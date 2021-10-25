Whole Health
Our Whole Health program includes:
Acupuncture
Chiropractic care
The chiropractic approach to health care is holistic. Natural drugless, non-surgical methods of chiropractic treatment rely on the body's inherent recuperative abilities to promote healing. Chiropractic care restores, improves, and maintains your function, activity, and health.
Learn more about chiropractic care at VA Houston.
Meditation and mindfulness training
Join the weekly free virtual meditation class on. No appointment needed! For more information, please contact Jordyn Forsyth at 713-791-1414, ext. 26166.
- When: Tuesdays, 1:00 p.m.
- Where: Join ZoomGov meeting
Meeting ID: 161 356 5738
Passcode: 567159
Dial in: 16692545252,,1613565738#,,,,,,0#,,567159#
Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction
MOVE! Weight management
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life.
Learn more about MOVE! weight management at VA Houston.
Whole Health education class: Taking Charge of My Life and Health
Whole Health maternity care
Provides personalized health planning, Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction for pregnancy, a Resilient Relationships class, and coming soon – prenatal yoga and prenatal nutrition classes. All offerings are virtual and open to any pregnant Veteran enrolled at MEDVAMC.
Coming soon: virtual Yoga and Tai Chi
Contact us
For more information on Whole Health or enrolling in Whole Health services, contact:
Shannon Sisco
Whole Health Coordinator
713-775-4394