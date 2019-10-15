Cumberland County VA Clinic adds cardiology and pulmonary services

PRESS RELEASE

October 15, 2019

Print

Mechanicsburg , PA — Veterans now have increased care options at Lebanon VA Medical Center’s (VAMC) Cumberland County VA Clinic located at 5070 Ritter Road with cardiology and pulmonary services being offered on-site.

Lebanon VAMC’s Cumberland County VA Clinic added the specialties to provide Veterans with better quality and safety, as well as, more coordinated health care. An additional benefit for Veterans is increased convenience, since Veterans no longer need to drive to the main campus in Lebanon to meet with these specialists.

“We are excited to have cardiology and pulmonary added to the team at Cumberland County VA Clinic,” said Dr. Stuart Roop, chief of staff at Lebanon VAMC. “By increasing care options, we ensure Veterans have a comprehensive and seamless health care plan with VA.”

Cumberland County VA Clinic added staff to support the specialties including additional nurses, and the following physicians:

Dr. Mike Shanker, Chief of Cardiology

Dr. Richard Jeffries, Cardiology

Dr. Michael Stefanski, Chief of Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine

Dr. James Ricely, Cardiology

Dr. Ashok Khattri, Pulmonary

Dr. Ryan Rogers, Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine

Dr. Dipakkumar Malli, Pulmonary, Critical Care Medicine & Sleep Medicine.

For more information on VA physicians visit www.accesstocare.va.gov.

Lebanon VAMC’s Cumberland County VA Clinic offers both primary care and specialty care including: physical therapy, optometry, podiatry and more. A comprehensive list of services may be found at www.lebanon.va.gov/locations/Cumberland_Co_VA_Clinic.asp

If you are a Veteran interested in these services or in receiving health care through Lebanon VAMC’s Cumberland County VA Clinic call (717) 272-6621, ext. 6000. For more information about the Lebanon VA Medical Center, visit www.lebanon.va.gov, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VALebanon or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/VALebanon.