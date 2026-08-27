Flu Vaccine Drive-Through and Walk-In Opportunities for Veterans
We’ve made it easier than ever to get your free flu shot! ! In addition to getting a flu shot during a routine appointment with your provider, you can also get a flu shot at any of our convenient drive-through or extended hours clinic locations.
Belton
Belton VA Clinic
Belton VA Clinic
Walk-in Flu Clinics
Monday-Friday: October 1 – October 30. 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Drive-through Clinic:
Saturday Oct. 24, 8am-12pm
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.
Cameron
Cameron VA Clinic
Cameron VA Clinic
Walk-in Flu Clinics
Monday-Friday: October 1 – October 30. 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Drive-through Clinic:
Saturday, October 24 – 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.
Excelsior Springs
Excelsior Springs VA Clinic
Excelsior Springs VA Clinic
Walk-in Flu Clinics
Monday-Friday: October 1 – October 30. 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Drive-through Clinic:
Saturday, October 3 – 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.
Honor Annex
Honor VA Clinic
Honor VA Clinic
Walk-in Flu Clinics
Monday-Friday: October 1 – October 30. 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Saturday Walk-In Clinics:
See Kansas City VA Medical Center for drive-through opportunities
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.
Lenexa
Lenexa VA Clinic
Lenexa VA Clinic
Walk-in Flu Clinics
Monday-Friday: October 1 – October 30. 1:00pm-3:00pm
Drive-through Clinics:
Saturday, October 17th – 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.
Kansas City VA Medical Center
Kansas City VA Medical Center
Kansas City VA Medical Center
Drive-through Clinics:
Saturday Sept 26,, 8am-12pm
Saturday Oct. 3, 8am-12pm
Saturday Oct. 17, 8am-12pm
Saturday Oct. 24, 8am-12pm
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.
Nevada
Nevada VA Clinic
Nevada VA Clinic
Walk-in Flu Clinics
Monday-Friday: October 1 – October 30. 1pm-3pm
Drive-through Clinics:
Saturday, October 3 – 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.
Paola
Paola VA Clinic
Paola VA Clinic
Walk-in Flu Clinics
Monday-Friday: October 1 – October 30. 1:00 pm– 3:00pm
Drive-Through Clinic: Saturday Oct. 24, 8:00am-12:00pm
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.
Shawnee
Shawnee VA Clinic
Shawnee VA Clinic
Walk-in Flu Clinics
Monday-Friday: October 1 – October 30. 1:00pm-3:00pm
Drive-Through Clinic: Saturday Oct. 24, 8:00am-12:00pm
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.
Warrensburg
Warrensburg VA Clinic
Warrensburg VA Clinic
Walk-in Flu Clinics
Monday-Friday: October 1 – October 30. 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Drive-through Clinics:
Saturday, October 17 – 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Bring your VA ID card. Wear clothing that allows staff to reach your upper arm.