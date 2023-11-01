Health services

We provide emergency medical care 24 hours a day, every day. Our emergency room staff can help you with:

Life-threatening illnesses and injuries that require immediate attention

Urgent medical issues that must be treated right away

Psychiatric evaluations

If you need to call the Emergency Department, call .

We want to make sure that your health needs are met by the right doctor, at the right time, and in the right setting. Sometimes your primary care doctor is the best option. Other times you might need advanced care in the emergency room.

When in doubt, call the Patient Response Center at or .