Lebanon VA Medical Center
Our main campus provides primary care and specialty health services, including hospice, low vision rehabilitation, pain management, and radiology. Find below our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and health services offered at Lebanon VA Medical Center.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 24/7
- Tue: 24/7
- Wed: 24/7
- Thu: 24/7
- Fri: 24/7
- Sat: 24/7
- Sun: 24/7
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
-
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Lebanon VA Medical Center Campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
-
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Shuttle services at Lebanon VA Medical Center
Cost: Free
Schedule: Monday through Friday, except holidays
See complete shuttle schedule
Shuttle routes serving this location
Lebanon VA Medical Center – Pittsburgh VAMC
Lancaster County Clinic – Lebanon VA Medical Center
York VA Clinic – Lebanon VA Medical Center
Local transit services
Other services
Lebanon Transit Complementary Paratransit, serving people with limited mobility
Additional travel options
Our printable transportation guide has an extensive list of transportation options from across the region, including VA shuttles, taxi companies, and local transit services in many counties. It also includes information on shuttle services to the Lebanon VA Medical Center from other VA facilities in the region.
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
-
Hours
Lobby entrance: 7 days a week, 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (patients are in Building 1). After hours, you must enter through the Emergency Room (ER) entrance.
General visiting: No restrictions, unless determined to be medically inappropriate.
Visitor policies
Number of Visitors
A patient may receive no more than two visitors at a time.
Food and Beverages
Visitors may not bring food or beverages to patients without authorization from unit physicians or nurses.
Illness
Visitors suffering from cold or flu symptoms should postpone visits until they are feeling better.
Children Under 14 Years of Age
Children under the age of 14 may be permitted to visit inpatients when accompanied by a parent or guardian after prior approval has been obtained from the unit Nurse Manager.
Clergy
Clergy are permitted to visit patients at all times.
Exception
For the health and well-being of a patient, the patient or clinical staff may limit, restrict, or deny visitation.
If you are unable to visit a patient personally, you may call the patient or send a card or gift. You may call the medical center at 717-272-6621, select 0 for operator; or toll-free at 800-409-8771, select 0 for operator to call hospitalized patients. To send a card or gift, please use this address format:
The patient's full name
Building and unit number
Lebanon VA Medical Center
1700 South Lincoln Avenue
Lebanon, PA 17042
-
Visitors are not permitted to stay overnight in the medical center itself. Here are some other options.
Nearby hotels
When booking, ask for the hospital rate. Many hotels have shuttle service to VA hospitals. Check with the hotel you’re staying at.
NOTE: These links are provided for your convenience only. VA Lebanon's Healthcare System does not endorse and is not responsible for the content on the linked web sites.
Visit Lebanon
This tourism and promotion site for Lebanon and the Lebanon Valley has up-to-date listings for area hotels, as well as activities, transportation, restaurants, shops and more. https://visitlebanonvalley.com
-
Food and drink
Veterans Canteen Service (VCS) Patriot Café
Serves hot and cold entrees, beverages and desserts.
Building 17
First floor
Hours
Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Closed weekends and holidays
VCS Patriot Brew (Starbucks)
Serves a variety of pastries, light sandwiches and beverages.
Building 17
First floor
Hours
Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Closed weekends and holidays
Vending machines
Drinks and snacks are available around the clock.
Retail
VCS Patriot Store
A full-service retail store with such products as electronics, cosmetics, toiletries, and clothing. Purchases are tax-free.
Building 17
First floor
Hours
Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Closed Sunday and holidays
-
Building 106
First floor, room 8
Hours: 24/7
Chaplains
When you’re admitted, you can request or decline visits by a VA chaplain. Our chaplains provide spiritual, pastoral, and emotional care for you and your family, in accordance with your own beliefs and practices. This includes locating clergy or religious leaders in the community for needs that our chaplain staff cannot meet.
Interfaith chapel
The chapel is open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. The chapel also hosts regularly scheduled services for many denominations.
Learn how to request chaplain services during your stay at VA Lebanon.
-
In the spotlight at VA Lebanon health care
Health services offered here
Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.
-
We can help you overcome substance use problems from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We match our services—like counseling, group therapy or medication—to your specific needs.
Contact information
Residential Recovery Center (RRC)1700 South Lincoln Avenue Buildings 34, 35, and 36
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Residential Recovery Center (RRC)717-272-6621x 4543
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone717-272-6621 x 4543
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We help Veterans on their recovery journey through outpatient and inpatient services. We help Veterans deal with substance abuse, homelessness, mental health, and unemployment through our services like:
- Outpatient detox
- Opiate abuse counseling, suboxone therapy (opioid replacement), and polysubstance abuse counseling (for patients who abuse or are addicted to multiple drugs)
- Preoperative evaluations and pain-management plans for surgical patients with a history of substance abuse
- Care management for patients who require opiate therapy for pain control, and need close follow-up and monitoring
-
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions, swallowing conditions
We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing, speech or balance. These include hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing the ears) and dizziness—also speech, language, voice or swallowing disorders.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 17 Fourth floor, room 4A
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Audiology and speech717-272-6621x 4582
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? YesSchedule an appointment online
Location and contact information
Our audiology and speech pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing loss. We offer a full range of services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
-
Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke and injury-related vision loss
We offer advanced vision care and blind rehabilitation services to help you live independently. These may include vision-enhancing devices and technology as well as visual skills and related training.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 18 Fifth floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Low vision and blind rehabilitation717-272-6621x 4950
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Low vision and blind rehabilitation
Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a treatment plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services, like:
- Comprehensive eye exams
- Visual skills assessments
- Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
- Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss
-
Common conditions: coronavirus, COVID-19We provide COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans as well as their spouses and caregivers. We also provide vaccines to Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) recipients and VA staff.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue
Appointments
Your VA health care team will contact you if you’re eligible to get a vaccine during this time. As the supply of vaccine increases, we'll work with our care teams to let Veterans know their options.
Phone717-272-6621
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
- COVID-19 vaccines for eligible Veterans and staff
-
VA provides expert cancer diagnosis and care. We offer services to support you through treatment and beyond.
Contact information
Oncology1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 17 Fourth floor, side B
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Oncology717-272-6621x 6094
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our cancer care team will work with you, your primary care doctor, and other health care providers to develop a specialized treatment plan. We offer with personal, compassionate, and expert care like:
- Surgical removal of tumors and other cancerous tissue
- Immunotherapy, which helps your body’s natural defenses destroy cancer cells
- Chemotherapy, which uses powerful drugs to fight cancer
- Radiotherapy, which uses high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors
- Palliative care, to reduce pain and control other symptoms and side effects, like nausea
-
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 17 Fourth floor, room 4A
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Cardiology717-272-6621x 5989
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? NoSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan. Our doctors can:
- Evaluate you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects
- Determine how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure
- Treat your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement
- Noninvasively monitor you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound
- Perform surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein to help us diagnose your condition)
-
If you are caring for a Veteran with serious illness or disabilities, we can help you support them—and take care of yourself. You may qualify for services like training, counseling or respite care when you need a break.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 18 Third floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Caregiver Support717-272-6621x 5739
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support help by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you’re caring for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage. For all caregivers, we can:
● Help you manage degenerative conditions
● Match you with services and benefits through the VA
● Listen to you when you struggle
● Provide you with additional help at home
Learn more and connect with a support coordinator
-
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 17 Fifth floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of dental services, like:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
- Periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
- Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
-
Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers
Our dermatologists offer expert treatment for a range of conditions that affect your skin, hair and nails—from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer. We also offer skin cancer screening and education.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 18 Fourth floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include:
- Treatment of medically necessary skin conditions, like skin cancer and rashes
- Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, like psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal illnesses
- Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or precancerous skin conditions, like abnormal moles and lesions.
- Referrals for complex conditions
- Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions
-
In an emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest VA or non-VA emergency room. We provide immediate treatment for serious, life-threatening health emergencies such as severe chest pain, seizures, heavy uncontrollable bleeding or moderate to severe burns.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 101
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Emergency Room717-272-6621
Appointments
In an emergency, you do not need an appointment. Call 911 or walk in.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We strive to provide exceptional emergency medical care 24 hours a day, every day. Our emergency room staff can help you with the following problems:
- Life-threatening illnesses and injuries that require immediate attention
- Mental health conditions
-
We assist frail and elderly Veterans and their families as they deal with chronic illness or disabilities. Services include home, nursing and hospice and palliative care.
Contact information
Community Specialty Service Program1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 19
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Extended care and rehabilitation717-272-6621x 5243
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues. Our long-term health care services include:
- 24/7 nursing and medical care
- Physical therapy
- Help with daily tasks, like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
- Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
- Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
- Support for caregivers who may need skilled help or a break so they can work, travel, or run errands
-
Common conditions: reflux, GERD, Barrett's esophagus, endoscopy, colonoscopy
Our gastrointestinal (GI) specialists offer screening and treatment for conditions affecting your GI tract, gallbladder, liver and pancreas—like reflux, Crohn’s disease, hepatitis and pancreatitis.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 17 Third floor, Side A
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Gastroenterology717-272-6621x 6117
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat your other organs, like your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department provides service, like:
- Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), using an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system
- Endoscopic ultrasound, using high-frequency sound waves to create images that help us diagnose digestive and lung diseases.
- Manometry study to test your esophagus function between your throat and stomach
- Small bowel capsule endoscopy, using a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system
- 24-hour pH study to measure your stomach acid flow and to assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux.
-
Our specialists offer reproductive health care services for women Veterans, including contraception, pregnancy care and fertility treatment.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 17 Fifth floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Gynecology717-228-4870x 4870
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone800-409-8771 x 4668
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? YesSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our gynecologists evaluate and treat many women’s health issues. Our services include:
- Primary care checkups
- Mammograms for breast cancer, screenings for sexually transmitted disease, and Pap tests for cervical cancer
- Counseling and treatment for contraception, pregnancy, and infertility
- Osteoporosis screening for brittle bones
- Exams for pelvic pain and abnormal bleeding in your uterus
- Treatment for cancers
-
Common conditions: HIV/AIDS, hepatitis A/B/C
If you have a diagnosis of HIV or hepatitis A, B or C, we can provide you with the latest treatment methods and support. We also offer prevention education and testing for these infectious diseases.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 17
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
HIV/hepatitis717-272-6621x 4631
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our dedicated professionals provide compassionate counseling to patients and families that live with HIV or hepatitis. Our confidential services include:
- Hepatitis C screening
- HIV testing and treatment
- Medication (PEP) taken after potential exposure to HIV
- Specialty care referrals
- One-to-one patient education
-
If you have a diagnosis of anemia, lymphoma, leukemia or another blood cancer or disorder, we support you with expert care and treatment.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 17 Fourth floor, side B
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Hematology/oncology717-262-6621x 6094
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our doctors treat cancer and disorders with your blood, bone marrow, and lymphatic system. Our services include:
- Chemotherapy
- Blood and platelet transfusions
- Mediport flushes to clean and maintain the small medical appliance inserted under your skin, making it easier to inject drugs and draw blood
- Dedicated outpatient infusion center to provide liquid medicine or treatment through your vein
- Bone marrow biopsies to detect blood diseases such as leukemia or lymphoma
-
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 18 Room 313B
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Homeless Veteran care717-272-6621x 4196
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We help homeless Veterans, or those at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
-
We evaluate and treat Veterans with infections including hepatitis, HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 17 Third floor, side A
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Infectious disease717-272-6621x 6117
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We test for, evaluate, and treat many infectious diseases. You’ll need a referral from your primary care physician to get these services. We offer:
- Testing and screening for hepatitis C, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and other infectious diseases
- Prevention strategies and treatment
- Counseling and compassionate care for people who live with infectious diseases
-
We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 1 First floor, Room 4A
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Laboratory and pathology717-272-6621x 4188
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Studies of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
-
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 144
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact717-272-6621x 4522
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:
- Weight loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
- Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
- Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle
-
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 18 Second floor, Room 228
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. ET Tue. 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. ET Wed. 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. ET Thu. 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. ET Fri. 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Mental health care717-272-6621x 4232
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? YesSchedule an appointment online
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
-
Military sexual trauma can happen to both genders. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service—no matter when you served—we provide counseling and treatment.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 18 Room 209B
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Military sexual trauma717-272-6621x 4220
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We offer care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced during your military service. Our goal is to help you manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:
- Counseling
- Psychiatric care
- Walk-in care
-
We offer resources and support for minority Veterans to help address your specific needs with benefits and services at VA.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 18 Room 304D
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET Thu. 7:00 a.m. 3:30 p.m. ET Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Minority Veteran care717-272-6621x 4196
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are African American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
- Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
-
Your My HealtheVet coordinator can help you start using the VA online portal to manage your appointments and records, refill prescriptions, view your lab and test results and communicate with your health care team.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 17 First floor, room 106
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact717-272-6621x 5737
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use from your computer or mobile device to manage your care and improve your health. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep up to date with your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
- Enter or update your personal information
-
Common conditions: Dialysis, kidney disease, high blood pressure, hypertension
Our specialists offer you advanced care for kidney-related diseases like chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure and fluid and electrolyte problems. We also provide dialysis and related support.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 18 Fourth floor, side A
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact717-272-6621x 5693
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone800-409-8771 x 5706
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our team of kidney doctors (nephrologists) actively manage all aspects of adult kidney disease, high blood pressure (hypertension), kidney and bladder stones, and mineral and bone disorders. We provide inpatient and outpatient care services like:
- Dialysis preparation and referral
- Home patient monitoring
- Kidney transplant evaluation
- Kidney disease education
-
Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache motor neuron and movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke
Our specialists evaluate and treat conditions and diseases of the brain, spine, and nervous system, including headache, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and other conditions.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 17 Third floor, side A
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact717-272-6621x 4388
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? NoSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic (long-lasting) diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders, like:
- Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)
- Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis
- Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases
- Other neurological conditions
-
Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease
Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 17 Second floor, side A
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact717-272-6621x 6173
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include:
- Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions
- Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems
- Treatment for eye conditions related to diseases like diabetes or arthritis
- Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)
-
Common conditions: vision exams, prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses
Our optometrists offer you routine eye exams, preventive vision testing and treatment for conditions like glaucoma. We also provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 17 Second floor, side A
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact717-272-6621x 6173
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments, like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
-
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 18 Second floor, side C
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? YesSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. It’s normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. If symptoms last more than a few months, it may be PTSD. We can help you with effective treatments and support services, like:
- Psychiatric and psychological counseling
- Services for homeless Veterans
- Treatment for addictive disorders
- Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
-
Palliative care focuses on comfort, quality of life and reducing suffering. Hospice care is a type of palliative care offered to patients with life-threatening illness under certain conditions.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 1 Fourth floor, room 487
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact717-272-6621x 4540
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include:
- Pain and symptom management
- Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family
- Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits
- Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines
- Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process
-
VA wants to make sure that you get the best possible care. If you need help finding care or getting problems resolved, please contact a patient advocate.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 17 Rooms 112 and 113
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact717-272-6621x 5918
Contact717-272-6621x 6014
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
-
Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 17 First floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact717-272-6621x 6009
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Phone800-409-8771 x 6009
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, confidential, and efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. We only fill new prescriptions in person at the pharmacy window, but you can refill your current prescriptions 3 different ways:
- Online at MyHealtheVet. You need a user ID and password to log in, which you receive after creating your personal profile on MyHealtheVet.
- By phone through our automated refill service. You need your Social Security number and prescription number to complete the process.
- By mail. Each prescription comes with refill request slips. Please mail your requests at least 14 days before you need a new supply.
-
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 102
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact717-272-6621x 4396
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:
- Pain relief and joint mobilization
- Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
- Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices
- Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
- Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions
-
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 17
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact717-272-6621x 4631
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We take a team approach to health care that centers on you. You’ll work with family members, caregivers, and health care professionals to create a plan for your lifelong health and wellness. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive, like:
- Labs, blood work, and immunizations
- Mental health care
- Radiology and cancer screenings
- Women’s health care
- Nutrition, weight, and smoke cessation counseling
- Social services
-
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 1 Third floor, side B
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Good mental health is a vital part of your overall wellness. Our psychiatric teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help you with a range of mental and behavioral health problems, including:
- Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
- Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
- Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges, confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
- PTSD
-
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 17 Fourth floor, room 4A
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our psychology teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help with a range of mental and behavioral health problems like:
- Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
- Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
- Emotional issues such as anger management and relationship challenges
- Confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
-
Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 1 Third floor, room 4ABy appointment
Contact717-272-6621x 5179
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. We offer education, exercises, and treatments, like:
- Oxygen therapy to help you stay active and breathe better
- Pulmonary rehabilitation to build your strength and increase lung capacity
- Healthy diets to help you manage your weight and improve energy
- Strategies to help you increase your feelings of control, optimism, and self-esteem
- Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and blood gas
-
Our radiology service uses imaging to help screen for, diagnose and treat disease. We provide X-rays, ultrasound, mammography, MRI, CT and PET scans and other imaging procedures.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 1 Ground floor, room G002
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact717-272-6621x 3950
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- X-ray
- Ultrasound
- Mammography (mammograms)
- Computer tomography (CT)
- Positron emission tomography (PET)
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
-
If you were exposed to toxic chemicals or other hazards during your military service, we offer you a free exam. This exam helps you identify potential health risks and helps us monitor issues so we can better serve you.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 18 First floor, room 147
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact717-272-6621x 5913
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
This free, voluntary, and comprehensive health exam involves an exposure and medical history, laboratory tests, and a physical exam. We will discuss your results in a face-to-face meeting and follow up with a letter. The registry evaluation, which does not verify exposure, is separate from VA’s disability compensation process. You may be eligible to participate in one or more of these health registries if you served during these time periods:
- Agent Orange (1960s and 1970s)
- Airborne hazards and open burn pit (1990s to present)
- Gulf War (1990s to present)
- Ionizing radiation (1940s to 1960s)
- Depleted uranium (DU) (1990s to present)
- Toxic embedded fragments/shrapnel (2000s to present)
-
If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 17 Fifth floor, room 597
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact717-272-6621x 4713
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? NoSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
When you quit smoking or chewing tobacco, you lower your blood pressure, improve lung function, and reduce the risk of cancer, stroke, and heart disease. Quitting isn’t easy, but more than half of adult smokers have quit successfully. You can, too, with these resources:
- Medication. We can provide FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke.
- Counseling. Medication combined with counseling, in person or over the phone, offers you the best chance to quit smoking and stay tobacco-free.
- Tobacco Cessation Quitline. Call 855-784-8838 to make your quit plan, get individual counseling, and develop strategies to stay off tobacco.
- SmokefreeVET. This text message program offers you daily advice and interactive support.
- Stay Quit Coach. This mobile app helps you to quit smoking and stay smoke-free.
-
Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 19
Hours
day hours Mon. 24/7 Tue. 24/7 Wed. 24/7 Thu. 24/7 Fri. 24/7 Sat. 24/7 Sun. 24/7
Contact717-272-6621x 4820
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Social work is an important part of health care. Through one-on-one counseling, family conferences, group classes, and VA community resources, we can help you and your family:
- Manage drug, alcohol, and emotional problems
- Understand and adjust to chronic (long-lasting) illness or disability
- Prepare advance directives and durable powers of attorney for health care or finances
- Cope with a terminal illness
- Make informed decisions about legal issues like commitment and guardianship
- Arrange transportation to and from medical appointments and health care facilities
-
If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 17 Third floorFirst and third Wednesdays, 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET
Contact717-272-6621x 4539
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
VA has the nation’s largest system of care for spinal cord injuries and disorders. We provide a convenient, connected network of experts to care for you during each phase of your life. We provide primary care for spinal-cord-injured patients and offer additional support for conditions, like:
- Pressure ulcers
- Pneumonia
- Blood clots
- Bladder and sexual issues
- Constipation and other gastrointestinal problems
Learn more about the VA spinal cord injuries and disorders care system
-
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) for free, private help anytime 24/7. Our local suicide prevention coordinators can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 18 Third floor, room 305
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact717-272-6621x 4373
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? YesSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
-
If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 17 Fourth floor, side B
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact717-272-6621x 5953
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We provide a wide range of surgical services, like:
- General surgery
- Anesthesia
- Cardiac surgery (heart and major blood vessels)
- Neurosurgery (brain, spinal column, and nerves)
- Orthopedic surgery (bones, muscles, ligaments, joints, and tendons)
-
With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact717-272-6621x 4076
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? NoSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
-
If you have to travel far for care, we may be able to reimburse (repay) you for travel expenses. We can also help arrange transportation for getting to and from your VA appointment.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 17 First floor, room 103
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact717-272-6621x 6032
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
If you’re traveling for VA-approved care, we can repay you for the cost of using regular transportation that includes cars, planes, trains, buses, taxis, rideshare, or light rail. You may also be eligible for repayment when using ambulances, wheelchair vans, or ambulettes (non-emergency medical transportation). Our travel pay reimbursement services include:
- Round-trip transportation services between your home and our hospital and clinics (beneficiary travel)
- Mileage reimbursement debit cards
Learn more about VA travel program
-
We can help you reach your job and career goals with one-on-one support, counseling and training. Many graduates of our programs go on to work here at VA.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 37
Hours
day hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact717-272-6621x 5522
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
We help Veterans with physical and mental health challenges find and keep jobs. Our program (formerly called Compensated Work Therapy), finds jobs through our long-term partnerships with business, industry, and government agencies. We offer 3 services:
- Transitional work experience matches Veteran’s skills with a specific job and provides supervision.
- Supported employment helps Veterans with serious mental illnesses compete for jobs by providing therapy while they work.
- Vocational services train Veterans living at our residential facility to improve their job-hunting skills.
-
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics and gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Contact information1700 South Lincoln Avenue Building 17 Fifth floor
Hours
day hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Sat. Closed Sun. Closed
Contact717-228-4870x 4870
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? YesSchedule an appointment online
Care we provide at VA Lebanon health care
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast disease. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, and Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation