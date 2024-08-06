Togus VA Regional Benefit Office at Togus VA Medical Center

Public Contact and Veterans Readiness & Employment (VRE) services are available in Building 248, second floor.

Visitors seeking assistance from the Regional Office Public Contact Team are available to be seen on a walk-in or appointment basis at the Togus RO in Augusta ONLY. All others require appointments. (see "Off-Site Appointments" section below)

Appointments are also available to be scheduled, for both virtual or in-person, on:

Visitor Engagement Reporting Application- VERA.

You'll receive an email confirmation of your appointment.

If you're having difficulty using the VERA application or want to speak to a local representative directly to ask a benefits related question, please contact us at Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.