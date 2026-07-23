Whole Health

Virtual Yoga Offerings

Yoga is a mindful movement practice originating in India. It brings together the mind and body by incorporating breathing and meditation with movements and body poses designed to encourage relaxation and reduce stress. These classes are accessible to Veterans with physical limitations who are medically stable, and the instructor is prepared to offer modifications for a wide range of mobility levels.

Intro to Yoga

Learn about all our yoga offerings for Veterans. Tune in to ask questions, address concerns and get to know your instructor.

When: First Wednesday of the month, 3:10 p.m. (20 minutes)

Where: Meeting Link

Yoga for Symmetry/Alignment

This yogic session focuses on the union of opposites, represented by the color gray, neutrality. Through the body, we can choose equanimity, or balance, a primary principle in yoga. In this session you will invite your attention to focus on a tight muscle, spending more time opening and relaxing the tension, while balancing its complementary opposite. Leave the session feeling refreshed, balanced, and clear. Join us on an empowering journey of self-discovery and well-being.

When: Every Monday at 8:15 a.m. (30 minutes)

Where: WebEx meeting

Meeting number: 2

Password: GNmuQ87yS5

Skill Level: Beginner-Intermediate

Focus: Mental-Emotional-Physical Harmony

Follow the link above to join the class directly or contact Anne Bartell at anne.bartell@va.gov or 713-412-5236.

Yoga for Strength/Stamina

This practice teaches you to consciously direct your individual desires, symbolically the red root of the material world. This yoga encourages you to take full responsibility for your actions. The personal awareness developed in this practice will empower you to make better and maybe even the best choice you can in other activities.

Visualization and mindfulness will carry you from one yoga pose to another. This session increases stamina, releases mental barriers, and develops composure, so that you can sit calmly in a meeting, drive peacefully in traffic, and listen heartfully to your loved ones without losing your cool.

When: Every Tuesday at 11 a.m. (30 minutes)

Where: WebEx meeting

Meeting number: 2

Password: FhfjssE2*38

Skill Level: Beginner-Intermediate

Focus: Self-Empowerment

Follow the link above to join the class directly or contact Anne Bartell at anne.bartell@va.gov or 713-412-5236.

Yoga QI

Restore your vitality with Qigong and Yoga. In this class, we harness Qi in the environment to energize our cells, clear our minds, and rekindle our Spirits. This yoga is inviting and restorative, a perfect blend of East and South Asian mind-body practices.

When: Every other Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

Where: WebEx meeting

Skill Level: Intermediate

Focus: Energy, Integration, Attention, Flow

Follow the link above to join the class directly or contact Anne Bartell at anne.bartell@va.gov or 713-412-5236.

Yin Yoga

In this restorative yoga practice, we enter space, the deep dark black tapestry that supports the entire universe. Here, we allow ourselves to surrender, shedding both inner and outer judgements, moving deeper into compassion and understanding. During this session, you can expect to spend your time in long periods of relaxation, as we move gently into and out of various restorative poses.

When: Every other Sunday at 4 p.m. (45 minutes)

Where: WebEx meeting

Meeting number: 2

Password: d3X5Y3KVJM

Skill Level: Beginner-Intermediate

Focus: Nurturing, Restoration

Follow the link above to join the class directly or contact Anne Bartell at anne.bartell@va.gov or 713-412-5236.

Sun Salutations

Join us for 10 minutes of Sun Salutations to keep your yoga focused and accessible. This routine is repeatable daily in as short a period as 5 minutes.

When: Tuesdays at 2 p.m. (10 minutes)

Where: WebEx meeting



Follow the link above to join the class directly or contact Anne Bartell at anne.bartell@va.gov or 713-412-5236.

Chair Yoga

Please join us for a simple, restorative, strengthening yoga practice while seated. This is good for all levels and is a great refresher/maintenance exercise.



When: Every other Thursday at 1:20 p.m. (15 minutes)

Where: WebEx Meeting

Skill Level: Beginner-Intermediate

Focus: Flexibility, Strength, Relaxation



Follow the link above to join the class directly or contact Anne Bartell at anne.bartell@va.gov or .

On-Site Yoga (Houston VA)

Yoga for balance

From injuries to regular wear and tear, we lose balance between our paired limbs and/or muscles, causing low back instability, chronic neck pain, and ankle to knee problems. This session is for you if you want to improve flexibility of mind and body, while restoring and healing the imbalances in your tissues. You can expect a kind, yet challenging series of poses that will aid in your overall performance.

When: Wednesdays at 11 a.m. (50 minutes)

Where: Building 108, inside the Fitness Center Aerobics room (behind the weight training area)

Skill Level: Beginner-Intermediate

Focus: Physical Balance with an emphasis on restoration and tissue repair

If you have any questions, please contact Anne Bartell at anne.bartell@va.gov.

On-Site Yoga (Tomball Clinic)

Flow & Stretch Yoga Class

Perfect practice to awaken the body and prepare the mind for the day. Moving through dynamic Asana, building body heat, strength & flexibility creates a balanced relationship between all senses.

When: Tuesday 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.

Where: In-person at Tomball VA Clinic Room 223, Virtually

Skill Level: All levels

Focus: Flexibility, Strength, and Energy



Click here to join the class directly or contact Alana Padgett at Alana.Padgett@va.gov.

Stretch Yoga for Veterans

Perfect practice to awaken the body and prepare the mind for the day. Moving through dynamic Asana, building body heat, strength & flexibility creates a balanced relationship between all senses.

When: Thursday, 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: In-person at Tomball VA Clinic Room 223, Virtually

Skill Level: All levels

Focus: Flexibility, Strength, and Energy

Click here to join the class directly or contact Alana Padgett at Alana.Padgett@va.gov.

Women's Trauma-Informed Yoga

Trauma-informed yoga is a yoga practice that is adapted in several ways for the unique needs of women working to overcome trauma.

When: Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: In-person at Tomball VA Clinic Room 223 & Virtually

Skill Level: All levels

Focus: Self-Empowerment, Restoration

Click here to join the class directly or contact Alana Padgett at Alana.Padgett@va.gov.