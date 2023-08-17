Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center - Psychology Training
The Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center (SACC), located in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles, is part of the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System. Learn about Pre-Internship, Internship and Postdoctoral Residency opportunities at the Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center.
Pre-Internship Program (practicum)
The pre-internship program at the VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center is considered an advanced placement and is a primary practicum. Students must be in their third year or above of training. Applicants must have at least one year of an intervention-focused practicum placement before they will be considered for the pre-internship at Sepulveda. Students must be able to commit to at least 16 hours per week. Please note that during the first month there are trainings and orientation activities that will take place outside of your normal rotation times. Sepulveda can accommodate up to seven pre-internship students each year in the following areas: 1. Addictive Behaviors Clinic; 2. Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP); 3. Couples Therapy Clinic; 4. Homeless Patient Aligned Care Team (HPACT); 5. Primary Care Mental Health Integration/Behavioral Medicine; 6. Trauma Recovery Services; 7. Women’s Health Clinic.
Important Dates
Application Deadline: November 3, 2023
Interview Date: December 1, 2023 (Virtual)
Notification Date: December 14, 2023
Eligibility Requirements
The Pre-Internship program at the Sepulveda VA is considered an advanced placement and is a primary practicum. We only consider students who are in their third year or above of training. Applicants must have at least one year of an intervention-focused pre-practicum placement before they will be considered at the Sepulveda VA. Students must be able to commit to at least 16 hours per week at Sepulveda. Sepulveda can accommodate up to seven pre-Internship students each year.
Application Requirements and Procedures
- Applicants must receive approval and recommendation from their DCT to apply to Sepulveda VA
- Please submit a cover letter indicating areas of interest and rank your top three rotations of preference (1=most interested)
- Provide three letters of recommendation (one from your DCT, and at least one from a supervisor familiar with your clinical work)
- Submit a current CV
- Submit graduate and undergraduate transcripts (unofficial is fine)
- Email application and materials to Dr. Kaddy Revolorio at Kaddy.Revolorio@va.gov by November 3, 2023.
- Please include in the subject line of every email Your Name- Pre-Internship Application – School Name.
- Example: Jane Doe – Pre-Internship Application – Psychology University
- Please name your documents including those from recommenders “Pre- Internship Application – Your Name – Name of Document.”
- Example: Pre-Internship Application- Jane Doe – Letter of Recommendation
You will be notified by email about an interview, which will be held virtually on December 1, 2023. Selection decisions will be communicated by December 14, 2023.
Covid-19 Response and Adaptations
The health and safety of our Psychology Trainees, along with the competent care of our nation’s veterans, is of utmost importance to us. Psychology trainees will be seeing veterans in person and via telehealth modalities for individual and group therapy.
Trainees will attend and participate in didactics via virtual media technologies and engage in supervision, both in-person and via virtual media technologies. Trainees will benefit from live, direct observation of clinical care by supervising psychologists. We will continue to provide high-quality training in professional psychology while simultaneously keeping our trainees’ health and wellness at the forefront. We will update this status and our training materials as the circumstances surrounding the pandemic continues to evolve.
Training Opportunities
- Addictive Behaviors Clinic (ABC)
- Clinical Days: Mondays, Wednesdays, & Fridays
- Required Clinical Days: At least two of the clinical days
- Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)
- Required Clinical Days: Mondays & Wednesdays
- Couples Therapy Clinic
- Required Clinical Days: Tuesdays & Fridays
- Homeless Patient Aligned Care Team (HPACT)
- Clinical Days: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays
- Required Clinical Days: At least two of the clinical days
- Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI)/Behavioral Medicine (BMED)
- Preferred Clinical Days: Tuesdays & Thursdays (plus half day elective on Friday if pre-intern would like to be involved in the Behavioral Sleep Medicine (BSM) Clinic. Flexibility for Wednesdays and Fridays if pre- intern is unable to attend clinic on Tuesdays & Thursdays.
- Trauma Recovery Services (TRS)
- Required Clinical Days: Tuesdays & Thursdays.
- There is flexibility to attend clinic on Mondays instead of Tuesdays, but Thursday is required.
- Women’s Health Clinic (WHC)
- Required Clinical Days: Tuesdays & Thursdays
Addictive Behaviors Clinic (ABC)
The Addictive Behaviors Clinic (ABC) has an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), which offers services to Veterans of all genders and of all ages, who misuse alcohol, heroin, cocaine, amphetamines, and/or other substances. Most patients have comorbid psychological problems. Patients are required to commit to a minimum of 14 weeks of 3 days/week treatment and many continue in aftercare treatment for a year or longer. Therapeutic interventions are recovery oriented and include evidence-based treatment of early recovery and relapse prevention skills through the Matrix model of treatment, as well as DBT skills-based emotions management groups and CBT skills-based groups. Veterans develop a network of community and support.
Trainees on this rotation participate as junior colleagues. They will conduct intakes/treatment planning sessions with Veterans interested in substance use disorder treatment. Within the IOP, they lead psychoeducation groups, small and large therapy groups, administer and interpret self-report measures, and conduct individual psychotherapy while working within an interdisciplinary team to make treatment decisions. Trainees are encouraged to teach and to model adaptive behaviors, including self-awareness, boundary management, and accurate empathy. Trainees may also participate in a Healthy Habits group, which is an empirically supported, harm-reduction treatment group based on the stages of change model. This group allows for contrast from the abstinence-based component of training, giving trainees a chance to learn how to match treatment approaches with patient needs.
Individual therapy will include time-limited, evidence-based interventions for substance use disorders including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Substance Use Disorders (CBT-SUD) and other mental health conditions (e.g., CBT-Depression), mindfulness- and acceptance-based methods, and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) skills, among others. Individual therapy in ABC may also include support and assistance around Veterans’ interactions with the justice system and other life stressors.
The treatment team is drawn from various disciplines, including nursing, psychiatry, social work, pharmacy, and psychology. Learning to coordinate interdisciplinary care is an important focus of training on this rotation. Trainees are encouraged to develop and to model effective staff interactions, which patients can utilize to improve their own peer relationships.
Trainees on the ABC rotation may have the opportunity to facilitate the following groups:
Matrix Model Groups
- The Matrix Model is an evidence-based group treatment that focuses on early recovery and relapse prevention skills with the use of cognitive behavioral, motivational enhancement, psychoeducation, and twelve-step facilitation techniques. Veterans attend three days per week, and this is the foundation of the IOP.
Aftercare Group
- This is an ongoing group for Veterans who have completed the IOP, to provide extended support for Veterans in longer-term sobriety. While this group is more supportive in nature, topics are typically informed by Matrix topics.
Emotions Management Group
- This group is based on Dialectical Behavior Skills Training (Linehan, 2014). Group content will focus on core mindfulness, interpersonal effectiveness, emotion regulation, and distress tolerance skill building. The group has been modified to be ongoing and open.
Mindfulness-Based Relapse Prevention Group
- This group is based on the Mindfulness-Based Relapse Prevention for Addictive Behaviors (Bowen, et al., 2011) protocol, modified to be an ongoing and open group in IOP. This group integrates mindfulness meditation practices with traditional relapse prevention skills.
Heathy Habits Group
- This group is based on the Group Treatment for Substance Abuse: A Stages-of-Change Therapy Manual (Velasquez, et al., 2001) protocol, modified to be an open drop-in group. This group offers strategies based on the transtheoretical model of behavior change for Veterans that are thinking about reducing or modifying their current use of substances.
The goals of psychology training on the ABC rotation are to:
- Understand and implement the techniques of abstinence-based relapse-prevention and harm-reduction approaches to treat substance use disorders.
- Competently obtain drug histories while assessing co-morbidities.
- Comprehend issues and treatment strategies for dual-diagnosis patients with a special emphasis on PTSD.
- Improve group therapy skills.
Clinical Supervisor:
Melissa Lewis, Ph.D. (Primary Supervisor)
Adaptations to Rotation Activities During the COVID-19 Pandemic:
- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person intakes, individual therapy and group therapy were suspended to assure the safety of Veterans and staff. As such, ABC moved to the use of both VA Video Connect (VVC), a secure web-based video platform, and telephone to perform intakes and to deliver individual and group therapy.
- With social distancing protocols continuing to change due to the pandemic, interactions with Veterans will remain flexible, with a mix of virtual and in-person groups and individual therapy. The SUD treatment team meetings will continue virtually.
Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)
The Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP) is an interprofessional clinic designed to provide team-based mental health services to Veterans of all ages. Disciplines include psychology, psychiatry, social work, nursing, and medical support assistants (MSAs). In this setting, trainees will work with Veterans presenting with a variety of different diagnoses and participate in various aspects of treatment. Training activities include 1. functioning within the context of an interprofessional team to conduct weekly initial assessments; 2. providing individual psychotherapy to a wide range of patients; 3. facilitating various groups as indicated by patient need and trainee availability (including CBT for Anxiety, DBT Skills, CBT for Depression); and 4. participating in team conferences. Trainees may also engage in patient triage/crisis intervention with walk-ins/open access appointments, which would include risk evaluation and treatment planning (e.g., hospitalization, connecting with psychiatry).
BHIP provides recovery-based treatment for Veterans presenting with a range of pre-existing and newly diagnosed mental health issues, including depression, anxiety disorders (e.g., GAD, panic disorder, social anxiety disorder, agoraphobia), trauma- and stressor-related disorders, OCD, bipolar disorder, psychotic disorders, substance use, and personality issues, among others. Trainees will provide time-limited individual and group psychotherapy using various evidence-based approaches and interventions, including Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Prolonged Exposure (PE) and other exposure-based interventions, among others. Treatment is individualized to assist Veterans in achieving their personal goals in the community.
Referrals to BHIP come from across the GLA system and primary include Primary Care-Mental Health Integration (PCMHI) providers, specialty mental health clinics, treatment providers outside of mental health, and from other VA systems.
Specific components of the BHIP rotation include:
Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) Group
- This is an elective component of the rotation, depending on trainee interests and availability. It is a 4-week, transdiagnostic group designed to encourage values-driven and goal-oriented behavior. Interventions include mindfulness practices and other acceptance-based and experiential exercises. The focus of this group is to help patients build a better life based on their values, with the main goals of helping them: 1) accept what is out of their personal control; 2) clarify what is truly important and meaningful to them, and 3) commit to taking actions that enrich their lives. Patients are seen for a range of clinical presentations that include depression, anxiety, trauma/PTSD, loss of direction, difficulty moving forward in life, and/or personality features. Interns will learn how to conduct in-the-moment functional analysis and apply relevant core processes of ACT.
CBT for Anxiety
- This is a 12-week, evidence-based, present-focused approach to psychotherapy that aims to help Veterans learn/acquire skills for managing and coping with anxiety. Topics covered include components of fear and anxiety, breathing practices, identification of triggers, effects of avoidance, modifications of dysfunctional thinking patterns that maintain anxiety, safety signals, and Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP) approaches.
CBT for Depression
- This is an elective component of the rotation, depending on trainee interests and availability. This 12-week, rolling admission, evidence-based group is located within the outpatient mental health clinic. Veterans learn skills to challenge unhelpful thinking patterns and to activate behaviors that support improved mood and assist in resolving current problems.
Introduction to Mindfulness Skills
- This is an elective component of the rotation, depending on trainee interests and availability. This is a drop-in group to learn about mindfulness. During each group session, group members participate in formal a mindfulness practice, followed by a discussion of the experience.
Managing Behavior and Affect (DBT Skills)
- This group is based on Dialectical Behavior Therapy Skills Training (Linehan, 2014). Group content focuses on four core content modules: Mindfulness, Distress Tolerance, Emotion Regulation, and Interpersonal Effectiveness
Time-Limited Individual Psychotherapy
- Trainees will provide time-limited psychotherapy using various evidence-based approaches and interventions, including ACT, CBT, and ERP, among others. Patients present with a range of preexisting and newly diagnosed mental health problems, including depression, anxiety disorders, psychotic disorders, and personality issues, among others.
Goals
- Learn to assess a wide range of psychiatric diagnoses, with an emphasis on mood disorders and PTSD. Develop increased familiarity of differential diagnoses.
- Learn evidence-based treatment, specifically CBT-A, DBT skills, and CBT or ACT, depending on trainee interests and availability.
- Learn to work within an interprofessional team and across treatment teams
- Address issues of individual and cultural diversity in assessment, treatment, and consultation.
Requirements
- Complete 1 weekly mental health assessment and treatment plan for Veterans, with a focus on recovery- oriented goals.
- Co-lead and/or lead at least 2 groups (pending patient demand).
- Provide individual psychotherapy to at least 3-4 Veterans.
- Attend treatment team meetings (as schedule permits); contribute to recovery- oriented case management, case conceptualization, and treatment planning.
- Assist with coordination of care of Veterans across multiple treatment teams.
- Increase knowledge of cultural factors and implications for presentation and treatment through supervision, case discussion, and readings.
Clinical Supervisors:
Joy Y. Lin, Psy.D. (Primary Supervisor)
Christina Quach, Ph.D.
Diane Strother, Ph.D.
Aleksey Zvinyatskovskiy, Ph.D.
Couples Therapy Clinic
In this clinic, pre-interns, along with interns, will learn to view couples as organizationally complex emotional systems in which members engage in repetitive transactions.
Therapeutic interventions are directed at collaborating with couples as they, together, seek new solutions to previously unresolved conflicts. Interns will learn how to deliver Integrative Behavioral Couples Therapy (IBCT). Trainees will also learn about other therapeutic modalities, such as Emotion Focused Therapy (EFT), the Gottman Method of Couples Therapy, and ACT for Couples. Previously, a consultation room with a one- way mirror allowed observers to view ongoing treatment as conducted by trainees or as demonstrated by the supervisor. Currently, most couples are opting for virtual services, which allows for direct supervision by the trainees and supervisor. Live supervision of trainees conducting therapy, co-therapy with supervisor and trainees, videotapes of master therapists, and continuous case conferences provide exposure to a variety of clinical situations and lead to enhanced clinical skills. Individual supervision is available to supplement group supervision. Aside from the initial session, patients will be scheduled outside of seminar time. It is expected that the pre-intern will care a caseload of 1-2 couples minimum at a time. There may be an opportunity to received training in Couples Group Therapy as part of the rotation.
Goals & Requirements for Couples Seminar:
- Learn about IBCT and other EBP modalities.
- Implement use of IBCT in couples’ treatment.
- Learn about ethical, risk management, and legal issues related to working with couples.
- Attend Seminar and participate in Individual & Group Supervision.
- Participate in live observation intake process.
- Present and discuss cases in group supervision.
Clinical Supervisor
Falguni Chauhan, Ph.D.
Homeless Patient Aligned Care Team
The mission of HPACT is to identify and engage the highest-risk, highest-need unhoused Veterans who are not able to get the care they need through traditional channels. We focus on providing care that facilitates stabilization of mental health and medical problems, incorporates social determinants of health into their care delivery, and expedites placement in housing.
HPACT is a full-stop-shop clinic for homeless and recently housed Veterans which provides primary care and mental health services. The SACC H-PACT clinic specifically houses a primary care physician, nurse practitioner, RN, LVN, social worker, psychiatrist, and psychologist. We meet daily to attempt to provide coordinated and integrated care to meet Veterans where they are and help them establish respective goals within often highly stressful biopsychosocial circumstances.
HPACT Psychologists tend to provide initial psychology consultations/triage (i.e. determining mental health needs, readiness to engage, and possible referrals to appropriate treatment within other specialty clinics), mental health intake assessments, risk assessment, group and individual psychotherapy, and coordination with the interdisciplinary HPACT team as well as other parts of the VA which our Veterans may be engaged with (e.g. Veterans’ Justice Outreach, Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing).
**Further, comorbidity and complexity is the rule rather than the exception, so emphasis will be made on case conceptualization and shared treatment planning using cognitive behavioral processes (e.g. problem solving, cognitive restructuring, mindfulness, psychoeducation, etc.) rather than the utilization of a specific manualized treatment protocol for individual diagnoses.**
Goals and Requirements for HPACT Training Rotation:
- 3-5 Individual Psychotherapy patients
- Co-facilitation of 1 psychotherapy group
- Weekly patient consultation session for treatment planning
- Weekly individual supervision (2 hours) with HPACT staff psychologists
Clinical Supervisor:
Joshua Buch, Psy.D. (Primary Supervisor)
Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI)/Behavioral Medicine
This rotation includes training experiences in the Primary Care Mental Health Integration Clinic, Behavioral Medicine: Health Psychology Clinic, with an optional half-day elective in the Behavioral Sleep Medicine (BSM) Clinic.
Pre-Interns will engage in co-located collaborative care on an interdisciplinary primary care team. They will provide brief (30-minute) functional assessments to patients with a wide variety of presenting problems who may be experiencing their first contact with mental health services or who may be re-establishing care. Pre-Interns will have the chance to conduct intake interviews and to collaborate and generate joint treatment plans with psychiatrists, primary care providers, and other medical providers. Pre-Interns will actively engage in patient triage, determining whether patients should be seen in primary care or referred for more extensive treatment through specialty mental health services. If additional treatment is warranted, the Pre-Intern will make the appropriate referral(s). Within primary care, the pre-intern will deliver brief treatments to patients with mild to moderate psychopathology. Treatments delivered in PCMHI may target anxiety, depression, insomnia, history of trauma, adjustment disorder, chronic pain, and psychological factors related to chronic medical conditions. Additionally, pre-interns may engage in diagnostic clarification, psychoeducation, coping skills, and assisting in facilitation of treatment planning to aid in making appropriate referrals to specialty mental health.
Patients seen in the PCMHI clinic are treated on a brief basis (4-6, 30-minute sessions) using a variety of evidence-based treatment approaches, which can include skills-based interventions, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Mindfulness-based psychotherapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I), Brief Behavioral Treatment for Insomnia (BBT-I), Imagery Rehearsal Therapy (IRT) for chronic nightmares, and Motivational Interviewing (MI).
Additionally, trainees may have the opportunity to co-facilitate the following groups:
Introduction to Relaxation and Meditation Group
- This group introduces evidence-based cognitive behavioral, mind-body skills to patients who have a variety of mental health and medical concerns. This transdiagnostic group educates patients on the physiological effects of unmanaged stress, and helps them to build skills in a variety of evidence-based mind-body approaches that can be effective in reducing subjective stress, depression, anxiety, physical pain, hypertension, troubled sleep, etc. Patients begin with an introductory group and are then offered their choice of weekly yoga or meditation groups for skill enhancement. Pre-interns will co-facilitate their own introductory groups together with a psychology intern in the Behavioral Medicine: Health Psychology rotation.
Coping with Chronic Pain Group
- Pre-interns will co-facilitate this 6-week group with a supervisor. Pre-interns will provide psychoeducation about the biopsychosocial model and factors that affect chronic pain. Interns will train patients to use pain management strategies using techniques from both CBT and ACT approaches.
Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic Elective: Trainees have an opportunity to participate in an elective training activity in the Behavioral Sleep Medicine (BSM) Clinic. Trainees who participate in the BSM Clinic elective will have opportunities to complete sleep-focused intakes and individual follow ups with patients presenting with a number of different sleep disorders including insomnia, nightmares, circadian rhythm sleep- wake disorders, and difficulty adhering to continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) treatment. Of note, BSM Clinic group supervision takes place on Thursdays from 3:30- 4:30pm and BSM Clinic is scheduled on Friday afternoons from 12:30-4:30pm.
Attendance in group supervision and the full half-day clinic are required to be able to participate in this elective. We also ask that trainees interested in this training experience attend an 8-hour training (split across two days) on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) facilitated by a VA master trainer and subject matter expert in CBT-I. This is a unique opportunity as the training is derived from the CBT-I training staff-psychologists receive as part of the evidence-based rollout training, a national program designed to help VA staff psychologist learn gold standard evidence- based treatment modalities. This training may take place prior to the formal start date of the Pre-Internship.
Trainees will be trained to deliver CBT-I, and potentially have the opportunity to learn additional evidence-based protocols targeting sleep disorders such as including Brief Behavioral therapy for Insomnia (BBT-I), Image Rehearsal Therapy, and mindfulness- based approaches to treatment of Insomnia.
Goals
- Function effectively as a psychology consultant on an interdisciplinary medical team.
- Address issues of individual and cultural diversity and physical disability in assessment, treatment, and consultation.
- Enhance psychotherapy skills.
- Develop skills for quick and thorough assessment of a range of diagnostic issues, including Veterans with subclinical presentations.
Requirements
- Serve as the primary mental health consultant for a medical team.
- Assist medical providers with health behavior change for issues, such as insomnia, pain, lifestyle issues, adjusting to illness, or adherence concerns.
- Participate in interdisciplinary, often impromptu, treatment team meetings.
- Increase knowledge through readings, supervision, and case discussion.
- Attend didactic presentations.
- Facilitate at least one psychotherapy group.
- Provide evidence-based, short- term therapy to at least 4 clients with a range of diagnoses.
- Complete weekly mental health assessments and quickly ascertain appropriate treatment interventions, from brief psychotherapy to referral for medication evaluation to engagement in therapeutic groups.
- Assist with rapid assessment of danger to self and others.
- Facilitate referrals to more intense levels of mental health care.
Clinical Supervisors:
Kaddy Revolorio, Psy.D. (Primary Supervisor)
Sarah Duman, Ph.D. (Intro to Relaxation and Meditation Group Supervisor)
Austin Grinberg, Ph.D., D.B.S.M. (Primary for BSM elective)
Trauma Recovery Services (TRS)
Mission
The mission of Trauma Recovery Services (TRS) is to provide assessment and evidence-based treatment to Veterans who have been diagnosed with PTSD.
Goals and Objectives of TRS
The primary goal is to coordinate comprehensive clinical services for Veterans who have been diagnosed with PTSD. This includes the following objectives:
- To ensure an accurate diagnosis of PTSD and connect Veterans to the most appropriate treatment (outlined by VA/DoD Clinical Practice Guidelines [CPG]).
- To develop individualized treatment plans based upon a diagnostic assessment and with Veteran feedback.
- To provide culturally responsive evidence-based psychotherapy.
- To provide treatment when there is co-occurrence with substance-use disorders.
- To provide symptom-specific management interventions (i.e., chronic pain, insomnia, nightmares, or anxiety).
- To facilitate connection to community resources and alternative care modalities, as appropriate.
- To train practitioners and trainees in the diagnosis and treatment of Veterans with PTSD.
- To establish an interprofessional team of qualified staff, both clinical and administrative, to support the delivery of services.
Veterans are assessed in TRS with a thorough diagnostic assessment (e.g., CAPS-5, trauma interview) to establish an accurate PTSD diagnosis. Through this process, the Veteran will either be found to be appropriate for TRS, and a treatment plan will be collaboratively developed with the Veteran, or the Veteran will be referred to more appropriate care (e.g., back to referring provider, higher level of care, etc.). Veterans of all genders with military and non-military trauma, including sexual trauma, are eligible to participate in TRS.
Once a diagnosis of PTSD has been made by the TRS team, the Veteran will be enrolled in the treatment phase. The core aspect of TRS will be trauma-focused work. Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) and Prolonged Exposure (PE) will be offered, in accordance with the VA Uniform Mental Health Services Handbook. Concurrent Treatment of PTSD Using Prolonged Exposure (COPE), Written Exposure Therapy (WET), and Cognitive Behavioral Conjoint Therapy (CBCT) for PTSD are also offered through TRS. Treatment may include stabilization, with a focus on helping the Veteran obtain greater coping skills and symptom-specific management (e.g., anger management, stress management, CBT-I, CBT, IRT, or relaxation). Programming may also include substance use programming.
Rotation Activities
Pre-Internship students’ activities in TRS will primarily consist of conducting intakes with a focus on PTSD assessment (using CAPS-5) and providing evidence-based, trauma- focused treatment to 2-4 individual patients. Individual cases will focus on learning and implementing CPT and PE, though there may be opportunities to use other modalities. There are limited group options in TRS at this time, but there may be an opportunity to co-facilitate selected groups (outlined below). Group experience is not guaranteed and will depend on patient interest and provider availability.
Skills Training in Affective and Interpersonal Regulation (STAIR)
- 10-week group focused on providing skills to manage emotional and interpersonal dysregulation.
Other Possible Group Options:
- Male Military Sexual Trauma (MST)
- Moral Injury
- Trauma Recovery (incorporates logotherapy)
Pre-Interns also have the opportunity to attend the GLA Trauma Psychology Seminar, which is a virtual weekly didactic attended by GLA staff, Vet Center therapists, and trainees (pre-interns, interns and postdoctoral residents) across all of GLA who are interested in the assessment and treatment of PTSD. The seminar, which is led by a variety of guest speakers, focuses on increasing understanding of trauma/PTSD, reviewing evidence-based approaches for assessing and treating PTSD, examining both practice and theoretical issues in the treatment of PTSD and discussing emerging new knowledge in the field of trauma psychology.
Goals
- Learn assessment of PTSD through use of the Clinician Administered PTSD Scale. Develop increased familiarity of differential diagnoses.
- Learn evidence-based individual and group treatments.
- Learn to work within an interprofessional team and across treatment teams.
- Address issues of individual and cultural diversity in assessment, treatment, and consultation.
Requirements
- Complete a weekly intake or assessment for Veterans with a suspected diagnosis of PTSD.
- Provide individual psychotherapy to at least 3 Veterans.
- Co-lead group(s), depending on availability.
- Attend weekly individual supervision (2 hours) and group supervision (.5 hours).
- Attend treatment team meetings one time per week, and contribute to recovery-oriented case management, case conceptualization, and treatment planning for Veterans diagnosed with PTSD.
- Assist with coordination of care of Veterans across multiple treatment teams (e.g., ABC, OTP, PCMHI, MHC).
- Increase knowledge of cultural variables through supervision, case discussion, and readings
Clinical Supervisors:
Rosy Benedicto, Ph.D., ABPP
Xiaorui (Shirley) Chen, Psy.D.
Bobby Jakucs, Psy.D.
Shana Spangler, Psy.D.
Women's Health Clinic
The Women’s Health Clinic (WHC) at the Sepulveda VA is a comprehensive women’s health care center that provides primary and specialty (e.g., OB/GYN) care, as well as psychiatry, psychology, and social work services. The women veteran population seen in the WHC is diverse in terms of age, race, ethnicity, and sexual orientation.
Transgender and non-binary individuals are also treated in WHC. Women veterans present for mental health treatment with a range of psychiatric diagnoses such as mood disorders, anxiety disorders, including posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), substance use disorders, and personality disorders. A large subset of women veterans presents with combat-related trauma, military sexual trauma (MST), and other non-military- related traumas (e.g., childhood trauma). Many of the women veterans seen in the WHC have served in recent combat zones. Common medical diagnoses include musculoskeletal disorders, including chronic pain, heart disease, and diabetes.
Trainees have the opportunity to provide services in the context of an interprofessional team, such as conducting comprehensive mental health initial assessments, providing individual and group psychotherapy, and consulting with interprofessional team members. Current psychotherapy groups available for trainee participation may include a DBT-skills based Emotions Management Group, Race-Based Trauma Group which focuses on race, ethnicity, acculturation, and immigration related trauma, and LBQ Group which is a process group. Trainees will receive training on providing Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and/or Dialectical Behavior Therapy in individual and group settings. Based on the level of a trainee’s prior experience with evidence-based practices, there may the opportunity for training in PTSD-specific treatments (e.g., Cognitive Processing Therapy and Prolonged Exposure). Trainees will attend weekly Women’s Mental Health Staff meeting and weekly DBT Consultation group.
Current groups in which WHC Pre-Internship students may participate include:
DBT Skills Group
- This group is based on Dialectical Behavior Skills (DBT) Training (Linehan, 2014). Group content focuses on core mindfulness, interpersonal effectiveness, emotion regulation, and distress tolerance skill building. Interns will co-facilitate this 17-week group with the Women’s Health Clinic Postdoctoral Fellow or Psychologist and participate in weekly DBT Consultation Team with all members of WHC Psychology.
Lesbian, Bisexual Queer Women’s Group
- This group is an ongoing process group for women who identify as LBQ. The group is designed to run as a process group informed by Yalom group psychotherapy techniques. The group provides a space for women to discuss their unique experiences as queer veterans of intersecting identities within a social political context. The intern will have an opportunity to co-facilitate this group with a WHC psychologist and provide exposure on running a non- manualized group.
Race-Based Trauma Group
- This is a group for veteran women of color who have been impacted by racism. This 9–12-week manualized treatment is rooted in Racial Identity Theory, Feminist Theory, Mindfulness and Acceptance Commitment Therapy. The aim of the group is to guide participants with use of experiential exercises to explore internalized and externalized racialized messages of self and their impact on current functioning. Using mindfulness and ACT interventions women find empowerment in living their values while navigating racists environments.
Goals and Requirements for WHC Training Rotation:
- Co-facilitation of at least 1 psychotherapy group
- 1 Mental Health Initial Assessments per week
- 3-5 Individual Psychotherapy patients
- Weekly WMH Team Meeting
- Weekly DBT Consultation Group
- Weekly individual supervision (1 hour each) with WHC staff psychologist and WHC Post- Doctoral Fellow
- Assessment opportunities may present themselves
Clinical Supervisors:
Grace Rosales, Ph.D. (Primary Supervisor)
Marissa Burgoyne, Psy.D.
Gwen Carlson, Ph.D.
Training Staff
Internship Program
The doctoral internship at the VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA). The next site visit will be during the academic year 2025. We currently offer seven fully-funded internship positions; five positions in our General Track and two positions in our Neuropsychology Track. According to VA policy, internship funding can be provided only to students who are U.S. citizens and are in good standing at an American Psychological Association (APA) or Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) accredited graduate program in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined psychology or at a Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS) accredited program in Clinical Science. Applicants with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA or CPA criteria for re-specialization training in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology are also eligible. In addition, we require that a prospective intern's university advisor or director of training verify that he or she approves and recommends that the student receive an internship at this facility as specified on the APPIC "Academic Program's Verification of Internship Eligibility and Readiness" form. To be considered, internship applicants must demonstrate completion of at least three years of graduate course work and a minimum of 500 direct contact hours in intervention and assessment by the application date. The Psychology Department at Sepulveda is committed to expanding the diversity characteristics of our staff and training programs; qualified candidates from diverse backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply.
APPIC Match Numbers and Application Deadline
APPIC Match Numbers
General Track: 116312
Neuropsychology Track: 116311
Application Due Date: November 1, 2023
Accreditation Status
The Doctoral Internship at the VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center (SACC) is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA). The next site visit will be during Spring 2025 session.
Inquiries regarding the accreditation status of our internship program may be directed to:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE,
Washington, DC 20002-4242
Telephone: 202-336-5979
Email: apaaccred@apa.org
Application and Selection Procedures
The training program is funded to support SEVEN full-time internship positions; five positions are in the General Track, and two positions are in the Neuropsychology Track. The 2024-2025 internship year will begin on July 29, 2024.
Applications must be submitted through the AAPI Online portal by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time (8:59 p.m. Pacific Time) on November 1, 2023.
In your cover letter, please include the following:
- Please indicate if you are applying to the General Track or the Neuropsychology Track. Applicants can only apply to one track.
- Please describe how the Sepulveda VA internship can help you fulfill your future goals.
- For the General Track applicants, please list your top three Major Rotations and your top two Specialty Clinic Electives in descending order of interest (1=most interested). You are not committed to these training experiences should you match here for internship.
SACC does not require any supplemental application materials. Please ensure that at least two of your three submitted letters of recommendation are from clinical supervisors.
Please contact the Director of Training if you have any questions:
Alexis Kulick, Ph.D., ABPP/CN
Telephone: 818-891-7711, extension 32734
Email: alexis.kulick@va.gov
Eligibility Requirements
Health Professions Trainees (HPTs) are appointed as temporary employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs. As such, HPTs are subject to laws, policies, and guidelines posted for VA staff members. There are infrequent times in which this guidance can change during a training year which may create new requirements or responsibilities for HPTs. If employment requirements change during the course of a training year, HPTs will be notified of the change and impact as soon as possible and options provided. The VA Training Director for your profession will provide you with the information you need to understand the requirement and reasons for the requirement in timely manner.
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) adheres to all Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action policies. As a Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Health Professions Trainee (HPT), you will receive a federal appointment following the selection process, and the following requirements will apply prior to that appointment
- U.S. Citizenship. VA is unable to consider applications from anyone who is not currently a U.S. citizen. Verification of citizenship is required following selection. All interns and fellows must complete a Certification of Citizenship in the United States prior to beginning VA training.
- U.S. Social Security Number. All VA appointees must have a U.S. social security number (SSN) prior to beginning the pre-employment on-boarding process at the VA.
- Selective Service Registration. A male applicant born after 12/31/1959 must have registered for the draft by age 26 to be eligible for any US government employment, including selection as a paid VA trainee. Male applicants must sign a pre-appointment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration before they can be processed into a training program. For additional information about the Selective Service System, and to register or to check your registration status visit https://www.sss.gov/.
- Fingerprint Screening and Background Investigation. All HPTs will be fingerprinted and undergo screenings and background investigations. Additional details about the required background checks can be found at the following website: http://www.archives.gov/federal-register/codification/executive-order/10450.html
- Drug Testing. Per Executive Order 12564, the VA strives to be a Drug-Free Workplace. HPTs are not drug-tested prior to appointment, however, are subject to random drug testing throughout the entire VA appointment period. You will be asked to sign an acknowledgement form stating you are aware of this practice. This form authorizes your drug test results to be shared with VA officials, and others who have a need to know. Failure to sign the authorization form may result in disciplinary action up to and including removal.
As a trainee subject to random drug testing, you should be aware of the following:
- Counseling and rehabilitation assistance are available to all trainees through existing Employee Assistance Programs (EAP) at VA facilities (information on EAP can be obtained from your local Human Resources office).
- You will be given the opportunity to submit supplemental medical documentation of lawful use of an otherwise illegal drug to a Medical Review Officer (MRO).
- VA will initiate termination of VA appointment and/or dismissal from VA rotation against any trainee who is found to use illegal drugs on the basis of a verified positive drug test or who refuses to be tested.
- Although medical and recreational use of cannabis is legal in the state of California, it is illegal for federal employees and trainees to use marijuana and its derivatives, including CBD, on or off duty.
- Please see VA Drug-Free Workplace Program Guide for Veterans Health Administration Health Professions Trainees
Additional information regarding eligibility requirements for appointment as a VA psychology HPT can be found at the following links:
https://www.psychologytraining.va.gov/eligibility.asp
https://www.psychologytraining.va.gov/docs/Trainee-Eligibility.pdf
Internship Program Tables
Program Disclosures
As articulated in Standard I.B.2, programs may have “admission and employment policies that directly relate to affiliation or purpose” that may be faith-based or secular in nature. However, such policies and practices must be disclosed to the public. Therefore, programs are asked to respond to the following question.
Does the program or institution require students, trainees, and/or staff (faculty) to comply with specific policies or practices related to the institution's affiliation or purpose? Such policies or practices may include, but are not limited to, admissions, hiring, retention policies, and/or requirements for completion that express mission and values: No
|No
|Does the program or institution require students, trainees, and/or staff (faculty) to comply with specific policies or practices related to the institution’s affiliation or purpose? Such policies or practices may include, but are not limited to, admissions, hiring, retention policies, and/or requirements for completion that express mission and values
|If yes, provide website link (or content from brochure) where this specific information is presented:
|No
|N/A
|Internship Program Admissions
|Internship Program Admissions
|Briefly describe in narrative form important information to assist potential applicants in assessing their likely fit with your program. This description must be consistent with the program’s policies on intern selection and practicum and academic
|Internship Program Admissions
|Applicants are considered if they are in good standing at an American Psychological Association (APA) or Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) accredited graduate program in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined psychology or at a Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS) accredited program in Clinical Science. Students with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA or CPA criteria for re-specialization training in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology are also eligible. Approval for internship status by your graduate program training director is also required.
|Internship Program Admissions
|We expect at least three years of doctoral-level study and 500 clinical hours; however, we are aware of the impact COVID-19 has had on training for some applicants over the past few training years, and we will consider that impact when reviewing applications where hours may not meet the minimum requirements. For the General Track, we prefer applicants with 400 intervention hours and 100 assessment hours accrued prior to the application deadline. For the Neuropsychology Track, we prefer applicants with 250 intervention hours and 250 assessment hours accrued prior to the application deadline.
|Internship Program Admissions
|Interns are selected based on multiple factors; these include the quality of their graduate and undergraduate education, the quality and diversity of practicum experiences, research and teaching experience, multicultural competence, letters of recommendation, and perhaps most importantly, the perceived fit between the student and our training program. For the General Track, we seek applicants who have had a variety of clinical experiences with an emphasis on evidence-based therapy modalities with different adult patient populations. For the Neuropsychology Track, we seek applicants who have sought clinical and didactic training in the neuropsychological assessment of adults in a variety of clinical settings. We require that applicants have passed their comprehensive exams and have had their dissertation proposal approved by the start of internship. We prefer that applicants have completed or have made significant progress on their dissertations before starting the internship.
|Internship Program Admissions
|Applications are reviewed by the Director of Training and members of the training committee to determine whether an interview should be granted. Interviews for selected applicants will be held remotely using video technology on four days in January (1/9, 1/11, 1/16, and 1/19/2024) from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The interviews will include a group introduction to the supervisors and to the training programs, a slide show of the campus, buildings, and office space, a meeting with the current interns, and two individual interviews with staff members who are matched based on applicants’ stated interests. It has always been our goal to make the interviews as comfortable as possible to provide an accurate representation of the collegial training environment at Sepulveda. All applicants will be notified of their interview status by the first week in December 2023.
|Does the program require that applicants have received a minimum number of hours of the following at time of application? If Yes, indicate how many:
|Yes or No
|Amount
|Does the program require that applicants have received a minimum number of hours of the following at time of application? If Yes, indicate how many:
|Total Direct Contact Intervention Hours
|Yes or No
|Yes
|Amount
|400 (general) 250 (neuro)
|Does the program require that applicants have received a minimum number of hours of the following at time of application? If Yes, indicate how many:
|Total Direct Contact Assessment Hours
|Yes or No
|Yes
|Amount
|100 (general) 250 (neuro)
|Describe any other required minimum criteria used to screen applicants:
|Describe any other required minimum criteria used to screen applicants:
|Our procedures for intern recruitment and selection are governed by the Department of Veterans Affairs, the American Psychological Association (APA), and the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC). This internship site agrees to abide by the APPIC policy that no person at this training facility will solicit, accept or use any ranking-related information from any intern applicant.
|Describe any other required minimum criteria used to screen applicants:
|Our training program is committed to creating a supportive learning environment for individuals of diverse backgrounds, and as a federal agency, we abide by the U.S. Government Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) and Reasonable Accommodation policies. The Internship Program follows a policy of selecting the most qualified candidates and is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Our commitment to diversity includes attempting to ensure an appropriate representation of individuals along many dimensions, including (but not limited to) gender, sexual orientation, age, ethnic/racial minorities, and persons with disabilities. Our internship program values cultural and individual diversity, and we strongly encourage qualified candidates from all backgrounds to apply.
|Financial and Other Benefit Support for Upcoming Training Year
|Yes or No; if yes, amount
|Financial and Other Benefit Support for Upcoming Training Year
|Annual Stipend/Salary for Full-time Interns
|Yes or No; if yes, amount
|Yes, $38,484
|Financial and Other Benefit Support for Upcoming Training Year
|Annual Stipend/Salary for Half-time Interns
|Yes or No; if yes, amount
|N/A
|Financial and Other Benefit Support for Upcoming Training Year
|Program provides access to medical insurance for intern?
|Yes or No; if yes, amount
|Yes, see below
|Benefits
|Yes or No; if yes, amount
|Benefits
|Trainee contribution to cost required?
|Yes or No; if yes, amount
|Yes
|Benefits
|Coverage of family member(s) available?
|Yes or No; if yes, amount
|Yes
|Benefits
|Coverage of legally married partner available?
|Yes or No; if yes, amount
|Yes
|Benefits
|Coverage of domestic partner available?
|Yes or No; if yes, amount
|No
|Benefits
|Hours of Annual Paid Personal Time Off (PTO and/or Vacation)
|Yes or No; if yes, amount
|Yes, 104
|Benefits
|Hours of Annual Paid Sick Leave
|Yes or No; if yes, amount
|Yes, 104
|Benefits
|In the event of medical conditions and/or family needs that require extended leave, does the program allow reasonable unpaid leave to interns/residents in excess of personal time off and sick leave?
|Yes or No; if yes, amount
|Yes
|Benefits
|Other benefits
|Yes or No; if yes, amount
|Interns get 11 paid Federal Holidays, 5 Authorized Absence Days for educational activities, and they are eligible for health insurance, VA Childcare Subsidy Program, and Public Transit Fare Benefits. Unfortunately, the VA no longer covers vision and dental insurance. Premiums for health insurance are withheld from stipends on a pre-tax basis. 2023 Plan Information for California can be found at: https://www.opm.gov/healthcare-insurance/healthcare/plan-information/plans/2023/state/ca.
|Provide an Aggregated Tally for the Preceding 3 Cohorts
|’19-‘20 through ’21-‘22
|Provide an Aggregated Tally for the Preceding 3 Cohorts
|Total # of interns who were in the 3 cohorts
|’19-‘20 through ’21-‘22
|18
|Provide an Aggregated Tally for the Preceding 3 Cohorts
|Total # of interns who did not seek employment because they returned to their doctoral program/are completing doctoral degree
|’19-‘20 through ’21-‘22
|1
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|PD (Post-doctoral residency position)
|EP (Employed position)
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|Academic teaching
|PD (Post-doctoral residency position)
|0
|EP (Employed position)
|0
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|Community mental health center
|PD (Post-doctoral residency position)
|1
|EP (Employed position)
|0
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|Consortium
|PD (Post-doctoral residency position)
|0
|EP (Employed position)
|0
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|University Counseling Center
|PD (Post-doctoral residency position)
|0
|EP (Employed position)
|0
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|Hospital/Medical Center
|PD (Post-doctoral residency position)
|3
|EP (Employed position)
|1
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|Veterans Affairs Health Care System
|PD (Post-doctoral residency position)
|8
|EP (Employed position)
|1
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|Psychiatric facility
|PD (Post-doctoral residency position)
|0
|EP (Employed position)
|0
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|Correctional facility
|PD (Post-doctoral residency position)
|0
|EP (Employed position)
|0
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|Health maintenance organization
|PD (Post-doctoral residency position)
|0
|EP (Employed position)
|0
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|School district/system
|PD (Post-doctoral residency position)
|0
|EP (Employed position)
|0
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|Independent practice setting
|PD (Post-doctoral residency position)
|3
|EP (Employed position)
|0
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|Other
|PD (Post-doctoral residency position)
|EP (Employed position)
Post-Internship Activities
All graduating interns successfully completed their dissertations and doctoral programs. Many continue to be actively engaged in scholarly activity, and all interns who are engaged in clinical service delivery have obtained licensure or plan to seek it. We feel confident that our Training Program prepares interns for a wide range of positions consistent with our program’s aim.
Post-Internship Programs of Interns from the Classes of 2012-2013 through 2022-2023
Clinical Postdoctoral Residency Positions
- California Pacific Medical Center
- CBT California
- CBT Los Angeles
- Hampton VA -Women’s Mental Health and Trauma
- Harbor UCLA – Adult Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
- Harbor UCLA – Behavioral Medicine
- Kaiser Permanente, South San Francisco Chemical Dependency Services
- Kaiser Permanente, Walnut Creek
- Loma Linda VA - Trauma
- Long Beach VA, Advanced Mental Health Interprofessional Special Emphasis Area
- Long Beach VA, Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)
- Long Beach VA, Liver Disease and Human Immunodeficiency (HIV) Special Emphasis
- Long Beach VA, PTSD Special Emphasis
- Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center, SUD/PCMHI
- Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center, Women’s Mental Health and Trauma
- Metropolitan Psychological Services (Arlington, VA)
- Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center
- San Diego VA, PCMHI
- San Francisco VA, SUD, PTSD, and Co-occurring Disorders
- Selph Solutions (San Francisco)
- Sepulveda VA, PCMHI/B-Med
- Sepulveda VA, SUD/PTSD
- Sepulveda VA, Trauma
- Sepulveda VA, Women’s Mental Health with a Focus on Diversity and Trauma
- Stanford University, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences (Adult Program)
- Swedish Medical Group - Integrated Primary Care and Behavioral Health (Seattle)
- The Capital Institute for Cognitive Therapy (Washington D.C.)
- The Clinic (San Francisco and Los Angeles)
- The Motherhood Center (New York)
- VA Puget Sound, Seattle Division, Mental Health
- West Los Angeles VA, Health Psychology
- West Los Angeles VA, Interprofessional and Integrative Health
- West Los Angeles VA, Trauma
Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency Positions (Two-Year)
- Kaiser Permanente Sacramento/Roseville
- West Los Angeles VA
Research Postdoctoral Residency Positions
- Houston VA, MIRECC
- San Diego VA, Center of Excellence for Stress and Mental Health (CESAMH)
- University of California, Los Angeles Department of Psychology
- University of California, San Diego, Department of Medicine
- VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System Women’s Health Clinic Fellowship
- West LA VA MIRECC
Employment Positions
- Northwest Return to Work (Lynnwood, WA)
- Sepulveda VA
Program Setting
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System
The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (GLA) is one of the largest healthcare system within the Department of Veterans Affairs. It is one component of the VA Desert Pacific Healthcare Network (VISN22) offering services to Veterans residing in Southern California, New Mexico, Arizona, and Southern Nevada. GLA consists of a tertiary care facility (West Los Angeles VA), two large ambulatory care centers (Sepulveda VA and the Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center), and eight community based outpatient clinics. The GLA VA Healthcare System provides comprehensive ambulatory and tertiary care to Veterans in five counties in Southern California, with 716 beds, over 4500 employees and an annual operating budget of over $1.1 billion.
In fiscal year 2022, GLA provided medical and mental health services to over 89,000 Veterans residing in the primary service area, including Los Angeles County, which has the largest concentration of Veterans of any county in the United States. The patients seen for mental health services in GLA were 87% male and 13% female (of note: limited dichotomous category). In terms of age, 34% were older than 65, 32% were between 45 and 64, and 33% were between the ages of 24 and 44. In terms of ethnoracial background, patients seen were 49% White, 27% Black/African American; 19% Latinx, 4% Asian, 2% Pacific Islander, and 1% American Indian or Native American.
GLA provides a full spectrum of primary and tertiary inpatient and ambulatory care services, including acute, sub-acute, rehabilitation, extended care, mental health services, telehealth and home healthcare. GLA is one of 23 national Polytrauma Network Sites (PNS) that serves Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation New Dawn (OEF/OIF/OND) Veterans who have complex medical and psychological injuries, including traumatic brain injury. GLA's Homeless Program has been designated as a Homeless Program Center of Excellence. To find out more about GLA, please go to http://www.losangeles.va.gov/index.asp
GLA directs the Department of Veterans Affairs' largest educational enterprise. It serves as a training site for 61 ACGME-approved medical residency programs offering 349 residency positions and is affiliated with more than 45 colleges, universities and vocational schools. In addition, the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) sponsors eight medical fellowship positions. GLA sponsors a total of 85 positions in associated health training programs that include dentistry, podiatry, optometry, pharmacy, clinical psychology, social work and dietetics. GLA is also the site for the Advanced Practice Nursing programs sponsored by local universities. Primary university affiliates include the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine and the USC School of Medicine.
GLA has numerous VA and NIH funded Clinical Research Centers, for example THRIVe: Toward Homelessness Recovery & Integration for Veterans, Health Services Research & Development, the VA Geriatric Research, Education, & Clinical Center (GRECC), the VISN 22 Mental Illness Research, Education, & Clinical Center (MIRECC), the Parkinson's Disease Research, Education, & Clinical Center (PADRECC), the VA Health Services Research Center of Excellence for the Study of Provider Behavior, the Center for Ulcer Research & Education (CURE), a VA/UCLA Consortium for gastrointestinal research; and the VA/UCLA Center for the Neurobiology of Stress.
VA Greater Los Angeles is a designated Center of Innovation for the national Office of Patient Centered Care and Healthcare Transformation. Our Integrative Health and Healing Center offers a wide variety of clinical programs for Veterans and staff. Psychologists play a leading role in implementing evidence-based integrative modalities of care, training interprofessional staff to provide these interventions, and conducting quality improvement and funded research studies on integrative care outcomes. Some of the modalities include mindfulness-based interventions, Tai Chi, yoga, acupuncture and introductory courses for integrative self-management practices. GLA has a fully developed Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction program (MBSR) for Veterans and staff with an ongoing retreat practice for our Veteran graduates.
Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center
The Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center (SACC), located in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles, is part of the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System. SACC is a fully independent, though integrated component of the educational mission of GLA. SACC is the major outpatient facility that provides care to the Veterans living in Northern Los Angeles. Following the earthquake in 1994, Sepulveda redefined its mission to become a comprehensive ambulatory care, education, and research facility. From an old-style traditional VA Medical Center, SACC has emerged as a facility in tune with contemporary and innovative health care delivery approaches and interprofessional collaboration. SACC offers a comprehensive array of services that supports the primary care program. These services include a wide spectrum of on-site ambulatory care activities for internal medicine, neurology, and specialty ambulatory surgery services, comprehensive psychiatry and psychology services, including alcohol and substance use treatment, dentistry, social services, rehabilitation medicine, audiology, speech pathology, prosthetics services, and comprehensive homeless services. There is also a 40-bed academic nursing home care unit on the campus.
SACC is recognized for special programs, including Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Care Program (GRECC) and the Women's Health Program. SACC is unique for its expertise in primary, managed care education, and is a site for national VA PRIME medical residents and associated health trainees. Sepulveda's strong academic affiliation with UCLA Schools of Medicine, Dentistry and Nursing assures a progressive, high-quality healthcare environment. As a teaching facility, education and training are prominent at SACC. Most members of the medical staff hold clinical and/or academic appointments at UCLA or other academic institutions. Psychology is an independent discipline, but a fully integrated and respected component of the overall mental health and medical services.
SACC serves a diverse patient population. While the population is predominately male, we make every effort to ensure that the interns see a varied sample of patients. Efforts to reach out to women Veterans have resulted in an increased number of female patients and specialized women's clinics to address their unique needs. Creating a rotation in the Women’s Health Clinic has allowed our interns to work with this traditionally under-represented population in VA Medical Centers.
The Psychology Department at the VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center has a strong commitment to and a long history of providing training. The Psychology internship program at the Sepulveda VA has been accredited by the American Psychological Association since 1979. Of the 25 clinical psychologists on staff at Sepulveda, 22 provide clinical supervision in the psychology training program. All psychologists on staff are licensed, are from APA-accredited doctoral programs in clinical or counseling psychology, have completed an APA-accredited doctoral internship, and most supervisors have completed postdoctoral residency programs. Many supervisors hold clinical and academic appointments at local institutions, including the University of California, Los Angeles and Pepperdine University. Psychologists at the Sepulveda VA engage in a variety of roles in interprofessional outpatient medical and mental health settings, with many staff members involved in program and service leadership positions.
In addition to the clinical internship, the Psychology training program provides training for 6-8 pre-interns each year, most of whom are from local doctoral programs. In addition, we have four postdoctoral residency specialty areas – Trauma (2 positions), Primary Care Mental Health Integration/Behavioral Sleep Medicine (PCMHI/BSM), and Women’s Mental Health with a Focus on Diversity. There are also two other postdoctoral residency positions available to psychology trainees at Sepulveda which are not housed under the Psychology Department. Both the positions are two years long and are 75% research/25% clinical positions – one is in the Women’s Health Clinic, and the other is in the Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center (GRECC). Thus, interns will have the opportunity to work closely with a variety of psychology trainees from different levels during the internship year.
Program Structure at a Glance
Our internship program offers 7 funded, full-time internship positions for the 2024-2025 Academic Year; 5 positions are in the General Track, and 2 positions are in the Neuropsychology Track. All schedules are designed to be 36-37 hours per week. The following descriptions are brief summaries of the schedule. Detailed information regarding rotations and didactics appears later in this brochure.
General Track Program Structure
For the General Track interns, the program will include three major rotations on a trimester basis (20 hours/week), 2-3 year-long or half-year Specialty Electives (12 hours/week), didactic training (2.5 hours/week), and elective involvement in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) activities (2 hours/week).
Major Rotations:
The general internship consists of three major clinical rotations, which require a time commitment of 20 hours per week for about four months each; this includes patient encounters, 2 hours of supervision, team meetings, as well as administrative time. For each rotation, interns are assigned a primary supervisor who will be working in that same setting. Currently, five major rotations are offered:
- Addictive Behaviors Clinic (ABC)
- Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)
- Health Psychology: Behavioral Medicine (Health)
- Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI)
- Women’s Health Clinic (WHC)
Specialty Electives:
The general internship consists of a combination of year-long and half-year Specialty Electives with a time commitment of 12 hours/week (these Specialty Electives include patient encounters, didactics, supervision, and administrative time). Currently, four Specialty Electives are offered, and interns can select anywhere from two to three of these:
- Acceptance and Commitment (ACT) Clinic - 6 months or 12 months (6 hours/week)
- Behavioral Sleep Medicine (BSM) Clinic - 6 months or 12 months (6 hours/week)
- Couples Clinic - 12 months (6 hours/week)
- Trauma Recovery Services (TRS) - 12 months (6 hours/week)
Didactics:
Interns will spend 2.5 hours/week in formal didactics.
- Clinical Research Seminar (1.5 hour/month)
- Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Seminar (1.5 hours twice per month)
- Psychology Training Seminar (1 hour/week)
- Supervision Seminar (1.5 hours/month)
Neuropsychology Track Program Structure
For the Neuropsychology Track, interns will be in the Neuropsychology Clinic for the full year, will co-facilitate a cognitive rehabilitation group for the full year, and will participate in two six-month rotations
- The Neuropsychology Clinic – full year placement; change supervisors at 6-month point; 18 hours/week
- Memory and Aging Group – full year placement; 2 hours/week
- Geriatrics placement: Community Living Center (CLC)/Hospice and the Adult Day Health Care Program (ADHC) - 6 month rotation; 10 hours per week
- Veteran’s Cognitive Assessment and Management Program ([V-CAMP]) – 6 month rotation; 10 hours per week
Detailed information regarding Neuropsychology Track rotations appears later in the brochure. Each placement includes time for patient encounters, supervision, and documentation, scoring, and writing. The Neuropsychology Track Interns will also participate in didactics (5 hours/week) and will be offered elective involvement in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) activities (2 hours/week). Thus, the schedule comes out to 37 hours per week.
Didactics:
Interns will spend 5 hours/week in formal didactics.
- Clinical Research Seminar (1.5 hour/month)
- Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Seminar (1.5 hours twice per month)
- Psychology Training Seminar (1 hour/week)
- Supervision Seminar (1.5 hour/month)
- Neuroanatomy Lectures, 5-week series
- Neurology Grand Rounds, on occasion
- Neuropsychology Didactic (1 hour/week)
- UCLA Neurobehavior Didactic (1 hour/week)
Additional Experiences For Both General and Neuropsychology Tracks
Additional Didactics:
In addition to program-sponsored didactics listed above, there are numerous educational opportunities at the Sepulveda VA. There are didactics that are part of the Specialty Electives (described later) as well as weekly colloquia in Geropsychology and Geriatrics, Grand Rounds in Medicine, UCLA Grand Rounds, and several full-day workshops offered for GLA psychologists and trainees.
Presentations:
There are many opportunities for interns to provide formal presentations to the psychology department or other service providers within the context of their clinical placements
Training Aims, Model, and Program Philosophy
The aim of the Sepulveda VA doctoral internship in health service psychology is to promote competencies necessary for postdoctoral or entry-level psychology positions in healthcare settings specializing in the assessment and treatment of patients with behavioral and mental health problems. For the Neuropsychology Track interns, there is an additional aim to provide special emphasis training in neuropsychology that prepares them to meet the requisite competencies necessary to advance to a neuropsychology postdoctoral residency program and ultimately to pursue board certification through the American Board of Professional Psychology. We provide a broad range of training opportunities and offer close supervision and competency-based training in a highly collegial setting. Our goal is to provide each intern with a variety of training experiences in assessment, intervention, and consultation with a diverse selection of patients in medical and mental health settings.
The training in both the General and Neuropsychology Tracks is based on the practitioner-scholar model. The training model reflects our philosophy that psychological practice is based on the science of psychology which, in turn, is influenced by the professional practice of psychology. We expect that interns will acquire a broad range of clinical and consultation skills that are informed by the scientific literature. We emphasize training in Evidence-Based Therapy Modalities. Nearly all of our training supervisors are VA certified in one or more evidence-based practice modalities. Training opportunities exist in the following areas: Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT); Biofeedback; Brief Behavioral Treatment for Insomnia (BBTi); Cognitive Behavioral Conjoint Therapy for PTSD (CBCT-PTSD); Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) for anxiety, chronic pain, depression, insomnia, and substance use disorders; Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT); Concurrent Treatment of PTSD and Substance Use Disorders Using Prolonged Exposure (COPE); Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) skills; Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP); Imagery Rehearsal Therapy (IRT); Integrative Behavioral Couples Therapy (IBCT); Integrative Health and Healing modalities (IHH); Interpersonal Therapy (IPT); Matrix Model for Substance Use Disorders; Mindfulness Based Relapse Prevention (MBRP); Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) and other Mindfulness approaches; Motivational Interviewing (MI); Problem Solving Therapy for Primary Care; Prolonged Exposure (PE) Prolonged Exposure for Primary Care (PE-PC); Reminiscence Therapy; Skills Training in Affective and Interpersonal Regulation (STAIR), Written Exposure Therapy (WET), among others.
The VA system continually disseminates trainings on cutting-edge EBPs based on the current scientific literature. Our training supervisors are highly motivated to seek additional training in newer modalities and pass this training onto their supervisees. Supervisors are also highly skilled in providing training in these methods with a multicultural lens, assisting trainees in adapting and modifying EBPs for diverse clients based on clients’ cultural factors and values.
Internship Competencies
The APA Commission on Accreditation requires that all trainees in APA accredited programs develop specific competencies as part of their preparation for practice in health service psychology. Interns must demonstrate increasing competence in the following nine profession-wide competencies over the course of the year. The broad range of clinical and demographic diversity in our training setting provides an exceptional environment for developing these competencies.
- Research – interns will demonstrate the substantially independent ability to critically evaluate and disseminate research or other scholarly activities (e.g., case conference, presentation, publications) at the local (including the host institution), regional, or national level.
- Ethical and legal standards – interns will demonstrate knowledge of and act in accordance with each of the following: (i) the current version of the APA Ethical Principles of Psychologists and Code of Conduct; (ii) Relevant laws, regulations, rules, and policies governing health service psychology at the organizational, local, state, regional, and federal levels; and (iii) relevant professional standards and guidelines. Interns will recognize ethical dilemmas as they arise and apply ethical decision-making processes in order to resolve the dilemmas. Interns will conduct themselves in an ethical manner in all professional activities.
- Individual and cultural diversity – interns will demonstrate understanding of how their own personal/cultural history, attitudes, and biases may affect their understanding and interaction with different people. Interns will demonstrate knowledge of the current theoretical and empirical knowledge base as it relates to addressing diversity in all professional activities including research, training, supervision/consultation, and service. Interns will integrate awareness and knowledge of individual and cultural differences in the conduct of professional roles (e.g., research, services, and other professional activities). Interns will apply a framework for working effectively with areas of individual and cultural diversity not previously encountered. Interns will learn to work effectively with individuals whose group membership, demographic characteristics, or worldviews create conflict with their own. They will demonstrate the ability to independently apply their knowledge and demonstrate effectiveness in working with the range of diverse individuals and groups encountered during residency, tailored to the learning needs and opportunities consistent with the program’s aim(s).
- Professional values and attitudes – interns will behave in ways that reflect the values and attitudes of psychology, including integrity, deportment, professional identity, accountability, lifelong learning, and concern for the welfare of others. They will engage in self-reflection regarding their personal and professional functioning; engage in activities to maintain and improve performance, well-being, and professional effectiveness. Interns will be encouraged to actively seek and demonstrate openness and responsiveness to feedback and supervision. They will be expected to respond professionally in increasingly complex situations with a greater degree of independence as they progress across levels of training.
- Communication and interpersonal skills – interns will develop and maintain effective relationships with a wide range of individuals, including colleagues, communities, organizations, supervisors, supervisees, and those receiving professional services. They will produce and comprehend oral, nonverbal, and written communications that are informative and well-integrated; demonstrate a thorough grasp of professional language and concepts. Interns will demonstrate effective interpersonal skills and the ability to manage difficult communication well
- Assessment – interns will select and apply assessment methods that draw from the best available empirical literature and that reflect the science of measurement and psychometrics; collect relevant data using multiple sources and methods appropriate to the identified goals and questions of the assessment as well as relevant diversity characteristics of the service recipient. They will interpret assessment results, following current research and professional standards and guidelines, to inform case conceptualization, classification, and recommendations, while guarding against decision-making biases, distinguishing the aspects of assessment that are subjective from those that are objective. Interns will communicate orally and in written documents the findings and implications of the assessment in an accurate and effective manner sensitive to a range of audiences.
- Intervention – Interns will establish and maintain effective relationships with the recipients of psychological services. They will develop evidence-based intervention plans specific to the service delivery goals. They will implement interventions informed by the current scientific literature, assessment findings, diversity characteristics, and contextual variables. Interns will demonstrate the ability to apply the relevant research literature to clinical decision making. They will be expected to modify and adapt evidence-based approaches effectively when a clear evidence-base is lacking. Interns will evaluate intervention effectiveness and adapt intervention goals and methods consistent with ongoing evaluation.
- Supervision – interns will apply supervision knowledge in direct or simulated practice with psychology trainees, or other health professionals. Examples of direct or simulated practice examples of supervision include, but are not limited to, role-played supervision with others, and peer supervision with other trainees.
- Consultation and interprofessional/interdisciplinary skills – interns will demonstrate knowledge and respect for the roles and perspectives of other professions. They will apply this knowledge in direct or simulated consultation with individuals and their families, other health care professionals, interprofessional groups, or systems related to health and behavior.
Interns in the general track are formally evaluated on these nine areas of competence at the mid-year and end-of-year points for the year-long Specialty Electives, at the end of each 6-month elective, and at the end of each major rotation, on a trimester basis. The Neuropsychology Track interns will be evaluated on a quarterly basis. In addition to these general competencies, each rotation has specific goals and requirements, which will be communicated at the outset of the training experience.
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Activities
All interns are allotted two hours/week in which they can choose to work on activities related to DEI efforts. The Greater Los Angeles VA Healthcare System has a robust DEI Committee whose purpose is: “to create a willing community of fellow staff members and trainees to learn from one another’s life experiences, to advocate for inclusion, to celebrate all cultures and identities, and to promote equity in access to opportunity. We strive to extend these values to the services and care we offer to Veterans.” Within the DEI Committee, trainees can get involved in any one of three sub-committees related to Hiring, Staff Development, and Training.
- The Hiring and Retention Subcommittee prioritizes the expansion of diversity, equity, and inclusion among GLA Psychology staff. Efforts include finding ways to increase/improve advertisement of positions, connecting with academic institutions, and enhancing selection procedures to enhance diverse representation on staff as well as providing mentorship to new staff.
- The Staff Development Subcommittee focuses on dissemination of resources and consultative services to staff. The subcommittee aims to increase staff members’ knowledge, awareness, and application of diversity, equity, and inclusion principles. The subcommittee hosts several forums including monthly Lunch and Learns, a DEI Book Club, and dissemination of diversity highlights.
- The Training Subcommittee aims to integrate diversity, equity, and inclusion across the span of GLA training programs for trainees, supervisors, and other committee initiatives. This is done through mentorship, consultation, education, focus groups, recruitment of culturally diverse applicants, and provision of multiculturally competent supervision. This committee aims to enhance diversity trainings offered to all GLA psychology trainees.
- The Communications Subcommittee aims to mirror and honor diversity of the staff and workplace to foster appreciation for diversity and to disseminate resources toward culturally responsive services.
Training Plan Development
Staff at the Sepulveda VA believe in and respect the individuality of interns, honoring the diversity of their personal and professional background, skills, and interests. We recognize and appreciate the individual nature of their aspirations. The internship itself is structured to allow flexibility and to facilitate individualized training experiences. Sepulveda's goal is to provide a successful and rewarding internship experience for all of our interns. The staff is highly committed to training, and we work to tailor the internship to meet each intern's individual interests, needs, and goals. Prior to internship, the Director of Training sends the incoming interns a survey that assesses internship goals, long-term career plans, gaps in training, and asks general track interns to rank all of the Major Rotations and Specialty Electives. Intern preferences and areas of specialization are strongly considered when determining these rotation schedules. Please note that while the Training Committee will do their best to accommodate intern preferences, no specific supervisor or training experience is guaranteed.
Supervision
Interns will have a number of different delegated supervisors at any one time, but the General Track interns will have three primary supervisors throughout the year, which is dictated by which rotation they are on. The Neuropsychology Track intern will have two primary supervisor throughout the year depending on who is supervising the Neuropsychology Clinic activities. All interns will receive a minimum of four hours of supervision per week, at least two hours of which includes individual face-to-face supervision, one with the primary supervisor and the other with delegated supervisors. At least two hours per week will include group supervision with primary/delegated supervisors. The program employs a developmental model of training; there is more intensive supervision at the outset of the internship and at the beginning of each new rotation, with the goal of increasing the interns' independence and ability to manage increasingly complex situations as their knowledge and skills develop. Supervision takes place through a number of different modalities, including co-therapy, direct observation, audio and videotape review, case presentations, role plays/response to vignettes, review of written work, review of test data, observations in interdisciplinary team meetings, and feedback from other staff members. Interns have the opportunity to observe supervisors providing services in many settings, especially at the outset of the rotation, and frequently serve as co-facilitators for group interventions.
Supervision of Junior Trainees:
While there are no opportunities to provide formal supervision to pre-interns, there are many opportunities for professional interactions (e.g., co-facilitating groups, participating in team meetings) and for the interns to serve in informal mentorship roles. All interns will participate in a highly-rated, monthly 90-minute Supervision Seminar to provide foundational training in competency-based supervision with a an emphasis on multicultural factors.
Evaluation
Interns are asked to complete a self assessment at the beginning of the training year and again at the midpoint; this is done to promote self reflection, to identify gaps in training, and to develop goals and a plan for the internship year. The Internship Program encourages ongoing feedback among interns, supervisors, and the Training Committee. Staff members review interns' progress at monthly staff meetings. For the General Track Interns, supervisors and interns complete formal, written, competency-based evaluations at the mid-point of the year-long Specialty Electives and at the end of each major rotation and six-month elective with the expectation that feedback is an ongoing process throughout the year. Neuropsychology Track Interns are evaluated on a quarterly basis in each of the three clinics in which they are training. These evaluations encourage communication, identify strengths and weaknesses, and set goals for training. Interns are required to complete evaluations of their supervisors, the rotations, and the didactics. The Training Program also solicits feedback from interns on programmatic issues informally throughout the year. Interns are scheduled to meet with the Director of Training on a monthly basis to discuss any problems, concerns, or suggestions for program improvement. Interns complete a formal, anonymous program evaluation and an exit interview with the Director of Training at the completion of the year.
Covid-19 Response and Adaptations
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the training program successfully transitioned all Psychology Trainees to full-time telework while maintaining almost all training activities without significant disruption. Specifically, all trainees used telehealth modalities for individual, couples, and group therapy, as well as cognitive assessment activities. Trainees attended and participated in didactics and supervision via virtual video platforms; they benefited from live, direct observation of clinical care by supervising psychologists. Throughout the pandemic, as guidance allowed, the program functioned in a hybrid model with trainees engaging in a combination of work on-site and work from home. Most interventions, due to patient preference, are largely offered via telehealth modalities. Neuropsychological assessments (aside from the ones conducted in V-CAMP) are conducted onsite and in person. The health and safety of our Psychology Trainees, along with the competent care of our nation’s Veterans, is of utmost importance to us. We will continue to provide high-quality training in professional psychology while simultaneously keeping our trainees’ health and wellness at the forefront.
Requirements for Completion
In order to maintain good standing in the program, interns must:
- Abide by the APA Ethical Principles and Code of Conduct and all VA policies, rules, and regulations
- Obtain ratings of 3 (“requires close supervision on advanced tasks") or higher on 80% of items in each of the nine core competency areas, with no serious ethical violations at the mid-point of the year.
- Meet all administrative requirements
Criteria for Successful completion of internship:
- Completion of 2080 hours of supervised professional experience, to be completed in one year of full-time training (inclusive of time off)
- It is required that a minimum of 25% of the intern’s worked hours be in direct patient care (10 hours of face-to-face care in a 40 hour/week)
- Satisfactory performance in all nine clinical competency areas. It is expected that as interns develop in knowledge and skill during the internship year, they will be able to carry out more advanced tasks with greater independence. Successful completion of internship is determined by ratings of '4' (“Ready for Entry-Level Practice”) or higher on 100% of items in all nine clinical competency areas, with no areas requiring remediation and no serious ethical violations.
- Didactic Training. Interns are required to attend required Psychology Seminars and Psychology Department workshops. In addition, interns must attend educational activities required on their rotations.
Major Rotations for the General Track
Each General Track intern completes three rotations over the internship year. There are five rotations, and it is expected that all five are filled each trimester (rotations cannot accommodate more than one intern at a time). Time commitments for rotation-related clinical activities are 20 hours per week.
Addictive Behaviors Clinic
The Addictive Behaviors Clinic (ABC) offers an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) to Veterans, of all ages, who misuse alcohol, heroin, cocaine, amphetamines, and/or other substances. Most patients have comorbid psychological problems, especially comorbid Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Patients in the IOP are required to commit to a minimum of 14 weeks of 3 days/week treatment and many continue in aftercare treatment for a year or longer. Therapeutic interventions are recovery oriented and include evidence-based treatment of early recovery and relapse prevention skills through the Matrix model of treatment, as well as DBT skills-based emotions management groups and CBT skills-based groups. Veterans develop a network of community and support through this program.
Interns on this rotation participate as junior colleagues. Within the IOP, they lead psychoeducation groups, small and large therapy groups, administer and interpret self-report measures, and conduct individual psychotherapy while working within an interprofessional team to make both administrative and treatment decisions. Interns are encouraged to teach and to model adaptive behaviors, including self-awareness, boundary management, and accurate empathy. In addition to the IOP, trainees may also participate in harm reduction-based groups, which allow for contrast from the abstinence-based component of training, giving the trainee a chance to learn how to match treatment approaches with patient needs.
Individual therapy will include time-limited, evidence-based interventions for substance use disorders including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) for Substance Use Disorders (CBT-SUD) and other mental health conditions (e.g., CBT-Depression), mindfulness- and acceptance-based methods, and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) skills, among others. Interns will also have the opportunity to deliver evidence-based interventions for trauma and PTSD through ABC, including Concurrent Treatment of PTSD and SUDs using Prolonged Exposure (COPE) and Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) with additional relapse prevention skills. Individual therapy in ABC may also include support and assistance around Veterans’ interactions with the justice system and other life stressors.
The treatment team is drawn from various disciplines, including nursing, peer support, psychiatry, social work, and psychology. Learning to coordinate interdisciplinary care is an important focus of training on the rotation. Trainees are encouraged to develop and to model effective staff interactions, which patients can utilize to improve their own peer relationships. Interns on the ABC rotation may facilitate the following groups:
Matrix Model Groups
- The Matrix Model is an evidence-based group treatment that focuses on early recovery and relapse prevention skills with the use of cognitive behavioral, motivational enhancement, psychoeducation, and 12-step facilitation techniques. Veterans attend three days per week, and this is the foundation of the IOP.
Aftercare Group
- This is an ongoing group for Veterans who have completed the IOP, to provide extended support for Veterans in longer-term sobriety. While this group is more supportive in nature, topics are typically informed by Matrix topics.
Emotions Management Group
- This group is based on Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Skills Training (Linehan, 2014). Group content will focus on core mindfulness, interpersonal effectiveness, emotion regulation, and distress tolerance skill building. The group has been modified to be ongoing and open.
Mindfulness-Based Relapse Prevention Group
- This group is based on the Mindfulness-Based Relapse Prevention for Addictive Behaviors (Bowen, et al., 2011) protocol, modified to be an ongoing and open group in IOP. This group integrates mindfulness meditation practices with traditional relapse prevention skills.
The following group is optional pending intern interest:
Healthy Habits Group
- This group is based on the Group Treatment for Substance Abuse: A Stages-of-Change Therapy Manual (Velasquez, et al., 2001) protocol and CBT for Substance Use Disorders Among Veterans (DeMarce, et al., 2014), modified to be an open drop-in group. This group offers strategies based on the transtheoretical model of behavior change for Veterans who are thinking about reducing or modifying their current use of substances.
The goals of psychology training on the rotation are to:
- Understand and implement the techniques of abstinence-based, relapse-prevention and harm-reduction approaches to treat substance use disorders.
- Competently obtain substance use histories while assessing co-morbidities.
- Comprehend issues and treatment strategies for dual-diagnosis patients with special emphasis on PTSD.
- Improve individual and group therapy skills.
- Understand the role of consistency and modeling in team cohesion and with patients.
Adaptations to Rotation Activities During the COVID-19 Pandemic:
- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person intakes, individual therapy and group therapy were suspended to assure the safety of Veterans and staff. As such, ABC moved to the use of both VA Video Connect (VVC), a secure web-based video platform, and telephone to perform intakes and to deliver individual and group therapy.
- With social distancing protocols continuing to change due to the pandemic, interactions with Veterans will remain flexible, with a mix of virtual and in-person groups and individual therapy. The SUD treatment team meetings will continue virtually.
Clinical Supervisor:
Melissa Lewis, Ph.D. (Primary Supervisor)
Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)
The Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP) is an interprofessional clinic designed to provide team-based mental health services to Veterans of all ages. Disciplines include psychology, psychiatry, social work, nursing, and medical support assistants (MSAs). In this setting, trainees will work with Veterans presenting with a variety of different diagnoses and participate in various aspects of treatment. Training activities include 1. Functioning within the context of an interprofessional team to conduct weekly initial assessments; 2. Providing individual psychotherapy to a wide range of patients; 3. Facilitating various groups as indicated by patient need and trainee availability (including CBT for Anxiety, DBT Skills, CBT for Depression); and 4. Participating in team conferences. Trainees may also engage in patient triage/crisis intervention with walk-ins/open access appointments, which would include risk evaluation and treatment planning (e.g., hospitalization and connecting with psychiatry).
BHIP provides recovery-based treatment for Veterans presenting with a range of pre-existing and newly diagnosed mental health issues, including depression, anxiety disorders (e.g., GAD, Panic Disorder, Social Anxiety Disorder, Agoraphobia), trauma- and stressor-related disorders, OCD, bipolar disorder, psychotic disorders, substance use, and personality issues, among others. Trainees will provide time-limited individual and group psychotherapy using various evidence-based approaches and interventions, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and exposure-based interventions, among others. Treatment is individualized to assist Veterans in achieving their personal goals in the community.
Referrals to BHIP come from across the GLA system and primarily include Primary Care-Mental Health Integration (PCMHI) providers, specialty mental health clinics, treatment providers outside of mental health, and from other VA systems.
Specific components of the BHIP rotation include
ACT Group
- This is an elective component of the rotation, depending on trainee interests and availability. It is a four-week, transdiagnostic group designed to encourage values-driven and goal-oriented behavior. Interventions include mindfulness practices and other acceptance-based and experiential exercises. The focus of this group is to help patients build a better life based on their values, with the main goals of helping them: 1) accept what is out of their personal control; 2) clarify what is truly important and meaningful to them, and 3) commit to taking actions that enrich their lives. Patients are seen for a range of clinical presentations that include depression, anxiety, trauma/PTSD, loss of direction, difficulty moving forward in life, and/or personality features. Interns will learn how to conduct in-the-moment functional analysis and apply relevant core processes of ACT.
CBT for Anxiety Group
- This is a 12-week, evidence-based, present-focused approach to psychotherapy that helps patients learn/acquire skills for managing and coping with anxiety. Topics covered include components of fear and anxiety, breathing practices, identification of triggers and anxiety, effects of avoidance, unhelpful thinking patterns that maintain anxiety, safety signals, and exposures. The group introduces Veterans to interoceptive exposures to physical symptoms and personalized exposure hierarchies.
CBT for Depression Group
- This is a 12-week, evidence-based treatment that helps patients learn skills for managing symptoms of depression. Topics covered include understanding the connection between thoughts, emotions, and behaviors; cognitive restructuring; and behavioral activation.
Managing Behavior and Affect (MBA) Group
- This 24-week group is based on Dialectical Behavior Skills Training (Linehan, 2014). Group content will focus on core mindfulness, interpersonal effectiveness, emotion regulation, and distress tolerance skill building.
Time-Limited Individual Psychotherapy
- Interns will provide individual time-limited, evidence-based psychotherapy to Veterans with a variety of presenting problems, either as a stand-alone treatment or in conjunction with pharmacotherapy and/or group psychotherapy. While the focus of psychotherapy can vary depending on Veteran needs, generally, treatment focuses on symptom reduction and/or increasing functioning in occupational, educational, and/or social domains. A developmental supervision approach is used, helping the trainee achieve greater autonomy in assessment, conceptualization, and intervention of patients with a variety of presenting problems.
Adaptations to Rotation Activities During the COVID-19 Pandemic:
- Group and individual psychotherapy: Activities transferred to telehealth modalities. Content of sessions were adapted in response to the medical and mental health concerns patients reported experiencing in response to the pandemic.
Clinical Supervisors:
Joy Y. Lin, Psy.D.
Diane Strother, Ph.D. (Primary Supervisor)
Christina Quach, Ph.D.
Health Psychology: Behavioral Medicine
The Health Psychology: Behavioral Medicine rotation aims to introduce trainees to the foundational competencies expected in the doctoral-level health psychologist. This includes developing skills in the assessment of psychological concerns related to the interplay between physical and mental health, developing expertise in the implementation of empirically supported brief interventions, and developing the professional acumen necessary for working within interprofessional teams. The goal of this rotation is to provide the intern with the skill and experience in consultation, assessment, intervention, and education via direct experience with Veterans suffering from acute and chronic medical illnesses. Interns serve as collaborative members of interprofessional teams in which psychological skills and mind-body medicine are valued.
The clinical settings of the health psychologist are diverse; however, the competencies are similar across settings. These competencies include assessment strategies for individuals and systems, education, brief empirically-based interventions, evaluation of behavioral risk factors, consideration of the biopsychosocial factors that impact adherence to treatment, and consultation with patients, their family members and/or other providers on interprofessional teams. The health psychologist provides a variety of psychological interventions, such as group and brief individual psychotherapy, stress management, education and health-promotion activities, and support groups with a strong focus on evidence-based treatments. The health psychology rotation supervision team works closely with interns to provide the observation, modeling, and supervision required to develop competency in health psychology assessment and intervention skills.
Specific elements of the health psychology rotation include:
Bariatric Surgery Evaluations
- Interns serve as consultants to the bariatric surgery team, conducting a two-hour structured clinical interview, administering and scoring standardized measures, and writing a brief report with recommendations. The intern conducts a brief feedback session with the Veteran, usually by phone, and occasionally interns provide time-limited psychotherapy to support Veterans in their weight loss efforts, either pre- or post-surgery.
Biofeedback
- Individual psychotherapy caseloads can include Biofeedback in which the following can be measured: breath pace (respiration), muscle activity (Electromyography), heart rate and heart rate variability (HR and HRV), peripheral finger temperature (thermistor), and galvanic skin response (GSR). Interns will learn how to use and interpret the measurements and how to teach Veterans skills for modulating the processes being measured, thereby developing agency. We most often use thermal and Heart Rate Variability (HRV) biofeedback in our setting.
Coping with Chronic Pain Group
- Interns will co-facilitate this 6-week group with a supervisor. Interns will provide psychoeducation about the biopsychosocial model and factors that affect chronic pain. Interns will train patients to use pain management strategies using techniques from both CBT and ACT approaches.
Progressive Tinnitus Management Program
- Tinnitus research at the VA National Center for Rehabilitative Auditory Research (NCRAR) has led to the development of an interdisciplinary Progressive Tinnitus Management (PTM) program. Audiologists and Mental Health providers work together to deliver portions of the protocol. The psychology intern will work directly with the Audiologists to provide psychoeducation and management skills to patients presenting with tinnitus.
Time-Limited Individual Psychotherapy
- Interns will provide time-limited psychotherapy to Veterans with comorbid physical and mental health problems and will implement various evidence-based approaches and interventions. Patients present with a range of medical diagnoses, and both preexisting and newly diagnosed mental health issues. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Chronic Pain, a VA EBP, is one therapeutic approach that is emphasized on this rotation. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia is also a common need.
- For trainees who are not on the PCMHI rotation at some point in their internship year, they can gain the important experience of conducting Functional Assessments on the Health Rotation.
Adaptations to Rotation Activities During the COVID-19 Pandemic:
- Group and individual psychotherapy: Activities transferred to telehealth modalities.
- Biofeedback: Full Biofeedback protocols were not possible over telehealth, so supervisors and trainees explored creative ways to provide more biofeedback experiences while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
- Even as pandemic protocols have lifted, we still have a mix of in-person and virtual services, as virtual care is often preferred by patients in the context of medical comorbidities, chronic pain, distance, and scheduling complications due to multiple medical appointments.
Clinical Supervisors:
Sarah Duman Serrano, Ph.D., BCB (Primary Supervisor)
Diego Esparza-Duran, Ph.D. (Tinnitus Group Supervisor)
Kaddy Revolorio, Psy.D. (Coping with Chronic Pain Group Supervisor)
Primary Care Mental Health Integration
In this rotation, interns will engage in co-located collaborative care on an interdisciplinary primary care team. They will provide brief (30-minute) functional assessments to patients with a wide variety of presenting problems who may be experiencing their first contact with mental health services or who may be re-establishing care. Interns will have the chance to conduct intake interviews, generate joint treatment plans with psychiatrists, primary care providers, and other healthcare professionals, and perform “curb side” consults, as appropriate. Interns will actively engage in patient triage, determining whether patients should be seen in primary care or referred for more extensive treatment through specialty mental health services. If additional treatment is warranted, the intern will make the appropriate referral(s). Within primary care, the intern will deliver brief treatments to patients with mild to moderate psychopathology. Treatments delivered in PCMHI may target anxiety, depression, insomnia, history of trauma, adjustment disorders, chronic pain, and psychological factors related to chronic medical conditions. Additionally, interns may engage in diagnostic clarification and treatment planning to aid in making appropriate referrals to specialty mental health.
Patients seen in the PCMHI clinic are treated on a brief basis (4-6, 30-minute sessions) using a variety of evidence-based treatment approaches, which can include skills-based interventions, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I), Brief Behavioral Treatment for Insomnia (BBT-I), Imagery Rehearsal Therapy for Chronic Nightmares (IRT), Mindfulness-based psychotherapy, Motivational Interviewing (MI), Prolonged Exposure for Primary Care (PE-PC), and Problem-Solving Therapy for Primary Care.
Activities for the intern participating in this rotation will involve multiple weekly intakes, brief individual psychotherapy, group psychotherapy, and walk-in evaluations, as appropriate.
The intern will have the opportunity to co-facilitate the following groups:
Introduction to Relaxation
- This transdiagnostic group educates patients on the physiological effects of unmanaged stress and helps them to build skills in a variety of evidence-based mind-body approaches. This can be effective in reducing subjective stress, depression, anxiety, physical pain, hypertension, insomnia, etc. Patients begin with the introductory group and are then offered their choice of weekly continuing practice yoga or meditation groups for skills enhancement. There is a new cycle every 4 weeks in order to provide prompt access to services.
MOVE – Weight Management for Veterans
- This national, evidence-based program fully integrates psychology into a multidisciplinary team of medical providers, dieticians, and health educators treating obesity. Interns provide individual and group interventions incorporating motivational enhancement strategies and relevant psychoeducation.
Adaptations to Rotation Activities During the COVID-19 Pandemic:
At the start of the pandemic, training activities were transferred to telehealth modalities. Functional assessments, brief interventions and group psychotherapy sessions were completed by telephone or VVC. Since most of the patients in primary care clinics are currently being seen in-person, we offer a combination of in-person and virtual services based on patient preference and clinical indication.
Clinical Supervisors:
Sarah Duman Serrano, Ph.D., BCB (Intro to Relaxation Supervisor)
Diego Esparza-Duran, Ph.D.
Kaddy Revolorio, Psy.D. (Primary Supervisor)
Women's Health Clinic (WHC)
The Women’s Health Clinic (WHC) at the Sepulveda VA is a comprehensive women’s health care center that provides primary and specialty (e.g., OB/GYN) care, as well as psychiatry, psychology, and social work services. The Women Veteran population seen in the WHC is diverse in terms of age, race, ethnicity, and sexual orientation. Women Veterans present for mental health treatment with a range of psychiatric diagnoses such as mood disorders, anxiety disorders, substance use disorders, and personality disorders. A large subset of Women Veterans presents with single or multiple traumatic experiences, which include combat-related trauma, military sexual trauma (MST), and other non-military-related traumas (e.g., childhood trauma, domestic violence, racial discrimination). Many of the women Veterans seen in the WHC have served in combat zones. Common medical diagnoses include musculoskeletal disorders, including chronic pain, heart disease, and diabetes. Many women also present either during or post-pregnancy for mental health services. Interns have the opportunity to provide services with a focus on evidence-based treatments for PTSD, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, peripartum mental health, mood and anxiety disorders, and issues specifically related to female Veterans in the context of an interprofessional team and work closely with providers from multiple disciplines.
Interns on the WHC rotation will conduct weekly comprehensive mental health initial assessments which are designed to increase their diagnostic and interviewing skills as well as build strong treatment-planning abilities. Interns will also provide individual psychotherapy to female veterans using evidence-based interventions such as Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Prolonged Exposure (PE) Therapy, and Skills Training in Affective and Interpersonal Regulation (STAIR). The intern will receive live (through virtual video) observation of two trauma cases. Interns in the WHC will also participate in the DBT-informed Consultation Team and Women’s Mental Health Team. In addition, the intern will co-facilitate the following female-only groups:
DBT Skills Group
- This group is based on Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Skills Training (Linehan, 2014). Group content focuses on core mindfulness, interpersonal effectiveness, emotion regulation, and distress tolerance skill building. Interns will co-facilitate this 17-week group with a Women’s Health Clinic Postdoctoral Resident or Psychologist
PTSD 101- Psychoeducational Group
- PTSD 101 is a 6-week psychoeducational and skills building group designed for those who are entering trauma treatment. Veterans will learn to better understand their diagnosis and learn skills to help manage symptoms of PTSD. Interns will co-facilitate this group with a Women’s Health Clinic Postdoctoral Resident or Psychologist.
Adaptations to Rotation Activities During the COVID-19 Pandemic:
All group psychotherapy activities are provided virtually. Individual psychotherapy and intakes can be provided virtually or face-to-face based on Veteran preference.
Clinical Supervisors:
Marissa Burgoyne, Psy.D. (Primary Supervisor)
Gwen Carlson, Ph.D.
Grace Rosales, Ph.D.
Specialty Electives for the General Track
As noted, General Track interns are allotted 12 hours per week to engage in half-year or full-year Specialty Electives. Configurations range from 2 to 3 Specialty Electives per year. Thus, interns can either select 2 full-year Specialty Electives, or 3 (1 full-year and 2 half-year) Specialty Electives.
Act Clinic (6 hours/week) - Half-Year or Full-Year
ACT is a transdiagnostic third-wave cognitive-behavioral treatment that addresses human pain and suffering; patients are encouraged to accept thoughts and feelings, choose valued directions, and take action. Interns will attend didactics and experiential training in ACT at the outset of the training activity. After the completion of the training, interns will work with a range of clinical applications and implement ACT for 2-3 clinical hours per week. Patients will be scheduled during the seminar time, and, as time permits, the supervisor will provide direct observation. Supervision will be conducted in a group format and will incorporate the use of behaviorally-based feedback, ACT exercises, videos, and reading lists. Individual supervision is available upon request.
Clinical Supervisor:
Charles DeLeeuw, Ph.D.
Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic (6 hours/week) - Half-Year or Full-Year
As members of the behavioral sleep medicine team, a specialty mental health clinic embedded within the American Academy of Sleep Medicine accredited VAGLA Sleep Medicine Center, interns will provide clinical services to patients with a number of presenting sleep disorders. The main focus of the rotation is for interns to gain expertise in delivering Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) following the case conceptualization-based approach that is disseminated by the Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention. This clinical program was developed by a Diplomate of the American Board of Behavioral Sleep Medicine who is also a National Expert Trainer and subject matter expert for the VA’s National Provider training program in CBT-I.
Prior to starting in the clinic, interns will complete a 1.5-day training led by a nationally certified VA CBT-I trainer that matches the training delivered to staff psychologists as part of the VA nationwide rollout of CBT-I. In addition to gaining expertise in delivering CBT-I, interns will have the opportunity to learn other evidence-based treatment modalities targeting a multitude of sleep disorders including improving adherence to Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Therapy, Imagery Rehearsal Therapy for Nightmares (IRT), Brief Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (BBT-I), acceptance-based approaches to treating insomnia, and work in tandem with psychiatry/sleep medicine to successfully titrate patients off of hypnotic medications. Each week, interns will complete one sleep-focused intake and 2-3 follow up sessions. In addition to weekly group supervision, interns will be offered live supervision during clinic using a medical precepting model of supervision. Interns will also work closely with the PCMHI/Behavioral Sleep Medicine postdoctoral fellow and with sleep medicine physicians and fellows to manage patients with multiple sleep-related difficulties. Additionally, interns will have the opportunity to shadow Respiratory Therapy to learn more about CPAP treatment.
Clinical Supervisors:
Austin Grinberg, Ph.D., DBSM (Primary)
Monica R. Kelly, Ph.D., DBSM
Jennifer Martin, Ph.D., FAASM, DBSM
Sarah Kate McGowan, Ph.D., DBSM
Couples Therapy (6 hours/week) – Full Year
In this seminar, interns will learn to view couples as organizationally complex emotional systems in which members engage in repetitive transactions. Therapeutic interventions are directed at collaborating with couples as they, together, seek new solutions to previously unresolved conflicts. Interns will learn how to deliver Integrative Behavioral Couples Therapy (IBCT). Trainees will also learn about other therapeutic modalities, such as Emotion Focused Therapy (EFT), the Gottman Method of Couples Therapy, and ACT for Couples. Previously, a consultation room with a one-way mirror allowed observers to view ongoing treatment as conducted by trainees or as demonstrated by the supervisor. Currently, most couples are opting for virtual services, which allows for direct observation by trainees and supervisor. Live supervision of trainees conducting therapy, co-therapy with supervisor and trainees, videotapes of master therapists, and continuous case presentations provide exposure to a variety of clinical situations and lead to enhanced clinical skills. Individual supervision is available to supplement group supervision. Aside from the initial session, patients will be scheduled outside of seminar time. It is expected that the intern will carry a caseload of 2-3 couples at a time. There may also be an opportunity to receive training in Couples Group Therapy as part of this specialty elective.
Clinical Supervisor:
Falguni Chauhan, Ph.D.
Trauma Recovery Services (6 hours/week) - Full Year
This year-long training experience offers specialized education and clinical training in evidence-based assessment and treatment of PTSD. Interns will attend a weekly, half-day clinic that includes seminars, discussions, training, application, live observation of therapy sessions, and individual/group supervision focused on trauma treatment as recommended by the 2017 VA/DOD Clinical Practice Guideline. Interns will also see up to two additional patients for trauma treatment outside of this dedicated clinic time. Seminars will involve discussions about the complex presentation of many of the Veterans being seen for trauma-related treatment. This will include exploration and consideration of the interplay between symptoms of PTSD and pain, substance use, sleep problems, and depression, as well as addressing diversity and multicultural factors in trauma-focused care. Interns will be given the opportunity to work with Veterans exposed to a range of traumas, including combat, sexual, and childhood. This rotation includes training in the assessment of PTSD through use of the Clinician Administered PTSD Scale for DSM-5 (CAPS-5), and in the treatment of PTSD with Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Prolonged Exposure (PE), Concurrent Treatment of PTSD and Substance Use Disorders Using Prolonged Exposure (COPE), and Written Exposure Therapy (WET), as well as effectively utilizing measurement-based care to help optimize treatment.
During the half-day clinic, interns will participate in the GLA Trauma Psychology Seminar, which is a weekly virtual seminar attended by GLA VA staff, Vet Center therapists, and trainees (pre-interns, interns, and postdoctoral residents) across all GLA sites who are interested in the assessment and treatment of PTSD. The seminar, which is led by a variety of guest speakers, focuses on increasing understanding of trauma/PTSD, reviewing evidence-based approaches for assessing and treating PTSD, examining both practice and theoretical issues in the treatment of PTSD, and discussing emerging new knowledge in the field of trauma psychology.
Clinical Supervisors:
Alex Barrad, Psy.D.
Rosy Benedicto, Ph.D., ABPP
Xiaorui (Shirley) Chen, Psy.D.
Bobby Jakucs, Psy.D.
Shana Spangler, Psy.D.
Major Rotations for the Neuropsychology Track
The Neuropsychology Track internship program closely adheres to the recommendations of the Houston Conference on Specialty Education and Training in Clinical Neuropsychology (https://scn40.org/wp-content/uploads/houston_conference.pdf) and we will be closely following the guidelines put forth by the Minnesota Update Conference (Minnesota Conference – Updating Education and Training Guidelines in Clinical Neuropsychology). Interns in this track will devote at least 50-75% time to neuropsychological training in the context of assessments, individual and group interventions with older Veterans, supervision, and advanced didactic training. The program provides special emphasis training in neuropsychology that fully prepares interns to meet the requisite competencies necessary to advance to a neuropsychology postdoctoral residency program and ultimately to pursue Board Certification in Clinical Neuropsychology. This program was uniquely developed to assist the intern in enhancing skills in both in-person and teleneuropsychological assessment (full neuropsychological evaluations, cognitive screens, capacity evaluations, mood/personality assessment); individual and group evidence-based psychotherapy with older Veterans; interprofessional collaboration and consultation; and recognition and competent management of ethical and legal issues unique to older Veterans and those with disabilities. Training focuses on the biopsychosocial and lifespan developmental perspectives that are important for understanding older adult patients.
The Neuropsychology Track Interns will participate in a full-year clinical placement in the Neuropsychology Clinic – 18 hours/week, and both interns will co-facilitate a Memory and Aging Group for the full year (2 hours). The interns will also participate in two additional six-month clinical placements in Geriatrics - 10 hours/week and in the Veterans Cognitive Assessment and Management Program (V-CAMP) - 10 hours/week. Each placement includes time for direct patient encounters, supervision, and administrative work/scoring/writing.
Full-Year Placements
The Neuropsychology Clinic:
The Neuropsychology Clinic provides neuropsychological consultation to all departments and services at the Sepulveda VA; it also serves all non-geriatric cases from northern Community Based Outpatient Clinics up to San Luis Obispo. The Neuropsychology Clinic receives, on average, over 130 testing requests per year, with most consult requests coming from Neurology, Primary Care, Geriatric Medicine, Mental Health, Polytrauma, Neurobehavior Clinic, Audiology, and Speech/Language Pathology, among other services. Testing referrals are received for a diverse range of Veterans, of all ages and from a variety of eras. Interns will have the opportunity to work with patients who have a wide range of neurologic issues. Common diagnoses include Mild and Major Neurocognitive Disorders due to Alcohol-Related Etiologies; Alzheimer’s Disease; Dementia with Lewy Bodies; Frontotemporal Dementias, both Behavioral and Language Variants; Mixed Dementia; Multiple Sclerosis; Parkinson’s Disease; Parkinson’s Plus/Multiple System Atrophy; Seizure Disorders; Traumatic Brain Injuries; and Vascular Etiologies, among others.
Interns will receive training in the hypothesis-testing/flexible battery approach to neuropsychological assessment and will be exposed to numerous neurocognitive and psychodiagnostic tests. The objectives of this training experience are varied, and include enhancing interviewing skills; achieving autonomy with regard to test selection, administration, and scoring; enhancing interpretation and integration of information from multiple sources; refining differential diagnostic ability; strengthening report writing; independently creating individualized recommendations; refining ability to provide sensitive feedback regarding results to patients and families in an understandable way; coordinating care; and enhancing consultation skills with providers from different disciplines. The expectation is that the intern will complete one neuropsychological evaluation and one feedback session per week in the allotted 18 hours in this clinic. Typical neuropsychological batteries range from 3-5 hours.
The two interns will participate in the Neuropsychology Clinic for the full duration of the year; however, they will switch supervisors at the mid-year-point to give them an opportunity to work with two different neuropsychologists, to learn report-writing skills from two different perspectives, and to promote flexibility and breadth in terms of adapting to two different supervisors’ styles.
Interns are assigned one of two testing rooms to use while working in the Neuropsychology Clinic. Each room is fully equipped with adjustable tables, office supplies, assessment materials, normative sources, and computers with test administration and scoring software. These testing rooms are located across the hall from the Neuropsychology Supervisors who are readily available to provide support and supervision during the neuropsychological evaluation time.
Clinical Supervisor(s): Natalie Kaiser, Ph.D. and Alexis D. Kulick, Ph.D., ABPP/CN
Memory and Aging Group:
The Memory and Aging Group is a weekly 60-90-minute psychotherapy group that uses psychoeducation, cognitive stimulation, socialization, and reminiscence therapy to support healthy aging with CLC and Hospice residents. Psychology interns are responsible for creating lessons and co-leading the group for the entire year. Common topics include Healthy Aging and Lifestyle Factors, Music and the Brain, Attention and Active Listening, Basic Stroke Education, and Pets and Brain Health. Group outline generally includes psychoeducation/discussion, trivia questions to gauge learning and knowledge, and various group activities designed to engage all participants.
Clinical Supervisor: Falguni Chauhan, Ph.D.
Half-Year Placements:
Geriatrics: Adult Day Healthcare (ADHC) Program, Community Living Center (CLC), and Hospice
The Adult Day Health Care (ADHC) Unit is housed within Building 99, the Nursing Home, and offers comprehensive outpatient interdisciplinary treatment involving such disciplines as Rehabilitation Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, Dietetics, Psychology, Speech and Audiology, Geropsychiatry, Social Work, Kinesiotherapy, and Occupational and Recreational Therapies. The patient population is predominantly male and middle-aged to very elderly. Some of the more common diagnoses include stroke, traumatic brain injury, and Parkinson’s Disease. Less common diagnoses are also seen, such as Huntington’s disease and Multiple Sclerosis. Most patients have no prior psychiatric histories, but many present with depression and social isolation, secondary to their altered functional status. All patients have disabilities in areas such as ambulation, speech, cognition, and/or activities of daily living.
The Community Living Center (CLC) and Hospice units are inpatient programs at the Nursing Home and offer opportunities to work with families and patients facing terminal diseases and end of life concerns. Among the most complex psychological problems in nursing homes are behavioral and other psychological symptoms (e.g., aggression, agitation, wandering) associated with Major Neurocognitive Disorders and other neuropsychiatric conditions. Over the last few decades, there has been increasing empirical support for evidence-based psychosocial interventions for these problems. Similarly, in recent years, there has been increasing efforts in nursing homes to enhance resident well-being and reduce negative behaviors by changing the treatment culture to emphasize more home-like and person-centered principles.
In these settings, the intern will spend 10 hours per week on the unit and will provide a full range of psychological services to patients and their families, including screening, psychological, cognitive and capacity assessments; psychotherapy; and prevention-oriented services that emphasize evidence-based and best practice approaches. The intern will also participate in interprofessional team meetings, interdisciplinary consultation, and treatment planning.
In addition to the Memory and Aging Group, the intern on the Geriatrics rotation will facilitate the following two groups and provide individual psychotherapy services to individual patients. The groups are as follows:
Caregiver Support Group
The caregiver support group is offered though the ADHC program weekly. It is for families, partners, and other caregivers of adults who are enrolled in the ADHC program and are dealing with disorders such as major neurocognitive disorders, stroke, brain injury, and other chronic debilitating health conditions. The group offers a safe place to discuss the stresses, caregiver burnout, challenges, and rewards of providing care for a significant other.
Reminiscence/Psychology Process Group:
Reminiscence Therapy is an Evidence Based Treatment used with the geriatric population. Reminiscing serves several functions for the older person including promoting self-understanding and preserving personal and collective history. It increases the ability to communicate and practice self-expression, social interaction through the sharing of experiences, feelings of belonging and togetherness, individual identity, and unique experiences of each person. Reminiscence therapy has been clinically proven to increase self-worth, reduce apathy and confusion, alleviate depression, increase life satisfaction, and improve self-care. Group members are given the opportunity to be involved in a meaningful and pleasurable activity that leads to positive interactions.
Clinical Supervisor: Falguni Chauhan, Ph.D.
Veterans Cognitive Assessment and Management Program (V-CAMP)
V-CAMP provides interdisciplinary assessment, diagnostic services, and ongoing care for Veterans with neurocognitive disorders as well as their caregivers. Referrals are accepted for geriatric patients (65+) and those with suspected early-onset neurodegenerative conditions. With a primary target of increasing access and quality of care to rural Veterans and those who otherwise might lack access to subspecialty services within the Greater Los Angeles catchment area, the primary method of service delivery is clinical video telehealth to local Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC). Home-telehealth capabilities are also utilized. Services include diagnostic assessment (clinical interview, screening), neuropsychological assessment, medication management, behavioral assessment and intervention, and comprehensive care management. The GLA clinical team is comprised of 3 full-time Neuropsychologists, 2 Social Work Care Managers, and 1 Geriatric Psychiatrist.
For interns on this six-month rotation, primary clinical duties include clinical interviewing, conducting cognitive screening, providing comprehensive neuropsychological assessment, developing treatment plans and/or recommendations for optimal functioning and safety. This service offers the unique opportunity for interns to provide ongoing follow up and allow for exposure to the clinical course of various neurocognitive disorders. In V-CAMP providers work closely with CBOC clinicians, social work care managers, geriatric psychiatry, and other specialists to provide integrated and comprehensive care. This collaborative model provides interns opportunities to develop competencies in teleneuropsychology, consultation, and team-based care.
Clinical Supervisor: Natalie Kaiser, Ph.D.
Schedules:
Intern #1 - First Six Months; Intern #2 - Second Six Months
- Neuropsychology Clinic - 18 hours per week (Intern #1 starts with Dr. Kulick; switch to Dr. Kaiser at 6 months)
- 1 comprehensive evaluation
- 1 feedback session
- 1-2 hours individual supervision; 1 hour group supervision
- Report due in 1 week
- Memory and Aging Group – 2 hours/week; ½ hour group supervision (full year)
- Geriatrics Placement: CLC/Hospice/ADHC - 10 hours per week (half-year)
- 5 individual patients + 2 groups + 1 meeting + 1 hour supervision + consultation and administration time
- Didactics - 5 hours per week
- Elective DEI Time - 2 hours per week
- Total - 37 hours per week
Intern #2 - First Six Months; Intern #1 - Second Six Months
- Neuropsychology Clinic - 18 hours per week (Intern #2 starts with Dr. Kaiser; switch to Dr. Kulick at 6 months)
- 1 comprehensive evaluation
- 1 feedback session
- 1-2 hours individual supervision; 1 hour group supervision
- Report due in 1 week
- Memory and Aging Group – 2 hours/week; ½ hour group supervision (full year)
- V-CAMP -10 hours per week (half-year)
- Services include: extended teleneuropsychological assessment, initial or follow-up evaluation (clinical interview + brief objective measure), and/or feedback session + 1 hour individual supervision per week
- Didactics - 5 hours per week
- Elective DEI Time - 2 hours per week
- Total - 37 hours per week
Adaptations to Rotation Activities During the COVID-19 Pandemic:
- At the time this brochure is being written, the ADHC is still being offered virtually. CLC and Hospice patients are being seen in-person on the unit with appropriate safety measures and weekly testing protocols in place.
- Neuropsychological evaluations in the Neuropsychology Clinic are conducted in-person.
- V-CAMP has and always will be exclusively through clinic-based clinical video telehealth (CVT)
Didactics
For Both General and Neuropsychology Tracks:
Clinical Research Seminar
This is a monthly, 90-minute seminar attended by interns. Content focuses on developing a knowledge base for the use of research in clinical practice. Specific topics include quality improvement, understanding and using clinical trials to inform practice, discussion of diversity, equity and inclusion in clinical research, and understanding how clinical practice guidelines are developed from research findings.
Coordinators: Monica R. Kelly, Ph.D., DBSM and Jennifer Martin, Ph.D., FAASM, DBSM
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Seminar
This is a twice-monthly, 90-minute seminar attended by interns and residents. The purpose of this seminar is to increase trainees’ cultural awareness, competence, and humility using a number of methods, such as formal presentations, experiential exercises, role plays, and assigned readings. Trainees will learn how their own personal/cultural history, attitudes, and biases may affect their understanding and interaction with different people. Trainees will learn to work effectively with individuals whose group membership, demographic characteristics, or worldviews create conflict with their own. Guest lecturers are invited to speak on topics, such as ethnic minority groups, immigrants, LGBT considerations, returning students, and women Veterans, among others.
Coordinators: Grace Rosales, Ph.D.
Psychology Training Seminar
This is a weekly, 60-minute seminar on a broad range of issues related to professional development, attended by interns and residents. Speakers are different each week and topics include Laws and Ethics, Licensure Preparation, Military Culture, Wellness/Self Care, How to Start a Private Practice, and Hiring Opportunities in the VA, among others.
Coordinator: Melissa Lewis, Ph.D.
Supervision Seminar
This is a monthly, 90-minute seminar designed to provide postdoctoral residents and interns with training in evidence-based supervision practice to develop supervision competency. Seminars include formal didactic presentations, assigned readings, exercises, case discussions, self-assessments, and role-plays. Topics include APA Guidelines for Clinical Supervision, models and theories of supervision, roles and responsibilities, the supervisory relationship, legal and ethical issues, diversity, reflective practice, and evaluation and feedback.
Coordinator: Joy Y Lin, Psy.D.
Additional Didactics:
In addition to program-sponsored didactics listed above, there are numerous educational opportunities at the Sepulveda VA. There are weekly colloquia in Geropsychology and Geriatrics, Grand Rounds in Medicine, UCLA Grand Rounds, and several full-day workshops offered for GLA psychologists and trainees. Topics typically include Law and Ethics; Supervision; and other topics of interest, such ACT, DBT, Mindfulness Meditation, Telehealth, etc.
Didactics Specific for the Neuropsychology Track
Neuroanatomy Lecture Series
This is a five-week, 90-minute lecture series that teaches neuroanatomy from the perspective of neuropsychological functioning and cognitive neuroscience. The course will explore advanced neuroanatomy, including cortical and subcortical structures, major white matter paths, and brain vasculature. This will include focused lectures on neuropsychological domains and neuropsychological syndromes. By the end of the lecture series, attendees will be expected to describe the principles of brain organization and will be able to predict specific sites or networks of neural damage based on neuropsychological profiles, and vice versa.
Facilitators: Amy Jimenez, Ph.D. and Rebecca Melrose, Ph.D.
Neuropsychology Didactic
This is a weekly, 60-minute didactic attended by the Neuropsychology Track Interns. The facilitator and guest lecturers will provide didactic instruction on a number of topics, related to neuropsychological assessment, neurologic syndromes, diagnostic considerations, behavioral neurology, functional neuroanatomy (brain-behavior relationships), cultural consideration for test selection and interpretation, and ABPP board certification. Case conferences and journal article review will also be conducted during the seminar.
Coordinators: Natalie Kaiser, Ph.D. and Alexis Kulick, Ph.D., ABPP/CN
UCLA-Sponsored Neurobehavior Didactic
This is a weekly, 60-minute didactic attended by the Neuropsychology Track Interns. The UCLA-Affiliated speakers and participants vary each week, are from different disciplines, and presentations are in different formats, such as review of journal articles, case presentations, research talks, and neurobehavior topic reviews. There are a wide range of topics covered, such as, Atypical Parkinsonian Disorders, Apraxia in Dementia, Neuroimaging in Dementia, Emotional Disorders in Neurodegenerative Diseases, among many others.
Coordinator: Mario F. Mendez, M.D., Ph.D.
Interns in the Neuropsychology Track will be invited to attend relevant GLA Neurology Grand Rounds, depending on relevance of the topics.
Why Choose the Sepulveda VA for Internship?
We are certain that when reviewing Training Brochures for internship, it can be difficult to determine how some programs differ from one another. However, we are well acquainted with many programs and feel that the one at the Sepulveda VA stands out for many reasons; here are just a few of those reasons, and we are happy to elaborate further during the interview process:
Variety of Experiences:
Our internship program is designed to provide both breadth and depth. Over the years, we have been very fortunate to add many talented supervisors to our staff which has allowed us to offer numerous, unique training opportunities in areas that may not be available at other internship sites; among others, these include extensive training and opportunities in the following:
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) Clinic
- Couples Therapy Clinic
- Treatments to address sleep disorders in an AASM-Accredited Sleep Medicine Center
- Opportunities to work with Women Veterans in a Comprehensive Women’s Health Care Clinic
- Ability to specialize in both combat-related and non-combat-related trauma
- Specialized training in a Neuropsychology Internship Track
Focus on Evidence-Based Modalities:
Most of the training experiences at the Sepulveda VA are empirically informed and nearly all training supervisors have been VA certified in one or more evidence-based practice modalities. In addition to this, several of the supervisors on staff at SACC are regional trainers and subject matter experts -- they are the ones training other supervisors throughout the VA system! Thus, trainees will have the benefit of learning from “the best” and will learn how to flexibly apply evidence-based protocols with fidelity and to employ measurement-based care strategies to assess treatment outcomes.
Quality of Supervision/Supervisors:
With the exception of a small number of our supervisors, one of whom is ironically the Training Director, almost every other supervisor has trained at the Sepulveda VA in some capacity, whether it was during pre-internship, internship, or postdoc (and in some cases, multiple levels of training)! This speaks volumes about the environment at SACC; most trainees have such positive experiences that they end up wanting to stay on as staff members. Additionally, supervisors have the added perspective of having been both a SACC trainee and SACC supervisor, which can be very helpful. Finally, many of the Sepulveda supervisors hold high-level leadership positions in GLA as well as academic appointments at local universities and can therefore provide valuable mentorship to trainees regarding professional development and leadership opportunities.
Emphasis on Diversity Training:
All interns are allotted two hours per week in which they can participate in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) activities affiliated with any one of our DEI Sub-Committees focused on Hiring, Training, Staff Development, and Communications. GLA has a robust DEI Committee and each year, trainees will be educated about the various ways they can contribute to new or ongoing diversity-related efforts. Thus, time is specifically carved out of the internship program for interns to contribute to DEI efforts. This, of course, is in addition to the twice monthly SACC Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Seminar in which trainees participate. Trainees have the choice to use those two hours for alternate endeavors, if they so choose, but it was important to us to designate those hours for diversity-related activities rather than adding them, as an afterthought, to an already-full schedule.
The Vibe:
Finally, and probably most importantly, one of the features that stands out about the Sepulveda VA the most is the vibe – created by the physical environment, the trainees, and the staff members. We have a beautiful campus that is jokingly referred to as “the country club of GLA,” with sprawling grounds, lots of foliage, views of mountains, and (some) lovely buildings. Aside from office space within the rotations, the interns are provided with a large workspace, known as the “bullpen” where they can work together, engage in consultation, and yes, even participate in meditation and yoga activities on the floor, as has been done in previous years. The Training Committee is committed to helping to create a collaborative, supportive, and cohesive internship class, and the bullpen, as well as regularly scheduled social events, helps to promote the development of that feeling.
The supervisors on staff are a collaborative, nurturing, and cohesive group of conscientious professionals who truly enjoy working and spending time with one another; trainees have remarked that they can feel and appreciate the respect, kindness, and support that supervisors convey toward one another and to the trainees. Finally, we would be remiss if we did not mention our potlucks for which we are regionally (and maybe even nationally!) known. We have some very talented chefs on staff who express their affection for their co-workers and trainees through food. The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly impeded our ability to hold potlucks, but we have already resumed the potluck tradition and feel that by the 2024-2025 training year, we will be back in full force.
Facility and Training Resources
Interns are provided with office space and computers necessary for patient care and administrative responsibilities. They have access to the VA Medical Library services as well as VA Intranet and Internet resources for clinical work and research. The Psychology Department has a Psychology Assessment Lab, which includes a wide variety of psychological assessment instruments and test scoring programs.
Administrative Policies and Procedures
Authorized Leave: The Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center's policy on Authorized Leave is consistent with the national standard. In the course of the year, interns accrue 13 vacation days and 13 sick days (4 hours of vacation and 4 hours of sick time are accrued every two-week pay period) and 11 paid holidays. Interns may request up to 5 days (40 hours) of educational leave/administrative absence (AA) for off-site educational activities. The following professional activities qualify: defending one's dissertation, postdoctoral fellowship interviews, conferences, pre-licensure seminars, and workshops outside of GLA.
Stipend: The stipend for the training year is $38,484
Benefits: VA interns are eligible for health insurance (for self, legally married spouses of any gender, and legal dependents). Trainees are also eligible for VA Childcare Subsidy Program and Public Transit Fare Benefits.
Due Process: All trainees are afforded the right to due process in matters of problematic behavior and grievances. A copy of our due process policy is available upon request.
Privacy policy: We will collect no personal information from you when you visit our Website.
Self-Disclosure: We do not require interns to disclose personal information to the program administrators or clinical supervisors, except in cases where personal issues may be adversely affecting the intern’s performance and such information is necessary to address any difficulties.
Family and Medical Leave: The internship program allows for parental leave as well as for leave in the event of serious illness. Family and Medical Leave are granted for the birth of a child and care of a newborn, or placement of a child with oneself for adoption or foster care; a serious health condition of a spouse, child, or parent; or one’s own serious health condition. Interns are required to complete the full 2080-hour requirement; any leave time will result in an extension of the training contract. Interns are encouraged to address any requests for leave with the Director of Training as early as possible.
Reasonable Accommodations: It is the policy of VA to provide reasonable accommodations to qualified applicants and employees with disabilities in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Liability Protection for Trainees: When providing professional services at a VA healthcare facility, VA-sponsored trainees acting within the scope of their educational programs are protected from personal liability under the Federal Employees Liability Reform and Tort Compensation Act 28, U.S.C.2679 (b)-(d).
Graduate Programs of Recent Trainees
Intern Class of 2023-2024
California Lutheran University
Clark University
Loma Linda University
Pepperdine University
University of California, Los Angeles
University of Massachusetts, Boston
University of Southern California
Intern Class of 2022-2023
Fuller Theological Seminary
Loma Linda University
Loyola University Maryland
PGSP-Stanford PsyD Consortium
The Wright Institute
University of California, Los Angeles
University of Colorado, Denver
Intern Class of 2021-2022
Hofstra University
Pacific University
Pepperdine University
PGSP-Stanford PsyD Consortium (2)
University of Mississippi
Intern Class of 2020-2021
AIU/CSPP, Los Angeles
Antioch University Seattle
California Lutheran University
Pepperdine University
PGSP-Stanford Consortium
University of Houston
Intern Class of 2019-2020
Illinois Institute of Technology
Pepperdine University
PGSP-Stanford PsyD Consortium (2)
Roosevelt University
Suffolk University
Training Staff
Barrad, Alex, Psy.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor; Facility TeleMental Health Champion
Training Activities: Trauma Recovery Services
Undergraduate Program: University of California, San Diego, 2007
Doctoral Program: PGSP-Stanford Psy.D. Consortium (Clinical), 2013
Doctoral Internship: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, 2012-2013
Postdoctoral Residency: VA Loma Linda Healthcare System (Trauma), 2013-2014
Areas of Interest: Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, Treatment of Sleep Disorders, Evidence-Based Treatments, Substance Use Disorders
Certifications: Certified VA Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Prolonged Exposure (PE), and Cognitive Behavioral Conjoint Therapy (CBCT) for PTSD Provider
Orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral, Integrative
Benedicto, Rosy, Ph.D., ABPP
Training Roles: Supervisor
Training Activities: Trauma Recovery Services
Undergraduate Program: University of California, San Diego, 2006
Doctoral Program: University of Nebraska-Lincoln (Clinical), 2015
Doctoral Internship: West Los Angeles VA Healthcare Center, 2014-2015
Postdoctoral Residency: West Los Angeles VA Healthcare Center (Trauma Psychology), 2015-2016
Academic Affiliations: Clinical Instructor, Department of Psychology, UCLA
Board Certification: Behavioral and Cognitive Psychology
Areas of Interest: Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, Co-occurring Trauma and Substance Use Disorders, Multiculturalism, Family-Focused Approach to Treatment, Evidence-Based Practice
Certifications: Certified VA Prolonged Exposure (PE), Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomina (CBT-I) Provider; Peer-Reviewed PE Consultant by the Emory University Prolonged Exposure Consultant Training Program
Orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral, Integrative
Burgoyne, Marissa, Psy.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor, Section Chief for Women’s Mental Health, GLA
Training Activities: Women’s Health Clinic
Undergraduate Program: Brown University, 1994
Doctoral Program: Pepperdine University (Clinical), 2011
Doctoral Internship: VA Loma Linda, 2010-2011
Academic Affiliations: Adjunct Professor, Pepperdine University
Areas of Interest: Women’s Health, Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, Anxiety Disorders, Readjustment Issues Among Student Veterans, Development and Implementation of Group Interventions, Evidence-Based Practice, Individual and Group Therapy.
Certification: Certified VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) Provider; Certified VA Prolonged Exposure Therapy (PE) Provider; Certified VA STAIR Provider; DBT training through Behavioral Tech
Orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral
Carlson, Gwen, Ph.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor
Training Activities: Women’s Health Clinic
Undergraduate Program: Drake University, 2012
Doctoral Program: University of Nevada, Reno (Clinical), 2018
Doctoral Internship: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, 2017-2018
Postdoctoral Residency: Women’s Health, VA Greater Los Angeles, 2018-2020
Academic Affiliations: Clinical Instructor, David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA
Areas of Interest: Women’s Health, Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, Insomnia, Emotion Dysregulation, Evidence-Based Practice
Certification: VA Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) Provider
Orientation: Cognitive Behavioral, Third Wave
Chauhan, Falguni, Ph.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor
Training Activities: Geriatrics, Couples Therapy Clinic
Undergraduate Program: University of California Irvine, 1992
Graduate Program: Boston University, M.A., 1995
Doctoral Program: University of Houston (Counseling), 2007
Doctoral Internship: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, 2006-2007
Areas of Interest: Geropsychology, Couples Therapy, Home Based Primary Care, Neuropsychology, Dementia, Alzheimer’s Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, TBI, Family Therapy, Caregiver Stress, Individual and Group Therapy.
Certifications: Certified VA Integrative Behavioral Couples Therapy (IBCT) Provider; Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) Provider; Acceptance and Commitment Therapy for Depression (ACT-D) Provider; Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Depression (CBT-D) Provider.
Orientation: Eclectic/ Integrative
Chen, Xiaorui (Shirley), Psy.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor
Training Activities: Trauma Recovery Services
Undergraduate Program: University of California, Los Angeles, 2009
Doctoral Program: Pepperdine Graduate School of Education and Psychology (Clinical), 2017
Doctoral Internship: VA Loma Linda Healthcare System 2016-2017
Postdoctoral Residency: VA Loma Linda Healthcare System (Holistic MH), 2017-2018
Areas of Interest: Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, Posttraumatic Growth, Resiliency, MST, Family-Focused Approach to Treatment, Evidence-Based Treatments, Individual and Group Therapy.
Certifications: Certified VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) Provider
Orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral, Third Wave
DeLeeuw, Charles E., Ph.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor; Chief, General Care Division
Activities: ACT Clinic
Undergraduate Program: Hope College, 2005
Doctoral Program: Fuller Graduate School of Psychology (Clinical), 2011
Doctoral Internship: Pacific Clinics, Arroyo FSP, 2010-2011
Postdoctoral Residency: VA Pacific Islands Health Care System, PTSD & SMI, 2011-2012
Areas of Interest: Acceptance and Commitment Therapy
Certifications: VA Acceptance and Commitment Therapy for Depression
Orientation: Third Wave CBT
Duman Serrano, Sarah, Ph.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor; Section Chief, Mental Health Community Care (Psychotherapy)
Training Activities: Health Psychology: Behavioral Medicine; Primary Care Mental Health Integration
Undergraduate Program: Yale University, 2000
Doctoral Program: USC Clinical Science (Clinical), 2010
Doctoral Internship: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, 2009-2010
Postdoctoral Residency: Women’s Health, UCLA/VA Greater Los Angeles, 2011-2012
Areas of Interest: Health Psychology, Integrative Medicine, Mindfulness, Biofeedback, Psychology in Medical Setting, Evidence-Based Treatments, Women Veterans, Individual and Group Therapy.
Certifications: Board Certified in Biofeedback, iRest Yoga Nidra Level I Teacher, VA CALM Mindfulness Facilitator, VA CALM Self-Compassion Facilitator; Certified VA Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (for Depression) Provider; Certified CBT-Chronic Pain Provider
Orientation: Cognitive Behavioral, Third Wave, Integrative
Esparza-Duran, Diego, PhD.
Training Roles: Supervisor
Training Activities: Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI), Health Psychology: Behavioral Medicine
Undergraduate Program: Pomona College, 2007
Doctoral Program: University of Florida (Clinical), 2017
Doctoral Internship: Loma Linda University Medical Center, 2016-2017
Postdoctoral Residency: VA Loma Linda Ambulatory Care Center, PCMHI, 2017-2018
Areas of Interest: Behavioral Medicine/Health Psychology, Evidence-Based Practices, Chronic Pain, Sleep Disorders, Mindfulness, Individual and Group Therapy
Certifications: VA Co-located Collaborative Care (CCC) Provider, VA Prolonged Exposure for Primary Care Provider
Orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral
Grinberg, Austin, Ph.D., DBSM
Training Roles: Supervisor and Evidence Based Psychotherapy Coordinator
Training Activities: Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic
Undergraduate Program: University of California, Los Angeles, 2009
Doctoral Program: University of Arizona (Clinical), 2017
Doctoral Internship: University of California, San Diego/VA San Diego Healthcare System, 2016-2017
Postdoctoral Residency: Psychosomatic/Behavioral Medicine, University of California, San Diego/VA San Diego Healthcare System, 2017-2018
Areas of Interest: Behavioral Medicine, Psychology in Medical Setting, Chronic Pain, Psycho-Oncology, Behavioral Sleep Medicine
Certifications: Certified VA Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) Provider and Consultant, Certified VA Co-located Collaborative Care (CCC) Provider, Certified VA Motivational Interviewing (MI) Provider, Diplomate of the Board of Behavioral Sleep Medicine
Orientation: Cognitive Behavioral, Integrative
Jakucs, Bobby, Psy.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor
Training Activities: Trauma Recovery Services
Undergraduate Program: Loyola Marymount University, 2008
Doctoral Program: Pepperdine Graduate School of Education and Psychology (Clinical), 2020
Doctoral Internship: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, 2019-2020
Areas of Interest: Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, Co-occurring Trauma and Substance Use Disorders Posttraumatic Growth, Resiliency, Evidence-Based Treatments, Spirituality, Existential Approaches to Treatment, Insight-oriented Treatments; Military Culture
Orientation: Eclectic/Integrative
Kaiser, Natalie, Ph.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor
Training Activities: Neuropsychology Clinic and Veteran’s Cognitive Assessment & Management Program (V-CAMP)
Undergraduate Program: Pepperdine University, 2004
Doctoral Program: Loma Linda University (Clinical), 2011
Doctoral Internship: West Los Angeles VA Healthcare Center, Gero track 2010-2011
Postdoctoral Residency: West Los Angeles VA Healthcare Center GRECC Advanced Geriatric Fellowship, 2011-2013
Areas of Interest: Early-onset neurodegenerative conditions; Teleneuropsychology; Health Psychology: health disparities and healthy aging
Certifications: Certified VA Provider Integrative Behavioral Couples Therapy; Certified VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
Orientation: Integrative
Kelly, Monica, Ph.D., DBSM
Training Roles: Supervisor, Clinical Research Seminar Co-Facilitator
Training Activities: Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic
Undergraduate Program: University of Arizona, Tucson, 2008
Doctoral Program: University of Arizona, Tucson (Clinical), 2018
Doctoral Internship: VA San Diego Healthcare System, 2017-2018
Postdoctoral Fellowship: Geriatrics/Research, Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center (GRECC), VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS), 2018-2021
Academic Affiliations: Assistant Professor of Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA); Research Health Scientist, VAGLAHS GRECC
Areas of Interest: Psychological Treatment of Insomnia, PTSD, Chronic Nightmares and Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders, Sleep Apnea, Geriatrics, Health Psychology, Motivational Interviewing
Certifications: Diplomate of the Board of Behavioral Sleep Medicine
Orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral, Integrative (Motivational Interviewing, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy with a focus on case conceptualization)
Kulick, Alexis D., Ph.D., ABPP/CN
Training Roles: Director of Psychology Training, Supervisor
Training Activities: Neuropsychology Clinic
Undergraduate Program: Brandeis University, 1996
Doctoral Program: Bowling Green State University (Clinical), 2001
Doctoral Internship: Southern Louisiana Internship Consortium, 2000-2001
Postdoctoral Residency: Kaiser Permanente, Oakland; Department of Behavioral Medicine, 2001-2002
Areas of Interest: Clinical Neuropsychology; Psychodiagnostic Assessment; Behavioral Medicine/Health Psychology; Pain Management
Certifications: Diplomate in Clinical Neuropsychology
Orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral, Integrative
Lewis, Melissa M., Ph.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor, Coordinator of Psychology Training Seminar
Training Activities: Addictive Behaviors Clinic
Undergraduate Program: University of San Francisco, 2001
Doctoral Program: Saint Louis University (Clinical), 2009
Doctoral Internship: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, 2008-2009
Postdoctoral Residency: University of California, San Diego/VA San Diego HCS, 2009-2010
Areas of Interest: Substance Use Disorders, Posttraumatic Stress Disorder; Severe Mental Illness; Psychodiagnostic Assessment; Evidence-Based Interventions
Certifications: Certified VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) Provider, Certified Cognitive Behavior Therapy for Substance Use Disorders (CBT-SUD) Provider, Certified VA Social Skills Training (SST) Provider
Orientation: Cognitive Behavioral, Integrative
Lin, Joy Y., Psy.D., MFT
Training Roles: Supervisor, Supervision Seminar Facilitator, Resident DEI Seminar Facilitator, Supervision of Supervision Seminar Co-Facilitator
Training Activities: Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)
Undergraduate Program: Columbia College, Columbia University, 1997
Doctoral Program: Pepperdine Graduate School of Education and Psychology (Clinical), 2019
Doctoral Internship: VA West Los Angeles 2018-2019
Postdoctoral Residency: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, 2019-2020
Areas of Interest: Diversity and Multicultural Psychology, Integrative Health, Anxiety Disorders, Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, MST, Women’s Health, Multicultural Supervision
Certifications: Certified VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) Provider
Orientation: Multicultural, Integrative, Interpersonal
Martin, Jennifer, Ph.D., FAASM, DBSM
Training Roles: Supervisor, Clinical Research Seminar Facilitator, Research Supervisor
Training Activities: Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic
Undergraduate Program: University of California, San Diego, 1995
Doctoral Program: San Diego State University/University of California, San Diego Joint Doctoral Program (Clinical), 2002
Doctoral Internship: Brown University, 2001-2002
Postdoctoral Fellowship: Geriatrics, University of California, Los Angeles 2002-2003
Academic Affiliations: Professor of Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles; Faculty, UCLA Multicampus Program in Geriatrics and Gerontology; Faculty; VAGLAHS/UCLA Sleep Medicine Fellowship Program; VA Career Scientist Awardee, VAGLAHS Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center; VA OMHSP Subject Matter Expert, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia
Areas of Interest: Psychological Treatment of Insomnia, Chronic Nightmares and Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders; Sleep Apnea, Geriatrics; Health Psychology; Motivational Interviewing; Women's Health, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy
Certifications: Diplomate in Behavioral Sleep Medicine by the American Board of Behavioral Sleep Medicine; Fellow of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine; Diplomate of the Board of Behavioral Sleep Medicine
Orientation: Cognitive-behavioral (with motivational enhancement, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy and case conceptualization)
McGowan, Sarah Kate, Ph.D., DBSM
Training Roles: Supervisor (Employed at WLA)
Training Activities: Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic
Undergraduate Program: Northwestern University, Chicago, 2008
Doctoral Program: University of Illinois, Chicago, 2013
Doctoral Internship: Boston Consortium in Clinical Psychology, VA Boston Healthcare System, 2012-2013
Postdoctoral Residency: Behavioral Sleep Medicine/Anxiety Clinic, University of California, San Diego/VA San Diego Healthcare System, 2014-2015
Areas of Interest: Behavioral Sleep Medicine, Behavioral Medicine
Certifications: Certified VA Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) Provider, Consultant and Local Trainer, Certified VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) Provider, Diplomate of the Board of Behavioral Sleep Medicine
Orientation: Cognitive Behavioral, Integrative, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy
Quach, Christina, Ph.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor
Training Activities: Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)
Undergraduate Program: University of California, Davis, 2013
Doctoral Program: Seattle Pacific University, 2021
Doctoral Internship: VA Long Beach Healthcare System, 2020-2021
Postdoctoral Residency: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, Trauma, 2021-2022
Areas of Interest: Trauma-Focused Treatment, Evidence-Based Practices, Individual and Group Therapy
Certifications: Certified VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) Provider
Orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral, Third Wave
Revolorio, Kaddy, Psy.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor, Supervision of Supervision Seminar Co-Facilitator, Director of Pre-Internship Training
Training Activities: Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI), Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic, Health Psychology: Behavioral Medicine
Undergraduate Program: University of California, Los Angeles, 2010
Doctoral Program: Pepperdine University (Clinical), 2017
Doctoral Internship: Southern Arizona VA Health Care System, 2016-2017
Postdoctoral Residency: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, PCMHI/B-Med, 2017-2018
Areas of Interest: Behavioral Medicine/Health Psychology, Evidence-Based Practices, Sleep Disorders, Mindfulness, Individual and Group Therapy
Certifications: Certified VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) Provider, Certified VA Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) Provider, VA Co-located Collaborative Care (CCC) Provider
Orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral, Third Wave, Integrative
Rosales, Grace Ph.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor, Diversity Seminar Co-Facilitator
Training Activities: Women’s Health Clinic
Undergraduate Program: California State Los Angeles, 1994
Doctoral Program: University of Massachusetts Boston, Ph.D. 2004
Doctoral Internship: VA West Los Angeles, 2003-2004
Postdoctoral Residency: Didi Hirsch Community Mental Health
Academic Affiliations: Clinical Assistant Professor, UCLA
Areas of Interest: Women’s Health, Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, LGBTQ, Immigrant Mental Health, Cross Cultural Psychology, Substance Use Disorders.
Certification: VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) Provider
Orientation: Interpersonal
Spangler, Shana, Psy.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor; Deputy ACOS, Mental Health, GLA
Training Activities: Trauma Recovery Services
Undergraduate Program: University of California, Los Angeles, 1998
Doctoral Program: Pepperdine University (Clinical), 2009
Doctoral Internship: W.G. “Bill” Hefner VA Medical Center, Salisbury, NC, 2008-2009
Postdoctoral Residency: University of California, San Francisco/VA San Francisco, PTSD/Substance Use, 2009-2010
Academic Affiliations: Clinical Instructor, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
Areas of Interest: Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, Sleep Disorders, Substance Use, Evidence-Based Interventions.
Certifications: Certified VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Interpersonal Psychotherapy (IPT), Motivational Interviewing (MI), and Prolonged Exposure (PE); Board Certified in Biofeedback (BCB)
Orientation: Cognitive-behavioral, Integrative
Stamps, W. Emma, Psy.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor
Training Activities: Memory Clinic
Undergraduate Program: Tulane University, 2008
Doctoral Program: Pepperdine University (Clinical), 2020
Doctoral Internship: VA West Los Angeles, Geriatric Track 2019-2020
Postdoctoral Residency: VA West Los Angeles, Neuropsychology, TBI/Polytrauma Track 2020-2022
Areas of Interest: Clinical Neuropsychology; Geriatrics, Traumatic Brain Injury
Orientation: Biopsychosocial, Psychodynamic, Integrative
Strother, Diane F., Ph.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor
Training Activities: Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)
Undergraduate Program: University of Washington, 2000
Doctoral Program: Fuller Graduate School of Psychology (Clinical), 2008
Doctoral Internship: Heritage Clinic: The Center for Aging Resources (2006-2008)
Postdoctoral Residency: Heritage Clinic: The Center for Aging Resources (2008-2009)
Areas of Interest: Geropsychology, Complex Grief, Treatment-Resistant Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, Moral Injury, Integrative Health, Hoarding, Interdisciplinary Work, Treatment Efficacy, EBPs
Certifications: Certified VA Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) Provider, Written Exposure Therapy (WET), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I)
Orientation: CBT, integrative, psychodynamic
Zvinyatskovskiy, Aleksey, Ph.D.
Training Roles: Supervisor, SACC BHIP Section Chief
Training Activities: Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP)
Undergraduate Program: University of California, Berkeley, 2007
Doctoral Program: University of California, Los Angeles (Clinical), 2015
Doctoral Internship: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, 2014-2015
Areas of Interest: Evidence-Based Practice, Mindfulness, Sleep Disorders, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, Biofeedback, Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, Substance Abuse, Individual and Group Psychotherapy
Certifications: Certified VA Problem Solving Therapy for Primary Care, VA Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (for Depression), VA Co-located Collaborative Care (CCC) Provider
Orientation: ACT, integrative, psychodynamic
Directions to the Sepulveda VA
16111 Plummer Street, North Hills, CA 91343
Driving Directions
From West LA
- 405 North to Nordhoff
- Left onto Nordhoff
- Right onto Haskell
- Left onto Plummer
- Entrance to the Medical Center is on the right
From Ventura
- 101 South to the 405 North
- Exit at Nordhoff
- Left on Nordhoff
- Right on Haskell
- Left onto Plummer
- Entrance to the Medical Center is on the right
From Bakersfield
- Take the 99 or I-5 south to the I-5 to the 405 South
- Exit at Devonshire
- Right on Devonshire
- Left on Haskell
- Right on Plummer
- Entrance to the Medical Center is on your right
From Lancaster/Palmdale
- Take the 14 Freeway south to the I-5 to the 405 South
- Exit at Devonshire
- Left on Haskell
- Right on Plummer
- Entrance to the Medical Center is on the right
Postdoctoral Residency Program
The postdoctoral residency program at the VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA). The next site visit will be during the academic year 2028. Prior to the start of residency, a candidate must have obtained a doctorate in Clinical or Counseling Psychology from a graduate program approved by the American Psychological Association (APA), the Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS), or the Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) at the time the program was completed. The applicant may have a doctoral degree in any area of psychology and have successfully completed a re-specialization program in Clinical or Counseling Psychology that is APA or CPA accredited. The applicant is expected to have completed an internship program accredited by APA or CPA or have completed a VA-sponsored internship. We currently offer four funded postdoctoral residency positions in four specialty areas: 1. Primary Care Mental Health Integration/Behavioral Sleep Medicine (PCMHI/BSM); 2. Trauma (2 positions); 3. Women’s Mental Health: Diversity Focus.
We are seeking residency applicants with strong skills in intervention, assessment, consultation, program development, and program evaluation activities. Our selection criteria focus on background training, clinical experiences, and the perceived fit between the applicant’s goals and the objectives of the training programs. The Psychology Department at Sepulveda is committed to expanding the diversity characteristics of our staff and training programs; qualified candidates from diverse backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply.
Alexis D. Kulick Ph.D., ABPP
Director, Psychology Training, VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Phone: 818-891-7711 ext. 32734
Email: Alexis.Kulick@va.gov
Application Deadline
Applications Due: December 10, 2023
Postdoctoral Residency Positions
The Sepulveda VA is offering four, funded, one-year, full-time Postdoctoral Residency positions in Health Service Psychology:
- Primary Care Mental Health Integration/Behavioral Sleep Medicine (PCMHI/BSM)
- Trauma (2 positions)
- Women’s Mental Health with a Focus on Diversity
For the 2024-2025 academic year, the first day of the postdoctoral residency will be Mon. August, 26, 2024.
Accreditation Status
The postdoctoral residency program at the VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center (SACC) underwent a site visit in 2018 and received the maximum 10-year Accreditation. Thus, the postdoctoral residency is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA), and the next site visit is currently scheduled to occur during the academic year 2028.
Questions related to the program's accreditation status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 First Street, NE
Washington, DC 20002
Telephone: 202-336-5979/Email: apaaccred@apa.org
Application Process
Applications must be submitted through the APPA CAS portal by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time (8:59 p.m. Pacific Time) on December 10, 2023 and must include the following:
- Cover letter summarizing educational, clinical, and research experiences relevant to the focus area, along with a description about residency goals and career goals, more generally
- An autobiographical statement
- An updated copy of your Curriculum Vitae
- Three letters of recommendation from supervisors familiar with your clinical work
- Letter from your internship training director verifying on-track completion of internship
- If Internship TD is writing one of your reference letters, please ask TD to verify on-time completion of internship.
- A letter from your dissertation advisor verifying you are expected to complete or have already completed your dissertation by the end of your internship. This letter should also indicate that your doctoral degree has been, or will be, completed before the start of the residency
- Graduate Transcript
Questions regarding the residency can be directed to:
Alexis Kulick, Ph.D., ABPP
Director of Psychology Training
Email: Alexis.Kulick@va.gov
Phone: 818-891-7711 x32734
Eligibility Requirements
Health Professions Trainees (HPTs) are appointed as temporary employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs. As such, HPTs are subject to laws, policies, and guidelines posted for VA staff members. There are infrequent times in which this guidance can change during a training year which may create new requirements or responsibilities for HPTs. If employment requirements change during the course of a training year, HPTs will be notified of the change and impact as soon as possible and options provided. The VA Training Director for your profession will provide you with the information you need to understand the requirement and reasons for the requirement in timely manner.
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) adheres to all Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action policies. As a Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Health Professions Trainee (HPT), you will receive a federal appointment following the selection process, and the following requirements will apply prior to that appointment
- U.S. Citizenship. VA is unable to consider applications from anyone who is not currently a U.S. citizen. Verification of citizenship is required following selection. All interns and fellows must complete a Certification of Citizenship in the United States prior to beginning VA training.
- U.S. Social Security Number. All VA appointees must have a U.S. social security number (SSN) prior to beginning the pre-employment on-boarding process at the VA.
- Selective Service Registration. A male applicant born after 12/31/1959 must have registered for the draft by age 26 to be eligible for any US government employment, including selection as a paid VA trainee. Male applicants must sign a pre-appointment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration before they can be processed into a training program. For additional information about the Selective Service System, and to register or to check your registration status visit https://www.sss.gov/.
- Fingerprint Screening and Background Investigation. All HPTs will be fingerprinted and undergo screenings and background investigations. Additional details about the required background checks can be found at the following website: http://www.archives.gov/federal-register/codification/executive-order/10450.html
- Drug Testing. Per Executive Order 12564, the VA strives to be a Drug-Free Workplace. HPTs are not drug-tested prior to appointment, however, are subject to random drug testing throughout the entire VA appointment period. You will be asked to sign an acknowledgement form stating you are aware of this practice. This form authorizes your drug test results to be shared with VA officials, and others who have a need to know. Failure to sign the authorization form may result in disciplinary action up to and including removal.
As a trainee subject to random drug testing, you should be aware of the following:
- Counseling and rehabilitation assistance are available to all trainees through existing Employee Assistance Programs (EAP) at VA facilities (information on EAP can be obtained from your local Human Resources office).
- You will be given the opportunity to submit supplemental medical documentation of lawful use of an otherwise illegal drug to a Medical Review Officer (MRO).
- VA will initiate termination of VA appointment and/or dismissal from VA rotation against any trainee who is found to use illegal drugs on the basis of a verified positive drug test or who refuses to be tested.
- Although medical and recreational use of cannabis is legal in the state of California, it is illegal for federal employees and trainees to use marijuana and its derivatives, including CBD, on or off duty.
- Please see VA Drug-Free Workplace Program Guide for Veterans Health Administration Health Professions Trainees
Additional information regarding eligibility requirements for appointment as a VA psychology HPT can be found at the following links:
https://www.psychologytraining.va.gov/eligibility.asp
https://www.psychologytraining.va.gov/docs/Trainee-Eligibility.pdf
Post-Doctoral Residency Program Tables
Date Program Tables are updated: 5/8/2023
Program Disclosures
As articulated in Standard I.B.2, programs may have “admission and employment policies that directly relate to affiliation or purpose” that may be faith-based or secular in nature. However, such policies and practices must be disclosed to the public. Therefore, programs are asked to respond to the following question.
*Note. Programs are not required by the Commission on Accreditation to provide all benefits listed in this table.
|Does the program or institution require students, trainees, and/or staff (faculty) to comply with specific policies or practices related to the institution’s affiliation or purpose? Such policies or practices may include, but are not limited to, admissions, hiring, retention policies, and/or requirements for completion that express mission and values?
|No
|Does the program or institution require students, trainees, and/or staff (faculty) to comply with specific policies or practices related to the institution’s affiliation or purpose? Such policies or practices may include, but are not limited to, admissions, hiring, retention policies, and/or requirements for completion that express mission and values?
|If yes, provide website link (or content from brochure) where this specific information is presented:
|No
|Postdoctoral Program Admissions
|Postdoctoral Program Admissions
|Briefly describe in narrative form important information to assist potential applicants in assessing their likely fit with your program. This description must be consistent with the program’s policies on resident selection and practicum and academic preparation requirements:
|Postdoctoral Program Admissions
|All applicants to the Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Program at the Sepulveda VA must have obtained a doctorate in Clinical or Counseling Psychology from a graduate program approved by the American Psychological Association (APA), the Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS), or the Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) at the time the program was completed. The applicant may have a doctoral degree in any area of psychology and have successfully completed a re-specialization program in Clinical or Counseling Psychology that is APA or CPA accredited. The applicant is expected to have completed an internship program accredited by APA or CPA or have completed a VA-sponsored internship. We are seeking applicants who have strong skills in intervention, assessment, consultation, program development, and program evaluation activities. Applicants should also possess the personal characteristics necessary to function well as a doctoral-level professional in a medical center and as an integral member of several interprofessional teams. Our selection criteria specifically focus on background training and experience as well as future career aspirations. We seek the best fit between applicants and our training program.
|Postdoctoral Program Admissions
|Describe any other required minimum criteria used to screen applicants:
|Postdoctoral Program Admissions
|Applications are reviewed by several supervisors in the different emphasis areas. Following this review, highly ranked applicants are asked to participate in interviews. Interviews will be held remotely using video technology on Tues. January 30 and Fri. February 2, 2024. The interviews will include a group introduction to the supervisors and to the training program; a slide show of the campus, buildings, and office space; a meeting with the current postdoctoral residents; and individual interviews with staff members selected based on applicants’ stated interests. It has always been our goal to make the interviews as comfortable as possible to provide an accurate representation of the collegial training environment at Sepulveda. After the interview process is complete, the selection committee ranks the applicants and offers are extended, abiding by the guidelines put forth by APPIC.
|Postdoctoral Program Admissions
|Our procedures for postdoctoral resident recruitment and selection are governed by the Department of Veterans Affairs, the American Psychological Association (APA), and the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC). Our training programs are committed to creating a supportive learning environment for individuals of diverse backgrounds, and as a federal agency, we abide by the U.S. Government Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) and Reasonable Accommodation policies. The Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Program follows a policy of selecting the most qualified candidates and is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Our commitment to diversity includes attempting to ensure an appropriate representation of individuals along many dimensions, including (but not limited to) gender, sexual orientation, age, ethnic/racial minorities, and persons with disabilities. We have a commitment to the enhancement of diversity within our training programs.
|*Financial and Other Benefit Support for Upcoming Training Year*
|*Financial and Other Benefit Support for Upcoming Training Year*
|Annual Stipend/Salary for Full-time Residents
|$59,797
|*Financial and Other Benefit Support for Upcoming Training Year*
|Annual Stipend/Salary for Half-time Residents
|N/A
|*Financial and Other Benefit Support for Upcoming Training Year*
|Program provides access to medical insurance for resident?
|Yes
|*If access to medical insurance is provided:
|*If access to medical insurance is provided:
|Trainee contribution to cost required?
|Yes
|*If access to medical insurance is provided:
|Coverage of family member(s) available?
|Yes
|*If access to medical insurance is provided:
|Coverage of legally married partner available?
|Yes
|*If access to medical insurance is provided:
|Coverage of domestic partner available?
|No
|*If access to medical insurance is provided:
|Hours of Annual Paid Personal Time Off (PTO and/or Vacation)
|104
|*If access to medical insurance is provided:
|Hours of Annual Paid Sick Leave
|104
|*If access to medical insurance is provided:
|In the event of medical conditions and/or family needs that require extended leave, does the program allow reasonable unpaid leave to interns/residents in excess of personal time off and sick leave?
|Yes
|*If access to medical insurance is provided:
|Other Benefits (please describe): Interns get 11 paid Federal Holidays, 5 Authorized Absence Days for educational activities, and they are eligible for health insurance. Unfortunately, the VA no longer covers vision and dental insurance. Premiums are withheld from stipends on a pre-tax basis. 2023 Plan Information for California can be found at: https://www.opm.gov/healthcare-insurance/healthcare/plan-information/plans/2023/state/ca.
|Initial Post-Residency Positions (Provide an Aggregated Tally for the Preceding 3 cohorts)
|’19-‘20 through ’21-‘22
|Initial Post-Residency Positions (Provide an Aggregated Tally for the Preceding 3 cohorts)
|Total # of residents who were in the 3 cohorts
|’19-‘20 through ’21-‘22
|8
|Initial Post-Residency Positions (Provide an Aggregated Tally for the Preceding 3 cohorts)
|Total # of residents who remain in training in the residency program
|’19-‘20 through ’21-‘22
|0
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|PD (Post-doctoral residency position)
|EP (Employed position)
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|Academic teaching
|PD (Post-doctoral residency position)
|0
|EP (Employed position)
|0
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|Community mental health center
|PD (Post-doctoral residency position)
|0
|EP (Employed position)
|0
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|Consortium
|PD (Post-doctoral residency position)
|0
|EP (Employed position)
|0
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|University Conseling Center
|PD (Post-doctoral residency position)
|0
|EP (Employed position)
|0
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|Hospital/Medical Center
|PD (Post-doctoral residency position)
|0
|EP (Employed position)
|0
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|Veterans Affairs Health Care System
|PD (Post-doctoral residency position)
|0
|EP (Employed position)
|7
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|Psychiatric facility
|PD (Post-doctoral residency position)
|0
|EP (Employed position)
|0
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|Correctional facility
|PD (Post-doctoral residency position)
|0
|EP (Employed position)
|0
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|Health maintenance organization
|PD (Post-doctoral residency position)
|0
|EP (Employed position)
|0
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|School district/system
|PD (Post-doctoral residency position)
|0
|EP (Employed position)
|0
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|Independence practice setting
|PD (Post-doctoral residency position)
|0
|EP (Employed position)
|1
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|Other
|PD (Post-doctoral residency position)
|0
|EP (Employed position)
|0
Post-Postdoctoral Activities
All graduating postdoctoral residents have successfully obtained licensure and employment. Many graduating postdocs continue to be actively engaged in scholarly activities. We feel confident that our Postdoctoral Training Program prepares postdocs for a wide range of positions consistent with our program’s aim.
Employment Agencies include:
- Atlanta VA
- CBT California (private practice)
- Didi Hirsch
- Kaiser Permanente
- Loma Linda VA
- Long Beach VA
- Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center
- Oxnard VA
- Sepulveda VA
- West LA VA
- WJB Dorn VA (SC)
Program Setting
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System
The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (GLA) is one of the largest healthcare system within the Department of Veterans Affairs. It is one component of the VA Desert Pacific Healthcare Network (VISN22) offering services to Veterans residing in Southern California, New Mexico, Arizona, and Southern Nevada. GLA consists of a tertiary care facility (West Los Angeles VA), two large ambulatory care centers (Sepulveda VA and the Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center), and eight community based outpatient clinics. The GLA VA Healthcare System provides comprehensive ambulatory and tertiary care to Veterans in five counties in Southern California, with 716 beds, over 4500 employees and an annual operating budget of over $1.1 billion.
In fiscal year 2022, GLA provided medical and mental health services to over 89,000 Veterans residing in the primary service area, including Los Angeles County, which has the largest concentration of Veterans of any county in the United States. The patients seen for mental health services in GLA were 87% male and 13% female (of note: limited dichotomous category). In terms of age, 34% were older than 65, 32% were between 45 and 64, and 33% were between the ages of 24 and 44. In terms of ethnoracial background, patients seen were 49% White, 27% Black/African American; 19% Latinx, 4% Asian, 2% Pacific Islander, and 1% American Indian or Native American.
GLA provides a full spectrum of primary and tertiary inpatient and ambulatory care services, including acute, sub-acute, rehabilitation, extended care, mental health services, telehealth and home healthcare. GLA is one of 23 national Polytrauma Network Sites (PNS) that serves Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation New Dawn (OEF/OIF/OND) Veterans who have complex medical and psychological injuries, including traumatic brain injury. GLA's Homeless Program has been designated as a Homeless Program Center of Excellence. To find out more about GLA, please go to http://www.losangeles.va.gov/index.asp.
GLA directs the Department of Veterans Affairs' largest educational enterprise. It serves as a training site for 61 ACGME-approved medical residency programs offering 349 residency positions and is affiliated with more than 45 colleges, universities and vocational schools. In addition, the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) sponsors eight medical fellowship positions. GLA sponsors a total of 85 positions in associated health training programs that include dentistry, podiatry, optometry, pharmacy, clinical psychology, social work and dietetics. GLA is also the site for the Advanced Practice Nursing programs sponsored by local universities. Primary university affiliates include the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine and the USC School of Medicine.
GLA has numerous VA and NIH funded Clinical Research Centers, for example THRIVe: Toward Homelessness Recovery & Integration for Veterans, Health Services Research & Development, the VA Geriatric Research, Education, & Clinical Center (GRECC), the VISN 22 Mental Illness Research, Education, & Clinical Center (MIRECC), the Parkinson's Disease Research, Education, & Clinical Center (PADRECC), the VA Health Services Research Center of Excellence for the Study of Provider Behavior, the Center for Ulcer Research & Education (CURE), a VA/UCLA Consortium for gastrointestinal research; and the VA/UCLA Center for the Neurobiology of Stress.
VA Greater Los Angeles is a designated Center of Innovation for the national Office of Patient Centered Care and Healthcare Transformation. Our Integrative Health and Healing Center offers a wide variety of clinical programs for Veterans and staff. Psychologists play a leading role in implementing evidence-based integrative modalities of care, training interprofessional staff to provide these interventions, and conducting quality improvement and funded research studies on integrative care outcomes. Some of the modalities include mindfulness-based interventions, Tai Chi, yoga, acupuncture and introductory courses for integrative self-management practices. GLA has a fully developed Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction program (MBSR) for Veterans and staff with an ongoing retreat practice for our Veteran graduates.
Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center
The Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center (SACC), located in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles, is part of the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System. SACC is a fully independent, though integrated component of the educational mission of GLA. SACC is the major outpatient facility that provides care to the Veterans living in Northern Los Angeles. Following the earthquake in 1994, Sepulveda redefined its mission to become a comprehensive ambulatory care, education, and research facility. From an old-style traditional VA Medical Center, SACC has emerged as a facility in tune with contemporary and innovative health care delivery approaches and interdisciplinary collaboration. SACC offers a comprehensive array of services that supports the primary care program. These services include a wide spectrum of on-site ambulatory care activities for internal medicine, neurology, and specialty ambulatory surgery services, comprehensive psychiatry and psychology services, including alcohol and substance use treatment, dentistry, social services, rehabilitation medicine, audiology, speech pathology, prosthetics services, and comprehensive homeless services. There is also a 40-bed academic nursing home care unit on the campus.
SACC is recognized for special programs, including Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Care Program (GRECC) and the Women's Health Program. SACC is unique for its expertise in primary, managed care education, and is a site for national VA PRIME medical residents and associate health trainees. Sepulveda's strong academic affiliation with UCLA Schools of Medicine, Dentistry and Nursing assures a progressive, high-quality healthcare environment. As a teaching facility, education and training are prominent at SACC. Most members of the medical staff hold clinical and/or academic appointments at local academic institutions. Psychology is an independent discipline, but a fully integrated and respected component of the overall mental health and medical services.
SACC serves a diverse patient population. While the population is predominately male, we make every effort to ensure that the trainees see a varied sample of patients. Efforts to reach out to women Veterans have resulted in an increased number of female patients and specialized women's clinics to address their unique needs. Creating a postdoctoral residency position in the Women’s Health Clinic has allowed our residents to work with this traditionally under-represented population in VA Medical Centers.
The Psychology Department at the VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center has a strong commitment to and a long history of providing training. In addition to our postdoctoral residency training program, which was APA accredited in 2018, we have a highly competitive (~120 applications annually) doctoral internship program, which has been accredited by APA since 1979. Our psychology internship program provides one-year, full-time, clinical training to seven doctoral interns in the context of a general track and a neuropsychology track. In addition, the training program selects 6-8 pre-interns each year, all of whom receive at least nine months of supervised training in different clinical rotations. Postdoctoral residents will have a chance to provide layered supervision to our junior trainees.
Of the 25 clinical psychologists on staff at Sepulveda, 22 provide clinical supervision in the psychology training program. All psychologists on staff are licensed, are from APA-accredited doctoral programs in clinical or counseling psychology, have completed an APA-accredited doctoral internship, and most supervisors have completed postdoctoral residency programs. Many supervisors hold clinical and academic appointments at local institutions, including the University of California, Los Angeles and Pepperdine University. Psychologists at the Sepulveda VA engage in a variety of roles in interprofessional outpatient medical and mental health settings, with many staff members involved in program and service leadership positions.
Training Aims, Model, and Program Philosophy
The aim of the Postdoctoral Residency Training Program is to promote advanced competencies necessary for the independent practice of psychology in healthcare settings specializing in the assessment and treatment of patients with behavioral and mental health problems. The VA Sepulveda Psychology training program offers a breadth of training opportunities through supervised patient care and didactics. Our developmental training model takes into consideration that postdoctoral residents arrive with varying degrees of experience. We strive to build upon baseline skills and competency benchmarks acquired during the doctoral internship year. Thus, over the course of the postdoctoral year, the resident will be granted more autonomy and responsibility in an organized and developmentally sensitive sequence.
The residency is learning oriented, and training considerations take precedence over service delivery. Because residents enter the program with varying levels of experience and knowledge, training experiences are tailored so that a resident starts at an appropriate level of independence and clinical responsibility. Supervisors engage in direct observation of residents’ clinical activities throughout the training year to determine level of clinical skill and supervision required (e.g., room, area, available). Residents receive a minimum of four hours of supervision each week, two hours of which are individual, face-to-face supervision and two hours of which are group supervision. Complementing basic supervision, through the process of working closely with a number of different Psychology Service supervisors, residents are also exposed to role modeling and mentoring on an ongoing basis. Residents provide layered supervision to pre-interns in the residents’ focus area, and they receive supervision on their supervision of the trainees, both in a weekly seminar format and in individual supervision with their primary supervisor(s). Residents also provide consultation to psychology interns and trainees in other services (e.g., social work and psychiatry residents).
Our residency program is based on the practitioner-scholar model of training. Our program emphasizes the application of current scientific knowledge to the professional delivery of services. This emphasis is reflected in the content of training experiences, which include training in evidence-based practices, such as Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT); Biofeedback; Brief Behavioral Treatment for Insomnia (BBTi); Cognitive Behavioral Conjoint Therapy for PTSD (CBCT-PTSD); Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) for anxiety, chronic pain, depression, insomnia, and substance use disorders; Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT); Concurrent Treatment of PTSD and Substance Use Disorders Using Prolonged Exposure (COPE); Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) skills; Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP); Imagery Rehearsal Therapy (IRT); Integrative Behavioral Couples Therapy (IBCT); Integrative Health and Healing modalities (IHH); Interpersonal Therapy (IPT); Matrix Model for Substance Use Disorders; Mindfulness Based Relapse Prevention (MBRP); Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) and other Mindfulness approaches; Motivational Interviewing (MI); Problem Solving Therapy for Primary Care; Prolonged Exposure (PE); Reminiscence Therapy; Skills Training in Affective and Interpersonal Regulation (STAIR), Written Exposure Therapy (WET), among others.
The VA system continually disseminates trainings on cutting-edge EBPs based on the current scientific literature. Our training supervisors are highly motivated to seek additional training in newer modalities and pass this training onto their supervisees. Nearly all of our training supervisors are VA certified in one or more evidence-based practice modalities. Supervisors are also highly skilled in providing training in these methods with a multicultural lens, assisting trainees in adapting and modifying EBPs for diverse clients based on clients’ cultural factors and values.
The training program includes seminars that focus on theoretical as well as applied aspects of clinical work. Resident-only seminars include a weekly Supervision of Supervision Seminar to discuss the process of providing layered supervision to pre-interns, a monthly DEI Seminar to enhance residents’ awareness and cultural competence, and a monthly clinical research seminar to provide training in Quality Improvement protocols and to review and evaluate research underlying the development of clinical practice guidelines. Postdoctoral residents attend additional seminars with interns, including a weekly Psychology Training Seminar and a monthly Supervision Seminar (separate from the Supervision of Supervision Seminar). Residents are also responsible for presenting/teaching, and in some cases, organizing various seminars. Finally, residents participate in program development activities, quality improvement projects, and numerous didactics and seminars offered through the VA.
Program Goals and Objectives
Postdoctoral residency training focuses on the nine Profession-Wide Competencies, and residents are expected to obtain increasing proficiency in these areas as the year progresses. The broad range of clinical and demographic diversity in our training setting provides an exceptional environment for developing these competencies.
- Integration of science and practice – residents will demonstrate the substantially independent ability to critically evaluate and disseminate research or other scholarly activities (e.g., case conference, presentation, publications) at the local (including the host institution), regional, or national level.
- Ethical and legal standards – residents will demonstrate knowledge of and act in accordance with each of the following: (i) the current version of the APA Ethical Principles of Psychologists and Code of Conduct; (ii) Relevant laws, regulations, rules, and policies governing health service psychology at the organizational, local, state, regional, and federal levels; and (iii) relevant professional standards and guidelines. Residents will recognize ethical dilemmas as they arise and apply ethical decision-making processes in order to resolve the dilemmas. Residents will conduct themselves in an ethical manner in all professional activities.
- Individual and cultural diversity – residents will demonstrate understanding of how their own personal/cultural history, attitudes, and biases may affect their understanding and interaction with different people. Residents will demonstrate knowledge of the current theoretical and empirical knowledge base as it relates to addressing diversity in all professional activities including research, training, supervision/consultation, and service. Residents will integrate awareness and knowledge of individual and cultural differences in the conduct of professional roles (e.g., research, services, and other professional activities). Residents will apply a framework for working effectively with areas of individual and cultural diversity not previously encountered. Residents will learn to work effectively with individuals whose group membership, demographic characteristics, or worldviews create conflict with their own. They will demonstrate the ability to independently apply their knowledge and demonstrate effectiveness in working with the range of diverse individuals and groups encountered during residency, tailored to the learning needs and opportunities consistent with the program’s aim(s).
- Professional values and attitudes – residents will behave in ways that reflect the values and attitudes of psychology, including integrity, deportment, professional identity, accountability, lifelong learning, and concern for the welfare of others. They will engage in self-reflection regarding their personal and professional functioning; engage in activities to maintain and improve performance, well-being, and professional effectiveness. Residents will be encouraged to actively seek and demonstrate openness and responsiveness to feedback and supervision. They will be expected to respond professionally in increasingly complex situations with a greater degree of independence as trainee progresses across levels of training.
- Communication and interpersonal skills – residents will develop and maintain effective relationships with a wide range of individuals, including colleagues, communities, organizations, supervisors, supervisees, and those receiving professional services. They will produce and comprehend oral, nonverbal, and written communications that are informative and well-integrated; demonstrate a thorough grasp of professional language and concepts. Residents will demonstrate effective interpersonal skills and the ability to manage difficult communication well
- Assessment – residents will select and apply assessment methods that draw from the best available empirical literature and that reflect the science of measurement and psychometrics; collect relevant data using multiple sources and methods appropriate to the identified goals and questions of the assessment as well as relevant diversity characteristics of the service recipient. They will interpret assessment results, following current research and professional standards and guidelines, to inform case conceptualization, classification, and recommendations, while guarding against decision-making biases, distinguishing the aspects of assessment that are subjective from those that are objective. Residents will communicate orally and in written documents the findings and implications of the assessment in an accurate and effective manner sensitive to a range of audiences.
- Intervention – residents will establish and maintain effective relationships with the recipients of psychological services. They will develop evidence-based intervention plans specific to the service delivery goals. They will implement interventions informed by the current scientific literature, assessment findings, diversity characteristics, and contextual variables. Residents will demonstrate the ability to apply the relevant research literature to clinical decision making. They will be expected to modify and adapt evidence-based approaches effectively when a clear evidence-base is lacking. Residents will evaluate intervention effectiveness and adapt intervention goals and methods consistent with ongoing evaluation.
- Supervision – residents will apply supervision knowledge in direct or simulated practice with psychology trainees, or other health professionals. Examples of direct or simulated practice examples of supervision include, but are not limited to, role-played supervision with others, and peer supervision with other trainees.
- Consultation and interprofessional/interdisciplinary skills – residents will demonstrate knowledge and respect for the roles and perspectives of other professions. They will apply this knowledge in direct or simulated consultation with individuals and their families, other health care professionals, interprofessional groups, or systems related to health and behavior.
Satisfactory completion of the postdoctoral residency meets postdoctoral supervised practice requirements for licensure in California. At the completion of training, our residents are prepared and expected to successfully obtain licensure and to function as competent, entry-level psychologists.
Postdoctoral Residency in Primary Care Mental Health Integration/Behavior Sleep Medicine (PCMHI/BSM)
Program Structure
Training for the psychology resident will be focused in the Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI) Clinic and the Behavioral Sleep Medicine (BSM) Program. The resident will spend approximately half of their clinical time in each of these two programs.
Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI)
SACC was an early adopter of Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI) and has consistently performed above national goals for mental health visits within primary care. The postdoctoral resident will be engaging in co-located collaborative care on an interprofessional primary care team, providing initial assessments to patients presenting with a wide variety of issues who may be experiencing their first contact with mental health services. Residents will have the opportunity to conduct brief (30 min.) functional assessments, to provide short-term interventions, and to consult with other providers in the primary care setting. Residents will also be involved in conducting groups, seeing patients during open access, and will be responsible for providing patients with psychoeducation, coping skills, and/or facilitating patients' involvement in the next step of their mental health treatment.
The resident will work closely with supervising psychologists to deliver brief interventions and to provide consultation services within an interprofessional team. Treatments delivered in PCMHI may target anxiety, depression, insomnia, history of trauma, adjustment disorders, chronic pain, and psychological factors related to chronic medical conditions. Additionally, residents may engage in diagnostic clarification and treatment planning to aid in making appropriate referrals to specialty mental health.
Residents will have various opportunities to work with interprofessional team members and will attend weekly team meetings with our PCMHI staff. There are opportunities for residents to co-facilitate primary care resident didactics on various mental health topics depending on the resident’s clinical interests. Past topics have included Motivational Interviewing in the Primary Care Setting, Overview of Evidence-Based Treatments, and Psychological Interventions for Coping with Chronic Pain. Residents will also have opportunities to participate in primary care education days and present on various mental health topics to primary care staff.
Patients seen in the PCMHI clinic are treated on a brief basis (4-6, 30-minute sessions) using a variety of evidence-based treatment approaches which can include skills-based interventions, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Problem-Solving Therapy for Primary Care, Mindfulness-based psychotherapy, Brief Behavioral Treatment for Insomnia (BBT-I), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I), Imagery Rehearsal Therapy for Chronic Nightmares (IRT), and Motivational Interviewing (MI).
Specific behavioral medicine elements include:
Coping with Chronic Pain Group
- The resident will co-facilitate this 6-week group with interns rotating on Health Psychology: Behavioral Medicine. Residents will provide psychoeducation about the biopsychosocial model and factors that affect chronic pain. Residents will train patients to use pain management strategies using techniques from both CBT and ACT approaches.
MOVE! Support Group
- The resident will co-facilitate this group once per month with a registered dietician. Residents will provide psychoeducation on various mental health topics impacting weight management to Veterans that have completed the MOVE! Program.
Time-Limited Individual Psychotherapy
- Residents will provide time-limited psychotherapy to Veterans with comorbid physical and mental health problems and to implement various evidence-based approaches and interventions. Patients present with a range of medical diagnoses and both preexisting and newly diagnosed mental health issues.
Supervisors: Kaddy Revolorio, Psy.D. (Primary Supervisor for PCMHI) and Sarah Duman Serrano, Ph.D., BCB
Behavioral Sleep Medicine (BSM) Program
The BSM program is located within the VAGLA/UCLA AASM Accredited Sleep Medicine Center as part of comprehensive patient-centered care program for sleep disorders. The resident will work closely with the supervising psychologists (all of whom have received board certification in behavioral sleep medicine) to deliver evidence-based treatments for a variety of sleep disorders including insomnia, circadian rhythm sleep/wake phase disorders, parasomnias, hypersomnolence, and to address adherence issues in the use of positive airway pressure therapy (“CPAP”) in Veterans with obstructive sleep apnea. The resident will also have opportunities to participate in BSM-specific research activities. The main activities will include:
Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic (8 hours per week): The resident will spend 8 hours per week in the behavioral sleep medicine (BSM) clinic. The primary focus of the clinic is the assessment and treatment of patients diagnosed with insomnia disorder using Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I), the gold-standard treatment for insomnia. The BSM clinic follows the case conceptualization-based approach that is disseminated by the VA Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention. This clinical program was developed and implemented by a Diplomate of the American Board of Behavioral Sleep Medicine who is also a National Expert Trainer and Subject Matter Expert for the VA’s National Provider training program in CBT-I (Dr. Jennifer Martin).
The resident will begin the training year by attending a 1.5-day intensive training on CBT-I led by Dr. Sarah Kate McGowan (a VA national CBT-I roll out consultant) and by Dr Jennifer Martin (a VA national CBT-I roll out consultant, Lead Trainer, and Subject Matter Expert). This training is the same training VA-staff psychologists attend as part of the VA national evidence based psychotherapy roll out of CBT-I and, combined with clinical cases seen in the BSM clinic, will allow for the resident to meet equivalency training status as a certified CBT-I provider in the VA system should the resident decide to continue on to a staff position within the VA.
The resident will gain expertise in delivering CBT-I including how to modify the treatment in special populations including patients with comorbid PTSD, mild neurocognitive disorder, and serious mental illness. Based on clinical need and resident interest, residents may also be involved in delivering behavioral treatments to patients with other sleep disorders, including circadian rhythm sleep-wake disorders (delayed/advanced sleep wake phase disorders), nightmare disorder, and narcolepsy. Additionally, the resident will also have the opportunity to gain proficiency in addressing issues related to Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) adherence including Motivational Interviewing targeting adherence to CPAP treatment and exposure-based CPAP desensitization protocols. These clinical experiences may be combined with time spent in the BSM clinic or for up to 2 hours per week outside based on resident interest and supervisor approval.
Additionally, the resident will have the opportunity to be available for live consultation with the sleep medicine provider team (which include attending physicians, sleep medicine fellows, and physician assistants) during the sleep medicine team’s outpatient clinic. During this time, the resident will assist with facilitating referrals to the behavioral sleep medicine clinic, engage in brief motivational interventions to encourage engagement with behavioral health services, and address other psychological and behavioral needs of patients seen within the sleep medicine clinic.
Behavioral Sleep Medicine Didactics (2-3 hours): Residents will have the opportunity to participate in behavioral sleep medicine-focused continuing education (CE) trainings with the goal of obtaining the required CEs to sit for the Diplomate in Behavioral Sleep Medicine (DBSM) board exam. Didactics include local trainings through the GLAVA sleep medicine clinic and grand rounds at UCLA as well as remote/virtual didactic training opportunities including quarterly training through the VA-ECHO Sleep Group and weekly BSM-focused virtual trainings through the University of Arizona department of Psychiatry. The resident will also have the opportunity to attend the annual APSS Sleep conference (usually occurs in June).
Clinical Research (8 hours): There is a thriving behavioral sleep medicine clinical research program at SACC, and the resident will have the opportunity to engage in scholarly writing and to work directly with study investigators to deliver manual-based interventions within IRB-approval protocols. Due to requirements for research credentialing, the first half of the training year will typically focus on scholarly activities that do not involve contact with human subjects. These activities will be based on the resident’s interests and may include:
- Conceptualizing and writing a book chapter or review article
- Participating in development of treatment manuals, patient materials or other activities in preparation for new clinical research projects
- Analysis of de-identified data from prior studies
- Writing and submitting an abstract for presentation at a scientific meeting or conference
- Contributing to peer-reviewed manuscripts
The second half of the year (after research credentialing is complete) will provide an opportunity to learn “hands on” about clinical research and to participate in ongoing studies as a study therapist or in other activities that include interaction with research subjects. While the available opportunities vary by year, current opportunities include:
- Delivery of CBT-I to older Veterans and women Veterans with comorbid insomnia disorder and PTSD (VA and NIH funded clinical trials)
- Delivery of an ACT-based intervention to Veterans with comorbid insomnia disorder and PTSD (VA-funded clinical trial)
- Delivery of a CPAP adherence intervention to older Veterans (VA funded clinical trial)
- Additional planned projects (pending funding) include: Delivery of sleep-focused interventions for caregivers of older Veterans with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Supervisors:
Austin Grinberg, Ph.D., DBSM (BSM clinic lead)
Monica R. Kelly, Ph.D., DBSM
Jennifer Martin, Ph.D., FAASM, DBSM (Primary Supervisor for research activities)
Sarah Kate McGowan, Ph.D., DBSM
Postdoctoral Residency in Trauma
Program Structure
Training for the psychology residents will be focused primarily in Trauma Recovery Services (TRS). The mission of TRS is to provide assessment and evidence-based treatment to Veterans diagnosed with PTSD.
Residents will learn to assess Veterans using thorough diagnostic testing (e.g., CAPS-5, trauma interview) to establish an accurate PTSD diagnosis. Through this process, the Veteran will either be found to be appropriate for TRS and a treatment plan will be collaboratively developed with the Veteran or the Veteran will be referred to more appropriate care (e.g., back to referring provider, higher level of care, etc.). Veterans of all genders with military and non-military trauma, including sexual trauma, are eligible to participate in TRS.
Once a diagnosis of PTSD has been established by the TRS team, the Veteran will be enrolled in the treatment phase. The core aspect of TRS will be trauma-focused work. The resident will be trained to deliver Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Prolonged Exposure (PE), and Concurrent Treatment of PTSD and Substance Use Disorders (COPE). Depending on resident interest and availability of cases, there may also be opportunities to provide Written Exposure Therapy (WET) and/or Cognitive Behavioral Conjoint Therapy for PTSD (CBCT-PTSD). Treatment may also include stabilization, with a focus on helping the Veteran obtain greater coping skills and symptom-specific management (e.g., STAIR, anger management, stress management, CBT-I, CBT, IRT, or relaxation).
Thus, residents in TRS are expected to:
- Learn to accurately diagnose PTSD using the CAPS-5
- Develop individualized treatment plans with Veterans based upon the diagnostic assessment and shared decision making with consideration for the Veteran’s goals
- Learn and deliver culturally-responsive evidence-based psychotherapy for PTSD
- Provide symptom-specific management interventions for comorbid conditions, such as chronic pain, insomnia, nightmares, or anxiety
- Facilitate connection to community resources and alternative care modalities, as appropriate
- Function as part of an interprofessional team to support the delivery of services
As a part of TRS, residents function as junior colleagues; they conduct assessments, provide individual psychotherapy, and participate as part of an interprofessional team. While the focus is on individual psychotherapy, there is an opportunity to lead groups (e.g., STAIR, MST, Anger Management, Logotherapy, PTSD Family Support and Education). Given the high rates of substance use disorders (SUD) in Veterans with PTSD, it is important that trauma providers have experience with the evaluation and treatment of SUDs. Therefore, the resident will participate in the Addictive Behaviors Clinic (ABC) for 4 hours a week (up to 9 hours a week if resident chooses the ABC elective training) throughout the year. ABC offers an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) to Veterans of all genders, ages 20-80, who misuse alcohol, heroin, cocaine, amphetamines, and/or other substances. Most patients have comorbid psychological problems. Patients in the IOP are required to commit to a minimum of 14 weeks of 3 days/week treatment, and many continue in aftercare treatment for a year or longer. Therapeutic interventions are recovery-oriented and include evidence-based treatment of early recovery and relapse prevention skills through Matrix model of treatment, as well as DBT skills-based emotions management groups and CBT skills-based groups. The resident will have the opportunity to conduct assessments, lead a group, and provide psychotherapy (often for Veterans with co-occurring substance use and PTSD).
Residents participate in and have an opportunity to help coordinate the GLA Trauma Psychology Seminar, which is a virtual weekly didactic attended by GLA VA staff, Vet Center therapists, and trainees (pre-interns, interns and postdoctoral residents) across all GLA sites who are interested in the assessment and treatment of PTSD. The seminar, which is led by a variety of guest speakers, focuses on increasing understanding of trauma/PTSD, reviewing evidence-based approaches for assessing and treating PTSD, examining both practice and theoretical issues in the treatment of PTSD, and discussing emerging new knowledge in the field of trauma psychology.
Residents attend a weekly TRS Diversity Case Consultation meeting with TRS staff members that focuses on promoting awareness and deepening our knowledge and understanding of diversity factors as they relate to evidence-based trauma-focused assessment and treatment. Discussions include the influence of therapists’ diversity factors when providing trauma-focused care, as well as incorporating diversity factors in case conceptualizations and effectively adapting trauma-focused interventions to better serve our diverse patients.
Elective Training in the Trauma Residency:
In addition to the core training activities in TRS, there will be opportunities for one 12-month or two 6-month electives. These training opportunities are 5 hours per week and include .5 to 1 hour of supervision.
Addictive Behaviors Clinic
- The resident can engage in additional time providing individual and group psychotherapy with Veterans in substance use treatment. Residents may choose to facilitate the following group: Healthy Habits
- This group is based on the Group Treatment for Substance Abuse: A Stages-of-Change Therapy Manual (Velasquez, et al., 2001) protocol and CBT for Substance Use Disorders Among Veterans (DeMarce, et al., 2014), modified to be an open drop-in group. This group offers strategies based on the transtheoretical model of behavior change for Veterans who are thinking about reducing or modifying their current use of substances.
Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic
- Residents can offer individual psychotherapy in a Pulmonary Sleep Disorders Clinic working closely with sleep medicine physicians and other healthcare providers to manage patients with multiple sleep-related difficulties. The primary treatment modality will be CBT for Insomnia (CBT-I), although there may be opportunities for Imagery Rehearsal Therapy (IRT) and other sleep disorder treatments.
Supervisors for Postdoctoral Residency in Trauma:
Alex Barrad, Psy.D.
Rosy Benedicto, Ph.D., ABPP
Xiaorui (Shirley) Chen, Psy.D.
Bobby Jakucs, Psy.D.
Melissa Lewis, Ph.D. (ABC program supervisor)
Shana Spangler, Psy.D.
Postdoctoral Residency in Women's Mental Health: Diversity Focus
Program Structure
Training for the psychology resident will be located in the Women’s Health Clinic (WHC) with a focus on providing culturally competent care to diverse women and on developing and implementing DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) policies that increase health equity for marginalized populations in the VA. The Women’s Health Clinic (WHC) at the Sepulveda VA is a comprehensive women’s health care center that provides primary and specialty (e.g., OB/GYN) care, as well as psychiatry, psychology, and social work services. The women Veteran population seen in the WHC is diverse in terms of age, race, ethnicity, and sexual orientation. WHC also supports Transgender men and women and non-binary individuals. Women Veterans present for mental health treatment with a range of psychiatric diagnoses such as mood disorders, anxiety disorders, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), substance use disorders, and personality disorders. A large subset of Women Veterans presents with single or multiple traumatic experiences, which include combat-related trauma, military sexual trauma (MST), and other non-military-related traumas (e.g., childhood trauma, domestic violence, racial discrimination). Common co-morbid medical diagnoses include musculoskeletal disorders, chronic pain, heart disease, and diabetes.
This residency is intended to build the Resident’s clinical capacity to provide culturally congruent mental health treatment to diverse women and non-binary individuals who present with general mental health conditions as well as to provide culturally sensitive evidence-based trauma treatment to women at all levels of treatment readiness. Residents will have the opportunity to provide services in the context of an interprofessional team and will conduct weekly mental health initial assessments with a focus on accurate diagnosis as well as Transgender Evaluations for Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT), on an as-needed basis. The resident will provide direct clinical care with marginalized populations in both individual and group formats from several theoretical frameworks that include feminist/womanist theory and liberation psychology modalities. Residents will also receive training in evidence-based psychotherapies for PTSD including Prolonged Exposure (PE), Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) as well as pre-trauma treatment interventions to increase skills acquisition (e.g., STAIR). There are opportunities to treat women’s general mental health issues as well as those that present throughout the reproductive life span such as peri- or post-natal mental health issues, pregnancy loss, and menopause. Groups that the Resident will be involved in include Race Based Stress and Trauma Group, a 12-week manualized group for women of color who have been impacted by racial trauma, and a Lesbian Bisexual Queer Women’s group, a Yalom-style psychotherapy process group culturally adapted within a psychology liberation lens, which provides a space to explore the unique experiences of queer veterans with intersecting identities within a socio-political context, and the PTSD 101 Group, a six-week skills group for women beginning trauma treatment. Finally, the resident will participate in the WHC DBT Consultation Team and will supervise a junior trainee in the WHC.
This postdoctoral position is also designed to mentor residents who have a strong interest in diversity and social determinants of health that impact access to mental health care. The resident will contribute to increasing cultural competence and cultural humility within a large medical system through developing strategies, disseminating information, and teaching/consultation with staff and trainees on issues of diversity. The Resident will be involved in the GLA Mental Health Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Steering Committee, contribute to the GLA MH DEI subcommittees of their choice, assist with the Intern DEI Seminar, and have the opportunity to develop their own unique projects such as developing a SACC Diversity Consultation Team, creating ongoing learning opportunities for trainees, and providing training to MH staff and/or staff psychologists, etc.
Quality improvement projects and research opportunities exist as opportunities for the resident to use their perspectives and interests to make unique contributions. In the past, this has included developing and rolling out a new group or treatment protocol, reviewing the literature and developing documents/papers/presentations regarding cultural adaptations to EBPs, identifying strategies to create a welcoming environment of care for diverse Veterans, and running focus groups with a specific population to better understand their treatment needs, etc.
Supervisors for Postdoctoral Residency in Women’s Mental Health and Diversity:
Marissa Burgoyne, Psy.D.
Gwendolyn Carlson, Ph.D.
Grace Rosales, Ph.D. (Primary Supervisor)
Residency Didactics for all Postdoctoral Positions
Clinical Research Seminar
This is a monthly, 90-minute seminar attended by residents. Content focuses on developing a knowledge base for the use of research in clinical practice. Specific topics include: quality improvement, understanding and using clinical trials to inform practice, discussion of diversity, equity and inclusion in clinical research, and understanding how clinical practice guidelines are developed from research findings.
Coordinators: Monica R. Kelly, Ph.D., DBSM and Jennifer Martin, Ph.D., FAASM, DBSM
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Seminar
This is a monthly, 90-minute seminar attended by residents. The purpose of this seminar is to increase trainees’ cultural awareness, competence, and humility using a number of formal presentations, experiential exercises, role plays, and assigned readings. Residents will learn how their own personal/cultural history, attitudes, and biases may affect their understanding and interaction with different people. Residents will learn to work effectively with individuals whose group membership, demographic characteristics, or worldviews create conflict with their own. Guest lecturers are invited to speak on several relevant topics.
Coordinators: Joy Y. Lin, Psy.D.
Psychology Training Seminar
This is a weekly, 60-minute seminar on a broad range of issues related to professional development, attended by interns and residents. Speakers are different each week and topics include: Laws and Ethics, Licensure Preparation, Military Culture, Wellness/Self Care, How to Start a Private Practice, and Hiring Opportunities in the VA, among others. Additionally, the residents will be responsible for providing presentations on reporting laws and postdoc preparation.
Coordinators: Melissa Lewis, Ph.D.
Supervision Seminar
This is a monthly, 90-minute seminar designed to provide postdoctoral residents and interns with training in evidence-based supervision practice to develop supervision competency. Seminars include formal didactic presentations, assigned readings, exercises, case discussions, self-assessments, and role-plays. Topics include APA Guidelines for Clinical Supervision, models and theories of supervision, roles and responsibilities, the supervisory relationship, legal and ethical issues, diversity, reflective practice, and evaluation and feedback.
Coordinator: Joy Y Lin, Psy.D.
Supervision of Supervision Seminar
This is a weekly, 60-minute group supervision/seminar and is attended by the postdoctoral residents who are supervising pre-interns. While the Supervision Seminar provides training and didactics in supervision practice, this seminar aims to provide a structure within which to review pre-interns’ progress as well as those students’ clinical care of patients. Through a group supervision format, Psychology Postdoctoral Residents will have an opportunity to engage in group discussions regarding the process of developing as a competent supervisor, refine their general supervisory stance, and receive input/feedback on their supervisory skills, including but not limited to giving feedback, discussing challenges, and noticing parallel processes.
Coordinators: Joy Y. Lin, Psy.D. and Kaddy Revolorio, Psy.D.
Additional Didactics
In addition to program-sponsored didactics listed above, there are numerous educational opportunities at the Sepulveda VA. There are weekly colloquia in Geropsychology and Geriatrics, Grand Rounds in Medicine, UCLA Grand Rounds, and several full-day workshops offered for GLA psychologists and trainees. Topics typically include Law and Ethics; Supervision; and other topics of interest, such ACT, DBT, Mindfulness Meditation, Telehealth, etc.
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Activities
All residents are allotted two hours/week in which they can choose to work on activities related to DEI efforts (the residency program with a focus on diversity allocates a greater proportion of time for these activities). The Greater Los Angeles VA Healthcare System has a robust DEI Committee whose purpose is: “to create a willing community of fellow staff members and trainees to learn from one another’s life experiences, to advocate for inclusion, to celebrate all cultures and identities, and to promote equity in access to opportunity. We strive to extend these values to the services and care we offer to Veterans.” Within the DEI Committee, trainees can get involved in any one of three sub-committees related to Hiring, Staff Development, and Training.
- The Hiring Subcommittee prioritizes the expansion of diversity, equity, and inclusion among GLA Psychology staff. Efforts include finding ways to increase/improve advertisement of positions, connecting with academic institutions, and enhancing selection procedures to enhance diverse representation on staff as well as providing mentorship to new staff.
- The Staff Development Subcommittee focuses on dissemination of resources and consultative services to staff. The subcommittee aims to increase staff members’ knowledge, awareness, and application of diversity, equity, and inclusion principles. The subcommittee hosts several forums including monthly Lunch and Learns, a DEI Book Club, and dissemination of diversity highlights.
- The Training Subcommittee aims to integrate diversity, equity, and inclusion across the span of GLA training programs for trainees, supervisors, and other committee initiatives. This is done through mentorship, consultation, education, focus groups, recruitment of culturally diverse applicants, and provision of multiculturally competent supervision. This committee aims to enhance diversity trainings offered to all GLA psychology trainees.
- The Communications Subcommittee aims to mirror and honor diversity of the staff and workplace to foster appreciation for diversity and to disseminate resources toward culturally responsive services.
Schedule
For all postdoctoral residency positions, the schedule is 40 hours per week. The general expectation is that trainees spend, on average, 26 hours per week in patient care activities, which includes a minimum of 10 hours per week (or 25% of worked hours) in direct, face-to-face services, such as intake assessments, individual psychotherapy, and group psychotherapy. Other patient-care activities include: consultation, patient care conferences, interdisciplinary team meetings, and clinical support activities, including writing progress notes, assessment reports, and coordination of care. The remainder of their time is spent in receiving supervision (4 hours/week), providing supervision (3 hours/week), didactic trainings (3 hours/week), research-related activities (2 hours/week), and elective engagement in Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) activities (2 hours/week; note the WMH position has greater time devoted to diversity-related endeavors). Thus, it is clear from the structure of our program that resident training requirements take precedence over service delivery and revenue generation. All clinics operate with staff psychologists and are not dependent upon the presence of trainees to function, although the presence of trainees allows for greater patient capacity.
Supervision
Residents will have a different supervisor in each of the clinics in which they are working, but a primary supervisor will be assigned for the entire year. Residents will receive a minimum of four hours of supervision per week, at least two hours of which includes individual face-to-face supervision, one with the primary supervisor and the other with delegated supervisors. At least two hours per week will include group supervision with primary/delegated supervisors. The program employs a developmental model of training; there is more intensive supervision at the outset of the residency and at the beginning of each new clinical activity, with the goal of increasing the residents’ independence and ability to manage increasingly complex situations as their knowledge and skills develop. Supervision takes place through a number of different modalities, including co-therapy, direct observation, audiotape review, case presentations, role plays/response to vignettes, review of written work, review of test data, observations in interdisciplinary team meetings, and feedback from other staff members. Residents have the opportunity to observe supervisors providing services in many settings, especially at the outset of the rotation, and frequently serve as co-facilitators for group interventions
Supervision of Junior Trainees
Residents will also serve as supervisors to one of the pre-interns who will be working in the same clinical area. Residents will be encouraged to observe pre-interns’ clinical activities, review notes, listen to audiotapes/videotapes, meet for weekly, hour-long supervision sessions, provide constructive feedback to junior trainees, provide mentorship in areas of professional development, contribute to the bi-annual evaluations, and even write letters of recommendation. Residents will receive supervision on their supervision through a weekly seminar (Supervision of Supervision) in which they discuss the process of developing as a competent supervisor. Additionally, residents will discuss their pre-intern’s patients in weekly supervision with the resident’s primary supervisor.
Evaluation
Residents are asked to complete a self assessment at the beginning of the training year and again at the midpoint. This is done to promote self reflection, to identify gaps in training, and to develop goals and a plan for the residency year. The Residency Program encourages ongoing feedback among residents, supervisors, and the Training Committee. Staff members review residents’ progress at monthly staff meeting. Supervisors and residents complete formal, written, competency-based evaluations at the mid-point and end-point of the year-long with the expectation that feedback is an ongoing process throughout the year. These evaluations encourage communication, identify strengths and weaknesses, and set goals for training. Residents are required to complete evaluations of their supervisors, the clinical activities, the didactics, and their elective placements. The Training Program also solicits feedback from residents on programmatic issues informally throughout the year. Residents are scheduled to meet with the Director of Training on a monthly basis to discuss any problems, concerns, or suggestions for program improvement. Residents complete a formal program evaluation and an exit interview with the Director of Training at the completion of the year.
Sepulveda's goal is to provide a successful and rewarding training experience for all of our residents. The staff is highly committed to training, and we work to tailor the training program to meet each resident’s individual interests, needs, and goals.
Presentations
During the year, each resident will provide presentations in the context of the psychology training seminar on a number of topics related to laws and ethics as well as postdoctoral residency application procedures (for the interns). There are many opportunities for residents to provide formal presentations to the psychology department or other service providers within the context of the clinical placements.
Elective Research Opportunities
Residents are encouraged to avail themselves of opportunities to develop their research interests with the help of faculty mentors with funded projects, and by participating in mental health grand rounds and research seminars along with UCLA psychiatry residents. At GLA, there is a lively Research Service with more than 225 investigators conducting over 540 research projects in all areas of medicine and mental health, and numerous VA and NIH funded Clinical Research Centers, for example, the VA Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center (GRECC), the VISN 22 Mental Illness Research, Education and Clinical Center (MIRECC), the Parkinson's Disease Research, Education and Clinical Center (PADRECC), and so much more. Residents can use up to four hours per week to pursue their research interests.
Coordinator: Susan Rosenbluth, Ph.D.
Covid-19 Response and Adaptations
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the training program successfully transitioned all Psychology Trainees to full-time telework while maintaining almost all training activities without significant disruption. Specifically, all trainees used telehealth modalities for individual, couples, and group therapy, as well as cognitive assessment activities. Trainees attended and participated in didactics and supervision via virtual video platforms; they benefited from live, direct observation of clinical care by supervising psychologists. Throughout the pandemic, as guidance allowed, the program functioned in a hybrid model with trainees engaging in a combination of work on-site and work from home. Most interventions, due to patient preference, are largely offered via telehealth modalities. The health and safety of our Psychology Trainees, along with the competent care of our nation’s Veterans, is of utmost importance to us. We will continue to provide high-quality training in professional psychology while simultaneously keeping our trainees’ health and wellness at the forefront.
Requirements for Completion
In order to maintain good standing in the program, residents must:
- Abide by the APA Ethical Principles and Code of Conduct and all VA policies, rules, and regulations
- Obtain ratings of 5 (“Approaching Autonomous Practice") or higher on 80% of items in each of the nine core competency areas, with no serious ethical violations at the mid-point of the year.
- Meet all administrative requirements
Criteria for Successful Completion of Residency:
- Completion of 2080 hours of supervised professional experience, to be completed in one year of full-time training
- It is required that a minimum of 25% of the resident’s worked hours be in direct patient care (10 hours of face-to-face care in a 40 hour/week)
- Satisfactory performance in all nine clinical competency areas. It is expected that as residents gain in knowledge and skill during the training year, they will be able to carry out more advanced tasks with greater independence. Successful completion of residency is determined by ratings of '6' (“Ready for Autonomous Practice”) or higher on 100% of items in all nine clinical competency areas, with no areas requiring remediation and no serious ethical violations.
- Didactic Training. Residents are required to attend required Psychology Seminars and Psychology Department workshops. In addition, residents must attend educational activities required on their rotations.
Why Choose the Sepulveda VA for Postdoctoral Residency Training?
We are certain that when reviewing Training Brochures for postdoc, it can be difficult to determine how programs differ from one another. However, we are well acquainted with many programs and feel that the one at the Sepulveda VA stands out for many reasons; here are just a few of those reasons, and we are happy to elaborate further during the interview process:
Focus on Evidence-Based Modalities:
Most of the training experiences at the Sepulveda VA are empirically informed and nearly all training supervisors have been VA certified in one or more evidence-based practice modalities. In addition to this, several of the supervisors on staff at SACC are regional trainers and subject matter experts -- they are the ones training other supervisors throughout the VA system! Thus, trainees will have the benefit of learning from “the best” and will learn how to flexibly apply evidence-based protocols with fidelity and to employ measurement-based care strategies to assess treatment outcomes.
Quality of Supervision/Supervisors:
With the exception of a few supervisors, one of whom is ironically the Training Director, every other supervisor has trained at the Sepulveda VA in some capacity, whether it was during pre-internship, internship, or postdoc! This speaks volumes about the environment at SACC; most trainees have such positive experiences that they end up wanting to stay on as staff members. Additionally, supervisors have the added perspective of being both a SACC trainee and SACC supervisor, which can be very helpful. Finally, many of the Sepulveda supervisors hold high-level leadership positions in GLA as well as academic appointments at local universities and can therefore provide valuable mentorship to trainees regarding leadership development.
Emphasis on Diversity Training:
All trainees at the internship and postdoc level are allotted two hours per week in which they can participate in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) activities affiliated with any one of our DEI Sub-Committees focused on Hiring, Training, and Staff Development, and Communications. GLA has a robust DEI Committee and each year, trainees will be educated about the various ways they can contribute to new or ongoing diversity-related efforts. Thus, time is specifically carved out of the training programs for trainees to contribute to DEI efforts. This, of course, is in addition to the monthly Diversity Seminar in which residents participate. Trainees have the choice to use those two hours for alternate endeavors, if they so choose, but it was important to us to designate those hours for diversity activities rather than adding them, as an afterthought, to an already-full schedule.
The Vibe:
Finally, and probably most importantly, one of the features that stands out about the Sepulveda VA the most is the vibe – created by the physical environment, the trainees, and the staff members. We have a beautiful campus that is jokingly referred to as “the country club of GLA,” with sprawling grounds, lots of foliage, views of mountains, and (some) lovely buildings. The Training Committee is committed to helping to create a collaborative, supportive, and cohesive residency class, which is done by scheduling shared didactics as well as social events to promote the development of that feeling.
The supervisors on staff are a collaborative, nurturing, and cohesive group of professionals who truly enjoy working and spending time with one another; trainees have remarked that they can feel and appreciate the respect, kindness, and support that supervisors convey toward one another and to the trainees. Finally, we would be remiss if we did not mention our potlucks for which we are regionally (and maybe even nationally!) known. We have some very talented chefs on staff who express their affection for their co-workers and trainees through food. The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly impeded our ability to hold potlucks, so it is expected that by the 2024-2025 training year, we will be back in full force.
Facility and Training Resources
Residents will be provided with office space and computers necessary for patient care and administrative responsibilities. They will have full access to VA Medical Library services, the UCLA Biomedical Library, as well as VA Intranet and internet resources for clinical and research work. We have a comprehensive Psychology Assessment Lab, which includes a wide variety of psychological assessment instruments and scoring programs.
Administrative Policies and Procedures
Authorized Leave: The Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center's policy on Authorized Leave is consistent with the national standard. In the course of the year, residents accrue 13 vacation days and 13 sick days (4 hours of vacation and 4 hours of sick time are accrued every two-week pay period) and 11 paid holidays. Residents may request up to 5 days (40 hours) of educational leave/administrative absence (AA) for off-site educational activities. The following professional activities qualify: job interviews, conferences, pre-licensure seminars, licensing exams, and workshops outside of GLA.
Stipend: The stipend for the training year is $59,797
Benefits: VA residents are eligible for health insurance (for self, legally married spouses of any gender, and legal dependents). Trainees are also eligible for VA Childcare Subsidy Program and Public Transit Fare Benefits.
Due Process – All trainees are afforded the right to due process in matters of problematic behavior and grievances. A copy of our due process policy is available upon request.
Privacy policy: we will collect no personal information about you when you visit our website.
Self-Disclosure: We do not require residents to disclose personal information to the program administrators or clinical supervisors, except in cases where personal issues may be adversely affecting the residents' performance and such information is necessary to address any difficulties.
Family and Medical Leave: The residency program allows for parental leave as well as for leave in the event of serious illness. Family and Medical Leave are granted for the birth of a child and care of a newborn, or placement of a child with oneself for adoption or foster care; a serious health condition of a spouse, son or daughter, or parent; or one’s own serious health condition. Residents are required to complete the full 2080-hour requirement; any leave time will result in an extension of the training contract. Residents are encouraged to address any requests for leave with the Director of Training as early as possible.
Reasonable Accommodations: It is the policy of VA to provide reasonable accommodations to qualified applicants and employees with disabilities in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Liability Protection for Trainees: When providing professional services at a VA healthcare facility, VA-sponsored trainees acting within the scope of their educational programs are protected from personal liability under the Federal Employees Liability Reform and Tort Compensation Act 28, U.S.C.2679 (b)-(d).
Recent Postdoctoral Residents
*Represents additional postdoctoral positions obtained with Temporary Funding through OAA
|2023-2024
|Graduate Program
|Internship Program
|2023-2024
|PCMHI/BSM
|Graduate Program
|SDSU/UCSD JDP
|Internship Program
|UCLA – Behavioral Medicine
|2023-2024
|Trauma
|Graduate Program
|The Wright Institute
|Internship Program
|Sepulveda VA
|2023-2024
|Trauma*
|Graduate Program
|Southern Methodist University
|Internship Program
|Washington DC VA
|2023-2024
|Women's MH*
|Graduate Program
|University of Nebraska
|Internship Program
|VA Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center
|2022-2023
|Graduate Program
|Internship Program
|2022-2023
|PCMHI/BSM
|Graduate Program
|University of San Francisco
|Internship Program
|VA Northern California HCS
|2022-2023
|Trauma
|Graduate Program
|University of CO, Colorado Springs
|Internship Program
|Long Beach VA
|2022-2023
|Women's MH*
|Graduate Program
|University of Mississippi
|Internship Program
|Sepulveda VA
|2021-2022
|Graduate Program
|Internship Program
|2021-2022
|PCMHI/BSM
|Graduate Program
|University of Colorado, Denver
|Internship Program
|Long Beach VA
|2021-2022
|Trauma
|Graduate Program
|Seattle Pacific University
|Internship Program
|Long Beach VA
|2021-2022
|Women's MH*
|Graduate Program
|University of North Dakota
|Internship Program
|El Paso VA
|2020-2021
|Graduate Program
|Internship Program
|2020-2021
|Trauma
|Graduate Program
|Suffolk University
|Internship Program
|Sepulveda VA
|2020-2021
|Trauma
|Graduate Program
|Idaho State University
|Internship Program
|VA Northern California HCS
|2020-2021
|(PCMHI/B-Med position was converted to second Trauma postdoc this academic year)
|Graduate Program
|Internship Program
|2018-2019
|Graduate Program
|Internship Program
|2018-2019
|PCMHI/B-Med
|Graduate Program
|University of Arizona
|Internship Program
|West LA VA
|2018-2019
|SUD/PTSD
|Graduate Program
|Fuller Theological Seminary
|Internship Program
|WJB Dorn VA
|2018-2019
|SUD/PTSD*
|Graduate Program
|John F. Kennedy University
|Internship Program
|MO Health Sciences Psychology Consortium
|2016-2017
|Graduate Program
|Internship Program
|2016-2017
|PCMHI/B-Med
|Graduate Program
|PGSP-Stanford PsyD Consortium
|Internship Program
|Sepulveda VA
|2016-2017
|SUD/PTSD
|Graduate Program
|PGSP-Stanford PsyD Consortium
|Internship Program
|LAACC
|2019-2020
|Graduate Program
|Internship Program
|2019-2020
|PCMHI/B-Med
|Graduate Program
|Roosevelt University
|Internship Program
|Southern Arizona VA HCS
|2019-2020
|SUD/PTSD
|Graduate Program
|St. Louis University
|Internship Program
|Sepulveda VA
|2019-2020
|WHC/TRS*
|Graduate Program
|Pepperdine University
|Internship Program
|West LA VA
|2017-2018
|Graduate Program
|Internship Program
|2017-2018
|PCMHI/B-Med
|Graduate Program
|Pepperdine University
|Internship Program
|Southern Arizona VA HCS
|2017-2018
|SUD/PTSD
|Graduate Program
|PGSP-Stanford PsyD Consortium
|Internship Program
|Sepulveda VA
