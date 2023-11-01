Health services
VA Indiana Healthcare System offers a wide range of health, support, and facility services for Veterans in central and southern Indiana.
Mental health at VA Indiana health care
Learn about our leading clinical mental health work
Health care for LGBTQ+ Veterans
VA Indiana health care provides compassionate care for LGBTQ+ Veterans
The Mission Act
Find out how to get community care as a VA Indiana health care patient
Primary care
Emergency care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
We provide emergency medical care 24 hours a day, every day. Our emergency room staff can help you with:
- Life-threatening illnesses and injuries that require immediate attention
- Urgent medical issues that must be treated right away
- Psychiatric evaluations
If you need to call the Emergency Department, call
We want to make sure that your health needs are met by the right doctor, at the right time, and in the right setting. Sometimes your primary care doctor is the best option. Other times you might need advanced care in the emergency room.
When in doubt, call the Patient Response Center at
Geriatrics
Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
We assess your situation and condition to decide which outpatient geriatric services are right for you or a senior Veteran in your care, and then we coordinate your care. Our team of specialists provides geriatric services that include:
- Medicine and nursing
- Psychology, psychiatry, and social work
- Physical and occupational therapy
Gynecology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
Our multispecialty team (Gynecologist, nurse practitioners, clinical pharmacist and pelvic floor physical therapist) provide ambulatory care, office procedures as well as surgical management options for common disease issues that present throughout a women’s reproductive life.
Pharmacy
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
Veterans should re-order medication refills as early as possible in order to get their refills on time. You can submit your refill request as soon as you receive a prescription. You can do this online, by phone, or using the VA Rx Refill App on your smartphone.
We encourage Veterans to sign up for USPS Informed Delivery on the USPS web site. This is a free service that notifies you when a package is on the way. You may also order and track certain prescriptions in MyHealtheVet.
Thank you for your service to our country, and for choosing VA Pharmacy.
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
A strong network of primary care and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women's health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
Gynecology Clinic:
Maternity Care Coordinator:
Women Veteran Program Manager:
Mental health care
Addiction and substance use care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
We help Veterans on their recovery journey through outpatient and inpatient services. Our residential facility helps Veterans deal with substance abuse, homelessness, mental health, and unemployment through its 24-hour therapeutic and educational programs like:
- Rehabilitation
- Health maintenance
- Community support
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Military sexual trauma care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
We offer care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced in the military. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:
- Counseling
- Psychiatric care
- Walk-in care
Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator
PTSD care
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. It's normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. If symptoms last more than a few months, it may be PTSD. We can help you with effective treatments and support services, like:
- Psychiatric and psychological counseling
- Services for Veterans who are homeless
- Treatment for addictive disorders
- Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Psychiatry
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
Good mental health is a vital part of your overall wellness. Our psychiatry teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help you with a range of mental and behavioral health problems, including:
- Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
- Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges, confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Suicide prevention
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
Specialty care
Amputation care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
If you've had a major limb removed, our specialists can create a health care plan to help you to live independently. Our support services include:
- Physical, occupational, and recreational therapy
- Nutrition, wellness, and mental health counseling
- Prosthetic support to help you choose your artificial limb and use it effectively
- Limb loss education and training to help you with daily living, like coping techniques, mobility tips, driving skills, and scar care
- Medical and surgical consultations with other specialties
Current Prosthetic Users and Amputees
If you are service connected for loss of your limb, you may qualify for a prosthetic service card. The VA’s Prosthetic Service Card, or PSC, is a card issued to eligible veterans that allows them to go directly to a local (non-VA) source to obtain needed repairs for a VA issued wheelchair, orthopedic brace, blind aid, or artificial limb. A PSC should include each item that an eligible Veteran has obtained from the VA by the medical center's Prosthetic department.
You can pick up an application in the Prosthetics department. This card allows you to get service on prosthetic limbs when you are on travel. Get more information:
Amputation Clinic:
5315 Lafayette Road, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation.
We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and tinnitus evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Blind and low vision rehabilitation
Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include:
- Comprehensive eye exams
- Visual skills assessments
- Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
- Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss
Call
Cancer care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
Care we provide at Veterans Health Indiana: Whether you have a new cancer diagnosis or have been dealing with cancer for a long time or want a second opinion Veteran Health Indiana is available to provide timely, compassionate, state of the art care tailored to our Veterans’ needs.
Our program is designated as one of the Veterans Health Administration Comprehensive Cancer Centers. We are held to the high standards of the Commission of Cancer, established by the American College of Surgeons. First accredited in 1996, our cancer program continues to be accredited from the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer annually. We meet these standards by providing the latest technology and comprehensive cancer care that Veterans deserve.
If you're diagnosed with cancer, our team will work with you, your primary care doctor, and other health care providers to develop a specialized treatment plan. We offer personal, compassionate, and expert care, with services like:
- Surgical removal of tumors and other cancerous tissue
- Immunotherapy, which helps your body's natural defenses destroy cancer cells
- Chemotherapy, which uses powerful drugs to fight cancer
- Radiotherapy, which uses high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors
- Palliative care, to reduce pain and control other symptoms and side effects, like nausea
For more information, call the Oncology Social Worker,
The Medical Oncology Clinic is located in room C3004 in the medical center.
The Radiation Oncology service is located in the B-hallway of the basement and can be reached at
Learn more about our Comprehensive Cancer Care services.
Cardiology
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We'll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include:
- Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects
- Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure
- Treating your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement
- Noninvasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound
- Performing surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein)
Cardiovascular surgery
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
VA Indiana Medical Center cardiac surgeons treat disorders of the heart.
Our team of experts provide comprehensive care to diagnose and surgically treat medical conditions that affect your heart and blood vessels.
We treat the following conditions:
- Coronary artery disease
- Aortic and mitral valve disease including endocarditis
- Aortic aneurysms
- Atrial Fibrillation
- Unstable sternum
- Chronic pericarditis
Common surgical procedures include:
- Coronary bypass surgery to redirect blood around a section of blocked artery in your heart
- Heart valve surgery to repair or replace a damaged valve in your heart
- Aortic surgery to for thoracic aortic aneurysms and aortic dissection
- Cardiac ablation procedures to correct persistent irregular heart rhythms
- Pacemaker implant or revisions to correct abnormal heart rhythm
Chiropractic
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
Chiropractic care restores, improves, and maintains your function, activity, and health. We work with your primary care doctor and other specialty care providers to provide a complete health care plan for you. We offer many treatments, like:
- Spinal manipulative therapy to relieve pressure on your joints, reduce inflammation, and improve nerve function
- Electrical stimulation therapy, which reduces pain by sending mild electrical pulses through your skin to help stimulate injured muscles or manipulate nerves
- Soft-tissue mobilization, which uses gentle pressure or massage to relax tense muscles, reduce scar tissue, or stretch connective tissue
- Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance and coordinaton.
- We provide chiropractic services at Indianapolis YMCA VA Clinic, Brownsburg VA Clinic and Richard L. Roudebush VAMC
Dental/oral surgery
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
If you're eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
- Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
Dermatology
Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include:
- Medically necessary treatments for skin conditions like skin cancer and rashes
- Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, like psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal illnesses
- Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, like abnormal moles and lesions.
- Referrals for complex conditions
- Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions
Gastroenterology
Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
For instructions on helping you prepare for your procedure click HERE
Staff in our gastroenterology department can provide the following treatments:
- Colonoscopy
- Esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD)
- Manometry studies
- Endoscopic ultrasound and Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
- Small bowel capsule endoscopy
- 24-hour pH studies
To Make an appointment.
- Call
option #1
- Secure Message GI Procedures group
Laboratory and pathology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
MOVE! weight management
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:
- Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
- Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
- Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle
Neurology
Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as:
- Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)
- Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis
- Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases
- Other neurological conditions
Joint Commission Certification
The Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center is certified by the Joint Commission as one of a few VA Primary Stroke Centers in the nation. We have a multidisciplinary stroke team that collaborates together to provide high quality acute and subacute care to patients. Our team is led by our fellowship trained vascular stroke neurologist that joined in 2000. Our facility has 24/7 emergency department, CT/CTA/CTP, ICU, Neurology, and Neurosurgery coverage as well as a designated stroke and rehab unit.
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
- Nutrition Care - oncology, pre-surgery
Contact
We also have nutrition clinics available at Brownsburg VA Clinic, Lafayette VA Clinic, the Domiliciary at Fort Harrison, Terre Haute VA Clinic.
Ophthalmology
Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include:
- Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions
- Surgery (only at the medical center) for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems
- Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or arthritis
- Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastic)
For more information, call
Optometry
Common conditions: vision exams, prescription eyeglasses, corrective lenses
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
Our optometrists provide comprehensive eye care which includes:
- Evaluation for glasses
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye such as glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, cataracts
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can't be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Tele Eye services which include for diabetic retinal screenings
Otolaryngology
Common conditions: balance issues, sinusitis, difficulty swallowing, obstructive sleep apnea, head tumors, neck tumors
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
Our specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for acute and chronic conditions that affect the Ears, Nose, Throat
Care we provide at VA Indiana Health Care
Some of our Otorhinolaryngology Services include:
- Medical care for Ear, Nose, and throat conditions
- Surgery (onsite at medical center) for ear, nose, throat disorders
- Surgery for Cochlear Implants
- Surgical treatment for Obstructive Sleep Apnea including INSPIRE Implantation
- Surgical Treatment for Head Neck Cancers in coordination with multidisciplinary cancer treatment team
For more information, call
Outpatient surgery
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
Our outpatient surgery, also called ambulatory or day same surgery, allows you to get the care you need and go home the same day. Our surgeons provide many outpatient services like:
- Cataract surgery to replace your cloudy eye lens with a clear artificial lens
- Lumpectomy to remove cancerous and noncancerous breast tumors
- Abdominal surgeries
- Tendon, muscle, and small joint repair for conditions like hernia, arthritis, and rotator cuff (shoulder) injury
- Laparoscopic gallbladder surgery (cholecystectomy) to remove your gallbladder and gallstones through small cuts in your abdomen
- Thoracic
- Cardiovascular
- General surgery
- Gynecology
- Neurosurgery
- Orthopedics
- Ears, nose, and throat (ENT)
- Peripheral Vascular
- Plastics
- Podiatry
- Urology
For more information, call
Pain management
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
The PMRS Veterans’ Integrated Pain (VIP) Clinic consists of an interdisciplinary team of professionals with specialized training in persistent pain. The PMRS VIP Clinic has a primary focus on improving functioning and quality of life by focusing on all aspects of your pain experience, including physical, mental, emotional, and social considerations.
- Individualized treatment plans are created with the Veteran based on the Veteran’s personal needs and a comprehensive initial medical/physical and mental health evaluation.
- Treatment can be addressed with one on one and/or group settings.
- Treatment plans consist of evidence-based knowledge of mind-body strategies, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, movement-based groups, pharmacotherapy, lifestyle medicine, and/or pain coaching.
- Consults to VIP Clinic can be placed by any VA care provider.
Palliative and hospice care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include:
- Pain and symptom management
- Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family
- Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits
- Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines
- Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
If you're living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:
- Pain relief and joint mobilization
- Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
- Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs and walking devices
- Occupation therapy includes assessment and treatment of Veterans to increase independence with all meaningful occupations including activities of daily living (ADLs), instrumental activities of daily living (IADLs), rest and sleep, education, work, play, leisure, and social participation.
- Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain
- Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions
Plastic and reconstructive surgery
Plastic and reconstructive surgery can restore function and appearance after damage from disease, burns, traumatic injuries, congenital and developmental conditions and other causes.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
The Division of Plastic Surgery ( Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery) provides comprehensive plastic surgical care and collaborates with the other providers to provide the most complete care possible for our veterans. Unlike many services that only focus on one area plastic surgery provides services across the spectrum of surgical care, literally from head to toe. We primary management for skin and cutaneous and soft tissue malignancies, traumatic injuries including facial fractures hand and upper extremity inches and secondary reconstructions as well as burns primary and secondary management. There are required conditions such as functional impairment of vision from brow and lid ptosis, reconstruction for functional scarred deformities. We support Women's Health with breast reconstruction breast reductions. As well as other advanced conditions. As a provider if you ask questions as to what we can support your patients with please do not hesitate to call as we're more than happy to discuss patients provide phone and VC consultations to ensure your veterans receive the best and most complete care possible.
Services we provide:
- Skin and soft tissue primary and metastatic malignancies they could benefit from surgical intervention and reconstruction.
- Skin Cancer: Melanoma, Basal cell and Squamous cell cancer,
- Merkel cell and other
- Soft Tissue Sarcomas often collaboratively with Orthopedics and Surgical Oncology
- Traumatic body and soft tissues injuries to the face extremities hands as well as other areas of the body including acute and secondary burn reconstruction.
- Facial and Peri Ocular, Functional eyelid surgery for age-related ptosis.
- Women's Health with breast reconstruction and reduction services that meet criteria and other issues.
- Wound reconstruction and collaboration with the wound team general surgery orthopedics and others per collaborative support
- Craniofacial reconstruction for acute trauma and secondary deformities
- Microsurgical reconstruction for cancer, trauma and other deformities and issues.
- Hand and upper extremity reconstruction for acute trauma, secondary deformities nerve compression (carpel tunnel cubital tunnel) nerve palsies including tendon transfers and other releases to expand function following localized abnormalities of the extremity as well as stroke and other injuries such as brachial plexus.
- We specialize in awake hand surgery providing patients excellent hand care and avoiding the complications and complexity of general anesthesia. This is very effective for conditions such as carpal tunnel as well as the vast array of other procedures that can be carried out in our clinic surgical facilities with local and or regional blocks.
Podiatry
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
Podiatry we perform a myriad of diabetic foot evaluation, treatment and education. We treat all types of nail and skin lesions/diseases of the foot and ankle. We treat many biomechanical problems like plantar fasciitis, tendinitis, neuritis and capsulitis. We treat fractures/dislocations of the foot and ankle. We also treat surgically many deformities of the foot and ankle such as: bunions, hammer toes, neuromas, tendon/capsular and soft tissue deformities/abnormalities.
- Medical, Surgical and Biomechanical treatment of the foot and ankle
- Diabetic foot exams/care/foot care education
- Advanced wound care of the foot and ankle
Prosthetics and rehabilitation
We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
VA is the world's largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like:
- Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers
- Wheelchairs and other medical devices
- Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired
- Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible
- Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence
- Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing
Radiology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- X-ray
- Ultrasound
- Computer tomography (CT)
- Nuclear Medicine/Positron emission tomography (PET)
- Bone Densitometry
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
- Interventional Radiology
Located in the medical center in Room C-2039. Call
Rehabilitation and extended care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you're dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:
- 24/7 nursing and medical care
- Physical therapy
- Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
- Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
- Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
- To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support.
Sleep medicine
Common conditions: insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, sleep apnea, sleepwalking
The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
At various points in our lives, all of us suffer from a lack of sleep. But, if you are spending enough time in bed and still wake up tired or feel very sleepy during the day, you may have a sleep disorder. We can help. Our sleep specialists can:
- Diagnose and treat sleep apnea and other sleep disorders
- Monitor your blood oxygen levels and heart rate
- Study your brain waves during sleep
- Evaluate possible causes for your excessive sleepiness
- Conduct sleep tests performed at home or in the lab
- Work with your doctors if you need surgery or dental appliances to help you get a good night's sleep
Spinal cord injuries and disorders
If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
Our spinal cord specialists diagnose and provide medical care for traumatic and nontraumatic Spinal Cord Injuries and Disorders. Our mission is to support and maintain the health, independence, quality of life, and productivity of individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) and disorders throughout their lives.
Care we provide at VA Indiana Health Care
The Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder Clinic consists of an interdisciplinary team of professionals that offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for spinal cord-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our spinal cord services include:
- Whole health approach
- Neurogenic bowel and bladder management
- Sexual dysfunction
- Autonomic dysreflexia treatment/education
- Bone health
- Skin assessment
- Spasticity management
- Management and prevention of SCI/D complications, including bone, musculoskeletal, lung, skin, sexual, bowel, and bladder changes.
- Psychosocial assessment and resources
- Prosthetic appliances and medical equipment
- Support for Veteran and Family/Caregivers with adapting to lifestyle changes due to injury/disease process
For more information, contact the SCID Coordinator/Social Worker at
To check in for the SCI clinic go to room E4016, please note you must use the D-wing elevators to access our clinic.
Learn more about the VA Spinal Cord Injuries and Disorders System of Care.
Urology
Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
Our Urologic Surgeons provide unparalleled expert care of all urologic conditions.
Vascular surgery
Common conditions: vascular conditions, varicose veins
Our expert team diagnoses and treats diseases and conditions that affect arteries, veins and blood circulation.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for arterial-related diseases and other issues. Our peripheral services include:
- Medical care and management for claudication and extremity stenosis
- Management of carotid stenosis
- Management and surveillance of aneurysms
- Management and surveillance of other arterial related illnesses
- Surgical interventions including:
- Carotid endarterectomy
- Carotid stent
- AAA open repair
- AAA stent (EVAR/FEVAR)
- Endoscopic extremity intervention
- Arterial bypasses
- Permanent dialysis access placement
Contact number
Wheelchair and mobility
We provide support and assistive devices, including wheelchairs, scooters, walkers and canes, to help you preserve and increase your mobility.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
We train you in the proper use of your wheelchair or other mobility devices to increase your wellness and improve your quality of life. Our team works with you to:
- Optimize correct wheelchair seating and positioning
- Achieve maximum function and independence
- Promote good posture, breathing, digestion, and tissue health
- Prevent complications and additional injuries
Social programs and services
Caregiver support
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
If you're a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured pre or post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren't already covered. For all caregivers, we can:
- Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
- Listen to you when you struggle
Homeless Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
We help Veterans who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness due to financial hardship, unemployment, substance use disorders, mental health conditions or transition from jail/prison. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
- HPACT
- Veterans Justice Programs
- Vocational Rehabilitation
Learn more and connect with a care coordinator
National Center for Homeless Veterans: 1-
LGBQ+ Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of Veterans who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer/questioning or a related identity. We focus on ensuring a safe, welcoming, and affirmative environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:
- Mental health services, including individual therapy, psychosocial assessments, focused therapy groups
- Affirming Primary Care and Specialty Services
- Affirming LGBQ+ and related identities groups
- Assessment and discussions around sexual health
- Family planning
- Hormone therapy in limited circumstances
- Testing, counseling and care for HIV and sexually transmitted infections, including PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) and PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) for Veterans at risk for HIV
- Advance care planning (health care power of attorney, living will)
- Other prevention, screening, wellness and testing services
Minority Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
If you're a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are Black American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans' needs
- Meet minority Veterans' needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
Minority Veteran Care Coordinator,
Patient advocates
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Registry exams
If you were exposed to toxic chemicals or other hazards during your military service, we offer you a free exam. This exam helps you identify potential health risks and helps us monitor issues so we can better serve you.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
This free, voluntary, and comprehensive health exam involves an exposure and medical history, laboratory tests, and a physical exam. We will discuss your results in a face-to-face meeting and follow up with a letter. The registry evaluation, which does not verify exposure, is separate from VA's disability compensation process. You may be eligible to participate in one or more of these health registries if you served during these time periods:
- Ionizing radiation (1940s to 1960s)
- Agent Orange (1960s and 1970s)
- Airborne hazards and open burn pit (1990s to present)
- Gulf War (1990s to present)
- Depleted uranium (DU) (1990s to present)
- Toxic embedded fragments/shrapnel (2000s to present)
Returning service member care
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
We can help you readjust to civilian life if you're returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Social work
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
Other services
My HealtheVet coordinator
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
- Enter or update your personal information
MyHealtheVet Coordinator,
Telehealth
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care
Travel reimbursement
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
If you're traveling for VA-approved care, we can repay you for the cost of using regular transportation that includes cars, planes, trains, buses, taxis, rideshare, or light rail. You may also be eligible for repayment when using ambulances, wheelchair vans, or ambulettes (non-emergency medical transportation).
- Round-trip transportation services between your home and our hospital and clinics (beneficiary travel)
- Mileage reimbursement debit cards
Whole health
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Indiana health care
Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:
- Meditation and mindfulness training
- Yoga and tai chi classes
- Health Coaching
- Veteran led wellness groups
Learn more about VA whole health
Phone Number: 317-988-WELL (9355)