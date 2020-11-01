Health Services
VA Long Beach Healthcare System offers a wide range of health, support, and facility services for Veterans at 8 locations in Los Angeles and Orange counties. Click on a service below for more details like which clinic or medical center offers that service.
Primary care
Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Available at these locations
- Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center
- Anaheim VA Clinic
- Santa Ana VA Clinic
- Cabrillo VA Clinic
- Santa Fe Springs VA Clinic
- West Santa Ana VA Clinic
- Gardena VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Mental health care
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.
Available at these locations
- Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center
- Anaheim VA Clinic
- Santa Ana VA Clinic
- Cabrillo VA Clinic
- Santa Fe Springs VA Clinic
- Gardena VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care
We offer care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced in the military. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:
- Counseling
- Psychiatric care
- Walk-in care
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) for free, private help anytime 24/7. Our local suicide prevention coordinators can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
Specialty care
We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing, speech or balance. These include hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing the ears) and dizziness—also speech, language, voice or swallowing disorders.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
We offer advanced vision care and blind rehabilitation services to help you live independently. These may include vision-enhancing devices and technology as well as visual skills and related training.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care
Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include:
- Comprehensive eye exams
- Visual skills assessments
- Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
- Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care
- COVID-19 vaccines for eligible Veterans and staff
Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care
We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include:
- Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects
- Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure
- Treating your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement
- Noninvasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound
- Performing surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein)
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
- Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.
Available at these locations
- Anaheim VA Clinic
- Santa Ana VA Clinic
- Cabrillo VA Clinic
- Santa Fe Springs VA Clinic
- Gardena VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
Our optometrists offer you routine eye exams, preventive vision testing and treatment for conditions like glaucoma. We also provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
- Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- X-ray
- Ultrasound
- Mammography (mammograms)
- Computer tomography (CT)
- Positron emission tomography (PET)
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care
VA has the nation’s largest system of care for spinal cord injuries and disorders. We provide a convenient, connected network of experts to care for you during each phase of your life. Our experienced primary care providers are trained to check for problems unique to spinal cord injuries.
- Pressure ulcers
- Pneumonia
- Blood clots
- Bladder and sexual issues
- Constipation and other gastrointestinal problems
- Sexual issues
Learn more about the VA spinal cord injuries and disorders care system
Social programs and services
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:
- Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
- Listen to you when you struggle
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care
We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBTQ+) Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe, welcoming, and affirmative environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:
- Hormone therapy
- Substance use and alcohol treatment
- Testing and treatment for HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STI)
- Mental health care
- Psychosocial assessments for gender-confirming surgeries and hormone therapy
We offer resources and support for minority Veterans to help address your specific needs with benefits and services at VA.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are Black American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
- Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
VA wants to make sure that you get the best possible care. If you need help finding care or getting problems resolved, please contact a patient advocate.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care
We can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
Other services
Your My HealtheVet coordinator can help you start using the VA online portal to manage your appointments and records, refill prescriptions, view your lab and test results and communicate with your health care team.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
- Enter or update your personal information
With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.
Available at these locations
- Anaheim VA Clinic
- Santa Ana VA Clinic
- Cabrillo VA Clinic
- Santa Fe Springs VA Clinic
- Gardena VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care