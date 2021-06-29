Hours

Lobby entrance: 7 days a week, 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (patients are in Building 1). After hours, you must enter through the Emergency Room (ER) entrance.

General visiting: No restrictions, unless determined to be medically inappropriate.

Visitor policies

Number of Visitors

A patient may receive no more than two visitors at a time.

Food and Beverages

Visitors may not bring food or beverages to patients without authorization from unit physicians or nurses.

Illness

Visitors suffering from cold or flu symptoms should postpone visits until they are feeling better.

Children Under 14 Years of Age

Children under the age of 14 may be permitted to visit inpatients when accompanied by a parent or guardian after prior approval has been obtained from the unit Nurse Manager.

Clergy

Clergy are permitted to visit patients at all times.

Exception

For the health and well-being of a patient, the patient or clinical staff may limit, restrict, or deny visitation.

If you are unable to visit a patient personally, you may call the patient or send a card or gift. You may call the medical center at 717-272-6621, select 0 for operator; or toll-free at 800-409-8771, select 0 for operator to call hospitalized patients. To send a card or gift, please use this address format:

The patient's full name

Building and unit number

Lebanon VA Medical Center

1700 South Lincoln Avenue

Lebanon, PA 17042

See VA Lebanon's full visitation policy