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Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at Lovell Federal health care for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate or submit an ICE comment

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

You can also submit feedback through the Interactive Customer Evaluation (ICE) application

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your Lovell Federal health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at Lovell Federal health care.

Mailing address

Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
3001 Green Bay Road
North Chicago, IL 60064

Main phone numbers

Local: 847-688-1900
Toll-free: 800-393-0865

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711

A – F

Addiction and substance use care

224-610-5724 or 224-610-1299

Residential program 224-610-5724

Aftercare 224-610-1429 or 224-610-1299

Advice nurse

888-598-7793

Audiology

224-610-3759

Blind and low vision rehabilitation

224-610-7168

Cardiology

224-610-8206 or 224-610-8207

Care coordinator

224-610-7693

Caregiver support

224-610-2273

Chaplain services

224-610-3715

Crisis Line 24/7

Dial 988 then press 1 or text 838255 or chat online

Dental/oral surgery

224-610-3749

Dermatology

 224-610-7042

Emergency

911

Endocrinology

224-610-7002 or 224-610-7003

Fisher House

Main phone: 224-610-7400

Fisher House manager: 224-610-7401

G – M

Gastroenterology

224-610-5955 or 224-610-5538

Genomic medicine/medical genetics

224-610-5332 or 224-610-5989

Gym

224-610-4184

Gynecology

224-610-7614

Hematology/oncology

224-610-5447

Homeless Veterans walk-in center

224-610-1148

Infectious disease

224-610-7002 or 224-610-7003

Integrated Wellness

224-610-5910

Intimate partner violence support

224-716-2740

National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-7233

Laboratory and pathology

North Chicago 

Main lab: 847-688-1900, ext. 64305 or 847-688-1900, ext. 64287

Satellite lab: 847-688-1900, ext. 67190

Evanston 847-869-6315 

Kenosha 262-653-9286 

McHenry 815-759-2306

Mammography

224-610-7642

Medical Foster Home program

224-610-3784

Mental health

224-610-3744

Life Skills 224-610-5945 or 224-610-5946

Military Sexual Trauma

Military sexual trauma (MST) coordinator 224-610-5799

Minority Veterans program coordinator

224-610-4851

MOVE! weight management coordinator

224-610-7137

My HealtheVet 

My HealtheVet coordinator 224-610-8281

My HealtheVet Helpline  877-327-0022

N – Q

Nephrology

224-610-7002

Neurology

224-610-8143 or 224-610-8141

Nutrition clinic primary care dietitian

224-610-4861

Nutrition clinic mental health dietitian

224-610-8570

Ophthalmology

224-610-5440

Optometry

224-610-7155 or 224-610-7153

Orthopedics

224-610-7035 or 224-610-7069

Otolaryngology

224-610-8053

Outpatient pharmacy

224-610-7600

Palliative and hospice care

847-688-1900

Patient advocate

224-610-7505

Patient registration

224-610-3747

Physical medicine and rehabilitation

224-610-3745

Physical therapy

224-610-4155 

Podiatry

224-610-7036 or 224-610-7098

Primary care

North Chicago 224-610-3871

Evanston 847-869-6315

Kenosha 262-653-9286 

McHenry 815-759-2306

PTSD care

Appointment information 224-610-8725

Residential program 224-610-1299

Trauma recovery program (outpatient) 224-723-0397

Public affairs

847-418-0702 or 224-610-3138 or 224-610-3132 or 224-610-1120

Pulmonary medicine

Front desk 224-610-8279

Nurse 224-610-8280

 

R - Z

Radiology

224-610-4346

Remote patient monitoring (home telehealth)

224-610-5086 or 224-610-5126

Research

224-610-2924

Returning service member care

 224-610-5759

Rheumatology

224-610-7002 or 224-610-7003

Social Work

North Chicago 847-688-1900

Evanston, McHenry and Kenosha 224-610-3744

Speech Pathology

224-610-3759

Stress Disorder Treatment Unit (SDTU)

224-610-3312

Suicide prevention

224-610-5780

Suicide prevention coordinators 224-610-8665, 224-610-1816, 224-610-5839, or 847-769-3920

Dial 988 then press 1 or text 838255 or chat online

Surgery

224-610-8024

TeleEye

224-610-1203

Telehealth

224-610-1122, 224-610-1242 or 224-610-3661

Toxic exposure screening

PACT Act care coordinators 224-610-5514 or 224-610-5517

Toxic exposure navigators 224-610-3899

Environmental health coordinator 224-610-4041

Travel reimbursement

224-610-5511 or 224-610-5512

VA's Beneficiary Travel toll-free call center 855-574-7292

Urology

224-610-8102 or 224-610-8103

VA Medical Foster Home program

224-610-3784

Vascular surgery

224-610-8024

Veteran prescription refills

224-610-3897

Veterans Justice Outreach program

224-610-1444 or 224-610-5295

Virtual Health Resource Center (VHRC)

224-610-8472

Vocational rehabilitation

224-305-1625

Women care clinic

224-610-7698 or 224-610-5287

Maternity care coordinator 224-610-7610 or 224-610-2540

Certified lactation counselor  224-610-7610

Women Veterans program manager

224-610-8125

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries or interview requests.

Phone: 224-610-3132, 847-418-0702, or 224-610-3138.  
Email: FHCC.Feedback@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call 224-610-3138.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA Lovell Federal Healthcare System

Email: northchicagofoiava.gov@va.gov
Phone: 224-610-3383 or 224-610-5579
Fax:
Mail:

Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
Attn: FOIA Office
3001 Green Bay Road
North Chicago, Illinois 60064

Additional FOIA request information

See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.

For medical records, contact the Release of Information (ROI) department instead:

Phone: 224-610-5493
Mail: 

Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
Release of Information
3001 Green Bay Road
North Chicago, Illinois 60064

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at FHCC.Feedback@va.gov

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail: 

VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. You can also inform our patient safety team by emailing FHCClovellpatientsafetygroup@va.gov. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail: 

Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
1 Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Last updated: 