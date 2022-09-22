Flu shots for Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

September 22, 2022

Loma Linda , CA — VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is providing free seasonal flu shots to eligible Veterans enrolled in VA health care starting Sept. 26. Veterans can receive a flu shot at their next regularly scheduled appointment or visit a walk-in flu shot clinic.

Flu shots are available at the Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital in Module 4 Monday through Sunday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., first floor main lobby Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., fourth floor laboratory Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the Ambulatory Care Center second floor bravo clinic Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Veterans assigned to community-based outpatient clinics in Corona, Murrieta, Palm Desert, Rancho Cucamonga and Victorville can receive a free flu shot at their next scheduled appointment, or make a flu shot appointment Monday through Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. with the nurse clinic. Call 909-825-7084 ext. 5085 or use MyHealtheVet to schedule. Walk-ins offered at CBOCs Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for Veterans assigned to CBOCs.

This service is offered by VA in an effort to help keep our community healthy during this flu season. According to CDC guidance, the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot may be given at the same appointment. If you are not yet vaccinated for COVID-19, ask your healthcare provider about getting both vaccinations during the same visit.

No-cost flu shots are available at retail pharmacies and urgent care locations for Veterans enrolled in VA health care who received care from a VA provider or an in-network community care provider within the past 24 months. Find an in-network community care provider by choosing a location in the drop down menu of the VA locator. Bring your valid government ID and VA billing information card. If you get your flu shot outside of VA, please let your primary care team know.

VA is committed to keeping Veterans, employees and visitors to our facilities safe. For more information about how to stay safe during flu season, visit https://www.prevention.va.gov/flu/.

Hours and locations for flu shots

Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital, 11201 Benton St., Loma Linda, CA 92357 Module 4, first floor, Monday-Sunday 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Main lobby, first floor, Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Laboratory, fourth floor, Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Ambulatory Care Center, 26001 Redlands Blvd., Redlands, CA 92373 Bravo clinic, second floor, Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Roving carts, Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Community-based outpatient clinics, appointments Monday-Friday 1:30-3 p.m., walk-ins Thursday 1-4 p.m. Veteran must be assigned to a CBOC to receive their flu shot at that location. Corona VA Clinic, 280 Teller Street, Suite 120, Corona, CA 92879-1888 Murrieta VA Clinic, 25125 Madison Avenue, Suite 105, Murrieta, CA 92562-8970 Palm Desert VA Clinic, 72700 Dinah Shore Drive, Suite 200, Palm Desert, CA 92211-9329 Rancho Cucamonga VA Clinic, 8160 Day Creek Boulevard, Suite 120, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739-9329 Victorville VA Clinic, 14598 Seventh Street, Suite B, Victorville, CA 92395-4214



To schedule an appointment, send a message through MyHealtheVet or call 909-825-7084 ext. 5085.