West Los Angeles Healthcare Center - Psychology Training
Learn about internship and fellowship opportunities at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, West Los Angeles.
Internship Program
The doctoral internship at the West Los Angeles VA Healthcare Center is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. Our next site visit will be during the academic year 2027.
Applications for full-time internship positions will be accepted from doctoral students who are enrolled at an American Psychological Association (APA) or Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) accredited graduate program in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined psychology or Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS) accredited program in Clinical Science. Applicants with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA or CPA criteria for respecialization training in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology are also eligible. Per VA policy, funded trainees must be U.S. citizens. Please see our eligibility page for additional VA eligibility requirements. Applicants must be in good standing, have completed all coursework, and been approved for internship status by the graduate program training director. The training program is funded to support eight full-time internship positions, three of which are designated for trainees who will spend six months on rotations in Geropsychology. Applicants should have acquired a minimum of 400 hours of supervised direct intervention and 100 hours of assessment experience at the time of application.
The West Los Angeles VA Healthcare Center is located in one of the most culturally diverse cities in the nation and serves U.S. military Veterans who represent a mixture of ethnic, cultural, and individual diversity. Our internship program values individual and cultural diversity and strongly encourages qualified candidates from all backgrounds to apply. In keeping with our commitment to diversity, we seek an internship class that represents a wide range of backgrounds, interests, talents and life experiences.
Stephanie Cardoos Ph.D.
Director, Psychology Training
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Phone: 310-478-3711 ext. 48210
Email: Stephanie.Cardoos@va.gov
Important Dates and APPIC MATCH Numbers
APPIC MATCH Numbers:
General Internship - 113811
Geropsychology - 113812
Applications due: November 1, 2023
Accreditation Status
The doctoral internship at the West Los Angeles VA Healthcare Center is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. Our next site visit will be during the calendar year 2027.
Inquiries regarding the accreditation status of our internship program may be directed to:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002-4242
Telephone: 202-336-5979 / Email: apaaccred@apa.org
Application Procedures
Applications for full-time internship positions in psychology will be accepted from students who are enrolled and in good standing at doctoral programs in clinical or counseling psychology accredited by the American Psychological Association (APA) or the Canadian Psychological Association (CPA), doctoral programs in Clinical Science accredited by the Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS), or an APA or CPA-accredited respecialization training program in Clinical or Counseling Psychology. The training program is funded to support eight full-time internship positions, three of which are designated for trainees who will spend eight months on rotations in Geropsychology. The 2024-2025 internship year will begin on July 29, 2024.
Applications must be submitted through the AAPI Online portal by 11:59PM ET on November 1, 2023. Please include the following information in your cover letter:
- Indicate if you are applying to the General Track or the Geropsychology Track. Applicants should apply to one track only.
- List list your top 6 rotations of interest in descending order of priority. You are not committed to these rotations should you match here for internship.
- Our program requires that applicants have accrued a minimum of 400 hours of supervised direct intervention and 100 hours of assessment experience at the time of application to internship. If you have been unable to acquire sufficient direct service hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please explain your situation and describe any additional training experiences you have or will have received to prepare you for internship.
Our procedures for intern recruitment and selection are governed by the Department of Veterans Affairs, the American Psychological Association (APA), and the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC). This internship site agrees to abide by the APPIC policy that no person at this training facility will solicit, accept or use any ranking-related information from any intern applicant.
Please contact the Director of Training if you have any questions.
Stephanie Cardoos, Ph.D., Director of Training
Psychology Department (116B)
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System
Building 401, Room A241
11301 Wilshire Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA. 90073-1003
Telephone: 310-478-3711, extension 48210
E-mail: Stephanie.Cardoos@va.gov
**Please note, Dr. Cardoos will be on extended leave July-October 2023. During that time, please direct questions to Deputy Chief of Psychology (Education & Training) Dr. Anna Okonek.
Anna Okonek Ph.D.
Deputy Chief of Psychology (Education & Training)
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System
Phone: 310-478-3711, extension 40301
Email: Anna.Okonek@va.gov
Internship Admissions, Support, and Initial Placement Data
Internship Program Tables
Program Tables Updated 6/29/23
|Does the program or institution require students, trainees, and/or staff (faculty) to comply with specific policies or practices related to the institution’s affiliation or purpose? Such policies or practices may include, but are not limited to, admissions, hiring, retention policies, and/or requirements for completion that express mission and values?
|No
|Does the program or institution require students, trainees, and/or staff (faculty) to comply with specific policies or practices related to the institution’s affiliation or purpose? Such policies or practices may include, but are not limited to, admissions, hiring, retention policies, and/or requirements for completion that express mission and values?
|If yes, provide website link (or content from brochure) where this specific information is presented:
|No
|N/A
Internship Program Admissions
Briefly describe in narrative form important information to assist potential applicants in assessing their likely fit with your program. This description must be consistent with the program’s policies on intern selection and practicum and academic preparation requirements:
Program Eligibility
Minimum qualifications include U.S. citizenship and enrollment and good standing at an American Psychological Association (APA) or Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) accredited graduate program in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined psychology or Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS) accredited program in Clinical Science. Persons with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA or CPA criteria for respecialization training in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology are also eligible.
In addition, applicants must have completed all coursework and been approved for internship status by the graduate program training director. We require that applicants have passed their comprehensive exams and have had their dissertation proposal approved by the start of internship. Because of the demands of the program, we prefer that applicants have completed or have made significant progress on their dissertation before starting the internship. Applicants should have acquired a minimum of 400 hours of supervised direct intervention and 100 hours of assessment experience at the time of application to internship. Exceptions may may be considered for applicants whose direct service hours have been impacted negatively by the pandemic.
Eligibility Requirements for Psychology Trainees in VA
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) adheres to all Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action policies. As a Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Health Professions Trainee (HPT), you will receive a Federal appointment, and the following requirements will apply prior to that appointment.
1. U.S. Citizenship. HPTs who receive a direct stipend (pay) must be U.S. citizens.
2. U.S. Social Security Number. All VA appointees must have a U.S. social security number (SSN) prior to beginning the pre-employment, on-boarding process at the VA.
3. Selective Service Registration. Male applicants born after 12/31/1959 must have registered for the Selective Service by age 26 to be eligible for U.S. government employment, including selection as a paid or WOC VA trainee. For additional information about the Selective Service System, and to register or to check your registration status visit https://www.sss.gov/.
4. Fingerprint Screening and Background Investigation. All HPTs will be fingerprinted and undergo screenings and background investigations. Additional details about the required background checks can be found at the following website: Executive Orders | National Archives
5. Drug Testing. Per Executive Order 12564, the VA strives to be a Drug-Free Workplace. HPTs are not drug-tested prior to appointment, however are subject to random drug testing throughout the entire VA appointment period. You will be asked to sign an acknowledgement form stating you are aware of this practice. This form authorizes your drug test results to be shared with VA officials, and others who have a need to know. Failure to sign the authorization form may result in disciplinary action up to and including removal.
As a trainee subject to random drug testing you should be aware of the following:
- Counseling and rehabilitation assistance are available to all trainees through existing Employee Assistance Programs (EAP) at VA facilities (information on EAP can be obtained from your local Human Resources office).
- You will be given the opportunity to submit supplemental medical documentation of lawful use of an otherwise illegal drug to a Medical Review Officer (MRO).
- VA will initiate termination of VA appointment and/or dismissal from VA rotation against any trainee who is found to use illegal drugs on the basis of a verified positive drug test, or refuses to be tested.
- Although medical and recreational use of cannabis is legal in the state of California, it is illegal for federal employees and trainees to use cannabis and its derivatives, including CBD, on or off duty.
The VA-Drug-Free Workplace Program Guide for Veterans Health Administration Health Professions Trainees can be found at: VA Drug-Free Workplace Program Guide for Veterans Health Administration Health Professions Trainees
6. Additional Information. Please note that Health Professions Trainees (HPTs) are appointed as temporary employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs. As such, HPTs are subject to laws, policies, and guidelines posted for VA staff members. There are infrequent times in which this guidance can change during a training year which may create new requirements or responsibilities for HPTs. If employment requirements change during the course of a training year, HPTs will be notified of the change and impact as soon as possible and options provided. The VA Training Director for your profession will provide you with the information you need to understand the requirement and reasons for the requirement in timely manner.
Additional information regarding eligibility requirements for appointment as a psychology HPT can be found at: Resources for Health Professions Trainees Coming to VA | Eligibility and Forms - Office of Academic Affiliations.
Selection of Applicants
Selection of applicants for admission is based on several factors. These factors include goodness of fit between the student and those of the training program, educational background and interests consistent with our program’s scientist-practitioner model, the quality of a student’s education at the graduate and undergraduate levels, the quality and diversity of practicum experiences, evidence of scholarship based on productivity in research, teaching or other professional activities, letters of recommendation and personal qualities reflected in the application materials and in the interview. We prefer applicants who have had diverse clinical experiences with a variety of patient populations, including training in VA or other public-sector settings. Because our internship places a heavy emphasis on assessment, practicum experience should include personality and cognitive assessment and experience writing integrated testing reports. Applications are reviewed by the Director of Training and training program supervisors.
Our internship training program is committed to attracting and retaining trainees who reflect the diversity of the Veterans that we serve at WLA. We value individual and cultural diversity across all identity factors and encourage qualified candidates from all backgrounds to apply, especially those from historically excluded and underserved communities. It is the policy of the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide equal opportunity in employment for all qualified applicants, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex (including gender identity, transgender status, sexual orientation, and pregnancy), age, disability, genetic information, marital status and parental status. It is the policy of VA to provide reasonable accommodations to qualified applicants and employees with disabilities in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
|Does the program require that applicants have received a minimum number of hours of the following at the time of application? If yes, indicate how many:
|Yes or No
|Minimum Number
|Does the program require that applicants have received a minimum number of hours of the following at the time of application? If yes, indicate how many:
|Total Direct Contact Intervention Hours
|Yes or No
|Yes
|Minimum Number
|400
|Does the program require that applicants have received a minimum number of hours of the following at the time of application? If yes, indicate how many:
|Total Direct Contact Assessment Hours
|Yes or No
|Yes
|Minimum Number
|100
|Does the program require that applicants have received a minimum number of hours of the following at the time of application? If yes, indicate how many:
|Describe any other required minimum criteria used to screen applicants: None
|Yes or No
|N/A
|Minimum Number
|N/A
|Financial and Other Benefit Support for the Upcoming Training Year
|Yes or No; if yes, amount
|Financial and Other Benefit Support for the Upcoming Training Year
|Annual Stipend/Salary for Full-Time Interns:
|Yes or No; if yes, amount
|Yes, $38,484
|Financial and Other Benefit Support for the Upcoming Training Year
|Annual Stipend/Salary for Part-Time Interns:
|Yes or No; if yes, amount
|N/A
|Financial and Other Benefit Support for the Upcoming Training Year
|Program Provides access to medical insurance for intern?
|Yes or No; if yes, amount
|Yes, see blow
|Benefits
|Yes or No; if yes, amount
|Benefits
|Trainee contribution to cost required?
|Yes or No; if yes, amount
|Yes
|Benefits
|Coverage of family member(s) available?
|Yes or No; if yes, amount
|Yes
|Benefits
|Coverage of legally married partner available?
|Yes or No; if yes, amount
|Yes
|Benefits
|Coverage of domestic partner available?
|Yes or No; if yes, amount
|No
|Benefits
|Hours of Annual Paid Personal Time Off (PTO and/or Vacation) - 4 hours accrued every 2 weeks
|Yes or No; if yes, amount
|Yes, 104
|Benefits
|Hours of Annual Paid Sick Leave - 4 hours accrued every 2 weeks
|Yes or No; if yes, amount
|Yes, 104
|Benefits
|In the event of medical conditions and/or family needs that require extended leave, does the program allow reasonable unpaid leave to interns in excess of personal time off and sick leave?
|Yes or No; if yes, amount
|Yes
|Other Benefits
|Hours
|Other Benefits
|5 days of educational leave for approved professional activities (e.g., conferences, workshops, dissertation defense, etc.)
|Hours
|40
|Other Benefits
|11 Federal Holidays
|Hours
|88
|Other Benefits
|Interns qualify for Public Transit Fare Benefits and may be eligible for the Childcare Subsidy Program. Unfortunately, the VA does not cover supplemental dental and vision insurance. Medical insurance premiums are withheld from stipends on a pre-tax basis. 2023 Plan Information for California can be found at: https://www.opm.gov/healthcare-insurance/healthcare/plan-information/plans/2023/state/ca.
|Hours
|N/A
|Provide an Aggregated Tally for the Preceding 3 Cohorts
|’19-‘20 through ’21-‘22
|Provide an Aggregated Tally for the Preceding 3 Cohorts
|Total # of interns who were in the 3 cohorts:
|’19-‘20 through ’21-‘22
|23
|Provide an Aggregated Tally for the Preceding 3 Cohorts
|Total # of interns who did not seek employment because they returned to their doctoral program/are completing doctoral degree:
|’19-‘20 through ’21-‘22
|1
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|PD (Postdoctoral residency position
|EP (Employed Position)
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|Academic teaching
|PD (Postdoctoral residency position
|2
|EP (Employed Position)
|0
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|Community Mental Health Center
|PD (Postdoctoral residency position
|0
|EP (Employed Position)
|0
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|Consortium
|PD (Postdoctoral residency position
|0
|EP (Employed Position)
|0
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|University Counseling Center
|PD (Postdoctoral residency position
|0
|EP (Employed Position)
|0
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|Hospital/medical center
|PD (Postdoctoral residency position
|3
|EP (Employed Position)
|0
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|Veterans Affairs Health Care System
|PD (Postdoctoral residency position
|16
|EP (Employed Position)
|0
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|Psychiatric facility
|PD (Postdoctoral residency position
|0
|EP (Employed Position)
|0
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|Correctional facility
|PD (Postdoctoral residency position
|0
|EP (Employed Position)
|0
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|Health Maintenance Organization
|PD (Postdoctoral residency position
|0
|EP (Employed Position)
|0
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|School district/system
|PD (Postdoctoral residency position
|0
|EP (Employed Position)
|0
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|Independent practice setting
|PD (Postdoctoral residency position
|1
|EP (Employed Position)
|0
|Each individual represented in this table should be counted only one time. For former trainees working in more than one setting, select the setting that represents their primary position.
|Other
|PD (Postdoctoral residency position
|0
|EP (Employed Position)
|0
Post-Internship Activities
Our interns have been very successful in obtaining competitive postdoctoral fellowships and employment upon completion of internship. Over the last 5 years, immediately following internship 37 of our 40 interns obtained postdoctoral fellowships (26 clinical, 9 research, 2 clinical/research), one obtained employment, and two returned to their doctoral programs to complete their dissertations. Many continue to be actively engaged in scholarly activity, and all interns who are engaged in clinical service delivery have obtained licensure or plan to seek it. Based on our outcome data, we feel confident that our Training Program prepares interns for professional careers consistent with our program’s aim, training model and philosophy. Interns who train at WLA go on to careers in VA, academic medical center, or other public sector settings, academia, as well as the private sector.
Graduate Programs of Interns from the Classes of 2017-2018 to 2022-2023
Intern Class of 2023-2024
- American University
- Palo Alto University
- San Diego State University/University of California, San Diego Joint Doctoral Program
- University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa
- University of California, Los Angeles (2)
- University of Houston
- University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Intern Class of 2022-2023
- Fordham University
- Florida State University
- George Washington University
- Loma Linda University (2)
- San Diego State University/University of California, San Diego Joint Doctoral Program
- University of California, Los Angeles
- University of Wyoming
- Yeshiva University
Intern Class of 2021-2022
- Alliant International University/CSPP-San Diego
- DePaul University
- Duquesne University
- San Diego State University/University of California, San Diego Joint Doctoral Program (2)
- University of California, Los Angeles
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University of Nevada, Reno
Intern Class of 2020-2021
- Fuller Graduate School of Psychology
- Pepperdine University
- San Diego State University/University of California, San Diego Joint Doctoral Program
- University of California, Los Angeles (3)
- University of Notre Dame
- University of Southern California
Intern Class of 2019-2020
- George Mason University
- Palo Alto University
- Pepperdine University
- PGSP-Stanford Psy.D. Consortium
- University of California, Berkeley
- University of Florida
- University of Rhode Island
Intern Class of 2018-209
- Loyola University of Chicago
- Pepperdine University
- University of Arizona
- University of California, Los Angeles
- University of Notre Dame
- University of Oregon (Counseling)
- University of Southern California (2)
Postdoctoral Fellowships of Interns from the Classes of 2018-2019 to 2022-2023
Generalist/Mood & Anxiety Disorders
- Community West
- OCD & Anxiety Program of Southern California
- VA Long Beach Healthcare System, Advanced Mental Health Interprofessional Education
Geropsychology
- VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, West Los Angeles Healthcare Center
- VA Palo Alto Health Care System
Gero/Neuropsychology
- University of Miami Medical Center
Health Psychology/Behavioral Health/Primary Care
- VA Connecticut Healthcare System, West Haven
- VA Greater Hartford Clinical Psychology Internship Consortium - Newington
- VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, West Los Angeles
- Integrated Care for Homeless Veterans with Severe Mental Illness
- Interprofessional Integrative Health
- VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center
- Primary Care-Mental Health Integration/Substance Use Disorders
- VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center
Neuropsychology
- Cambridge Health Alliance, Harvard Medical School
- University of California, Davis
- VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, West Los Angeles Healthcare Center
- Neuropsychology
- Polytrauma/TBI and Rehabilitation Neuropsychology
- VA Northern California Health Care System, Martinez
- VA Puget Sound Health Care System – American Lake Division
PTSD/Trauma
- VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, West Los Angeles
- VA Greater Los Angeles, Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center
- Women’s Clinic/Trauma Recovery Service
Research
- Columbia Aging Center
- Medical University of South Carolina
- National Crime Victims Research and Treatment Center
- UCLA Department of Psychology
- University of California, Irvine
- University of California, San Diego
- University of California, San Francisco Memory and Aging Center
- University of Colorado, School of Medicine, Psychiatry Dept
- University of Florida
- University of Southern California, Neuropsychology
- VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, West Los Angeles
- Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinical Center (GRECC)
- VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System MIRECC
- VA San Diego MIRECC
Substance Use
- VA San Diego Healthcare System
- Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (SARRTP) PTSD Track
- VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, West Los Angeles
- Substance Use Disorders and Homeless Mental Health/Substance Use & Co-occuring Conditions
Open House and Interviews
Applicants who are selected for interview are invited to attend any one of four virtual Open House/Interview sessions held on January 4, 9, 11 and 16, 2024. Applicants will indicate their preferences for interview dates once they are contacted by the Director of Training. During the 3-hour morning Open House, applicants meet with the Director of Training, training supervisors from the different rotations and the current intern class. Each applicant will participate in a one-hour individual interview with one of the training staff. All applicants will be notified of their interview status by December 15, 2023.
Internship Year Schedule
The internship is full time for one year beginning July 29, 2024 and ending July 27, 2025. Internship appointments are for 2080 hours, which is full time for a one-year period. The workweek is Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with no after hours on-call responsibilities.
Facility and Training Resources
Interns are provided with office space and computers necessary for patient care and administrative responsibilities.They have access to VA Intranet and Internet resources for on site and remote clinical work and research. The Psychology Department has a comprehensive Psychology Assessment Lab that includes a wide variety of up-to-date psychological assessment instruments and test scoring programs.
Administrative Policies and Procedures
Authorized Leave: The West Los Angeles VA Healthcare Center's policy on Authorized Leave is consistent with the VA national standard. In the course of the year, interns accrue 13 vacation days and 13 sick days and receive 11 paid holidays. Interns may request up to 5 days of educational leave for off-site educational activities, including conferences, presentations at professional meetings, the oral defense and postdoctoral fellowship or job interviews.
Due Process and Grievance Procedures: All trainees are afforded the right to due process in matters of problematic behavior and grievances. A copy of our due process policy is available on request.
Privacy policy: We will collect no personal information from applicants when they visit our Website.
Self-Disclosure: The program does not require interns to disclose sensitive personal information unless the information is necessary to evaluate or obtain assistance for interns whose personal problems could reasonably be judged to be preventing them from performing their training-related activities in a competent manner or if posing a threat to others.
Medical/Family Leave: The internship program allows for extended leave without pay after accrued leave is exhausted in the event of serious illness or for parental leave. Leave can be granted for the birth of a child and care of a newborn, or placement of a child with oneself for adoption or foster care; a serious health condition of a spouse, child, or parent; or one’s own serious health condition. Interns are required to complete the full 2080-hour requirement; any leave taken in excess of accrued leave will result in an extension of the training contract, during which time the intern will receive their stipend. Interns who obtain their health insurance through the VA continue to receive coverage during extended leave. Interns are encouraged to address any requests for leave with the Director of Training as early as possible.
Reasonable Accommodations: It is the policy of VA to provide reasonable accommodations to qualified applicants and employees with disabilities in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Trainees may communicate their need for reasonable accommodation to their immediate supervisor or training director, by submitting a request through our internal online system, or by sending an email to our Reasonable Accommodations office. Additional information is located here: Reasonable Accommodations - Office of Resolution Management, Diversity & Inclusion (ORMDI).
Liability Protection for Trainees: When providing professional services at a VA healthcare facility, VA-sponsored trainees acting within the scope of their educational programs are protected from personal liability under the Federal Employees Liability Reform and Tort Compensation Act 28, U.S.C.2679 (b)-(d).
Psychology Setting
The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (GLA) is the largest health care system within the Department of Veterans Affairs. It consists of a tertiary care facility (West Los Angeles Healthcare Center, also known as “West LA”), two ambulatory care centers and 8 community-based outpatient clinics. GLA provides comprehensive ambulatory and tertiary care to Veterans in five counties in Southern California, with 690 beds, 5,500 employees and an annual operating budget of $1.4 billion.
In fiscal year 2020, GLA provided medical and mental health services to over 90,000 Veterans residing in the primary service area, including Los Angeles County, which has the largest concentration of Veterans of any county in the United States. It provides a full spectrum of primary and tertiary inpatient and ambulatory care services, including acute, sub-acute, rehabilitation, extended care, mental health services, telehealth and home healthcare. GLA is one of 23 national Polytrauma Network Sites (PNS) that serves Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation New Dawn (OEF/OIF/OND) Veterans who have complex medical and psychological injuries, including traumatic brain injury. GLA's Homeless Program has been designated as a Homeless Program Center of Excellence. To find out more about GLA, please go to VA Greater Los Angeles Health Care | Veterans Affairs.
The West Los Angeles VA Healthcare Center, which is the site for this internship program, is the hospital, research, and administrative center for GLA. It is situated on a 388-acre campus with 150 buildings. The south campus is primarily devoted to medical/surgical and inpatient psychiatric services located in the main medical center building as well as outpatient mental health services in two neighboring buildings. The north campus facilities include two long-term care buildings (Community Living Center) with 150 beds, a 279-bed Domiciliary, recovery-oriented outpatient programs, and research and administrative offices. The 396-bed California State Veterans Home is also located on the north campus.
GLA directs one of the Department of Veterans Affairs' largest educational enterprises. It serves as a training site for over 2900 health professions trainees each year from more than 100 different affiliate college, university and vocational school programs. VAGLA funds nearly 400 full time medical and dental residency positions in more than 60 specialty areas, and funds approximately 150 positions in associated health training programs that include clinical psychology, dietetics, optometry, pharmacy, podiatry and social work.. GLA is also the site for the Advanced Practice Nursing programs sponsored by local universities. Primary university affiliates include the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine and the USC School of Medicine.
At GLA there are always multiple ongoing research programs and project in all areas of medical and mental health. GLA has numerous VA and NIH funded Clinical Research Centers including: The VA Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center (GRECC); the VISN 22 Mental Illness Research, Education and Clinical Center (MIRECC); the Parkinson's Disease Research, Education and Clinical Center (PADRECC); the Cancer Center, the VA Health Services Research Center of Excellence for the Study of Provider Behavior; the Center for Ulcer Research and Education (CURE), a VA/UCLA Consortium for gastrointestinal research; and the VA/UCLA Center for the Neurobiology of Stress.
VA Greater Los Angeles is a designated Center of Innovation for the national Office of Patient Centered Care and Healthcare Transformation. Our Integrative Health and Healing Center offers a wide variety of clinical programs for Veterans and staff. Psychologists play a leading role in implementing evidence-based integrative modalities of care, training interprofessional staff to provide these interventions, and conducting quality improvement and funded research studies on integrative care outcomes. Some of the modalities include mindfulness-based interventions, Tai Chi, yoga, acupuncture and introductory courses for integrative self-management practices. GLA has a fully developed Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction program (MBSR) for Veterans and staff with an ongoing retreat practice for our Veteran graduates. Currently, two Psychology Residents are participating in formal training in integrative modalities in our Interprofessional Health program.
The Homeless Patient Aligned Care Team (HPACT) is a nationally designated homeless PACT delivering “whole health care.” Established in July 2014, HPACT’s five fully staffed teams are among the country’s most highly concentrated groups of integrated mental health and primary care teams. The program incorporates internal medicine, nurse practitioner, psychiatry, and pharmacy residents into the interprofessional team established by the faculty.
The West Los Angeles VA Healthcare Center is located in one of the most culturally diverse cities in the nation and serves U.S. military Veterans who represent a mixture of ethnic, cultural, and individual diversity. Of the 80% Veterans who reported their race/ethnicity when registering for care in Fiscal Year 2023 (as of 6/5/2023), approximately 52% identified as White, 20% as African American, 15% as Hispanic, 5% as Asian, and 0% as Native American. Our overall Veteran population is approximately 88% male. Over 45% of Veterans receiving care here are over the age of 65, with 12% under the age of 35 and 18% between the ages of 55-64 years. There are 13,221 OEF/OIF Veterans who have been enrolled at GLA. With regard to socioeconomic status, 76% of Veterans from all military eras report an annual income of less than $25,000, with 58% reporting less than $10,000 in income annually.
The Psychology internship program at the West Los Angeles VA Healthcare Center has been accredited by the American Psychological Association since 1979. Of the 76 clinical psychologists on staff at WLA, approximately 30 provide clinical supervision in the internship training program. All psychologists on staff are licensed, are from APA-accredited doctoral programs in clinical or counseling psychology and have completed an APA-accredited doctoral internship. Many hold clinical and academic appointments at local institutions, including the University of California, Los Angeles, the University of Southern California and Fuller Graduate School of Psychology. Psychologists at the West Los Angeles VA occupy a variety of roles in both inpatient and outpatient medical and mental health settings, with several staff members involved in program leadership positions and the majority working in interdisciplinary or interprofessional settings with allied mental health care professionals. Supervisors represent a wide range of theoretical orientations, including cognitive-behavioral, behavioral, integrative and psychodynamic.
In addition to the clinical internship, the Psychology training program provides training for 6-8 practicum students each year, most of whom are from local doctoral programs. In addition, in the 2024-2025 training year we will have nine postdoctoral positions in six clinical specialty or emphasis areas: Clinical Neuropsychology (3 two-year positions; 2 of which will be available in 2024), Behavioral Sleep Medicine/Health Psychology, Interprofessional Integrative Health (2 positions), Substance Use and Co-occurring Conditions, Geropsychology, and Trauma Psychology. Interns may have the opportunity to work closely with practicum students and residents depending on their rotations.
The Program’s Response to COVID-19
Our Psychology interns and residents transitioned to telehealth/telework immediately after the COVID-19 Stay-at-Home order was announced by the governor of California in mid-March of 2020. This occurred with the full support of our Medical Center, Education Office, and Mental Health leadership. Our overall goal throughout and following the pandemic has been to provide the highest quality training while ensuring safe and effective patient care. Our medical center and department continue to support telehealth as a service modality that increases access to care for many veterans, and interns can expect to gain experience in telehealth over the course of the the training year. At the time that this brochure is being prepared, interns are working through a combination of telehealth/telework and in-person face-to-face care, which is required on some rotations. Didactics remain virtual at this time but may transition to in-person in the near future. We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our trainees while offering an excellent training experience and providing the best possible care to our nation’s Veterans. In doing so, we will continue to closely follow the guidelines and regulations set forth by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations, APA, APPIC, and the California Board of Psychology.
Training Model and Program Philosophy
The aim of the Psychology internship program at the West Los Angeles VA Healthcare Center is to prepare interns for successful entry into postdoctoral or entry-level professional positions, particularly in VA Medical Centers, academic medical centers or academic departments of psychology, and eventual licensure. The program supports the Department of Veteran’s Affairs mission to train professionals who will become members of the VA workforce as well as serve the health care needs of the nation as a whole. Our expectation is that our graduates will become licensed psychologists.
The internship program provides broad and general training based on the scientist-practitioner model. Our primary goal is to develop an intern’s general knowledge, skills, values and attitudes through direct supervised patient care, supplemented by didactic seminars and participation in clinical research or other scholarly activity. Our goal is to provide each intern with a broad range of training experiences in assessment, intervention and consultation with a wide range of patients in medical and mental health settings. We believe that breadth of training is essential in developing well-rounded psychologists who will advance the field through professional practice, education, research and leadership roles.
The core concept of our internship is the understanding and application of scientific research to the practice of clinical psychology. The internship promotes development of critical thinking skills that are essential to evaluating the research literature, implementing treatments, assessing outcomes and investigating questions that enhance our knowledge and effectiveness. Our program’s emphasis on the application of current scientific knowledge to professional delivery of services is reflected in the content of internship training activities. These activities include training in evidence-based psychological treatments, completion of a research/scholarly project and didactics offered through the VA and outside resources. While we place a strong emphasis on practice informed by the science of psychology, our goal is for interns to develop the knowledge and skills that enable them to apply psychological theory, science and technique in a flexible manner to meet the diverse needs of the patient.
The internship is training-focused. While interns will spend the majority of their time in direct patient care activities, the intern's training goals are of primary importance and take precedence over workload demands. Interns are active participants in their own training. The transitional year from academic training to professional practice provides the opportunity for interns to develop their own interests and ideas within the structure provided by the program. We work collaboratively with each intern to develop an individualized, balanced program both within and across rotations that supplements the trainee’s prior clinical experiences, fits with the intern’s interests and career goals and meets the goals of training. Interns take an active role in selecting their rotations, planning didactics and participating in program evaluation and development.
The program employs a developmental model of training. Training experiences are designed to provide more intensive supervision at the outset of the internship and at the beginning of each new rotation, with the goal of increasing the interns' independence and ability to manage increasingly complex situations as their knowledge and skills develop. By the completion of internship, our expectation is that interns will be well prepared to function at a sufficiently autonomous level required for a postdoctoral residency or entry-level position.
The internship values the development of strong collaborative relationships with other professionals. As a program within a large, integrated health care system, training experiences are designed to promote interdisciplinary alliances. Interns have multiple opportunities to develop and expand their professional role, develop strong working relationships with other health care professionals and contribute meaningfully to the overall medical and mental health of the patient.
Psychologists must be trained to meet the needs of an increasingly diverse population. Awareness and understanding of diversity and individual differences are crucial to professional development, practice, and research, and we strive to integrate these into every aspect of our training program, including intern recruitment, supervised clinical experiences, didactics, and clinical research. Our model for practicing diversity includes awareness of one’s own beliefs, assumptions, values and socio-cultural identity, awareness of and sensitivity to others’, and a working understanding of how these intersect in the therapeutic relationship and institutional environment. The training program is committed to helping trainees cultivate cultural humility, while expanding upon their skills in providing culturally responsive care to various patient populations across WLA. Additionally, the training program actively supports trainees in engaging in DEI related work throughout their training year, in order to explore other professional roles within the larger healthcare system, and to develop competencies related to social justice and advocacy within the larger healthcare system. These opportunities include working on a DEI focused research project (with protected research time), joining GLA DEI Subcommittees and various initiatives and process improvement projects.
Training in clinical supervision is an essential component of professional development as a psychologist. Psychologists must be prepared to train the next generation of practitioners using a competency-based approach informed by science. Supervision training involves the development of competence in providing supervision and mentorship to others, as well as evaluation of one’s own skills, values and attitudes. Multicultural competence is considered integral to ethical and effective supervision practice.
The internship promotes the growth of professional development and identity through self-reflection, a collaborative approach to supervision, professional role modeling, promotion of lifelong learning, and exposure to diverse clinical experiences, patients and approaches.Through the course of the internship year, our goal is for interns to integrate the highest standards and values of the profession, including ethical practice, sound judgment and effective and compassionate patient care.
Program Competencies
The APA Commission on Accreditation requires that all trainees in APA accredited programs develop specific competencies as part of their preparation for practice in health service psychology. Interns must demonstrate competence in the following nine profession wide competencies. Interns are expected to demonstrate growing independence and the ability to manage increasingly complex situations as the training year progresses.
I. Research
Interns will demonstrate proficiency in the ability to critically evaluate the clinical research literature, integrate the scientific literature into clinical practice and demonstrate competency in conducting and dissemeninating clinical research. They will apply clinical research findings to clinical decision making, complete a clinical research or other scholarly project during the internship year, present ongoing research at the Intern Seminar, and attend seminars and workshops on evidence-based treatments and clinical research topics.
II. Ethical and Legal Standards
Interns will demonstrate ethical conduct and knowledge and application of professional ethics, laws, regulations, standards and guidelines governing health service psychology in all professional activities. They will recognize ethical dilemmas when they arise and take appropriate measures to resolve them based on a well-reasoned ethical decision-making process. Interns will gain experience and proficiency through supervised clinical experience and formal educational training in professional and ethical standards.
III. Individual and Cultural Diversity
Interns will understand and apply knowledge of individual and cultural diversity to psychological assessment, treatment, consultation, supervision and clinical research. Diversity competency includes building awareness and understanding of self and others as cultural beings, through the practice of cultural humility, and an appreciation for the dynamic nature of the intersecting identities of self and other. Throughout training, interns are expected to work effectively with others who possess differing or conflictual worldviews. Interns are expected to apply a framework for working effectively with individual and cultural diversity. Competency is developed through didactics and supervised clinical experience with diverse individuals, as well as through optional opportunities to engage in DEI related projects and initiatives through the GLA DEI Committee.
IV. Professional Values, Attitudes, and Behaviors
Interns will conduct themselves in ways that reflect the values and attitudes of the profession, including integrity, deportment, professional identity, accountability and concern for the welfare of others. They will demonstrate openness and responsiveness to supervision and feedback and an attitude of lifelong learning. Interns will engage in accurate self-reflection regarding their own personal and professional functioning, engage in activities to enhance effectiveness and well-being, and intervene when disruptions occur.
V. Communication and Interpersonal Skills
Interns are expected to maintain effective and respectful relationships with patients, peers, staff, supervisors, supervisees and professionals from other disciplines. They will demonstrate the ability to effectively negotiate conflictual, difficult, and complex situations and relationships, including those involving individuals and groups different from oneself. Interns will demonstrate a thorough understanding of professional language and concepts and be able to communicate in a manner that is informative, clear and well-integrated.
VI. Assessment
Interns will demonstrate knowledge and skills in evidence-based psychological assessment in a variety of inpatient and outpatient medical and mental health settings. They will select methods and measures appropriate to the referral question, context, identified goals and diversity characteristics. Conceptualization, diagnosis and recommendations will be supported by evaluation methods and objective findings, and are informed by the research literature as well as professional standards and guidelines. Interns will demonstrate the ability to communicate findings and recommendations in an accurate, effective manner that is sensitive to a range of audiences.
VII. Intervention
Interns will demonstrate competency in providing evidence-based individual and group interventions across a variety of settings. They will demonstrate appropriate and therapeutic interpersonal qualities with a diverse patient population and establish and maintain an effective therapeutic alliance. Interns will demonstrate the ability to develop an intervention plan that is informed by assessment findings, therapeutic goals, context, diversity characteristics and the scientific literature.They will evaluate treatment effectiveness using appropriate methods or measures, and modify the approach accordingly. Interns will demonstrate flexibility and skill in modifying the approach when a clear evidence-base is lacking.
VIII. Supervision
Interns will demonstrate effective knowledge and application of supervision models and practices that are informed by the research literature.They will effectively incorporate awareness and knowledge of ethical and legal issues, diversity factors and supervisory role into practice. Interns will competently apply their knowledge in direct or simulated practice with psychology trainees or other health professionals.
IX. Consulation and Interprofessional/Interdisciplinary Skills
Interns will demonstrate the ability to function effectively as a member of an interprofessional or interdisciplinary team.This includes the understanding of and appreciation for the roles and perspectives of self and others, development of effective collaborative relationships, provision of meaningful, understandable feedback and the ability to effectively address the consultation question.
Interns are formally evaluated on these nine competencies at the end of each rotation. The formal research project evaluation occurs at midyear and upon completion of the project. In addition to these nine profession wide competencies, each rotation has specific goals and requirements.
Clinical Tracks
We currently have eight funded intern positions; of these, 5 positions are in the General Track and 3 are in the Geropsychology Track.
The Geropsychology Track at the West Los Angeles VA Healthcare Center is supported by three specially designated training stipends that are awarded each year by the Department of Veterans Affairs. These stipends are awarded with the intent of training well-rounded clinical psychologists who also have special interest and expertise in working with older adults. The overall philosophy of this program is to train psychology interns in a biopsychosocial approach to aging. While the primary emphasis of training is on the clinical aspects of aging, developmental and normative aspects are also covered. Interns in the Geropsychology Program are required to complete two of their three rotations in geriatrics: Geriatric Medicine (inpatient Acute Geriatric Medicine Team and Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) Mental Health) and Geropsychology/Community Living Center (CLC). Training adheres to the Pikes Peak model for training in Geropsychology. The Geriatric Medicine and Geropsychology/CLC rotations are only open to trainees in the Geropsychology Track. Any applicant interested in these rotations is encouraged to apply to the Geropsychology track.
While our program does not offer a separate Neuropsychology track, students with an interest in Neuropsychology are able to meet the Houston Guidelines for a specialty in Neuropsychology through both the General and the Geropsychology Tracks. The Neuropsychology rotation is fully devoted to outpatient neuropsychological assessment and is a core rotation for all trainees interested in a career in neuropsychology. Interns in the Geropsychology track will have additional exposure to neuropsychology. The majority of the training in the Geriatric Medicine rotation is on inpatient cognitive screens and also includes the option to complete neuropsychological assessments and dementia screening in the home through HBPC Mental Health. While the Geropsychology/CLC rotation includes a wider range of clinical activities, trainees may select to take on additional cases in neuropsychological assessment. For interns in the General Track, the Rehab rotation offers opportunities for inpatient neuropsychological assessments in rehabilitation setting as well as 1-2 comprehensive neuropsychological assessment for Veterans with a history of TBI. There is no prescribed third rotation for General Track interns pursuing neuropsychology- interns are encouraged to select a final rotation that fits their career goals or broadens their experience. In addition to clinical training, didactics in neuropsychology are provided across these rotations. There are also opportunities to be involved in research in neuropsychology. The West LA campus has 9 credentialed neuropsychologists on staff, all of whom are involved in teaching/supervision.
Clinical Rotations
Interns complete three rotations that are approximately 17 weeks long and are selected on the basis of interest, prior clinical experiences and training goals. Rotations are selected to provide a breadth of clinical experience in inpatient and outpatient mental health and medical settings. By the end of the year, interns are expected to have gained experience in assessment, treatment and consultation in varied settings with a wide variety of patient populations.
Interns are asked to indicate their preferences for rotations prior to the start of the internship year. The Director of Training reviews and discusses these preferences with each intern to ensure a balanced training plan that supplements the student’s prior clinical experiences, fits with the intern’s interests, addresses gaps in training, and meets the goals of training. The Training Program attempts to honor rotation choices within constraints of the program, such as demand for certain rotations. Interns are generally expected to receive at least two of their top three rotation choices.
One of our eight internship positions is funded for treatment of substance use disorders (SUD), which requires that that one intern be placed in the SUD rotation each rotation. Because SUD is a popular rotation, it is likely that all rotation slots will be filled on the basis of intern interest. However, should any slots go unfilled, an intern who has not selected SUD as one of their top three rotation choices may be placed on this rotation.
Interns spend the majority of their time in direct patient care activities, including assessment, individual and group psychotherapy, consultation, supervision, case conferences, interprofessional/interdisciplinary treatment team conferences and clinical support activities (chart review, writing notes).
Year-Long Psychotherapy Placement
The psychotherapy placement is designed to provide interns with a more intensive training experience within a particular treatment model or orientation with patients who present with more complex problems. Interns are required to treat two ongoing patients during the year. A single “case” may be year-long treatment of one individual, an ongoing group or a series of individual patients who may benefit from more prolonged but not year-long treatment. At the beginning of the year interns meet with the Director of Training, who selects a supervisor based on the trainee’s interests, theoretical orientation and training needs. Interns are required to video- or audiotape their psychotherapy sessions.
Clinical Supervision
Interns may have anywhere from one to four supervisors per rotation. They receive a minimum of four hours of supervision per week, at least two hours of which are in individual face-to-face supervision. Interns have the opportunity to observe supervisors during evaluations and assessment in many settings, especially at the outset of the rotation, and frequently serve as co-facilitators for group interventions. Supervisors represent a wide range of theoretical orientations, including cognitive-behavioral, behavioral, integrative, and psychodynamic. The Psychology staff is diverse in terms of ethnicity, cultural background, gender and professional and personal interests.
Opportunities to Conduct Supervision
Interns may have the opportunity to supervise pre-intern psychology trainees depending on where pre-interns are placed in any given year. Most recently, supervision opportunities have typically occurred on the Geropsychology and Geriatric Medicine rotation; they may also be available in other rotations in the 2024-2025 training year.
Direct Observation
Consistent with APA requirements for internship training, intern competency evaluations are based in part on direct observation of practice on all rotations during each evaluation period. In most cases this will involve in-room observation or co-facilitation of an intake interview, assessment, or group intervention. Observation of individual interventions occurs through audio or video recording of sessions
Didactics
The Internship Program offers five required seminars: a weekly Intern Seminar, a weekly Assessment Seminar, a twice-monthly Diversity Seminar, a monthly seminar on Clinical Supervision, and a monthly seminar on Evidence-based Psychotherapy. The monthly Geropsychology Journal Club is required for interns in the Geropsychology Track and optional for those in the General Track. The GLA Trauma Psychology seminar is required for interns on the Trauma rotation and optional for all others.
The General Intern Seminar meets every Wednesday afternoon and covers a wide range of topics, including law and ethics, assessment of risk, the Veteran population, professional development, intervention, program evaluation and other topics relevant to treatment of the Veteran population. The Director of Training schedules the seminar and welcomes ideas from interns on topics of interest. Interns are required to make one presentation at the Intern Seminar, which will focus on dissertation research or research conducted during the internship year. General meetings are scheduled as needed, and provide the intern class with the opportunity to discuss any areas of concern or topics of interest with the Director of Training. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we also implemented weekly to biweekly 30-minute huddles with the Director of Training to discuss updates, questions, and timely topics.
The Assessment Seminar meets every Wednesday afternoon. The seminar is facilitated by a staff psychologist with assistance from other training faculty and outside speakers with specialized psychological and neuropsychological assessment experience. The seminar is designed to enhance foundational skills in personality and psychodiagnostic assessment, cognitive evaluation, and other specialized areas such as violence risk, trauma, sexual health, pain and organ transplant. Coverage of psychodiagnostic assessment will focus on the MMPI-2 and MMPI-2-RF and include case presentations and group discussion. Cutting across all lectures will be a focus on how clinical research informs the assessment process. Of note, interns with specific interest in neuropsychology have been able to attend the Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center’s Neuropsychology Seminar depending on scheduling constraints.
The Clinical Supervision Seminar, facilitated by Dr. Cardoos, meets monthly and is designed to provide interns with training in evidence-based supervision practice. Seminars include formal didactic presentations, assigned readings, exercises, case discussions, self-assessments, and role-plays, with an emphasis on experiential learning. Topics generally include APA Guidelines for Clinical Supervision, models and theories of supervision, roles and responsibilities, the supervisory relationship, legal and ethical issues, diversity and multiculturalism, reflective practice, and evaluation and feedback.
The Diversity Seminar, led by Drs. Elika Razmjou and Catherine Woods, meets with the overarching goal of increasing trainees’ cultural awareness, sensitivity, and humility. The core of the training is an active examination of the dimensions of our cultural selves as we connect with others in the context of our professional identities, and in our lived experiences as persons with intersecting identities. We use this understanding to inform our clinical conceptualizations and the relationships with our patients, with considerations for integrating social justice and advocacy. To achieve these objectives, we use interactive didactic presentations, case discussions, and experiential practice. Guest lecturers are invited to speak on topics of relevance to our clinical population or other areas of interest that are identified by the seminar facilitators and trainees. Additionally, interns will provide a presentation on a diversity-related topic of their choosing, as an opportunity to share their expertise or to delve into a content area they are less familiar with. The seminar meets twice monthly. Handouts and resources are provided.
The Evidence-Based Psychotherapy Seminar, facilitated by Dr. Castellon, meets monthly and features a variety of guest speakers discussing state-of-the-art evidence-based interventions relevant to the VA setting. Topics have included Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, CBT for Psychosis, CBT for Pain, Cognitive Processing Therapy, Prolonged Exposure, Integrative Behavioral Couple Therapy, Mindfulness-Based Interventions, CBT for Insomnia, psychodynamic psychotherapy, and Motivational Interviewing. The seminar format includes formal didactics and group discussion.
The Geropschoology Journal Club, led by Drs. Rebecca Melrose and Paul Cernin, is a monthly didactic required for Geropsychology trainees, as well as for any trainee interested in learning more about the unique complexities of working with the geriatric population. Each month, supervisors and trainees will meet to discuss 1-2 research articles on a specified topic in Geropsychology. Topics will include psychotherapy with older adults, successful aging/promoting cognitive health, caregiver support, the 3 D’s (depression, dementia, and delirium), mild cognitive impairment, professional development in Geropsychology, and the ABPP process, as well as various other topics based on training needs.
The GLA Trauma Psychology Seminar, facilitated by Dr. Robert Jakucs, is a virtual weekly didactic attended by Trauma Recovery Services staff and trainees (pre-interns, interns and postdoctoral residents) across all of GLA who are interested in the assessment and treatment of PTSD. The seminar, which is led by a variety of guest speakers, focuses on increasing understanding of trauma/PTSD, reviewing evidence-based approaches for assessing and treating PTSD, examining both practical and theoretical issues in the treatment of PTSD and discussing emerging new knowledge in the field of trauma psychology. It also includes case discussions and consultation.
There are many other educational opportunities available during the internship year. These often include GRECC-sponsored program and conferences, continuing education program sponsored by the Psychology Department, the Neurobehavior Seminar, a weekly Pain Lecture Series, rotation-specific case conferences, GLA-sponsored events, VA/UCLA Grand Rounds, and many programs and lectures in the community. Attendance at optional educational activities is at the discretion of the Training Director and rotation supervisor(s).
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee
The GLA Psychology Department has an active Psychology Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee. The Committee’s mission is “to create a willing community of fellow staff members and trainees to learn from one another’s life experiences, to advocate for inclusion, to celebrate all cultures and identities, and to promote equity in access to opportunity. We strive to extend these values to the services and care we offer to Veterans.”
The Committee meets monthly with the goal of enhancing DEI initiatives across the department and the VA system. Subcommittees, made up of staff and trainees and meeting at different times throughout the month, work on DEI initiatives in the areas of hiring/recruitment, training, and staff development. Within each subcommittee, there are a number of ongoing projects and initiatives led by staff, with opportunities for trainee involvement.
The DEI Committee also sponsors monthly Lunch and Learn get-togethers for staff and trainees. Recent topics have included: cultural adaptations of evidence-based practices, decolonizing mental health, codeswitching, LGBT Healthcare within VA, and weight or size stigma. They also host an occasional Cultural Resilience and Sharing hour.
Research
Our internship is based on the scientist-practitioner model and stresses the contribution of research to clinical practice. The West Los Angeles VA Healthcare Center is a major research facility and has excellent resources for basic and clinical research.
All interns are required to complete a research or other scholarly project during internship. The goal is to demonstrate research competency through development and completion of a project relevant to the intern’s interests and/or career goals. The project may consist of involvement in an ongoing research study, or engagement in other scholarly activities such as conducting a program evaluation, case study, critical literature review, DEI related project, theoretical paper or other approved activity. Interns are required to produce a formal written report in manuscript format. Work must reflect the intern’s independent ability to critically evaluate and disseminate research or other scholarly work. Interns work with the Director of Training and Director of Psychology Research to find a research preceptor. In most cases, interns work with one of their supervisors as a part of an ongoing clinical research project or program evaluation. Interns are required to submit a research proposal at midyear and a written summary of their work at the end of the year. The formal research project evaluation occurs at midyear and upon completion of the project.
Examples of recent projects include:
- Associations of Hippocampal Cholinergic Receptor Binding and Subcortical Cerebrovascular Disease with Whole Brain Volume in Cognitive Aging and Alzheimer’s Disease
- Motivational Determinants of Poor Work Outcomes in Supported Employment
- IMPROVE: A Program Evaluation for a Novel Harm Reduction Intervention for Veterans with Substance Use Disorders
- Implementation of Suicide Risk Assessment Training in a Residential Care Setting
- Association Between Depression and/or PTSD and Drop-out Rates in Older Adult Exercise Programs
- Volunteering as an Adjunctive Program for Veterans with Substance Abuse Disorders
- Developing and Implementing a Bystander Intervention Program to Reduce Sexual Harassment Among Veterans in a Mental Health Residential Treatment Program
- Effects of “Gerofit” on Physical, Cognitive and Emotional Health
- The Relation Between Pain and Emotions: A Systems Perspective
- The Relationship Between White Matter Integrity and fMRI Activation During a Reasoning Task Among Cognitively Healthy and Mildly Cognitive Impaired Older Adults
- Cultural Considerations in CPT and PE and Implications for Clinical Practice: A Narrative Review
- The Comprehensive Pain Rehabilitation Program: An Examination of Treatment Completers and Non-completers
- Cognitive Decline and Exacerbation of PTSD Symptoms in Older Adults: A Case Report
- Barriers to Health Behavior Change in Veterans participating in a Cardiac Rehabilitation Program
- Gender-Affirming Care for Veterans: Psychology Training Needs Assessment
- The Impact of Engagement in “Veterans Voices and Visions” Groups on Veteran use of VA Health Services
- Literature Review and Program Improvement of the Tobacco Cessation Clinic at WLA VA
- Circadian Rest Activity Rhythm Disruption in Schizophrenia
- Video Teleconference (VTC) Emotional Awareness and Expression Therapy (EAET) for Older Veterans with Chronic Musculoskeletal Pain: An Initial, Uncontrolled Pilot Study
- Contextualizing Veteran Culture: A Literature Review with Some Clinical Considerations
- A Program Evaluation of Multicultural Supervision within the West Los Angeles VA Psychology Internship Program
- The Validity and Utility of a Brief Self-Report Measure of Executive Functioning, the Behavior Rating Inventory of Executive Function–Adult Version (BRIEF-A), Among Veterans
Interns are required to present a current research project in the Intern Seminar. This can be dissertation research, the internship project or any other ongoing clinical research.
Interns are allotted a maximum of 4 hours of research time per week. While completion of the VA research project is to be the primary use of the intern’s research time, research hours may also be used for any outside research, including completion of the dissertation, preparation of manuscripts or presentations or work on other research projects.
Evaluation
The Internship Program strongly promotes ongoing feedback between interns, supervisors and the Training Committee. Supervisors complete written competency-based evaluations at the end of each rotation, with the expectation that feedback is an ongoing process throughout the rotation. These evaluations serve as a tool to encourage communication, identify strengths and weaknesses, and set goals for training. Interns are required to complete quarterly evaluations of their supervisors and of their rotations. Psychotherapy placement supervisors perform written evaluations at midyear and at the end of internship. Interns complete evaluations of their psychotherapy supervisors on the same schedule. Research preceptors and interns perform written evaluations at midyear and upon completion of the research project. Interns are evaluated on their supervision competency at midyear and at the end of the year based on their performance in the Clinical Supervision Seminar. In addition, rotation supervisors evaluate interns on their supervision competency if this training activity is available on the rotation.
Interns are required to complete a formal self-assessment at the outset of training and again at midyear. This process is intended to promote self-reflective practice, identify areas that may require more focused training and develop goals for the training year.
Written feedback on the intern’s performance is provided to his or her Director of Clinical Training at midyear and a letter of completion is provided to the DCT on the intern's last day of internship.
We value programmatic feedback from interns. Interns meet as a group with the Director of Training on a regular basis to discuss any problems, concerns or suggestions for program development and improvement. In addition, intern representatives participate in monthly Training Committee meetings, which offers interns the opportunity to express any concerns in addition to providing input on program improvement. Interns complete a formal program evaluation at the completion of the year.
Our goal is to provide a successful and rewarding internship experience for all of our trainees. We work closely with interns to tailor the internship to individual interests, needs for training and career goals.
Requirements for Completion
In order to maintain good standing in the program, interns must:
- Abide by the APA Ethical Principles and Code of Conduct and all VA policies, rules and regulations.
- Obtain an average rating of "3” (Fully Satisfactory/Intern Level) or higher in each of the nine profession wide competencies on all 1st through 3rd quarter evaluations, with no areas requiring remediation.
- Attend required seminars and Psychology Department workshops. In addition, interns must attend educational activities required on their rotations.
- Meet all administrative requirements.
Criteria for Successful completion of internship:
- Completion of 2080 hours of supervised professional experience, to be completed in one year of full-time training
- Average rating of “2” (Semi-autonomous/Exit Level) or higher in each profession wide competency on all final evaluations, with no areas requiring improvement or remediation
- Interns must complete a research requirement and submit a written summary of their project to the Psychology Training Committee at least one month prior to the completion of internship. Project evaluations must meet the criterion listed above.
Anxiety Disorders Clinic (ADC) with Option for Family Resilience Clinic)
This rotation is comprised of outpatient specialty treatment experience in the Anxiety Disorders Clinic (ADC), with the option for experience in the Family Resilience Clinic (FRC). Outpatient settings provide the intern with the opportunity for training in a variety of psychological models. Both longer-term and brief psychotherapy are utilized in the treatment of individuals, families, and groups. The duration of time that an intern will spend at the ADC vs. the FRC can vary from 50:50 (ADC:FRC) to 100:0 (ADC:FRC), based on the intern’s preferences.
The Anxiety Disorders Clinic (ADC) (50-100% of time)
The ADC provides training in the assessment treatment of anxiety disorders, as well as on related disorders including panic disorder, phobias, obsessive compulsive disorder, body-focused repetitive behaviors, generalized anxiety disorder, and unipolar depressive disorders. Interns in the ADC will receive specialized training in evidence-based treatments for anxiety disorders, with an emphasis on cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT). Psychology interns rotating at this clinic will learn assessment tools for differential diagnosis of anxiety and anxiety-related disorders as well as how to apply and tailor evidence-based psychotherapeutic approaches for anxiety and OC-spectrum disorders. Training in the treatment of anxiety and OC-spectrum disorders will include the latest methods for enhancing cognitive therapy and exposure-based behavioral treatments. Interns will also be given advanced training in treating complex comorbidity commonly associated with anxiety disorders (e.g., major depressive disorder, trauma history and symptoms) and will treat at least one Veteran with this comorbidity. Training activities for interns will include treating individual patients, leading or co-leading groups, weekly didactics, individual supervision, as well as group supervision with psychiatry residents who participate in a half-day clinic in the Anxiety Section. Collaboration between residents and psychology interns to oversee the care of shared patients will be encouraged and facilitated, with opportunities for peer supervision and co-facilitating of CBT skills groups.
The Family Resilience Clinic (FRC) (25 to 50% of time)
Veterans referred to the FRC are seeking to improve family functioning. To serve veterans and their families, the FRC provides training in family treatment, offering experiences in parent-child intervention, family treatment, and parenting groups. More specifically, interns are given the opportunity to gain experience in evidence-based cognitive and behavioral interventions for improving family communication, problem-solving, and emotion regulation skills. There are also opportunities to gain experience in parent guidance/management training, parent-child interaction therapy approaches, structural family therapy techniques, and family-based emotion regulation interventions. Interns also can gain experience with supporting veterans who experiencing homelessness in a clinical trial headed by a psychiatrist who specializes in health services delivery programs. Training activities for interns will include treating individual families, leading or co-leading skills groups for parents, weekly didactics, and individual supervision.
Weekly scheduled activities include the following:
- 10 hours of clinical work. If an intern desires 100% training at ADC, he/she/they can anticipate to see ~8 patients a week. If an intern desires a 50:50 split between the ADC and FRC, he/she/they can anticipate to see ~4 patients at the ADC and 2-3 families/couples + 1 group at the FRC.
- 1 hour of group supervision.
- 1 hour of didactics/case conference.
- 1 hour of 1:1 supervision with a licensed clinical psychologist.
ADC/FRC Supervisors
Patricia Tan, Ph.D. (Primary Supervisor)
Erika Nurmi, M.D. (ADC)
Roya Ijadi-Maghsoodi, M.D. (FRC)
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|A.M.
|Monday
|FRC supervision and didactics
|Tuesday
|FRC/ADC individual therapy
|Wednesday
|ADC or FRC assessments or individual therapy
|Thursday
|ADC supervision and individual therapy
|Friday
|FRC/ADC individual or group therapy
|P.M.
|Monday
|FRC individual and group therapy
|Tuesday
|FRC/ADC individual therapy
|Wednesday
|Intern seminars
|Thursday
|1 p.m. - 5p.m.: ADC Training Clinic (didactics, case conference, group supervision; individual or group therapy)
|Friday
|Research hours
|Goals
|Requirements
|Goals
|I. Research. Integrate evidence-based research into clinical practice.
|Requirements
|1. Complete all assigned readings and integrate concepts in delivery of patient care. 2. Actively engage in supervision discussion related to assigned readings.
|Goals
|II. Ethical and Legal Standards. Increase awareness and knowledge of ethical issues related to the practice of psychotherapy and assessment.
|Requirements
|Actively participate in discussion of ethical issues in clinical supervision and treatment team meetings.
|Goals
|III. Individual and Cultural Diversity. Increase awareness and knowledge of individual and cultural diversity and stigma as they apply to the outpatient mental health population.
|Requirements
|1. Proactively engage in supervision discussions. 2. Apply normative standards to assessment data appropriately and understand limitations. 3. Attend didactics.
|Goals
|IV. Professional Values, Attitudes, and Behaviors. Demonstrate awareness of professional values, attitudes and behaviors
|Requirements
|1. Maintain professional and respectful relationships with supervisors, patients, staff, and peers. 2. Progress notes and assessments will be appropriately thorough and clearly written. 3. Communication in supervision sessions and team meetings will be clear and professional.
|Goals
|V. Communication and Interpersonal Skills. Strengthen interpersonal skills and communication skills.
|Requirements
|1. Maintain professional and respectful relationships with supervisors, patients, staff, and peers. 2. Progress notes and assessments will be appropriately thorough and clearly written. 3. Communication in supervision sessions and team meetings will be clear and professional.
|Goals
|VI. Assessment. Strengthen general assessment skills.
|Requirements
|1.Conduct diagnostic intake interviews with patients who are new to FRC/ADC. 2.Complete 1-2 diagnostic and/or brief cognitive assessment batteries. 3. Present one case using symptom tracking and outcome evaluations at a didactic seminar in the ADC or FRC.
|Goals
|VII. Intervention. Increase knowledge and skill in implementation of evidence-based individual and group interventions for a wide variety of disorders, including serious mental illness.
|Requirements
|1. Provide supervised, individual treatment of cognitive behavioral therapy for a variety of anxiety disorders (ADC). Provide family/couples cognitive behavioral therapy for improving family/dyadic functioning (FRC). 2. Co-facilitate a CBT-based skills group, with optional participation in other experiences with parenting or couples psychoeducational groups. 3. Learn how to individualize treatment plans for patients with anxiety disorders, including those with complex comorbidity.
|Goals
|VIII. Supervision. Demonstrate knowledge of supervision models and practices.
|Requirements
|1. Provide direct supervision of a pre-intern on a therapy case if the opportunity is available. 2. Actively participate in discussion of supervision models and practices during supervision sessions.
|Goals
|IX. Consultation and Interprofessional/ Interdisciplinary Skills. Develop skills in interdisciplinary care coordination.
|Requirements
|1. Attend multidisciplinary clinic meetings weekly. 2. Serve as a psychological consultant when requested by other team members. 3. Work with residents on shared patients to coordinate care in the ADC.
Behavioral Health
The Behavioral Health rotation provides interns opportunities in working with multidisciplinary healthcare teams. Interns on this rotation serve as integral members of the various interdisciplinary and interprofessional teams, providing direct patient care, consultation to team members, and treatment planning. Prior experience working in medical settings is not a pre-requisite. With graduated levels of responsibility and frequent opportunities for shadowing, supervision, and practice, skills in behavioral health assessment, intervention and consultation are developed.
This rotation includes training in various medical clinics at the hospital (many are virtual). As is the case for many health psychology staff, the intern will have the opportunity to “set shift” throughout the training experience, toggling between many training settings throughout the week. The unifying themes across settings include activities that target optimizing the mental health of Veterans with physical health concerns, helping Veterans make behavioral changes to optimize health and well-being, and making recommendations to interdisciplinary treatment teams for the provision of care to Veterans.
Training settings include:
- MOVE Clinic: MOVE is a nationwide, interprofessional weight management program within the VA. Interns participate in teaching behavior change skills for weight management in psychoeducation groups. Additionally, when cases are available, the intern will have the opportunity to conduct pre-bariatric surgery evaluations.
- Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation: The Cardiopulmonary Rehab Program enrolls Veterans with heart and/or lung conditions. In the program, Veterans participate in regular supervised exercise to improve heart and lung functioning and quality of life. In addition, Veterans participate in psychoeducation programming that addresses relevant psychological topics in the context of chronic heart and lung disease including depression, stress and sympathetic nervous system activation, values in the context of chronic illness, goal setting, and healthy behavior change. Interns participate in these educational interventions and also facilitate interventions focused on emotional processing of and effective coping with cardiopulmonary illness. Interns also assist with conducting brief psychosocial assessments of Veterans entering the program and participate in a weekly IDT meeting.
- COVID Clinic: The Post Covid-19 Interdisciplinary Rehabilitation Clinic is designed for Veterans who have previously been diagnosed with Covid-19 (at least 4 weeks ago), who are medically stable, but continue to display persistent residual symptoms in an outpatient setting. Veterans are assessed to see how these symptoms affect their physical, psychological, and cognitive function as well their quality of life. They are then placed with appropriate rehabilitation specialists for therapy and treatment. In this clinic, health psychology is one of 4 disciplines that evaluates Veterans’ current functioning to inform post-COVID rehabilitation treatment planning. Specifically, psychologists assess current mood, mood changes since having had COVID, symptoms of depression and anxiety, social support, and coping among other things and use this data to inform treatment planning.
- Polytrauma Clinic: The Polytrauma Clinic is part of the polytrauma network site and is designed to provide outpatient long-term rehabilitative care to Veterans who have experienced severe injuries, including brain injuries, to more than one organ system. Care is provided through an interdisciplinary team (physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech/language pathology, vision, social work, rehabilitation psychology, medical care, and recreation (through referral)). Consults for psychology within this clinic are conducted within the polytrauma team and typically are related to insomnia, chronic pain management, mood symptoms, adjustment post TBI, and interpersonal functioning. Interns in this clinic will respond to consults to provide brief individual psychotherapy (primarily EBPs) and co-lead weekly groups on a variety of topics.
Behavioral Health Supervisors
Megan Taylor-Ford, Ph.D. (Primary Supervisor)
Kysa Christie, Ph.D.
Christina Sandoval, Psy.D.
Weekly scheduled activities include:
|Goals
|Requirements
|Goals
|I. Research. Interns will gain knowledge of and apply the Behavioral Health Psychology clinical research literature to assessment, consultation and intervention.
|Requirements
|1. Increase knowledge through focused readings in health psychology. 2. Bring in one article related to health psychology to discuss in supervision.
|Goals
|II. Ethical and Legal Standards. Interns will demonstrate awareness of and skill in addressing ethical and legal dilemmas in the medical setting
|Requirements
|1.Case discussion during supervision, to include coverage of informed consent, mandated reporting requirements, confidentiality and other relevant topics. 2. Case discussions in interprofessional meetings. 3. Reflect on ethical issues that arise in assessment/therapy cases with use of consultation.
|Goals
|III. Individual and Cultural Diversity. Address issues of individual and cultural diversity and physical illness and disability in assessment, treatment and consultation.
|Requirements
|1. Increase knowledge through readings, supervision, case discussion, and reflection in supervision of DEI growth areas. 2. Integrate knowledge with clinical practice; recognizing barriers to care. 3. Attend didactic presentations.
|Goals
|IV. Professional Values, Attitudes, and Behaviors. Interns will act in accordance with the values, attitudes, and behaviors of the profession and advocate for the welfare of others.
|Requirements
|1. Gain understanding of how to be an effective interdisciplinary team member through role modeling and participation in team meetings. 2. Engage in self-reflection in supervision to understand one’s own attitudes, self-limiting factors and biases.
|Goals
|V. Communication and Interpersonal Skills. Interns will demonstrate the ability to forge and maintain effective relationships with patients who have acute and chronic illnesses. Interns will demonstrate skills necessary to communicate with staff from a variety of personal and professional backgrounds.
|Requirements
|1. Serve as consultant various interdisciplinary teams. 2. Demonstrate clear and concise note writing to support patient care.
|Goals
|VI. Assessment. Evaluate psychological issues in patients with medical illness, to include selection and administrative of assessment tools appropriate to the patient’s illness and disease, for the purpose of developing treatment plans.
|Requirements
|1. Complete brief assessments in CPR, Covid Clinic, and MOVE program (as available). 2. Provide feedback to the patient and treatment team on assessments.
|Goals
|VII. Intervention. Provide effective individual and group evidence-based treatments for patients with acute and chronic medical illnesses, taking into consideration psychological, cultural and social-environmental factors associated with health behaviors, illness, and disease.
|Requirements
|1. Provide short-term intervention for individual patients in polytrauma clinic. 2. Provide group behavioral health interventions in the MOVE, CPR, COVID, and polytrauma programs.
|Goals
|VIII. Supervision. Demonstrate skills in supervision of a junior trainee and/or case consultation.
|Requirements
|1. Attend Clinical Supervision seminar. 2. Engage in group supervision as available
|Goals
|IX. Consultation and Interprofessional/ Interdisciplinary Skills. Function effectively as a psychological consultant on an interdisciplinary medical team.
|Requirements
|Provide consultation to interdisciplinary team members in all settings.
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|AM
|Monday
|MOVE Group 9am - 10am
|Tuesday
|Covid Clinic 8am - 11am
|Wednesday
|Cardiopulmonary Team Meeting 8am - 9am
|Thursday
|Polytrauma IDT 8:30am - 9:30am
|Friday
|CPR Clinic (group 10am - 11am; assessments)
|Monday
|Cardiopulmonary Rehab Psychoeducation Group 10 am - 11am
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Polytrauma Clinic AM
|Friday
|PM
|Monday
|Seminars 12pm - 1:30pm
|Tuesday
|Covid Support Group
|Wednesday
|Seminars 1pm - 4:30pm
|Thursday
|Polytrauma Clinic PM
|Friday
|Research hours 12:30pm - 4:30pm
|Monday
|MOVE Group 2pm - 3pm
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
The Domiciliary Residential Rehabilitation and Treatment Program
The Domiciliary Residential Rehabilitation and Treatment Program (DRRTP) is a 296-bed residential facility for veterans with complex substance use, psychiatric and psychosocial needs. The program is based on a holistic, person-centered and recovery-oriented approach to wellness that promotes mental and physical health. There are a broad range of services provided at the DRRTP, including individual and group psychotherapy, social work support, in-house medical and psychiatric care, recreation therapy, vocational rehabilitation and peer support. The goal of Domiciliary treatment is to help Veterans develop and maintain sobriety, improve emotional and physical health, increase social support, identify and pursue personal goals and values and ultimately reintegrate into the community as independent and productive members of society.
The DRRTP is comprised of several distinct treatment tracks, each with approximately 45-60 beds (Substance Use Disorder (SUD)/Homeless, SUD, SUD/Serious Mental Illness, Combat Trauma, Detox, and Women’s Track). Each track is staffed by a team of providers including psychologists, social workers, addiction therapists, social science technicians, vocational rehab specialists, recreation therapists, chaplains and peer support specialists. Psychologists serve as the team leaders for the treatment tracks and manage program development, provide individual and group psychotherapy, conduct psychodiagnostic intakes and personality assessments, respond to crisis situations and screen patients for possible admission to the Domiciliary. Interns at the DRRTP will primarily work on the SUD/Serious Mental Illness track and work closely with the team lead, but may also have the opportunity to collaborate on groups or individual therapy cases from other tracks (such as co-facilitating the Cognitive Processing Therapy group, which is available to veterans in all tracks). Thus, the training experience is flexible and diverse, and interns have the opportunity not only to develop and solidify psychotherapy and assessment skills but also to gain valuable experience in the areas of program development and interdisciplinary leadership and collaboration.
In general, each week interns lead or co-lead 3 groups, carry 4-5 individual cases, conduct 1-2 psychological assessment batteries, and attend several team and community milieu meetings. Interns have the opportunity to lead a variety of groups including Cognitive Processing Therapy for PTSD, Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), mindfulness, Managing Thoughts and Moods (CBT), and other cognitive-behavior and emotions management groups. Individual therapy opportunities include Cognitive Processing Therapy, ACT, Motivational Interviewing (MI), DBT and integrative emotion-focused approaches.
Domiciliary Supervisors
Renée Alas, Psy.D. (Primary Supervisor)
Jackie Spezze, Psy.D.
|Goals
|Requirements
|Goals
|I. Research. Interns will demonstrate proficiency in evaluating clinical research and integrating research into clinical practice, particularly in the area of residential substance use and mental health treatment.
|Requirements
|1. Review and discuss literature in supervision. 2. Review and discuss the evidence base for specific treatments used at the DRRTP (e.g., Seeking Safety, Motivational Interviewing, CPT). 3. Gain experience with at least two evidence-based treatments.
|Goals
|II. Ethical and Legal Standards. Interns will demonstrate appropriate ethical knowledge and conduct based on professional principles and standards and will seek supervision/consultation when indicated.
|Requirements
|1. Discuss ethical/clinical issues in supervision. 2. Participate in treatment team meetings and case conferences during which challenging ethical and clinical issues are discussed. 3. Coordinate with other members of the treatment team to resolve difficult ethical issues.
|Goals
|III. Individual and Cultural Diversity. Interns will demonstrate knowledge of individual and cultural diversity and apply this to assessment, treatment and interdisciplinary collaboration.
|Requirements
|1. Discuss diversity issues during supervision and treatment team meetings. 2. Conduct assessments and deliver interventions with sensitivity to diversity issues, particularly race, ethnicity, gender, spirituality and homelessness.
|Goals
|IV. Professional Values, Attitudes, and Behaviors. Interns’ behavior will reflect values and attitudes of the profession, including integrity, accountability, respect and beneficence.
|Requirements
|1. Discuss professionalism in supervision. 2. Demonstrate professional behavior with staff and patients. 3. Participate in interdisciplinary team meetings.
|Goals
|V. Communication and Interpersonal Skills. Interns are expected to maintain respectful relationships with patients, peers, staff and supervisors and demonstrate the ability to work effectively with providers from other disciplines.
|Requirements
|1. Participate actively in treatment team meetings and communicate effectively with other members of the team regarding specific patients/issues. 2. Discuss interdisciplinary team dynamics and challenges during supervision
|Goals
|VI. Assessment. Interns will conduct thorough psychodiagnostic and psychological evaluations, develop realistic treatment plans based on these evaluations, and effectively communicate findings to patients and interdisciplinary providers both in person and via written documentation.
|Requirements
|1. Conduct 1-2 comprehensive evidence-based psychological assessments. 2. Discuss assessments during supervision.
|Goals
|VII. Intervention. Interns will competently deliver evidence-based interventions, including individual and group interventions for patients with a history of substance use disorders and trauma.
|Requirements
|1. Provide evidence-based individual therapy for 3 Veterans. 2. Lead 2-3 evidence-based groups per week. 3. Develop and implement crisis intervention techniques.
|Goals
|IX. Interprofessional/Interdisciplinary Skills. Interns will demonstrate the ability to collaborate effectively with providers from other disciplines, including psychiatry, social work, medicine, peer support, addiction therapy, recreation therapy, vocational rehab and building management.
|Requirements
|1. Participate actively in treatment team meetings and communicate effectively with other members of the team regarding specific patients/issues. 2. In supervision, discuss how clinical perspectives differ across members of the team and benefits as well as challenges of interdisciplinary teamwork.
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|AM
|Monday
|DBT Skills Group
|Tuesday
|Team Huddle
|Wednesday
|Treatment Team Meeting
|Thursday
|Team Huddle
|Friday
|Team huddle
|Monday
|Team huddle
|Tuesday
|Intake
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Intake
|Friday
|Chain Analysis Group
|Monday
|Community meeting
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Supervision
|Monday
|Community Meeting
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|PM
|Monday
|Intern Seminars
|Tuesday
|Group
|Wednesday
|Intern seminars
|Thursday
|ndividual Therapy
|Friday
|Research hours
|Monday
|Individual Therapy
|Tuesday
|Individual Therapy
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
Geriatric Medicine Rotation (Acute Geriatric Team and Geriatric Medicine Outpatient Clinic/GRECC, Home Based Primary Care)
*Please note, this rotation is only open to trainees in the Geropsychology track. We encourage any applicant interested in the Geriatric Medicine rotation to apply to that track.
The Geriatric Medicine rotation provides training in working with older patients and their medical care teams, answering questions regarding cognitive and mood disorders as well as capacity and ways to improve quality of life. Interns are involved in clinical interviewing, neuropsychological and psychological assessment, brief psychotherapy and team consultation in both inpatient (Acute Geriatric Team) and outpatient (Home Based Primary Care) medical geriatric settings. The program is linked with the UCLA Geriatric Medicine Fellowship, one of the top rated geriatric training sites in the country. Please see their website for additional information at https://www.uclahealth.org/geriatrics/fellowship/overview
Given the focus on both aging and cognition, this rotation satisfies training/education criteria for internship specialization in both Geropsychology and Neuropsychology. The Acute Geriatric Team (AGT) oversees up to 16 inpatient beds for medically ill older Veterans, located in the main hospital (Building 500). Training cases often include delirium, dementia, depression, coping with medical illness, hospice, adjustment disorders and capacity assessment. Interns are part of an interdisciplinary treatment team that is focused on training medical residents, interns and fellows as well as optometrists, pharmacists and psychologists. The intern is responsible for reviewing the medical charts of AGT patients to detect risk factors for cognitive, psychological and functional decline. As needed, the intern assesses patients for medical decisional capacity, ability to live independently, delirium, dementia and other cognitive concerns. The intern also assesses for mood disorders, provides short-term supportive therapy or psychoeducation and participates in family consultation and discharge planning. The intern provides training on cognitive screening and capacity assessment to the rotating medical residents. Because the AGT strives to discharge patients safely and efficiently, the pace is fast and there is a strong emphasis on team communication and collaboration.
The Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) Psychologist works with an interdisciplinary primary care team that includes a physician, nurse practitioners, registered nurse, pharmacist, occupational therapist, dietitian, social worker, and trainees from multiple disciplines. HBPC staff provide comprehensive primary care services to veterans in their homes. Veterans served by HBPC are older adults who have complex, chronic medical problems, many of whom have cognitive disorders and/or significant psychiatric disability. Psychologist responsibilities include psychiatric and cognitive assessments, including assessments of capacity for medical decision-making; neuropsychological assessment, dementia screening, therapeutic interventions with patients, family members, and assisted living staff; staff/team consultation; and team development. Presenting problems are varied and include depression and anxiety, coping with chronic illness, motivation/adherence issues, caregiver stress, behavioral problems associated with cognitive disorders, and end of life care/hospice. The intern will accompany the supervisor in a government car to the Veteran’s home to conduct assessments and interventions in HBPC. Supervision is done within a developmental model, such that trainees are given increasing responsibility as their competency develops. Initially, interns will observe and be observed by the supervisor in the veteran’s home. As interns progress in their skills, the intern will conduct treatment without the supervisor present. However, the supervisor will be available in the vicinity of the actual visit. The intern will receive orientation and training on how to manage emergency situations and related HBPC policies and procedures prior to making a home visit.
The intern also co-facilitates one of two outpatient groups aimed at promoting cognition while on the Geriatric Medicine rotation: one for healthy older adults (Brain Training), or one for Veterans with Mild Cognitive Impairment/mild dementia (Memory Group). The Brain Training group is a psychoeducational program for older adults aimed at enhancing healthy brain functioning as they age. Group sessions focus on teaching participants about factors that can impact cognition, including the normal aging processes, nutrition, exercise, stress and depression. Interns teach and assist participants in practicing mnemonic strategies and compensatory techniques to enhance their memory in daily life. The Memory Group follows a similar format, but is geared towards older adults who have been diagnosed with a neurocognitive disorder.
The GRECC team is active in research, with ongoing studies in the areas of tele-medicine, physical exercise and emotional and cognitive functioning, neuroimaging of cognitive aging, and interventions to assist caregivers.
Geriatric Medicine Supervisors
Megan Johnson, Ph.D.
Rebecca Melrose, Ph.D.
Stacy Wilkins, Ph.D., APBB/CN (Primary Supervisor)
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|AM
|Monday
|AGT clinical work
|Tuesday
|HBPC or GRECC Outpt Clinic
|Wednesday
|Supervision
|Thursday
|AGT clinical work
|Friday
|Supervision
|Monday
|AGT lectures
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|AGT clinical work
|PM
|Monday
|Seminars
|Tuesday
|Report writing
|Wednesday
|Seminars
|Thursday
|AGT clinical work
|Friday
|Research hours
|Monday
|Memory Group
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Monday
|Journal Club 1st week of month
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Goals
|Requirements
|Goals
|I. Research. Interns will demonstrate proficiency in the ability to critically evaluate the clinical research literature, integrate the scientific literature into clinical practice, and demonstrate competency in clinical research as it pertains to Geropsychology.
|Requirements
|1. Participate in the Geropsychology Journal Club. 2. Focused readings in geriatric psychology. 3. Case review during supervision.
|Goals
|II. Ethical and Legal Standards. Interns will demonstrate ethical conduct and knowledge and application of professional ethics, laws, and standards governing health service psychology in all professional activities related to Geropsychology.
|Requirements
|1. Case review during supervision, including identification of cases requiring Adult Protective Services reporting, capacity assessments, and involvement of legally authorized representatives in patient care decisions. 2. Attend didactics on law and ethics throughout the year.
|Goals
|III. Individual and Cultural Diversity. Interns will understand and apply knowledge of individual and cultural diversity to psychological assessment, treatment, consultation, supervision and clinical research, including how age, medical illness, physical disability and cognitive decline intersect with culture, race and other aspects of diversity.
|Requirements
|1. Case review during supervision. 2. Attend presentations on cultural diversity throughout the year. 3. Attend Diversity Seminar.
|Goals
|IV. Professional Values, Attitudes, and Behaviors. Interns will conduct themselves in ways that reflect the values and attitudes of the profession, including integrity, deportment, professional identity, accountability and concern for the welfare of others.
|Requirements
|1. Discussion of professionalism in supervision. 2. Case review during supervision. 3. Participation in interdisciplinary team discussions.
|Goals
|V. Communication and Interpersonal Skills. Interns are expected to maintain effective and respectful relationships with patients, peers, staff, supervisors, supervisees and professionals from other disciplines.
|Requirements
|1. Serve as the primary mental health consultant on the AGT. 2. Discussion of communication during supervision.
|Goals
|VI. Assessment. Interns will demonstrate knowledge and skills in evidence-based psychological assessment in a variety of inpatient and outpatient geriatric medical settings.
|Requirements
|1. Administer and interpret at least 24 inpatient neurobehavior screening assessments. 2. Administer and interpret one or more outpatient comprehensive neuropsychological batteries. 3. Conduct inpatient capacity and psychodiagnostic assessments as needed.
|Goals
|VII. Intervention. Interns will demonstrate competency in providing evidence-based individual and group interventions across a variety of settings with older adults.
|Requirements
|1. Provide short-term psychotherapy to at least one older adult. 2. Provide brief therapy to inpatients. 3. Co-lead the Brain Training or Memory group.
|Goals
|IX. Consultation and Interprofessional/Interdisciplinary Skills. Interns will demonstrate the ability to function effectively as a member of an interdisciplinary team.
|Requirements
|1. Serve as the primary mental health consultant on the AGT. 2. Participate in interdisciplinary treatment team meetings for the GRECC outpatient clinic.
Geropsychology and Community Living Center (CLC) Rotation
This rotation combines training in two different clinical settings, which are described below. Interns will spend approximately 50% time in each location.
Geropsychology
The Geropsychology portion of this rotation emphasizes clinical training in aging and mental health, and is supported through the GRECC training stipends. This rotation provides a full range of training experiences in psychiatric outpatient care for older adults. One of the primary training sites in this rotation is the Geropsychiatry Outpatient Clinic. This clinic provides longitudinal care for approximately 350 older Veterans. This interdisciplinary setting trains students from a variety of mental health and medical disciplines, including Geropsychology, Geriatric Psychiatry, Geriatric Medicine, Pharmacy and Social Work. Training occurs in a highly cohesive and collaborative atmosphere from subspecialty trained attending faculty. The primary supervisor on this part of the rotation received postdoctoral training in geriatrics and neuropsychology.
Interns have the opportunity to evaluate Veterans who have a variety of mental health disorders, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and neurocognitive disorders. Interns will learn about recently developed treatments for psychiatric illness and cognitive decline, including pharmacotherapies, psychotherapies and caregiver support. Evaluations are comprised of comprehensive psychiatric interviews, which include detailed psychodiagnostic interviews and often include brief cognitive assessments. Additional core training activities include: a weekly CBT-depression group, monthly neuropsychological assessment case, and both in-person and virtual psychotherapy cases.
The majority of the attending (supervisory)-level geriatric psychiatry staff participate in clinical research and have academic appointments at UCLA. Current investigations include clinical trials of pharmacotherapy to treat agitation in Alzheimer’s Disease, and group therapy interventions to treat chronic pain in older Veterans.
Geropsychology Supervisor
Paul Cernin, Ph.D.
Long-Term Care and Rehabilitation (Community Living Center – CLC)
The Long-Term Care and Rehabilitation portion of this rotation emphasizes clinical training in aging and mental health in an extended care setting, and it is supported through the GRECC training stipends. This setting provides a full range of training experiences in psychotherapy, behavioral intervention, group therapy, cognitive assessment and interdisciplinary teamwork. While the focus is primarily on the treatment of older Veterans, there are also opportunities to work with younger patients who reside in the CLC for a variety of reasons, ranging from rehabilitation to palliative care. The intern generally has opportunities to interact with psychology trainees of varying levels, including pre-interns and postdoctoral residents. There will be opportunities to be supervised by the Geropsychology resident, as well as opportunities to provide supervision to the pre-intern. The CLC interdisciplinary setting trains students from a variety of mental health and medical disciplines, including Geropsychology, Geriatric Psychiatry, Geriatric Medicine, Pharmacy, Social Work and Nursing. Interns have the opportunity to work with patients who have a variety of mental health disorders, including mood disorders, schizophrenia, personality disorders, dementia and delirium. Training opportunities emphasize assessment (psychosocial and cognitive), individual and group psychotherapy and interdisciplinary team involvement. Individual psychotherapy follows a short-term model and utilizes CBT, MI, existential, third wave and supportive modalities. Additionally, the high co-occurrence of trauma-related psychiatric impairment within our medically-infirmed Veteran community also affords trainees the opportunity to receive some specialized training in the assessment and individual treatment of Post-traumatic Stress Disorder and associated sequelae. In the group setting, the intern co-facilitates a weekly caregiver support group and leads a weekly mindfulness-based group along with the recreation therapist. Interns are frequently asked to provide consultation directly to nursing staff through structured behavior rounds or shift huddles, as well as on a more informal basis to provide support directly on the units. Because many older Veterans have co-occurring medical and social disabilities, a broad biopsychosocial approach to care is used in this setting.
Because of the dynamic nature of this rotation, psychological assessment and intervention techniques are often modified to accommodate the unique needs of our very complex patient population. Hence, traditional testing and therapy protocols are tailored for each patient as necessary to assist the interdisciplinary team with treatment planning
CLC Supervisors
Kevin Booker, Ph.D. (Primary Supervisor)
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|AM
|Monday
|CLC
|Tuesday
|Geriatric Psychiatry Outpatient Clinic
|Wednesday
|CLC
|Thursday
|Geriatric Psychiatry CBT Group for Depression
|Friday
|CLC
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Geropsychiatry Rounds
|PM
|Monday
|Seminars
|Tuesday
|Supervision
|Wednesday
|Seminars
|Thursday
|Geriatric Psychiatry Outpatient Clinic
|Friday
|Research hours
|Monday
|CLC
|Tuesday
|Assessment/ Therapy
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Goals
|Requirements
|Goals
|I. Research. Interns will demonstrate proficiency in the ability to critically evaluate the clinical research literature and integrate the scientific literature into clinical practice.
|Requirements
|1. Participate in the Geropsychology Journal Club. 2. Read articles relevant to geriatric psychology in long-term care. 3. Review and discuss articles relevant to cases during supervision. 4. Attend weekly Geriatric Psychiatry rounds.
|Goals
|II. Ethical and Legal Standards. Interns will demonstrate ethical conduct and knowledge and application of professional ethics, laws and standards governing geropsychology practice in the long-term care/nursing home setting.
|Requirements
|1. Case review during supervision: Cognitive and mental health vulnerability, Adult Protective Services reporting, capacity assessments, capacity declaration and involvement of legally authorized representatives in patient care decisions. 2. Consultation with other nursing home professionals regarding cases. 3. Attend didactics on law and ethics throughout the year.
|Goals
|III. Individual and Cultural Diversity. Interns will understand and apply knowledge of individual and cultural diversity to psychological assessment, treatment, consultation, supervision, and clinical research, including how age, medical illness, physical disability and cognitive decline intersect with other aspects of diversity.
|Requirements
|1. Case review during supervision. 2. Attend didactics and seminars on cultural diversity throughout the year.
|Goals
|IV. Professional Values, Attitudes, and Behaviors. Interns will conduct themselves in ways that reflect the values and attitudes of the profession, including integrity, deportment, professional identity, accountability and concern for the welfare of others.
|Requirements
|1. Discussion of professionalism in supervision. 2. Case review during supervision. 3. Participation in interdisciplinary team discussions.
|Goals
|V. Communication and Interpersonal Skills. Interns are expected to maintain effective and respectful relationships with patients, peers, staff, supervisors, supervisees and professionals from other disciplines.
|Requirements
|1. Participate in a variety of interdisciplinary team meetings. 2. Participate in weekly behavior rounds with direct care nursing staff.
|Goals
|VI. Assessment. Interns will demonstrate knowledge and skills in evidence-based cognitive and psychodiagnostic assessment in long-term care.
|Requirements
|1. Learn to administer psychological tests within this non-standardized environment. 2. Administer and interpret 1-2 neurobehavior screening assessments per week. 3. Administer and interpret comprehensive neuropsychological batteries as needed. 4. Conduct capacity assessments as needed.
|Goals
|VII. Intervention. Interns will demonstrate competency in providing evidence-based individual and group interventions in long-term care. Understand how cognitive functioning helps set treatment goals for individual patients.
|Requirements
|1. Learn to provide brief interventions within this non-standardized environment. 2. Provide short-term psychotherapy to residents as needed. 3. Develop and lead a psychoeducational group of one’s choosing relevant to the nursing home setting. 4. Co-facilitate the caregiver support group.
|Goals
|VIII. Supervision. Interns will demonstrate effective knowledge and application of supervision models and practices that are informed by the research literature.
|Requirements
|1. Discussion during supervision. 2. Attend Clinical Supervision seminar. 3. Participate in layered supervision with pre-interns and residents as cases arise.
|Goals
|IX. Consultation and Interprofessional/Interdisciplinary Skills. Interns will demonstrate the ability to function effectively as a member of an interdisciplinary team.
|Requirements
|1. Provide consultation to other nursing home professionals regarding cases. 2. Participate in a variety of interdisciplinary team meetings. 3. Participate in weekly behavior rounds with direct care nursing staff. 4. Develop behavior modification plans using STAR-VA principles and teach STAR-VA to staff. 5. Communicate neurocognitive and psychodiagnostic findings, and diagnostic impressions to the interdisciplinary team and nursing staff.
|Goals
|Requirements
|Goals
|I. Research. Interns will be able to review the scientific literature in geropsychology, neuropsychology and aging critically. They will also be able to discuss and demonstrate how their knowledge of scientific literature can be applied and integrated into clinical practice.
|Requirements
|1. Discuss literature in Geropsychology during supervision, and how it applies to practice. 2. Present relevant research findings on the neuropsychiatric aspects of aging in the Geropsychology Journal Club. 3. Focused readings in geriatric psychology. 4. Discuss dissertation findings in supervision.
|Goals
|II. Ethical and Legal Standards. Interns will demonstrate knowledge of ethical and legal standards in their clinical practice and decision making.
|Requirements
|1. Case discussion in supervision. 2. Attend Law and Ethics didactics.
|Goals
|III. Individual and Cultural Diversity. Interns will demonstrate knowledge and awareness of how diversity affects their care and interactions with patients, and obtain a fundamental knowledge of how cultural and individual diversity impact the aging process. IV. Professional Values, Attitudes, and Behaviors. Interns will demonstrate knowledge and behaviors that reflect the values of our discipline. This includes interactions within our discipline, as well as with other team members.
|Requirements
|1. Case review in supervision. 2. Attend the Diversity Seminar and Geropsychology Journal Club. 1. Discussion of cases in supervision. 2. Participation in interdisciplinary care and case discussions.
|Goals
|IV. Professional Values, Attitudes, and Behaviors. Interns will demonstrate knowledge and behaviors that reflect the values of our discipline. This includes interactions within our discipline, as well as with other team members
|Requirements
|1. Discussion of cases in supervision. 2. Participation in interdisciplinary care and case discussions.
|Goals
|V. Communication and Interpersonal Skills. Interns are expected to maintain effective and respectful relationships with staff, colleagues and patients. They will be able to communicate their clinical findings clearly, in written and oral formats.
|Requirements
|1. Present cases to the interdisciplinary team. 2. Provide feedback to the patient. 3. Review of written notes in supervision.
|Goals
|VI. Assessment. Interns will demonstrate knowledge and skills in evidence-based psychological assessment, psychiatric interviewing and cognitive evaluations in an outpatient setting.
|Requirements
|1. Conduct at least 20 psychiatric interviews. 2. Administer and interpret brief cognitive and mood measures in longitudinal care.
|Goals
|VII. Intervention. Interns will demonstrate competency in providing evidence-based individual and group interventions across a variety of settings with older adults.
|Requirements
|1. Provide short-term psychotherapy to one older adult. 2. Lead a CBT group for depression for older veterans.
|Goals
|VIII. Supervision. Interns will demonstrate effective knowledge and application of supervision models and practices that are informed by the research literature.
|Requirements
|Attend the Clinical Supervision Seminar.
|Goals
|IX. Consultation and Interprofessional/Interdisciplinary Skills. Interns will demonstrate the ability to function effectively as a member of an interdisciplinary team.
|Requirements
|1. Discuss cases with the interdisciplinary staff. 2. Provide treatment in an interdisciplinary setting
Neuropsychology
The Neuropsychology rotation seeks to train interns in the practice of neuropsychology. Interns will work in two settings. The majority of time will be spent in the WLA Neuropsychology Outpatient service. The outpatient program receives consults from across the hospital for comprehensive neuropsychological assessment. Interns will complete neuropsychological intakes and administer a battery of neuropsychological tests appropriate to the referral question. Interns will additionally score all tests and write the report. Feedback sessions are offered to all patients. Common diagnoses include Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia, traumatic brain injury, brain tumors (sometimes pre/post neurosurgery), deep brain stimulation (DBS) screenings, substance-induced cognitive disorders, toxic/metabolic encephalopathy, seizure disorder, major psychopathology and subcortical dementias such as Parkinson’s disease and HIV-associated neurocognitive disorders. The service uses a developmental approach to supervision and patient care. Direct training in test administration, scoring, interviewing, and feedback will be provided, especially for trainees with limited experience in neuropsychology, with the goal by the end of rotation being that the intern will take the lead on the majority of the assessment. All trainees rotating through the Outpatient Neuropsychology service participate in Monday afternoon group supervision. Trainees will present their recent cases for group discussion and learn vicariously as other trainees do the same. Additional topics of relevance to neuropsychology are further discussion in group supervision, such as norm selection, diversity considerations in neuropsychology, and tele-neuropsychology.
Interns will also work in the WLA Memory & Neurobehavior clinic. This clinic is the largest memory/dementia screening clinic at GLA and comprises of an interdisciplinary team including neurology, geriatric psychiatry, geropsychology, neuropsychology, social work, and nursing. The clinic provides cognitive screening, diagnostic clarification, and pharmacological interventions for adults with cognitive impairment. Trainees will complete focused cognitive screens with patients of all ages referred for a cognitive assessment. The majority of consults will be for patients with cognitive complaints in the presence of possible modifiable causes for these complaints, such as mental health comorbidities or untreated medical conditions. Trainees will learn how to quickly identify when patients require more in-depth testing following a cognitive screen, as well as how to develop a treatment plan to address cognitive symptoms. A significant component of the intake will be spent on providing psychoeducation. The day will conclude with attendance at the Memory & Neurobehavior interdisciplinary team meeting. All new patients seen by all providers are discussed, thus exposing trainees to a wide range of patients. Interns will be expected to present their cases to the team. The Memory & Neurobehavior team frequently refers to the outpatient Neuropsychology service for comprehensive testing - as such, interns may also present to the group about cases seen in that clinic.
Clinical training is supported by a strong didactic base. While on the rotation interns will attend the weekly Neurobehavior seminar organized by Dr. Mario Mendez. This seminar covers a wide range of topics in the field of cognitive disorders, including presentations on atypical dementias, common neuroradiology findings in cognitive disorders, current clinical trials in dementia, affective and psychiatric symptoms, and pharmacotherapy for behavior symptoms in dementia. The Friday Memory & Neurobehavior clinic begins with a “mini lecture” on a topic relevant to dementia care, such as causes of quickly progressing dementia, firearm safety in dementia, and suicide risk assessment in cognitive decline
The training objectives for interns in the Neuropsychology Program are to broaden and deepen the intern’s knowledge of brain-behavior relationships, to develop skills in neuropsychological practice, especially regarding data interpretation and diagnostic formulations, and to further awareness of the emotional consequences of neuropathology and of appropriate methods of psychological intervention. Also emphasized is the need to integrate current research and contributions from cognate disciplines (e.g., neurology, neuroimaging) in patient care. With regard to theoretical perspective, interns will be exposed primarily to a hypothesis testing/process approach to neuropsychological evaluation.
By the close of the rotation interns will be adept at test administration and scoring of neuropsychological instruments. Supervision will largely focus on honing skills in interpretation, differential diagnosis, report preparation and patient feedback. Interns will have occasional opportunities to work on cases with our Neuropsychology postdoctoral resident(s) in a layered-supervision context. Interns who complete the Neuropsychology rotation will be well prepared to pursue postdoctoral training and are given strong consideration for our neuropsychology-focused postdoctoral positions. We have had great success in matching interns to neuropsychological postdoctoral programs, including locally in Los Angeles.
Neuropsychology Supervisors
Steven Castellon, Ph.D.
Paul Cernin, Ph.D.
Megan Johnson, Ph.D.
Rebecca Melrose, Ph.D.
Anna Okonek, Ph.D.
Stacy Wilkins, Ph.D., ABPP/CN
Michelle Zeller, Psy.D, ABPP/CN
Katie YoungSciortino, Ph.D. (Primary Supervisor)
|Goals
|Requirments
|Goals
|I. Research. Interns will gain knowledge of and apply clinical neuropsychology literature to assessment. Interns will improve their knowledge of brain-behavior relationships. Particular emphasis will be placed on functional neuroanatomy, integration of neuroimaging and neurological data, and normal and pathological neurocognitive and neuropsychiatric function.
|Requirments
|2. Focused readings in neuropsychology. 3. Attend the weekly Neurobehavior Seminar.
|Goals
|II. Ethical and Legal Standards. Interns will demonstrate awareness of and skill in addressing ethical and legal dilemmas in neuropsychological assessment.
|Requirments
|1. Case discussion during supervision, to include coverage of informed consent, confidentiality mandated reporting requirements, assessment of capacity and other relevant topics. 2. Assigned readings
|Goals
|III. Individual and Cultural Diversity. Interns will understand the impact of individual and cultural differences on neuropsychological test findings.
|Requirments
|1. Increase knowledge through readings, supervision and case discussion. 2. Integrate knowledge with clinical practice. 3. Attend didactic presentations.
|Goals
|IV. Professional Values, Attitudes, and Behaviors. Interns will act in accordance with the values, attitudes, and behaviors of the profession and advocate for the welfare of others. For interns desiring a career in neuropsychology, to provide the training and experience needed to be competitive candidates for postdoctoral fellowship.
|Requirments
|In addition to the clinical and didactic experiences enumerated above, interns anticipating a career in neuropsychology will also be expected to seek involvement in other professional activities such as research and attendance at scientific conferences
|Goals
|V. Communication and Interpersonal Skills. Interns will demonstrate the ability to forge effective relationships with patients who are experiencing significant cognitive impairment, as well as others involved in the patient’s care. Interns will write neuropsychological reports at a level commensurate with a non-specialist psychologist.
|Requirments
|1. Conduct at least 12-15 comprehensive, observed neuropsychological interviews. 2. Present at patient conferences.
|Goals
|VI. Assessment. Identify and diagnose basic neuropsychological disorders. Particular emphasis will be given to the more prevalent age-linked dementias such as Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia, as well as the neurocognitive disorders that are over-represented in the VA patient population (e.g., brain injury).
|Requirments
|Administer and interpret at least 12-15 comprehensive neuropsychological test batteries. Additionally, briefer, focused inpatient evaluations will be conducted as warranted.
|Goals
|IX. Consultation and Interprofessional/ Interdisciplinary Skills. Collaborate effectively as a neuropsychological consultant.
|Requirments
|1. Provide written and verbal feedback to referral sources. 2. Provide feedback in peer supervision.
Rehabilitation Psychology
The primary goal of the Rehabilitation Psychology rotation is to provide interns with skills and experience in the interdisciplinary treatment of Veterans undergoing rehabilitation for disabling acute and chronic health conditions and traumatic injuries. Working within a biopsychosocial framework, the rehabilitation psychologist works closely with the interdisciplinary rehabilitation team to assist the Veteran in attaining their highest level of physical, psychological and social functioning. Interns on this rotation will have the opportunity to gain experience in consultation, assessment and intervention across a variety of inpatient and outpatient medical settings.
1. Inpatient Acute Physical Rehabilitation Unit (Dr. Zeller): Interns are required to complete 1-2 consultations a week for patients admitted for intensive physical rehabilitation of stroke, amputation, traumatic brain injury, and neurological and orthopedic disorders. Consultation may include diagnostic evaluation, psychological and neuropsychological assessment, evaluation of decision-making capacity, short-term psychotherapy and staff education and support. Interns also participate in weekly interdisciplinary treatment rounds and family conferences.
2. The Pain Clinic (Drs. Bailey and Kay): The Pain Clinic is a fast-paced medical setting in which the intern works closely with a psychologist on an interdisciplinary outpatient treatment team (Physical Medicine, Neurology, Nursing, Pharmacy, Psychiatry, Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy). Patients in the Pain Clinic present with chronic and complicated pain problems, along with co-morbid psychological conditions, such as anxiety, depression and substance use. Opportunities for training include: learning about ethical and professional considerations of a psychologist in an interprofessional setting; conducting psychodiagnostic and biopsychosocial evaluations on patients with primary pain complaints; consulting within an interprofessional team; providing brief, evidence-based individual psychotherapy including the possibility to learn the national VA evidence based psychotherapy (EBP) rollout of cognitive behavioral therapy for chronic pain (CBT-CP), and observing and/or co-facilitating an interprofessional, 10-week Comprehensive Pain Rehabilitation Program (CPRP); integrating science into practice by reviewing relevant literature and implementing evidence-based treatments; learning and applying knowledge of individual and cultural diversity that applies to Veterans with chronic pain. There may be opportunities for interns to conduct pre-surgical assessments with patients who are being considered for spinal cord stimulator or intrathecal medication pump implantation. A typical week for an intern in Pain Clinic involves a biopsychosocial assessment, group and individual intervention, supervision, and case preparation. Most activities occur on Thursdays, though some experiences may be tailored to an individual intern’s schedule.
3. The Polytrauma/Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Program (Dr. Okonek): The Polytrauma/TBI Program serves Veterans with multi-system injuries, including traumatic and acquired brain injury. While the majority of Veterans we see have served in Iraq and/or Afghanistan, we evaluate and treat patients from all military eras. Psychologists serve as part of a comprehensive rehabilitation team that includes Physical Medicine, Nursing, Social Work, Speech Pathology, Blind Rehabilitation, Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, Vocational Rehabilitation and Recreation Therapy.
Cognitive Intervention (Required): The intern will co-facilitate one of two outpatient groups with the intern on the Geriatric Medicine rotation. The groups are aimed at promoting cognition: one for healthy older adults (Brain Training), or one for Veterans with Mild Cognitive Impairment/mild dementia (Memory Group). The Brain Training group is a psychoeducational program for older adults aimed at enhancing healthy brain functioning as they age. Group sessions focus on teaching participants about factors that can impact cognition, including the normal aging processes, nutrition, exercise, stress and depression. Interns teach and assist participants in practicing mnemonic strategies and compensatory techniques to enhance their memory in daily life. The Memory Group follows a similar format, but is geared towards older adults who have been diagnosed with a neurocognitive disorder. are to gain exposure to and gain basic proficiency in cognitive intervention strategies for Veterans with subjective and objective cognitive complaints. Interns will gain exposure to and basic proficiency in cognitive intervention strategies for Veterans with subjective and objective cognitive complaints.
Neuropsychological Assessment (Optional): Interns with experience in neuropsychological assessment may complete 1-2 comprehensive outpatient assessments on patients who have been referred to the Polytrauma/TBI Clinic. This experience provides the opportunity for interns to gain experience in assessing Veterans with TBI and appreciating the contribution of co-occurring disorders to clinical presentation, test interpretation, and treatment recommendations.
4. Rehabilitation Support Groups (Dr. Zeller): Interns serve as group co-facilitators for Veterans with amputation. Trainees gain knowledge and experience in group process, transition to the community and provision of education and support.
Amputation Support Group: The purpose of this weekly group is to provide support and education to Veterans who have undergone or who are scheduled for amputation. Topics include risk factors for amputation, lifestyle change, coping with feelings, pain management, setting goals and discharge planning.
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|AM
|Monday
|Supervision
|Tuesday
|Inpatient and Outpatient assessment and therapy
|Wednesday
|Inpatient Rehab Team Meeting
|Thursday
|Polytrauma/TBI Team Meeting
|Friday
|Supervision
|Monday
|Inpatient and Outpatient assessment and therapy
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Pain CPRP
|Friday
|Amputation Support Group
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Pain group supervision
|Friday
|PM
|Monday
|Seminars
|Tuesday
|Inpatient and Outpatient assessment and therapy
|Wednesday
|Seminars
|Thursday
|CPRP IDT
|Friday
|Research hours
|Monday
|Inpatient and Outpatient assessment and therapy
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Monday
|Brain Training or Memory Group
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Goals
|Requirements
|Goals
|I. Research. Interns will gain knowledge of and apply the Rehabilitation Psychology clinical research literature to assessment consultation, and intervention.
|Requirements
|1. Increase knowledge through focused readings in rehabilitation psychology. 2. Select and discuss at least one article in the areas of general rehabilitation, pain and traumatic brain injury as it applies to one’s cases and discuss in supervision.
|Goals
|II. Ethical and Legal Standards. Interns will demonstrate awareness of and skill in addressing ethical and legal dilemmas in the rehabilitation setting.
|Requirements
|Case discussion during supervision, to include coverage of informed consent, mandated reporting requirements, assessment of capacity, confidentiality and other relevant topics.
|Goals
|III. Individual and Cultural Diversity. Gain an understanding of the role of diversity in assessment, treatment and consultation in persons with physical disabilities. Understand the role of diversity issues in access to care, technological literacy, cognitive and physical disabilities and cultural beliefs.
|Requirements
|1. Increase knowledge through readings, supervision and case discussion. 2. Gain greater understanding of social and environmental barriers for persons with disability though direct patient care, supervision and readings. 3. Integrate knowledge with clinical practice. 4. Attend didactic presentations.
|Goals
|IV. Professional Values, Attitudes, and Behaviors. Interns will act in accordance with the values, attitudes and behaviors of the profession and advocate for the welfare of others.
|Requirements
|1. Gain understanding of how to be an effective patient advocate through role modeling and participation in team meetings. 2. Engage in self-reflection in supervision to understand one’s own attitudes and biases
|Goals
|V. Communication and Interpersonal Skills. Interns will demonstrate the ability to forge and maintain effective relationships with patients who are experiencing significant physical, cognitive and emotional losses. Interns will demonstrate skills necessary to communicate with staff from a variety of personal and professional backgrounds
|Requirements
|1. Serve as consultant on the interdisciplinary Inpatient Acute Rehabilitation, Pain and TBI Clinic teams. 2. Understand the importance of language and communication in medical and rehabilitation settings. 3. Participate in least one interdisciplinary team meeting for the Comprehensive Pain Rehabilitation Program.
|Goals
|VI. Assessment. Evaluate psychological issues in patients with medical illness, to include selection and administrative of assessment tools appropriate to the patient’s illness and disease, for the purpose of developing treatment plans.
|Requirements
|1. Complete 1-2 inpatient evaluations each week, including treatment planning, on the Acute Rehabilitation Unit. 2. Perform a minimum of 2 comprehensive psychodiagnostic assessments or pre-surgical evaluations in the Pain Clinic. 3. Complete 1-2 comprehensive evaluations in the Polytrauma/TBI Clinic (optional). 4. Provide feedback to the patient and treatment team.
|Goals
|VII. Intervention. Provide effective individual and group evidence-based treatments for patients with acute and chronic medical illnesses, taking into consideration psychological, cultural and social-environmental factors associated with health behaviors, illness and disease.
|Requirements
|1. Provide behavioral skills training as a co-leader of CPRP. 2. Provide brief behavioral interventions (2-4 sessions) for patients with chronic pain. 3. Provide brief supportive interventions on the Acute Rehabilitation Unit. 4. Provide a group cognitive intervention for Veterans with subjective and objective cognitive complaints
|Goals
|VIII. Supervision. Demonstrate skills in supervision of a junior trainee and/or case consultation.
|Requirements
|1. Supervise one pre-intern (if available) on one case. 2. Participate in the Clinical Supervision seminar.
|Goals
|IX. Consultation and Interprofessional/ Interdisciplinary Skills. Function effectively as a psychological consultant on an interdisciplinary medical team
|Requirements
|1. Provide consultation to interdisciplinary team members in all settings. 2. Participate in treatment team meetings and provide concise, informative feedback to team members from diverse discipline and levels of training. 3. Offer perspectives and feedback regarding cases presented by other members of the team.
Substance Use Disorder Outpatient Programs
The Substance Use Disorder Outpatient Programs rotation offers a core training component in an intensive outpatient program using evidence-based treatments. As the Veterans served vary in terms of treatment needs and readiness for change, interns will have the opportunity to acquire assessment, intervention, and consultation skills to address the broad range of needs using a variety of models and different time frames ranging from brief, single session interventions to a full 16-week program with aftercare.
The Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) of the Substance Use Disorders Clinic (SUD) serves as the intern’s home base during the rotation. This program serves Veterans with substance use disorders who are ready and able to engage in an intensive treatment program with the goal of abstinence, using a harm reduction approach that includes:
- A highly structured, 3-day per week, 16-week outpatient Matrix model recovery program. This program offers supportive, psychoeducational, harm reduction treatment through individual and group counseling by professional staff. Early recovery and relapse prevention skills are emphasized.
- A recovery maintenance program, consisting of one or more social support groups per week, encouraging patients to remain involved with their treatment team for as long as they choose.
Interns will have the opportunity to develop expertise using the early recovery and relapse prevention components of the Matrix model, a nationally recognized and widely used evidence-based treatment for substance use disorders developed at UCLA and our clinic. Interns will work with Veterans in all stages of their treatment, from intake through the maintenance phase of care. While the primary intervention modality is group therapy, interns will also provide individual therapy and related care coordination. Additional groups are also available for intern co-facilitation, including DBT skills, a mindfulness for recovery group, CBT for SUD group, a harm reduction group (IMPROVE), and an aftercare group that supports sustained abstinence. Interns also provide individual short-term psychotherapy, perform intake assessments to refine diagnostic skills and on rare occasions conduct additional psychological testing such as cognitive screens or personality testing.
In addition to the IOP program, we also offer a Motivational Enhancement program for Veterans who are willing to explore the consequences of drugs and alcohol in their lives and are not currently interested in abstinence based approaches. This program uses evidence-based motivational interviewing techniques to reduce the harm of continued use and shift from contemplation to the preparation stage and on to the action stage of change.
Additional training tracks may be available to interns while on the substance use disorder rotation based upon interest, including:
- Opioid Treatment Program. Medication management using methadone, Suboxone, or Vivitrol to reduce recidivism for Veterans who struggle with opioid use disorder.
- Contingency Management Program (CM). This is an evidence-based treatment aimed at increasing program participation and reducing relapse rates through use of a random reward system. CM is being rolled out throughout the nation across VA’s and we are one of the initial sites to participate in implementing this program.
The intern becomes a valued member and psychology consultant on our vibrant interdisciplinary team that includes addiction psychiatry, nursing, social work, pharmacy and addiction therapy. Interns may also choose to become involved in ongoing program development and evaluation research activities.
Substance Use Disorders Supervisors
Katherine Bailey, Ph.D.
Stephanie Cardoos, Ph.D.
Paul Perales, Psy.D. (Primary Supervisor)
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|AM
|Monday
|Matrix group
|Tuesday
|Substance Use Assessment and Intake clinic, with report-writing
|Wednesday
|Long-term therapy supervision
|Thursday
|• SUD Aftercare Group & supervision
|Friday
|SUD Seminar
|Monday
|Emotions Management group
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Matrix Group
|Thursday
|Long-term therapy slot
|Friday
|Matrix Group
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Mindfulness in Recovery group
|Thursday
|Friday
|CBT for SUD group
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|•Individual therapy slot
|Thursday
|Friday
|Group supervision
|PM
|Monday
|Seminars
|Tuesday
|SUD Interdisciplinary Treatment Team meeting
|Wednesday
|Seminars
|Thursday
|Research hours
|Friday
|SUD MI or other individual therapy slot
|Monday
|Supervision with secondary supervisor
|Tuesday
|Supervision with primary supervisor
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Monday
|Long-term therapy slot
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Goals
|Requirements
|Goals
|I. Research. Interns will demonstrate proficiency in the ability to critically evaluate the clinical research literature, integrate the scientific literature into clinical practice and demonstrate competency in clinical research as it pertains to substance use disorders.
|Requirements
|1. Attend the SUD interdisciplinary seminar. 2. Focused readings in substance use disorders will be provided and discussed in supervision. 3. Case review during supervision.
|Goals
|II. Ethical and Legal Standards. Interns will demonstrate ethical conduct and knowledge and application of professional ethics, laws and standards governing health service psychology in all professional activities related to substance use disorders.
|Requirements
|1. Case review during supervision, including identification of cases requiring Department of Child and Family Services and Adult Protective Services reporting. 2. Attend didactics on law and ethics throughout the year.
|Goals
|III. Individual and Cultural Diversity. Interns will understand and apply knowledge of individual and cultural diversity to psychological assessment, treatment, consultation, supervision, and clinical research, including how ethnicity, gender, gender and sexuality minority status, age, medical illness, and physical disability intersect with other aspects of diversity.
|Requirements
|1. Case review during supervision, interdisciplinary team meetings, and SUD seminar. 2. Attend presentations on cultural diversity including the Diversity Seminar throughout the year. Participate in diversity-focused activities during group supervision.
|Goals
|IV. Professional Values, Attitudes, and Behaviors. Interns will conduct themselves in ways that reflect the values and attitudes of the profession, including integrity, deportment, professional identity, accountability, and concern for the welfare of others.
|Requirements
|1. Discussion of professionalism in supervision. 2. Case review during supervision. 3. Participation in interdisciplinary team discussions.
|Goals
|V. Communication and Interpersonal Skills. Interns are expected to maintain effective and respectful relationships with patients, peers, staff, supervisors, supervisees and professionals from other disciplines.
|Requirements
|1. Serve as a psychology consultant in interdisciplinary team meetings. 2. Discussion of communication during supervision.
|Goals
|VI. Assessment. Interns will demonstrate knowledge and skills in evidence-based psychological assessment as it relates to substance use disorders and co-occurring conditions.
|Requirements
|Conduct a minimum of 8 comprehensive initial intakes and present initial treatment plan recommendations to the interdisciplinary treatment team.
|Goals
|VII. Intervention. Interns will demonstrate competency in providing evidence-based group and individual interventions for Veterans with substance use and co-occurring conditions.
|Requirements
|1. Lead or co-lead 2-3 evidence-based Matrix psychoeducational groups. 2. Co-lead DBT skills group. 3. Co-lead Aftercare Group. 4. Provide individual psychotherapy for at least 3 cases using CBT and/or MI approaches.
|Goals
|IX. Consultation and Interprofessional/Interdisciplinary Skills. Interns will demonstrate the ability to function effectively as a member of an interdisciplinary team.
|Requirements
|1. Serve as a psychology consultant to the interdisciplinary team 2. Participate in interdisciplinary treatment team meetings for the Addictive Behaviors Clinic.
Trauma Programs
There are two outpatient mental health programs that provide trauma training experiences for interns: the Women’s Health Clinic (WHC) and the Trauma Recovery Service (TRS). Interns on this rotation will gain experience in both settings.
The Trauma Recovery Service (TRS): The Trauma Recovery Service clinic is an interdisciplinary clinic offering assessment and treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder. Veterans seen have a history of either combat, military sexual trauma or other military related trauma. PTSD is one of the most common mental health diagnoses for Veterans at the WLA VA Medical Center. The TRS clinic serves a large number of Veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan, but also includes Veterans from other theatres, including Vietnam. All Veterans seen in the clinic receive a comprehensive psychodiagnostic intake to confirm a diagnosis of PTSD. Veterans are offered a variety of individual and group therapy services along with psychiatric management. There are opportunities to receive training in evidenced based psychotherapy for PTSD including individual Cognitive Processing Therapy, Prolonged Exposure Therapy and Written Exposure Therapy. Additional services may include Cognitive Behavior Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I), Skills Training in Affect and Interpersonal Regulation (STAIR) and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy.
The Women’s Health Clinic (WHC): Women Veterans represent about 10% of the patients seen at the WLA VA and the Women's Comprehensive Health Clinic is an integrated mental health and primary care program designed to address their medical and mental health needs. An increasing number are Iraq and Afghanistan War Veterans with combat-related PTSD. The majority of the women seen in the Women’s Clinic, regardless of their era of service, have trauma, whether it’s combat, military sexual trauma, childhood or other civilian trauma. A large percentage present with PTSD, anxiety, panic and/or depression. Interns will co-lead three therapy groups with an emphasis on evidence-based treatments. Groups that have been offered in the past include:
- Mindfulness Skills
- Sexual Trauma Group (CBT-informed)
- ACT for Depression/PTSD
- Using Anger More Positively
- CBT Anxiety/Depression Group
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) group for sexual trauma
- PTSD Recovery Group
- CPT group for combat trauma
- Emotion Regulation
Interns will also see one time-limited individual therapy case using either EBP protocols or CBT-informed treatment. The intern will also observe the WH CPT Booster group on one occasion during the rotation and may also attend the WHC interdisciplinary care coordination meeting.
Trauma Programs Supervisors
Laurie Boxer, Ph.D. (TRS)
Naomi Himmelfarb, Ph.D. (WHC)
Christina Robinson, Ph.D., ABPP (TRS) (Primary Supervisor)
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|AM
|Monday
|Individual therapy case
|Tuesday
|WHC Supervision
|Wednesday
|TRS Intake Clinic
|Thursday
|Individual Therapy cases
|Friday
|Individual Therapy cases
|Monday
|Sexual Trauma group
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Supervision
|Friday
|PM
|Monday
|Intern Seminars
|Tuesday
|PTSD Recovery Group
|Wednesday
|Intern seminars
|Thursday
|1-2pm Trauma Didactics
|Friday
|Individual Therapy cases
|Monday
|WHC group
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Group EBP Supervision
|Friday
|Research hours
|Goals
|Requirements
|Goals
|I. Research. Learn about and integrate current research findings on PTSD and trauma into clinical practice.
|Requirements
|1. Complete all assigned readings and integrate concepts in delivery of patient care. 2. Attend weekly didactics in TRS. 3. Lead one week of TRS didactic discussion with an article of the intern’s choosing.
|Goals
|II. Ethical and Legal Standards. Increase awareness and knowledge of ethical and legal issues related to the practice of psychotherapy and assessment in an outpatient setting.
|Requirements
|1. Identify ethical issues as they arise in clinical practice and be able to communicate ethical reasoning and decision making. 2. Actively participate in discussion of ethical issues in clinical supervision and treatment team meetings.
|Goals
|III. Individual and Cultural Diversity. Increase awareness and knowledge of individual and cultural diversity. Be able to apply awareness to interactions with patients and staff. Understand the unique needs of women Veterans.
|Requirements
|1. Increase knowledge through readings, supervision and case discussion. 2. Demonstrate consideration of diversity via inclusion in case conceptualizations and treatment delivery.
|Goals
|IV. Professional Values, Attitudes, and Behaviors. Demonstrate awareness of professional values and behaviors.
|Requirements
|1. Participate in weekly interdisciplinary team meetings in TRS. 2. Maintain professional and respectful relationships with supervisors, patients staff and peers.
|Goals
|V. Communication and Interpersonal Skills. Strengthen interpersonal and communication skills.
|Requirements
|Communicate clearly and professionally in progress notes, supervision and team meetings
|Goals
|IV. Assessment. Strengthen diagnostic interviewing and psychological assessment skills specific to trauma exposure and PTSD.
|Requirements
|1. Complete 5 diagnostic evaluation in TRS using the CAPS, PCL-5, PHQ-9 and LEC. 2. In TRS and WHC, utilize outcome measures such as PCL-5 or PHQ-9 to evaluate the effectiveness of interventions.
|Goals
|VII. Intervention. Enhance psychotherapy skills and gain experience in the delivery of evidenced- based psychotherapy for Veterans with PTSD
|Requirements
|1. Provide individual psychotherapy to 1-2 Veterans in WHC. 2. Provide individual therapy to 3-4 Veterans in TRS. 3. Gain experience in the delivery of two primary evidenced -based interventions for PTSD (CPT, PE. etc.)
|Goals
|IX. Consultation and Interprofessional/ Interdisciplinary Skills. Develop skills in consultation and care coordination in interdisciplinary teams.
|Requirements
|1. Participate in weekly group supervision in TRS. 2. Present cases and provide feedback to other treatment team meetings. 3. Serve as psychological consultant as requested by other team members. 4. Coordinate care with other disciplines as indicated by patient needs.
Training Staff
Alas, Rénee, Psy.D.
- Doctoral Program: Pepperdine University (Clinical Psychology), 2017
- Doctoral Internship: Didi Hirsch Community Mental Health Center, 2016-2017
- Rotations: Domiciliary Residential Rehabilitation and Treatment Program (DRRTP)
- Clinical Interests: Serious Mental Illness, Trauma-related disorders, PTSD, Substance use disorders, Mindfulness/Integrative Health, Psychological assessment, Forensic assessment
- Certifications: Diplomat and Certified CBT practitioner, Cognitive Processing Therapy, Intensive training in Dialectical Behavior Therapy, Mindfulness
- Orientation: Cognitive Behavioral
Bailey, Katherine, Ph.D.
- Doctoral Program: University of Illinois at Chicago (Clinical), 2010
- Doctoral Internship: West Los Angeles VA Healthcare Center, 2009-2010
- Postdoctoral Fellowship: San Francisco VA Medical Center, 2010-2011
- Academic Affiliation: Health Sciences Clinical Instructor, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- Rotations: Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Outpatient Programs; Rehabilitation Psychology (Pain Clinic)
- Clinical Interests: Substance use treatment, chronic pain, health behavior change, coping with illness, anxiety disorders, evidence based behavioral practice
- Research Interests: Chronic pain, SUD, health promotion and disease prevention, health disparities, smoking
- Certifications: CBT for Chronic Pain, Biofeedback, ACT-Depression, Mindfulness
- Orientation: Cognitive Behavioral
Booker, Kevin E., Ph.D.
- Doctoral Program: University of California, Santa Barbara (Clinical), 1999
- Doctoral Internship: Howard University School of Medicine, 1998-1999
- Postdoctoral Fellowship: UCLA School of Medicine, Department of Adult Psychiatry, 1999-2001
- Academic Affiliation: Adjunct Faculty, Department of Cognitive Science, University of California, Irvine
- Rotation: Geropsychology: Long-Term Care and Rehabilitation (Community Living Center)
- Clinical Interests: PTSD over the lifespan; Exposure to violence and mood/anxiety disorders; Trauma-focused cognitive behavioral and experiential/humanistic treatments; The role of meaning in mitigating against co-morbid mood disturbance in patients with PTSD
- Certifications: Prolonged Exposure, Cognitive Processing Therapy
- Orientation: Cognitive Behavioral; Humanistic/Experiential
Boxer, Laurie, Ph.D.
- Doctoral Program: Syracuse University (Clinical), 1991
- Doctoral Internship: West Los Angeles VA Medical Center, 1990-1991
- Rotation: Trauma Programs; Trauma Recovery Service (TRS)
- Clinical Interests: Assessment and Treatment of PTSD, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, psychotherapeuticinterventions for Bipolar Disorder
- Certifications: Intensive training in DBT
- Orientation: Cognitive Behavioral
Cardoos, Stephanie, Ph.D., Director of Training, Internship Program
- Doctoral Program: University of California, Berkeley (Clinical), 2015
- Doctoral Internship: San Francisco VA Health Care System, 2014-2015
- Postdoctoral Fellowship: Substance Use and Co-occurring Disorders Treatment, San Francisco VA Health Care System, 2015-2016
- Rotation: Substance Use Disorders Outpatient Program
- Clinical Interests: Assessment and treatment of substance use and co-occurring disorders; motivational interviewing; equity and antiracism in SUD treatment
- Research Interests: Treatment of co-occurring chronic pain and substance use disorders; mechanisms of health behavior throughout the lifespan; motivational interviewing training for providers; health disparities and health equity
- Orientation: Cognitive-behavioral, integrative
Castellon, Steven A., Ph.D., Director of Training, Postdoctoral Residency Program
- Doctoral Program: University of California, Los Angeles (Clinical), 1997
- Doctoral Internship: West Los Angeles VA Medical Center, 1995
- Postdoctoral Fellowship: Neuropsychology, UCLA Neuropsychiatric Institute, 1997-1999
- Academic Affiliation: Associate Clinical Professor, Department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- Rotation: Rehabilitation Psychology (Polytrauma/TBI Clinic and Assessment Service)
- Clinical Interests: Neuropsychological assessment, psychological assessment, traumatic brain injury
- Research Interests: Cognitive effects of cancer treatments, neuropsychiatric aspects of infectious disease
- Research: Late effects of hormonal therapies in breast cancer survivors with and withoutchemotherapy exposure; Cognitive rehabilitation among breast cancer survivors with enduring cognitive complaints; Neurocognitive sequelae of hepatitis C and HIV co-infection
- Orientation: Cognitive behavioral
Cernin, Paul, Ph.D.; Director of Training, Pre-Internship Program
- Doctoral Program: Wayne State University (Clinical), 2008
- Doctoral Internship: St. Louis VAMC, 2007-2008
- Postdoctoral Fellowship: Geriatric Neuropsychology, UCLA Resnick Neuropsychiatric Institute, 2008-2010
- Academic Affiliation: Assistant Clinical Professor, UCLA Department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- Rotation: Geropsychology: Long-Term Care and Rehabilitation (Community Living Center); Psychotherapy placement supervisor
- Clinical Interests: LGBT, behavior modification, geropsychology, neuropsychology, pain management mindfulness meditation, evidence-based practice
- Orientation: Cognitive Behavioral
Himmelfarb, Naomi, Ph.D.
- Doctoral Program: University of Connecticut (Clinical), 1988
- Predoctoral Internship: Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center, 1986-1987
- Academic Affiliation: Assistant Clinical Professor, UCLA Department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- Rotation: Trauma Programs (Women’s Health Clinic)
- Clinical Interests: Military sexual assault, trauma, and PTSD
- Certifications: Prolonged Exposure, Cognitive Processing Therapy
- Orientation: Cognitive Behavioral and Psychodynamic
Johnson, Megan, Ph.D.
- Doctoral Program: Fuller Theological Seminary (Clinical), 2017
- Doctoral Internship: Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health – Twin Towers Correctional Facility
- Postdoctoral Fellowship: GRECC Special Fellowship in Advanced Geriatrics, 2017-2019
- Rotation: Geriatric Medicine
- Clinical Interests: Trauma, posttraumatic growth, moral injury, serious mental illness, psychological assessment
- Research interests: Neuropsychology, memory, TBI, Early Onset Alzheimer’s Disease, Frontotemporal Dementia, brain-behavior relationships, trauma, PTSD
- Orientation: Psychodynamic
Kay, Morgan, Ph.D., ABPP-CHP
- Doctoral Program: California School of Professional Psychology (Clinical), 2013
- Doctoral Internship: Western New York VA, 2012-2013
- Postdoctoral Fellowship: Interprofessional Integrative Health, West Los Angeles VA, 2013-2014
- Rotation: Rehabilitation Psychology (Pain Clinic)
- Clinical Interests: Health psychology, insomnia, chronic pain, health behavior change
- Certifications: CBT for Insomnia, Mindfulness Facilitator, CBT for Chronic Pain (consultant)
- Orientation: Cognitive Behavioral, Mindfulness-based treatment
- Certifications: American Board of Professional Psychology, Clinical Health Psychology (ABPP/CHP)
McGowan, Sarah Kate, Ph.D.
- Doctoral Program: University of Illinois at Chicago (Clinical), 2014
- Doctoral Internship: Boston Consortium in Clinical Psychology (VA Boston, Harvard Medical School,
- Boston University Medical School; General Mental Health and National Center for PTSD Tracks), 2013-2014
- Postdoctoral Fellowship: UCSD/SDVA Residency Program, Anxiety Disorders and Behavioral Sleep Medicine Track, 2014-2015
- Rotation: Behavioral Health; (Primary Care-Mental Health Integration)
- Clinical Interests: Behavioral sleep medicine (CBT-I Consultant), treatment of anxiety and depressive disorders
- Research interests: Relationship between insomnia and anxiety; development and implementation of behavioral treatments for insomnia
- Active Research: 2 VA-funded grants (PI: Jennifer Martin) to develop and evaluate behavioral treatment for insomnia and PAP adherence
- Orientation: Behavioral and cognitive; ACT; Integrative
Medina Del Rio, Lilian, Psy.D.
- Doctoral Program: Rosemead School of Psychology (Clinical), 2018
- Doctoral Internship: VA Pacific Islands Healthcare System (Trauma Emphasis), 2017-2018
- Postdoctoral Fellowship: Harbor-UCLA Medical Center (Assertive Community Treatment/Corrections Track), 2018 - 2019
- Rotation: Year-Long Psychotherapy Placement Supervisor
- Clinical Interests: Assessment and treatment of trauma related disorders, mood disorders, psychotic disorders, personality disorders, and substance use disorders (homeless population)
- Certifications: VA Cognitive Processing Therapy, VA Telemental Health provider, CBT Provider Certification (A-CBT)
- Orientation: Cognitive Behavioral
Melrose, Rebecca, Ph.D.
- Doctoral Program: Boston University, Boston (Clinical), 2007
- Doctoral Internship: West Los Angeles VA Medical Center, 2006-2007
- Postdoctoral Fellowship: GRECC Special Fellowship in Advanced Geriatrics, West Los Angeles VA Medical Center, 2007-2010
- Academic Affiliation: Assistant Research Psychologist, Department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- Rotation: Geriatric Medicine
- Clinical Interests: Neuropsychology
- Research interests: Neuroimaging & neuropsychology of cognitive decline in aging
- Active Research: Neuroimaging (task fMRI, resting state fMRI, DTI) of Mild Cognitive Impairment & Alzheimer’s Disease
- Orientation: Eclectic
Okonek, Anna, Ph.D., Deputy Chief for Psychology Education
- Doctoral Program: University of California, Los Angeles (Clinical), 1992
- Doctoral Internship: West Los Angeles VA Medical Center, 1989-1990
- Postdoctoral Fellowship: Geropsychology, UCLA Neuropsychiatric Institute, 1992-1993
- Rotation: Rehabilitation Psychology (Polytrauma/Traumatic Brain Injury)
- Clinical Interests: Polytrauma/traumatic and acquired brain injury, neuropsychology, adjustment to disability, coping with acute and chronic medical illness
- Orientation: Integrative
Perales, Paul, Psy.D.
- Doctoral Program: Pepperdine University (Clinical), 2017
- Doctoral Internship: VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, 2016-2017
- Postdoctoral Fellowship: Interprofessional Integrative Health, West Los Angeles VA, 2017-2018
- Academic Affiliation: Adjunct Professor, Pepperdine University
- Rotation: Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Outpatient Programs
- Clinical Interests: Substance Use Treatment, Trauma, LGBTQ+ Mental Health, HIV Mental Health, Mindfulness/Integrative Health, Group Therapy
- Certifications: CBT for Substance Use Disorders
- Orientation: Cognitive-Behavioral, Mindfulness-based interventions, Integrative
Razmjou, Elika, PsyD
- Doctoral Program: Pacific University, Oregon, 2019
- Doctoral Internship: University of Colorado—School of Medicine; A.F. Williams Family Medicine Clinic, Colorado, 2018-2019
- Postdoctoral Fellowship: Health Psychology, VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare Center, West Los Angeles, 2019-2020
- Rotation: Co-Leader, Diversity Seminar
- Clinical Interests: Health Psychology/Behavioral Medicine (pain psychology, behavioral sleep medicine, mTBI/concussion, end-of-life care); Health Literacy and Disparities; Yoga and Mindfulness
- Certifications: Prolonged Exposure for Primary Care, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia
- Orientation: Integrative; Existential; Second- and third-wave behavioral therapies (CBT, ACT, DBT)
Robinson, Christina, Ph.D., ABPP
- Doctoral Program: University of Houston (Clinical), 2011
- Doctoral Internship: West Los Angeles VA Medical Center, 2010-2011
- Postdoctoral Fellowship: Health Psychology/Integrative Care, West Los Angeles VA Medical Center, 2011-2012
- Rotation: Trauma Programs; Trauma Recovery Service (TRS)
- Clinical Interests: Trauma and co-occurring disorders, exposure therapy for anxiety disorders,
- medical/health psychology, psychological assessment
- Certifications: Cognitive Processing Therapy
- Orientation: Cognitive Behavioral, Eclectic
Rostami, Tara, Psy.D.
- Doctoral Program: California School of Professional Psychology (Clinical), 2017
- Doctoral Internship: Canandaigua VA Medical Center, 2016-2017
- Postdoctoral Fellowship: Phoenix VA Healthcare Center (Trauma track), 2017-2018
- Rotations: Year-Long Psychotherapy Placement Supervisor
- Clinical Interests: Assessment and treatment of trauma related disorders, particularly Combat PTSD and MST, sleep disorders, behavior modification, readjustment/phase of life issues for Veterans
- Research Interests: Suicide prevention and SUD
- Certifications: VA Cognitive Processing Therapy, VA Telemental Health provider, CBT for Insomnia provider
- Orientation: Cognitive Behavioral
Sandoval, Christina, Psy.D.
- Doctoral Program: Alliant International University, Los Angeles (Clinical) 2020
- Doctoral Internship: VA Richmond Healthcare System, Richmond, Health Psychology Track, 2019-2020
- Postdoctoral Fellowship: VA North Texas Healthcare System, Dallas, Health and Rehab Psychology Track, 2020-2021
- Rotation: Polytrauma
- Clinical Interests: chronic pain, insomnia, rehabilitation psychology, transgender care, and adjustment post-injury
- Orientation: Integrative with a leaning towards CBT and acceptance-based therapies
Spezze, Jaqulyn, Psy.D.
- Doctoral Program: Pepperdine University (Clinical Psychology), 2015
- Doctoral Internship: VA Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center
- Postdoctoral Fellowship: Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Behavioral Medicine/HIV Mental Health
- Rotation: Domiciliary Residential Rehabilitation and Treatment Program
- Clinical Interests: Substance use disorders, posttraumatic stress disorder, behavioral medicine/health psychology, HIV mental health, LGBTQ
- Research Interests: Substance use disorders, HIV mental health, well-being in individuals with chronic medical conditions
- Orientation: Cognitive Behavioral, Integrative
Steinberg-Oren, Susan L., Ph.D., Staff Psychologist in Integrative and Interprofessional Health (IHH)
- Doctoral Program: Clark University, Worcester, MA, 1989
- Doctoral internship: Palo Alto VA Medical Center, 1988
- Postdoctoral Fellowship: Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, 1990
- Academic Affiliation: Assistant Clinical Professor, UCLA 1993-2000, Fuller Graduate School for Psychology 1990-2014
- Current Rotation: Psychotherapy placement supervisor
- Past Rotations: SUD, General Mental Health, Women’s Mental Health, Behavioral Health
- Clinical Interests: Mindfulness, Psychodynamic Psychotherapy, Supervision, Couple’s Therapy
- Certifications: Integrative Behavioral Couple’s Therapy, International Mindfulness Teacher’s Association (IMTA), Certified Mindfulness Teacher—Insight LA, Center for Mindful Self-Compassion (CMSC) Trained Teacher
- Orientation: Psychodynamic and Integrative
Tan, Patricia, Ph.D.
- Doctoral Program: The Pennsylvania State University (Clinical), 2011
- Doctoral Internship: Western Psychiatry Institute & Clinic (University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine), 2009-2010
- Postdoctoral Fellowship: Clinical Research Training in Child Psychiatry, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, 2011-2014
- Academic Affiliation: Health Sciences Clinical Assistant Professor, UCLA Department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences
- Rotation: Mental Health Clinic/Anxiety Disorders Clinic; Anxiety Disorders Clinic (ADC)
- Clinical Interests: Treatment of anxiety and related disorders, ambulatory assessment and intervention, family-focused cognitive behavioral therapy
- Research interests: Development of stress response systems, improving access and effectiveness of cognitive behavioral therapy via ambulatory assessment approaches, neurocognitive approaches for augmenting the assessment and treatment of anxiety and related disorders
- Orientation: Behavioral and cognitive
Taylor-Ford, Megan, Ph.D.
- Doctoral Program: University of Southern California (Clinical Science) 2015
- Doctoral Internship: VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, West Los Angeles, 2014-2015
- Postdoctoral Fellowship: VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, West Los Angeles, 2015-2016
- Rotation: Behavioral Health
- Clinical Interests: End of life, health psychology, psycho-oncology, coping with chronic and acute illness
- Orientation: Integrative with a leaning towards CBT and acceptance-based therapies
Wilkins, Stacy S., Ph.D., ABPP/CN
- Doctoral Program: Fuller Graduate School of Psychology (Clinical), 1988
- Predoctoral Internships: Pasadena Guidance Clinics, 1986-1987; West Los Angeles VA Medical Center, 1987-1988
- Postdoctoral Fellowship: Neuropsychology, UCLA Neuropsychiatric Institute, 1988-1989
- Academic Affiliation: Clinical Professor, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- Rotation: Geriatric Medicine
- Clinical Interests: Neuropsychology, Geriatric and Medical Psychology
- Research Interests: Neuropsychology and aging, exercise effects on mood and cognition, telehealth, capacity assessment
- Certifications: American Board of Professional Psychology; Clinical Neuropsychology (ABPP/CN)
- Orientation: Interpersonal and Cognitive Behavioral
Woods, Catherine, Ph.D.
- Doctoral Program: University of Oregon (Counseling Psychology) 2019
- Doctoral Internship: VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, West Los Angeles, 2018-2019
- Postdoctoral Residency: VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, West Los Angeles, Trauma Psychology, 2019-2020
- Rotation: Co-Leader, Diversity Seminar
- Clinical and Areas of Interests: PTSD and complex trauma, Veterans’ trauma, the impact of race-related issues (e.g., racial battle fatigue, racial trauma and stress) on Black communities, Black health and wellness, liberation psychology, mentorship, social change
- Current Groups Facilitated: Racial Trauma and Stress
- Certifications: Cognitive Processing Therapy, Gottman Method Couples Therapy (Levels 1&2)
- Orientation: CBT, DBT, Integrative, Relational-Cultural
Yahalom, Jonathan Ph.D.
- Doctoral Program: Duquesne University (Clinical Psychology), 2016
- Predoctoral Internship: Adolescent, Geriatric, and Substance Abuse, Sharp HealthCare, 2015-2016
- Postdoctoral Fellowship: Mindfulness and Integrative Health, West Los Angeles VA Medical Center, 2016-2017
- Academic Affiliation: Health Sciences Assistant Clinical Professor, UCLA Department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- Rotation: Psychotherapy placement supervisor; General Outpatient (Mental Health Clinic)
- Clinical Interests: Cultural psychology, trauma, mood and anxiety disorders
- Research Interests: Medical anthropology, anthropology of care, qualitative research
- Orientation: Psychodynamic
Katie YoungSciortino, Ph.D.
- Doctoral Program: Palo Alto University, Palo Alto CA (Clinical Psychology, neuropsychology track), 2017
- Doctoral Internship: VA Southern Arizona Health Care System (neuropsychology track), 2016-2017
- Postdoctoral Fellowship: Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Fellowship, Phoenix VA Health Care System, 2017-2019
- Rotation: Outpatient Neuropsychology
- Clinical Interests: Acquired brain injuries (e.g., stroke, TBI), dementia/neurodegenerative diseases - in particular, the contribution of vascular risk factors to dementia, and cultural aspects of neuropsychological assessment
- Orientation: Cognitive Behavioral
Zeller, Michelle, Psy.D., ABPP/CN
- Doctoral Program: Pepperdine University (Clinical), 2004
- Doctoral Internship: VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, 2003-2004
- Postdoctoral Fellowship: Geropsychology, UCLA Neuropsychiatric Institute, 2004-2006
- Rotation: Rehabilitation Psychology (Inpatient Acute Rehabilitation Unit)
- Clinical Interests: Neuropsychological assessment, individual and group psychotherapy, geropsychology and stroke rehabilitationCertifications: American Board of Professional Psychology; Clinical Neuropsychology (ABPP/CN)
- Orientation: Cognitive Behavioral
West Los Angeles VA Clinical Postdoctoral Residency Program
The West Los Angeles VA Healthcare Center offers postdoctoral residency training in Clinical Psychology in five clinical emphasis areas, noted below. In addition, we offer three 2-year positions with specialty accreditation in Clinical Neuropsychology, two of which will be available in the 2024-2025 training year.
Clinical Psychology residency positions open for the 2024-25 training year include:
- Geropsychology
- Health Psychology
- Interprofessional Integrative Health (2 positions)
- Substance Use Disorders/Homeless Mental Health
- Trauma Psychology
- Clinical Neuropsychology (2-year; specialty accreditation)
To be considered for any of our postdoctoral residency positions an applicant must:
- Have completed all requirements for the doctoral degree, in Clinical or Counseling Psychology, including internship and dissertation.
- Department of Veterans Affairs requires that the applicant’s doctoral degree and internship be completed at programs accredited by the American Psychological Association or Canadian Psychological Association.
- Department of Veterans Affairs requires that the applicant’s doctoral degree and internship be completed at programs accredited by the American Psychological Association or Canadian Psychological Association.
- Be a US citizen. VA is unable to consider applications from anyone who is not currently a U.S. citizen. Verification of citizenship is required following selection and all of our incoming postdoctoral residents must complete a Certification of Citizenship in the United States prior to starting training.
- Be aware that VA employment requires males born after December 31, 1959 must have registered for the draft by age 26. Male applicants sign a pre-appointment Certification Statement of Selective Service Registration before they can be processed into a training program.
- Be aware that residents are subject to fingerprinting and background checks. Selection decisions are contingent on passing these screens.
Our postdoctoral program has been a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC) since 2009. Both the Clinical Psychology and Clinical Neuropsychology residency programs have been accredited by the APA Commission on Accreditation though 2028. Our brochure can be found at the following web location: https://www.losangeles.va.gov/trainee/
Local Information
The West Los Angeles VA Healthcare Center is located in one of the most vibrant and culturally diverse cities in the nation. We are located approximately one mile west of the UCLA campus and five miles east of the Santa Monica beaches. Neighboring communities include Brentwood, Westwood, and Santa Monica. Los Angeles has much to offer in the way of arts and culture (The Getty Center, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, The Broad Museum, Museum of Contemporary Art, the Hammer Museum, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Hollywood Bowl, the Los Angeles Opera, to name a few), sports (Los Angeles Lakers, Kings, Sparks, Clippers, Dodgers, Angels, Galaxy, Rams and Chargers), restaurants, nightlife and entertainment (film, music, theater). The Southern California weather allows for year-round outdoor sports and recreation, including hiking, surfing, sailing and bicycling, as well as skiing and snowboarding in the winter and spring.
To find out more about events and attractions in the greater Los Angeles area, go to:
Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Residency Program
For the 2023-2024 training year, the West Los Angeles VA Healthcare Center will be recruiting for six (6) one-year postdoctoral residency positions in Clinical Psychology with emphasis area training described below. Applicants are required to have received a doctorate from an APA or CPA-accredited graduate program in either Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology or from a PCSAS accredited Clinical Science program. Persons with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA or CPA criteria for re-specialization training in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology are also eligible. Per VA policy, all funded trainees must be U.S. citizens. Also, for additional VA eligibility requirements, please see our eligibility page.
These full-time (2080 hours over 12 months) residency positions offer emphasis area training in: Behavioral Sleep Medicine/Health Psychology, Trauma Psychology, Interprofessional Integrative Health (two positions), Substance Use Disorders and Co-Occurring Conditions, and Geropsychology. We seek applicants with strong skills in intervention, assessment, and consultation and our selection criteria focus on prior training/clinical experience and the perceived fit between applicant’s goals and training program objectives. Our postdoctoral program is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC) and received 10-year accreditation from the APA Commission on Accreditation for both our Clinical Psychology and our Clinical Neuropsychology programs with next site visit due in 2028.
Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency Program
For the 2023-2024/5 training year, West Los Angeles VA Healthcare Center will be recruiting for ONE postdoctoral residency position in Clinical Neuropsychology.
This full-time residency position offers specialty training in Clinical Neuropsychology over the course of two years (4160 hours). We seek applicants with a solid breadth and quality of prior general clinical training, specialized training in clinical neuropsychology, and who can articulate a good fit between their professional goals and program training experiences. Successful candidates typically have substantial academic and clinical experience in neuropsychology and will usually have completed doctoral and internship training that meets Houston Conference guidelines in Clinical Neuropsychology. Applicants are required to have received a doctorate from an APA or CPA-accredited graduate program in either Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology or from a PCSAS accredited Clinical Science program. Persons with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA or CPA criteria for re-specialization training in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology are also eligible. Per VA policy, all funded trainees must be U.S. citizens. Also, for additional VA eligibility requirements, please see our eligibility page.
Our program is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC) and part of a multi-practice Psychology Postdoctoral Residency program that received the maximum 10-year accreditation from APA Commission on Accreditation for both our Clinical Psychology and Clinical Neuropsychology (specialty accreditation) programs with next site visit due in 2028.
Steve Castellon Ph.D.
Director, Psychology Residency Training
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Phone: 310-478-3711 ext. 53597
Email: Steve.Castellon@va.gov