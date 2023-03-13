Billing and insurance
You can pay your Lovell Federal health care - VA bill online, by phone, mail, or in person.
Questions about copay balance
For questions about the copay balance of your VA health care bill, call us toll free at the number below. You won't need to pay any copays for X-rays, lab tests, preventative tests, and services like health screenings or immunizations.
Hours
- Mon. Closed
- Tue. Closed
- Wed. Closed
- Thu. Closed
- Fri. Closed
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Pay online, by phone, or mail
Find out how to make a payment—and what to do if you're having trouble making payments or you disagree with your bill.
Pay online, by phone, or by mail
Pay in person
To pay your copay bill in person, visit the agent cashier's office.
Please bring your payment stub, along with a check or money order made payable to "VA." Be sure to include your VA account number on the check or money order.
Private and other health insurance
If you have another form of health coverage—like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or a private insurance plan through your spouse’s employer—please bring your insurance card with you to your health care appointment.