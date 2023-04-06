Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits
Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at Lovell Federal health care for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your Lovell Federal health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at Lovell Federal health care.

Mailing address

Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
3001 Green Bay Road
North Chicago, IL 60064

Main phone numbers

Local: 847-688-1900
Toll-free: 800-393-0865

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711

A – F

G – M

N – Z

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about Lovell Federal health care.

Phone: 847-418-0702 or 224-610-3138 or 224-610-3132
Email: FHCC.Feedback@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 800-393-0865 and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA Lovell Federal Healthcare System

Email: northchicagofoiava.gov@va.gov
Phone: 224-610-3383 or 224-610-5579
Fax: 224-610-1138
Mail:

Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
Attn: FOIA Office
3001 Green Bay Road
North Chicago, Illinois 60064

Additional FOIA request information

For medical records, contact the Release of Information (ROI) department instead:

Phone: 224-610-5493
Mail: 

Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
Release of Information (136D)
3001 Green Bay Road
North Chicago, Illinois 60064

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at FHCC.Feedback@va.gov

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail: 

VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail: 

Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
1 Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Last updated: