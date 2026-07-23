Whole Health
Our Whole Health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole Health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care.
Whole Health is a unique initiative in that services are offered both within our Well-Being Program, and also across various settings throughout VA. Whole Health services that are offered outside of our dedicated Whole Health Program, by other clinical service areas, are identified by an asterisk (*).
Schedule Changes
Classes below are not held on federal holidays.
Getting Started: The Pathway
The Pathway component of Whole Health empowers Veterans to discover what really matters to them through mindful self-exploration of their mission, aspiration, and purpose or MAP. The Pathway also invites Veterans to set personal goals that allow them to be actively engaged in living their fullest and healthiest life.
The Pathway isn’t a specific physical location, but rather a set of Whole Health program and supportive services provided by trained and qualified fellow Veteran partners, designed to help Veterans begin and maintain their journey to well-being.
Introduction to Whole Health
In this 1-hour introductory workshop, Veterans explore their mission, aspiration, and purpose with the guidance of a Veteran Whole Health Coach or Partner. Veterans have the opportunity to learn about using a Whole Health approach in their own lives, explore Whole Health resources, and begin making a plan to support their health and well-being based on what matters to them.
How to Join: Call 713-770-1548 or request a Whole Health consult to join the next available Introduction to Whole Health workshop. Classes are available virtually or in person, morning or evening.
Personal Health Planning
Whole Health includes all areas of health: body, mind, personal development, community and surroundings, spirit and soul, relationships, sleep, and nutrition. In Personal Health Planning, a Veteran Whole Health Partner invites you to explore these areas of your life, and to reflect on what matters most to you using a Personal Health Inventory. They will also guide you in developing a plan for your health that fits your vision and values – and this plan is shared with your healthcare team.
How to Connect with a Whole Health Partner for Personal Health Planning: Call 713-770-1548 or request a Whole Health consult from your healthcare team.
Health and Wellness Coaching
Whole Health includes all areas of health: body, mind, personal development, community and surroundings, spirit and soul, relationships, sleep, and nutrition. Health and wellness coaches partner with you in exploring these areas to help you live your best life. They support you in focusing on goals, identifying your strengths and values, finding motivation, and working toward what matters most to you.
If you’re not sure about your goals yet, your coach can help you find an area to focus on. Coaching is available to all Veterans enrolled in VA, at no cost.
Learn more about Health and Wellness Coaching here: Whole Health Coaching - YouTube
How to Connect with a Whole Health Coach: Call 713-770-1548 or request a Whole Health consult from your healthcare team.
Taking Charge of My Life and Health
Taking Charge of My Life and Health is a nine week Whole Health course facilitated by Veterans, for Veterans. The class helps you do exactly as its name suggests: take charge of your health and well-being. This course takes Veterans on a journey into the Circle of Health (see below), exploring what matters to you, and discovering your personal mission, aspiration, and purpose in life. This course also allows for a “deeper dive” into the 8 areas of self-care. The Veteran facilitator will guide you in creating goals and action plans, and will support you as you work toward those goals.
Learn more about this and other Veteran-to-Veteran Whole Health classes here: The Pathway To Whole Health - YouTube
When: Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. or Tuesdays from 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Where: VA Video Connect
How to Join: Call 713-770-1548 or request a Whole Health consult from your healthcare team.
Well-Being Program
The Well-Being Program is designed to equip Veterans with the skills to move toward living their healthiest and fullest life. The Well-Being Program includes resources such as health and wellness coaching, well-being classes and workshops, meditation and mindfulness training, Tai Chi, yoga, and mind-body skills groups. This website also lists well-being resources that are offered through other services at MEDVAMC including Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, Nutrition and Food Services, and Chaplain Service among others.
Arts and Music
Creative Warriors Art Collective
Join Houston VA Whole Health’s Creative Warriors Arts Collective for fun classes teaching photography, sculpting, songwriting, painting, textile arts & more. Each class runs for 6 weeks and teaches Veterans how to use a single form of expressive art. Veterans are welcome to attend multiple classes!
Outings will also take place throughout the year to visit art institutions around Houston including the Museum of Fine Arts Houston and Houston Grand Opera.
When: Days and times vary depending on class series
What: 6-week in-person class teaching expressive art forms
Where: West Gray Recreation Center, 1475 W Gray St, Houston TX 77019
How to Connect: Please call our direct program line at
For more Info: jacob.glassmeyer@va.gov
Guitars 4 Vets
Whole Health has partnered with Guitars 4 Vets to offer free guitar instruction to Veterans in Houston and surrounding areas. G4V is a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to providing relief to struggling veterans through the healing power of music. Through the unique, 10-week structured guitar instruction program, G4V puts the healing power of music in the hands of our nation’s heroes, helping to foster renewal, connection, and community.
Weekly private guitar lessons are individually tailored. They’re designed to help Veterans learn at their own pace, while accommodating any physical and/or emotional challenges. After completing 10 lessons, each Veteran is presented with a new acoustic guitar, gig bag, strap, tuner, strings, picks, method book and a certificate of completion.
Learn more about “Guitars 4 Vets” at https://guitars4vets.org/ and contact Lissa Poalino at tx.houston@guitarsforvets.org to get started. Also please submit a G4V Houston - Student Enrollment Application
Biofeedback
Biofeedback is real-time technology that makes it easier to see how stress shows up in your body by providing “feedback” about your body’s signals, such as heart rate or body temperature. Using biofeedback for stress can strengthen awareness of your emotions, and can make it easier to learn mind-body skills for nervous system regulation when you feel stressed. The class is led by Dr. Shannon Sisco and Dr. Mallorie Carroll, Whole Health Psychologists.
Whole Health offers a 6-week virtual class that teaches stress management using HeartMath-based biofeedback. Veterans learn to regulate their stress using a HeartMath “Inner Balance” biofeedback device, which pairs with an app on their smartphone to make stress management easy and convenient.
When: Mondays from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m., or Wednesdays from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m.
What: 6-week virtual biofeedback training class for stress
Where: Virtual via VA Video Connect
Biofeedback requires a one-time in-person group visit prior to starting the class, Tuesdays at 9:00 am at the main VA campus. Drs. Sisco and Carroll will meet with you to provide a hands-on introduction to biofeedback and help ensure it is a good fit for your personal goals.
How to Connect: Please call the Whole Health direct line at
Equine-assisted Therapy for Trauma*
Sunny Creek Ranch
Whole Health has partnered with Sunny Creek Ranch, a Veteran-operated local ranch offering “Horses for Heroes,” an Eagala-certified Equine Assisted Psychotherapy program. “Horses for Heroes” helps Veterans to reconnect, de-stress, and communicate more effectively through the horse-human connection.
Through a VA grant and other funding, Sunny Creek Ranch is able to offer this holistic healing service to Veterans, first responders, and their immediate family members at no cost. Sessions are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Veterans can connect with Sunny Creek Ranch directly.
Learn more about “Horses for Heroes” at Sunny Creek Ranch
Henry’s Home Horse & Human Sanctuary
Whole Health has partnered with Henry’s Home Horse & Human Sanctuary. Veterans and retired First Responders are invited to join this program to experience healing, growth, and community support through natural horsemanship equine-assisted activities.
Their program focuses on therapeutic interactions and community support to foster recovery and resilience. Sessions are available on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Veterans can connect with Henry’s Home directly.
Financial Health Coaching
The Financial Well-Being Coaching Group is a 9-week series led by Veteran Health and Wellness Coaches, and is designed to empower Veterans to achieve their goals for greater financial health. Veterans meet in small group settings to discuss and set personal goals to help them attain healthier spending, saving, and borrowing habits. Veterans who have completed the 9-week series report positive experiences and have made changes that improved their financial outlook.
When: Weekly on Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m., Thursdays from 10-11 a.m., or Thursdays from 5:00-6:00 p.m.
Where: VA Video Connect
How to join: Call our direct line at 713-770-1548. You can also ask your VA healthcare team to submit a Whole Health consult.
Note: Veterans who are unable to use VA Video Connect because they lack a device or access to the internet may also request a Digital Divide consult from their VA healthcare team.
Fitness
Sit Fit
A seated 25-minute low impact workout. This class is designed for those who desire a slow-paced exercise, are aging, and/or dealing with chronic pain and other disabling conditions. Routines contain elements of movement, stretching, and breathing. No equipment needed.
When: Occurs every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Central Time
Where: WebEx Meeting
For more information, please email JeMarques Handy at jemarques.handy@va.gov or call 713-770-1548.
Gardening
Whole Health offers a weekly gardening group providing education and assistance on vegetable gardening led by Master Gardener, Leon Warren. Our weekly Hands-On Gardening Group continues year-round where Veterans have the opportunity to get their hands dirty while learning to grow vegetables in containers and raised beds.
When: Wednesdays from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.
Where: MEDVAMC Peaceful Garden (located outdoors between main hospital building and Old Spanish Trail – green side – near the Gazebo). In event of bad weather, group meets in 6C-117 instead – take the green elevators up to the 6th floor.
How to Join: Drop-in participants are welcome!
For more information: contact Leon Warren, Recreation Assistant at Leon.Warren@va.gov, Yolanda Welcome Nikiema, Peer Support Specialist at
Guided Imagery
Guided imagery involves using a series of multi-sensory images designed to trigger specific changes in physiology, emotions, or mental state for the purpose of increasing healing response or unconscious changes. Guided Imagery often begins with a series of relaxation techniques, although this is not always so. Often guided imagery is performed as a self-help option without the involvement of a guide.
Whole Health offers guided imagery in a personalized, individual appointment with an instructor certified in guided imagery. Sessions are usually 20-30 minutes long, and can be either in person or virtual. Session content will be designed for you specifically based on an initial interview, and adapted along your journey as you progress.
While more study is clearly needed, Guided Imagery has shown particular promise with the following:
- Anxiety (in multiple conditions)
- Cancer: Better outcomes with chemo- and radiotherapies
- Childbirth
- Depression
- Fatigue
- Improving athletic performance
- Reducing blood pressure, cholesterol, and A1c levels
- Managing chronic illness in general
- Nightmares
- Pain, including from arthritis and other rheumatic diseases
- Parkinson’s disease tremors
- Post-operative pain
- Preparation for surgery or procedures
- Speed up fracture and burn healing
- Stress management
- Tobacco abstinence
- Weight loss
How to Request: Contact us at our direct Whole Health line at 713-770-1548 to get started, or reach out to either Jacob Glassmeyer at jacob.glassmeyer@va.gov or 713-438-5155 or Anne Bartell at anne.bartell@va.gov or 713-412-5236.
Healthy Teaching Kitchen*
Making healthy food choices is the number one thing you can do for your health. Learning how to cook can be one step toward getting healthier foods on your plate. The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) provides live, virtual cooking classes to learn more about nutrition, cooking skills, and to build your confidence in cooking healthy meals from minimally processed foods at home.
When: 3rd Thursday of every month, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Where: VA Video Connect
Sign Up: Contact Nutrition and Food Services at 713-791-1414, ext. 226166.
Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, those with Gender Dysphoria, and Queer/Questioning Identities Wellness Groups*
The Whole Health Program offers two wellness groups that support our lesbian, gay, bisexual, those with gender dysphoria, and queer/questioning identities Veterans’ well-being, resiliency, and personal development.
If you are interested in learning more about these groups to see if they would be a good fit for you, please reach out to the whole health clinic via phone 713-770-1548.
Meditation and Mindfulness Training
These classes are virtual, live, and interactive. Try out a brief mindfulness exercise here: #LiveWholeHealth: Mindful Awareness - YouTube
Mindfulness and meditation help us to cultivate a greater ability to be attentive to ourselves and our surroundings in the present moment. This increased awareness allows us to make healthier choices moment-by-moment, and to choose more adaptive responses in stressful situations. Research has suggested that practicing mindfulness can heal the mind and body by helping to lower blood pressure, boost immunity, and reduce feelings of stress, anxiety, and depression.
Introduction to Mindfulness Workshop
A 60-minute workshop offering an overview of mindfulness and its benefits, opportunities to try out mindfulness exercises, and resources on ways to begin a mindfulness practice or to go deeper after the workshop. No appointment needed.
When: 3rd Monday of every month, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Where: Join WebEx meeting
Meeting Number: 2
Passcode: umGjgeu@325
Dial in: Join by video system. Dial 27624509480@veteransaffairs.webex.com. You can also dial 207.182.190.20 and enter the meeting number.
Join by phone: 1-404-397-1596 (USA toll number)
Access code: 2
Sign up: No appointment needed! Follow the link above to join the class directly call 713-770-1548 for an iCalendar invitation. This class and others can also be accessed by requesting a Whole Health consult from your healthcare team.
Mindfulness Meditation (virtual)
Tuesdays, 12 p.m. to 12:15 p.m.
WebEx Meeting
Items needed: you & your quiet focus
This group focuses on body and space awareness and integration. Based on the practices of Zen, simplicity and practicality predominate in this offering.
Ten-Week Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) group
Virtual mindfulness group open to all Veterans by appointment. MBSR is an evidence-based mindfulness program that has shown to improve the overall health of participants – both physical and mental.
The program involves light yoga and various guided meditation activities such as breath meditation, walking meditation, and eating meditation. MBSR also includes education about how mindfulness supports making healthier choices and choosing different responses in stressful situations.
Participants who benefit most from this class are those who can join virtually from a safe space allowing them to fully engage in the mindfulness practices without interruptions.
When: Fridays, 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Sign up: Contact Dr. Sharanya Udipi at 281-841-7897 to join the next open cohort.
MOVE! Weight Management*
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life.
My Life, My Story
As part of your Whole Health, share your Life Story with our team of writers. You will be interviewed and your story will be told in a First Person narrative. You will have the opportunity to edit and approve all facets of your story.
This information is not only priceless for your team of caregivers, who can access it in your medical records (upon your approval), but also for you and your loved ones. For a more in-depth look, here are stories from other Veterans.
We look forward to hearing from you. Please reach out to Anne Bartell at anne.bartell@va.gov or call
Nutrition
Intuitive Eating Series
Embrace a healthier relationship with food with our "Intuitive Eating” virtual series. This empowering program will guide you through six transformative topics designed to nurture a positive and balanced approach to eating and wellness:
- Ditch the Diet Mentality - Learn to let go of restrictive diets and embrace a more sustainable way of eating.
- Food as Your Friend - Reconnect with food as a source of nourishment not stress.
- Honor Your Hunger, Understand Your Fullness - Tune in to your body's natural signals to manage hunger and fullness.
- Breaking Free from Emotional Eating - Discover strategies to address emotional eating and build healthier coping mechanisms.
- Exercise for Joy - Find ways to move your body that bring joy and satisfaction, rather than obligation.
- Finding Balance - Cultivate a balanced approach to eating and living that supports overall well-being.
Join us to develop a deeper understanding of your body's needs and achieve a harmonious relationship with food and self-care.
When: Mondays at 8:30 a.m.
2026 Series Start Dates: Sept 14, 2026
What: 6-week series meeting weekly for one hour
Where: Virtual via VA Video Connect
How to Connect: Please call the Whole Health direct line at 713-770-1548 to join the next group.
Food as Medicine Series
Discover the transformative power of nutrition with our "Food as Medicine" series. This educational journey features six compelling sessions:
- Power of Food & Drink - Explore how everyday foods and beverages can fuel and heal your body.
- Gut Check: Unlock the Power of Your Microbiome - Learn about the crucial role of your gut health in overall wellness.
- Eating to Heal & Reduce Inflammation - Find out how specific foods can combat inflammation and promote recovery.
- Your Brain on Food - Understand how your diet impacts mental clarity and cognitive function.
- Detox Your Diet and Surroundings - Get tips on removing toxins from your diet and environment for optimal health.
- Mindful Eating - Practice techniques for eating with intention and awareness to enhance nourishment and satisfaction.
When: Thursdays from 10-11 a.m.
2026 Series Start Dates: Aug 13, 2026
What: 6-week series meeting weekly for one hour
Where: Virtual via VA Video Connect
How to Connect: Please call the Whole Health direct line at 713-770-1548 to join the next group.
Ompractice
Ompractice is a digital well-being platform that has partnered with Houston VA Whole Health to provide a wide variety of virtual wellness classes at no cost to Veterans and employees. Yoga, Tai Chi, mindfulness, breathwork, yoga nidra, sound meditation, and other wellness classes are available all day every day, from early morning through evening hours. Ompractice offers Veteran-only classes, and also classes led by instructors who are Veterans themselves. Register for a free account at the link below.
Prenatal Yoga
Prenatal Yoga
Prenatal Yoga is a practice tailored for pregnancy, focusing on breathing, stamina, pelvic floor exercises, restorative poses, and core strength. It offers emotional and physical support, helping to increase resilience during and after pregnancy.
Prenatal Yoga – Individual
Individual, personally-tailored virtual sessions are available from a certified prenatal yoga instructor.
When: Wednesdays at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m.
Where: Virtual via VA Video Connect
How to Join: Please call the Whole Health program at
Prenatal Yoga – Group
An open, drop-in class teaching prenatal yoga practices accessible for all stages of pregnancy. Feel free to join in whether or not you’ve attended an individual session!
When: Saturdays at 9 a.m.
Where: Virtual via WebEx – click the link to join: Webex Meeting
How to Join: No need to schedule ahead! Drop in to the class directly at the link above.
Race-Based Stress and Empowerment
This virtual group is tailored for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) Veterans to address race-based stress and trauma, and to find empowerment in a safe and validating environment.
Racism negatively impacts both physical and mental health. Day-to-day incidents of racism can also have a cumulative negative impact on one's overall stress and well-being. This group explores topics including the impact of racism on overall health; power and privilege; systemic racism and oppression; race-based stress in the context of the military and combat; empowerment and resilience. The group also teaches coping skills for managing race-based stress and fostering empowerment.
When: Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
What: 8 (90-minute) sessions spread across 10 weeks
Where: Virtual via WebEx
How to Connect: Your healthcare provider can refer you to the RBSTE group by reaching out to Dr. Metari Hunt with a request. You can also contact Dr. Hunt directly at
Recreation Therapy
Whole Health Recreation Therapy plays a vital role in supporting the VA’s mission of serving those who served. Recreation Therapy helps Veterans lead more fulfilling lives through active therapy, while addressing the physical, emotional, and social needs of veterans, aiming to improve their overall functioning and quality of life.
Recreation Therapy fosters a sense of community and camaraderie among Veterans, providing them with valuable social support networks and connections. Whether it's through sports, outdoor activities, art therapy, music therapy, or other recreational activities, Veterans engage in activities that promote healing and rehabilitation.
Programs supported by our Recreation Therapist include, but not limited to:
VA National Rehabilitation Programs, Veterans Sports Clinics, Leisure Resource Education, Equestrian Therapy, Horticulture, Adaptive Sports, Pickleball, Bowling, Sailing, Fishing, Group Exercise, etc.
How to Join: Call 713-770-1548 or by request a Whole Health consult from your healthcare team.
Recreation Resources
The purpose of Therapeutic Recreation is to restore a person’s level of independence in life activities to promote health and wellness. This group assists veterans in exploring community leisure resources. Participants will be oriented to local resources including museums, festivals, retail stores, restaurants, parks and sports. In this setting, a Recreation Therapist will help you establish skills that you can apply in a real-life situation.
For more information, please email JeMarques Handy at jemarques.handy@va.gov or call 713-770-1548.
Intro to Recreation Therapy
The purpose of Therapeutic Recreation is to restore a person’s level of independence in life activities to promote health and wellness. In this class, veterans are oriented to the benefits of being involved in the practice and the opportunities available through Whole Health Recreation Therapy.
When: Occurs the first Wednesday of every month at 2:00 p.m. and third Monday of every month at 9:30 a.m., Central Time
Where: WebEx Meeting
For more information, please email JeMarques Handy at jemarques.handy@va.gov or call 713-770-1548.
Retreat - Beyond the Call
Beyond the Call is a one-day retreat designed to support Veterans in re-connecting with their sense of identity, with others, and themselves after separation from active duty. This program helps Veterans to find tools and resources to improve life at any point after the transition from military to civilian life, and teaches mind-body skills to manage stress and connect better with themselves.
Beyond the Call is led by Dr. Jeremiah “Jei” Pearcey, US Air Force Veteran and cognitive psychologist. Dr. Pearcey has extensive experience in stress management and psychophysiology. His work focuses on building resilient minds through integrative modalities like guided meditation and progressive muscle relaxation.
When:
- Saturday, March 21, 2026
- Friday, May 1, 2026
- Sunday, July 19, 2026
- Saturday, September 19, 2026
- Friday, November 6, 2026
Time: 9:00 am to 3:00 pm
Where: Lifeline Chaplaincy, 1415 Southmore Blvd Houston TX
Beyond the Call Retreat Registration: Register Online Here
Sleep Support
iRest
Integrative Restoration™ (iRest) is an evidence-based, mind-body approach that offers tools to help you relax deeply, release stress, increase resiliency, improve your interpersonal relationships and empower you to practice self-regulation and self-care to support your health and wellness.
When: Thursdays at 5:00 pm (45 minutes)
Where: Virtual via WebEx
How to join: Click the meeting information below to join the class directly without an advance appointment, or contact Jacob Glassmeyer for more information at Jacob.glassmeyer@va.gov.
WebEx Meeting link
Meeting number:
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I)
CBT-I is an effective, short-term structured program that treats insomnia by changing behaviors and thoughts rather than relying on medication. This one-on-one treatment is available virtually or in person through Whole Health, and can also be accessed in other clinics such as Primary Care Mental Health and the Sleep clinic.
Please note: there are a variety of sleep disorders, and this treatment is only appropriate for Veterans diagnosed with clinical insomnia. If a Veteran is concerned about their sleep, they may also want talk to their PCP about a referral for a sleep study.
How to Connect: To be scheduled for a screening for this service in Whole Health, please call our direct program line at
Self-Hypnosis
Self-hypnosis is a technique where individuals enter a deeply relaxed and focused state of mind, similar to meditation or guided imagery, but with the purpose of influencing thoughts, behaviors, or feelings. In this state, a person becomes highly receptive to suggestions, which can help in achieving personal goals, reducing stress, or breaking unhelpful habits.
Here are some key highlights of self-hypnosis:
- Empowerment through focus: Self-hypnosis enables individuals to tap into their subconscious mind, making it easier to influence thoughts, emotions, and behaviors positively.
- Stress reduction: It’s a powerful tool for relaxation and stress management, allowing people to calm their minds and bodies effectively.
- Behavioral change: Self-hypnosis can support breaking habits, reinforcing positive behaviors, and overcoming challenges such as procrastination or anxiety.
- Versatile application: Whether improving sleep, building self-confidence, or managing pain, it can be tailored to suit a wide range of personal or therapeutic goals.
- Ease of practice: With just a few techniques – like deep breathing, visualization – and affirmations – people can master self-hypnosis with practice and consistency.
When: Mondays from 2:00-3:30 p.m., Tuesdays from 1:00-2:30 p.m. or 2:30-4:00 p.m.
What: 4-week virtual groups meeting weekly for 90-minute sessions
Where: Virtual via VA Video Connect
How to Connect: Please call the Whole Health direct line at
Spiritual Care*
Chaplain Service
Whole-person spiritual and pastoral care tailored to Veterans’ individual needs is available through the Chaplain Service at MEDVAMC. Services include 1) discussion of spiritual needs and desires, 2) addressing spiritual injuries, and 3) enhancing personal spiritual health. Spiritual and pastoral care services emphasize the balance of the physical, environmental, mental, emotional, social and spiritual aspects of human experience.
How to Join: Call the MEDVAMC Chaplain Service at 713-794-7125 or 713-791-1414, ext. 224296
Tai Chi
Adaptive Tai Chi
Adaptive Tai Chi will empower those with limitations to find creative ways to move
through Tai Chi. Explore ways of moving through an adaptive approach using
the ancient discipline of Yang style Tai Chi.
When: Monday (Every other Monday) & Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Where: Meeting Link
Intro to Tai Chi
Learn about our Tai Chi offerings for Veterans, ask questions, address concerns and get to know your instructor.
When: Second Monday of the month, 9:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. (30 minutes)
Where: Meeting Link
Tai Chi
The Whole Health Program offers 30- and 45-minute Tai Chi classes multiple times a week, which are open to all Veterans. Virtual classes are live and interactive through VA WebEx. In-person classes are held on Tuesdays at main VA campus in Houston, building 108A, room 129. Classes are led by Jacob Glassmeyer, Whole Health Wellness Instructor.
Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese tradition that today is practiced as a graceful form of mindful movement. It involves a series of movement performed in a slow, focused manner and accompanied by deep breathing. Each posture flows into the next without pause, keeping your body in constant motion. These classes are accessible to Veterans with physical limitations who are medically stable, and your instructor is prepared to offer modifications for a wide range of mobility levels.
The benefits of Tai Chi include but not limited to lower blood pressure, lower resting heart rate, decrease in stress, better balance and proprioception, improves mobility and more.
When: Every other Monday, 11 a.m.
Where: WebEx meeting
When: Tuesdays, 8:15 a.m. (30 minutes)
Where: Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, Building 108A, Room 129
When: Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. (45 minutes)
Where: WebEx meeting
When: Wednesdays, 5 p.m. (45 minutes)
Where: WebEx meeting
When: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. (45 minutes)
Begins Feb. 19, 2026 - Then Alternating Thursdays
Where: WebEx meeting
When: Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. (30 minutes)
Where: WebEx meeting
When: Saturdays, 10:00 a.m. (30 minutes)
Where: WebEx meeting
How to Join: No appointment needed!
Follow the link above to join the class directly or call 713-770-1548 for an iCalendar invitation. This class and others can also be accessed by requesting a Whole Health consult.
Tai Chi for Cancer Survivors and Caregivers
Wednesdays at 3 p.m., 30 minutes
This seated or standing 30 minute Tai Chi class is an equipment‐free, multicomponent mind–body, light‐to‐moderate intensity activity that can help with cancer-related fatigue, chemo brain, decreasing muscle and joint pain, relaxation and stress, anxiety and depression, and reducing the risk of cancer recurrence!
Please email Jacob.glassmeyer@va.gov for virtual meeting link.
Tobacco Cessation*
VA Houston’s Health Promotion and Disease Prevention program offers 60-minute virtual or phone-based group support for quitting tobacco, led by a health behavior expert. Feel free to drop in any time, no referral required. There is no co-pay for attending.
- When: Thursdays, 1:00 p.m.
- Where: Join Webex meeting
- Phone: 404-397-1596
- Access code:
2#
Need extra support during the week?
Call 1-855-QUIT-VET (1-855-784-8838), 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., Monday-Friday to speak to a tobacco quit coach in English or Spanish. QuitVET connects Veterans to a trained counselor who can help develop a quit plan and provide ongoing counseling and support.
Prefer to text or find support online?
- Text VET (or VETesp for Spanish) to 47848 to receive texts with tips and tools to beat cravings.
- Text URGE, STRESS, SMOKED, or DIPPED to 47848 for extra support.
- Follow the SmokefreeVET Facebook page for tips and encouragement from other Veterans.
- Download Stay Quit Coach, VA’s interactive quit tobacco app. Available for IOS or Android in your app store.
- Find more VA resources on how to quit.
For more information, please contact Dr. Zina Peters at 281-797-8662.
Learn more about Health Promotion and Disease Prevention at VA Houston
Virtual Reality
Virtual Reality for Chronic Pain
Whole Health offers the first FDA-authorized Virtual Reality (VR) program for chronic lower back pain. The self-guided, in-home therapeutic program can reduce your discomfort while teaching you skills for managing your everyday chronic lower back pain. The program is self-administered over 56 sessions, averaging 6 minutes each, in the comfort of their own home.
Sessions include proven pain management techniques and immerse you in vivid environments that calm your nervous system for lasting pain relief. To get started, participants start with an in-person visit to trial the VR program at the main VA hospital in Houston – call our direct Whole Health line at
Virtual Reality for Mental Well-Being
Virtual reality (VR) can make it easier to learn evidence-based skills for stress by making the learning process engaging and fun. The immersive nature of VR also makes achieving relaxation easier for those who are new to working on relaxation.
Whole Health offers a self-paced home VR program to support stress relief, mental health and well-being. With the support of a clinician-led virtual group and a playbook to guide your practice at home, Whole Health VR can help make relaxation and stress relief more accessible than ever.
To get started, participants start with an in-person visit to trial our VR programs at the main VA hospital in Houston. From there, the Whole Health clinician will place an order for you to receive your VR headset to use at home.
When: 2nd and 4th Thursdays, 11-12 p.m.
Where: Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, Houston, Room 6B-117
How to Connect: Please call our direct Whole Health line at 713-770-1548 to request to join the next group
Received a VR headset through another VA program and want to join our virtual groups supporting VR for stress? Join our drop-in virtual groups on 1st and 3rd Thursdays from 11-12 pm at the links below:
VR for Stress – 1st Thursdays at 11 am
Whole Health Maternity Care
Whole Health Maternity programming provides well-being classes for new and expecting mothers. Offerings include health and wellness coaching during pregnancy, and Resilient Relationships classes for mothers and their partners, which focus on navigating the relationship changes that come with welcoming a new family member.
Health coaching and Resilient Relationships classes are available virtually. All Whole Health Maternity services are open to any pregnant Veteran enrolled at MEDVAMC.
How to Join: Call 713-770-1548, or if followed by MEDVAMC Maternity Care, ask your Maternity Care Coordinator to place a Whole Health consult.
Yoga
Virtual Yoga Offerings
Yoga is a mindful movement practice originating in India. It brings together the mind and body by incorporating breathing and meditation with movements and body poses designed to encourage relaxation and reduce stress. These classes are accessible to Veterans with physical limitations who are medically stable, and the instructor is prepared to offer modifications for a wide range of mobility levels.
Intro to Yoga
Learn about all our yoga offerings for Veterans. Tune in to ask questions, address concerns and get to know your instructor.
When: First Wednesday of the month, 3:10 p.m. (20 minutes)
Where: Meeting Link
Yoga for Symmetry/Alignment
This yogic session focuses on the union of opposites, represented by the color gray, neutrality. Through the body, we can choose equanimity, or balance, a primary principle in yoga. In this session you will invite your attention to focus on a tight muscle, spending more time opening and relaxing the tension, while balancing its complementary opposite. Leave the session feeling refreshed, balanced, and clear. Join us on an empowering journey of self-discovery and well-being.
When: Every Monday at 8:15 a.m. (30 minutes)
Where: WebEx meeting
Meeting number: 2
Password: GNmuQ87yS5
Skill Level: Beginner-Intermediate
Focus: Mental-Emotional-Physical Harmony
Follow the link above to join the class directly or contact Anne Bartell at anne.bartell@va.gov or 713-412-5236.
Yoga for Strength/Stamina
This practice teaches you to consciously direct your individual desires, symbolically the red root of the material world. This yoga encourages you to take full responsibility for your actions. The personal awareness developed in this practice will empower you to make better and maybe even the best choice you can in other activities.
Visualization and mindfulness will carry you from one yoga pose to another. This session increases stamina, releases mental barriers, and develops composure, so that you can sit calmly in a meeting, drive peacefully in traffic, and listen heartfully to your loved ones without losing your cool.
When: Every Tuesday at 11 a.m. (30 minutes)
Where: WebEx meeting
Meeting number: 2
Password: FhfjssE2*38
Skill Level: Beginner-Intermediate
Focus: Self-Empowerment
Follow the link above to join the class directly or contact Anne Bartell at anne.bartell@va.gov or 713-412-5236.
Yoga QI
Restore your vitality with Qigong and Yoga. In this class, we harness Qi in the environment to energize our cells, clear our minds, and rekindle our Spirits. This yoga is inviting and restorative, a perfect blend of East and South Asian mind-body practices.
When: Every other Thursday at 11:30 a.m.
Where: WebEx meeting
Skill Level: Intermediate
Focus: Energy, Integration, Attention, Flow
Follow the link above to join the class directly or contact Anne Bartell at anne.bartell@va.gov or 713-412-5236.
Yin Yoga
In this restorative yoga practice, we enter space, the deep dark black tapestry that supports the entire universe. Here, we allow ourselves to surrender, shedding both inner and outer judgements, moving deeper into compassion and understanding. During this session, you can expect to spend your time in long periods of relaxation, as we move gently into and out of various restorative poses.
When: Every other Sunday at 4 p.m. (45 minutes)
Where: WebEx meeting
Meeting number: 2
Password: d3X5Y3KVJM
Skill Level: Beginner-Intermediate
Focus: Nurturing, Restoration
Follow the link above to join the class directly or contact Anne Bartell at anne.bartell@va.gov or 713-412-5236.
Sun Salutations
Join us for 10 minutes of Sun Salutations to keep your yoga focused and accessible. This routine is repeatable daily in as short a period as 5 minutes.
When: Tuesdays at 2 p.m. (10 minutes)
Where: WebEx meeting
Follow the link above to join the class directly or contact Anne Bartell at anne.bartell@va.gov or 713-412-5236.
Chair Yoga
Please join us for a simple, restorative, strengthening yoga practice while seated. This is good for all levels and is a great refresher/maintenance exercise.
When: Every other Thursday at 1:20 p.m. (15 minutes)
Where: WebEx Meeting
Skill Level: Beginner-Intermediate
Focus: Flexibility, Strength, Relaxation
Follow the link above to join the class directly or contact Anne Bartell at anne.bartell@va.gov or
On-Site Yoga (Houston VA)
Yoga for balance
From injuries to regular wear and tear, we lose balance between our paired limbs and/or muscles, causing low back instability, chronic neck pain, and ankle to knee problems. This session is for you if you want to improve flexibility of mind and body, while restoring and healing the imbalances in your tissues. You can expect a kind, yet challenging series of poses that will aid in your overall performance.
When: Wednesdays at 11 a.m. (50 minutes)
Where: Building 108, inside the Fitness Center Aerobics room (behind the weight training area)
Skill Level: Beginner-Intermediate
Focus: Physical Balance with an emphasis on restoration and tissue repair
If you have any questions, please contact Anne Bartell at anne.bartell@va.gov.
On-Site Yoga (Tomball Clinic)
Flow & Stretch Yoga Class
Perfect practice to awaken the body and prepare the mind for the day. Moving through dynamic Asana, building body heat, strength & flexibility creates a balanced relationship between all senses.
When: Tuesday 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.
Where: In-person at Tomball VA Clinic Room 223, Virtually
Skill Level: All levels
Focus: Flexibility, Strength, and Energy
Click here to join the class directly or contact Alana Padgett at Alana.Padgett@va.gov.
Stretch Yoga for Veterans
Perfect practice to awaken the body and prepare the mind for the day. Moving through dynamic Asana, building body heat, strength & flexibility creates a balanced relationship between all senses.
When: Thursday, 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Where: In-person at Tomball VA Clinic Room 223, Virtually
Skill Level: All levels
Focus: Flexibility, Strength, and Energy
Click here to join the class directly or contact Alana Padgett at Alana.Padgett@va.gov.
Women's Trauma-Informed Yoga
Trauma-informed yoga is a yoga practice that is adapted in several ways for the unique needs of women working to overcome trauma.
When: Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Where: In-person at Tomball VA Clinic Room 223 & Virtually
Skill Level: All levels
Focus: Self-Empowerment, Restoration
Click here to join the class directly or contact Alana Padgett at Alana.Padgett@va.gov.
Chronic Pain
Whole Health Introduction to VA Services for Chronic Pain
This one-time, 90-minute, virtual Whole Health class offers a specialized introduction to services across the VA that can help relieve chronic pain. The purpose of the class is to help Veterans with chronic pain feel more knowledgeable about interventions available within VA and how to access them. It is led by Dr. Mallorie Carroll, Whole Health Psychologist.
Chronic pain interventions discussed:
- Biomedical interventions
- Complementary and Integrated Health (CIH) interventions
- Whole Heath approaches that can be helpful for chronic pain including some pain specific interventions
This group is open to all Veterans with chronic pain, even those already connected to specialty pain services. Please note this class is only offered virtually and in group format.
When: Weekly on Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
What: One-time virtual education session on chronic pain services
Where: Virtual via VA Video Connect
How to Connect: Please call our direct program line at
Whole Health Clinical Care
Whole Health Clinical Care includes complementary and integrative health (CIH) treatment approaches for medical conditions. These approaches don’t replace traditional medical care, but can complement and be integrated with the excellent clinical treatments offered at VA. They are not provided directly through Whole Health at MEDVAMC, but through clinical services including Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services and Community Care.
Whole Health Clinical Care at MEDVAMC includes acupuncture, chiropractic care, massage therapy, aquatic therapy, and Neurology’s Integrative Headache Clinic. Since these services are designed to treat a medical condition, they should be ordered by a licensed clinician on your healthcare team. Whole Health staff can share information on how to access these services, but cannot order them for you directly.
In comparison Whole Health’s Pathway and Well-Being Programs above are “health and wellness” approaches, meaning they are good for everyone’s health and wellbeing. They are not designed to treat a particular medical or mental health condition, but each does have an evidence base for improving physical and/or mental health.
Contact us
For more information on Whole Health or enrolling in Whole Health services, call us at 713-770-1548.
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