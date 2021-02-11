COVID-19 vaccine being offered at select Hines VA clinics

PRESS RELEASE

Hines , IL — COVID-19 vaccines are being offered to Veterans 65+ in the Aurora, LaSalle and Kankakee areas. There’s a limited number of appointment openings for this weekend. Clinics are open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Feb. 13 (Aurora); Feb. 14 (Kankakee); and Feb. 15 (LaSalle).

This is a two-dose vaccine and Veterans will be expected to return to the same location for their second vaccine.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, VA-enrolled Veterans should call their clinic directly or 708-202-7000.

For enrollment information, visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/.

Veterans may learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine at https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/.

About Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 56,000 veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.