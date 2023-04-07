Electronic Health Record Modernization

How do Veterans access the new patient portal?

Once the Hines VA Hospital's sites go “live” with the new EHR system, Veterans with a My HealtheVet account will move to a new patient portal, called My VA Health, to manage their VA health care online.

The new My VA Health patient portal can be accessed through My HealtheVet and VA.gov. You can sign in to My VA Health with any of these four accounts:

Premium DS Logon account Premium My HealtheVet account A verified ID.me account* A verified login.gov account*

* Additional information on this solution is available at Verifying Your Identity On VA.gov | Veterans Affairs.