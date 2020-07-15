Order prosthetic socks from VA
Read below to find out if you’re eligible to order prosthetic socks from VA for Veterans with amputations. And learn how to order online or by phone or mail.
Am I eligible to order prosthetic socks from VA?
You may be eligible to order prosthetic socks from us if you meet all of the requirements listed below.
All of these must be true:
- You're enrolled in VA health care, and
- You're registered as a patient at a VA medical center, and
- Your VA health care provider has authorized you to receive prosthetic socks
How do I order prosthetic socks?
You can order prosthetic socks using any of the 3 options listed below. These instructions apply only to prosthetic socks for Veterans with amputations. If you need help getting diabetic compression socks, please contact your VA health care team.
Option 1: Order by phone
Call the Denver Logistics Center (DLC) at 303-273-6200. Customer service representatives are available Monday through Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET.
To order prosthetic socks, select 2 to speak with a customer service representative.
To speak with an operator, select 0.
Option 2: Order online
You’ll need to sign in to eBenefits to order prosthetic socks online
To use this feature, you'll need a Premium DS Logon account. Your My HealtheVet or ID.me credentials won’t work on the eBenefits website. Go to eBenefits to sign in, register, or upgrade your DS Logon account to Premium.
After you sign in to eBenefits, follow the steps below to place your order.
-
Click on the eBenefits logo in the upper left corner of the page to go to the site’s homepage. This will take you to the site’s homepage.
-
Find the Manage Health category. Click on the link labeled Hearing Aid Batteries and Prosthetic Socks. This will take you to a new page.
-
Find the section titled Select What You Would Like to Order. Click on the item you want. This will take you to a new page.
-
Fill out the form with the required information. This includes:
- Your last name
- The last 4 digits of your Social Security number
- Your date of birth
You can also provide your email if you'd like. Completing the form will take you to a page where you can order your prosthetic socks.
-
Select the socks you need, and submit your order.
-
Once we process your order, we'll send a confirmation email to the address we have on file for you. If there are any issues with your order, you’ll receive an error message with instructions for how to get help.
Note: If you have questions or need technical help, call the eBenefits help desk at 800-983-0937, and select 2. Customer service representatives are available Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.
Option 3: Order by mail
Fill out a Veteran’s Request for Prosthetic Socks (VA Form 2345).
Mail the completed form to:
VA Denver Logistics Center
PO Box 25166
Denver, CO 80225-0166
More information about prosthetic socks
Are my prosthetic socks free of charge?
You can get your socks free of charge as long as:
- Your VA health care provider has recommended them for you, and
- You remain eligible for and enrolled in VA health care
How long will it take my items to arrive, and when should I reorder?
Your order time will depend on whether we have the socks you need in stock or need to get more from our vendor.
You should reorder 30 days before you need more socks.