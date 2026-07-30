Health services

Audiology Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care Location and contact information Our audiology and speech pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing loss. We offer a full range of services like: Hearing and balance evaluations

Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments

Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants

Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder

Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords) Learn more about VA hearing aids



Blind and low vision rehabilitation Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss We help you get back the confidence and skills you need to lead an independent, fulfilling life after vision loss. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care Low vision and blind rehabilitation

Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a treatment plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services, like: Comprehensive eye exams

Visual skills assessments

Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills

Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss



Cancer care VA provides expert cancer diagnosis and care. We offer services to support you through treatment and beyond. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care Our cancer care team will work with you, your primary care doctor, and other health care providers to develop a specialized treatment plan. We offer with personal, compassionate, and expert care like: Surgical removal of tumors and other cancerous tissue

Immunotherapy, which helps your body’s natural defenses destroy cancer cells

Chemotherapy, which uses powerful drugs to fight cancer

Radiotherapy, which uses high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors

Palliative care, to reduce pain and control other symptoms and side effects, like nausea

Cardiology Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan. Our doctors can: Evaluate you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects

Determine how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure

Treat your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement

Noninvasively monitor you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound

Perform surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein to help us diagnose your condition)



Chiropractic Chiropractors work closely with your health care team to diagnose and manage muscle and joint conditions, including problems in the back, neck and other areas. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care Chiropractic care restores, improves, and maintains your function, activity, and health. We work with your primary care doctor and other specialty care providers to provide a health care plan for you. Your chiropractor can work with your primary care doctor and other specialty care providers to offer many treatments like:

● Spinal manipulative therapy

● Electrical stimulation therapy

● Soft-tissue mobilization



Dental/oral surgery Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of dental services, like: Routine exams and teeth cleaning

Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns

Surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening

Prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants

Periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care

Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness



Dermatology Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers Our dermatologists offer expert treatment for a range of conditions that affect your skin, hair and nails—from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer. We also offer skin cancer screening and education. Available at these locations







Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include: Treatment of medically necessary skin conditions, like skin cancer and rashes

Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, like psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal illnesses

Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or precancerous skin conditions, like abnormal moles and lesions.

Referrals for complex conditions

Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions



Diabetes care Common conditions: Diabetes type 1, Diabetes type 2 We offer treatment for type 1 and 2 diabetes. We work with you, your family and caregivers to help you live a healthier life through treatment, monitoring, diet and education. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes, like: Self-management, education, and support classes

Insulin therapy and blood-glucose meter training

Diabetes survival skills that include sick-day management, lifestyle changes, nutrition advice, and cooking classes

Endocrinology Common conditions: diabetes, thyroid conditions, parathyroid conditions, endocrine conditions We provide caring, expert treatment for diabetes and disorders of the endocrine, hormonal, glandular and metabolic systems. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care We diagnose and treat hormone imbalances and other endocrine system problems that can create serious medical conditions like diabetes, obesity, and thyroid or parathyroid disorders. Our endocrinologists can: Measure the level of various hormones in your body

Measure your blood glucose level

Determine the cause and proper treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders

Gastroenterology Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening Our gastrointestinal (GI) specialists offer treatment and procedures (endoscopy, colonoscopy) for conditions affecting your GI tract, gallbladder, liver and pancreas, including acid reflux, inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis), fatty liver disease, cirrhosis, irritable bowel syndrome, and pancreatitis. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care We diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat your other organs, like your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department provides service, like: Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), using an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system

Endoscopic ultrasound, using high-frequency sound waves to create images that help us diagnose digestive and lung diseases.

Manometry study to test your esophagus function between your throat and stomach

Small bowel capsule endoscopy, using a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system

24-hour pH study to measure your stomach acid flow and to assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux.

Hematology/oncology If you have a diagnosis of anemia, lymphoma, leukemia or another blood cancer or disorder, we support you with expert care and treatment. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care Our doctors treat cancer and disorders with your blood, bone marrow, and lymphatic system. Our services include: Chemotherapy

Blood and platelet transfusions

Mediport flushes to clean and maintain the small medical appliance inserted under your skin, making it easier to inject drugs and draw blood

Dedicated outpatient infusion center to provide liquid medicine or treatment through your vein

Bone marrow biopsies to detect blood diseases such as leukemia or lymphoma



HIV/hepatitis care Common conditions: HIV/AIDS, hepatitis A/B/C If you have a diagnosis of HIV or hepatitis A, B or C, we can provide you with the latest treatment methods and support. We also offer prevention education and testing for these infectious diseases. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care Our dedicated professionals provide compassionate counseling to patients and families that live with HIV or hepatitis. Our confidential services include: Hepatitis C screening

HIV testing and treatment

Medication (PEP) taken after potential exposure to HIV

Specialty care referrals

One-to-one patient education



Infectious disease We evaluate and treat Veterans with infections including hepatitis, HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care We test for, evaluate, and treat many infectious diseases. You’ll need a referral from your primary care physician to get these services. We offer: Testing and screening for hepatitis C, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and other infectious diseases

Prevention strategies and treatment

Counseling and compassionate care for people who live with infectious diseases



Laboratory and pathology We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions. Available at these locations









Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include: Studies of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management

Testing for infectious diseases

Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)

Autopsy services



MOVE! weight management Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life. Available at these locations







Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers: Weight loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off

Healthy eating tips and cooking classes

Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle Learn more about MOVE!

Nephrology Common conditions: Dialysis, kidney disease, high blood pressure, hypertension Our specialists offer you advanced care for kidney-related diseases like chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure and fluid and electrolyte problems. We also provide dialysis and related support. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care Our team of kidney doctors (nephrologists) actively manage all aspects of adult kidney disease, high blood pressure (hypertension), kidney and bladder stones, and mineral and bone disorders. We provide inpatient and outpatient care services like: Dialysis preparation and referral

Home patient monitoring

Kidney transplant evaluation

Kidney disease education

Neurology Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke Our specialists evaluate and treat conditions and diseases of the brain, spine, and nervous system, including headache, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and other conditions. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic (long-lasting) diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders, like: Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)

Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis

Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases

Other neurological conditions



Nutrition, food, and dietary care Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas like: Cardiovascular and heart health

Chronic kidney disease

Diabetes (including short-term diabetes during pregnancy)

Eating disorders and digestive health problems

Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition

Weight management

Ophthalmology Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include: Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions

Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems

Treatment for eye conditions related to diseases like diabetes or arthritis

Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)



Optometry Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration Our optometrists offer you comprehensive eye exams, preventive vision care, and treatment for conditions like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. We provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices. We also provide low-vision rehab services for Veterans with vision loss or brain injuries. Available at these locations





Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments, like: Vision services and eye exams

Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye

Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication

Special eye exams for diabetic patients



Palliative and hospice care Palliative care focuses on comfort, quality of life and reducing suffering. Hospice care is a type of palliative care offered to patients with life-threatening illness under certain conditions. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include: Pain and symptom management

Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family

Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits

Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines

Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process



Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease. Available at these locations







Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include: Pain relief and joint mobilization

Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination

Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices

Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality

Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions

Podiatry Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include: Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints

Foot and ankle fracture treatment; repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments

Injections to reduce pain and swelling

Surgically repair or reconstruct joints

Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation

Foot health maintenance procedures, like bunion removal, skin resurfacing, and nail trimming



Pulmonary medicine Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. We offer education, exercises, and treatments, like: Oxygen therapy to help you stay active and breathe better

Pulmonary rehabilitation to build your strength and increase lung capacity

Healthy diets to help you manage your weight and improve energy

Strategies to help you increase your feelings of control, optimism, and self-esteem

Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and blood gas



Radiology We use imaging to help screen for, diagnose, and treat illness and injury. We provide X-rays and other imaging technologies. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include: Computer tomography (CT)

Mammography (mammograms)

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Nuclear Medicine

Positron emission tomography (PET)

Ultrasound

X-ray

Rehabilitation and extended care We provide medical care and rehabilitation services to Veterans in our Community Living Center and in their homes. Services include home-based primary care, medical foster home support, and hospice and palliative care. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues. Our long-term health care services include: 24/7 nursing and medical care

Physical therapy

Help with daily tasks, like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine

Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses

Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness

Support for caregivers who may need skilled help or a break so they can work, travel, or run errands



Smoking and tobacco cessation If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care When you quit smoking or chewing tobacco, you lower your blood pressure, improve lung function, and reduce the risk of cancer, stroke, and heart disease. Quitting isn’t easy, but more than half of adult smokers have quit successfully. You can, too, with these resources: Medication. We can provide FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke.

Counseling. Medication combined with counseling, in person or over the phone, offers you the best chance to quit smoking and stay tobacco-free.

Tobacco Cessation Quitline. Call to make your quit plan, get individual counseling, and develop strategies to stay off tobacco.

to make your quit plan, get individual counseling, and develop strategies to stay off tobacco. SmokefreeVET. This text message program offers you daily advice and interactive support.

Stay Quit Coach. This mobile app helps you to quit smoking and stay smoke-free.

Spinal cord injuries and disorders If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care VA has the nation’s largest system of care for spinal cord injuries and disorders. We provide a convenient, connected network of experts to care for you during each phase of your life. We provide primary care for spinal-cord-injured patients and offer additional support for conditions, like: Pressure ulcers

Pneumonia

Blood clots

Bladder and sexual issues

Constipation and other gastrointestinal problems Learn more about the VA spinal cord injuries and disorders care system

Surgery If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care We provide a wide range of surgical services, like: Anesthesia

Anesthesia Pain management (Interventional Pain management)

General surgery

Orthopedic Surgery (bones, muscles, ligaments, joints, and tendons)

Otolaryngology (ENT)

Plastic Surgery

Robotic Surgery

Urology

Vascular and Endovascular Surgery