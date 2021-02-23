Hines VA Hospital leads the way in COVID-19 vaccinations

PRESS RELEASE

February 23, 2021

Hines , IL — Hines VA Hospital announced that staff have provided more than 25,000 vaccines since December and is leading the way in vaccinations among VA facilities in the region.

“Our mission has always been to care for our Nation’s Heroes, and being able to help Veterans get closer to having a normal life and contributing to our community’s lower infection rate is a new mission that we take seriously every day,” said Hines VA Hospital Director James Doelling.

In addition to providing vaccines at its main campus, Hines VA Hospital has been offering a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans at select Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs).

“Many Veterans can’t wait to see their grandchildren, children, and fellow Veterans again face-to-face. While Hines staff reminded them of the need to continue to stay safe and wear masks and keep distance, they acknowledged the shot is a ray of hope to ending the pandemic,” said Lorry Luscri, Hines VA Hospital COVID-19 vaccine coordinator. “One 98-year-old Veteran was brought to the clinic by his wife of 75 years and both were looking forward to being able to travel after being vaccinated.”

COVID-19 vaccines are currently in the initial limited-supply phase, followed by a general implementation phase, when large supplies of the vaccine will be available.

Hines began vaccinating Veterans on December 15, 2020, and continues to vaccinate according to this stratification plan:

-- Veterans 65+ years old

-- Dialysis patients

-- Chemotherapy patients

-- Organ transplant Veterans

-- Homeless Veteran Program participants

-- Inpatient Spinal Cord Center

-- Community Living Center (CLC)

-- Residential Care Facility (RCF)

-- Hines employees

If Veterans are in one of the categories above and are interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine (first and second dose), they should call to schedule an appointment. The main facility is open 7 days per week for appointments. Veterans may call their provider, 708-202-2707, or 708-202-7000 for scheduling.

Veterans need to be enrolled in health care at Hines or one of its six CBOCs to be eligible for the vaccine. For enrollment information, visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/.

Veterans may learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine at https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/ and https://www.facebook.com/HinesVAHospital.

About Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 56,000 veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.