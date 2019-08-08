Dispute your VA copay charges

This depends on when we receive your dispute.

If we receive your dispute within 90 days from the date the charges first appeared on your billing statement, we won't start any collection action until we've resolved your dispute.

If we don't receive your dispute within 90 days, we may offset other VA benefits you may receive. This means we may reduce or withhold part of your VA benefits (like disability compensation, GI Bill payments, or Veterans pension payments) to pay your copay debt. We'll continue with that process while we're reviewing your dispute. If we resolve the dispute in your favor, we'll remove all late charges from your account and pay you back any money withheld from your VA benefits.

If we don't receive your dispute within 120 days, we may transfer your debt to the U.S. Treasury for further collection action.

Learn more about the collection process