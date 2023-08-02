Traveling Veteran Program

Let your primary doctor know 6-8 weeks before you plan on traveling within the US.

Planning overseas travel? Please contact the Foreign Medical Program for more information. ( See contact information under Foreign Medical Program section.)

Ask for a Traveling Veterans Coordinator Consult.

Inform your Patient Assigned Care Team:

Must provide complete travel destination street address, not just city. Do not use a PO Box.

Dates for travel and return date.

Discuss your needs: vaccines, lab work, injections, and special consults.

Updated Mailing Address-your medications will be mailed to this address.

Make sure you have enough medication before you travel.

Refill your medications at your home VA, 10-14 days before you run out of medication

Your primary doctor at your home VA will makes sure your care does not stop while you are traveling. Your doctor will be updated on your care.

You can receive care at any VA site without a local primary care team, even when your primary doctor is out of state.

Labs

Vaccines

Nurse’s visits

Medication refills if you have an active prescription

Care in any VA walk in clinic

If you have an emergency while you are away:

Call 911

Go to the closest Emergency Room

Remember to let the ER staff know that you are a Veteran, and the VA should be notified.

Veteran or family-please notify the VA in 72 hours at 844-724-7842 (24 hours/7days)

If you need to visit a Community Urgent Care while you are away: