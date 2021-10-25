 Skip to Content
Whole Health

Whole Health

Our Whole Health program includes:

Acupuncture

Acupuncture

Chiropractic care

The chiropractic approach to health care is holistic. Natural drugless, non-surgical methods of chiropractic treatment rely on the body's inherent recuperative abilities to promote healing. Chiropractic care restores, improves, and maintains your function, activity, and health. 

Learn more about chiropractic care at VA Houston

Meditation and mindfulness training

Join the weekly free virtual meditation class on. No appointment needed! For more information, please contact Jordyn Forsyth at 713-791-1414, ext. 26166.

  • When: Tuesdays, 1:00 p.m.
  • WhereJoin ZoomGov meeting
                    Meeting ID: 161 356 5738
                    Passcode: 567159
                    Dial in: 16692545252,,1613565738#,,,,,,0#,,567159# 

Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction 

Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction

MOVE! Weight management

MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. 

Learn more about MOVE! weight management at VA Houston

Whole Health education class: Taking Charge of My Life and Health

Whole Health education class: Taking Charge of My Life and Health

Whole Health maternity care

Provides personalized health planning, Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction for pregnancy, a Resilient Relationships class, and coming soon – prenatal yoga and prenatal nutrition classes. All offerings are virtual and open to any pregnant Veteran enrolled at MEDVAMC.

Coming soon: virtual Yoga and Tai Chi

Contact us

For more information on Whole Health or enrolling in Whole Health services, contact: 

Shannon Sisco
Whole Health Coordinator
713-775-4394

  • VA Whole Health

    Learn more about VA whole health.

  • Mobile Apps and Online Tools

    VA’s new Live Whole Health is a free, easy to use mobile application created for Veterans and others who are ready to take the next step in their Whole Health journey.

  • Whole Health Basics

    These resources and tools will help you as you start your Whole Health journey and develop your Personal Health Plan.

