The Fisher House Program is a unique private-public partnership between the Fisher House Foundation and the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense that supports America’s military in their time of need. The Fisher House Foundation builds, furnishes and donates these “comfort homes” located on major military and VA medical centers. The local community raises a portion of the construction costs, and the Fisher House Foundation contributes the rest. Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher first recognized the need to provide “homes away from home” for families of hospitalized military men and women in 1990.

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