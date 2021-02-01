Hines VA Hospital Vaccinates 10,000th Person

PRESS RELEASE

February 1, 2021

Hines , IL — Hines VA Hospital staff have vaccinated 10,000 individuals as of today. This vaccine went to William J. Swade, Army Veteran.

Hines began vaccinating Veterans on December 15, 2020 and continues to vaccinate according to this stratification plan:

-- Veterans 65+ years old

-- Dialysis patients

-- Chemotherapy patients

-- Organ transplant Veterans

-- Homeless Veteran Program participants

-- Inpatient Spinal Cord Center

-- Community Living Center

-- Residential Care Facility (RCF)

-- Hines employees

“Contributing to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic means so much to us,” said James Doelling, Hines VA Hospital Director. “Our ultimate goal is to provide the vaccine to as many Veterans – our nation’s heroes -- as possible so that life can eventually return to normal for them.”

“They did a really good job. They had enough people taking care of everything. I was on my way home quickly,” said Army Veteran Nicholas S. Pizzo, who received a COVID-19 vaccine at the Hoffman Estates Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) last week.

COVID-19 vaccines are currently in the initial limited-supply phase, followed by a general implementation phase, when large supplies of the vaccine will be available.

If Veterans are in one of the categories above and are interested in receiving the Pfizer vaccine (first and second dose), they should call to schedule an appointment. Appointments are currently only at the main Hines campus at 5000 5th Ave, Hines, Illinois, and at the Hoffman Estates and Joliet CBOCs. The main facility is open 7 days per week for appointments. Veterans may call their provider, 708-202-2707, or 708-202-7000 for scheduling.

Veterans need to be enrolled in health care at Hines or one of its six CBOCs to be eligible for the vaccine. For enrollment information, visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/.\

Veterans may learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine at https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/.

About Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 56,000 veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.