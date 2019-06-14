Vietnam War Veterans health issues

Talk to your primary health care provider or your local VA environmental health coordinator about other health concerns related to your military service. Find your local VA environmental health coordinator

Ask your local VA environmental health coordinator about getting a free Agent Orange Registry health exam. Learn more about the exam

Find out if you can get disability compensation (monthly payments) and other benefits if you have an illness or injury caused—or made worse—by your active-duty service.

See if you qualify for disability benefits due to:

Conditions related to Agent Orange

Contact with hazardous materials