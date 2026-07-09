West Los Angeles Healthcare Center - Psychology Training

(NOTE: This is a 1-year residency and we will have one position open for applications for 2026)

Program Structure

Training for the psychology resident will occur in the Behavioral Sleep Medicine (BSM) Program and various medical clinics. The resident will spend approximately half of their clinical time in each of these two settings.

Overview of Track: This position provides advanced training in Clinical Psychology with an emphasis in Behavioral Sleep Medicine and Health Psychology. The goal of this training track is to prepare residents to function as independent psychologists in integrated behavioral, medical and mental health settings and within clinics fostering behavioral change. It includes required and elective experiences that develop advanced skills in consultation, treatment, and assessment in various inpatient and outpatient integrated health care settings. These settings include: Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic (required); Pain Clinic; Primary Care Mental Health Integration; ID/HIV Clinics; and Transplant Assessments.

The Behavioral Sleep Medicine/Health Psychology Program is staffed by licensed clinical psychologists who provide training at the practicum, internship and residency levels. The resident receives training and direct supervision in providing consultation to interdisciplinary treatment teams, typically informing how a given Veteran’s psychological and cognitive strengths and weaknesses may impact treatment. Residents will have a wide variety of assessment opportunities across their training rotations, including opportunities for comprehensive sleep evaluations, cognitive screening, objective psychological assessment, and the use of a variety of symptom-based rating scales and interviewing techniques. Intervention opportunities are plentiful and include delivery of evidence-based treatments in both individual and group modalities.

Clinical Experiences

This track includes required and elective experiences that develop advanced skills in consultation, treatment, assessment, and program evaluation opportunities in inpatient and outpatient integrated health care settings. Residents will complete a required 12-month rotation in Behavioral Sleep Medicine and 6- or 12-month rotation(s) in two or more of the Health Psychology Clinics (see below). Elective opportunities can be filled in from those rotations described below to best mesh with the resident’s career and training goals.

Required Experiences:

Behavioral Sleep Medicine (BSM) Program

The BSM program is located within the VAGLA/UCLA AASM Accredited Sleep Medicine Center as part of comprehensive patient-centered care program for sleep disorders. The resident will work closely with the supervising psychologists to deliver evidence-based treatments for a variety of sleep disorders including insomnia, circadian rhythm sleep/wake phase disorders, parasomnias, hypersomnolence, and to address adherence issues in the use of positive airway pressure therapy (“CPAP”) in Veterans with obstructive sleep apnea. The resident will also have opportunities to participate in BSM-specific research activities. The main activities will include:

Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic (8 hours per week): The resident will spend 8 hours per week in the behavioral sleep medicine (BSM) clinic. The primary focus of the clinic is the assessment and treatment of patients diagnosed with insomnia disorder using Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I), the gold-standard treatment for insomnia. The BSM clinic follows the case conceptualization-based approach that is disseminated by the VA Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention. This clinical program was developed and implemented by a Diplomate of the American Board of Behavioral Sleep Medicine who is also a National Expert Trainer and Subject Matter Expert for the VA’s National Provider training program in CBT-I (Dr. Jennifer Martin).

The resident will begin the training year by attending a 2-day intensive training on CBT-I led by Drs. McGowan and Martin. This training is the same training VA-staff psychologists attend as part of the VA national evidence based psychotherapy roll out of CBT-I and, combined with clinical cases seen in the BSM clinic, will allow for the resident to meet equivalency training status as a certified CBT-I provider in the VA system should the resident decide to continue on to a staff position with the VA.

The resident will gain expertise in delivering CBT-I including how to modify the treatment in special populations including patients with comorbid PTSD, mild neurocognitive disorder, and serious mental illness. Based on clinical need and resident interest, residents may also be involved in delivering behavioral treatments to patients with other sleep disorders, including circadian rhythm sleep-wake disorders (delayed/advanced sleep wake phase disorders), nightmare disorder, and narcolepsy. These clinical experiences may be combined with time spent in the BSM clinic or for up to 2 hours per week outside based on resident interest and supervisor approval.

Additionally, the resident will have the opportunity to be available for live consultation with the sleep medicine provider team (which include attending physicians, sleep medicine fellows, and physician assistants) during the sleep medicine team’s half-day outpatient clinic. During this time, the resident will assist with facilitating referrals to the behavioral sleep medicine clinic, engage in brief motivational interventions to encourage engagement with behavioral health services, and address other psychological and behavioral needs of patients seen within the sleep medicine clinic.

The BSM resident will also co-facilitate weekly clinic orientation groups with one of the supervising psychologists. The one-time group is designed to offer Veterans a brief overview of the services offered in the BSM clinic and provide opportunities for Veterans to ask questions before committing to engagement in the BSM service. Additionally, residents will have the opportunity to co-facilitate a CBT-Nightmare group with the Sepulveda VA BSM resident.

Behavioral Sleep Medicine Didactics (2-3 hours): Residents will have the opportunity to participate in behavioral sleep medicine-focused continuing education (CE) trainings with the goal of obtaining the required CEs to sit for the Diplomate in Behavioral Sleep Medicine (DBSM) board exam. Didactics include local trainings through the Sleep Medicine Clinic and grand rounds at UCLA as well as remote/virtual didactic training opportunities including quarterly training through the VA-ECHO Sleep Group and weekly BSM-focused virtual trainings through the University of Arizona department of Psychiatry. The resident will also have opportunity to attend the annual Associated Professional Sleep Societies (APSS) Sleep conference (usually occurs in June).

Clinical Research and Quality Improvement (6 hours): There is a thriving behavioral sleep medicine clinical research and quality improvement (QI) program at GLA at the Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center (SACC)*. The resident will have the opportunity to engage in scholarly writing and to work directly with study investigators to deliver manual-based interventions within IRB-approved protocols. Due to requirements for research credentialing, the first half of the training year will typically focus on scholarly activities that do not involve contact with human subjects. These activities will be based on the resident’s interests and may include:

Conceptualizing and writing a book chapter or review article

Participating in development of treatment manuals, patient materials or other activities in preparation for new clinical research projects

Analysis of de-identified data from prior studies

Writing and submitting an abstract for presentation at a scientific meeting or conference

Contributing to peer-reviewed manuscripts

The second half of the year (after research credentialing is complete) will provide an opportunity to learn “hands on” about clinical research and to participate in ongoing studies as a study therapist or in other activities that include interaction with research subjects. While the available opportunities vary by year, current opportunities include:

Delivery of CBT-I to older Veterans and women Veterans with comorbid insomnia disorder and PTSD (VA and NIH funded clinical trials)

Delivery of an ACT-based intervention to Veterans with comorbid insomnia disorder and PTSD (VA-funded clinical trial)

Additional planned projects (pending funding) include: Delivery of sleep-focused interventions for caregivers of older Veterans with Alzheimer’s Disease. Delivery of CBT-I to individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) and insomnia disorder.

*Note that this rotation might require the resident to travel to SACC in North Hills one day per week.

The resident will also join the SACC residents for a Clinical Research and Quality Improvement Didactic (1 hour/month), which involves conducting a QI project relevant to the resident’s interest over the course of the training year. QI projects should relate to improving patient clinical care and may involve the evaluation of existing clinical records, collection of new clinically relevant information/records, or development and implementation of new processes or clinical materials. Examples of past QI projects include:

An intervention to promote positive airway pressure (PAP) use: A qualitative analysis of barriers and facilitators (2023; Giselle D. Gomez, PsyD)

Implementation of a BSM Orientation Group and continued clinic efficiency (2024; Jessica Calgav, PsyD)

BSM Supervisors:

Sarah Kate McGowan, Ph.D., DBSM (WLA BSM clinic lead)

Najwa Culver, Ph.D.

Jennifer Martin, Ph.D., FAASM, DBSM (Supervisor for research activities)

Monica R. Kelly, Ph.D., DBSM (Supervisor for research activities)

Austin Grinberg, Ph.D., DBSM

Health Psychology Clinics:

Health Psychology at WLA is comprised of psychologists in various outpatient and inpatient medical clinics working directly with Veterans as well as the interdisciplinary teams that serve them. The resident will work closely with the supervising psychologists to deliver evidence-based treatments in these various settings. This program is comprised of several elective clinics that the resident can choose from. These include: Infectious Disease/HIV+ Clinic, Pain Clinic, Primary Care-Mental Health Integration (PCMHI), Women’s PCMHI. At the beginning of the training year, the resident will meet with their primary supervisor to develop a training program that meets the needs and interests of the resident.

Elective Clinics:

Infectious Disease/HIV+ Mental Health Clinic: The resident may complete a 6 or 12 month elective rotation in the Infectious Disease/HIV+ Mental Health Clinic, alongside attending psychologist (Dr. Elika Razmjou), attending psychiatrist, two psychiatry residents, and 1-2 psychiatry C&L fellows. Patients are referred directly by the Infectious Disease/HIV+ Clinic, which is a multidisciplinary team comprised of attending physicians, ID fellows, medical residents, social work, RN care management, LVN’s, and pharmacists. The clinic serves a complex patient population, many of whom are from historically marginalized communities, and whom have experienced significant stress, discrimination, and trauma, often related to their intersecting identities (e.g., BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, low SES, disability status, etc.). The resident’s primary role within this clinic is to provide psychological services which include functional assessments and time-limited psychotherapy (8-16 sessions). Patients are referred for a range of presenting concerns, including depression, anxiety, adjustment to HIV diagnosis, insomnia/sleep disturbance, medication adherence, SUD, and minority stress. There are also opportunities for clinical and didactic teaching to psychiatry residents and fellows within this elective, as well as interprofessional collaboration with the multidisciplinary ID Clinic team.

Supervisor: Elika Razmjou, Psy.D.

Pain Clinic: The resident will work closely with psychologists who are part of an interdisciplinary pain treatment team that includes providers from Rehabilitation Medicine, Anesthesiology, Nursing, Neurology, and Psychiatry. The primary role of the psychologist in this setting is that of consultant to the treatment team based on an assessment of the veteran’s current psychological/personality functioning and biopsychosocial history. There are ample opportunities to assess veterans with chronic and complicated pain problems. Pain patients who are candidates for interventional procedures (e.g. spinal cord stimulator or baclofen pump placement) undergo a comprehensive psychological assessment, including clinical interview, self-report measures, and administration of the MMPI-2-RF. Thus, psychology trainees gain experience in the use and interpretation of screening, interview, and personality measures in the assessment of chronic pain. In addition to assessment, the pain psychology program also contributes to a CARF-accredited interdisciplinary comprehensive pain rehabilitation program. Residents conduct pain-focused biopsychosocial evaluations of candidates for the program, provide group-based psychological treatment, and participate in interdisciplinary treatment plans. Finally, residents will gain experience with the CBT for Chronic Pain protocol used throughout VHA with supervisors certified in the protocol who consult for the national program. During the last training year, treatment as well as assessments have been done both in-person and via telehealth. There are opportunities for layered supervision of psychology interns in group treatment and assessment.

Supervisors: Katherine Bailey, Ph.D. and Morgan Kay, Ph.D., ABPP

Primary Care-Mental Health Integration Primary Care-Mental Health Integration: The PCMHI program is based in the Primary & Ambulatory Care Clinic (PACC) where Veterans are seen by the Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT), consisting of Primary Care Providers, Nursing staff, and other services housed within the Primary Care setting (e.g., Social Workers, Dieticians, Pharmacists)for general and preventive medical care. A team of mental health providers is located within the PACC to meet the needs of those patients with mild to moderate mental health issues including depression and anxiety, PTSD, chronic illness/multiple medical problems, pain disorders, and substance abuse. The PCMHI team consists of psychologists, psychiatrists, and nurses. Residents working in PCMHI will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of clinical and educational activities including, functional assessments, short-term individual interventions, triage and assessment through same day hand-offs from PACC, and collaboration with PCMHI and PACC teams. Often, the same day referrals from Primary Care require a suicide risk evaluation and crisis interventions. This rotation will hone clinical skills working in a fast-paced medical setting, including skills for enhancing patient engagement in mental health services. There are also opportunities for participation in team meetings and huddles, PC-MHI Psychiatry trainee didactics, and in-services to PACT and PC-MHI Psychiatry trainees.

Supervisor: Suzie S. Chen, Ph.D.

Teaching/Training Methods

Didactics – the resident in this track is required to participate in weekly didactics through the Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic (see above). Additionally, the resident is required to participate in the Postdoctoral Seminar and Journal Club (bi-monthly), Evidence Based Psychotherapy Seminar (monthly), and Optional didactics include Pain Clinic Grand Rounds, Assessment Seminar and various offerings throughout our VA Medical Center and neighboring UCLA. See Didactics/Seminars section of brochure for a description of program didactics.

Mentorship – the resident in this track will be assigned a Mentor from among the group of primary and delegated supervisors (often, the Primary Supervisor). Mentor aids the resident in evaluating their training needs and interests and developing an individualized training plan (ITP) based on those needs and the training program’s competency areas. The mentor also provides professional mentoring to the resident at least monthly, a process that is separate from clinical supervision and is designed with an eye toward the resident’s progress through the residency program and development of their professional identity. Career guidance, role modeling, and psychosocial support are a focus of the mentoring relationship. If there is a specific career goal that other psychologists on staff might be particularly expert at addressing, mentors will also facilitate connection between the resident and other expert(s) – in addition to their ongoing role as Mentor.

Supervision – clinical supervision is one of the primary vehicles of training for the resident in this track. They will receive individual and group supervision where intervention, assessment, and interdisciplinary consultation techniques are discussed and evaluated. Modeling, review of tapes (audio and/or video), case discussions, and review of written work are among the methods that allow for evaluation of the resident. The resident receives a minimum of two hours of face-to-face individual supervision each week. The BSM/health track resident will have the opportunity to work with other psychology trainees (typically predoctoral intern or extern/practicum students) under the supervision/guidance of licensed professionals.

Behavioral Sleep Medicine and Health Track Faculty: (please see Clinical Psychology and Clinical Neuropsychology Faculty sections, for more detailed bio sketch of these individuals).