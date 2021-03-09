Hines VA Hospital offers COVID-19 vaccine to Veterans of all ages

PRESS RELEASE

March 9, 2021

Hines , IL — Hines VA Hospital is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to Veterans of all ages. Approximately 35 percent of its enrollees have been vaccinated to date.

If Veterans are interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at the main campus or one of its Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs), they should call to schedule an appointment at 708-202-2707 or 708-202-7000.

Veterans need to be enrolled in health care at Hines or one of its six CBOCs to be eligible for the vaccine. However, to receive care in VA, enrollees must meet certain eligibility requirements under current law, which may include income limits.

For enrollment information, visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/.

“VA has done an exceptional job at offering a streamlined COVID-19 vaccination process for Veterans, and Hines is proud to help Veterans get closer to normal life,” said Lorry Luscri, Hines VA Hospital COVID-19 vaccine coordinator.

Veterans may learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine and receive updates at https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/ and https://www.facebook.com/HinesVAHospital.



About Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 57,000 veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan