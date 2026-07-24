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Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at Lovell Federal health care for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate or submit an ICE comment
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
You can also submit feedback through the Interactive Customer Evaluation (ICE) application.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your Lovell Federal health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at Lovell Federal health care.
Mailing address
Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
3001 Green Bay Road
North Chicago, IL 60064
Main phone numbers
Local: 847-688-1900
Toll-free: 800-393-0865
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711
A – F
Addiction and substance use care
Residential program 224-610-5724
Aftercare 224-610-1429 or 224-610-1299
Advice nurse
Audiology
Blind and low vision rehabilitation
Cardiology
Care coordinator
Caregiver support
Chaplain services
Crisis Line 24/7
Dial 988 then press 1 or text 838255 or chat online
Dental/oral surgery
Dermatology
Emergency
Endocrinology
Fisher House
Main phone: 224-610-7400
Fisher House manager: 224-610-7401
G – M
Gastroenterology
Genomic medicine/medical genetics
Gym
Gynecology
Hematology/oncology
Homeless Veterans walk-in center
Infectious disease
Integrated Wellness
Intimate partner violence support
National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-7233
Laboratory and pathology
North Chicago
Main lab: 847-688-1900, ext. 64305 or 847-688-1900, ext. 64287
Satellite lab: 847-688-1900, ext. 67190
Evanston 847-869-6315
Kenosha 262-653-9286
McHenry 815-759-2306
Mammography
Medical Foster Home program
Mental health
Life Skills 224-610-5945 or 224-610-5946
Military Sexual Trauma
Military sexual trauma (MST) coordinator 224-610-5799
Minority Veterans program coordinator
MOVE! weight management coordinator
My HealtheVet
My HealtheVet coordinator 224-610-8281
My HealtheVet Helpline 877-327-0022
N – Q
Nephrology
Neurology
Nutrition clinic primary care dietitian
Nutrition clinic mental health dietitian
Ophthalmology
Optometry
Orthopedics
Otolaryngology
Outpatient pharmacy
Palliative and hospice care
Patient advocate
Patient registration
Physical medicine and rehabilitation
Physical therapy
Podiatry
Primary care
North Chicago 224-610-3871
Evanston 847-869-6315
Kenosha 262-653-9286
McHenry 815-759-2306
PTSD care
Appointment information 224-610-8725
Residential program 224-610-1299
Trauma recovery program (outpatient) 224-723-0397
Public affairs
847-418-0702 or 224-610-3138 or 224-610-3132 or 224-610-1120
Pulmonary medicine
Front desk 224-610-8279
Nurse 224-610-8280
R - Z
Radiology
Remote patient monitoring (home telehealth)
Research
Returning service member care
Rheumatology
Social Work
North Chicago 847-688-1900
Evanston, McHenry and Kenosha 224-610-3744
Speech Pathology
Stress Disorder Treatment Unit (SDTU)
Suicide prevention
Suicide prevention coordinators 224-610-8665, 224-610-1816, 224-610-5839, or 847-769-3920
Dial 988 then press 1 or text 838255 or chat online
Surgery
TeleEye
Telehealth
224-610-1122, 224-610-1242 or 224-610-3661
Toxic exposure screening
PACT Act care coordinators 224-610-5514 or 224-610-5517
Toxic exposure navigators 224-610-3899
Environmental health coordinator 224-610-4041
Travel reimbursement
VA's Beneficiary Travel toll-free call center 855-574-7292
Urology
VA Medical Foster Home program
Vascular surgery
Veteran prescription refills
Veterans Justice Outreach program
Virtual Health Resource Center (VHRC)
Vocational rehabilitation
Women care clinic
Maternity care coordinator 224-610-7610 or 224-610-2540
Certified lactation counselor 224-610-7610
Women Veterans program manager
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries or interview requests.
Phone: 224-610-3132, 847-418-0702, or 224-610-3138.
Email: FHCC.Feedback@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call 224-610-3138.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Lovell Federal Healthcare System
Email: northchicagofoiava.gov@va.gov
Phone: 224-610-3383 or 224-610-5579
Fax:
Mail:
Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
Attn: FOIA Office
3001 Green Bay Road
North Chicago, Illinois 60064
Additional FOIA request information
See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
For medical records, contact the Release of Information (ROI) department instead:
Phone: 224-610-5493
Mail:
Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
Release of Information
3001 Green Bay Road
North Chicago, Illinois 60064
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at FHCC.Feedback@va.gov
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. You can also inform our patient safety team by emailing FHCClovellpatientsafetygroup@va.gov. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
1 Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018