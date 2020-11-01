Health services

Your My HealtheVet coordinator can help you start using the VA online portal to manage your appointments and records, refill prescriptions, view your lab and test results and communicate with your health care team.

Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care

My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use from your computer or mobile device to manage your care and improve your health. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:

Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team

Check your lab and test results

Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications

Keep up to date with your VA medical appointments and get email reminders

View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records

Enter or update your personal information

Learn more and register for My HealtheVet