Jackson Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Jackson Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
The Jackson Vet Center offers appointments in several forms. We can provide services in-person, teleconference, or virtually.
Same day appointments are available for any Veteran or service member experiencing a crisis.
To schedule an appointment, please contact the Jackson Vet Center at 601-985-2560.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
Parking at the Jackson Vet Center is located in the front of the building. Additional parking is located on the east side of the building.
In the spotlight at Jackson Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Suicide Prevention Training Available
We are available to provide suicide prevention briefings to the community. Operation S.A.V.E summarizes the steps needed to take an active and valuable role in suicide prevention.
Please contact us to schedule a briefing.
Upcoming Jackson Vet Center Events
The Jackson Vet Center would like to invite Veterans to our annual fishing rodeo on Saturday May 7, 2022, at Lefleur's Bluff State Park. No equipment is needed! Please contact the Jackson Vet Center 601-985-2560 to reserve your spot.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Jackson Vet Center has Licensed Social Workers to provide family and couple counseling .
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Jackson Vet Center provides bereavement counseling for families who has lost service members while serving on active duty.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Jackson Vet Center offers individual and group counseling.
Our Groups:
- Vietnam Support Group
- Persian Gulf Support Group
- Women Support Group
- OEF/OIF Support Group (Coming Soon)
We offer Evidence-based therapy such as:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Jackson Vet Center offers individual therapy for military sexual trauma.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer support groups such as
- Vietnam Veteran Support Group
- Gulf War Veteran Support Group
- Women Veteran Support Group
- Spouse Support Group
Our counselors use evidence based methods such as Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT).
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We can help you find the right resources such as
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We refer Veterans who need help to overcome substance use problems and unhealthy alcohol use to the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center Addictive Disorder Treatment Program. Call 601-362-4471, ext. 1254 for more information.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We can help you access you benefits, such as
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
The Jackson Vet Center partner with various military organizations in the community:
- Joint Force Headquarters- Mississippi National Guard
- Local VFW Posts
How we're different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.