Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Long Beach Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
After-hours assistance
Please call our 24-hour Telephone Advice Nurse Call Line at
Patient advocate
Do you have a complaint, compliment, or suggestion? Share it so we can better serve you. We have a philosophy of attempting to resolve issues at the front-line level; reaching out to your Service-Level Advocate representative first may result in resolving issues in a more timely manner. However, at VA Long Beach, we aim to be the #1 Healthcare System in the nation, whether you had an exceptional experience or we didn’t meet your needs, please let us know.
Phone: 562-826-5467
Additional resources
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Long Beach health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Long Beach health care.
Mailing address
Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center
5901 East 7th Street
Long Beach CA 90822
Main phone numbers
Local: 562-826-8000
Toll-free: 888-769-8387
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711
A – F
Acupuncture
Addiction Recovery Treatment (ART)
Administrative Officer of the Day (AOD)
Cell:
Agent Orange
Allergy and Immunology Clinic
Anesthesia Clinic
Anticoagulation Clinic
Army’s Wounded Warrior Program (AW2)
Arthritis Clinic
Audiology
Barber Shop
Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP) Outpatient Mental Health
Beneficiary Travel
Billing:
Travel (Cust. Svc.):
Travel (Message):
Blind Rehab Center (BRC)
Blinded Veterans Association (BVA)
Canteen
Patriot Café:
Patriot Store:
Cardiology Fellow Clinic
Care in the Community Service (CCS)
Cashier
CAT Scan (Radiology)
Scheduling:
General:
Cath Lab
Chaplain Services/Chapel
Cholesterol
Compensation & Pension
Coumadin Clinic
Dental
Dermatology
Diabetic Clinic
Dialysis
Ear Nose & Throat/Plastic Surgery
Echo Cardiology/Cardiogram Lab
Electro-Cardiogram (EKG)
Electro-Encephalogram (EEG)
Eligibility, Enrollment/Means Testing
Emergency Department (ER) 24/7
Emergency Management
Endocrinology
Engineering Department
Environmental Management Service (EMS)
Escort Service
Bldg.126 OP /Sta 126:
Bldg.133 CLC /Sta 133:
Bldg.150 SCI /Sta 150:
Bldg.164 Rm. 108 /Sta 164:
Bldg.165 (Next to “The Egg” Westside) /Sta 165:
Bldg.166 (Next to “The Egg” Eastside) /Sta 166:
Wheelchair Patients:
Integrated Ethics
Event Monitor Clinic
Experience Office
External Discrimination Complaints Program
Fisher House
G – M
Gastrointestinal Clinic
Gastrointestinal Lab
Geriatrics Evaluation & Management (GEM)
GI Clinic (Specialty Clinic)
GI Lab (Endoscopy/Colonoscopy)
Golf Cart Services
Hematology/Oncology
Health Administration Service (HAS)
Health care for homeless Veterans
Hepatitis
Home Oxygen
Home Telehealth
Homemaker Home Health Aid
Human Resources/Management Services
Infectious Diseases
Inferential Radiology (IR)
Infusion Clinic
Intensive Community Mental Health Recovery
IT Help Desk
L1 - Acute Inpatient Psychiatry Unit
Lab (Outpatient Lab/Phlebotomy)
Liver Clinic
M1 - Inpatient Geropsychiatry Unit
Mammography
Scheduling:
Medical Library
Medical Media
Medical Records—Release of Information
Military Sexual Trauma (MST)
Million Veteran Program
MOVE Weight Management Program
MRI
My HealtheVet
N – Z
Nephrology Clinic
Neurology
Nuclear Medicine
Scheduling:
Nursing Operation
Nutrition
Occupational Health (Employee Health)
Occupational Therapy
Operation Support Service
Ophthalmology
Optometry
Orthopedics
Pacemaker Clinic
Patient Flow Coordinator
Pantages Theatre
Pathology and Lab Medicine Admin
Pathways Recovery Clinic
Patient Advocate Office
Patient Centered Care Office
Patient Education Resource Center (PERC)
Booking:
Classroom:
Pain Clinic
Patient Safety
Patriot Café
Patriot Store
Peer Support
Personal Care Clinic
Pharmacy
Physical Therapy
Physical and Occupational Therapy
P.I.E.R. Center
Podiatry
Police Dispatch
Emergency:
Non-Emergency:
PIV Badge
Primary Care - Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) Clinics
Primary Care - Mental Health Integration
Privacy Officer
Prosthetics
Public Affairs Office (PAO)
Pulmonary Clinic
Pulmonary Function Lab
Quality Management
Radiation Oncology
Radiology (Main Xray)
Interventional Radiology:
Mammography:
Nuclear Medicine:
Ultrasound:
X-Ray:
Recovery Room
Recreational Therapy (Spinal Cord Injury)
Red Cross
Registration and Eligibility
Renal/Transplants
Rehabilitation
Research/Admin Offices
Respiratory
Rheumatology/Arthritis
Risk Management
Safety, Occupational Health & Environment (GEMS)
Shuttle Bus/Bus & Motor Pool
Wheelchair Patients:
Afterhours (VA Police):
Sleep Lab
Social Work Services
Specialty Care Clinics (Outpatient)
Speech Pathology
Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Outpatient
Suicide Prevention Program
Surgery
General Surgery and Surgery Clinics:
Surgery, Pre-OP:
Surgery, Same Day:
Tele-Care (After Hours)
T.I.D.E.S. Clinic (Translating Initiatives for Depression into Effective Solutions)
Transfer Coordinator
Traumatic Brian Injury (TBI)
Travel (see “Beneficiary Travel”)
Treadmill
Urgent Mental Health Care
Urology
VA Desert Pacific Credit Union
Valet Parking
Veterans Experience Team Specialist (Patient Advocates)
Veterans Family Assistance
Veterans Transition Center
Call Center:
VIST Coordinator (Visual Impairment Service Team)
Women’s Health Clinic
Woman’s Program Manager
Women’s Mental Health
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Long Beach Healthcare System.
Phone: 562-826-5373
Email: vhalonpublicaffairs@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 562-826-8000 and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Long Beach
Mail:
Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center
Release of Information(HIMS)
5901 East 7th Street
Long Beach, CA 90822
For questions about your request to VA Long Beach
Phone: 562-826-8000, ext. 13344
Additional FOIA request information
Please see the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at vhalonpublicaffairs@va.gov.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181