You are viewing this page as a TRICARE beneficiary.
Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at Lovell Federal health care for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate or submit an ICE comment
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
You can also submit feedback through the Interactive Customer Evaluation (ICE) application.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your Lovell Federal health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Beneficiary Counseling and Assistance Coordinator (BCAC)
BCACs educate and help you with TRICARE-related inquiries. Contact the BCAC at 224-610-5514 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Debt Collection Assistance Officer (DCAO)
DCAOs help with resolving debt collections due to unpaid TRICARE claims. The debt must be in collections or listed on your credit report. Contact the DCAO at 224-610-5514 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at Lovell Federal health care.
Mailing address
Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
3001 Green Bay Road
North Chicago, IL 60064
Main phone numbers
Local: 847-688-1900
Toll-free: 800-393-0865
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711
A – F
Addiction and substance use care
Drug and alcohol program advisor (DAPA) 224-610-7789 or 224-610-0811 or 224-610-4568 or 843-263-8823 or 224-610-7164 or 224-610-4568 or 224-610-4570 or 224-610-3044
Substance abuse treatment program (SARP) 224-610-5998
Advice nurse
800-874-2273, ext. 1
Audiology
Beneficiary Counseling and Assistance Coordinator (BCAC)
Cardiology
Chaplain services
Chiropractic
224-610-8555 ext. 69247
Crisis Line 24/7
Dial 988 then press 1 or text 838255 or chat online
Off Base
European Command: 844-702-5495
Indo-Pacific Command: 844-702-5493
Central Command: 855-422-7719
Africa Command: 888-482-6054
Southern Command: 866-989-9599
On Base
DSN 988
The country code to reach the United States is required for each number and is dependent on the caller's location. Individuals calling from outside the continental United States, Canada, Mexico, or off of an installation will be responsible for long-distance international charges from their respective carriers, even if dialing a toll-free number.
Debt Collection Assistance Officer (DCAO)
Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS)
Dental/oral surgery
USS Osborne Dental Clinic 224-610-8551
Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher Medical and Dental Clinic 224-610-8555
Dermatology
DoD Case Management
Case Management Manager 224-610-8606
RN Case Manager 224-610-8623 or 224-610-8624
SW Case Manager 224-610-8625
Emergency
Endocrinology
Family practice
Fisher House
Main phone: 224-610-7400
Fisher House manager: 224-610-7401
G – M
Gastroenterology
Gym
Gynecology
Healthcare Resolutions program
Hematology/oncology
Infectious disease
Internal medicine
Intimate partner violence support
National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-7233 or use the online chat
InTransition Program
Laboratory and pathology
224-610-8555, ext. 69032
Mammography
Mental health
Stress Disorder Treatment Unit (SDTU) 224-610-3312
Military OneSource
800-342-9647 or visit Military OneSource webpage
Outside continental United States: 800-342-9647 | 703-253-7599
Military Sexual Trauma
Naval Station Great Lakes Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Hotline : 847-489-8196
Military sexual trauma (MST) coordinator : 224-610-5799
Safe Helpline: 877-995-5247 or use online chat or text 55-247 inside the United States or 001-
N – Q
Naval Station Great Lakes
Base Operator 847-688-3500
Housing Office 847-688-3440
Personal Property Office 847-688-5371
DEERS ID Card Office 847-688-5550
Great Lakes Youth Center 847-688-5573 or 847-688-5581
Fleet and Family Support Center 847-688-3603
Nephrology
Neurology
Nutrition
Nutrition clinic (Active Duty, Reservists, Tricare) 224-610-7718
Pediatric nutrition clinic 224-610-7611
Operational medicine
224-610-8555, ext. 69036
Ophthalmology
Optometry
North Chicago 224-610-7155 or 224-610-7153
Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher Medical and Dental Clinic 224-610-8555, ext. 69062 or 69093
Orthopedics
Otolaryngology
Patient advocate
Patient registration
Pediatrics
Appointment line 800-941-4501
Front desk 224-610-7567 or 224-610-7569
Pharmacy
Burkey Mall Pharmacy 847-688-2772 or 847-688-2776
Express Scripts 877-363-1303
Outpatient 224-610-7600
Prescription refills 847-393-9256
USS Osborne Dental Clinic 224-610-8551
Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher Medical and Dental Clinic refills 224-610-8555, ext. 69044
Physical medicine and rehabilitation
Physical therapy
Podiatry
Psychological Health Resource Center | 24/7
Public affairs
847-418-0702 or 224-610-3138 or 224-610-3132 or 224-610-1120
Pulmonary medicine
Front desk 224-610-8279
Nurse 224-610-8280
R - Z
Radiology
Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher Medical and Dental Clinic - X-Ray 224-610-8555 ext. 69068
Returning service member care
Rheumatology
Speech Pathology
Stress Disorder Treatment Unit (SDTU)
Suicide prevention
Suicide prevention coordinators 224-610-8665, 224-610-1816, 224-610-5839, or 847-769-3920
Dial 988 then press 1 or text 838255 or chat online
Surgery
TRIWEST
Urology
Vascular surgery
Women care
Breast ultrasound 224-610-7642
North Chicago clinic 224-610-7698 or 224-610-5287
Recruit walk-in contraception clinic 224-610-8559
Walk-in pregnancy test 224-610-7615 or 224-610-7614
Women program manager 224-610-8125
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries and interview requests.
Phone: 224-610-3132, 847-418-0702, or 224-610-3138.
Email: FHCC.Feedback@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call 224-610-3138.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Lovell Federal Healthcare System
Email: northchicagofoiava.gov@va.gov
Phone: 224-610-3383 or 224-610-5579
Fax:
Mail:
Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
Attn: FOIA Office
3001 Green Bay Road
North Chicago, Illinois 60064
Additional FOIA request information
See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
For medical records, contact the Release of Information (ROI) department instead:
Phone: 224-610-5493
Mail:
Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
Release of Information
3001 Green Bay Road
North Chicago, Illinois 60064
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at FHCC.Feedback@va.gov
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. You can also inform our patient safety team by emailing FHCClovellpatientsafetygroup@va.gov. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
1 Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018