Order hearing aid batteries and prosthetic socks from VA

You can order hearing aid batteries from us if you meet all of the requirements listed below.

All of these must be true:

You’re enrolled in VA health care, and

You’re registered as a patient at a VA medical center, and

Your VA audiologist has recommended hearing aids or other hearing assisted devices

Find out how to apply for VA health care

And you’ll need to have a Premium DS Logon account (used for eBenefits and milConnect).

If you don’t have a Premium DS Logon account, find out how to create or upgrade an account on eBenefits.

Go to eBenefits