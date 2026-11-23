Dispute your VA copay charges

You’ll need to submit a written statement explaining why you think the copay charge or balance is incorrect. You have 3 options for beginning the dispute process:

Option 1: By phone

Call us at . We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.

The operator will explain how to submit your written statement.

Option 2: By mail

Mail your written statement to the business office or health administration office at your nearest VA medical center. Make sure to include “Billing dispute” on the envelope.

Find the address for your nearest VA medical center

Option 3: In person

Bring your written statement to the business office or health administration office at your nearest VA medical center.

Find the address for your nearest VA medical center