Electronic Health Record Modernization
VA Indiana Health Care will soon transition to a new electronic health record (EHR). This is a Veteran-centric approach designed to better support service members as they transition from military service to Veteran status.
Update legal name in DEERS
If you’re a Veteran or family member who receives health care or direct benefit payments from VA and have changed your legal name, you must update your new name with the Department of Defense (DOD) and with VA before the transition.
Updating your Legal Name with DOD
To update your legal name in DOD’s Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS), you need to send a written or faxed request to the Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC) and include the following information:
- Cover sheet/letter that includes:
- Your full SSN
- Brief statement of the name change and why the change is needed
- Signature and return phone number
- Copies of two of the following documents:
- Social security card
- Unexpired passport
- Marriage certificate
- Certificate of divorce
All of this information needs to be either faxed to 800-336-4416 or mailed to:
Defense Manpower Data Center Support Office
400 Gigling Road
Seaside, CA 93955-6771
If you have questions, you can also call the DMDC at 800-538-9552 (TTY: 866-363-2883), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET (closed on federal holidays). Additional information can be found here: How Do I Change My Name In My DEERS Record? | Veterans Affairs (va.gov).
Updating your Legal Name with VA
To update your legal name with VA for health care, you will need to mail or deliver documents to the Eligibility Office at your local VA medical center. Please note that you will also need to provide confirmation on any name changes with each VA program office that you receive direct benefit payments from, including disability, education and training, home loans or housing assistance, life insurance and pension.
You can find detailed instructions on changing your name here: How To Change Your Legal Name On File With VA | Veterans Affairs.
What is Electronic Health Record Modernization?
Providing quality health care for Veterans is one of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA’s) highest priorities. VA established the Electronic Health Record Modernization Integration Office (EHRMIO) to oversee the implementation of the same EHR that is being deployed by the Department of Defense (DoD).
Three major components of EHRM
- Implement a new EHR solution that is interoperable with DOD and community care providers, enabling the seamless sharing of records from active duty and beyond.
- Provide Veterans and clinicians with a complete picture of patients’ medical history, driving connections between military service and health outcomes through data analytics.
- Offer an improved and consistent patient scheduling experience at VA medical facilities and community care partners nationwide.
How do Veterans access it?
-
The new My VA Health patient portal is also accessible through My HealtheVet and VA.gov. To access My VA Health, you can sign in with any of these three accounts:
-
Premium DS Logon account
-
Premium My HealtheVet account
-
A verified ID.me account.
-