Comprehensive Cancer Care Services

We work closely with our academic affiliate, Indiana University School of Medicine and their physicians to provide world-class care and are intimately involved in the VA’s National Precision Oncology Program to provide personalized medicine right to you. Most of our doctors also practice at IU Health and/or hold academic appointments at Indiana University School of Medicine.

Committed to Caring for Veteran’s Unique Needs

Veteran Health Indiana is committed to providing this excellent oncology care with the veteran at the center of all we do. We approach each Veteran in a multidisciplinary manner to offer streamlined workup and treatment, with some options for remote care. We have many ancillary services who focus on the veteran’s specific needs as they progress thru their treatment.

Quality Program

Veteran Health Indiana has been committed to providing high-quality, multidisciplinary cancer care which has been proven since 1995 when the facility received accreditation from the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer. As part of this highly recognized program, we have also received recognition as an American College of Surgeons Surgical Quality Partner.