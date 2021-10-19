Contact us

 Skip to Content
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Long Beach Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Long Beach health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Long Beach health care.

Mailing address

Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center
5901 East 7th Street
Long Beach CA 90822

Main phone numbers

Local: 562-826-8000
Toll-free: 888-769-8387

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Long Beach Healthcare System.

Phone: 562-826-8000, ext. 1-5373
Email: vhalonpublicaffairs@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 562-826-8000 and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA Long Beach

Mail:

Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center
Release of Information(HIMS)
5901 East 7th Street
Long Beach, CA 90822

For questions about your request to VA Long Beach

Phone: 562-826-8000, ext. 3344

Additional FOIA request information

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at vhalonpublicaffairs@va.gov.

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181

Last updated: