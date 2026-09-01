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Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at Lovell Federal health care for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate or submit an ICE comment

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

You can also submit feedback through the Interactive Customer Evaluation (ICE) application

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your Lovell Federal health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Beneficiary Counseling and Assistance Coordinator (BCAC) 

BCACs educate and help you with TRICARE-related inquiries. Contact the BCAC at 224-610-5514  Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Debt Collection Assistance Officer (DCAO) 

DCAOs help with resolving debt collections due to unpaid TRICARE claims. The debt must be in collections or listed on your credit report. Contact the DCAO at 224-610-5514  Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at Lovell Federal health care.

Mailing address

Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
3001 Green Bay Road
North Chicago, IL 60064

Main phone numbers

Local: 847-688-1900
Toll-free: 800-393-0865

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711

A – F

Addiction and substance use care

Drug and alcohol program advisor (DAPA) 224-610-7789 or 224-610-0811 or 224-610-4568 or 843-263-8823 or 224-610-7164 or 224-610-4568 or 224-610-4570 or 224-610-3044

Substance abuse treatment program (SARP) 224-610-5998

Advice nurse

800-874-2273, ext. 1

Audiology

224-610-3759

Beneficiary Counseling and Assistance Coordinator (BCAC) 

224-610-5514

Cardiology

224-610-8206 or 224-610-8207

Chaplain services

224-610-3715

Chiropractic 

224-610-8555 ext. 69247

Crisis Line 24/7

Dial 988 then press 1 or text 838255 or chat online

Off Base

European Command: 844-702-5495

Indo-Pacific Command: 844-702-5493

Central Command: 855-422-7719

Africa Command: 888-482-6054

Southern Command: 866-989-9599

On Base

DSN 988

The country code to reach the United States is required for each number and is dependent on the caller's location. Individuals calling from outside the continental United States, Canada, Mexico, or off of an installation will be responsible for long-distance international charges from their respective carriers, even if dialing a toll-free number.

Debt Collection Assistance Officer (DCAO) 

224-610-5514  

Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS)

800-538-9552

Dental/oral surgery

USS Osborne Dental Clinic 224-610-8551

Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher Medical and Dental Clinic 224-610-8555

Dermatology

 224-610-7042

DoD Case Management

Case Management Manager 224-610-8606

RN Case Manager 224-610-8623 or 224-610-8624

SW Case Manager 224-610-8625

Emergency

911

Endocrinology

224-610-7002 or 224-610-7003

Family practice

800-941-4501

Fisher House

Main phone: 224-610-7400

Fisher House manager: 224-610-7401

G – M

Gastroenterology

224-610-5955 or 224-610-5538

Gym

224-610-4184

Gynecology

224-610-7614

Healthcare Resolutions program

937-956-1217

Hematology/oncology

224-610-5447

Infectious disease

224-610-7002 or 224-610-7003

Internal medicine

800-941-4501

Intimate partner violence support

224-716-2740

National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-7233 or use the online chat

InTransition Program

800-424-7877

Laboratory and pathology

224-610-8555, ext. 69032

Mammography

224-610-7642

Mental health

224-610-3744

Stress Disorder Treatment Unit (SDTU) 224-610-3312

Military OneSource

800-342-9647  or visit Military OneSource webpage

Outside continental United States: 800-342-9647   |   703-253-7599 

Military Sexual Trauma

Naval Station Great Lakes Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Hotline : 847-489-8196

Military sexual trauma (MST) coordinator : 224-610-5799

Safe Helpline:  877-995-5247 or use online chat or text 55-247 inside the United States or 001- outside the United States

N – Q

Naval Station Great Lakes

Base Operator 847-688-3500

Housing Office 847-688-3440

Personal Property Office 847-688-5371

DEERS ID Card Office  847-688-5550

Great Lakes Youth Center 847-688-5573 or 847-688-5581

Fleet and Family Support Center 847-688-3603

Nephrology

224-610-7002

Neurology

224-610-8143 or 224-610-8141

Nutrition

Nutrition clinic (Active Duty, Reservists, Tricare) 224-610-7718

Pediatric nutrition clinic 224-610-7611

Operational medicine

224-610-8555, ext. 69036

Ophthalmology

224-610-5440

Optometry

North Chicago 224-610-7155 or 224-610-7153

Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher Medical and Dental Clinic 224-610-8555, ext. 69062 or 69093

Orthopedics

224-610-7035 or 224-610-7069

Otolaryngology

224-610-8053

Patient advocate

224-610-7505

Patient registration

224-610-1463 or 224-610-3747

Pediatrics

Appointment line 800-941-4501

Front desk 224-610-7567 or 224-610-7569

Pharmacy

Burkey Mall Pharmacy 847-688-2772 or 847-688-2776

Express Scripts 877-363-1303

Outpatient 224-610-7600

Prescription refills 847-393-9256

USS Osborne Dental Clinic 224-610-8551

Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher Medical and Dental Clinic refills 224-610-8555, ext. 69044

Physical medicine and rehabilitation

224-610-3745

Physical therapy

224-610-4149

Podiatry

224-610-7036 or 224-610-7098

Psychological Health Resource Center | 24/7

866-966-1020

Public affairs

847-418-0702 or 224-610-3138 or 224-610-3132 or 224-610-1120

Pulmonary medicine

Front desk 224-610-8279

Nurse 224-610-8280

 

R - Z

Radiology

Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher Medical and Dental Clinic - X-Ray 224-610-8555 ext. 69068

Returning service member care

 224-610-5759

Rheumatology

224-610-7002 or 224-610-7003

Speech Pathology

224-610-3759

Stress Disorder Treatment Unit (SDTU)

224-610-3312

Suicide prevention

224-610-5780

Suicide prevention coordinators 224-610-8665, 224-610-1816, 224-610-5839, or 847-769-3920

Dial 988 then press 1 or text 838255 or chat online

Surgery

224-610-8024

TRIWEST

888-874-9378

Urology

224-610-8102 or 224-610-8103

Vascular surgery

224-610-8024

Women care

Breast ultrasound 224-610-7642

North Chicago clinic 224-610-7698 or 224-610-5287

Recruit walk-in contraception clinic 224-610-8559

Walk-in pregnancy test 224-610-7615 or 224-610-7614

Women program manager 224-610-8125

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries and interview requests.

Phone: 224-610-3132, 847-418-0702, or 224-610-3138.  
Email: FHCC.Feedback@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call 224-610-3138.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA Lovell Federal Healthcare System

Email: northchicagofoiava.gov@va.gov
Phone: 224-610-3383 or 224-610-5579
Fax:
Mail:

Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
Attn: FOIA Office
3001 Green Bay Road
North Chicago, Illinois 60064

Additional FOIA request information

See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.

For medical records, contact the Release of Information (ROI) department instead:

Phone: 224-610-5493
Mail: 

Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
Release of Information
3001 Green Bay Road
North Chicago, Illinois 60064

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at FHCC.Feedback@va.gov

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail: 

VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. You can also inform our patient safety team by emailing FHCClovellpatientsafetygroup@va.gov. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail: 

Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
1 Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Last updated: 