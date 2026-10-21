Programs
Explore Long Beach VA's diverse program offerings, which include patient health care, cutting-edge clinical research, and other specialties.
Compliance
The Office of Integrity and Compliance (OIC) is a program that identifies and helps our staff follow policies and procedures. By doing this, we preserve Veterans’ trust and maintain a culture of integrity. To create the ideal culture of integrity, employees must be committed to doing what is right, even when nobody else is looking!
DAISY Award
VA Long Beach health care is proud to be a DAISY award partner, recognizing our selected nurses with this special honor each quarter.
Fisher House
The Fisher House Program is a unique private-public partnership between the Fisher House Foundation and the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense that supports America’s military in their time of need. The Fisher House Foundation builds, furnishes and donates these “comfort homes” located on major military and VA medical centers. The local community raises a portion of the construction costs, and the Fisher House Foundation contributes the rest. Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher first recognized the need to provide “homes away from home” for families of hospitalized military men and women in 1990.
Health & Heroes
Health & Heroes is a resource that keeps Veterans informed about available services and programs at the VA Long Beach Healthcare System while highlighting stories of Veterans and the staff who support their care.
The Bulldog
The Bulldog is VA Long Beach Healthcare System health education classes catalog.
Veterans outreach and resources
One of the most important elements of Veteran Outreach is meeting Veterans and their families to discuss benefits and enrollment opportunities. This happens in the field at various events across Southern California and within our facilities.
Veterans Resource Center
A one-stop hub connecting Veterans, caregivers, and their families to VA benefits, healthcare, and support services. The VRC provides assistance with patient advocacy, benefits, travel reimbursement, social work, Whole Health, virtual health resources, medical records, and referrals to Veteran service organizations.