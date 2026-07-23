Contact us

Patient help and resources

Please call our 24-hour Telephone Advice Nurse Call Line at for an evaluation from a triage nurse and, when appropriate, referral to an urgent care center in the community.

Do you have a complaint, compliment, or suggestion? Share it so we can better serve you. We have a philosophy of attempting to resolve issues at the front-line level; reaching out to your Service-Level Advocate representative first may result in resolving issues in a more timely manner. However, at VA Long Beach, we aim to be the #1 Healthcare System in the nation, whether you had an exceptional experience or we didn’t meet your needs, please let us know.

Phone: 562-826-5467

Additional resources

Military Veterans Affairs

OC Veterans Service Office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA Long Beach health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Long Beach health care.

Mailing address

Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center

5901 East 7th Street

Long Beach CA 90822

Main phone numbers

Local: 562-826-8000

Toll-free: 888-769-8387

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711