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Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Long Beach Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Patient help and resources

After-hours assistance

Please call our 24-hour Telephone Advice Nurse Call Line at for an evaluation from a triage nurse and, when appropriate, referral to an urgent care center in the community.

Patient advocate

Do you have a complaint, compliment, or suggestion? Share it so we can better serve you. We have a philosophy of attempting to resolve issues at the front-line level; reaching out to your Service-Level Advocate representative first may result in resolving issues in a more timely manner. However, at VA Long Beach, we aim to be the #1 Healthcare System in the nation, whether you had an exceptional experience or we didn’t meet your needs, please let us know.

Phone: 562-826-5467

Additional resources

Military Veterans Affairs

OC Veterans Service Office

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Long Beach health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Long Beach health care.

Mailing address

Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center
5901 East 7th Street
Long Beach CA 90822

Main phone numbers

Local: 562-826-8000
Toll-free: 888-769-8387

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711

A – F

Acupuncture

Addiction Recovery Treatment (ART)

Administrative Officer of the Day (AOD)


Cell:

Agent Orange

Allergy and Immunology Clinic

Anesthesia Clinic


Anticoagulation Clinic 

Army’s Wounded Warrior Program (AW2)

Arthritis Clinic

Audiology

Barber Shop


Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP) Outpatient Mental Health

Beneficiary Travel

Billing:
Travel (Cust. Svc.): or  
Travel (Message):

Blind Rehab Center (BRC)

Blinded Veterans Association (BVA)

Canteen

Patriot Café: , 13583
Patriot Store: or

Cardiology Fellow Clinic

, 13430

Care in the Community Service (CCS)

Cashier

, 12332

CAT Scan (Radiology)

Scheduling:
General:

Cath Lab


Chaplain Services/Chapel

Cholesterol

Compensation & Pension

Coumadin Clinic

Dental


Dermatology

, 13117

Diabetic Clinic 

, 13430

Dialysis


Ear Nose & Throat/Plastic Surgery


Echo Cardiology/Cardiogram Lab

Electro-Cardiogram (EKG)


Electro-Encephalogram (EEG)

, 13817

Eligibility, Enrollment/Means Testing

Emergency Department (ER) 24/7


Emergency Management

Endocrinology

, 12292

Engineering Department

, 13754

Environmental Management Service (EMS)

Escort Service

Bldg.126 OP /Sta 126:
Bldg.133 CLC /Sta 133:
Bldg.150 SCI /Sta 150:
Bldg.164 Rm. 108 /Sta 164:
Bldg.165 (Next to “The Egg” Westside) /Sta 165:
Bldg.166 (Next to “The Egg” Eastside) /Sta 166:
Wheelchair Patients:

Integrated Ethics

, 14339

Event Monitor Clinic

Experience Office

External Discrimination Complaints Program

Fisher House

G – M

Gastrointestinal Clinic

Gastrointestinal Lab

Geriatrics Evaluation & Management (GEM)

GI Clinic (Specialty Clinic)



GI Lab (Endoscopy/Colonoscopy)

Golf Cart Services

 

Hematology/Oncology

, 12292

Health Administration Service (HAS)

Health care for homeless Veterans

Hepatitis

Home Oxygen

Home Telehealth

Homemaker Home Health Aid

, 14750

Human Resources/Management Services

Infectious Diseases

, 13433

Inferential Radiology (IR)

 

Infusion Clinic


Intensive Community Mental Health Recovery

IT Help Desk

L1 - Acute Inpatient Psychiatry Unit

Lab (Outpatient Lab/Phlebotomy)

Liver Clinic

M1 - Inpatient Geropsychiatry Unit

Mammography

Scheduling:  

Medical Library

Medical Media

Medical Records—Release of Information

, 12962

Military Sexual Trauma (MST)

Million Veteran Program

MOVE Weight Management Program

, 12980

MRI


My HealtheVet


N – Z

Nephrology Clinic

Neurology

, 12292

Nuclear Medicine

Scheduling:

Nursing Operation

Nutrition

Occupational Health (Employee Health)

Occupational Therapy

Operation Support Service

Ophthalmology 

Optometry

 

Orthopedics



Pacemaker Clinic

, 13813

Patient Flow Coordinator

Pantages Theatre

Pathology and Lab Medicine Admin


Pathways Recovery Clinic

Patient Advocate Office

Patient Centered Care Office

Patient Education Resource Center (PERC)

Booking:
Classroom:

Pain Clinic

Patient Safety

Patriot Café

Patriot Store

Peer Support

, 14035, 14874

Personal Care Clinic

Pharmacy

Option 1, then 2 to reach a pharmacy representative

Physical Therapy

Physical and Occupational Therapy 

P.I.E.R. Center

Podiatry

Police Dispatch

Emergency:
Non-Emergency:

PIV Badge

, 14448

Primary Care - Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) Clinics

Primary Care - Mental Health Integration

Privacy Officer

, 13346

Prosthetics

Public Affairs Office (PAO)

Pulmonary Clinic

Pulmonary Function Lab

Quality Management

Radiation Oncology

Radiology (Main Xray) 

Interventional Radiology:
Mammography:
Nuclear Medicine:
Ultrasound:
X-Ray:

Recovery Room

Recreational Therapy (Spinal Cord Injury)

Red Cross

, 14664, 14465

Registration and Eligibility

Renal/Transplants


Rehabilitation


Research/Admin Offices

Respiratory

Rheumatology/Arthritis

, 12292

Risk Management

Safety, Occupational Health & Environment (GEMS)

Shuttle Bus/Bus & Motor Pool

 
Wheelchair Patients:
Afterhours (VA Police):

Sleep Lab


Social Work Services

Specialty Care Clinics (Outpatient)

, 13430 

Speech Pathology

Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Outpatient

Suicide Prevention Program

Surgery

, 12209
General Surgery and Surgery Clinics: 
Surgery, Pre-OP:
Surgery, Same Day:

Tele-Care (After Hours)

T.I.D.E.S. Clinic (Translating Initiatives for Depression into Effective Solutions)

Transfer Coordinator


Traumatic Brian Injury (TBI)

, 11156

Travel (see “Beneficiary Travel”)

Treadmill

, 13768

Urgent Mental Health Care


Urology



VA Desert Pacific Credit Union

Valet Parking

Veterans Experience Team Specialist (Patient Advocates)

Veterans Family Assistance

Veterans Transition Center 

Call Center:

VIST Coordinator (Visual Impairment Service Team)

Women’s Health Clinic

Woman’s Program Manager

Women’s Mental Health

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Long Beach Healthcare System.

Phone: 562-826-5373
Email: vhalonpublicaffairs@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 562-826-8000 and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA Long Beach

Mail:

Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center
Release of Information(HIMS)
5901 East 7th Street
Long Beach, CA 90822

For questions about your request to VA Long Beach

Phone: 562-826-8000, ext. 13344

Additional FOIA request information

Please see the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at vhalonpublicaffairs@va.gov.

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online 
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181

Last updated: 