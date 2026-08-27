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Flu Vaccine Drive-Through and Walk-In Opportunities for Veterans

We’ve made it easier than ever to get your free flu shot! ! In addition to getting a flu shot during a routine appointment with your provider, you can also get a flu shot at any of our convenient drive-through or extended hours clinic locations.

Belton

Belton VA Clinic

Belton VA Clinic

Walk-in Flu Clinics

Monday-Friday:  October 1 – October 30.  1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Drive-through  Clinic:

 Saturday Oct. 24, 8am-12pm

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.  

Cameron

Cameron VA Clinic

Cameron VA Clinic

Walk-in Flu Clinics

Monday-Friday:  October 1 – October 30.  1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Drive-through  Clinic:

Saturday, October 24 – 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.  

Excelsior Springs

Excelsior Springs VA Clinic

Excelsior Springs VA Clinic

Walk-in Flu Clinics

Monday-Friday:  October 1 – October 30.  1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Drive-through  Clinic:

Saturday, October 3 – 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.  

Honor Annex

Honor VA Clinic

Honor VA Clinic

Walk-in Flu Clinics

Monday-Friday:  October 1 – October 30.  1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Saturday Walk-In  Clinics:

See Kansas City VA Medical Center for drive-through opportunities

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.  

Lenexa

Lenexa VA Clinic

Lenexa VA Clinic

Walk-in Flu Clinics

Monday-Friday:  October 1 – October 30.  1:00pm-3:00pm

Drive-through  Clinics:

Saturday, October 17th – 8:00 am – 12:00 pm 

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.  

Kansas City VA Medical Center

Kansas City VA Medical Center

Kansas City VA Medical Center

Drive-through  Clinics:

Saturday Sept 26,, 8am-12pm 

Saturday Oct. 3, 8am-12pm 

Saturday Oct. 17, 8am-12pm

Saturday Oct. 24, 8am-12pm

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.  

Nevada

Nevada VA Clinic

Nevada VA Clinic

Walk-in Flu Clinics

Monday-Friday:  October 1 – October 30.  1pm-3pm

Drive-through  Clinics:

Saturday, October 3 – 8:00 am – 12:00 pm 

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.  

Paola

Paola VA Clinic

Paola VA Clinic

Walk-in Flu Clinics

Monday-Friday:  October 1 – October 30.  1:00 pm– 3:00pm

Drive-Through Clinic: Saturday Oct. 24, 8:00am-12:00pm

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.  

Shawnee

Shawnee VA Clinic

Shawnee VA Clinic

Walk-in Flu Clinics

Monday-Friday:  October 1 – October 30.  1:00pm-3:00pm

Drive-Through Clinic: Saturday Oct. 24, 8:00am-12:00pm

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.  

Warrensburg

Warrensburg VA Clinic

Warrensburg VA Clinic

Walk-in Flu Clinics

Monday-Friday:  October 1 – October 30.  1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Drive-through  Clinics:

Saturday, October 17 – 8:00 am – 12:00 pm 

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.  

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