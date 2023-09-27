Drive-Through and Extended Hours Flu Shot Clinics for Veterans
We’ve made it easier than ever to get your free flu shot! ! In addition to getting a flu shot during a routine appointment with your provider, you can also get a flu shot at any of our convenient drive-through or extended hours clinic locations.
Belton
Belton VA Clinic
Walk-in Flu Clinics
Monday-Friday: September 18 – October 31. 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Drive-through Clinic:
Saturday, October 21 – 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.
Cameron
Cameron VA Clinic
Walk-in Flu Clinics
Monday-Friday: September 18 – October 31. 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Drive-through Clinic:
Saturday, October 21 – 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.
Excelsior Springs
Excelsior Springs VA Clinic
Walk-in Flu Clinics
Monday-Friday: September 18 – October 31. 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Drive-through Clinics:
Friday, September 29 – 8:30 am – 3:00 pm
Friday, October 6 – 8:30 am – 3:00 pm (WALK IN)
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.
Honor Annex
Honor VA Clinic
Walk-in Flu Clinics
Monday, Wednesday, Friday: October 1 – November 30. 8:30 am – 3:30 pm
Tuesday, Thursday: October 1 – November 30. 8:30 am – 6:00 pm
Drive-through Clinics:
Saturday, November 4 – 9:00 am – 3:00 pm (WALK IN)
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.
Lenexa
Lenexa VA Clinic
Walk-in Flu Clinics
Monday-Friday: September 18 – October 31. 7:00 am – 8:00 am
Drive-through Clinics:
Saturday, October 14 – 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.
Kansas City VA Medical Center
Kansas City VA Medical Center
Walk-in Flu Clinics
Intermittent Pop Up Lobby Clinic (Days/hours not guaranteed and based on staffing availability)
Monday-Friday: September 18 – October 31. 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Drive-through Clinics:
Saturday, September 30 – 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
Saturday, October 14 – 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
Saturday, October 21 – 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.
Nevada
Nevada VA Clinic
Walk-in Flu Clinics
Monday-Friday: September 18 – October 31. 7:00 am – 8:00 am
Drive-through Clinics:
Saturday, October 14 – 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.
Paola
Paola VA Clinic
Walk-in Flu Clinics
Monday-Friday: September 18 – October 31. 7:00 am – 8:00 am
Drive-through Clinics:
Saturday, October 21 – 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.
Shawnee
Shawnee VA Clinic
Walk-in Flu Clinics
Monday-Friday: September 18 – October 31. 7:00 am – 8:00 am
Drive-through Clinics:
Saturday, October 21 – 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.
Warrensburg
Warrensburg VA Clinic
Walk-in Flu Clinics
Monday-Friday: September 18 – October 31. 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Drive-through Clinics:
Saturday, October 14 – 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.