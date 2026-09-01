Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

You can also submit feedback through the Interactive Customer Evaluation (ICE) application.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your Lovell Federal health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Beneficiary Counseling and Assistance Coordinator (BCAC)

BCACs educate and help you with TRICARE-related inquiries. Contact the BCAC at 224-610-5514 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Debt Collection Assistance Officer (DCAO)

DCAOs help with resolving debt collections due to unpaid TRICARE claims. The debt must be in collections or listed on your credit report. Contact the DCAO at 224-610-5514 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at Lovell Federal health care.

Mailing address

Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center

3001 Green Bay Road

North Chicago, IL 60064

Main phone numbers

Local: 847-688-1900

Toll-free: 800-393-0865

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711