writing letters to the court for those who are court-ordered to treatment. Interns are encouraged to teach and to model adaptive behaviors, including self-awareness, boundary management, and accurate empathy. In addition to the IOP, trainees may also participate in harm reduction-based groups, which allow for contrast from the abstinence-based component of training, giving the trainee a chance to learn how to match treatment approaches with patient needs.

Individual therapy will include time-limited, evidence-based interventions for substance use disorders including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Substance Use Disorders (CBT-SUD) and other mental health conditions (e.g., CBT-Depression), mindfulness- and acceptance-based methods, and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) skills, among others. Interns can also deliver evidence-based interventions for SUD and PTSD through ABC, including Concurrent Treatment of PTSD and SUDs using Prolonged Exposure (COPE) and Integrated Cognitive Processing Therapy (ICPT). Individual therapy in ABC may also include support and assistance around Veterans’ interactions with the justice system and other life stressors.

The treatment team is drawn from various disciplines, including nursing, psychiatry, social work, and psychology. Learning to coordinate interdisciplinary care is an important focus of training on the rotation. Trainees are encouraged to develop and to model effective staff interactions, which patients can utilize to improve their own peer relationships. Interns on the ABC rotation may facilitate the following groups:

Matrix Model Groups

The Matrix Model is an evidence-based group treatment that focuses on early recovery and relapse prevention skills with the use of cognitive behavioral, motivational enhancement, psychoeducation, and 12-step facilitation techniques. Veterans attend three days per week, and this is the foundation of the IOP.

Aftercare Group

This is an ongoing group for Veterans who have completed the IOP, to provide extended support for Veterans in longer-term sobriety. While this group is more supportive in nature, topics are typically informed by Matrix topics.

Emotions Management Group

This group is based on Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Skills Training (Linehan, 2014). Group content will focus on core mindfulness, interpersonal effectiveness, emotion regulation, and distress tolerance skill building. The group has been modified to be ongoing and open.

The following group is optional pending intern interest:

Healthy Habits Group

This group is based on the Group Treatment for Substance Abuse: A Stages-of-Change Therapy Manual (Velasquez, et al., 2001) protocol and CBT for Substance Use Disorders Among Veterans (DeMarce, et al., 2014), modified to be an open drop-in group. This group offers strategies based on the transtheoretical model of behavior change for Veterans who are thinking about reducing or modifying their current use of substances.

Therapeutic Beekeeping

This is a unique adjunctive experience for trainees, following a national VA protocol called HIVES (Honeybee Initiative for Veterans’ Empowerment and Support). The mission of the HIVES program is to utilize beekeeping as a way to manage Veterans’ well-being and support VA employees in facilitating a wellness-based program. Trainees will assist in providing the mindfulness intervention during the bimonthly groups, as well as learning about beekeeping and getting hands-on experience. There is also the opportunity to participate in weekly hive inspections and overall learn the art and science of beekeeping. Trainees can participate anywhere from one time to every other week for six months, depending on availability.

Research has shown that Veterans who participate in HIVES programs have improvements in anxiety and depression symptoms over time, as well as improvement in overall health. Further, Veterans have reported decreases in loneliness, sadness, and pain, which impact risk of suicide, and they have increased connections in their community with other Veterans and local bee clubs. Trainees have the opportunity to teach Veterans more about mindfulness, which is a key requirement of being in the hives, as well as assist in gathering data on how this program benefits Veterans at GLA.

The goals of psychology training on the rotation are to:

Understand and implement the techniques of abstinence-based, relapse-prevention and harm-reduction approaches to treat substance use disorders. Competently obtain substance use histories while assessing co-morbidities. Comprehend issues and treatment strategies for dual-diagnosis patients with special emphasis on PTSD. Improve individual and group therapy skills. Understand the role of consistency and modeling in team cohesion and with patients.

Clinical Supervisor:

Melissa Lewis, Ph.D. (Primary Supervisor)

Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)

The Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP) is an interprofessional clinic designed to provide team-based, recovery-oriented mental health services to Veterans of all ages presenting with a range of pre-existing and newly diagnosed mental health issues, including depression, anxiety disorders (e.g., GAD, Panic Disorder, Social Anxiety Disorder, Agoraphobia), trauma- and stressor-related disorders, OCD, bipolar disorder, psychotic disorders, substance use, and personality issues, among others. Disciplines include psychology, psychiatry, social work, nursing, and medical support assistants (MSAs).

In this setting, trainees will work with Veterans presenting with a variety of different diagnoses and participate in various aspects of treatment. Training activities include:

Functioning within the context of an interprofessional team to conduct weekly initial assessments Providing individualized, time-limited individual psychotherapy to a wide range of patients using various evidence-based approaches and interventions, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and exposure-based interventions, among others Facilitating various groups as indicated by patient need and trainee availability (see below for both core and elective options).

Additionally, trainees may also engage in patient triage/crisis intervention with walk-ins/open access appointments, which could include suicide and homicide risk evaluations, safety planning, and treatment planning (e.g., completing a Safety Plan, hospitalization, and/or connecting with psychiatry).

Referrals to BHIP come from across the GLA system and primarily include Primary Care-Mental Health Integration (PCMHI) providers, specialty mental health clinics, treatment providers outside of mental health, and from other VA systems.

The following clinical experiences are required components of the BHIP rotation:

CBT for Anxiety Group

This is a 12-week, evidence-based, present-focused approach to psychotherapy that helps Veterans learn/acquire skills for managing and coping with anxiety. Topics covered include components of fear and anxiety, breathing practices, identification of triggers and anxiety, effects of avoidance, unhelpful thinking patterns that maintain anxiety, safety signals, and exposures. The group introduces Veterans to interoceptive exposures to physical symptoms and personalized exposure hierarchies.

Managing Behavior and Affect (MBA) Group

This 24-week group is based on Dialectical Behavior Skills Training (Linehan, 2014). Group content will focus on core mindfulness, interpersonal effectiveness, emotion regulation, and distress tolerance skill building.

Individual Treatment Planning Assessments/BHIP Intakes

BHIP intakes provide trainees with the opportunity to integrate diagnostic and clinical information with the Veteran's values and goals in order to arrive at a customized treatment plan with specific referrals, recommendations, and links to VA and various community services. Trainees will first observe and then conduct clinical treatment planning and diagnostic assessment interviews (intake interviews) with Veterans referred for services within BHIP. The purposes of the intake assessments are to: assess history and presenting symptoms and administer brief measures to arrive at initial treatment diagnoses; devise an initial treatment plan with Veterans to include treatment goals and referrals to services within BHIP and Mental Health, as well as to specialty and other VA services; and orient Veterans to BHIP, VA Whole Health, and the time-limited, goal-oriented model of treatment.

Time-Limited Individual Psychotherapy

Interns will provide individual psychotherapy within a time-limited, evidence-based, goal-oriented model to Veterans with a variety of presenting problems, often with significant complexity, either as a stand-alone treatment or in conjunction with pharmacotherapy and/or group psychotherapy. While the focus of psychotherapy can vary, depending on the veteran’s needs and goals, treatment generally focuses on symptom reduction and/or improving functioning in occupational, educational, and/or social domains. A developmental supervision approach is used, helping the trainee achieve greater autonomy in assessment, conceptualization, and intervention within an interdisciplinary, time-limited, goal-oriented setting.

The following clinical experience is an elective components of the BHIP rotation:

CBT for Depression Group

This is a 12-week, evidence-based treatment that helps Veterans learn skills for managing symptoms of depression. Topics covered include understanding the connection between thoughts, emotions, and behaviors; cognitive restructuring; and behavioral activation.

Trauma Skills Group

This 8-week, CBT-based group is designed to help Veterans who have experienced trauma learn skills for managing common trauma symptoms. Topics covered include understanding why trauma symptoms develop/persist and learning coping skills for managing each of the four symptom clusters of PTSD: intrusive symptoms, avoidance, negative mood and thoughts, and hyperarousal symptoms.

Clinical Supervisors:

Krista Engle, Ph.D.

Joy Y. Lin, Psy.D.

Christina Quach, Ph.D.

Diane Strother, Ph.D. (Primary Supervisor)

Health Psychology: Behavioral Medicine

The Health Psychology: Behavioral Medicine rotation aims to introduce trainees to the foundational competencies expected in the doctoral-level health psychologist. This includes developing skills in the assessment of psychological concerns related to the interplay between physical and mental health, developing expertise in the implementation of empirically supported brief interventions, and developing the professional acumen necessary for working within interprofessional teams. The goal of this rotation is to provide the intern with the skill and experience in consultation, assessment, intervention, and education via direct experience with Veterans suffering from acute and chronic medical illnesses. Interns serve as collaborative members of interprofessional teams in which psychological skills and mind-body medicine are valued.

The clinical settings of the health psychologist are diverse; however, the competencies are similar across settings. These competencies include assessment strategies for individuals and systems, education, brief empirically-based interventions, evaluation of behavioral risk factors, consideration of the biopsychosocial factors that impact adherence to treatment, and consultation with patients, their family members and/or other providers on interprofessional teams. The health psychologist provides a variety of psychological interventions, such as group and brief individual psychotherapy, stress management, education and health-promotion activities, and support groups with a strong focus on evidence-based treatments. The health psychology rotation supervision team works closely with interns to provide the observation, modeling, and supervision required to develop competency in health psychology assessment and intervention skills.

Specific elements of the health psychology rotation include:

Hematology/Oncology Clinic

Interns will be exposed to a collaborative, co-located, care model of mental health integration in outpatient medical oncology. Interns will develop interprofessional skills by working directly with medical attendings, fellows, and residents. The intern will learn how to conduct brief, same-day assessments involving distress and suicide screenings to assess Veterans’ needs and develop a collaborative care plan. For many Veterans, this is their first interaction with a mental health provider.

Beyond being present during Hem/Onc clinic, interns may be able to carry a small caseload of individual psychotherapy patients. Interns may learn or draw from Individual Meaning-Centered Psychotherapy or other evidence-based approaches in cancer.

Groups: Interns will serve as a co-facilitator of a four-session stress management skills class for Veterans with hematological and oncological diseases. Interns may have the opportunity to observe or co-facilitate a breast and gynecological cancer support group or our general support group.

Pre-Transplant Mental Health Evaluations: Interns may learn how to conduct the mental health evaluation prior to a stem cell transplant, which involves a clinical interview with the patient, symptom assessments, collateral interview with a caregiver, and a written report with recommendations to the medical team.

Introduction to Relaxation & Meditation Group

This transdiagnostic group, which won a VA Innovation Award, educates patients on the physiological effects of unmanaged stress and helps them to build skills in a variety of evidence-based mind-body approaches. This can be effective in reducing subjective stress, depression, anxiety, physical pain, hypertension, insomnia, etc. Patients begin with the introductory group and are then offered their choice of weekly continuing practice yoga or meditation groups for skills enhancement. There is a new cycle every 4 weeks in order to provide prompt access to services. The group is co-facilitated with an Interdisciplinary Health and Healing RN.

Biofeedback

Individual psychotherapy caseloads can include Biofeedback in which the following can be measured: breath pace (respiration), heart rate and heart rate variability (HR and HRV), and peripheral finger temperature (thermistor). Interns will learn how to use and interpret the measurements and how to teach Veterans skills for modulating the processes being measured, thereby developing agency.

Bariatric Surgery Evaluations

Interns serve as consultants to the bariatric surgery team, conducting a two-hour structured clinical interview, administering and scoring standardized measures, and writing a brief report with recommendations. The intern conducts a brief feedback session with the Veteran, usually by phone, and occasionally interns provide time-limited psychotherapy to support Veterans in their weight loss efforts, either pre- or post-surgery.

Time-Limited Individual Psychotherapy

Interns will provide time-limited psychotherapy to Veterans with comorbid physical and mental health problems and will implement various evidence-based approaches and interventions. Patients present with a range of medical diagnoses, and both preexisting and newly diagnosed mental health issues. Common approaches used include: Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Chronic Pain and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia.

Clinical Supervisors:

Sarah Duman Serrano, Ph.D., BCB (Primary Supervisor)

Gillian Ulrich, Ph.D. (Hem/Onc Supervisor)

Primary Care Mental Health Integration

In this rotation, interns will engage in co-located collaborative care on an interdisciplinary primary care team. They will provide brief (30-minute) functional assessments to patients with a wide variety of presenting problems who may be experiencing their first contact with mental health services or who may be re-establishing care. Interns will have the chance to conduct intake interviews, generate joint treatment plans with psychiatrists, primary care providers, and other healthcare professionals, and perform “curb side” consults, as appropriate. Interns will actively engage in patient triage, determining whether patients should be seen in primary care or referred for more extensive treatment through specialty mental health services. If additional treatment is warranted, the intern will make the appropriate referral(s). Within primary care, the intern will deliver brief treatments to patients with mild to moderate psychopathology. Treatments delivered in PCMHI may target anxiety, depression, insomnia, history of trauma, adjustment disorders, chronic pain, and psychological factors related to chronic medical conditions. Additionally, interns may engage in diagnostic clarification and treatment planning to aid in making appropriate referrals to specialty mental health.

Patients seen in the PCMHI clinic are treated on a brief basis (4-6, 30-minute sessions) using a variety of evidence-based treatment approaches, which can include skills-based interventions, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I), Cognitive Behavior Therapy for Headaches (CBT-HA), Brief Behavioral Treatment for Insomnia (BBT-I), Imagery Rehearsal Therapy for Chronic Nightmares (IRT), Cognitive Behavior Therapy for Nightmares (CBT-N), Mindfulness-based psychotherapy, Motivational Interviewing (MI), Processing Emotions in Primary Care (PE-PC), and Problem-Solving Therapy for Primary Care.

Activities for the intern participating in this rotation will involve multiple weekly intakes, brief individual psychotherapy, and group psychotherapy. Interns will also participate in a monthly PCMHI didactic/peer consultation meeting where they will learn about different PCMHI-relevant topics and have an opportunity to discuss cases with other PCMHI trainees and provide feedback, promote peer learning, and foster discussion around case conceptualization and providing brief mental health care in primary settings.

The intern will have the opportunity to co-facilitate the following groups:

Coping with Chronic Pain Group

Interns will co-facilitate this 6-week group with a supervisor. Interns will provide psychoeducation about the biopsychosocial model and factors that affect chronic pain. Interns will train patients to use pain management strategies using techniques from both CBT and ACT approaches.

MOVE! Weight Management Program

MOVE! Is a comprehensive, evidence-based lifestyle intervention designed to support Veterans in achieving and maintaining health goals through behavioral changes. Interns will collaborate with our registered dieticians to co-facilitate group sessions and help address the psychological components of weight management, including motivation, habit formation, and stress-related eating behaviors. The interdisciplinary approach allows interns to integrate psychological principles with nutritional science to help assist Veterans managing weight and comorbid chronic health conditions.

Progressive Tinnitus Management (PTM) Program

Tinnitus research at the VA National Center for Rehabilitative Auditory Research (NCRAR) has led to the development of an interdisciplinary Progressive Tinnitus Management (PTM) program. Audiologists, Speech Pathologists, and Mental Health providers work together to deliver portions of the protocol. The psychology intern will work directly with the Audiologists and Speech Pathologists to provide psychoeducation and management skills to patients presenting with tinnitus.

Stress Management

This transdiagnostic group is an educational and skills-based course that aims to help patients reduce subjective stress, build resilience, and improve overall well-being. The class reviews the effects of stress on health and guides patients to build effective stress management skills with a variety of evidence-based approaches. There is a new cycle every 6 weeks in order to provide prompt access to services.

After co-facilitating Coping with Chronic Pain group, interns may have the opportunity to co-facilitate the following group:

Women’s PCMHI Relaxation and Meditation

This transdiagnostic group provides Women’s Health Clinic (WHC) Veterans the opportunity to build skills and learn about the physiological effects of stress through a variety of evidence-based, mind-body approaches to improve wellness. This can be effective in reducing stress, depression, anxiety, physical pain, hypertension, insomnia, and other co-occurring conditions. WHC Veterans begin with the introductory group and are then provided with additional opportunities for weekly mindful movement practice or meditation groups for skills enhancement after the group concludes.

Clinical Supervisors:

Diego Esparza-Duran, Ph.D. (PCMHI, MOVE! and PTM Group Supervisor)

Lavina Ho, Ph.D., (Women’s PCMHI Relaxation and Meditation Group Supervisor)

Michelle Lin, Ph.D. (Stress Management Group Supervisor)

Kaddy Revolorio, Psy.D. (Primary PCMHI Supervisor)

Trauma Recovery Services

Trauma Recovery Services (TRS) is a specialty outpatient clinic that provides assessment and evidence-based treatment to Veterans diagnosed with PTSD. This clinic serves diverse Veterans of all genders from all service eras, exposed to all types of trauma, military and non-military, including combat, sexual, and childhood traumas. Veterans often present with co-occurring issues including substance use, pain, sleep problems, and depression. Care provided is recovery-oriented, effective, and individually tailored to meet each Veteran’s unique needs and preferences.

Interns in this major rotation will learn to assess Veterans using thorough diagnostic testing (e.g., CAPS-5, trauma interview) to establish an accurate PTSD diagnosis, and gain experience in shared-decision making and measurement-based care. Interns will also be trained to provide individual trauma-focused therapy including Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Prolonged Exposure (PE), Concurrent Treatment of PTSD and Substance Use Disorders (COPE), integrated CPT for concurrent PTSD and SUD (ICPT), and Written Exposure Therapy (WET), as well as group psychotherapy (see options below). Depending on interest, prior training experience, and availability, interns may also have the opportunity to provide CBT for Insomnia, CBT for Nightmares, Imagery Rehearsal Therapy, Skills Training in Affective and Interpersonal Regulation (STAIR), and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy.

TRS also offers an accelerated treatment option known as the H.O.P.E. Track (Helping Overcome PTSD Efficiently). This track provides Veterans with intensive care through individual CPT/PE/COPE/ICPT sessions three times per week. Trainees will have the opportunity to deliver accelerated CPT/PE/COPE/ICPT as part of this track, contingent on patient participation, gaining valuable experience in evidence-based treatment within an accelerated outpatient model.

Interns will also participate in a weekly treatment team meeting and weekly case consultation meeting, which focuses on deepening our knowledge and understanding of case conceptualization and evidence-based, trauma-focused assessment and treatment. Discussions include complex presentations when providing trauma-focused care, as well as utilizing a case conceptualization approach and effectively adapting trauma-focused interventions to better serve our diverse patients.

Finally, interns will have the opportunity to gain experience in layered supervision by facilitating a weekly group supervision for TRS pre-interns Under the guidance of licensed supervisors, interns will help support the clinical development of pre-intern trainees by leading discussions on foundational skills in trauma-focused psychotherapy, including case conceptualization, treatment planning, and the application of evidence-based practices for PTSD. Interns will provide general feedback, promote peer learning, and foster discussion around common challenges in trauma-focused treatment.

Group therapy options include:

Male MST Courage group : 12-week group that draws on cognitive and behavioral principles and addresses a broad range of life areas that may be impacted following the experience of MST.

: 12-week group that draws on cognitive and behavioral principles and addresses a broad range of life areas that may be impacted following the experience of MST. Trauma Recovery group: 10-week group based on Viktor Frankl’s Logotherapy that aims to help Veterans focus on different aspects of the meaning-making process in the context of recovery from traumatic events.

Interns participating in the TRS major rotation are required to participate in the specialty TRS elective. The TRS major rotation includes group therapy experience, layered supervision, potential training experience in accelerated CPT/PE/COPE/ICPT, CBT-I, CBT-N, IRT, STAIR, and/or ACT, and participation in the TRS treatment team and case consultation meetings, none of which are included in the six-hour specialty TRS elective.

TRS Major Rotation

6 months, 20 hours per week

Individual and group psychotherapy experience

Gain experience assessing Veterans using thorough diagnostic testing

Layered supervision opportunities with pre-intern trainees

Learn to work within an interprofessional team and across treatment teams

Participate in a weekly TRS case consultation meeting

TRS Specialty Elective

Full year, 6 hours per week

Individual psychotherapy experience

Half-day clinic Seminars, discussions, training, and application focused on trauma treatment Live observation of therapy sessions Group and individual supervision Virtual GLA-wide trauma psychology seminar



*Required if participating in major rotation*

Clinical Supervisors:

Rosy Benedicto, Ph.D., ABPP

Xiaorui (Shirley) Chen, Psy.D.

Bobby Jakucs, Psy.D.

Shana Spangler, Psy.D.

Women's Health Clinic (WHC)

The Women’s Health Clinic (WHC) at the Sepulveda VA is a comprehensive women’s health care center that provides primary and specialty (e.g., OB/GYN) care, as well as psychiatry, psychology, and social work services. The Women Veteran population seen in the WHC is diverse in terms of age, race, ethnicity, and sexual orientation. Women Veterans present for mental health treatment with a range of psychiatric diagnoses such as mood, anxiety, trauma-related, and personality disorders as well as issues of grief, relational functioning, and reproductive mental health. A large subset of Women Veterans present with single or multiple traumatic experiences, which include combat-related trauma, military sexual trauma (MST), and other non-military-related traumas (e.g., childhood trauma, intimate partner violence, racial discrimination, gender-based violence). The goal of this rotation is to provide the intern with experience in consultation, assessment, treatment planning, delivering individual and group interventions, and working within an interdisciplinary treatment team setting.

Specific elements of the WHC rotation include:

General Women’s Clinic:

Interns will conduct weekly comprehensive mental health intake assessments which are designed to increase their diagnostic and trauma-informed interviewing skills as well as build strong treatment-planning abilities. Interns will also provide individual psychotherapy to 3-4 WHC Veterans using evidence-based interventions such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Prolonged Exposure (PE) Therapy, and Skills Training in Affective and Interpersonal Regulation (STAIR). The intern will have the opportunity to receive live (through virtual video) observation of two trauma cases.

Reproductive Mental Health (RMH):

Interns in the WHC will have the opportunity to provide individual psychotherapy for 2-3 reproductive mental health cases (i.e., including issues related to reproductive change, peri- and post-partum, perimenopause, gender identity, and/or sexual functioning).

The intern will have the opportunity to select two or three groups over the course of the rotation to co-facilitate from the following options:

Self-Compassion Group: 10-week group based on the Mindful Self-Compassion (MSC) program (Germer & Neff, 2019). Group content provides transdiagnostic education, skills, and discussion focused on mindfulness, building self-compassion, reducing suffering, and improving well-being.

10-week group based on the Mindful Self-Compassion (MSC) program (Germer & Neff, 2019). Group content provides transdiagnostic education, skills, and discussion focused on mindfulness, building self-compassion, reducing suffering, and improving well-being. Executive Functioning Skills Group: 8-week skills-focused group primarily for individuals with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), though this includes others with self-reported executive dysfunction. This group is based on CBT for ADHD and includes psychoeducation, discussion, and interventions to improve time management, planning, organization, and other executive function deficits.

8-week skills-focused group primarily for individuals with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), though this includes others with self-reported executive dysfunction. This group is based on CBT for ADHD and includes psychoeducation, discussion, and interventions to improve time management, planning, organization, and other executive function deficits. Skills Training for Affective and Interpersonal Regulation (STAIR) Group: 12-week skills-focused group for trauma survivors (but is not trauma-focused therapy) that focuses on areas trauma survivors tend to struggle with, namely managing emotion dysregulation and relational difficulties.

12-week skills-focused group for trauma survivors (but is not trauma-focused therapy) that focuses on areas trauma survivors tend to struggle with, namely managing emotion dysregulation and relational difficulties. Perimenopause Group (RMH: alternating) : 8-week transdiagnostic group to reduce stigma and isolation among patients who are experiencing physical and/or psychological distress associated with perimenopause. This group will be a hybrid between psychoeducation, skills building, and process oriented. Group content will include discussions around changes in relationships and identity, sexual health, coping skills to navigate physical changes and discomfort, and sleep health.

(RMH: alternating) 8-week transdiagnostic group to reduce stigma and isolation among patients who are experiencing physical and/or psychological distress associated with perimenopause. This group will be a hybrid between psychoeducation, skills building, and process oriented. Group content will include discussions around changes in relationships and identity, sexual health, coping skills to navigate physical changes and discomfort, and sleep health. Improving Sexual Wellbeing Group (RMH: alternating): 12-week transdiagnostic group for women and gender diverse Veterans who are experiencing psychological distress associated with sexual experiences and related functioning. This group includes a strong emphasis on mindfulness practice and increasing adaptive sexual beliefs and behaviors.

(RMH: alternating): 12-week transdiagnostic group for women and gender diverse Veterans who are experiencing psychological distress associated with sexual experiences and related functioning. This group includes a strong emphasis on mindfulness practice and increasing adaptive sexual beliefs and behaviors. ROSE Postpartum Depression Prevention Group (RMH): 4-week transdiagnostic group for pregnant Veterans focused on effective coping and interpersonal strategies to navigate stress during the early postpartum period. This group will use an IPT-informed model and will incorporate skills-building in the domains of behavioral activation, self-soothing, and assertive communication to mitigate the risks associated with postpartum depression.

Clinical Supervisors:

Camilla Cummings, Ph.D. (Primary Supervisor)

Rebecca Gitlin, Ph.D. (Reproductive Mental Health Supervisor)

Lavina Ho, Ph.D.