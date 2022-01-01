First-time visitor or walk-ins:

If you are a first-time visitor, stop by during our office hours or call 580-585-5880, to discuss how we can help.

Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis. Anyone in crisis will be seen within the same day.

Making an appointment:

After your initial contact with the Lawton Vet Center, we will give you a call to gather some information to assist with scheduling an appointment. You can expect a return call within 1-3 business days and have your first appointment within 3-5 business days from there. This may vary based on counselor’s availability.

Contacting us:

You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.

Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:

If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.