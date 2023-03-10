Veteran Outreach Event | Oak Park, IL

Discuss VA health care and benefits with the Hines VA Outreach Team.

When: Tue. Mar 14, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Oak Park Public Library 834 Lake St. Oak Park , IL Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Hines VA Hospital's Community Outreach Team will be at the Oak Park Public library on Mar. 14, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Outreach representatives can answer questions and enroll interested Veterans in VA health care.

Area Veterans can also ask questions about Veteran benefits, including the PACT Act, a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

All area-Veterans are welcome to attend. No registration is required.

Please bring a copy of your DD-214 and a Photo ID.