Lexington Vet Center

First-time visitor? Stop by our main location during our regular office hours. Or give us a call at 859-253-0717 to discuss how we can help.

Scheduling an appointment

Please call us during our posted office hours. If you need to call outside of our office hours, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737. Calls to our main number after hours are automatically sent to the Vet Center Call Center.

Many of our services are available by telephone or through telehealth. Services at our community access points are available by appointment only.

Canceling an appointment

If you have a scheduled appointment that you’re unable to attend, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.