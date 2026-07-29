Lewiston Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Location and contact information
Address
35 Westminster Street
Lewiston, ME 04240
Phone number
Main phone:
Hours
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
Prepare for your visit
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First Time Visitor:
The Lewiston Vet Center provides services to eligible Veterans, service members and their families at no cost. Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call
Making an appointment:
After your initial contact with the Lewiston Vet Center, the Vet Center Director will be notified to call you to schedule an appointment. You can expect a return call within 1-2 business days, and we should be able to schedule your first appointment within 2-10 business days, depending on schedule availabilities.
Anyone in crisis will be seen within the same day.
Contacting us:
You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.
Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:
If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.
The Vet Center is located as a free-standing facility at 35 Westminster Street in Lewiston, conveniently just down the street from the University of Maine Lewiston/Auburn campus and a block from the Chickadee restaurant at the corner of Westminster and Lisbon Street.
There is ample parking in the front and rear of the facility. The parking lot is well lit during the hours of darkness.
Public Transit:
Western Maine Transportation Services has a bus stop located right at the Vet Center that stops hourly. There is a fee for using this service.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
Currently Available Groups
- Vietnam era
- Mixed era
- Women Veteran
- OIF/OEF/OND
- Vietnam Legacy
- Rumford Group
Counseling services
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We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Vet Center counselors offer the following clinical therapeutic modalities:
- Imago Couples Counseling
- Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT)
In addition, Vet Center counselors may provide education to family members regarding the Veteran’s military relation issues and/or post-military readjustment.
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
Here at the Lewiston Vet Center we provide a caring, supportive place to process loss with free services, such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty
- Grief counseling
- Contact information to the Veteran Benefits Administration and National Cemetery regarding possible burial and survival benefits.
If you or a loved one are in—or may be in—a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.
Whether you are experiencing or witnessing domestic violence, or are concerned for someone else, there are things the Lewiston Vet Center can support you to enhance safety, emotional or physical well-being.
Emergency assistance: The National Domestic Violence Hotline at
The Lewiston Vet Center also refers to local experts in the community such as Safe Voices, available at
The VA also provides services for IPV please call
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) - VHA Social Work
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Here at the Lewiston Vet Center we offer individual and group counseling, and offer referral services to appropriate VA and community resources to assist Veterans and service members.
Care at the Lewiston Vet Center includes:
- One-on-one hour-long counseling sessions tailored for the Veteran or service member’s needs
- Various Group counseling options for Persian Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans, Vietnam Veterans, Spouse/Significant Others and more.
Evidence-based therapies such as:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Internal Family Systems (IFS)
The Lewiston Vet Center offers many different group options to support Veterans and service members:
- Vietnam era
- Mixed era
- Women Veteran
- Art Activity Group
- SUD/Co-occurring
- Vietnam Legacy
- Spouses Support
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.
We at the Lewiston Vet Center are all Veterans ourselves, and are trained in trauma-focused modalities to assist the Veteran or service member in the successful treatment of MST.
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
The Lewiston Vet Center offers both male and female clinicians for Veteran preference and currently service African American, Hispanic American and Native Maine tribesman as part of our diverse, inclusive, and welcoming low-barrier facility.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We can help. At the Lewiston Vet Center, we offer assessment and support through private individual counseling and group therapy. Our counselors have specialized training in the treatment of trauma and its effects on the individual and larger family system.
Vet Center records are separate from even the larger VA and can only be released by written permission from the Veteran.
We can also refer you to VA or community options for medication management and therapy resources.
Care at the Lewiston Vet Center includes:
- Specialized counselor training in the treatment of trauma and its effects on the individual and larger family system
- Anger management
- Stress management
- Wellness and self-care
Evidence-based therapies such as:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Internal Family Systems (IFS)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Here at the Lewiston Vet Center can help you know where to go and how to register for:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
- Housing and home loans
Housed within the Lewiston Vet Center, a state agency assisting veterans called the Bureau of Maine Veterans Services can also assist with advocacy, benefits assistance, even accessing your DD 214.
We can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Here at the Lewiston Vet Center, we work to bridge mental health care with every other aspect of a Veteran’s life. You can expect your counselor to help you highlight the connection between mental health and various aspects of self-care (e.g. food and drink, working your body, surroundings, spirit and soul, personal development, recharging and relationship supports).
The Vet Center offers the following groups for creativity and self-care:
- Creative Art group as outlet for expression and camaraderie, social interaction, and relaxation
- Veteran nature hikes (during summer months) to commune with nature to help ground us and enjoy the beauty of Maine
- The Lewiston Vet Center works with other local stakeholders who offer recreational therapy. Veterans Adaptive Sports, and Training (VAST) meets weekly and provides outdoor activities, such as bocce, archery, mountain biking, hiking, walking, and disc golf. Learn more by visiting Pineland Farms, Inc.
We also offer periodic camping events, equine therapy and photography groups as out-of-the box atypical therapeutic experiential events to assist Veterans in readjusting from deployment during military service. Contact us for more information.
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
At the Lewiston Vet Center, we offer a Women Veterans Support Group which meets weekly on Tuesdays at 1pm to facilitate woman Veterans’ camaraderie and support in transitioning and/or sustaining successfully in civilian life.
The Lewiston Vet Center is also staffed with several women counselors who can focus on the needs of women Veterans and your cultural transformation along with any readjustment issues you may experience. The Lewiston Vet Center’s goal is to provide an environment free from harassment that meets the unique needs of women Veterans.
Referral services
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We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
The Lewiston Vet Center does not offer specific treatment if the primary concern is addictive issues, however we can direct the Veteran to the VA Substance Use Disorder Treatment Program within the VAMC Togus hospital or other residential treatment programs contracted with the VA.
- The Vet Center does offer Co-occurring Mental Health and Substance Use counseling through dually licensed (LCSW, LADC) or trained counselors.
- Co-Occurring group to support sobriety and the management of stressors which could lead to relapse is offered weekly.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Here at the Lewiston Vet Center we partner with several state and community providers to assist homeless Veterans obtain shelter and care:
- Homeless Veterans - VA Maine Healthcare System
- Vets, Inc. helps with Homeless Veteran housing and emergency shelter at 393 Main Street, Lewiston, Maine,
- Maine Veterans in need please email: maineveteransinneed@gmail.com
- Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services or call
- Hope Haven Gospel Mission - 209 Lincoln Street, Lewiston, ME or call
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Connect with the Veterans Crisis Line 24/7 or text 838255.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
The Lewiston Vet Center can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
We have staff who can help connect you to the Veterans Benefits Administration system to better understand what services you are entitled to and how to access them.
Here are also some helpful links in getting started:
Other services
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We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
If you or your agency would like to learn more about the Veteran culture and how we, through a collaboration, can help support our Veteran community please reach out to the Lewiston Vet Center at
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
It is always preferred that services be provided in person however we understand there are times/situations where this may not be possible. Virtual counseling services are now available as a viable alternative to in person services. If you are unable to come to the Lewiston Vet Center for a variety of reasons, such as living in a rural area required extended drive to get to the Vet Center, not being able to take time off from work and/or not feeling well, we can accommodate you with telehealth services.
We offer workshops and classes if you want to connect with other Veterans but don't want a group counseling setting.
As an alternative to a traditional group setting, we periodically offer workshops and classes if you want to connect with other Veterans to learn about financial planning, spousal supports, volunteer opportunities in the community or education on suicide prevention. For more information for potential offerings contact our Veteran Outreach Program Specialist or Office Manger at
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
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Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (anyone from any service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
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The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
-
The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
-
The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.