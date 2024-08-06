Togus VA Regional Benefit Office at Togus VA Medical Center
We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA benefits hotline:
Office hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Public Contact and Veterans Readiness & Employment (VRE) services are available in Building 248, second floor.
Visitors seeking assistance from the Regional Office Public Contact Team are available to be seen on a walk-in or appointment basis at the Togus RO in Augusta ONLY. All others require appointments. (see "Off-Site Appointments" section below)
Appointments are also available to be scheduled, for both virtual or in-person, on:
Visitor Engagement Reporting Application- VERA.
You'll receive an email confirmation of your appointment.
If you're having difficulty using the VERA application or want to speak to a local representative directly to ask a benefits related question, please contact us at
Appointments are also available to be scheduled, for both virtual or in-person on:
Visitor Engagement Reporting Application-VERA
You'll receive an email confirmation of your appointment.
If you're having difficulty using the VERA application or want to speak to a local representative directly to ask a benefits related question, please contact us at
Claims Clinics
o Bangor CBOC- Second Thursday and Third Tuesday each month
o Bangor Vet Center- Third Thursday each month
o Caribou Vet Center- Second Friday each month
o Lewiston/Auburn Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC)- First Tuesday each month
o Mid-Coast Veterans Resource Center, Brunswick- Fourth Friday each Month
o Portland CBOC- Second and fourth Tuesday each month
o Rumford CBOC- First Thursday each month
o Sanford Vet Center- Fourth Thursday each month
When you visit, please bring a current, unexpired photo ID.
Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional documents and information about you and your dependents, including
Documents
- A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214)
- Copies of relevant medical records
Personal information
- Your Social Security number
- Direct deposit information
Information about your dependents
- Dates of birth
- Social Security numbers
We can help you find out what documents to bring to your visit. We can also request documents for you. Call the office for more information.
- Parking is free.
- The entrance to the closest parking lot is directly across from building 205 on North Gate Road.
-
You will need to enter through building 205, and follow the signage for building 248.
In the spotlight
Get 1-on-1 assistance at one of our nationwide VA VetFest events
Attend a local event to
- learn about the PACT Act and how it might impact your eligibility
- get help with your VA health care enrollment or benefit claim
- receive a toxic exposure screening to determine if you may be eligible for benefits
Veteran Resource Expo & Engagement Session
VA Maine welcomes Veterans, Survivors, Service members and their families to the Maine Military History Museum and Learning Center for a FREE Resource Fair on Sunday, August 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Prepare for VA's secure sign-in changes
In 2025, VA will transition to only two sign-in account options: Login.gov and ID.me accounts. Veterans will be able to use either of these two options to sign in to VA.gov, VA mobile applications, or other VA online services.
Veteran benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you explore your options for learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job. We can also help you apply for employment benefits and services, apply for education benefits, and get support for your Veteran-owned small business.
Get help applying for benefits and services
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, and fill out paperwork.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Togus Regional Office248 2nd Floor
Main Phone
Veteran Readiness and Employment
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can guide you through the disability compensation process. We can help you understand your eligibility, start a claim, or complete your paperwork. If you’ve already filed a disability claim or requested a decision review, we can help you check the status. If you already receive disability benefits, we can help address any payment issues.
Get help with disability compensation benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Togus Regional Office248 2nd Floor
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Appointments may be available outside these hours, please call.
If you’re a Veteran who’s homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We can connect you, or a Veteran you care about, with resources throughout VA or in your community. This includes health care, case management, supportive services, and other resources.
Appointments may be available outside these hours, please call.
If you’re a Veteran or service member who experienced military sexual trauma (MST), we can help with benefits-related questions and with filing benefits claims. We can also update you on the status of claims you’ve already filed. Our MST outreach coordinators can help you find and access VA services and programs.
Get help with an MST-related claim
Our MST outreach coordinators can help you file a claim, request a decision review, or assist with other MST-related benefits and services.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Togus Regional Office248 2nd Floor
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Appointments may be available outside these hours, please call.
We can help you apply in advance to be buried in a VA national cemetery. This can help make the burial planning process easier for your family members in their time of need.
Get help applying for benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, and fill out paperwork.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Togus Regional Office248 2nd Floor
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Appointments may be available outside these hours, please call.
We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training. If you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, we can help you explore your options. Our Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E or Chapter 31) program can help with learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job.
Get help applying for benefits and services
We can help you understand the VR&E support-and-services tracks for education and employment.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Togus Regional Office248 2nd Floor
Main Phone
Veteran Readiness and Employment
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you meet certain service, income, and disability requirements, we can help you apply for monthly pension payments.
Get help applying for Veterans Pension benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, and more.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Togus Regional Office248 2nd Floor
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Appointments may be available outside these hours, please call.
Family member and caregiver benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you apply for Veterans burial allowances to help cover burial, funeral, and transportation costs. We can also help you apply for certain memorial items to honor the military service of a Veteran or Reservist.
Get help applying for burial benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Togus Regional Office248 2nd Floor
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Appointments may be available outside these hours, please call.
We can help you apply for VA education benefits for family members, including Dependents’ and Survivors’ Educational Assistance (Chapter 35) and the Fry Scholarship. We can also help you apply to use transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits.
Get help applying for education benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Togus Regional Office248 2nd Floor
Main Phone
Veteran Readiness and Employment
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re the surviving spouse, child, or parent of a service member who died in the line of duty, or the survivor of a Veteran who died from a service-related injury or illness, we can help you learn about eligibility and apply for VA survivor compensation.
Get help applying for benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Togus Regional Office248 2nd Floor
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Appointments may be available outside these hours, please call.
Service member benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
If you have a service-connected condition, you can file a claim for disability benefits 180 to 90 days before you leave the military. We can guide you through the disability compensation process. If you've already filed a claim, we can help you check the status. If you need help with the IDES process, we may refer you to your Physical Evaluation Board Liaison Officer (PEBLO) and a VA Military Services Coordinator (MSC) to assist and advise.
Get help applying for benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Togus Regional Office248 2nd Floor
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Appointments may be available outside these hours, please call.
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you find and download VA letters and documents that include information about your benefits.
Get a copy of a VA letter
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Togus Regional Office248 2nd Floor
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon. 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue. 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed. 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu. 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri. 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Appointments may be available outside these hours, please call 207-621-6938.
If you receive VA disability compensation, pension, or education benefits, we can help you update your direct deposit information. You’ll need your bank’s routing number and account number to make the updates.
Get help changing your direct deposit information
Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork or address any payment issues.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Togus Regional Office248 2nd Floor
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Appointment may be available outside of these hours, please call.
We can help you request a DD214 or other military service records. We can also help you request your military service treatment and private medical records to support your claim.
Get help requesting records
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Togus Regional Office248 2nd Floor
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Appointments may be available outside these hours, please call.
Can't find the service you're looking for?
Call our VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 711). We’re here 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.
Get updates from the Veteran Benefits Administration
Other nearby VA locations
VA locations in other areas
Looking for a VA benefits location in another area?