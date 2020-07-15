Order hearing aid batteries and accessories from VA
Read below to find out if you're eligible to order free hearing aid batteries and accessories for VA-issued hearing aids. And learn how to order online or by phone or mail.
Am I eligible to order hearing aid batteries from VA?
You may be able to order hearing aid batteries and accessories from us if you meet all of the requirements listed below.
All of these must be true:
- You're enrolled in VA health care, and
- You're registered as a patient at a VA medical center, and
- Your VA audiologist has prescribed hearing aids or other hearing assistive devices
How do I order hearing aid batteries and accessories?
You may be able to order hearing aid batteries and accessories using one of the 3 options listed below.
Option 1: Order online
Note: You can only order hearing aid batteries and accessories online if you've ordered these items from us within the past 2 years.
Option 2: Order by phone
Call our VA Denver Logistics Center (DLC) at 303-273-6200. Customer service representatives are available Monday through Friday, 6:15 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. MST.
If you're only ordering hearing aid batteries, select 1 for the Automated Battery Reorder System. Enter your Social Security number and zip code when prompted. Then, select the authorized batteries you need to order.
If you're ordering batteries and other accessories (like hearing aid wax guards), select 2 to connect with a customer service representative.
To connect with an operator, select 0.
Option 3: Order by mail
Fill out a Veteran’s Request for Batteries and Accessories (VA Form 2346a) card. If you’re ordering hearing aid wax guards, please write down the type of guard if you have that information from your audiologist.
You should have received a VA Form 2346a in the box with your last order.
Mail the completed form to:
VA Denver Logistics Center
PO Box 25166
Denver, CO 80225-0166
More information about hearing aid batteries, accessories, and repairs
Are my hearing aid batteries and accessories free of charge?
You can get these items free of charge as long as:
- Your VA audiologist has recommended them for you, and
- You remain eligible for and enrolled in VA health care
What hearing aid accessories can I order?
In addition to batteries, you can order these accessories for VA-issued hearing aids:
- Domes
- Wax guards
- Cleaning supplies
- Desiccant (drying products)
To find out which batteries you can order, download our DLC catalog (PDF).
How long will it take my items to arrive, and when should I reorder?
Your items should arrive within 7 to 10 days.
Each order should have enough batteries and accessories to last about 6 months. Please reorder 30 days before you need more items.
What if my hearing aids aren’t working correctly?
First, contact the VA audiology and speech pathology service that issued your hearing aid for assistance.
Find the phone number for your local VA health facility
If you need repairs, you can send your VA-authorized hearing aids to our VA Denver Logistics Center (DLC). For instructions on how to prepare your hearing aids for shipping and what to expect when you send them, visit the DLC page on hearing aid repairs. Or you can call the DLC at 303-273-6200. Customer service representatives are available Monday through Friday, 6:15 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. MST.