Cancer Care Services
Veterans Health Indiana is a network of medical experts affiliated with the Indiana University School of Medicine and with the only National Cancer Institute comprehensive cancer center in the State of Indiana; the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Comprehensive Simon Cancer Center. Our medical experts, along with various support services, are ready to provide Veteran-centric care to help you understand your diagnosis and make informed choices about your treatment. We can help identify your goals of care to create a personal care plan to support you in your cancer journey.
Comprehensive Cancer Care Services
We work closely with our academic affiliate, Indiana University School of Medicine and their physicians to provide world-class care and are intimately involved in the VA’s National Precision Oncology Program to provide personalized medicine right to you. Most of our doctors also practice at IU Health and/or hold academic appointments at Indiana University School of Medicine.
Committed to Caring for Veteran’s Unique Needs
Veteran Health Indiana is committed to providing this excellent oncology care with the veteran at the center of all we do. We approach each Veteran in a multidisciplinary manner to offer streamlined workup and treatment, with some options for remote care. We have many ancillary services who focus on the veteran’s specific needs as they progress thru their treatment.
Quality Program
Veteran Health Indiana has been committed to providing high-quality, multidisciplinary cancer care which has been proven since 1995 when the facility received accreditation from the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer. As part of this highly recognized program, we have also received recognition as an American College of Surgeons Surgical Quality Partner.
Multidisciplinary Team Approach
At the VA, we are committed to providing Veterans with the best available care for their cancer diagnosis, this often requires a team approach. We provide high-quality, multidisciplinary team care. Veteran’s cases are presented weekly to a room of experts who review test results and images together in tumor boards, discuss clinical information, and review the latest recommendations from research studies before recommending a care plan.
Diagnostic Imaging and Testing
Veteran Health Indiana offers a wide range of diagnostic tests and biopsy options to understand your cancer diagnosis and determine the most effective treatment for your personal care plan. Our radiology department provides services such as CT scans, ultrasound, MRI, 3-dimensional imaging, nuclear medicine, and treatments such as Pluvicto and Octreotide. Our board-certified radiologists use cutting edge technology to provide accurate, efficient, and timely test results to Veterans and their referring providers.
Lung Cancer Screening Program
Veteran Health Indiana offers a multidisciplinary lung cancer screening program. We are a specialized team of nurse coordinators, pulmonologists (lung doctors) and radiologists dedicated to providing this successful program to our Veterans.
You should consider being screened for lung cancer if you have all three risk factors:
- 50–80 years old and
- A current smoker or a former smoker who quit less than 15 years ago and
- A smoking history of at least 20 pack-years (this means 1 pack per day for 20 years or 2 packs a day for 10 years, etc.). The more you smoke and the longer you smoke, the higher your risk for lung cancer.
If you are interested, please contact your primary care provider for a consult today.
Screening for Lung Cancer - National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
Comprehensive Surgery Service
The comprehensive Surgery Service is staffed with Indiana University School of Medicine board-certified faculty providing comprehensive evaluation and treatment for tumors of all areas including the head and neck, lung, upper and lower gastrointestinal tract, pancreas, skin, and neurosurgery. Their expertise covers a broad range of procedures, including sentinel lymph node mapping, minimally invasive and robotic surgery, and complex oncologic resections.
For more information, please call our General Surgery RN Care Coordinator
Interventional Radiology
Interventional Radiology uses advanced imaging, such as X-ray fluoroscopy, ultrasound, CT scans and MRIs, to diagnose and treat cancers with minimally invasive techniques, thus avoiding the need for open surgery. Treatments available at our facility include chemoembolization, Y90 radioembolization, and percutaneous thermal ablation (radiofrequency ablation, microwave ablation).
For more information, please call our Interventional Radiology RN Care Coordinator
Medical Oncology & Hematology Care
Veteran Health Indiana Medical Oncology and Hematology services and clinics are committed to providing advanced, quality healthcare that promotes and improves our Veteran’s health and well-being. Our team has special training in cancer care (medical oncology and hematology). Your care team will include board certified physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, health techs, patient-care coordinators, and a medical support assistant.
Our team educates Veterans about their cancer diagnosis and uses the latest advances in cancer treatment to create a personal treatment plan. We partner with Veterans to identify the goals of treatment, such as to cure the cancer, treat cancer symptoms, and improve quality of life.
Medical Oncology provides specialized care for many different types of cancer, such as colon, lung, and prostate. Treatment options may include intravenous or oral chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and immunotherapy. Oncology addresses treatment side effects during and after treatment and supports Veterans through their recovery. Our experts are subspecialized with focus on thoracic, gastrointestinal and genitourinary malignancies.
For more information, please call our Oncology Nurse Care Coordinator
Hematology provides specialized care for all types of blood disorders. This includes hematologic cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, myelodysplastic syndrome, and myeloproliferative disorders. We also specialize in non-malignant problems such as anemia, iron deficiency, blood clots, and bleeding disorders.
For more information, please call our Hematology Nurse Care Coordinator
Chemotherapy and Infusion Therapy
The cancer care clinic provides care and support when intravenous chemotherapy or immunotherapy is part of your personal care plan. Oncology nurses and navigators, providers, and pharmacists are on hand to educate Veterans, assess and manage symptoms, and provide treatment and follow-up. Adjustable chairs are provided to promote comfort. To streamline your care, appointments may be combined with nutrition, social work, or palliative care when needed.
Precision Oncology - Molecular Testing
Veteran Health Indiana participates in the VA National Precision Oncology Program (NPOP). It aims to help find genetic alterations in cancers which would give Veterans dealing with cancer better treatments that are less toxic.
Veterans with certain types of cancer undergo molecular testing of tumors to find better treatments. Veterans with cancer have access to:
- Molecular testing of tumor
- The most cutting-edge therapies to treat genetic changes
- Genetic counseling
- Access to clinical studies at other VA institutions if applicable
Veterans at Veteran Health Indiana have already benefited significantly from this approach.
For more information, please visit VA National Precision Oncology Program (NPOP).
Palliative Care
The Palliative Care Team provides specialized care for Veterans with potentially life limiting illness and their families. Palliative care focuses on treating physical symptoms of the illness as well as psychological, social, and spiritual issues to maximize quality of life. The team includes a physician, nurse practitioner, social worker, psychologist, and chaplain. The Palliative Care Team sees patients both in the hospital and in outpatient clinic settings.
Telehealth
Veteran Health Indiana offers video telehealth for many oncology appointments such as Medical Oncology and Hematology. Telehealth allows you to receive care from our cancer experts closer to home. It may be available at your home or local VA community-based outpatient clinic.
Clinical Trials
Cancer Support Services
Radiation Oncology
VA National Oncology Program Clinical Pathways
