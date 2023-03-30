Skip to Content
Women centered care

Lovell Federal health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female TRICARE beneficiaries and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. We offer services at both our Women's Health Clinic and Primary Care Clinic. A women care coordinator can help you get the services you need.

Irma A. Sharp PhD, LCSW

Women Veterans Program Manager

Lovell Federal health care

Phone: 224-610-1123

Email: Irma.Sharp@va.gov

Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care

Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including: 

  • Primary care
  • Gynecology
  • Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
  • Ultrasounds and mammograms
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Lifestyle wellness services

Hours of operation

Gynecology

Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.     Window opens at 7:30 a.m.; appointments begin at 8 a.m.

Prenatal clinic

Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Primary Care Women’s PACT

Monday 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. 
Tuesday - Friday 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Walk-in for pregnancy testing during clinic hours

Contact phone numbers: 224-610-7615/7614.

