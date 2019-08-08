Dispute your VA copay charges
You have the right to dispute all or part of your VA copay charges. To avoid late charges, you'll need to dispute the debt within 30 days of receiving your bill.
How do I dispute my VA copay charges?
Write a letter explaining why you think the copay charges or balance amount may not be correct.
Mail the letter, or bring it in person, to the business office or health administration office at your nearest VA medical center. If you send your dispute by mail, please include "Billing Dispute" on the mailing envelope.
Will VA still go through the debt collection process if I dispute the charges?
This depends on when we receive your dispute.
If we receive your dispute within 90 days from the date the charges first appeared on your billing statement, we won't start any collection action until we've resolved your dispute.
If we don't receive your dispute within 90 days, we may offset other VA benefits you may receive. This means we may reduce or withhold part of your VA benefits (like disability compensation, GI Bill payments, or Veterans pension payments) to pay your copay debt. We'll continue with that process while we're reviewing your dispute. If we resolve the dispute in your favor, we'll remove all late charges from your account and pay you back any money withheld from your VA benefits.
If we don't receive your dispute within 120 days, we may transfer your debt to the U.S. Treasury for further collection action.
Can I get legal representation for my dispute?
Yes. You can choose to have legal representation for all VA payment disputes.
You have 2 options for getting legal representation. You can:
- Work with a Veteran service organization (VSO) or other VA-recognized service organization for no charge, or
- Hire an attorney or a VA-accredited agent (a trusted professional who's trained and certified in our processes) for a fee
To find an accredited representative or VSO:
- Go to eBenefits to find a local representative (including a recognized VSO, an attorney, or a claims agent) by state/territory, zip code, or the organization’s name.
- Or search the VA Office of the General Counsel’s list to find VA-recognized organizations and VA-accredited individuals by name, city, state, or zip code.
To set up representation with an accredited representative or VSO:
Contact us at 866-400-1238 to request the necessary forms. We're here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET. If you have hearing loss, call TTY: 711.
If you choose to hire an attorney or accredited agent for a fee, you'll need to send a copy of the agreement of payment to us at:
Counsel to the Chairman (01C3)
Board of Veterans’ Appeals
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, D.C. 20420