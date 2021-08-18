Beaumont VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic offers primary care to help you stay healthy and well throughout your life. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the health services we offer at Beaumont VA Clinic.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 800AM-430PM
- Tue: 800AM-430PM
- Wed: 800AM-430PM
- Thu: 800AM-430PM
- Fri: 800AM-430PM
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Beaumont VA Clinic has wheelchairs available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
Veteran Transportation Network (VTN) vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
The Volunteer Transportation Network provides free van rides to and from the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston to Veterans who don't have other transportation options.
Learn more about VTN services available in your county
Public Transportation
- Houston METRO buses: Stops at the Old Spanish Trail (CLC/Nursing Home) entrance.
- METROLift: Stops at the main entrance.
- Information about routes and schedules may be found at Houston METRO or by calling METRO at 713-635-4000.
- The Houston METRO offers discount fares to persons with disabilities and senior citizens.
Shuttle services
A free shuttle service is available to and from parking areas at the main Houston VA campus. Two vans run continuously, Monday-Friday, from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Beneficiary travel
Transportation at government expense may be available to beneficiaries traveling to or from VA facilities, or other places of examination, treatment, or care.
- Hours: Monday-Friday (excluding Federal holidays), 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Contact information
- Beneficiary Travel Office: 713-794-7630
- Beneficiary Travel Fax: 713-770-1621
- Beneficiary Travel Supervisor: 713-794-7897
We continue to closely monitor the number of visitors to our facilities in order to ensure the safety of our Veterans and staff. Everyone entering our facilities are screened and visitors are limited. Face coverings are mandatory. Patients coming in for appointments are allowed to bring in one visitor or family member with them if they need assistance due to a physical disability, mental disability or if they are having an outpatient procedure. No visitors under the age of 18 are permitted.
The Beaumont VA Outpatient Clinic is not equipped to handle life-threatening emergencies. If you have a life-threatening emergency, immediately call 911. To contact the VA Suicide Prevention Hotline 24-hours a day, seven days a week, please call 800-273-8255.
If you have medical problems after hours and cannot wait until your next appointment, you can speak with professionally trained registered nurses at the Clinical Contact Center to help answer health care questions 24 hours per day, 7 days a week. Dial 713-794-8985 or toll-free 800-639-5137.
After your visit, you may receive a questionnaire or survey about your most recent visit. We encourage Veterans to use these surveys to let us know of any concerns, complaints, or questions you have about your care, so that we can resolve them. We also appreciate compliments about what we are doing right, and use these compliments to recognize our staff.
- Survey of Healthcare Experience of Patients (SHEP): A confidential questionnaire by mail asking you about your recent outpatient or inpatient care at our medical center or community based outpatient clinic.
- Veteran Signals (VSignals): Patients are randomly selected to participate in a survey after a face-to-face, telephone, VA Video Connect visit, or prescription refill.
- Press Ganey: Patients are randomly selected to participate in a survey about a recent visit.
Health services offered here
