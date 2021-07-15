Medical records office

Get your records in person

We can help you get copies of your VA medical records. We can also help you update your records. Call or come to one of the Release of Information offices at our VA Hudson Valley health care campuses.

What to bring

A completed and signed Individuals’ Request For a Copy of Their Own Health Information (VA Form 10-5345a). Download VA Form 10-5345a

Your Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

Release of Information office locations

Castle Point Campus - Release of Information Office

Building 15

Room F-109

Map of Castle Point campus

Phone: 845-831-2000, ext. 5125

Hours: Coming soon!

FDR Campus - Release of Information Office

Building 3

Room 107-A

Map of FDR campus

Phone: 914-737-4400, ext. 2532

Hours: Coming soon!

Get your records by mail or fax

To request a copy of your VA medical records by mail or fax, send a signed and completed VA Form 10-5345a to our Release of Information office.

Download VA Form 10-5345a

Castle Point VA Medical Center

Release of Information

41 Castle Point Road

Wappingers Falls, NY 12590-7004

Franklin Delano Roosevelt Hospital

Release of Information

2094 Albany Post Road

Montrose, NY 10548-1454

Fax your signed form to

Coming soon!

We process mailed or faxed requests within 10-14 days. For privacy reasons, we can’t accept requests for medical records by email.

How we share your records with providers outside VA

The Veterans Health Information Exchange (VHIE) program lets us electronically share your health information with health care providers who treat you, including participating non-VA providers if you receive care outside of VA.

This program is voluntary, and you can choose not to share your information (opt out of sharing).

Learn more about VHIE

To opt out of sharing

Fill out, sign, and date VA Form 10-10164 (Opt Out of Sharing Protected Health Information).

Mail the signed, completed form to our ROI office. You can also bring it with you or ask for this form when you visit us.

Download VA Form 10-10164 (PDF)

Note: If you had revoked your permission to share, before September 30, 2019, your opt out status will stay active. You don’t need to submit form 10-10164.

To allow sharing after opting out

If you change your mind and want to share your health information, you’ll need to submit VA Form 10-10163 (Request for and Permission to Participate in Sharing Protected Health Information).

Mail the signed, completed form to our Release Of Information office. You can also bring it with you or ask for this form when you visit us.

Download VA Form 10-10163 (PDF)