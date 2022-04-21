Release of Information office opens at Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital May 2

PRESS RELEASE

April 21, 2022

Loma Linda , CA — VA Loma Linda Healthcare System is opening a Release of Information office at the Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital Room 1A-06 May 2. The new location expands Veteran access to ROI services, and the hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The existing ROI office, Room 1D-101 at the Ambulatory Care Center (ACC), remains open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The ROI office can help Veterans get copies of their medical records and update their preferences for sharing protected health information. Veterans can also request copies of their VA medical records online, by mail or fax using VA Form 10-5345a: Individuals’ Request For a Copy of Their Own Health Information.

For information about medical records and release of information, call ROI at 951-601-4356 or visit https://www.va.gov/loma-linda-health-care/medical-records-office/

New location coming May 2

Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans' Hospital

Release of Information Office

Room 1A-06

11201 Benton Street

Loma Linda, CA 92357-1000

Phone: 951-601-4356

Hours: 7:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday

Open now

Loma Linda VA Clinic Ambulatory Care Center (ACC)

Release of Information Office

Room 1D-101

26001 Redlands Boulevard

Redlands, CA 92373-7762

Phone: 951-601-4356

Hours: 7:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Monday-Friday