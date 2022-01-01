Are you a first time visitor to the Greensboro Vet Center?

Give us a call and let's discuss any questions you might have.

Call 336-323-2660 to schedule an appointment with one of our staff. You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737. Calling our main line after hours will automatically send you to the Vet Center Call Center.

If you have a scheduled appointment that you are unable to attend, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.