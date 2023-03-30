Women centered care
Lovell Federal health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female TRICARE beneficiaries and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. We offer services at both our Women's Health Clinic and Primary Care Clinic. A women care coordinator can help you get the services you need.
Connect with a care coordinator
Irma A. Sharp PhD, LCSW
Women Veterans Program Manager
Lovell Federal health care
Phone: 224-610-1123
Email: Irma.Sharp@va.gov
Care we provide at Lovell Federal health care
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Gynecology
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
Hours of operation
Gynecology
Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Window opens at 7:30 a.m.; appointments begin at 8 a.m.
Prenatal clinic
Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Primary Care Women’s PACT
Monday 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Tuesday - Friday 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.