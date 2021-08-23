Katy VA Clinic

Van services for Veterans

Veteran Transportation Network (VTN) vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

The Volunteer Transportation Network provides free van rides to and from the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston to Veterans who don't have other transportation options.

Public Transportation

Houston METRO buses : Stops at the Old Spanish Trail (CLC/Nursing Home) entrance.

: Stops at the Old Spanish Trail (CLC/Nursing Home) entrance. METROLift: Stops at the main entrance.

Stops at the main entrance. Information about routes and schedules may be found at Houston METRO or by calling METRO at 713-635-4000.

The Houston METRO offers discount fares to persons with disabilities and senior citizens.

Shuttle services

A free shuttle service is available to and from parking areas at the main Houston VA campus. Two vans run continuously, Monday-Friday, from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Beneficiary travel

Transportation at government expense may be available to beneficiaries traveling to or from VA facilities, or other places of examination, treatment, or care.

Hours : Monday-Friday (excluding Federal holidays), 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

: Monday-Friday (excluding Federal holidays), 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Contact information Beneficiary Travel Office: 713-794-7630 Beneficiary Travel Fax: 713-770-1621 Beneficiary Travel Supervisor: 713-794-7897



Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits.