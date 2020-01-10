Lebanon VA Medical Center in top 20 for 'Best Places to Work'

PRESS RELEASE

January 10, 2020

Lebanon , PA — U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' Lebanon VA Medical Center (VAMC) employees gave the facility high marks in the 'Best Places to Work' VA survey, placing it in the top twenty VA medical centers nationwide according to the results of the 2019 All Employee Survey administered to all VA employees.

The results of the survey, made available to all employees and supervisors, provides data that is used to develop plans for improvement or identify areas of sustainment in the categories of job satisfaction, engagement and just culture.

In addition to 'Best Places to Work', highlights of 2019 include: improvements in supervisor employee relationships, All Employee Survey results sharing and innovation and workplace diversity.

"Here at Lebanon VAMC we value our employees and respect their input," said Robert W. Callahan, Jr., medical center director. "We know that skilled medical professionals are in high demand, and we want to retain and attract the best possible talent. The All Employee Survey is a great tool for us to help drive change and improvements which supports the excellent care we provide our Veterans."

Lebanon VAMC results have been consistent over the last several years with the facility receiving high grades from its employees. The survey was administered to more than 220,000 VA employees nationwide.

If you are interested employment with Lebanon VAMC visit https://www.lebanon.va.gov/careers/index.asp.

Lebanon VA Medical Center is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America's Veterans. Lebanon VAMC serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties. Lebanon VAMC also currently oversees community clinics located in Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, Pottsville, Wyomissing, York and Fort Indiantown Gap. If you are a Veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. To learn more, call 717-228-6000.

For more information about the Lebanon VA Medical Center, visit www.lebanon.va.gov, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VALebanon, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/VALebanon.