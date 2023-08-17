West Los Angeles Healthcare Center - Psychology Training

Briefly describe in narrative form important information to assist potential applicants in assessing their likely fit with your program. This description must be consistent with the program’s policies on intern selection and practicum and academic preparation requirements:

Program Eligibility

Minimum qualifications include U.S. citizenship and enrollment and good standing at an American Psychological Association (APA) or Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) accredited graduate program in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined psychology or Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS) accredited program in Clinical Science. Persons with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA or CPA criteria for respecialization training in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology are also eligible.

In addition, applicants must have completed all coursework and been approved for internship status by the graduate program training director. We require that applicants have passed their comprehensive exams and have had their dissertation proposal approved by the start of internship. Because of the demands of the program, we prefer that applicants have completed or have made significant progress on their dissertation before starting the internship. Applicants should have acquired a minimum of 400 hours of supervised direct intervention and 100 hours of assessment experience at the time of application to internship. Exceptions may may be considered for applicants whose direct service hours have been impacted negatively by the pandemic.

Eligibility Requirements for Psychology Trainees in VA

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) adheres to all Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action policies. As a Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Health Professions Trainee (HPT), you will receive a Federal appointment, and the following requirements will apply prior to that appointment.

1. U.S. Citizenship. HPTs who receive a direct stipend (pay) must be U.S. citizens.

2. U.S. Social Security Number. All VA appointees must have a U.S. social security number (SSN) prior to beginning the pre-employment, on-boarding process at the VA.

3. Selective Service Registration. Male applicants born after 12/31/1959 must have registered for the Selective Service by age 26 to be eligible for U.S. government employment, including selection as a paid or WOC VA trainee. For additional information about the Selective Service System, and to register or to check your registration status visit https://www.sss.gov/.

4. Fingerprint Screening and Background Investigation. All HPTs will be fingerprinted and undergo screenings and background investigations. Additional details about the required background checks can be found at the following website: Executive Orders | National Archives

5. Drug Testing. Per Executive Order 12564, the VA strives to be a Drug-Free Workplace. HPTs are not drug-tested prior to appointment, however are subject to random drug testing throughout the entire VA appointment period. You will be asked to sign an acknowledgement form stating you are aware of this practice. This form authorizes your drug test results to be shared with VA officials, and others who have a need to know. Failure to sign the authorization form may result in disciplinary action up to and including removal.

As a trainee subject to random drug testing you should be aware of the following:

Counseling and rehabilitation assistance are available to all trainees through existing Employee Assistance Programs (EAP) at VA facilities (information on EAP can be obtained from your local Human Resources office).

You will be given the opportunity to submit supplemental medical documentation of lawful use of an otherwise illegal drug to a Medical Review Officer (MRO).

VA will initiate termination of VA appointment and/or dismissal from VA rotation against any trainee who is found to use illegal drugs on the basis of a verified positive drug test, or refuses to be tested.

Although medical and recreational use of cannabis is legal in the state of California, it is illegal for federal employees and trainees to use cannabis and its derivatives, including CBD, on or off duty.

The VA-Drug-Free Workplace Program Guide for Veterans Health Administration Health Professions Trainees can be found at: VA Drug-Free Workplace Program Guide for Veterans Health Administration Health Professions Trainees

6. Additional Information. Please note that Health Professions Trainees (HPTs) are appointed as temporary employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs. As such, HPTs are subject to laws, policies, and guidelines posted for VA staff members. There are infrequent times in which this guidance can change during a training year which may create new requirements or responsibilities for HPTs. If employment requirements change during the course of a training year, HPTs will be notified of the change and impact as soon as possible and options provided. The VA Training Director for your profession will provide you with the information you need to understand the requirement and reasons for the requirement in timely manner.

Additional information regarding eligibility requirements for appointment as a psychology HPT can be found at: Resources for Health Professions Trainees Coming to VA | Eligibility and Forms - Office of Academic Affiliations.

Selection of Applicants

Selection of applicants for admission is based on several factors. These factors include goodness of fit between the student and those of the training program, educational background and interests consistent with our program’s scientist-practitioner model, the quality of a student’s education at the graduate and undergraduate levels, the quality and diversity of practicum experiences, evidence of scholarship based on productivity in research, teaching or other professional activities, letters of recommendation and personal qualities reflected in the application materials and in the interview. We prefer applicants who have had diverse clinical experiences with a variety of patient populations, including training in VA or other public-sector settings. Because our internship places a heavy emphasis on assessment, practicum experience should include personality and cognitive assessment and experience writing integrated testing reports. Applications are reviewed by the Director of Training and training program supervisors.

Our internship training program is committed to attracting and retaining trainees who reflect the diversity of the Veterans that we serve at WLA. We value individual and cultural diversity across all identity factors and encourage qualified candidates from all backgrounds to apply, especially those from historically excluded and underserved communities. It is the policy of the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide equal opportunity in employment for all qualified applicants, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex (including gender identity, transgender status, sexual orientation, and pregnancy), age, disability, genetic information, marital status and parental status. It is the policy of VA to provide reasonable accommodations to qualified applicants and employees with disabilities in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).