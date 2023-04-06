Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your Lovell Federal health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at Lovell Federal health care.

Mailing address

Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center

3001 Green Bay Road

North Chicago, IL 60064

Main phone numbers

Local: 847-688-1900

Toll-free: 800-393-0865

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711