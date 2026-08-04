Health Services

Audiology Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness. Available at these locations





Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care Our Audiology Clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology services like: Hearing evaluations including speech-in-noise testing, immittance measures, otoacoustic emissions, and electrophysiology evaluation

Selection, fitting, and management of hearing aids, assistive listening devices, and recreational hearing protection

Comprehensive balance evaluations, treatments, and rehabilitation

Tinnitus management including maskers and interdepartmental Progressive Tinnitus Management classes

Evaluation, fitting, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants

Same day appointments for hearing aid repair Learn more about VA hearing aids

Blind and low vision rehabilitation Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss We help you get back the confidence and skills you need to lead an independent, fulfilling life after vision loss. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include: Comprehensive eye exams

Visual skills assessments

Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills

Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss

Cardiology Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include: Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects

Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure

Treating your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement

Noninvasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound

Performing surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein)

Chiropractic Chiropractors work closely with your health care team to diagnose and manage muscle and joint conditions, including problems in the back, neck and other areas. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care VA’s Chiropractic Program exemplifies the Department’s forward-looking approach to healthcare providing evidence-based, patient-centered chiropractic care. Our VA chiropractors are dedicated to delivering care that restores, improves, and maintains your functional ability, activity levels, and overall health. Collaborating closely with your primary care physician and specialty care providers, our chiropractors will devise a comprehensive healthcare plan tailored to your needs. Our services include: Spinal manipulative therapy

Soft-tissue mobilization and other manual therapies

Non-pharmacological conservative therapies

Patient education and active rehabilitation

Telehealth and other virtual treatment options

Dental/oral surgery Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like: Routine exams and teeth cleaning

Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns

Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening

Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants

Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care

Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness

Laboratory and pathology We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions. Available at these locations











Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include: Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management

Testing for infectious diseases

Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)

Autopsy services

MOVE! weight management Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care MOVE! is a weight management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of you MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers: Weight-loss education and support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off

Healthy Eating Tips

Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle. Learn more about MOVE! Weight management program. Check our classes and support groups listed in The Bulldog

Nutrition, food, and dietary care Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as: Cardiovascular and heart health

Chronic kidney disease

Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)

Eating disorders and digestive health

Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition

Weight management Check our classes and support groups listed in The Bulldog

Ophthalmology Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include: Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions

Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems

Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or arthritis

Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)

Optometry Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration Our optometrists offer you comprehensive eye exams, preventive vision care, and treatment for conditions like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. We provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices. We also provide low-vision rehab services for Veterans with vision loss or brain injuries. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like: Vision services and eye exams

Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye

Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication

Special eye exams for diabetic patients

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include: Pain relief and joint mobilization

Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination

Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices

Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality

Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain

Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions

Podiatry Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include: Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints

Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments

Injections to reduce pain and swelling

Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement

Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation

Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)

Radiology We use imaging to help screen for, diagnose, and treat illness and injury. We provide X-rays and other imaging technologies. Available at these locations







Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include: X-ray

Ultrasound

Mammography (mammograms)

Computer tomography (CT)

Positron emission tomography (PET)

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) *Not all services are available at each location, please check location for services available.

Speech pathology Common conditions: trouble swallowing (dysphagia), aphasia, stuttering, speech disorders (dysarthria or apraxia), cognitive (memory, organization, executive function) If you have difficulty speaking or understanding what other people are saying, we diagnose and treat problems with fluency, voice, understanding, and other communication disorders. We also diagnose and treat problems that affect your ability to swallow. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Long Beach health care Our Speech Pathology Clinic provides early identification/screening, evaluation, and treatment for a wide range of communication and swallowing disorders. Services offered include: Evaluation and treatment of speech, language, voice, fluency, swallowing, and cognitive disorders

Group therapy (stroke support group, college preparation/academic skills, voice therapy for Parkinson’s disease)

Evaluation, selection, and training for use of communication devices