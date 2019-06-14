Vietnam War Veterans health issues
If you served during the Vietnam War—anytime between November 1, 1965, and April 30, 1975—you may be at risk of certain health conditions. Learn about these conditions and what to do next to take care of your health.
What health risks should I know about related to my service during the Vietnam War?
You may be at risk of:
- Diseases related to Agent Orange: A toxic chemical used to clear trees and plants during the war that can cause long-term health effects
- Hepatitis C: An infectious disease that can harm your liver
- Hearing problems caused by noise: Harmful sounds from guns, explosives, rockets, heavy weapons, jets and aircraft, and machinery that can cause or contribute to hearing loss and tinnitus (ringing in the ears)
- Illnesses or injuries caused by occupational (job-related) hazards: Chemicals, paints, radiation, and other hazards you may have come in contact with through your military job
What should I do now?
Take these steps to make sure you’re taking care of your health:
-
Talk to your primary health care provider or your local VA environmental health coordinator about other health concerns related to your military service.
Find your local VA environmental health coordinator
-
Ask your local VA environmental health coordinator about getting a free Agent Orange Registry health exam.
Learn more about the exam
-
Find out if you can get disability compensation (monthly payments) and other benefits if you have an illness or injury caused—or made worse—by your active-duty service.
See if you qualify for disability benefits due to:
Conditions related to Agent Orange
Contact with hazardous materials