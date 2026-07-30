Health services
VA Lebanon Healthcare System offers a wide range of health, support, and facility services for Veterans in Lebanon County. Click on a service below for more details like which clinic or medical center offers that service.
In the spotlight
Mental health at VA Lebanon health care
Learn about our leading clinical mental health work
VA Health Chat
Chat with a Clinical Contact Center Nurse when you have minor health questions.
Primary care
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Emergency care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We strive to provide exceptional emergency medical care 24 hours a day, every day. Our emergency room staff can help you with the following problems:
- Life-threatening illnesses and injuries that require immediate attention
- Mental health conditions
Geriatrics
Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We focus on caring for older Veterans. We look at both normal and abnormal changes of aging to decide which outpatient geriatric services are right for you or a senior Veteran in your care. Our team of specialists provides geriatric services that include:
- Medicine and nursing
- Psychology, psychiatry, and social work
- Physical and occupational therapy
Gynecology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our gynecologists evaluate and treat many women’s health issues. Our services include:
- Primary care checkups
- Mammograms for breast cancer, screenings for sexually transmitted disease, and Pap tests for cervical cancer
- Counseling and treatment for contraception, pregnancy, and infertility
- Osteoporosis screening for brittle bones
- Exams for pelvic pain and abnormal bleeding in your uterus
- Treatment for cancers
Pharmacy
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, confidential, and efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. We only fill new prescriptions in person at the pharmacy window, but you can refill your current prescriptions 3 different ways:
- Online at MyHealtheVet. You need a user ID and password to log in, which you receive after creating your personal profile on MyHealtheVet.
- By phone through our automated refill service. You need your Social Security number and prescription number to complete the process.
- By mail. Each prescription comes with refill request slips. Please mail your requests at least 14 days before you need a new supply.
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We take a team approach to health care that centers on you. You’ll work with family members, caregivers, and health care professionals to create a plan for your lifelong health and wellness. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive, like:
- Labs, blood work, and immunizations
- Mental health care
- Radiology and cancer screenings
- Women’s health care
- Nutrition, weight, and smoke cessation counseling
- Social services
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast disease. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, and Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
Learn more and connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager
Mental health care
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Addiction and substance use care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We help Veterans on their recovery journey through outpatient and inpatient services. We help Veterans deal with substance abuse, homelessness, mental health, and unemployment through our services like:
- Outpatient detox
- Opiate abuse counseling, Suboxone therapy (opioid replacement), and polysubstance abuse counseling (for patients who abuse or are addicted to multiple drugs)
- Preoperative evaluations and pain-management plans for surgical patients with a history of substance abuse
- Care management for patients who require opiate therapy for pain control, and need close follow-up and monitoring
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Military sexual trauma care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We offer care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced during your military service. Our goal is to help you manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:
- Counseling
- Psychiatric care
- Walk-in care
Psychiatry
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Good mental health is a vital part of your overall wellness. Our psychiatric teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help you with a range of mental and behavioral health problems, including:
- Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
- Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
- Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges, confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
- PTSD
Psychology
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our psychology teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help with a range of mental and behavioral health problems like:
- Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
- Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
- Emotional issues such as anger management and relationship challenges
- Confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
PTSD care
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. It’s normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. If symptoms last more than a few months, it may be PTSD. We can help you with effective treatments and support services, like:
- Psychiatric and psychological counseling
- Services for homeless Veterans
- Treatment for addictive disorders
- Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Suicide prevention
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
Specialty care
Select a topic to learn more.
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Location and contact information
Our audiology and speech pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing loss. We offer a full range of services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Blind and low vision rehabilitation
Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Low vision and blind rehabilitation
Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a treatment plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services, like:
- Comprehensive eye exams
- Visual skills assessments
- Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
- Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss
Cancer care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our cancer care team will work with you, your primary care doctor, and other health care providers to develop a specialized treatment plan. We offer with personal, compassionate, and expert care like:
- Surgical removal of tumors and other cancerous tissue
- Immunotherapy, which helps your body’s natural defenses destroy cancer cells
- Chemotherapy, which uses powerful drugs to fight cancer
- Radiotherapy, which uses high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors
- Palliative care, to reduce pain and control other symptoms and side effects, like nausea
Cardiology
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan. Our doctors can:
- Evaluate you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects
- Determine how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure
- Treat your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement
- Noninvasively monitor you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound
- Perform surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein to help us diagnose your condition)
Chiropractic
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Chiropractic care restores, improves, and maintains your function, activity, and health. We work with your primary care doctor and other specialty care providers to provide a health care plan for you. Your chiropractor can work with your primary care doctor and other specialty care providers to offer many treatments like:
● Spinal manipulative therapy
● Electrical stimulation therapy
● Soft-tissue mobilization
Dental/oral surgery
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of dental services, like:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
- Periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
- Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
Dermatology
Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include:
- Treatment of medically necessary skin conditions, like skin cancer and rashes
- Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, like psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal illnesses
- Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or precancerous skin conditions, like abnormal moles and lesions.
- Referrals for complex conditions
- Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions
Diabetes care
Common conditions: Diabetes type 1, Diabetes type 2
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes, like:
- Self-management, education, and support classes
- Insulin therapy and blood-glucose meter training
- Diabetes survival skills that include sick-day management, lifestyle changes, nutrition advice, and cooking classes
Endocrinology
Common conditions: diabetes, thyroid conditions, parathyroid conditions, endocrine conditions
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We diagnose and treat hormone imbalances and other endocrine system problems that can create serious medical conditions like diabetes, obesity, and thyroid or parathyroid disorders. Our endocrinologists can:
- Measure the level of various hormones in your body
- Measure your blood glucose level
- Determine the cause and proper treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders
Gastroenterology
Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat your other organs, like your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department provides service, like:
- Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), using an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system
- Endoscopic ultrasound, using high-frequency sound waves to create images that help us diagnose digestive and lung diseases.
- Manometry study to test your esophagus function between your throat and stomach
- Small bowel capsule endoscopy, using a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system
- 24-hour pH study to measure your stomach acid flow and to assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux.
Hematology/oncology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our doctors treat cancer and disorders with your blood, bone marrow, and lymphatic system. Our services include:
- Chemotherapy
- Blood and platelet transfusions
- Mediport flushes to clean and maintain the small medical appliance inserted under your skin, making it easier to inject drugs and draw blood
- Dedicated outpatient infusion center to provide liquid medicine or treatment through your vein
- Bone marrow biopsies to detect blood diseases such as leukemia or lymphoma
HIV/hepatitis care
Common conditions: HIV/AIDS, hepatitis A/B/C
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our dedicated professionals provide compassionate counseling to patients and families that live with HIV or hepatitis. Our confidential services include:
- Hepatitis C screening
- HIV testing and treatment
- Medication (PEP) taken after potential exposure to HIV
- Specialty care referrals
- One-to-one patient education
Infectious disease
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We test for, evaluate, and treat many infectious diseases. You’ll need a referral from your primary care physician to get these services. We offer:
- Testing and screening for hepatitis C, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and other infectious diseases
- Prevention strategies and treatment
- Counseling and compassionate care for people who live with infectious diseases
Laboratory and pathology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Studies of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
MOVE! weight management
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:
- Weight loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
- Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
- Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle
Nephrology
Common conditions: Dialysis, kidney disease, high blood pressure, hypertension
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our team of kidney doctors (nephrologists) actively manage all aspects of adult kidney disease, high blood pressure (hypertension), kidney and bladder stones, and mineral and bone disorders. We provide inpatient and outpatient care services like:
- Dialysis preparation and referral
- Home patient monitoring
- Kidney transplant evaluation
- Kidney disease education
Neurology
Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic (long-lasting) diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders, like:
- Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)
- Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis
- Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases
- Other neurological conditions
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas like:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including short-term diabetes during pregnancy)
- Eating disorders and digestive health problems
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
Ophthalmology
Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include:
- Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions
- Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems
- Treatment for eye conditions related to diseases like diabetes or arthritis
- Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)
Optometry
Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments, like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
Palliative and hospice care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include:
- Pain and symptom management
- Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family
- Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits
- Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines
- Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:
- Pain relief and joint mobilization
- Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
- Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices
- Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
- Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions
Podiatry
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment; repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Surgically repair or reconstruct joints
- Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance procedures, like bunion removal, skin resurfacing, and nail trimming
Pulmonary medicine
Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. We offer education, exercises, and treatments, like:
- Oxygen therapy to help you stay active and breathe better
- Pulmonary rehabilitation to build your strength and increase lung capacity
- Healthy diets to help you manage your weight and improve energy
- Strategies to help you increase your feelings of control, optimism, and self-esteem
- Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and blood gas
Radiology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- Computer tomography (CT)
- Mammography (mammograms)
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
- Nuclear Medicine
- Positron emission tomography (PET)
- Ultrasound
- X-ray
Rehabilitation and extended care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues. Our long-term health care services include:
- 24/7 nursing and medical care
- Physical therapy
- Help with daily tasks, like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
- Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
- Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
- Support for caregivers who may need skilled help or a break so they can work, travel, or run errands
Smoking and tobacco cessation
If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
When you quit smoking or chewing tobacco, you lower your blood pressure, improve lung function, and reduce the risk of cancer, stroke, and heart disease. Quitting isn’t easy, but more than half of adult smokers have quit successfully. You can, too, with these resources:
- Medication. We can provide FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke.
- Counseling. Medication combined with counseling, in person or over the phone, offers you the best chance to quit smoking and stay tobacco-free.
- Tobacco Cessation Quitline. Call
to make your quit plan, get individual counseling, and develop strategies to stay off tobacco.
- SmokefreeVET. This text message program offers you daily advice and interactive support.
- Stay Quit Coach. This mobile app helps you to quit smoking and stay smoke-free.
Spinal cord injuries and disorders
If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
VA has the nation’s largest system of care for spinal cord injuries and disorders. We provide a convenient, connected network of experts to care for you during each phase of your life. We provide primary care for spinal-cord-injured patients and offer additional support for conditions, like:
- Pressure ulcers
- Pneumonia
- Blood clots
- Bladder and sexual issues
- Constipation and other gastrointestinal problems
Learn more about the VA spinal cord injuries and disorders care system
Surgery
If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We provide a wide range of surgical services, like:
- Anesthesia
- Anesthesia Pain management (Interventional Pain management)
- General surgery
- Orthopedic Surgery (bones, muscles, ligaments, joints, and tendons)
- Otolaryngology (ENT)
- Plastic Surgery
- Robotic Surgery
- Urology
- Vascular and Endovascular Surgery
Toxic exposure screening
Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
All Veterans enrolled in VA health care can receive a toxic exposure screening at an upcoming appointment or sooner by contacting a Toxic Exposure Screening Navigator. All enrolled Veterans should receive the screening at least once every five years.
Veterans who are not enrolled and who meet eligibility requirements will have an opportunity to enroll and receive the screening.
The screening will ask you if you think you were exposed to any of these hazards while serving:
- Open burn pits and other airborne hazards
- Gulf War-related exposures
- Agent Orange
- Ionizing Radiation
- Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure
- Depleted Uranium
- Other exposures
We’ll then give you information about any benefits, registry exams, and clinical resources you may need.
Ask about the screening at your next VA health care appointment. If you have any questions about participation in one of our 6 registries, please call 1-800-MyVA411.
Ask about the screening at your next VA health care appointment. Learn more about Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry (va.gov).
Social programs and services
Select a topic to learn more.
Caregiver support
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support help by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you’re caring for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage. For all caregivers, we can:
● Help you manage degenerative conditions
● Match you with services and benefits through the VA
● Listen to you when you struggle
● Provide you with additional help at home
Learn more and connect with a support coordinator
Chaplain services
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Chaplain service programs include:
- Men's Spirituality Group
- Women's Spirituality Group
- Bereavement Support Group
- Warrior to Soul Mate
- Religious and Spiritual Guidance and Support
For more information visit: Chaplain Services
Homeless Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We help homeless Veterans, or those at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
Minority Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are African American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
- Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
Patient advocates
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Recreation and creative arts therapy
We offer a wide range of activities (arts and crafts, games, sports, exercise) that we can adapt to your needs.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
The Mission of the Recreation and Creative Arts Therapy Service, a direct-care interdisciplinary service, is to enrich bio-psycho-social functioning through active therapy and/or meaningful therapeutic activities to maintain or improve functional independence and life quality. The intended outcome of evidence-based clinical interventions is independence in life activities based upon Veteran preferences, needs, and goals. The program is designed to promote rehabilitation and wellness in a variety of outpatient and inpatient care settings, and to provide Veterans a continuum of care that adds a value to their lives. The service embraces philosophies recognizing the whole-person, health promotion and disease prevention facilitated by qualified clinicians to enhance physical, cognitive, emotional, social, and leisure development.
Registry exams
If you were exposed to toxic chemicals or other hazards during your military service, we offer you a free exam. This exam helps you identify potential health risks and helps us monitor issues so we can better serve you.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
This free, voluntary, and comprehensive health exam involves an exposure and medical history, laboratory tests, and a physical exam. We will discuss your results in a face-to-face meeting and follow up with a letter. The registry evaluation, which does not verify exposure, is separate from VA’s disability compensation process. You may be eligible to participate in one or more of these health registries if you served during these time periods:
- Agent Orange (1960s and 1970s)
- Airborne hazards and open burn pit (1990s to present)
- Gulf War (1990s to present)
- Ionizing radiation (1940s to 1960s)
- Depleted uranium (DU) (1990s to present)
- Toxic embedded fragments/shrapnel (2000s to present)
Returning service member care
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Our services include:
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Case management and counseling support
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Learn more about health care benefits for returning service members
Social work
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Social work is an important part of health care. Through one-on-one counseling, family conferences, group classes, and VA community resources, we can help you and your family:
- Manage drug, alcohol, and emotional problems
- Understand and adjust to chronic (long-lasting) illness or disability
- Prepare advance directives and durable powers of attorney for health care or finances
- Cope with a terminal illness
- Make informed decisions about legal issues like commitment and guardianship
- Arrange transportation to and from medical appointments and health care facilities
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
My HealtheVet coordinator
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use from your computer or mobile device to manage your care and improve your health. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep up to date with your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
- Enter or update your personal information
Telehealth
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
Travel reimbursement
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
If you’re traveling for VA-approved care, we can repay you for the cost of using regular transportation that includes cars, planes, trains, buses, taxis, rideshare, or light rail. You may also be eligible for repayment when using ambulances, wheelchair vans, or ambulettes (non-emergency medical transportation). Our travel pay reimbursement services include:
- Round-trip transportation services between your home and our hospital and clinics (beneficiary travel)
- Mileage reimbursement debit cards
Learn more about VA travel program
Veteran Readiness and Employment programs
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We help Veterans with physical and mental health challenges find and keep jobs. Our program (formerly called Compensated Work Therapy), finds jobs through our long-term partnerships with business, industry, and government agencies. We offer 3 services:
- Transitional work experience matches Veteran’s skills with a specific job and provides supervision.
- Supported employment helps Veterans with serious mental illnesses compete for jobs by providing therapy while they work.
- Vocational services train Veterans living at our residential facility to improve their job-hunting skills.
Whole health
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:
- Ear acupuncture to help you manage pain without drugs
- Meditation and mindfulness training
- Yoga, Tai Chi, and Qi Gong classes
- Massage and manual therapy