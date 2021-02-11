 Skip to Content

COVID-19 vaccine being offered at select Hines VA clinics

PRESS RELEASE

February 11, 2021

Hines , IL — COVID-19 vaccines are being offered to Veterans 65+ in the Aurora, LaSalle and Kankakee areas. There’s a limited number of appointment openings for this weekend. Clinics are open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Feb. 13 (Aurora); Feb. 14 (Kankakee); and Feb. 15 (LaSalle).

This is a two-dose vaccine and Veterans will be expected to return to the same location for their second vaccine.

 To schedule a vaccine appointment, VA-enrolled Veterans should call their clinic directly or 708-202-7000.

 For enrollment information, visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/.

 Veterans may learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine at https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/.

 Veterans are encouraged to subscribe for the latest news and updates from Hines VA Hospital at https://www.hines.va.gov/news/index.asp and follow Hines on social media at https://www.facebook.com/HinesVAHospital and https://twitter.com/HinesVAH.

 
About Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 56,000 veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Media contacts

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital Public Affairs Office

708-202-5627

HinesPublicAffairs@va.gov

###
See all news releases