Order hearing aid batteries and prosthetic socks from VA
Find out if you may be eligible to order free hearing aid batteries or prosthetic socks, and how to order this medical equipment online or by mail or phone.
You’ll need to sign in to eBenefits to order hearing aid batteries or prosthetic socks online.
To use this feature, you'll need a Premium DS Logon account. Your My HealtheVet or ID.me credentials won’t work on the eBenefits website. Go to eBenefits to sign in, register, or upgrade your DS Logon account to Premium.
Go to eBenefits to order items online
Am I eligible to order hearing aid batteries online from VA?
You can order hearing aid batteries from us if you meet all of the requirements listed below.
All of these must be true:
- You’re enrolled in VA health care, and
- You’re registered as a patient at a VA medical center, and
- Your VA audiologist has recommended hearing aids or other hearing assisted devices
Find out how to apply for VA health care
And you’ll need to have a Premium DS Logon account (used for eBenefits and milConnect).
If you don’t have a Premium DS Logon account, find out how to create or upgrade an account on eBenefits.
Go to eBenefits
Am I eligible to order prosthetic socks online from VA?
You can order prosthetic socks from us online if you meet all of the requirements listed below.
All of these must be true:
- You’re enrolled in VA health care, and
- You’re registered as a patient at a VA medical center, and
- Your VA health care provider has authorized you to receive prosthetic socks
Find out how to apply for VA health care
And you’ll need to have a Premium DS Logon account (used for eBenefits and milConnect).
If you don’t have a Premium DS Logon account, find out how to create or upgrade an account on eBenefits.
Go to eBenefits
Are my hearing aid batteries or prosthetic socks free of charge?
You can get these items free of charge as long as:
- Your VA health care provider has recommended them for you, and
- You remain eligible for and enrolled in VA health care
Once I’m signed in to eBenefits, how do I place my order?
-
Click on the eBenefits logo in the upper left corner of the page to go to the site’s homepage.
-
Look for the “Manage Health” category, and click on the link “Hearing Aid Batteries and Prosthetic Socks.” You’ll go to a new page.
-
Look for the section titled “Select What You Would Like to Order,” and click on the item you want. You’ll go to a new page.
-
Fill out the form with the required information (last name, last 4 digits of your Social Security number, date of birth). You can also provide your email if you'd like. Then you’ll be taken to a page where you can order the product you need.
-
Select the product you need, and submit your order.
-
eBenefits will send a confirmation email to the address we have on file once your order is processed. If there are any issues with your order, you’ll receive an error message with instructions for how to get help.
Note: If you have questions or need technical help, call the eBenefits help desk at 800-983-0937, and select 2. Customer service representatives are available Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.
How long will it take my items to arrive, and when should I reorder?
For hearing aid batteries
Your batteries should arrive within 7-10 days.
Each order should have enough batteries to last for about 6 months. To make sure you have new batteries in time, you’ll want to reorder when you have enough batteries left for about 30 days.
For prosthetic socks
Your order time will depend on whether we have the socks you need in stock or need to get more from the vendor.
To make sure you have your socks in time, you’ll want to place your order about 30 days before you need them.
Can I order these items by mail or phone?
Yes. Follow the steps below to place your order by mail or phone.
To order by mail
Fill out the form for the product you’re ordering.
- For hearing aid batteries or accessories: Fill out a Veteran’s Request for Batteries and Accessories (VA Form 2346) card. If you’re ordering hearing aid wax guards, please write down the type of guard if you have that information from your audiologist.
You should have received a VA Form 2346 in your last battery order. If you don’t have the form, call your local VA audiology clinic or follow the instructions below to order batteries by phone.
Find VA health facilities
- For prosthetic socks: Fill out a Veteran’s Request for Prosthetic Socks (VA Form 2345).
Download VA Form 2345 (PDF)
Mail the completed form to:
VA Denver Acquisition and Logistics Center
PO Box 25166
Denver, CO 80225-0166
To order by phone
Call the Denver Acquisition & Logistics Center (DALC) at 303-273-6200.
- For hearing aid batteries, select 1 for the Automated Battery Reorder System. Enter your Social Security number and zip code when prompted. Then select which authorized batteries you need to reorder.
- For prosthetic socks or other accessories (like hearing aid wax guards), select 2 to speak with a customer service representative.
- To ask about hearing aid repairs, select 3.
- To speak with an operator, select 0.