Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Drive-Through and Extended Hours Flu Shot Clinics for Veterans

We’ve made it easier than ever to get your free flu shot! ! In addition to getting a flu shot during a routine appointment with your provider, you can also get a flu shot at any of our convenient drive-through or extended hours clinic locations.

Belton

Belton VA Clinic

Belton VA Clinic

Walk-in Flu Clinics

Monday-Friday:  September 18 – October 31.  1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

 

Drive-through  Clinic:

Saturday, October 21 – 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.  

Cameron

Cameron VA Clinic

Cameron VA Clinic

Walk-in Flu Clinics

Monday-Friday:  September 18 – October 31.  8:00 am – 12:00 pm

 

Drive-through  Clinic:

Saturday, October 21 – 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.  

Excelsior Springs

Excelsior Springs VA Clinic

Excelsior Springs VA Clinic

Walk-in Flu Clinics

Monday-Friday:  September 18 – October 31.  1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

 

Drive-through  Clinics:

Friday, September 29 – 8:30 am – 3:00 pm

Friday, October 6 – 8:30 am – 3:00 pm (WALK IN)

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.  

Honor Annex

Honor VA Clinic

Honor VA Clinic

Walk-in Flu Clinics

Monday, Wednesday, Friday:  October 1 – November 30.  8:30 am – 3:30 pm

Tuesday, Thursday:  October 1 – November 30.  8:30 am – 6:00 pm

 

Drive-through  Clinics:

Saturday, November 4 – 9:00 am – 3:00 pm (WALK IN)

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.  

Lenexa

Lenexa VA Clinic

Lenexa VA Clinic

Walk-in Flu Clinics

Monday-Friday:  September 18 – October 31.  7:00 am – 8:00 am

 

Drive-through  Clinics:

Saturday, October 14 – 8:00 am – 12:00 pm 

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.  

Kansas City VA Medical Center

Kansas City VA Medical Center

Kansas City VA Medical Center

Walk-in Flu Clinics

Intermittent Pop Up Lobby Clinic (Days/hours not guaranteed and based on staffing availability)

Monday-Friday:  September 18 – October 31.  9:00 am – 2:00 pm

 

Drive-through  Clinics:

Saturday, September 30 – 8:00 am – 2:00 pm 

Saturday, October 14 – 8:00 am – 2:00 pm 

Saturday, October 21 – 8:00 am – 2:00 pm 

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.  

Nevada

Nevada VA Clinic

Nevada VA Clinic

Walk-in Flu Clinics

Monday-Friday:  September 18 – October 31.  7:00 am – 8:00 am

 

Drive-through  Clinics:

Saturday, October 14 – 8:00 am – 12:00 pm 

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.  

Paola

Paola VA Clinic

Paola VA Clinic

Walk-in Flu Clinics

Monday-Friday:  September 18 – October 31.  7:00 am – 8:00 am

 

Drive-through  Clinics:

Saturday, October 21 – 8:00 am – 12:00 pm 

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.  

Shawnee

Shawnee VA Clinic

Shawnee VA Clinic

Walk-in Flu Clinics

Monday-Friday:  September 18 – October 31.  7:00 am – 8:00 am

 

Drive-through  Clinics:

Saturday, October 21 – 8:00 am – 12:00 pm 

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.  

Warrensburg

Warrensburg VA Clinic

Warrensburg VA Clinic

Walk-in Flu Clinics

Monday-Friday:  September 18 – October 31.  1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

 

Drive-through  Clinics:

Saturday, October 14 – 8:00 am – 12:00 pm 

Bring your VA ID card.  Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.  

Last updated: