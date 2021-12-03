VA is providing COVID-19 vaccines, as recommend and approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Supply varies by facility. Our goal is to do the most good for the most people during this time. Get more information about COVID-19 vaccines at VA.

Veterans may schedule for COVID-19 vaccines by asking their primary care provider or by calling 317-988-4899. COVID doses 1 & 2 can be given at the medical center. Please check in at the counter of the former credit union at the West 10th Street entrance.

Booster shots for COVID-19 are now available at Veteran Health Indiana for those who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series and meets the following criteria:

For Veterans, their spouses, caregivers, or CHAMPVA beneficiaries

Age 18 and older

Completed the Moderna/Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago at the VA or elsewhere

Completed the Janssen vaccine at least two months ago at the VA or elsewhere

For the Moderna vaccine or booster, walk-in and scheduled appointments are available at the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment, call 317-988-4899. The Janssen vaccine or booster is available at select VA Clinic locations, call 317-988-4899 to check availability. Bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to your appointment.

If eligible, you can also receive a booster outside of VA. You can locate a vaccine site at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/. Make sure to take your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card when you go!

To get the latest updates and sign up to stay informed about COVID-19 vaccines, visit our vaccine information page.